I could see the Giants acquiring a star QB after this season

Sean : 7/16/2021 1:01 pm
I really think the stars are aligning for the Giants to be very aggressive in the QB market next year. Adam Schefter & Peter King continue to say Aaron Rodgers prefers a trade, and it probably would happen after this upcoming season. We’ve heard Russell Wilson may be unhappy.

I’m not pushing Jones out the door. Ideally, the best path to success would be Jones playing well in addition to the draft assets next year. However, there is a lot of pressure to win this year after the aggressiveness in free agency.

So, if Jones doesn’t play well - I could see Aaron Rodgers coming to the Giants. It would not shock me. The division isn’t great, and there are plenty of weapons on offense. Add in the fact that the Giants haven’t won in a long time.

Increasingly, I think this is possible.
If Rodgers plays this year with GB,  
Section331 : 7/16/2021 1:05 pm : link
they are not trading him. If Jones falters this year, I could see NYG packaging their #1's to move up to get a QB, but I don't see a viable path to get AR.
No way  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7/16/2021 1:10 pm : link
Not happening, AR is not coming to the Giants ever.
No chance the Giants mortgage their future for aging QBs  
NYRiese : 7/16/2021 1:12 pm : link
They’ll continue building a solid football team through the draft and free agency.
I could see...  
D HOS : 7/16/2021 1:13 pm : link
... the Giants having a star QB after this season!

I guess we'll just have to see how our QB situation plays out. If DJ flops I could see them wanting a star QB... but affording one? Beyond the draft choices, the massive contract? And which star qb's are going to come available? I seriously doubt the team wants any part of Aaron Rodgers. No doubt he's elite but better to have a guy who is becoming, rather than going to be declining.

No, if the Giants need a QB next year, they'll bet on the next guy who may become a star.
If Jones doesn't show it this year  
Biteymax22 : 7/16/2021 1:14 pm : link
We're likely going to use our haul of draft picks to trade up and get "our guy". That guy will likely come with a new OC as well. Given the cap situation and fact that they strategically acquired these picks I don't see a big FA QB or them grabbing a high cap guy via trade.

On the positive side, if Jones does show it and steps up, we just use the picks to bolster the team.
i doubt that a star QB will be available  
UConn4523 : 7/16/2021 1:17 pm : link
and if there is the price would be absurd. If Jones stinks this year we will move up in the draft.
Problem Going Forward  
Samiam : 7/16/2021 1:20 pm : link
The team is gambling big time that the OL will play at a minimum adequately. In my opinion, they can but they are betting that 5 guys will play well enough and stay healthy enough to keep Jones productive. If their bet is wrong either because 1 or 2 of the 5 don’t produce or get hurt or the depth isn’t any good, Jones is not likely to play well. And, even if the bet pays off, Garrett needs to do a better job.

Also, if the OL doesn’t produce, why would a Rodgers want to come here anyway?
Why would we want Rodgers? We are reminded  
Jimmy Googs : 7/16/2021 1:22 pm : link
on here constantly that he's only won one Super Bowl, that it's a team game and having a star QB guarantees nothing.

To say nothing of the fact that the whole midwest gay club scene thing hasn't been resolved yet either, right?
They'll have to contend with  
PEEJ : 7/16/2021 1:22 pm : link
the Eagles who have , potentially, 3 #1 choices next year
I'd imagine Judge would want to draft and develop his own guy  
Go Terps : 7/16/2021 1:26 pm : link
Being a former quarterback himself that may really appeal to him.
I could see the Giants having a modestly improved  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/16/2021 1:37 pm : link
performance from Jones along with a winning season (this season), and Jones starting next season
Don't see them going the star route  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/16/2021 1:39 pm : link
Best thing is probably that Jones is the answer but they need some real conviction by season's end.

I don't think they should just draft another QB if Jones performs poorly. Judge/staff has to have a conviction. One positive is that it would open a window with what you hope is a very talented team with a rookie contract for at least 4 years.

