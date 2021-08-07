‘What might have been’ players that come to mind for you

Also, Michael Jennings - he seemed to be clearly winning a roster spot the year he got injured in preseason. I don't think he would have been an all-time great or anything, but I would have liked to see him get a chance.
I wasn't a fan of the Wilson pick but I wanted to see what he could become. Never got the chance.
I loved TT and he was showing great promise. Now all he's remembered for is the first guy to be photographed wearing one of those oxygen masks while rehabbing. A couple weeks later everyone at my Golds Gym was wearing them.
I agree with you here as I think JPP had HOF potential. Still though, impressive that since he did blow off his hand he came back THAT season, has continued his career at an above average/borderline Pro Bowl level and was part of another championship team.
The guy was emerging as a perennial pro-bowl, top 5 as his position talent before his injury. Very likely if he stays healthy, that offense can have produced without going so anemic - for several more seasons.
Kevin Baas who we won a SB with his one healthy year. And the unmentionable Geoff Schwartz who was literally never healthy. Either one of their injury histories would have been enough. Both was a disaster.
as a rookie he looked like he was going to be a real stud. Ended up middling, then leaving, then a decent enough player to help Washington.
Ron Dixon is another from that era - he had real explosiveness at a time when the rest of the org had none.
this may not count but JPP is another - his 2nd year looked like he was going to surpass all the other great defensive players we've had to be the best since LT. Including Strahan. And then as we all know, that didn't at all happen.
could've been a good starting NFL WR if not more had he stayed healthy.
I know a lot of people didn't like Wilson and he definitely had his faults, but I'll never forget how dominant he looked against the Saints. I don't know how good he would've ended up but it would've been interesting to see.
Hakeem Nicks could've been our best WR ever. Loved his style of play.
David Wilson. He was electric. I know he had his naysayers, but he could've been an exceptional offensive weapon.
Great list. I'd add Andy Headen, who was forced to retire for something similar to what Wilson had. Headed was a terrific pass rushing LB. Today he'd be gone in free agency and but was a reserve during his time with the Giants. A very impactful reserve.
continues to be exaggerated had Plax not shot himself.
They lost OSI in the preseason. Then Robbins later and Pierce was gone with a HAS for the playoffs. Team was on fumes.
Had Nicks stayed Healthy I think TC and Eli would have made one more run. Maybe not a Super Bowl but a couple playoff appearances. That was a huge loss and it made then use another high pick on OBJ. I liked Cruz but I think Nicks helped him much more than the other way around.
Biggest Medical Team evaluation failure in the history of the team; He sustained a major neck injury at Virginia Tech and either our staff either missed it or just looked the other way (hoping it would just go away).
Wilson struggled (in the blocking game) when he first came here, just like Ahmad Bradshaw & Saquon Barkley did, but the talent was through-the-roof. I thought he was the 2nd coming of LeSean McCoy.
It can be argued that failure might have cost at least one championship run, during that period.
While he is not that popular on this site his first 3 years in the NFL were absolutely bonkers: https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/B/BeckOd00.htm
He never seemed to fully recover from the high ankle sprain he suffered in pre-season in 2017 and I think that the Giants got the most out of the trade with the Browns, but other than Victor Cruz, I don't recall any other Giants player that had so much talent that did not live up to their potential.
I keep any eye on the MIN transactions and Ryan Connelley's snaps hoping he can sticks somewhere. Knee will likely deprive him of what could have been a Chase Blackburn style of career. Possibly better.
Come on. He was heading to the bench just before he got injured.
Thank you. His position coach (Jerrold Ingram)said it publicly that he didn't understand the playbook nor his responsibilities. He never would have been anything but a KO returner and "package" player. In short, a luxury for a great team, which they clearly were not at the time.
but I always come back to Reggie White. If we had played that USFL supplemental draft a little differently, I don’t know how anyone could have stopped a defense with LT and Reggie.
I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?
That’s right. We took Zimmerman at #3 and the Eagles picked Reggie at #4. Zimmerman ended up a hall of farmer himself, but he obviously never played for us. And Reggie obv went on the be the one of the best defensive ends ever.
Then yes, that’s a HUGE ‘what could have been,’ imo
Just couldn't stay healthy, anywhere, Dallas, SF, when he was here....a shame...
I'll always appreciate the glimpse he provided, in just six games, of what Phil Simms could do with a legit #1 WR. And that was Phil at nearly 38, with a diminished arm. Sherrard could do everything except stay on the field. His picture is in the football lexicon under "injury-prone". If he had literally been made of glass, his medical history could scarcely have been worse.
Troy Archer is the mic-drop answer to the OP. A promising football career that gets cut short is one thing; it comes with the territory in a violent sport. What happened to Archer was a genuine tragedy. Belcher is a similar case: nowhere near the natural talent Archer was, but he had worked his tail off to become an ascending NFL OC before the accident.
Yeah, Parcells was pleading with, begging George Young to take Reggie, but George wanted an OT which would not have been bad, except that Zimmerman had explicitly stated he hated NY and would never play for the Giants. So, that being the case, it was one of the worst decisions ever by the Giants. If Reggie had been on the Giants, it could have been the all-time greatest Defense, right there with 85 Bears, 76 Steelers, and 2000 Ravens.
but Jonathan Goff, MLB, had 1 phenomenal season with the Giants (2010)...in fact it was so good I really thought we had the MLB spot locked down forever. He tore his ACL week 1 the next year. then signed a flyer with the skins, and tore same ACL again. Shame
Coincidentally, his injury is why we signed Chase Blackburn who was a school teacher at the time, and manned the position during our championship season.
I was trying to recall his name as well..3rd rd pick iirc?
I was pretty pumped for Lavar Arrington, and it looked like he was hitting his stride in the game that ended up being the last of his career.
