Engram named eighth-best tight end by ESPN

Big Blue '56 : 7/15/2021 6:09 pm
Quote:


Though New York Giants fans may have mixed feelings about Evan Engram, NFL insiders still have a high opinion of him. Engram was named the league’s eighth-best tight end by a group of players, coaches and executives in rankings released today by ESPN.

Here’s what two scouts had to say about Engram:

“He’s the guy you can do the most with in the passing game,” an AFC scout said. “He’s the guy the coordinators would want the most. He’s underachieving and something is off, because he should be putting up big numbers with that ability.”

An NFC offensive coach added: “If he were in the Chiefs’ offense, he’d be a superstar.”

So if he was a Chief,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/15/2021 6:11 pm : link
He’d hold onto the ball better? Just askin’… :)
Obviously the physical talent for EE is there...  
bw in dc : 7/15/2021 6:14 pm : link
but the inconsistency should knock him out of the top ten. He's just not reliable.

I think Gesicki is really good and I would take him over EE right now.
Shiny new  
section125 : 7/15/2021 6:17 pm : link
object???
If he was a Chief and played like he did last year  
Jimmy Googs : 7/15/2021 6:21 pm : link
he'd be lost somewhere on the bench.

8th best maybe in potential only. And yet this will be season 5...

Engram eighth-best tight end in the NFL  
M.S. : 7/15/2021 6:38 pm : link

Right.

Mixed feelings?  
bradshaw44 : 7/15/2021 7:08 pm : link
Pretty sure most fans feelings are cemented at this point. Dude can’t come up big when it’s all on the line. Reminds me of Ruben Randle in that regard. Middle of the game, Giants have the lead, he makes a circus style catch and run. End of game, need an easy first down to end it, a cupcake delivered by the stork with a parachute just in case, and he drops it.

A very frustrating player. I still have a glimmer of hope that it all comes together as those around him start doing better.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/15/2021 7:11 pm : link
Haha. Yeah, sure. I can't wait for the morning he's Evan Engram, former NY Giant.
We already have a TE on the team...  
BCD : 7/15/2021 7:14 pm : link
that's rated better than him.....
It is ridiculous...  
EricJ : 7/15/2021 7:14 pm : link
and justifies my prior comments that ESPN is fake sports news.

An NFL tight end needs to be able to do these two things FIRST..
1. Block
2. Catch

Even cannot do either. How he can be rated the 8th best TE in the league is mystifying.

He runs fast for a guy playing his position and has a good positive attitude.
on the Giants?  
KDavies : 7/15/2021 7:25 pm : link
in the NFC East?
Was the writer immediately tested for drugs?  
Matt M. : 7/15/2021 7:35 pm : link
Or a vision test?
Maybe 8th in the NFC I could buy  
PatersonPlank : 7/15/2021 7:44 pm : link
.
8th best in the NFC East  
myquealer : 7/15/2021 9:00 pm : link
maybe
According to.....  
MOOPS : 7/15/2021 9:07 pm : link
the DBs getting all the easy tipped interceptions?
He is a weapon  
rasbutant : 7/15/2021 9:10 pm : link
When he is healthy.
When he isn't dropping the ball.

One more year to fix it, lets all hope he does.
Stop asking him to do things he can't  
Rafflee : 7/15/2021 9:14 pm : link
He has power and speed, but he lacks the nimble athleticism and great feet that translate to great hands.....Create and use the mismatches, and STOP ASKING HIM TO PLAY IN LINE!!!
Sheer stupidity.  
CT Charlie : 7/15/2021 9:18 pm : link
You see him in 1, 2, or 3 games, and it's clear he's an extraordinary athlete for a tight end – quick, fast, and smooth - especially if you see his highlight reel. But if you watch him for a season, you realize how his talent is trumped by his lack of timing, poor route running, indifferent blocking, and awful hands. Teams are obliged to game plan against him, but I doubt many would trade for him.
This is just more evidence  
eric2425ny : 7/15/2021 9:28 pm : link
that those that are making these rankings lists are not watching the actual games and what his mistakes actually led to in the outcome of those contests.

I’m not saying fantasy football is any true barometer of anything, but Engram is going undrafted in most mock drafts and one early real draft I have participated in. Last year he was going in the 6-8 round range. That proves that informed fans of all teams don’t view him as the #8 TE.
RE: Stop asking him to do things he can't  
Toth029 : 7/15/2021 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15305933 Rafflee said:
Quote:
He has power and speed, but he lacks the nimble athleticism and great feet that translate to great hands.....Create and use the mismatches, and STOP ASKING HIM TO PLAY IN LINE!!!


His style of routes don't force the ball to bounce of his hands so often.
RE: 8th best in the NFC East  
Matt M. : 7/15/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15305916 myquealer said:
Quote:
maybe
8th best in the NFC East. (joke)
RE: This is just more evidence  
Matt M. : 7/15/2021 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15305939 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
that those that are making these rankings lists are not watching the actual games and what his mistakes actually led to in the outcome of those contests.