I think you also consider the market that is and will continue to emerge. Highly drafted QB's that teams moved on from. Curious to see how Darnold does. There will be others.
If you read a bunch of stuff, you'll see that the pendulum may be  
Bill L : 7/16/2021 1:43 pm : link
swinging back on Jones. I've seen a few things where other NFL people are calling him underrated and believing he will have a great year/be a franchise QB, etc. Time will tell and truthfully, there is nobody here with enough knowledge to do anything but make a WAG
so...  
KDavies : 7/16/2021 1:44 pm : link
what picks/players are you giving up to get an aging QB in Rodgers?

what players are you cutting/resigning to afford an expensive, aging QB in Rodgers?
We're not trading for Rodgers  
JonC : 7/16/2021 1:46 pm : link
It would drain the war chest for several years, and our OL remains unfinished.

He wouldn't want to play here, if he wants to on an annual contender. Timelines do not match up.

Giants have a ways to go until you see it on gameday.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 7/16/2021 1:49 pm : link
Honestly - if Jones tanks - our pick is more than likely top 5. May not need to move up
Don't see the Giants pushing all their chips in for a Rodgers.  
Jimmy Googs : 7/16/2021 2:02 pm : link
In the event Jones puts it all together this year, then this is moot.

In the event Jones bombs, then Giants could add an experienced (albeit cheaper) veteran based on who hits the market and/or use one or both of those first round picks to grab their next guy.

More likely Jones/Giants show just enough improvement that the front office will push this decision out another season...
Way too early, but Spencer Rattler is the odds-on favorite to win the  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/16/2021 2:03 pm : link
Heisman and go first in the draft. Chicago is starting a rookie QB but I doubt they'll be the worst team in the league and neither will the Giants. They could sit around and hope that he first couple picks go to another position, but I think it'll require both number ones to get Rattler.

If Jones doesn't all of a sudden light it up of course.
My WAG  
Bill L : 7/16/2021 2:05 pm : link
Jones is a Pro-Bowl alternate at the end of this season. All other discussion on another QB, Rodgers, another vet, a high draft pick, is moot.
Doubt it. If Jones isn't the man and I think they are confident he is  
Blue21 : 7/16/2021 2:07 pm : link
then they'll look to the draft. He needs another year like his first year without the fumbles. To me it's that simple.
I think it’s  
Les in TO : 7/16/2021 2:11 pm : link
Unlikely they pursue a star QB after this season. They will give Jones another year - the last one of his 4 year contract - and assess at that stage. Hopefully Jones will play great and we won’t need to think about a replacement for years. If he doesn’t or misses time to injury they won’t cut bait right away as ownership GM and coach all love him
RE: I could see the Giants having a modestly improved  
geelabee : 7/16/2021 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15306316 gidiefor said:
Quote:
performance from Jones along with a winning season (this season), and Jones starting next season


+1

I can see the Giants acquiring a star QB..that player is already on the roster...Daniel Jones..the bench mark is Jones 1st season..as last year was an aberration with new coaching staff..new training camp..offense decimated by injuries..an improve season e need to see an uptick from his TD's from 2019...In the area of 28-30..want to see Int and turnovers further reduced...and we need a winning record!!
The Acquisition  
geelabee : 7/16/2021 2:18 pm : link
Will come via a new contract extension
If the Giants trade for a QB next year  
Johnny5 : 7/16/2021 2:19 pm : link
There is no way in hell it will be for Aaron Rodgers.

I don't really see anyone in next years draft that wows me either, but who knows?

Cross that bridge when we get there, as they say.
Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough  
Go Terps : 7/16/2021 2:24 pm : link
The decision on whether to pick up his fifth year option (which would pay him $20M+ in 2023) has to be made after this season. Picking up that option for an average at best QB (which is what modest improvement would be) when they have two first round picks in hand would be impossible to defend.

