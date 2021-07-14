If the team is headed in the right direction (ownership)

Ownership has taken a lot of heat for the state of the team the past several years, and for good reason. The final years of Eli's career were wasted by bad coaching hires and poor decision making with a reboot that came too late (Reese was kept too long, 2018 was a bad year for the FO on so many levels, etc.)
One of the big criticisms was a tired old thinking trying to recreate past victories falling back into what worked in the past. So now we are here now and although the team has yet to prove something, there is a much different feel about this team and the direction they are headed. A lot of that stems form what Joe Judge is building, which is a complete overhaul of the football program. Judge himself was an outside hire, not a stay within your confort zone hire. They could have selected a retread like they did in Dallas or gone the X's and Os coordinator route to groom the young QB like they did with Shurmur or run the defense. They didn't. They took a shot on a guy on the basis of the qualities he has as a leader, his vision, attention to detail, and ability to communicate, and trusted him with the massive responsibility for rebuilding the program. Smartly, the first thing he did was overhaul the exceedingly deficient coaching staff and his abilities of persuasion and as a leader allowed him to sell several former head coaches far his senior to come on board. That in itself tells you a lot about the man they hired.
This may not work out for the team. We all know there are so many things that can go wrong, many being circumstantial. But in my view, I feel it is safe to say, whether it works out or not, though I am assuming it will, ownership deserves a bit of credit here for finally getting this one right. Particularly with respect to having the courage to step outside of their comfort zone, set aside media skepticism and take a chance on a relatively unknown candidate who did't have a lot of pins on his resume to CYA when he fails. That's the sort of thinking we need from ownership and has been very much lacking ---up until this point. As much as Mara and co. deserve the criticism that has been thrown their way the past few years, they also deserve a lot of credit for the optimism that's growing in the building.
Whatever, I was told I get owned by you all the time in these debates, but I don't see it that way. And this one is far from over. I've been right a lot and wrong a lot. I own my mistakes or losses and I think I am right more than I am wrong. Jones is a tough one, but I don't fault the Giants at all for sticking with him this coming year.
Many of the mistakes from 2018/2019 are off the books, but is the root cause?
I find reasons to be hopeful if I can. Don't see me losing any money betting on this team. I cannot go into every year with no hope. Aint wired that way. Sports are supposed to be a fun distraction.
Eli was due big money. Fans are over thinking this one. They had a decent older QB still on the books and they had Barkley, a transcendent talent sitting there at pick 2. They were coming off the ugliest season in history and wanted to draft the best player.
Not everything is a conspiracy. The second Eli's play didn't elevate that 2018 team, the Giants drafted Jones. It didn't go on as long as some here insist upon. One year. YEs Eli probably should have just quit after 2016 but the team was built to win! Eli was coming off a decent stat year and won 11 games. They went all in for 2017, it went to shit, and 1 full year later they put into effect the plan to move on from ELi. We're talking one year here.
Did the Giants hesitate when Eli didn't look so good in 2019 anymore? No, they started Jones asap.
I really don't think the presence of Eli precluded the Giants from drafting a QB in 2018. The presence of BArkley did. Think about it. Eli in 2018 was probably better than he was in 2016 yet the team still drafted a QB in the 2019 draft.
If the Giants loved a QB at pick 2 in 18, they probably draft him. Why is this so hard to believe?
"The Giants were in position to take Allen, Jackson, Herbert without drafting up". Well fuck, they were in position to take Darnold, Rosen, Lock and Tua without trading up as well.
So what in the fuck does that mean? Not to mention that had they taken Allen or Jackson, drafting Herbert isn't really an option is it? Or once they drafted Jones, taking Herbert isn't really an option, is it?
I'll still be looking forward to see comments on Herbert going forward if SD doesn't win. Is crowing about his rookie season going to continue?
And Barkley was perfect. You can disagree with NYG's take, but that is how most in the NFL world saw things.
My point in response to some posts above was about the Giants sticking with Eli too long, and a consequence of that being that we missed out on drafting 3 QBs that are considered in NFL circles to be top 10 at the position. That may be the biggest price the Giants paid for Eli not wearing another uniform.
So you think if Eli retires after 2017 they still draft Barkley? I find it hard to believe they could be that stupid.
I have a question for you...you say we have to wait 3 years to assess Jones. OK...so by that rationale shouldn't we only now be assessing the 2018 draft?
Why do we have to be patient with Jones, but let the Barkley pick go already?
Oh that's right...because both picks have borne out to be franchise altering mistakes and we're afraid to admit it.
Given their judgement at QB in 2018 and 2019 it's fair to assume they would have misplayed their considerable hand.
and there it is -- rip off the bandaid and that's what you get -- Bash the Jones pick -- hammer! hammer! hammer!
