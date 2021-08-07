for display only
‘What might have been’ players that come to mind for you

Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:12 am
The immediate one has always been Troy Archer, but I was scrolling on eBay and Terrell Thomas came to mind. A shame injuries derailed what appeared to be a promising career.

I know they’re tons, but still, yours?
Kevin Belcher  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:12 am : link
they’re=there are  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:14 am : link
David Wilson  
Gap92 : 7/8/2021 11:15 am : link
Also, Michael Jennings - he seemed to be clearly winning a roster spot the year he got injured in preseason. I don't think he would have been an all-time great or anything, but I would have liked to see him get a chance.
Chad Jones  
Dnew15 : 7/8/2021 11:16 am : link
Such a shame.

David Wilson in a close 2nd.
RE: Chad Jones  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:18 am : link
In comment 15301405 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Such a shame.

David Wilson in a close 2nd.


I was trying to recall his name as well..3rd rd pick iirc?
Victor Cruz  
KDavies : 7/8/2021 11:18 am : link
was still a stud, but would have loved to see the entirety of his career w/o injury
For us oldtimers,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:18 am : link
Ernie Davis
Terrell Thomas is a good one  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/8/2021 11:20 am : link
Steve Smith of course.

I was pretty pumped for Lavar Arrington, and it looked like he was hitting his stride in the game that ended up being the last of his career.
Chad Jones  
Chris684 : 7/8/2021 11:21 am : link
David Wilson
Terrell Thomas
Kevin Boss

To a lesser extent:

Steve Smith
Kenny Phillips
RE: Terrell Thomas is a good one  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:21 am : link
In comment 15301414 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
Steve Smith of course.

I was pretty pumped for Lavar Arrington, and it looked like he was hitting his stride in the game that ended up being the last of his career.


That was the debut of Romo game, correct?
In a sense,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:23 am : link
Bavaro
Jason Sehorn  
JohnB : 7/8/2021 11:23 am : link
Non-Giants  
Chris684 : 7/8/2021 11:23 am : link
Bob Jackson
Robert Edwards
Sterling Sharpe
RE: Non-Giants  
Chris684 : 7/8/2021 11:24 am : link
In comment 15301422 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Bob Jackson
Robert Edwards
Sterling Sharpe


LOL by Bob Jackson of course I meant to type Bo Jackson
I'm convinced  
allstarjim : 7/8/2021 11:25 am : link
Kenny Phillips would've been a HOF safety.

Hakeem Nicks could've been our best WR ever. Loved his style of play.

David Wilson. He was electric. I know he had his naysayers, but he could've been an exceptional offensive weapon.
RE: I'm convinced  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15301424 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Kenny Phillips would've been a HOF safety.

Hakeem Nicks could've been our best WR ever. Loved his style of play.

David Wilson. He was electric. I know he had his naysayers, but he could've been an exceptional offensive weapon.


Great call on Nicks
Mine have been mentioned  
bradshaw44 : 7/8/2021 11:27 am : link
TT and David Wilson.

I wasn't a fan of the Wilson pick but I wanted to see what he could become. Never got the chance.

I loved TT and he was showing great promise. Now all he's remembered for is the first guy to be photographed wearing one of those oxygen masks while rehabbing. A couple weeks later everyone at my Golds Gym was wearing them.
Jim Files,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:27 am : link
but that was more of a religious thing
JPP  
pjcas18 : 7/8/2021 11:27 am : link
if he didn't blow up his hand
Will Hill  
pjcas18 : 7/8/2021 11:28 am : link
for different reason than injury though
RE: JPP  
Chris684 : 7/8/2021 11:30 am : link
In comment 15301430 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
if he didn't blow up his hand


I agree with you here as I think JPP had HOF potential. Still though, impressive that since he did blow off his hand he came back THAT season, has continued his career at an above average/borderline Pro Bowl level and was part of another championship team.

I still feel he should've won DPOY in 2011.
Didn't Charles Way have to retire  
Snacks : 7/8/2021 11:30 am : link
due to injury to his knees?

He's my favorite NY fullback that i've been able to watch.
Jon  
Johnny5 : 7/8/2021 11:32 am : link
Goff
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 7/8/2021 11:32 am : link
Reese gets a lot of hate here, and rightfully so.

