I could see the Giants acquiring a star QB after this season

I really think the stars are aligning for the Giants to be very aggressive in the QB market next year. Adam Schefter & Peter King continue to say Aaron Rodgers prefers a trade, and it probably would happen after this upcoming season. We’ve heard Russell Wilson may be unhappy.
I’m not pushing Jones out the door. Ideally, the best path to success would be Jones playing well in addition to the draft assets next year. However, there is a lot of pressure to win this year after the aggressiveness in free agency.
So, if Jones doesn’t play well - I could see Aaron Rodgers coming to the Giants. It would not shock me. The division isn’t great, and there are plenty of weapons on offense. Add in the fact that the Giants haven’t won in a long time.
Increasingly, I think this is possible.
I guess we'll just have to see how our QB situation plays out. If DJ flops I could see them wanting a star QB... but affording one? Beyond the draft choices, the massive contract? And which star qb's are going to come available? I seriously doubt the team wants any part of Aaron Rodgers. No doubt he's elite but better to have a guy who is becoming, rather than going to be declining.
No, if the Giants need a QB next year, they'll bet on the next guy who may become a star.
On the positive side, if Jones does show it and steps up, we just use the picks to bolster the team.
Also, if the OL doesn’t produce, why would a Rodgers want to come here anyway?
To say nothing of the fact that the whole midwest gay club scene thing hasn't been resolved yet either, right?
I don't think they should just draft another QB if Jones performs poorly. Judge/staff has to have a conviction. One positive is that it would open a window with what you hope is a very talented team with a rookie contract for at least 4 years.
I think you also consider the market that is and will continue to emerge. Highly drafted QB's that teams moved on from. Curious to see how Darnold does. There will be others.
what players are you cutting/resigning to afford an expensive, aging QB in Rodgers?
He wouldn't want to play here, if he wants to on an annual contender. Timelines do not match up.
Giants have a ways to go until you see it on gameday.
In the event Jones bombs, then Giants could add an experienced (albeit cheaper) veteran based on who hits the market and/or use one or both of those first round picks to grab their next guy.
More likely Jones/Giants show just enough improvement that the front office will push this decision out another season...
If Jones doesn't all of a sudden light it up of course.
I can see the Giants acquiring a star QB..that player is already on the roster...Daniel Jones..the bench mark is Jones 1st season..as last year was an aberration with new coaching staff..new training camp..offense decimated by injuries..an improve season e need to see an uptick from his TD's from 2019...In the area of 28-30..want to see Int and turnovers further reduced...and we need a winning record!!
I don't really see anyone in next years draft that wows me either, but who knows?
Cross that bridge when we get there, as they say.
Jones has to be good this year. Real good. Otherwise it makes no sense.
Sure, we can all imagine stuff happening. Any of us can say "I can see this happening" about pretty much anything — and then a lot of people come back and say "I can't see that happening at all." As is happening on this thread. This seems to me to be particularly far-fetched.
But no, not impossible. I can't see that happening at all. But it's within the realm of possibility, I guess. It's unlikely, but as I always say: Unlikely things happen all the time. There are thunderstorms in the desert. Pitchers hit home runs. But that doesn't make them any less unlikely.
Yep. As much as I want for Danny to succeed, that is the situation we don't want. He's got to emphatically silence the critics, no matter the record, or the Giants will have to move on.
Really smart offseason for the Giants this year, IMO.
Draft will be the way if they sour on Jones, but I’m expecting Jones to succeed.
Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough
If Jones continues to develop, but doesn’t quite meet your standard of really good, I think you guys will be disappointed in your hopes they move on.
I will say that there is one exception - if the 2022 crop falters enough such that, even with 2 first round picks, we don't have enough to trade into the range needed to get one that hadn't faltered. Looking at the crop today, we could be looking at a repeat of 2018 or a repeat of 2014 and both scenarios are equally likely.
The decision on whether to pick up his fifth year option (which would pay him $20M+ in 2023) has to be made after this season. Picking up that option for an average at best QB (which is what modest improvement would be) when they have two first round picks in hand would be impossible to defend.
I will say that there is one exception - if the 2022 crop falters enough such that, even with 2 first round picks, we don't have enough to trade into the range needed to get one that hadn't faltered. Looking at the crop today, we could be looking at a repeat of 2018 or a repeat of 2014 and both scenarios are equally likely.
We’re going to pick a RB high in the draft again?