Jones has to be good this year. Real good. Otherwise it makes no sense.
Jones will be the QB fir the forseable future  
UberAlias : 7/16/2021 2:24 pm : link
These other hypotheticals may be fun to talk about, but they are extremely unlikely.
@Sean: I think you're overthinking this.  
81_Great_Dane : 7/16/2021 2:28 pm : link
If Jones has a good season, there is zero chance of the Giants giving up the kind of package a top QB requires, and I think there's little chance they will (or can) take on that kind of salary. If Jones has a bad season, they are much more likely to use their draft picks to draft the next guy. The only way I see the Giants going after a star QB is if they have a big season DESPITE Jones' play, so they think the last piece for a Super Bowl run is QB. That is a very unlikely outcome in 2021.

Sure, we can all imagine stuff happening. Any of us can say "I can see this happening" about pretty much anything — and then a lot of people come back and say "I can't see that happening at all." As is happening on this thread. This seems to me to be particularly far-fetched.

But no, not impossible. I can't see that happening at all. But it's within the realm of possibility, I guess. It's unlikely, but as I always say: Unlikely things happen all the time. There are thunderstorms in the desert. Pitchers hit home runs. But that doesn't make them any less unlikely.
Jones will Stay  
SgtDog : 7/16/2021 2:28 pm : link
Jason Garrett will be replaced before Jones.
RE: Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough  
D HOS : 7/16/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15306353 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough

Jones has to be good this year. Real good. Otherwise it makes no sense.


Yep. As much as I want for Danny to succeed, that is the situation we don't want. He's got to emphatically silence the critics, no matter the record, or the Giants will have to move on.
No matter the record - or no matter the circumstances  
D HOS : 7/16/2021 2:32 pm : link
If he has another so-so year, even if it is truly not his fault, we can't chance another year after that of again excuses. Win or lose, o line good or bad, receivers good or bad, stats or not, he's got to erase the criticisms or we trade him and draft the next guy.
They've hedged their bets with this years trade into next year's  
Heisenberg : 7/16/2021 2:40 pm : link
first round. If he's the man, they have assets to improve the team even further to make a real run at a championship. If he's not, they can move on from him by trying to acquire a star or moving up to get a QB in the draft.

Really smart offseason for the Giants this year, IMO.
With what money?  
glowrider : 7/16/2021 2:42 pm : link
We’re supposedly tight next year already and we’ve got a very young team with a lot of second contracts coming up.

Draft will be the way if they sour on Jones, but I’m expecting Jones to succeed.
RE: RE: Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough  
joeinpa : 7/16/2021 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15306361 D HOS said:
Quote:
In comment 15306353 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough

Jones has to be good this year. Real good. Otherwise it makes no sense.



Yep. As much as I want for Danny to succeed, that is the situation we don't want. He's got to emphatically silence the critics, no matter the record, or the Giants will have to move on.


If Jones continues to develop, but doesn’t quite meet your standard of really good, I think you guys will be disappointed in your hopes they move on.
RE: Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough  
Mike in NY : 7/16/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15306353 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The decision on whether to pick up his fifth year option (which would pay him $20M+ in 2023) has to be made after this season. Picking up that option for an average at best QB (which is what modest improvement would be) when they have two first round picks in hand would be impossible to defend.

Jones has to be good this year. Real good. Otherwise it makes no sense.


I will say that there is one exception - if the 2022 crop falters enough such that, even with 2 first round picks, we don't have enough to trade into the range needed to get one that hadn't faltered. Looking at the crop today, we could be looking at a repeat of 2018 or a repeat of 2014 and both scenarios are equally likely.
RE: RE: Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough  
Jimmy Googs : 7/16/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15306386 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15306353 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The decision on whether to pick up his fifth year option (which would pay him $20M+ in 2023) has to be made after this season. Picking up that option for an average at best QB (which is what modest improvement would be) when they have two first round picks in hand would be impossible to defend.

Jones has to be good this year. Real good. Otherwise it makes no sense.



