I could see the Giants acquiring a star QB after this season Sean : 7/16/2021 1:01 pm

I really think the stars are aligning for the Giants to be very aggressive in the QB market next year. Adam Schefter & Peter King continue to say Aaron Rodgers prefers a trade, and it probably would happen after this upcoming season. We’ve heard Russell Wilson may be unhappy.



I’m not pushing Jones out the door. Ideally, the best path to success would be Jones playing well in addition to the draft assets next year. However, there is a lot of pressure to win this year after the aggressiveness in free agency.



So, if Jones doesn’t play well - I could see Aaron Rodgers coming to the Giants. It would not shock me. The division isn’t great, and there are plenty of weapons on offense. Add in the fact that the Giants haven’t won in a long time.



Increasingly, I think this is possible.