I’m not saying fantasy football is any true barometer of anything, but Engram is going undrafted in most mock drafts and one early real draft I have participated in. Last year he was going in the 6-8 round range. That proves that informed fans of all teams don’t view him as the #8 TE.
It's as if they did the rankings as if he were a rookie and it was based off scouting reports.
Just another to not take ESPN seriously.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/15/2021 11:22 pm : link
It warms my heart to know that their ratings are in the crapper.
8th best  
CowboyHaters : 7/15/2021 11:54 pm : link
in the NFC East?
Would you guys really be shocked if he played better for another team?  
widmerseyebrow : 7/16/2021 12:11 am : link
.
I might have opinions  
BigBluesman : 7/16/2021 1:09 am : link
about players on other teams, but I wouldn't be too bold about any of them. Why? Because it has been made abundantly clear to me, over a number of seasons, that anyone who does not watch a team for every single game, is faced with a massive gap in knowledge compared to anyone who does. You can't watch four seasons of Evan Engram and even say that he's a good TE. There are 32 teams in the NFL. You are telling me that 24 of them don't have a good TE? Because he is apparently #8 and he is not a good TE. It's just like watching NYG when they bring in an unfamiliar broadcast team. It's not a lot of steps to "I don't have a fucking clue" when it comes to NFL rosters.
RE: Just another to not take ESPN seriously.  
Jim in Tampa : 7/16/2021 5:39 am : link
In comment 15305982 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
It warms my heart to know that their ratings are in the crapper.

How exactly is this a reason not to take ESPN seriously?

From the article... "Engram was named the league’s eighth-best tight end by a group of players, coaches and executives in rankings released today by ESPN."

ESPN didn't do the ranking. Players, coaches and executives did.
And let’s ignore the fact he only does half of what most TE do  
BillT : 7/16/2021 6:30 am : link
He cannot block the position. He’s a sub par blocker at best. At worst he’s an absolute liability. It’s not the 10 plays he gets thrown to that are the biggest problem with him. It’s the 40 plays where he’s supposed to be a football player and doesn’t contribute in any meaningful way.
Perhaps as a fan, I’m just not seeing it. It appears  
Big Blue '56 : 7/16/2021 6:34 am : link
that our staff likes him, perhaps a lot. Obviously the rest of the league holds him in a much different regard.

Not sure why. Potential is not performance.
LOL  
Giants86 : 7/16/2021 7:30 am : link
seriously.....

Can't catch
Cant't block

So whats left?

Great kid and all but geez....
Exactly right he would be a star in their offense..  
BBWreckingCrew : 7/16/2021 7:47 am : link
guy has had some disgusting drops but he's also not being used properly. Garrett better scheme it up for him properly. get this guy going now. enough is enough
RE: Exactly right he would be a star in their offense..  
Big Blue '56 : 7/16/2021 7:58 am : link
In comment 15306014 BBWreckingCrew said:
Quote:
guy has had some disgusting drops but he's also not being used properly. Garrett better scheme it up for him properly. get this guy going now. enough is enough


I hear you, but FIRST he has to master holding on to the ball, THEN we can worry about HOW he’s used, imv
RE: It is ridiculous...  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 7/16/2021 8:23 am : link
In comment 15305866 EricJ said:
Quote:
and justifies my prior comments that ESPN is fake sports news.

An NFL tight end needs to be able to do these two things FIRST..
1. Block
2. Catch

Even cannot do either. How he can be rated the 8th best TE in the league is mystifying.

He runs fast for a guy playing his position and has a good positive attitude.


THIS
RE: It is ridiculous...  
Klaatu : 7/16/2021 8:57 am : link
In comment 15305866 EricJ said:
Quote:
and justifies my prior comments that ESPN is fake sports news.

An NFL tight end needs to be able to do these two things FIRST..
1. Block
2. Catch

Even cannot do either. How he can be rated the 8th best TE in the league is mystifying.

He runs fast for a guy playing his position and has a good positive attitude.


And he has great hair and a nice smile.

I am still a bit surprised they didn't cut a deal before  
Jimmy Googs : 7/16/2021 9:12 am : link
draft day and exchange him for a pick and save the $6M salary. And then use the pick to draft a replacement in the middle rounds. I wonder if that would have been the strategy if Giants got their preferred choice in free agency in Henry Hunter or if Rudolph's foot injury wasn't discovered.

Can you imagine if during the first half of opening game versus the Broncos a ball goes deflecting off his hands for an interception...good lord, you will hear the screams of Giant fans across the country.

Nevertheless, I don't see many scenarios where he remains a NYG after this season...
RE: RE: Exactly right he would be a star in their offense..  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/16/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15306017 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15306014 BBWreckingCrew said:


Quote:


guy has had some disgusting drops but he's also not being used properly. Garrett better scheme it up for him properly. get this guy going now. enough is enough



I hear you, but FIRST he has to master holding on to the ball, THEN we can worry about HOW he’s used, imv

This is definitely true.