I will say that there is one exception - if the 2022 crop falters enough such that, even with 2 first round picks, we don't have enough to trade into the range needed to get one that hadn't faltered. Looking at the crop today, we could be looking at a repeat of 2018 or a repeat of 2014 and both scenarios are equally likely.


We’re going to pick a RB high in the draft again?
I don’t see the Giants trading for Rodgers  
Giant John : 7/16/2021 3:14 pm : link
For this season. Not one bit.
SB winning QB's since 2000  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/16/2021 3:21 pm : link
Peyton M
Tom Brady
Ben Roeth
Aaron Rog
Drew Br
Kurt W
Eli Mann

Russell Wil
Nick Fol
Trent Dil
Joe Flac
Brad John

12 QB's. QB is just one position. Important but sometimes people go overboard imo. The goal is to win championships and it does not always have to be a star. Some of the star QB's on the list were not always a star (Brady first three SB's, PM his second one, BR his first one). Just something to consider. It is still a team game.
RE: RE: RE: Modest improvement from Jones isn't enough  
Mike in NY : 7/16/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15306399 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15306386 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15306353 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The decision on whether to pick up his fifth year option (which would pay him $20M+ in 2023) has to be made after this season. Picking up that option for an average at best QB (which is what modest improvement would be) when they have two first round picks in hand would be impossible to defend.

Jones has to be good this year. Real good. Otherwise it makes no sense.



I will say that there is one exception - if the 2022 crop falters enough such that, even with 2 first round picks, we don't have enough to trade into the range needed to get one that hadn't faltered. Looking at the crop today, we could be looking at a repeat of 2018 or a repeat of 2014 and both scenarios are equally likely.



We’re going to pick a RB high in the draft again?


I hope not. I was just talking about the quality of QB expected to be available either at one of our picks or by packaging to move up.
It's a trajectory  
Bill L : 7/16/2021 4:12 pm : link
an not one minute you're here and the next you're in the HoF.
A lot of "ifs" but not totally unrealistic  
AcesUp : 7/16/2021 4:21 pm : link
If...

- A star QB is on the market.

- The Giants are competitive on the backs of a strong defense.

- Jones does not improve.

- They do not like any of the top QBs in the draft. Early

Then the Giants would probably be front runners for guys like Rodgers and Wilson. They have the draft capital, the talent (per the qualifier above) and the location. Unlikely given at least 4 qualifiers but not impossible. As said many times, the best route to success is Jones taking that jump but if that does not happen, this is one of the stronger contingencies if its an option.
I am a big fan of AR...  
bw in dc : 7/16/2021 4:40 pm : link
but I can't see him coming here.

And for two keys reasons: (1)I think AR prefers the PST or MST time zones only and (2) I can't imagine Mara ever going for such an aggressive move, especially considering AR's age.

I would be curious, too, if AR has a clause in his contract where he can dictate most of the outcome...?

And while I think this should be THE pivotal year for Jones, I am a buyer of a few Asshats who claims Jones will very likely get a 4th year to demonstrate if he's the solution.
i'm torn on this  
GiantsFan84 : 7/16/2021 4:47 pm : link
i don't believe the QB class this in next years draft is good. the liberty kid is my favorite of the bunch and i think he's good. maybe emory jones turns into something too. but the rest of the class is very unimpressive. i don't think rattler or howell are pro QBs

i get that the giants have draft capital next year but it would be foolish to force a QB pick if the class isn't great. that's how they wound up with jones instead of herbert.

i could see modest improvement from jones and the team not picking up his option but letting garrett go and seeing what jones does with an improved team and different playcaller in 2022

for the giants sake though i hope jones puts together a good year and the OL is competant. if that happens with the draft capital they have next year, this team could be set up to be good for a long time
also these posters ripping rodgers  
GiantsFan84 : 7/16/2021 4:48 pm : link
just stop. he's one of the best ever and just won an mvp
RE: also these posters ripping rodgers  
Johnny5 : 7/16/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15306460 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
just stop. he's one of the best ever and just won an mvp

I didn't see anyone ripping him. Well except for Googs but pretty sure that was sarcasm.

