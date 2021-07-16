ESPN Ranks Giants O-Line Dead Last in the NFL

32. New York Giants
Projected PBWR: 52%
Projected offensive line: Andrew Thomas (56th), Shane Lemieux (69th), Nick Gates (34th), Will Hernandez (31st), Matt Peart (DNQ)
So much for general manager Dave Gettleman's grand plan for the offensive line. The rookie Thomas performed well according to our run blocking metric, but he was a liability as a pass protector -- though he did battle an ankle injury that required surgery after the season.
In what could be a make-or-break season for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones, Gettleman got him more receiving help, but Jones is going to be on the run behind this O-Line.
Yep, ok
Atlas is condemned to hold the world on his shoulders. Rob Sale has a similar task - Piece together a mix of corps of young, inexperienced and underperforming vets into a group that will try to keep Jones on his feet and blocking for Barkley.
Atlas is condemned to hold the world on his shoulders.
I think Sisyphus is the more applicable Greek myth. The Giants keep trying to roll that boulder up the hill, but it keeps rolling back down.
at least provided Lemieux learns to pass block.
They had the answer at hand and knew it.
If they needed help they would have gone out and gotten it.
Time to trust, I think they've earned it.
It can’t be that controversial or surprising that a team among the top in sacks, hits, and pressures and near the bottom in passing TDs, couldn’t hold their blocks.
I thought of that one, but I thought again - overstated I thought.
I think coaching, scheme adjustments and PL players gaining more experience all will help. However, the additions made and Barkley coming back will have a bigger impact on improved performance imo.
I have no idea how the Giants O-Line will perform this year. No one does (and that goes for every other unit on the team). So I'm not going to get bent out of shape over what some sportswriter wrote about it in the middle of July.
That shows enough of what they know.
And please name-drop the NFC coach who said Engram would be a star on the Chiefs.
While I think the line will be good, they are definitely not the worst in the NFL. I would not be surprised if the writer thinks they are the worst line as well.
Trash. As usual.
Link - ( New Window )
They are the worst.
Is that the right measurement, I don’t know.
Seems to correlate pretty well to the 2020 Giants. Lots of guys not holding their blocks, and not coincidentally the Giants were among the worst in sacks, pressures, hits, TDs, points.
Fatman makes a good point — what happened last year, especially with a bunch of young players isn’t a great indicator of the future. Safe to assume some maturation.
The part that makes me itchy is how basically all of the group would need to get a lot better, to have an average pass protecting unit. That feels low odds to me.
This is the correct take.
Fatman makes a good point — what happened last year, especially with a bunch of young players isn’t a great indicator of the future. Safe to assume some maturation.
The part that makes me itchy is how basically all of the group would need to get a lot better, to have an average pass protecting unit. That feels low odds to me.
I agree for the most part, but I also think the odds are better when you consider that not only are they a young unit, but they were working last year with a first-year head coach, a 2nd year QB in a new system with a new OC, mid-year drama and change at OL coach, and the constraints of the pandemic which likely disproportionately affected units with all those characteristics.
Then throw in the lack of weapons to help keep the defenses off balance.
It probably sounds like a lot of excuses and I do get the concern going into this season, but there are a lot of reasons for hope of significant improvement this year for the unit, even with the same players in place.
Doesn’t sound like excuse making to me — sounds like mitigating circumstances. There was plenty working against the Giants last year.
My view is always based on what I think the likelihoods are.
No one knows how Sale will translate as an NFL coach and how that will play out. That’s an unknown.
The Giants then are counting on a 2nd year LT to round out his consistency, a 2nd year guard to dramatically improve his pass protection, a 4th year guard to dramatically improve his overall play, and a 2nd year right tackle who played 150 snaps last year to up the level at the position.
There are 5 players and 1 coach who need to do well — and the only one among the group who can say they’ve done that at the NFL level for 16 games is Nick Gates.
If the Giants line plays well, it will be a big headline and a big surprise. If the Eagles or Redskins were in this circumstance, I bet a lot of Giants fans would be skeptical about the chances for success.
