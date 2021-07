Giants' pass rush personnel

So the NY Post published an article this morning about the edge rushers on the Giants. Suffice it to say, it's still shaky, filled with unproven veterans, free agents on one-year deals, and rookies. None of the returning edge guys had more than 2 sacks.Now how are the Giants going to approach the pass rush (this includes the defensive line)? Complex blitz packages by scheme like last year? Rush 4 or 5?Starting with the defensive line:Leonard Williams is probably the closest answer right now coming off a 11.5-sack year, but he can't shoulder the pass rush by himself. When he doesn't get to the quarterback, nobody does.For all the talk about Dexter Lawrence being the next pro-bowler, he's gotta get better and quicker at rushing the passer to become a more three-dimensional player. Lawrence has established himself as a great run defender, but Pro Bowl voters look for someone who can get 6-8 sacks when it comes to defensive tackles. Should the Giants use him more on passing downs since he's been on the field for less than 65% of the time?For the edge guys: I feel like the Giants don't go anywhere without a strong presence at edge, having grown up watching Lawrence Taylor on film and Michael Strahan on TV, and so far what the Giants have is not encouraging for me. Carter and Ximines are both coming off of injury and have disappointed so far, Coughlin (who is switching to inside linebacker), Brown, Lalos, and Harris have had little playing time, Odenigbo (who is admittedly a solid situational rusher) and Anderson are only here on one-year deals, and Ojulari and Smith are rookies.So have we upgraded? Who's gonna step up? Does the Patriot Way not allow for good edge rushers? Should we look to add another pass rusher in next year's draft?If at least one of our guys prove their mettle with a 10+ sack season, I'll graciously eat my hat. Edge rusher remains very shaky spot for Giants - ( New Window