Obviously he's a great QB but based on age / cost / situation, he will never be a Giant. Just my opinion but I feel very strongly about it... lol
I think trading for one of these top tier guys is counter  
bradshaw44 : 7/16/2021 5:18 pm : link
to everything the Giants are doing right now. If somehow Rodgers fell in our lap, then sure. But I don't see the Giants trading away all those picks they've amassed just to spend them on a rental that has a small window of time left.

But if Rodgers or Wilson fought their way out of GB/SEA to the point the teams would take peanuts for them, then sure. But I don't see them trading the farm for a player who's decline could start any day now.
RE: If Rodgers plays this year with GB,  
eric2425ny : 7/16/2021 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15306280 Section331 said:
Quote:
they are not trading him. If Jones falters this year, I could see NYG packaging their #1's to move up to get a QB, but I don't see a viable path to get AR.


100% agree with this.
RE: I think trading for one of these top tier guys is counter  
OC2.0 : 7/16/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15306477 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
to everything the Giants are doing right now. If somehow Rodgers fell in our lap, then sure. But I don't see the Giants trading away all those picks they've amassed just to spend them on a rental that has a small window of time left.

But if Rodgers or Wilson fought their way out of GB/SEA to the point the teams would take peanuts for them, then sure. But I don't see them trading the farm for a player who's decline could start any day now.


Agree 100.
How in the world...  
DannyDimes : 7/16/2021 6:02 pm : link
can we be having a Daniel Jones conversation about the year after next? Can we give the guy a chance? Geez....
I said this same thing on another thread  
djm : 7/16/2021 6:18 pm : link
It’s certainly possible. If jones doesn’t play well it’s all but certain.
That said  
djm : 7/16/2021 6:22 pm : link
I don’t think jones plays poorly.
What does this thread starter even mean?  
Matt M. : 7/16/2021 6:44 pm : link
Jones is so far up in the air, you could literally say you could see almost any scenario and it doesn't sound crazy, but it doesn't sound right either. You have to actually see him play this year before you could see anything into his future.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/16/2021 6:58 pm : link
I think that if we decide to move on from DJ after this season...we move up to take a QB in the draft, not acquire one via trade. And listening to Judge on that podcast with McVay...he really does seem to like Jones.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 7/16/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15306507 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think that if we decide to move on from DJ after this season...we move up to take a QB in the draft, not acquire one via trade. And listening to Judge on that podcast with McVay...he really does seem to like Jones.


I didn't get that sense. His answer on Jones sounded canned, like what he says about every other player. Works hard, etc.

Judge is a really smart guy. He's not going to screw up and criticize Jones publicly.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/16/2021 7:04 pm : link
GT, good point.
RE: How in the world...  
Russ in Queens, NYC : 7/16/2021 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15306494 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
can we be having a Daniel Jones conversation about the year after next? Can we give the guy a chance? Geez....


This ^^


Love Rodgers but  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 7/16/2021 8:28 pm : link
Not at the cost and that age
RE: RE: also these posters ripping rodgers  
Jimmy Googs : 7/16/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15306474 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15306460 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


just stop. he's one of the best ever and just won an mvp


I didn't see anyone ripping him. Well except for Googs but pretty sure that was sarcasm.

Obviously he's a great QB but based on age / cost / situation, he will never be a Giant. Just my opinion but I feel very strongly about it... lol


Rodgers is uber-talented. Not suggesting he is a go-get for a team like like the Giants, but yes it was sarcasm.

Rolling eyes...
.  
Go Terps : 7/16/2021 8:58 pm : link
The people saying things like "give him time" and "it's only year 3" aren't taking into consideration key points like where he is in his contract, the fact that Judge didn't draft him, the Giants' 2 first round picks in 2022, and how quickly college quarterbacks are coming into the league and playing well.