12 QB's. QB is just one position. Important but sometimes people go overboard imo. The goal is to win championships and it does not always have to be a star. Some of the star QB's on the list were not always a star (Brady first three SB's, PM his second one, BR his first one). Just something to consider. It is still a team game.
We’re going to pick a RB high in the draft again?
I hope not. I was just talking about the quality of QB expected to be available either at one of our picks or by packaging to move up.
- A star QB is on the market.
- The Giants are competitive on the backs of a strong defense.
- Jones does not improve.
- They do not like any of the top QBs in the draft. Early
Then the Giants would probably be front runners for guys like Rodgers and Wilson. They have the draft capital, the talent (per the qualifier above) and the location. Unlikely given at least 4 qualifiers but not impossible. As said many times, the best route to success is Jones taking that jump but if that does not happen, this is one of the stronger contingencies if its an option.
And for two keys reasons: (1)I think AR prefers the PST or MST time zones only and (2) I can't imagine Mara ever going for such an aggressive move, especially considering AR's age.
I would be curious, too, if AR has a clause in his contract where he can dictate most of the outcome...?
And while I think this should be THE pivotal year for Jones, I am a buyer of a few Asshats who claims Jones will very likely get a 4th year to demonstrate if he's the solution.
i get that the giants have draft capital next year but it would be foolish to force a QB pick if the class isn't great. that's how they wound up with jones instead of herbert.
i could see modest improvement from jones and the team not picking up his option but letting garrett go and seeing what jones does with an improved team and different playcaller in 2022
for the giants sake though i hope jones puts together a good year and the OL is competant. if that happens with the draft capital they have next year, this team could be set up to be good for a long time
I didn't see anyone ripping him. Well except for Googs but pretty sure that was sarcasm.
Obviously he's a great QB but based on age / cost / situation, he will never be a Giant. Just my opinion but I feel very strongly about it... lol
But if Rodgers or Wilson fought their way out of GB/SEA to the point the teams would take peanuts for them, then sure. But I don't see them trading the farm for a player who's decline could start any day now.
100% agree with this.
I didn't get that sense. His answer on Jones sounded canned, like what he says about every other player. Works hard, etc.
Judge is a really smart guy. He's not going to screw up and criticize Jones publicly.
just stop. he's one of the best ever and just won an mvp
Rodgers is uber-talented. Not suggesting he is a go-get for a team like like the Giants, but yes it was sarcasm.
Rolling eyes...
There is no reason for anyone - not Judge, not the fans - to feel connected to Jones except for Gettleman, who drafted him. Jones has to kick the door down and prove he's worth being paid $30+ million per year. If he isn't, the Giants have the tools now to find a replacement.
Please no more judging Jones.
Please.
I’ve posted this a few times before, I can see an outcome where the Giants have a top 10 defense and top 10 running game, and miss the tournament because of QB play.
That’s the scenario where I predict they make a move for a vet QB.
Therfore, I get the discussion. The Giants should pursue all options for the success of this franchise. Hopefully that is Jones.
But, let's just assume Jones doesn't play well for arguments sake. We have resources to use. We have 2 firsts next year and more in terms of picks. The Giants should 100% look into other options. I laughed when the Rams gave Goff his deal. I laughed when Dallas gave Dak his deal. I laughed when Wentz got his deal although it was understandable in his case. I laughed when Garapolo got his deal. There was a study done. I'm not sure how true it is now or if I even have the right numbers but it was something along the lines of no team has ever won a super bowl when one player (obviously QBs) make over like 16% of the cap in that year. Maybe it has been done since but even if it has it is still extremely rare. It is hard to give up on a young promising QB. I get that. But it is also not correct to pay an average at best QB huge money. The Giants have to be realistic.
I don't normally agree with GoTerps. I have stated numerous times how I disagree with him a lot because he doesn't factor in the human element. He is also too quick to give up on players calling for people to be cut after one bad year. But, in this case, he is right that the 5th year option has to be decided upon at the end of this upcoming year. That's a big decision. And, imo, the Giants shouldn't be making that decision. Daniel Jones needs to make that decision. Hopefully he does. He has all the intangibles you want in a QB. It needs to start manifesting into results now.
If Jones struggles in 2021 and the Giants decide to cut bait on him after this season, it would cost the Giants just under $8.4 million in dead money.
If Jones has a mixed 2021 and no option is exercised, then Jones becomes a free agent in 2023.
Mobile in the pocket, can run for 50 yards on any play, PFF claims he had the highest completion % in the league throwing the long ball, very accurate in the mid-range, as hard working as anyone, showing great leadership skills, reps the organization the way Eli did, played the first two years of his career with terrible WR talent.