That said, and these guys are not those guys, but I can't blame Judge and Garrett for looking at Rudolph and Engram and thinking that maybe they can replicate a (very) poor man's version of Gronk and Hernandez (minus the whole murder thing).
He's # 1  
David B. : 7/16/2021 10:48 am : link
at dropping passes and tipping them to defenders.
Don't agree with 8th best at all  
Biteymax22 : 7/16/2021 11:41 am : link
Do believe that he'd do really well with a team like the Chiefs.

Put him in a situation where the offense is wide open and he'd be option #4 or #5, scheme up a few "shots" to him a game and thats it.

While there's value to his talent and skills I think he's proved he just isn't a TE1. More of a gadget player. The Chiefs are a great situation for a guy like that.
I suggest  
George : 7/16/2021 12:10 pm : link
we ask KC for a 2nd and 5th, alerting them to ESPN's observation that EE belongs there.
give me 9th and 10th whoever they are  
Platos : 7/16/2021 12:29 pm : link
over engram
Lol  
Route 9 : 7/16/2021 12:40 pm : link
....
What? - ( New Window )
Our Evan Engram?  
exiled : 7/16/2021 4:03 pm : link
?
there are probably 20 TEs i'd rather have  
GiantsFan84 : 7/16/2021 4:54 pm : link
than this loser
RE: I am still a bit surprised they didn't cut a deal before  
eric2425ny : 7/16/2021 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15306047 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
draft day and exchange him for a pick and save the $6M salary. And then use the pick to draft a replacement in the middle rounds. I wonder if that would have been the strategy if Giants got their preferred choice in free agency in Henry Hunter or if Rudolph's foot injury wasn't discovered.

Can you imagine if during the first half of opening game versus the Broncos a ball goes deflecting off his hands for an interception...good lord, you will hear the screams of Giant fans across the country.

Nevertheless, I don't see many scenarios where he remains a NYG after this season...


Totally agree. I thought he was gone via trade on day 2 or 3 of this years draft. Judge must like something about him. My guess is they plan to use him as more of a decoy to open up routes for the guys that can actually catch the ball. I also don’t see them signing him to a long term deal. Doesn’t make sense based on production and lack of consistency.
So....  
DannyDimes : 7/16/2021 6:04 pm : link
His numbers say 8-10th best. But everyone is stuck on the big drops... maybe rightfully so. I'd still rather have him than not.
TE is possibly a really big problem on this team…  
trueblueinpw : 7/16/2021 6:33 pm : link
Regarding EE, I wrote a few weeks ago, and we all know this, he is a minus blocker. And, also as we all know, while he can get open he also has a tendency to come up very small in the big spots so you have to rank him as a minus pass catcher. I think we’re all aligned here, EE isn’t a plus player and he’s certainly not a playmaker.

The reason I see TE as a possibly very significant problem for the Giants is two fold. The first is that EE should have been traded. He had real value last season, I assume (yes it’s an assumption and I could be wrong) we could have gotten a draft pick or two for him. And I think that was very clearly the right thing to do. For everyone who thinks Joe Judge is running the Giants personnel decisions or even heavily influencing decisions, this is potentially a wrench. I think it’s fair to assume that Getty has no attachment to Engram. So why then did the Giants keep him? I can only speculate but either there was no trade value or he coaching staff thought EE would eventually produce at a high level. I guess? But, yeah, I don’t think he’s ever going to realize that potential.

Rudolph isn’t a plus player either. At least I don’t think so. He’s more sure handed than Engram, especially in the endzone but that’s not really a high bar of achievement. He’s a better blocker, but here again, it’s not saying much to say he’s better at blocking than EE and he’s undistinguished among the better blockers in the league. At best, to me at least, Rudolph is a neutral player in decline.

And all this bodes ill for DJ8 who could really use a reliable TE1. Think of all the good and great QB1s in the league. Now think of their TEs. TE is an enormously important position in the NFL. And it’s a position of weakness for the Giants. On a team with a really great or even good offensive line you might be able to carry Engram. But, the Giants entire O line is a huge question mark at best. I just don’t understand how Engram is still on this team.
RE: So....  
Jimmy Googs : 7/16/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15306495 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
His numbers say 8-10th best. But everyone is stuck on the big drops... maybe rightfully so. I'd still rather have him than not.


His numbers say that huh? What a joke.

Do the numbers factor in his poor run blocking and being an flat out liability in pass protection, offensive pass interference penalties because he can’t execute a pick play without being an idiot, deflections for interceptions and fumbles that change momentum in games, and inability to catch a pitch from Jones because he takes his eyes off the ball?

Yeah, we’re stuck on the drop versus Philly...