There is no reason for anyone - not Judge, not the fans - to feel connected to Jones except for Gettleman, who drafted him. Jones has to kick the door down and prove he's worth being paid $30+ million per year. If he isn't, the Giants have the tools now to find a replacement.
Enough already!  
Alan W : 7/16/2021 9:17 pm : link
Let the gosh darn season proceed.

Please no more judging Jones.

Please.
RE: We're not trading for Rodgers  
christian : 7/16/2021 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15306323 JonC said:
Quote:
It would drain the war chest for several years, and our OL remains unfinished.

He wouldn't want to play here, if he wants to on an annual contender. Timelines do not match up.

Giants have a ways to go until you see it on gameday.


I’ve posted this a few times before, I can see an outcome where the Giants have a top 10 defense and top 10 running game, and miss the tournament because of QB play.

That’s the scenario where I predict they make a move for a vet QB.
I am a big fan of Daniel Jones.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/16/2021 9:35 pm : link
What is in the best interest of the NY Giants is that he is the guy for us. Our defense is stacked with a great DC. Our offense is coming together. Yes, our OL needs to play better but part of that is developing the guys you have. I am bullish on Thomas, Gates, and Peart. I am hopeful for lack of a better, truer word, for our guards. They need to show the most improvement. This is an up and coming team.

Therfore, I get the discussion. The Giants should pursue all options for the success of this franchise. Hopefully that is Jones.

But, let's just assume Jones doesn't play well for arguments sake. We have resources to use. We have 2 firsts next year and more in terms of picks. The Giants should 100% look into other options. I laughed when the Rams gave Goff his deal. I laughed when Dallas gave Dak his deal. I laughed when Wentz got his deal although it was understandable in his case. I laughed when Garapolo got his deal. There was a study done. I'm not sure how true it is now or if I even have the right numbers but it was something along the lines of no team has ever won a super bowl when one player (obviously QBs) make over like 16% of the cap in that year. Maybe it has been done since but even if it has it is still extremely rare. It is hard to give up on a young promising QB. I get that. But it is also not correct to pay an average at best QB huge money. The Giants have to be realistic.

I don't normally agree with GoTerps. I have stated numerous times how I disagree with him a lot because he doesn't factor in the human element. He is also too quick to give up on players calling for people to be cut after one bad year. But, in this case, he is right that the 5th year option has to be decided upon at the end of this upcoming year. That's a big decision. And, imo, the Giants shouldn't be making that decision. Daniel Jones needs to make that decision. Hopefully he does. He has all the intangibles you want in a QB. It needs to start manifesting into results now.
Think Jones  
bc4life : 7/17/2021 8:42 am : link
has a breakout year - could hinge on right side of OLine and their ability to run the ball
5th year option on DJ  
Jimmy Googs : 7/17/2021 9:09 am : link
The Giants have until May 2022 to exercise that option. If they do then Jones’ fifth year cost is around $20 million. However, if he were to make the Pro Bowl as a first-ballot player in his third season, that could rise to about $25 million. I believe this becomes guaranteed when the option is exercised.

If Jones struggles in 2021 and the Giants decide to cut bait on him after this season, it would cost the Giants just under $8.4 million in dead money.

If Jones has a mixed 2021 and no option is exercised, then Jones becomes a free agent in 2023.

This is what I don't understand....  
DannyDimes : 7/17/2021 9:18 am : link
Daniel Jones....
Mobile in the pocket, can run for 50 yards on any play, PFF claims he had the highest completion % in the league throwing the long ball, very accurate in the mid-range, as hard working as anyone, showing great leadership skills, reps the organization the way Eli did, played the first two years of his career with terrible WR talent.

Downside: turnovers.

Anyone that thinks he won't be a quality NFL QB can only hand their hat on the turnover issue. There's absolutely no other signs that he won't be very good.

Don't agree. Come at me bro!