I don't know if last is appropriate but they're a bottom third unit. I think way too much has to break right to be an above average unit.
We “seem 100% committed to a unit that was dreadful last year.” What a total crock. We’re committed to a unit that was totally rebuilt last year and includes the #4 pick in the draft, plus 3rd and 5th round picks, a promising UDFA abd a former 2nd round pick plus some decent vet backups.
I'm definitely showing the entire OL unit this ranking. Any motivation for such an unproven unit can't hurt.
Yes, that unit. The dreadful one...
I'm definitely showing the entire OL unit this ranking. Any motivation for such an unproven unit can't hurt.
I agree the OL was rebuilt last year. But the unit was also dreadful.
Those are not mutually exclusive.
So I'm not sure what the issue is. Unless you think the OL wasn't dreadful last season.
Dreadful would be they didnt perform AND progress in all areas. They ran the ball better than any Giants team since Coughlin was coach...thats not dreadful.
Gates and Thomas got better as the year went on. Lemieux was not good in the pass game. Cam Flemming was pretty bad and hes no longer on the team.
Sorry but you can say they had an awful start, and bad stretches, but still did some very good things. Enough is enough already..its time to wait and see and stop whining about it. We definitely saw enough to hope/expect them to play better.
Haha, excuse my laughter but that may be the funniest post I have read in some time....
Then why do baseball teams intentionally walk the batter in front of the pitcher? Who do NBA teams intentionally foul the worst free throw shooter? Past performance absolutely is an indicator of future performance in sports. You can argue that 1 season isn't a big enough data set, but to handwave away bad prior seasons as meaningless is asinine.
The giants OL could suck again but this list is still worthless trash. Stopped watch is right twice a day too. With that said I’ll bet every dollar I own the giants OL isn’t dead last this year, it probably won’t even be worst in the East.
What is the measurement you’ll use to grade that?
Haha, excuse my laughter but that may be the funniest post I have read in some time....
Whats funny? We all know youre going to bitch no matter what because it makes you feel good..that on the other hand isnt funny, but rather pathetic.
Maybe they'll surprise us, but what kind of pre-season ranking for the OL did everyone expect?
More complete BS. There were three rookies and a first year starter on that line. What they were last year, given their inexperience and youth, and what they could be this year are almost wholly unrelated. What isn’t unrelated is more BS from you.
would suck at investing tactics since they seemingly believe that past performance is indeed indicative of future performance
Then why do baseball teams intentionally walk the batter in front of the pitcher? Who do NBA teams intentionally foul the worst free throw shooter? Past performance absolutely is an indicator of future performance in sports. You can argue that 1 season isn't a big enough data set, but to handwave away bad prior seasons as meaningless is asinine.
I would argue that expecting no players to progress is asinine.
But hey - examples that don't pertain from other sports I'm sure are cool to discuss in some scenario - not this one of course.
what the fuck does an intentional walk have to do with predicting that players won't progress from year to year? If you walk a player to get to some guy this year - do you do the same thing next year without any idea if the player has progressed?
You have a bunch of young players plus two starters are gone. Luckily Judge had the foresight to get these guys some playing time. But this unit needs to gel and prove they belong. Until then we’re would you like they ranked?
Let’s just all hope that at the end of the year they are highly ranked.
lol
(Can't get any worse).
First, the ugly:
1. This OL last year often had 3 rookies starting plus a first year OC in Gates. The line was RAW and it showed.
2. There was no real camp, no pre-season games, no real off-season last year due to COVID.
3. Solder, the veteran who would have likely started RT over horrible Fleming, sat out due to COVID.
4. Columbo the OL coach had problems as we implemented a new offense, new system, and was fired. The OL improved a bit after his departure.
Second, the coaches must believe in this young group cause they didn't draft an OL early OR sign anyone of merit. We have veteran backups this year behind these young guys.
Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart
I think Thomas and Gates really step up their play this year and become assets. Remember, they have a camp this year to work on their technique and develop rapport.