But man, he had found some pretty key pieces to a winning team that were too injured to get second contracts.

Nicks
Manningham
Boss
Smith
Phillips
Wilson (if used correctly)

Often wonder how drafts could've played out differently if he wasn't have to go constantly back to the well for WRs
RE: RE: Terrell Thomas is a good one  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/8/2021 11:33 am : link
In comment 15301418 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15301414 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


Steve Smith of course.

I was pretty pumped for Lavar Arrington, and it looked like he was hitting his stride in the game that ended up being the last of his career.



That was the debut of Romo game, correct?


You know, I forgot that! I just checked the play-by-play Drew Bledsoe threw an INT to Sam Madison and never played in an NFL game again.
NYG at DAL, October 23, 2006 - ( New Window )
RB-George Adams  
LeonBright45 : 7/8/2021 11:35 am : link
FB-Jarrod Bunch

WR-Ron Dixon


RE: Didn't Charles Way have to retire  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15301435 Snacks said:
Quote:
due to injury to his knees?

He's my favorite NY fullback that i've been able to watch.


Yup.
Tucker Frederickson  
Bill in UT : 7/8/2021 11:43 am : link
if he hadn't gotten hurt
Odessa Turner WR  
jvm52106 : 7/8/2021 11:44 am : link
Jarrod Bunch FB

Steve Smith WR
Tucker Fredrickson  
prh : 7/8/2021 11:50 am : link
He showed flashes in his rookie year never, the same after his knee injury.
Still would have preferred Sayers or Butkus.
Yeah, Hakeem Nicks is the first one that comes to mind.  
NYGgolfer : 7/8/2021 11:52 am : link
While he achieved a good bit in the few short years he played, there was so much more that was left on the table due to his leg/foot injuries.

After that great 2011 season, I imagined a NYG team with Eli, Nicks and Cruz to be a tough matchup for years to come. And it didn't work out that way.
Hakeem Nicks, Steve Smith and David Wilson  
Mike from Ohio : 7/8/2021 11:58 am : link
All guys with very promising skill sets who flashed or had a couple of outstanding years but faded quickly due to injury.
David Wilson?  
NYGgolfer : 7/8/2021 11:59 am : link
I guess it did put a wrench in the NYG kick-off return game, but that's about it.
Conrad Hamilton  
BillT : 7/8/2021 11:59 am : link
7th round pick just emerging as a starting CB. Ron Dixon (already mentioned).

FA Barrett Green. Played one season I believe. Hurt in the first(?) game of his second season never played again.
22 Rocky Thompson....  
BCD : 7/8/2021 12:03 pm : link
Charles Way
Sean Bennett
Shockey
Another FA  
BillT : 7/8/2021 12:05 pm : link
Dusty Ziegler C. Signed in 2000 Also, I think, played just one year before injury ended his career. Left a huge hole in the OL.
RE: .......  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/8/2021 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15301439 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
Reese gets a lot of hate here, and rightfully so.

But man, he had found some pretty key pieces to a winning team that were too injured to get second contracts.

Nicks
Manningham
Boss
Smith
Phillips
Wilson (if used correctly)

Often wonder how drafts could've played out differently if he wasn't have to go constantly back to the well for WRs


Yes some really bad luck. The issue for Reese was failing to build good lines. Even with those injuries if you have a very good lines you can still be competitive (and he had a franchise QB).
The second half of Eli's NYG tenure  
JonC : 7/8/2021 12:14 pm : link
despite his regular season record and inconsistency, what could have been if NYG surrounded him with better talent, and if players such as OB, Cruz, and Nicks had not been ruined by injuries.

Over time, these things tend to average out ... we have the 2007/2011 runs and championships, they settled many what ifs and what couldabeens for me.
Injuries are a part of the game but damn  
Chris684 : 7/8/2021 12:30 pm : link
Eli lost out on a lot of pass catching talent.

Smith
Nicks
Cruz
Boss
Ballard
RE: Injuries are a part of the game but damn  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15301489 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Eli lost out on a lot of pass catching talent.