Oh that's right...because both picks have borne out to be franchise altering mistakes and we're afraid to admit it.
And I'm wondering if I'll be getting any apologies when the Giants move on from Jones after this year or next. I doubt it.
I'll still be looking forward to see comments on Herbert going forward if SD doesn't win. Is crowing about his rookie season going to continue?
And I'm wondering if I'll be getting any apologies when the Giants move on from Jones after this year or next. I doubt it.
Seeing that Jones had a very good rookie year and you treat him like he's been absolute dogshit, are you really looking for apologies or do you just want to say you were right?
2020
I sincerely doubt you'll see the kind of patience with QBs going forward as was seen in the past. Everyone acts like three years isn't enough time, and by the old paradigm you're right, but three years is likely going to be the amount of time any QB is given to be "the guy" before they're sent packing.
Yes I am saying that. And who cares? We know the NFL likes Justin Herbert and Jackson and Allen. 2 of those guys were playing into January 2021. Of course they are good QBs.
Can we go back and talk about the good picks the Giants made lately and conjure up the bad players we didn't draft? Haskins? Even Josh Allen the edge player had a quiet 2020.
This team could be on the brink of good sustained play. Big year coming up.
What force is stopping you, or anybody else on this site, from talking about the good picks the Giants have made lately or bad ones avoided? Start a thread, or write a post in this one and have the conversation.
And Barkley was perfect. You can disagree with NYG's take, but that is how most in the NFL world saw things.
He was perfect?
I didn't know that, nor that most in the NFL knew it either.
This is a matter of opinion, and in this instance I disagree with you and believe the outcomes show you to be wrong.
- three quarters into 2017 the staff understood he was slipping
- 2018 Manning threw the 2nd fewest TDs of any QB playing 16 games
- 2019 Manning was finally benched
- Retaining Manning for 18/19 cost the Giants an additional 32M that was not guaranteed or booked
- After Manning was benched in 2017, his record as a Giants was 6-16
- After Manning was benched, the Giants record has been 16-36
If you believe this was a good outcome, that's foolish in my view.
Terps is right on this one.
And I'm wondering if I'll be getting any apologies when the Giants move on from Jones after this year or next. I doubt it.
Just as I wonder if you'll be issuing any -- you are soo wrong about this -- and desperate to be right. It's pathetic
My point in response to some posts above was about the Giants sticking with Eli too long, and a consequence of that being that we missed out on drafting 3 QBs that are considered in NFL circles to be top 10 at the position. That may be the biggest price the Giants paid for Eli not wearing another uniform.
Terps is right on this one.
I don't think he is right. Who were the Giants going to take in the 2018 draft. I didn't think any of those qbs was worth the #2 pick and neither did the Giants. Darnold was who was being touted around here, and everywhere else, you want to tell me that picking Darnold or Rosen would have made a difference. Allen was not a favored pick and not likely a number 2 pick, as much as I personally liked him -- but he was raw when he was picked and may or may not have been a better pick than Jones. There was no buy in on a QB in that draft or they would have taken one, and it turns out the picks all would have been at the very least controversial. Was Mahommes on the Giants radar? Who knows.
Who knows if the Giants had properly staffed the oline if Eli wouldn't have had better seasons -- the real problem was that Reese did not do a good job of placing support staff around eli on the line -- I don't think Eli was washed up as much as he was thrown under the bus for the sins of this failure
I've long said it. I don't care if Jones is terrible, you don't give up on a QB after 20 games unless the evidence is beyond damning. And when a new staff comes in (Judge) and proclaims that Jones is worth the squeeze, it's mindful to understand why they are giving Jones 2021.
I liked the NYG defense more than most heading into 2020. I predicted that the Giants would have a very busy and exciting off-season despite the cap worries around here. I also defended Dave Brown for a year or so. I defended Eli. I said Julius Randle would shine under Thibs. Also said Allan Houston was worth the re-sign, prior to the injuries. Win some. Lose some. I can take being called wrong. I just know I am not out of touch with this franchise. No one follows them more intently than I do. And I believe fully that the Giants know more about Jones than the fans do and that knowledge in Jones goes a long way. It aint all stats.
Whatever, it's so rehashed now it isn't even funny anymore. Giants had a bad decade. We all know it. Things look like they are trending upward now and the last 2 years or so appear to be helping that cause. Keep the hope alive.
Could be similar to the post Dave Brown years when the Giants went the vet QB route in Collins. With that said, gun to my head, I think Jones is the QB in 2022.
In comment 15305638 Go Terps said:
My point in response to some posts above was about the Giants sticking with Eli too long, and a consequence of that being that we missed out on drafting 3 QBs that are considered in NFL circles to be top 10 at the position. That may be the biggest price the Giants paid for Eli not wearing another uniform.