Lemiuex can run block but clearly lacked the necessary technique in pass protection. He has film, reps and a camp to learn so we can only hope he is adquate at least.
Hernandez apparently came to camp "out of shape" last year? He is apparently hungry this year in his contract year and my gut says he plays well enough.
Peart is an unknown but if Solder's body & mind are back enough he could start should Peart falter. I believe Peart will be more than adequate and a big upgrade over Fleming. I based this on his off-season and physical potential. He got enough of a taste last year to know what is coming and the speed of the game.
We have also improved at TE so I suspect we'll block better. But most importantly, this is year #2 of the system and this OL staff looks to be primed to develop this young group.
If we move from 32nd overall (dead last, really bad) to say 15- 18 range) this offense will click. I truly believe this offense could have a Top 10 rushing attack if Barkley is 99.99% along with Jones who can extend drives with his legs.
This OL will surprise though it may not be an elite pass protect unit. If they stay healthy thru camp they will devleop as the season progresses much like Tamp's OL and DL did last year, hopefully peeking late when we win the division and enter the playoffs!
They are young.
But remind me when they became one of the “most talented units in the league”.
Based on what?
I have said so many times to count that this line as is is nothing more than a Humpty Dumpty OLine, and if ANYTHING ESPN rated them to high, and all the pipe dreams wishing, and hoping will not make them any better. THEY SUCK, so all of you take your blue binders off, and see things as they are, and not what you want them to be.
Just the fact that you think they aren’t is probably proof enough.
Nothing. Although I do subscribe that some players on the unit have a logical chance to play better over 17 games.
I would think Thomas and Gates have settled in well at their spots and have displayed enough talents that a better, more consistent performance over 17 games is very achievable. I would imagine Lemieux will show better too but not convinced it will be much as his ceiling looks to be far lower.
Peart is the biggest risk and it’s not often OTs just come into the league and handle things smoothly...he will have plenty of bumps in the road and the overall offense will feel it. I am glad he got some snaps last year but I wish it had been a whole lot more. If Solder has to replace him, that is big trouble.
Fulton/Hernandez are basically jags. And while everyone hopes for more from #34 overall pick Hernandez, his trend line is not one to pin your hopes to for a better performance. The right side of that OL will likely be pretty inconsistent each week.
i never said i didn't expect progress, but that's hard to quantify before the fact. All ESPN or any of us has to make predictions for 21 is previous years data points.
as far as the intentional walk, as long as pitchers continue to bat in the NL, the batter in front of them will get walked in certain situations. 100% I can guarantee that. There's a big enough data set to know they're not getting better at the plate
They added no significant talent and a first time NFL coach to lead the group.
The Giants are counting on the simultaneous development of three picks from one draft, and that a career disappointing guard has a renaissance.
If the Giants develop a good pass blocking unit, it’ll be pretty miraculous, and Sale and Garret should get tons of praise. But it’s a long shot.
What’s hilarious is all the people on here who are just wishing, and hoping that this O line will just get better, because they will have one more year of experience, and this is such a great coaching staff that they will coach them to get better. Wrong, Wrong, and Wrong again. This HUMPTY Dumpty line sucks, and all the wishing, and hoping is not going to make them any better. KC’s front office, and coaching staff was smart enough unlike the Giant’s front office, and coaching staff to seethe need to make their O line better, and they did, and the team will be better for it unlike the Giants, which did nothing, and will pay the price for it. If anything ESPN rated the Giants O line to high, because that is how bad they suck.
Washington, the Saints and the Rams were top 5 defenses in scoring last year. The Broncos, Rams and Chiefs also have some horses on defense. So 6 of the first 8 are going to test them, and we shall see what kind of oline they have become early on.
Washington, the Saints and the Rams were top 5 defenses in scoring last year. The Broncos, Rams and Chiefs also have some horses on defense. So 6 of the first 8 are going to test them, and we shall see what kind of oline they have become early on.