Smith
Nicks
Cruz
Boss
Ballard


And a porous OL from 2013 on..Oh, well. That’s football
Danny Kanell : 7/8/2021 12:42 pm : link
Nicks, JPP and Shockey come to mind.

All 3 HOF talent that never fully reached that potential in a Giants uniform for a variety of reasons.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 7/8/2021 12:44 pm : link
Kenny Phillips is probably #1 for me. Does the 09 team contend if he doesn't go down?
RE: Chad Jones  
moze1021 : 7/8/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15301405 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Such a shame.

David Wilson in a close 2nd.


Chad Jones was first one that popped into my mind...always will be when asked this question.

I was so excited for him
Hakeem Nicks  
PwndPapi : 7/8/2021 12:46 pm : link
The guy was emerging as a perennial pro-bowl, top 5 as his position talent before his injury. Very likely if he stays healthy, that offense can have produced without going so anemic - for several more seasons.
And a couple of more FA  
BillT : 7/8/2021 12:50 pm : link
Kevin Baas who we won a SB with his one healthy year. And the unmentionable Geoff Schwartz who was literally never healthy. Either one of their injury histories would have been enough. Both was a disaster.
Do we bother to include  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 12:53 pm : link
Pugh?
Cornelius Griffin  
Eric on Li : 7/8/2021 12:58 pm : link
as a rookie he looked like he was going to be a real stud. Ended up middling, then leaving, then a decent enough player to help Washington.

Ron Dixon is another from that era - he had real explosiveness at a time when the rest of the org had none.

this may not count but JPP is another - his 2nd year looked like he was going to surpass all the other great defensive players we've had to be the best since LT. Including Strahan. And then as we all know, that didn't at all happen.
Mike Sherrard...  
LarmerTJR : 7/8/2021 12:58 pm : link
Just couldn't stay healthy, anywhere, Dallas, SF, when he was here....a shame...
always thought Jamaar Taylor  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7/8/2021 1:05 pm : link
could've been a good starting NFL WR if not more had he stayed healthy.

I know a lot of people didn't like Wilson and he definitely had his faults, but I'll never forget how dominant he looked against the Saints. I don't know how good he would've ended up but it would've been interesting to see.
TE Evan Engram  
Rudy5757 : 7/8/2021 1:06 pm : link
Man that guy had all the talent in the world, its too bad he couldnt catch a cold.
Jason Sehorn  
Rudy5757 : 7/8/2021 1:08 pm : link
He just started becoming great and we used him to return kickoffs against the Jets.
Jason Sehorn got taken off the field way to soon  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/8/2021 1:10 pm : link
Shockey  
Milton : 7/8/2021 1:13 pm : link
He was never the same after the foot injury following his rookie year. Prior to that I thought he had League MVP potential. That 2002 season of his was special.
For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these,  
Marty in Albany : 7/8/2021 1:19 pm : link
“It might have been.” – John Greenleaf Whittier
RE: Kevin Belcher  
Victor in CT : 7/8/2021 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15301402 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.


That would be mine. By the end of 1984 he was a beast. Bigger and stronger than Bart Oates.
David Wilson and Chad Jones  
Rick in Dallas : 7/8/2021 1:28 pm : link
Also feel Bavaro’s knee injury cut his career short. He was on a amazing pace before he injured his knee.
RE: David Wilson?  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/8/2021 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15301464 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
I guess it did put a wrench in the NYG kick-off return game, but that's about it.


I agree, the guy was fast but was just not a very good football player. Bad ball security (in college too), ran too upright.
David Wilson  
Dnew15 : 7/8/2021 1:38 pm : link
literally just turned 30.

That's crazy.
Also...  
Dnew15 : 7/8/2021 1:44 pm : link
I had totally forgotten about this...

Chad Jones and teammate Jared Mitchell are the only 2 collegiate players EVER to win both a BCS national championship and an NCAA national championship.