Terps is right on this one.
Is that controversial to suggest that if the Giants had moved on from Eli earlier that they would have potentially taken opportunities to draft a new franchise QB in 2017 or 2018 with more intent? We don't know how serious they evaluated guys in those drafts, nor do we know how they would have ranked those guys so can stop referring to how BBI was looking at them too.
And Eli was showing more than enough warts as the 2016 season went along to suggest concerns. Pointing to the occasional strong quarter or half in a game (like the wildcard game vs Packers in Jan 2017) shouldn't just displace the declining trends. In my view.
In comment 15305638 Go Terps said:
My point in response to some posts above was about the Giants sticking with Eli too long, and a consequence of that being that we missed out on drafting 3 QBs that are considered in NFL circles to be top 10 at the position. That may be the biggest price the Giants paid for Eli not wearing another uniform.
Terps is right on this one.
He s absolutely right. The Giants passed on quarterbacks that turned out to be pretty good. That s just a fact.
We all felt the same way - 2020 was the year to draft a QB after they didn’t go QB in 2018.
That would have been much smarter.
The issue was more the team around him than Eli. He needed a 2005-2008 type team around him and he could have managed things with a offense like 2008. It just was not feasible. For those still stubborn and short sighted about the mandate when DG came in go back and look at all the damage control Mara was trying to do after he was benched. There was outrage across the board (former Giant greats, fans, media, etc.) and it highlighted how poor the talent acquisition had been. No way Mara was doubling down and then dumping Eli.
For these other QB's always mentioned they could have had; well there is much more to see moving forward. Jones may or may not be the answer (I'm skeptical) but these other QB's still have a lot more to show imo (playoffs, SB's, etc.).
that the 2 best QBs in franchise history, one of them still so fresh in our memories, were both virtually on the chopping block, both here and just about everywhere, by year 3. Terps I know you loved Eli and probably defended him in 2007, but dude....YEAR 3! Astonishing the lack of patience and perspective you've displayed with Jones. I say that respectfully because I know you know the NFL and this franchise as well as anyone. Just bizarre.
Whatever, I was told I get owned by you all the time in these debates, but I don't see it that way. And this one is far from over. I've been right a lot and wrong a lot. I own my mistakes or losses and I think I am right more than I am wrong. Jones is a tough one, but I don't fault the Giants at all for sticking with him this coming year.
I sincerely doubt you'll see the kind of patience with QBs going forward as was seen in the past. Everyone acts like three years isn't enough time, and by the old paradigm you're right, but three years is likely going to be the amount of time any QB is given to be "the guy" before they're sent packing.
Right. But it hasn't been 3 years yet. We're entering that 3rd year now.
So glad Terps posted more stats. We needed that!
It just so happened for Mara that his new ding-dong GM came to the very same decision.
HE's getting a 2nd year because the staff saw enough in him to believe he's a good starting QB. If you watch those final 8 games, you too would see improvements. Giants went 5-3. Offense scored more points. Jones was a better QB. He was more decisive and less error prone. The injury sucked.
The staff isn't sticking with Jones just to piss you off or make Mara happy. Jones is the best option on this team right now. If Jones doesn't progress or win games in 2021, the Giants will likely explore finding another QB.
It just so happened for Mara that his new ding-dong GM came to the very same decision.
Maybe if the 2018 Giants actually played some defense that team doesn't go 5-11 or whatever they finished at. And maybe then fans don't go right after Eli as the low hanging fruit of all NYG's problems, like they did in 2014 and 2015.
Giants scored 385 points in 2018. Not bad. Certainly not great but if that team plays enough defense perhaps things end differently.
We're still hyper focused on Eli and the offense yet the last decade has seen this team sucks balls for one simple reason: the defense has flat out sucked. 2015 they make the playoffs with an average defense. 2016 they did make the playoffs thanks to a good D. If the same defense from 2016 shows up in 2018, they win the east or make the playoffs as a WC.
It wasn't all Eli. How can we not see that?
Losi9ng back to back games in december despite scoring 27 and 25 points, respectively, that's 8 wins right there.
Seasons change on a dime. One bad loss or one big win can and will make all the difference. That defense that won the day in 2016 had a short shelf life. Maybe if that defense played more like the Steelers D year in and year out, we aren't having this same convo. Every year the Steelers D shows up. Not NYG. Hopefully that changes.
The Giants were fucked so many different ways once they tried transitioning from Coughlin you can't even list them all here in one post. I can try though. They had a clown at HC. A stubborn GM in Reese with little to no synergy with said clown show coaching staff. An older QB who couldn't stem the tide of shit about to overrun the franchise. A front running house of cards defense that was highly paid and not easily purgeable, at least not overnight. And the team's best player, Beckham, was about to suffer back to back injuries.