Downside: turnovers.
Anyone that thinks he won't be a quality NFL QB can only hand their hat on the turnover issue. There's absolutely no other signs that he won't be very good.
Don't agree. Come at me bro!
- Slow processing times
- Poor pocket awareness as to pressure
- Sometimes drifts backward from pressure, amplifying issue
- Long throwing motion, often starting from too far down
- Targets Evan Engram...
There is no reason for anyone - not Judge, not the fans - to feel connected to Jones except for Gettleman, who drafted him. Jones has to kick the door down and prove he's worth being paid $30+ million per year. If he isn't, the Giants have the tools now to find a replacement.
There's no reason for fans to feelconnected to Jones??
He's the QB of the team we root for! It isn't our fucking job to take emotion out of rooting interests. It is literally one of the mainstays of being a fan - backingh the starting QB.
There is no reason for anyone - not Judge, not the fans - to feel connected to Jones except for Gettleman, who drafted him. Jones has to kick the door down and prove he's worth being paid $30+ million per year. If he isn't, the Giants have the tools now to find a replacement.
There you go, projecting again.
There may not be any reason for you to feel connected to Jones, but when you speak about anyone else it's mere conjecture, not fact, as you maintain. I don't know if Jones will succeed or fail - no one does - but I feel connected to him because he's the starting QB for the team I root for, and I do hope he succeeds, if for nothing else to prove his naysayers wrong.
If Jones struggles in 2021 and the Giants decide to cut bait on him after this season, it would cost the Giants just under $8.4 million in dead money.
If Jones has a mixed 2021 and no option is exercised, then Jones becomes a free agent in 2023.
You're right. I don't know why I thought this was his fourth year.
Can’t say I’ve watched enough of this upcoming class to know how it ranks.
Let’s hope it doesn’t matter anyway
It's early, but I'm not so sure about that. This class of QBs on the '22 pool aren't a bumper crop right now. It's an interesting mix, but most of the more dynamic ones - Howell, Rattler, Willis - are not very tall.
So having that extra pick from Chicago may not be the insurance policy many of us hope.
Although I do think a few have significantly more arm talent than Jones.
For me it’s just the age. I’d trade the farm for him if he was 27 and we had a team that was a fringe playoff team. He can take any team that’s on the cusp and put them right over the top. But at 35 or whatever, no thanks. When QBs fall off it tends to be fast. We could end up back to 2014 if we got the wrong end of that deal.
To this point, I’d be perfectly satisfied avoiding a QB early and not wasting the picks if the pool to choose from is a bunch of Marriottas that just happen to be the best coming out this year.
If that’s the case, just acquire as much surrounding talent as possible and wait til the right situation arises via draft OR trade.
If I were the Eagles, I'd try to make a trade with the Texans for DeShaun Watson.
Fifth year option is guaranteed for injury only.
As example, Titans exercised option on Adoree Jackson in May of 2020, then rescinded in March 2021.
Gives another year to decide whether you really want the player.
The Giants have until May 2022 to exercise that option. If they do then Jones’ fifth year cost is around $20 million. However, if he were to make the Pro Bowl as a first-ballot player in his third season, that could rise to about $25 million. I believe this becomes guaranteed when the option is exercised.
Not certain but thought latest CBA changed that stipulation and dropped the for injury only. And that 5th year became fully guaranteed at exercise of option.
Not certain but thought latest CBA changed that stipulation and dropped the for injury only. And that 5th year became fully guaranteed at exercise of option.
You're right. 2017 class (Jackson's) is last class subject to limitation to injury.
I'm doing it for sure for both of next year's first-round picks. Doubt the Packers would do that though, unless they were really sold on Love in practice.
If I were the Eagles, I'd try to make a trade with the Texans for DeShaun Watson.
This is just not true. The Eagles have their first, Miami's first, and potentially Indy's first. In order to get Indy's first certain qualifications must be met but lets assume they get Indy's first. Just because they have 3 firsts doesn't mean they are in better shape than us. There are too many factors at play such as how we finish in the division relative to the Eagles. Also, Indy is destined to be a very good team and not picking anywhere near the top of the draft. Miami is a team on the rise. We have no idea how they will be this year but of they let Fitz play all year that was a playoff team. We have Chicago's first. Chicago's schedule is brutal and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see Chicago finish in the bottom 3rd of the league. Nobody can say with any certainty that the Eagles picks trump our picks. Could they? Yes. Will they? Nobody knows.