Jaamar taylor  
penkap75 : 7/8/2021 1:46 pm : link
I remember him catching long bombs from Eli... and thats when I knew Eli would be ok.
Beckham Jr  
Bricktop : 7/8/2021 1:46 pm : link
Nicks is the top of my list  
Greg from LI : 7/8/2021 1:52 pm : link
Enormous talent. Could have been a perennial Pro Bowl receiver.
How has nobody mentioned  
RomanWH : 7/8/2021 1:55 pm : link
Plaxico Burress? What might have been had he not shot himself during that '08 season... We were on a roll and carried the momentum from the '07 championship run. The team played like a dominant team going 10-1 before the gunshot incident derailed everything. We would go 2-3 the rest of the way before falling to the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.
Hakeem Nicks, Steve Smith, Kenny Phillips,  
Section331 : 7/8/2021 1:56 pm : link
Jason Sehorn, Ahmad Bradshaw, Rich Seubert. Some had good, even very good careers, but could have been really special without injury.
surprised noone mentioned  
drac56 : 7/8/2021 2:09 pm : link
Zeke Mowatt
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/8/2021 2:29 pm : link
Non NFL, but Len Bias immediately came to mind.
Troy Archer.  
DSPCSP : 7/8/2021 2:36 pm : link
I believe he would have been a potentila HOFer. Also Kevin Belcher was a sad story. He would have been a star.
RE: I'm convinced  
81_Great_Dane : 7/8/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15301424 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Kenny Phillips would've been a HOF safety.

Hakeem Nicks could've been our best WR ever. Loved his style of play.

David Wilson. He was electric. I know he had his naysayers, but he could've been an exceptional offensive weapon.

Great list. I'd add Andy Headen, who was forced to retire for something similar to what Wilson had. Headed was a terrific pass rushing LB. Today he'd be gone in free agency and but was a reserve during his time with the Giants. A very impactful reserve.
RE: RE: Injuries are a part of the game but damn  
aka dbrny : 7/8/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15301492 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15301489 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Eli lost out on a lot of pass catching talent.

Smith
Nicks
Cruz
Boss
Ballard



And a porous OL from 2013 on..Oh, well. That’s football


Agreed
RE: How has nobody mentioned  
aka dbrny : 7/8/2021 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15301546 RomanWH said:
Quote:
Plaxico Burress? What might have been had he not shot himself during that '08 season... We were on a roll and carried the momentum from the '07 championship run. The team played like a dominant team going 10-1 before the gunshot incident derailed everything. We would go 2-3 the rest of the way before falling to the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.


Agreed
2008  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/8/2021 3:09 pm : link
continues to be exaggerated had Plax not shot himself.
They lost OSI in the preseason. Then Robbins later and Pierce was gone with a HAS for the playoffs. Team was on fumes.

Had Nicks stayed Healthy I think TC and Eli would have made one more run. Maybe not a Super Bowl but a couple playoff appearances. That was a huge loss and it made then use another high pick on OBJ. I liked Cruz but I think Nicks helped him much more than the other way around.
David Wilson....  
Manny in CA : 7/8/2021 3:18 pm : link

Biggest Medical Team evaluation failure in the history of the team; He sustained a major neck injury at Virginia Tech and either our staff either missed it or just looked the other way (hoping it would just go away).

Wilson struggled (in the blocking game) when he first came here, just like Ahmad Bradshaw & Saquon Barkley did, but the talent was through-the-roof. I thought he was the 2nd coming of LeSean McCoy.

It can be argued that failure might have cost at least one championship run, during that period.


Barry Sanders  
GFiLA : 7/8/2021 3:19 pm : link
was supposed to be a Giant. When that happened he decided to retire.
OBJ  
kdog77 : 7/8/2021 3:41 pm : link
While he is not that popular on this site his first 3 years in the NFL were absolutely bonkers: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/B/BeckOd00.htm

He never seemed to fully recover from the high ankle sprain he suffered in pre-season in 2017 and I think that the Giants got the most out of the trade with the Browns, but other than Victor Cruz, I don't recall any other Giants player that had so much talent that did not live up to their potential.
RE: Barry Sanders  
jnoble : 7/8/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15301611 GFiLA said:
Quote:
was supposed to be a Giant. When that happened he decided to retire.