The only stable element about that team was Eli. So he made a lot money. He wasn't the problem. I find it curious that so many think a young QB not named Jones would just walk in here and cover up all the warts that Eli couldn't cover up. I question how toxic or comfy that NYG franchise was from 17-19. We've seen good QBs shit the bed on bad teams before only to go elsewhere and flourish. Not sure anything is growing here under Shurmur and it sure as hell wasn't under McAdoo.
All in the past now.
The front office made their decisions to stick with him, keep paying him and keep playing him.
And it didn't help anything.
In comment 15305713 joeinpa said:
In comment 15305638 Go Terps said:
My point in response to some posts above was about the Giants sticking with Eli too long, and a consequence of that being that we missed out on drafting 3 QBs that are considered in NFL circles to be top 10 at the position. That may be the biggest price the Giants paid for Eli not wearing another uniform.
Terps is right on this one.
I don't think he is right. Who were the Giants going to take in the 2018 draft. I didn't think any of those qbs was worth the #2 pick and neither did the Giants. Darnold was who was being touted around here, and everywhere else, you want to tell me that picking Darnold or Rosen would have made a difference. Allen was not a favored pick and not likely a number 2 pick, as much as I personally liked him -- but he was raw when he was picked and may or may not have been a better pick than Jones. There was no buy in on a QB in that draft or they would have taken one, and it turns out the picks all would have been at the very least controversial. Was Mahommes on the Giants radar? Who knows.
Who knows if the Giants had properly staffed the oline if Eli wouldn't have had better seasons -- the real problem was that Reese did not do a good job of placing support staff around eli on the line -- I don't think Eli was washed up as much as he was thrown under the bus for the sins of this failure
He s absolutely right. The Giants passed on quarterbacks that turned out to be pretty good. That s just a fact.
So did 30 other teams -- if the QB doesn't have the value on your draft board -- you don't pick him - that doesn't mean you missed them -- that means that your evaluations weren't correct, or even that that particular athlete wasn't a fit with your program.
They also passed on DEs, ERs, RBs, WRs, Ols, LBs, CBs, SSs that were pretty good -- so I don't understand how this is relevant or meaningful -- Sticking with Eli isn't the issue -- the issue is the valuations you place on players in the draft
Considering you've said that we've passed on Allen - isn't that a completely contradictory statement? Allen's college production didn't keep you from saying he's the better choice (in retrospect of course).
And again I'll point to Jones's poor collegiate production relative to other drafted quarterbacks in the past decade. So why did the Giants draft him? Was it because Accorsi saw some Bert Jones in him when he lost his last home game 59-7 to Wake Forest?
And again I'll point to Jones's poor collegiate production relative to other drafted quarterbacks in the past decade. So why did the Giants draft him? Was it because Accorsi saw some Bert Jones in him when he lost his last home game 59-7 to Wake Forest?
This outstanding talent evaluation of a QB with less than 2 years in the NFL trenches is right on par with your most excellent cites using ESPN as your authority -- call Jordan Raanan right away -- they need more panic stricken chicken little prognosticators at ESPN now -- it sells clicks and you'll fit right in
That's an irrelevant and disingenuous response.
Terps is asking a question about his college production. Why can't you just answer that?
Great observation. I posted it above, the most interesting next development will be if the current offensive thesis doesn't produce this year (Jones/Barkley especially) -- will the Giants:
A) Hold onto or invest further these fan favorite, high picks
B) Surgically, and unsentimentally reset
Dwelling on the past is just tedious.
Great observation. I posted it above, the most interesting next development will be if the current offensive thesis doesn't produce this year (Jones/Barkley especially) -- will the Giants:
A) Hold onto or invest further these fan favorite, high picks
B) Surgically, and unsentimentally reset
Yup. That's 2021 in a nutshell.
And again I'll point to Jones's poor collegiate production relative to other drafted quarterbacks in the past decade. So why did the Giants draft him? Was it because Accorsi saw some Bert Jones in him when he lost his last home game 59-7 to Wake Forest?
Another aspect you continually downplay is Jones talent. The guy ran faster than any QB in something like 10 years. You don't do that with little talent. And again with the comparison to Allen. His college production was subpar. And he had a far worse completion rate as Jones, to go along with less stats in several categories. In the MWC vs the ACC.
The Giants were in position for a playoff spot last year in the mighty NFCE, and Jones’ injury while running certainly played a major part in not being able to reach that goal.
Not suggesting Giants shouldn’t take advantage of that part of Jones’ makeup but with that comes missed games. So you better have a coaching staff and offense that can adapt and a decent backup QB to hold down the fort. Do we?