Perhaps, but with a very improved Receiving corps (and SB out of the backfield), the OL should benefit from the fact that DJ won’t have to wait 30 seconds for someone to get separation, imv
By every statistical measure you want to reference, plus the eye test if you are anti-metrics, this OL is not even close to being the "most talented" OL in the league. Right now it's a stretch to even call them average.
Obviously everyone hopes they improve and they become competent and dependable game to game.
But THE biggest gamble this offseason by Gettleman/Judge was sticking with the same OL personnel and not using the market for upgrades. Especially entering this crucial third year for Jones.
They added no significant talent and a first time NFL coach to lead the group.
The Giants are counting on the simultaneous development of three picks from one draft, and that a career disappointing guard has a renaissance.
If the Giants develop a good pass blocking unit, it’ll be pretty miraculous, and Sale and Garret should get tons of praise. But it’s a long shot.
The Giants arguably got worse along the OL with the loss of Zeitler. Gates is the only one whose put together a full season of at least average starter play (and maybe Hernandez in his rookie season).
I'm most bullish on Thomas - showed improvement throughout the year, was a high draft pick, etc. Hernandez has really struggled the past two years IMO. Base case is that Lemieux (a 5th rounder) and Peart (a 3rd rounder) don't become long-term starters. I also think the depth sucks - I think betting on Solder as the swing tackle will be disastrous.
We're really hoping for a lot here to build a cohesive unit. I'm genuinely not trying to be negative here - there are plenty of positive surprises in the NFL - but we are definitely wishing and hoping on this OL.
I’m very impressed by Gates, but I think some on BBI go a little overboard with him. I think he showed to be a solid, middle of the pack center last year. That’s a damn good accomplishment for an undrafted guy at a new position.
I think you can pencil those two in as strong, no worries at all, players.
The other three positions are a crap shoot. Lemieux was liability in pass protection, Hernandez was a liability in both phases, and Peart hardly played.
I just keep coming back to the idea — with a first year NFL coach — what are the chances three guys take a big step forward?
The Giants line was abysmal the last 3 out of 4 games in 2020. To be a playoff type team they need to be much, much better. I won’t be shocked if they aren’t.
The Giants arguably got worse along the OL with the loss of Zeitler. Gates is the only one whose put together a full season of at least average starter play (and maybe Hernandez in his rookie season).
I'm most bullish on Thomas - showed improvement throughout the year, was a high draft pick, etc. Hernandez has really struggled the past two years IMO. Base case is that Lemieux (a 5th rounder) and Peart (a 3rd rounder) don't become long-term starters. I also think the depth sucks - I think betting on Solder as the swing tackle will be disastrous.
We're really hoping for a lot here to build a cohesive unit. I'm genuinely not trying to be negative here - there are plenty of positive surprises in the NFL - but we are definitely wishing and hoping on this OL.
Well said. There is certainly a lot of wishing and hoping on this.
Like I wrote earlier, it's an incredible gamble going with the same OL personnel with this being such a crucial stage for Jones.
I’m very impressed by Gates, but I think some on BBI go a little overboard with him. I think he showed to be a solid, middle of the pack center last year. That’s a damn good accomplishment for an undrafted guy at a new position.
I think you can pencil those two in as strong, no worries at all, players.
The other three positions are a crap shoot. Lemieux was liability in pass protection, Hernandez was a liability in both phases, and Peart hardly played.
I just keep coming back to the idea — with a first year NFL coach — what are the chances three guys take a big step forward?
The Giants line was abysmal the last 3 out of 4 games in 2020. To be a playoff type team they need to be much, much better. I won’t be shocked if they aren’t.
HUMPTY Dumpty cause Stone Cold says so not to mention their record their last 4 years. They SUCK.
Nothing. Although I do subscribe that some players on the unit have a logical chance to play better over 17 games.
I would think Thomas and Gates have settled in well at their spots and have displayed enough talents that a better, more consistent performance over 17 games is very achievable. I would imagine Lemieux will show better too but not convinced it will be much as his ceiling looks to be far lower.
