Engram named eighth-best tight end by ESPN





Though New York Giants fans may have mixed feelings about Evan Engram, NFL insiders still have a high opinion of him. Engram was named the league’s eighth-best tight end by a group of players, coaches and executives in rankings released today by ESPN.



Here’s what two scouts had to say about Engram:



“He’s the guy you can do the most with in the passing game,” an AFC scout said. “He’s the guy the coordinators would want the most. He’s underachieving and something is off, because he should be putting up big numbers with that ability.”



An NFC offensive coach added: “If he were in the Chiefs’ offense, he’d be a superstar.”