Some more Downsides that can be debated....  
Jimmy Googs : 7/17/2021 9:34 am : link
- Not strong with Pre and Post snap reads/recognition
- Slow processing times
- Poor pocket awareness as to pressure
- Sometimes drifts backward from pressure, amplifying issue
- Long throwing motion, often starting from too far down
- Targets Evan Engram...
RE: .  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7/17/2021 10:09 am : link
In comment 15306562 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The people saying things like "give him time" and "it's only year 3" aren't taking into consideration key points like where he is in his contract, the fact that Judge didn't draft him, the Giants' 2 first round picks in 2022, and how quickly college quarterbacks are coming into the league and playing well.

There is no reason for anyone - not Judge, not the fans - to feel connected to Jones except for Gettleman, who drafted him. Jones has to kick the door down and prove he's worth being paid $30+ million per year. If he isn't, the Giants have the tools now to find a replacement.


There's no reason for fans to feelconnected to Jones??

He's the QB of the team we root for! It isn't our fucking job to take emotion out of rooting interests. It is literally one of the mainstays of being a fan - backingh the starting QB.
RE: .  
Klaatu : 7/17/2021 10:46 am : link
In comment 15306562 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The people saying things like "give him time" and "it's only year 3" aren't taking into consideration key points like where he is in his contract, the fact that Judge didn't draft him, the Giants' 2 first round picks in 2022, and how quickly college quarterbacks are coming into the league and playing well.

There is no reason for anyone - not Judge, not the fans - to feel connected to Jones except for Gettleman, who drafted him. Jones has to kick the door down and prove he's worth being paid $30+ million per year. If he isn't, the Giants have the tools now to find a replacement.


There you go, projecting again.

There may not be any reason for you to feel connected to Jones, but when you speak about anyone else it's mere conjecture, not fact, as you maintain. I don't know if Jones will succeed or fail - no one does - but I feel connected to him because he's the starting QB for the team I root for, and I do hope he succeeds, if for nothing else to prove his naysayers wrong.
RE: 5th year option on DJ  
robbieballs2003 : 7/17/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15306745 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
The Giants have until May 2022 to exercise that option. If they do then Jones’ fifth year cost is around $20 million. However, if he were to make the Pro Bowl as a first-ballot player in his third season, that could rise to about $25 million. I believe this becomes guaranteed when the option is exercised.

If Jones struggles in 2021 and the Giants decide to cut bait on him after this season, it would cost the Giants just under $8.4 million in dead money.

If Jones has a mixed 2021 and no option is exercised, then Jones becomes a free agent in 2023.


You're right. I don't know why I thought this was his fourth year.
If Jones really sucks  
Breeze_94 : 7/17/2021 1:11 pm : link
Then Giants have the draft capital to get their next QB in the draft

Can’t say I’ve watched enough of this upcoming class to know how it ranks.

Let’s hope it doesn’t matter anyway
.  
Go Terps : 7/17/2021 2:12 pm : link
My point is I don't care who the quarterback is. Jones, Glennon, whomever...just win games. Three years without even being over .500... enough already.
RE: If Jones really sucks  
bw in dc : 7/17/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15306899 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Then Giants have the draft capital to get their next QB in the draft



It's early, but I'm not so sure about that. This class of QBs on the '22 pool aren't a bumper crop right now. It's an interesting mix, but most of the more dynamic ones - Howell, Rattler, Willis - are not very tall.

So having that extra pick from Chicago may not be the insurance policy many of us hope.

Although I do think a few have significantly more arm talent than Jones.
They going to resign DJ  
Giant John : 7/17/2021 4:34 pm : link
After the season?
RE: Love Rodgers but  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15306548 Jint Fan in Buc Land said:
Quote:
Not at the cost and that age


For me it’s just the age. I’d trade the farm for him if he was 27 and we had a team that was a fringe playoff team. He can take any team that’s on the cusp and put them right over the top. But at 35 or whatever, no thanks. When QBs fall off it tends to be fast. We could end up back to 2014 if we got the wrong end of that deal.
RE: If Jones really sucks  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15306899 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Then Giants have the draft capital to get their next QB in the draft

Can’t say I’ve watched enough of this upcoming class to know how it ranks.