Peart is the biggest risk and it’s not often OTs just come into the league and handle things smoothly...he will have plenty of bumps in the road and the overall offense will feel it. I am glad he got some snaps last year but I wish it had been a whole lot more. If Solder has to replace him, that is big trouble.
Fulton/Hernandez are basically jags. And while everyone hopes for more from #34 overall pick Hernandez, his trend line is not one to pin your hopes to for a better performance. The right side of that OL will likely be pretty inconsistent each week.
Thomas has to be very good to great. Otherwise, it's a horrible selection. But I think there is enough evidence to feel better about his play.
Gates was the offensive MVP last year, IMV. The question is simple with him - was last year a one hit wonder or was it a sign of things to come.
As for everyone else on the OL, I have zero confidence in any of them right now. Especially the Gs. It's like Gettleman/Judge are hoping to win the hand on the last two flops...
To borrow from a previous commonly used word on here, the fact the NYG didn’t do more this offseason with the interior OL personnel is a bit ponderous...
Thomas has to be very good to great. Otherwise, it's a horrible selection. But I think there is enough evidence to feel better about his play.
Gates was the offensive MVP last year, IMV. The question is simple with him - was last year a one hit wonder or was it a sign of things to come.
As for everyone else on the OL, I have zero confidence in any of them right now. Especially the Gs. It's like Gettleman/Judge are hoping to win the hand on the last two flops...
KC proved in the last SB even with all their offensive weapons, which the Giants don’t have if you don’t have a decent O line your offense will suck. The Giants have done nothing to improve the line that sucked last year, so hopefully all the money they spent this past off season won’t be for nothing. Not trying to fix the O line is just bad judgement, and bad coaching, and that is on DG, and Judge.
This is a total load of crap. They spent significant resources last year to add talent to the OL. The line they put out last year was 4/5th rookies or first year starters. Having confidence in that group to progress is perfectly reasonable given the talent they acquired. I don’t know how this all works out and neither do you. But it is not bad judgement or bad coaching.
The Giants did not have great weapons (and one was injured in game 2).
People often talk about getting the QB weapons or a running game. Well weapons have a huge impact on the OL. Gilbride talked about this as did Jim Johnson (Eagles DC) regarding Plax. They added Galladay and don't be surprised if Toney takes some of the underneath stuff to the EZ.
Game one last year Giants rushed for 20 yards (Bark; 15 att/6 yds). Tomlin clearly took SB away and what did the Giants have? So if teams employ that strategy the hope is you have Galladay/Toney make defenses pay. That will open the running game.
Really insightful and piercing analysis here that differs with just about every NFL talent evaluator with even a modicum of knowledge. You must be a joy at cocktail time.
My question is: Had Barkley and Prescott been healthy last year, who would have won the NFL Least? Given that it wouldn't have been the Redskins as they won the division by the slightest margin, would either the Cowboys or Giants be considered the predominant division favorites for 2021 had either won the divisional crown last year?
IMHO, (and yes, the health of the aforementioned is a big "IF" for 2021 and who can predict further injuries), the division is a toss-up between the 3 aforementioned teams with the Eagles winding up a distant 4th.
And if Dallas' O-Line suffers similar injuries as last year, they will also have difficulty keeping Dak from running for his life. Yes, Z Martin is a top 3 OG in the NFL and Ty Smith is a top OT when healthy. He claims to feel as well as he has in years, but he's missed 26 games over the past 5 years due to neck surgery). The other members of their O-Line (La'el Collins, Ty Biadasz & Cn Williams are average at best if they can sustain their health this year).
The Eagles O-Line is probably the best in the division but they have also suffered significant injuries last year (Dillard, Br Brooks & Ln Johnson).
Our young line will make mistakes this year, no doubt. But the upside is greater than all of the other O-Lines in the NFC East (no longer the NFC Least!).
Erick Flowers or Shane Lemieux?
Erick Flowers or Shane Lemieux?
It is so bad we are getting down to this? How about neither one. They both SUCK.