Never heard that before
Saquon Barkley  
JoeMorrison40 : 7/8/2021 3:57 pm : link
Until proven otherwise.
My pick?  
jnoble : 7/8/2021 4:35 pm : link
Jason Sehorn. If he had never blown out his knee in that meaningless preseason game...
....  
Route 9 : 7/8/2021 5:23 pm : link
I wanted to see Trindon Holliday on kick returns. Was annoyed .... I never got to see him return kicks.
RE: Saquon Barkley  
Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2021 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15301655 JoeMorrison40 said:
Quote:
Until proven otherwise.


ouch...
Feels like Giants have had more of these than any other team  
Breeze_94 : 7/8/2021 5:31 pm : link
David Wilson
Victor Cruz
Hakeem Nicks
Odell
Steve Smith
JPP (believe he started having back issues early on)
Zach Goff
Chad Jones
Kenny Phillips
Terrell Thomas

Unfortunately, feels like a Saquon might start trending that way if he doesn’t bounce back like we all hope/expect he will
RE: Feels like Giants have had more of these than any other team  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/8/2021 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15301708 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
David Wilson
Victor Cruz
Hakeem Nicks
Odell
Steve Smith
JPP (believe he started having back issues early on)
Zach Goff
Chad Jones
Kenny Phillips
Terrell Thomas

Unfortunately, feels like a Saquon might start trending that way if he doesn’t bounce back like we all hope/expect he will


I am sure other fan bases would say the same in terms of 'What might have been?'
I didn’t see Jarrod Bunch?  
gersh : 7/8/2021 6:26 pm : link
He David Wilson and Chad what’s his name immediately came to mind
But good calls throughout this thread. A lot of guys whose careers were cut short in their primes.
…..  
gersh : 7/8/2021 6:27 pm : link
RE: I didn’t see Jarrod Bunch?  
Big Blue '56 : 7/8/2021 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15301740 gersh said:
Quote:
He David Wilson and Chad what’s his name immediately came to mind
But good calls throughout this thread. A lot of guys whose careers were cut short in their primes.


Yes, JB was mentioned on here..Chad Jones
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/8/2021 6:44 pm : link
Sehorn was on the track fast to superstardom before August '98 ACL tear. He was never quite the same again, though he was still good.
For Non-Giants: Sean Taylor  
Elijah Pitts : 7/8/2021 6:59 pm : link
He was talented and tough.
David Wilson?  
JerseyCityJoe : 7/8/2021 8:25 pm : link
Come on. He was heading to the bench just before he got injured.
The Eli pass-catcher list above covers the really good players.  
Racer : 7/8/2021 9:40 pm : link
I keep any eye on the MIN transactions and Ryan Connelley's snaps hoping he can sticks somewhere. Knee will likely deprive him of what could have been a Chase Blackburn style of career. Possibly better.
I would say  
holmancomedown : 7/8/2021 10:36 pm : link
Kenny Phillips and Terrell Thomas
RE: David Wilson?  
CT Charlie : 7/9/2021 1:15 am : link
In comment 15301464 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
I guess it did put a wrench in the NYG kick-off return game, but that's about it.


Actually he wasn't too shabby from the backfield, either.


Rookie Highlights - ( New Window )
Perhaps not what you intended…  
Chris in Philly : 7/9/2021 1:30 am : link
but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.
RE: David Wilson?  
Victor in CT : 7/9/2021 7:30 am : link
In comment 15301830 JerseyCityJoe said:
Quote:
Come on. He was heading to the bench just before he got injured.


Thank you. His position coach (Jerrold Ingram)said it publicly that he didn't understand the playbook nor his responsibilities. He never would have been anything but a KO returner and "package" player. In short, a luxury for a great team, which they clearly were not at the time.
RE: Perhaps not what you intended…  
Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2021 7:50 am : link
In comment 15301904 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.


I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?
Andy Headen  
joeinpa : 7/9/2021 7:51 am : link
When he lined up behind Marshall, with Taylor, how could you block that!
RE: Andy Headen  
Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2021 7:54 am : link
In comment 15301942 joeinpa said:
Quote:
When he lined up behind Marshall, with Taylor, how could you block that!


We were so deep at LB. Many, like Headen, Robbie Jones, Byron Hunt and?
RE: RE: Perhaps not what you intended…  
Victor in CT : 7/9/2021 8:34 am : link
In comment 15301941 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15301904 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.



I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?