Terrell Thomas
Kevin Boss
To a lesser extent:
Steve Smith
Kenny Phillips
I was pretty pumped for Lavar Arrington, and it looked like he was hitting his stride in the game that ended up being the last of his career.
That was the debut of Romo game, correct?
Great call on Nicks
I wasn't a fan of the Wilson pick but I wanted to see what he could become. Never got the chance.
I loved TT and he was showing great promise. Now all he's remembered for is the first guy to be photographed wearing one of those oxygen masks while rehabbing. A couple weeks later everyone at my Golds Gym was wearing them.
I agree with you here as I think JPP had HOF potential. Still though, impressive that since he did blow off his hand he came back THAT season, has continued his career at an above average/borderline Pro Bowl level and was part of another championship team.
I still feel he should've won DPOY in 2011.
He's my favorite NY fullback that i've been able to watch.
But man, he had found some pretty key pieces to a winning team that were too injured to get second contracts.
Nicks
Manningham
Boss
Smith
Phillips
Wilson (if used correctly)
Often wonder how drafts could've played out differently if he wasn't have to go constantly back to the well for WRs
You know, I forgot that! I just checked the play-by-play Drew Bledsoe threw an INT to Sam Madison and never played in an NFL game again.
NYG at DAL, October 23, 2006 - ( New Window )
WR-Ron Dixon
Steve Smith WR
Still would have preferred Sayers or Butkus.
After that great 2011 season, I imagined a NYG team with Eli, Nicks and Cruz to be a tough matchup for years to come. And it didn't work out that way.
FA Barrett Green. Played one season I believe. Hurt in the first(?) game of his second season never played again.
Sean Bennett
Shockey
But man, he had found some pretty key pieces to a winning team that were too injured to get second contracts.
Nicks
Manningham
Boss
Smith
Phillips
Wilson (if used correctly)
Often wonder how drafts could've played out differently if he wasn't have to go constantly back to the well for WRs
Yes some really bad luck. The issue for Reese was failing to build good lines. Even with those injuries if you have a very good lines you can still be competitive (and he had a franchise QB).
Over time, these things tend to average out ... we have the 2007/2011 runs and championships, they settled many what ifs and what couldabeens for me.
And a porous OL from 2013 on..Oh, well. That’s football
All 3 HOF talent that never fully reached that potential in a Giants uniform for a variety of reasons.
David Wilson in a close 2nd.
Chad Jones was first one that popped into my mind...always will be when asked this question.
I was so excited for him
Ron Dixon is another from that era - he had real explosiveness at a time when the rest of the org had none.
this may not count but JPP is another - his 2nd year looked like he was going to surpass all the other great defensive players we've had to be the best since LT. Including Strahan. And then as we all know, that didn't at all happen.
I know a lot of people didn't like Wilson and he definitely had his faults, but I'll never forget how dominant he looked against the Saints. I don't know how good he would've ended up but it would've been interesting to see.
That would be mine. By the end of 1984 he was a beast. Bigger and stronger than Bart Oates.
I agree, the guy was fast but was just not a very good football player. Bad ball security (in college too), ran too upright.
That's crazy.
Chad Jones and teammate Jared Mitchell are the only 2 collegiate players EVER to win both a BCS national championship and an NCAA national championship.
Great list. I'd add Andy Headen, who was forced to retire for something similar to what Wilson had. Headed was a terrific pass rushing LB. Today he'd be gone in free agency and but was a reserve during his time with the Giants. A very impactful reserve.
They lost OSI in the preseason. Then Robbins later and Pierce was gone with a HAS for the playoffs. Team was on fumes.
Had Nicks stayed Healthy I think TC and Eli would have made one more run. Maybe not a Super Bowl but a couple playoff appearances. That was a huge loss and it made then use another high pick on OBJ. I liked Cruz but I think Nicks helped him much more than the other way around.
Biggest Medical Team evaluation failure in the history of the team; He sustained a major neck injury at Virginia Tech and either our staff either missed it or just looked the other way (hoping it would just go away).
Wilson struggled (in the blocking game) when he first came here, just like Ahmad Bradshaw & Saquon Barkley did, but the talent was through-the-roof. I thought he was the 2nd coming of LeSean McCoy.
It can be argued that failure might have cost at least one championship run, during that period.
He never seemed to fully recover from the high ankle sprain he suffered in pre-season in 2017 and I think that the Giants got the most out of the trade with the Browns, but other than Victor Cruz, I don't recall any other Giants player that had so much talent that did not live up to their potential.
Never heard that before
ouch...
I am sure other fan bases would say the same in terms of 'What might have been?'
But good calls throughout this thread. A lot of guys whose careers were cut short in their primes.
But good calls throughout this thread. A lot of guys whose careers were cut short in their primes.
Yes, JB was mentioned on here..Chad Jones
Actually he wasn't too shabby from the backfield, either.
Rookie Highlights - ( New Window )
Thank you. His position coach (Jerrold Ingram)said it publicly that he didn't understand the playbook nor his responsibilities. He never would have been anything but a KO returner and "package" player. In short, a luxury for a great team, which they clearly were not at the time.
I’m blanking. Did we pass on him? Was Zimmerman part of it all?
We were so deep at LB. Many, like Headen, Robbie Jones, Byron Hunt and?
Troy Archer is the mic-drop answer to the OP. A promising football career that gets cut short is one thing; it comes with the territory in a violent sport. What happened to Archer was a genuine tragedy. Belcher is a similar case: nowhere near the natural talent Archer was, but he had worked his tail off to become an ascending NFL OC before the accident.
Coincidentally, his injury is why we signed Chase Blackburn who was a school teacher at the time, and manned the position during our championship season.