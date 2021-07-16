ESPN Ranks Giants O-Line Dead Last in the NFL JoeyBigBlue : 7/16/2021 9:10 pm

32. New York Giants

Projected PBWR: 52%



Projected offensive line: Andrew Thomas (56th), Shane Lemieux (69th), Nick Gates (34th), Will Hernandez (31st), Matt Peart (DNQ)



So much for general manager Dave Gettleman's grand plan for the offensive line. The rookie Thomas performed well according to our run blocking metric, but he was a liability as a pass protector -- though he did battle an ankle injury that required surgery after the season.



In what could be a make-or-break season for third-year quarterback Daniel Jones, Gettleman got him more receiving help, but Jones is going to be on the run behind this O-Line.



Discuss.