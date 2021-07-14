If the team is headed in the right direction (ownership) UberAlias : 7/14/2021 9:00 am

Ownership has taken a lot of heat for the state of the team the past several years, and for good reason. The final years of Eli's career were wasted by bad coaching hires and poor decision making with a reboot that came too late (Reese was kept too long, 2018 was a bad year for the FO on so many levels, etc.)



One of the big criticisms was a tired old thinking trying to recreate past victories falling back into what worked in the past. So now we are here now and although the team has yet to prove something, there is a much different feel about this team and the direction they are headed. A lot of that stems form what Joe Judge is building, which is a complete overhaul of the football program. Judge himself was an outside hire, not a stay within your confort zone hire. They could have selected a retread like they did in Dallas or gone the X's and Os coordinator route to groom the young QB like they did with Shurmur or run the defense. They didn't. They took a shot on a guy on the basis of the qualities he has as a leader, his vision, attention to detail, and ability to communicate, and trusted him with the massive responsibility for rebuilding the program. Smartly, the first thing he did was overhaul the exceedingly deficient coaching staff and his abilities of persuasion and as a leader allowed him to sell several former head coaches far his senior to come on board. That in itself tells you a lot about the man they hired.



This may not work out for the team. We all know there are so many things that can go wrong, many being circumstantial. But in my view, I feel it is safe to say, whether it works out or not, though I am assuming it will, ownership deserves a bit of credit here for finally getting this one right. Particularly with respect to having the courage to step outside of their comfort zone, set aside media skepticism and take a chance on a relatively unknown candidate who did't have a lot of pins on his resume to CYA when he fails. That's the sort of thinking we need from ownership and has been very much lacking ---up until this point. As much as Mara and co. deserve the criticism that has been thrown their way the past few years, they also deserve a lot of credit for the optimism that's growing in the building.



