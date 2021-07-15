Engram named eighth-best tight end by ESPN

|
Though New York Giants fans may have mixed feelings about Evan Engram, NFL insiders still have a high opinion of him. Engram was named the league’s eighth-best tight end by a group of players, coaches and executives in rankings released today by ESPN.
Here’s what two scouts had to say about Engram:
“He’s the guy you can do the most with in the passing game,” an AFC scout said. “He’s the guy the coordinators would want the most. He’s underachieving and something is off, because he should be putting up big numbers with that ability.”
An NFC offensive coach added: “If he were in the Chiefs’ offense, he’d be a superstar.”
I think Gesicki is really good and I would take him over EE right now.
8th best maybe in potential only. And yet this will be season 5...
Right.
A very frustrating player. I still have a glimmer of hope that it all comes together as those around him start doing better.
An NFL tight end needs to be able to do these two things FIRST..
1. Block
2. Catch
Even cannot do either. How he can be rated the 8th best TE in the league is mystifying.
He runs fast for a guy playing his position and has a good positive attitude.
When he isn't dropping the ball.
One more year to fix it, lets all hope he does.
I’m not saying fantasy football is any true barometer of anything, but Engram is going undrafted in most mock drafts and one early real draft I have participated in. Last year he was going in the 6-8 round range. That proves that informed fans of all teams don’t view him as the #8 TE.
His style of routes don't force the ball to bounce of his hands so often.
How exactly is this a reason not to take ESPN seriously?
From the article... "Engram was named the league’s eighth-best tight end by a group of players, coaches and executives in rankings released today by ESPN."
ESPN didn't do the ranking. Players, coaches and executives did.
Not sure why. Potential is not performance.
Can't catch
Cant't block
So whats left?
Great kid and all but geez....
I hear you, but FIRST he has to master holding on to the ball, THEN we can worry about HOW he’s used, imv
THIS
And he has great hair and a nice smile.
Can you imagine if during the first half of opening game versus the Broncos a ball goes deflecting off his hands for an interception...good lord, you will hear the screams of Giant fans across the country.
Nevertheless, I don't see many scenarios where he remains a NYG after this season...
guy has had some disgusting drops but he's also not being used properly. Garrett better scheme it up for him properly. get this guy going now. enough is enough
I hear you, but FIRST he has to master holding on to the ball, THEN we can worry about HOW he’s used, imv
This is definitely true.
That said, and these guys are not those guys, but I can't blame Judge and Garrett for looking at Rudolph and Engram and thinking that maybe they can replicate a (very) poor man's version of Gronk and Hernandez (minus the whole murder thing).
Put him in a situation where the offense is wide open and he'd be option #4 or #5, scheme up a few "shots" to him a game and thats it.
While there's value to his talent and skills I think he's proved he just isn't a TE1. More of a gadget player. The Chiefs are a great situation for a guy like that.
Can you imagine if during the first half of opening game versus the Broncos a ball goes deflecting off his hands for an interception...good lord, you will hear the screams of Giant fans across the country.
Nevertheless, I don't see many scenarios where he remains a NYG after this season...
Totally agree. I thought he was gone via trade on day 2 or 3 of this years draft. Judge must like something about him. My guess is they plan to use him as more of a decoy to open up routes for the guys that can actually catch the ball. I also don’t see them signing him to a long term deal. Doesn’t make sense based on production and lack of consistency.
The reason I see TE as a possibly very significant problem for the Giants is two fold. The first is that EE should have been traded. He had real value last season, I assume (yes it’s an assumption and I could be wrong) we could have gotten a draft pick or two for him. And I think that was very clearly the right thing to do. For everyone who thinks Joe Judge is running the Giants personnel decisions or even heavily influencing decisions, this is potentially a wrench. I think it’s fair to assume that Getty has no attachment to Engram. So why then did the Giants keep him? I can only speculate but either there was no trade value or he coaching staff thought EE would eventually produce at a high level. I guess? But, yeah, I don’t think he’s ever going to realize that potential.
Rudolph isn’t a plus player either. At least I don’t think so. He’s more sure handed than Engram, especially in the endzone but that’s not really a high bar of achievement. He’s a better blocker, but here again, it’s not saying much to say he’s better at blocking than EE and he’s undistinguished among the better blockers in the league. At best, to me at least, Rudolph is a neutral player in decline.
And all this bodes ill for DJ8 who could really use a reliable TE1. Think of all the good and great QB1s in the league. Now think of their TEs. TE is an enormously important position in the NFL. And it’s a position of weakness for the Giants. On a team with a really great or even good offensive line you might be able to carry Engram. But, the Giants entire O line is a huge question mark at best. I just don’t understand how Engram is still on this team.
His numbers say that huh? What a joke.
Do the numbers factor in his poor run blocking and being an flat out liability in pass protection, offensive pass interference penalties because he can’t execute a pick play without being an idiot, deflections for interceptions and fumbles that change momentum in games, and inability to catch a pitch from Jones because he takes his eyes off the ball?
Yeah, we’re stuck on the drop versus Philly...