Let’s hope it doesn’t matter anyway


To this point, I’d be perfectly satisfied avoiding a QB early and not wasting the picks if the pool to choose from is a bunch of Marriottas that just happen to be the best coming out this year.

If that’s the case, just acquire as much surrounding talent as possible and wait til the right situation arises via draft OR trade.
Draft  
Gruber : 9:58 am : link
The Eagles can trump our draft picks next year. If whichever team ends up drafting first over all needs a quarterback, then you're looking at best the Giants being third in line for a quarterback.
If I were the Eagles, I'd try to make a trade with the Texans for DeShaun Watson.
RE: 5th year option on DJ  
shyster : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15306745 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
The Giants have until May 2022 to exercise that option. If they do then Jones’ fifth year cost is around $20 million. However, if he were to make the Pro Bowl as a first-ballot player in his third season, that could rise to about $25 million. I believe this becomes guaranteed when the option is exercised.


Fifth year option is guaranteed for injury only.

As example, Titans exercised option on Adoree Jackson in May of 2020, then rescinded in March 2021.

Gives another year to decide whether you really want the player.
Ridiculous...  
EricJ : 10:26 am : link
and will never happen. Never..
RE: RE: 5th year option on DJ  
Jimmy Googs : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15307446 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 15306745 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


The Giants have until May 2022 to exercise that option. If they do then Jones’ fifth year cost is around $20 million. However, if he were to make the Pro Bowl as a first-ballot player in his third season, that could rise to about $25 million. I believe this becomes guaranteed when the option is exercised.





Fifth year option is guaranteed for injury only.

As example, Titans exercised option on Adoree Jackson in May of 2020, then rescinded in March 2021.

Gives another year to decide whether you really want the player.


Not certain but thought latest CBA changed that stipulation and dropped the for injury only. And that 5th year became fully guaranteed at exercise of option.
RE: RE: RE: 5th year option on DJ  
shyster : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15307461 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



Not certain but thought latest CBA changed that stipulation and dropped the for injury only. And that 5th year became fully guaranteed at exercise of option.


You're right. 2017 class (Jackson's) is last class subject to limitation to injury.
If Rogers becomes available for something reasonable, you trade for  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:58 pm : link
him. It's really that simple, dude's the best QB in the game, even at 37. To act like he's going to just fall off the cliff is asinine. Brees play has been declining for 4-5 years and it was becoming more noticeable earlier and earlier. Rogers has exhibited none of that yet. Put him on this team with our defense and weapons and we are instant SB contender for next 3 probabl. And that's from someone that thinks DJ is a franchise QB. I just doubt he ever becomes Aaron fucking Rogers.

I'm doing it for sure for both of next year's first-round picks. Doubt the Packers would do that though, unless they were really sold on Love in practice.
RE: Draft  
robbieballs2003 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15307436 Gruber said:
Quote:
The Eagles can trump our draft picks next year. If whichever team ends up drafting first over all needs a quarterback, then you're looking at best the Giants being third in line for a quarterback.
If I were the Eagles, I'd try to make a trade with the Texans for DeShaun Watson.


This is just not true. The Eagles have their first, Miami's first, and potentially Indy's first. In order to get Indy's first certain qualifications must be met but lets assume they get Indy's first. Just because they have 3 firsts doesn't mean they are in better shape than us. There are too many factors at play such as how we finish in the division relative to the Eagles. Also, Indy is destined to be a very good team and not picking anywhere near the top of the draft. Miami is a team on the rise. We have no idea how they will be this year but of they let Fitz play all year that was a playoff team. We have Chicago's first. Chicago's schedule is brutal and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see Chicago finish in the bottom 3rd of the league. Nobody can say with any certainty that the Eagles picks trump our picks. Could they? Yes. Will they? Nobody knows.