They took Zimmerman in the USFL dispersal draft
RE: RE: Perhaps not what you intended…  
Chris in Philly : 7/9/2021 10:33 am : link
In comment 15301941 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15301904 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.



I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?


That’s right. We took Zimmerman at #3 and the Eagles picked Reggie at #4. Zimmerman ended up a hall of farmer himself, but he obviously never played for us. And Reggie obv went on the be the one of the best defensive ends ever.
RE: RE: RE: Perhaps not what you intended…  
Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2021 10:35 am : link
In comment 15302055 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15301941 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15301904 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.



I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?



That’s right. We took Zimmerman at #3 and the Eagles picked Reggie at #4. Zimmerman ended up a hall of farmer himself, but he obviously never played for us. And Reggie obv went on the be the one of the best defensive ends ever.


Then yes, that’s a HUGE ‘what could have been,’ imo
Ron Dixon  
montanagiant : 7/9/2021 10:58 am : link
Just starting to flex when he popped his PCL
RE: Mike Sherrard...  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/9/2021 1:20 pm : link
LarmerTJR said:
Quote:
Just couldn't stay healthy, anywhere, Dallas, SF, when he was here....a shame...
I'll always appreciate the glimpse he provided, in just six games, of what Phil Simms could do with a legit #1 WR. And that was Phil at nearly 38, with a diminished arm. Sherrard could do everything except stay on the field. His picture is in the football lexicon under "injury-prone". If he had literally been made of glass, his medical history could scarcely have been worse.

Troy Archer is the mic-drop answer to the OP. A promising football career that gets cut short is one thing; it comes with the territory in a violent sport. What happened to Archer was a genuine tragedy. Belcher is a similar case: nowhere near the natural talent Archer was, but he had worked his tail off to become an ascending NFL OC before the accident.
Andy Headen  
Paulie Walnuts : 7/9/2021 1:32 pm : link
I discussed Andy with Carl Banks and Carl was effusive in his praise of Andy and he could have been " Very Good"
RE: RE: RE: RE: Perhaps not what you intended…  
xtian : 7/9/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15302058 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15302055 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


In comment 15301941 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:
Yeah, Parcells was pleading with, begging George Young to take Reggie, but George wanted an OT which would not have been bad, except that Zimmerman had explicitly stated he hated NY and would never play for the Giants. So, that being the case, it was one of the worst decisions ever by the Giants. If Reggie had been on the Giants, it could have been the all-time greatest Defense, right there with 85 Bears, 76 Steelers, and 2000 Ravens.


In comment 15301904 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.



I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?



That’s right. We took Zimmerman at #3 and the Eagles picked Reggie at #4. Zimmerman ended up a hall of farmer himself, but he obviously never played for us. And Reggie obv went on the be the one of the best defensive ends ever.



Then yes, that’s a HUGE ‘what could have been,’ imo
RE: RE: RE: RE: Perhaps not what you intended…  
xtian : 7/9/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15302058 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.

I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?

That’s right. We took Zimmerman at #3 and the Eagles picked Reggie at #4. Zimmerman ended up a hall of farmer himself, but he obviously never played for us. And Reggie obv went on the be the one of the best defensive ends ever.

Then yes, that’s a HUGE ‘what could have been,’ imo


Yeah, Parcells was pleading with, begging George Young to take Reggie, but George wanted an OT which would not have been bad, except that Zimmerman had explicitly stated he hated NY and would never play for the Giants. So, that being the case, it was one of the worst decisions ever by the Giants. If Reggie had been on the Giants, it could have been the all-time greatest Defense, right there with 85 Bears, 76 Steelers, and 2000 Ravens.

Under the radar player  
bLiTz 2k : 7/9/2021 8:09 pm : link
but Jonathan Goff, MLB, had 1 phenomenal season with the Giants (2010)...in fact it was so good I really thought we had the MLB spot locked down forever. He tore his ACL week 1 the next year. then signed a flyer with the skins, and tore same ACL again. Shame

Coincidentally, his injury is why we signed Chase Blackburn who was a school teacher at the time, and manned the position during our championship season.

Did anyone say Jamaar Taylor?  
Bear vs Shark : 1:40 am : link
That's my answer
