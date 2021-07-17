Two “telling” comments on Coughlin as our HC

|
Brandon Jacobs: “True Champion, True leader. Tom Coughlin is all we needed to be champions. We don’t win shit without him. We played for Tom.”
Lawrence Tynes: “Tom is not for everybody, but he is for those who want to lift up that Lombardi Trophy.”
Perhaps Marrone and Coughlin agreed on the approach? If Coughlin was overbearing about instituting that rule, I would agree.
It is probably not a good idea to assume either way.
I'm kind of surprised Coughlin was that intimately involved in those details in JAX - it seems like it could be stepping on the HC's toes.
Perhaps Marrone and Coughlin agreed on the approach? If Coughlin was overbearing about instituting that rule, I would agree.
You're probably right. I was actually a big fan of Marrone and thought he was a good coach - the Jags were a one hit wonder though.
Jax was interesting. The situation seemed to have promise from the outside looking in, but quickly went up in flames. Football is funny that way.
In simpler times a good defense matched with a good running game got you farther for longer. These days the qb position has to be at least be a plus. Defenses just can't clamp down offenses like that used to. Each team needs the ability to score plenty of points and score quickly. Scoring a lot of points and scoring quickly was a luxury twenty years ago.
If that person never won a Super Bowl I'd imagine not well.
Crick, I agree - the 2016 NYG and 2017 JAX changed my thinking about what makes a sustainably competitive team. My current view is you need an elite offense (driven by the QB) to be a competitive playoff team on a yearly basis and that defensive-minded teams are likely to only make a short-term run or two.
In simpler times a good defense matched with a good running game got you farther for longer. These days the qb position has to be at least be a plus. Defenses just can't clamp down offenses like that used to. Each team needs the ability to score plenty of points and score quickly. Scoring a lot of points and scoring quickly was a luxury twenty years ago.
Yeah, exactly - I think OL play has really deteriorated league-wide since 07/08, which has contributed quite a bit to the devaluation of the running game.
One of the things I admire about Coughlin is that his 07/11 teams won with much different offensive profiles.
Brett, good point about the difference in OL play these days. That difference in OL play affects how the game unfolds. When the running game was the primary source for offense any team that could establish their running game while keeping the game close had the benefit of play action which was an added benefit to the pass pro for the OL. The OL now may not have the amount of pass pro benefits from yesteryear.
Coughlin himself had to chill a bit, stop being a Dick to media for no reason, and do the player’s leadership counsel. And he came in with bowling and stuff before the tide turned.
I was never in the military but TC’s rules seem a lot like the parade marching they learn to do. The marching’s not important in and of itself, but the discipline, unity, and leaning to follow commands that are instilled is important. The accountability of following the rules big and small, and all being treated the same.
Whether a player buys into what the coach is selling or not, they will still develop mileage on their bodies. My thinking is that it is always better to go all on than not. If the coach is not a good fit then the results will speak for themselves. By choosing to not "buy in" are those players actually helping a coach stay longer that may not fit with the team?
I don’t think TC should have been setting team rules. Marrone would be smart to pick TC’s brain on what it takes and implementing as he saw fit.
TC will take a hit as Eli will for their respective last couple years. In time it will be a small blip.
Grateful to TC forever. Interesting the three Jacksonville championship games all involved TC.
Don’t forget a visit to In and Out Burger..:)
But: I get wanting the players to subsume their comfort and their ego, to always be focused, and to be willing to do suffer some annoyance to get with the team program.
I think TC was generally pretty successful at getting players to buy in — maybe too successful, in a way. His teams would routinely run out of gas over a long season, and always had a lot of injuries. I think they finished weak because TC's high-intensity approach was physically and mentally exhausting. I think they had a lot of injuries in part because the players would selflessly throw their bodies around. Not very many "business decisions." The team might have actually done better with more "business decisions," but TC would never have tolerated even a hint of that.
The ending of his tenure sucked, but I'll eternally grateful for two of the best events of my life, in which he played a starring role.
Supported by the 85 Bears, 2000 Ravens, and 2002 Buccaneers. It’s a fair line of thinking. Of course I’m sure there are outside circumstances that can be pointed to to say no, this is why X team never won again. But if you look at the best long sustained teams they always have strong offenses and QBs related to their long term success.
Btw, didn’t that Jax team make it to the AFC championship and damn near shut down the Pats in the first half?
My memory is hazy because it wasn’t a Giants game. I just remember texting with my boss who was Boston native and saying “your team better wake up in the second half because it looks all but over right now.”
I actually feel like the Jags started to lose momentum with a couple minutes left in the first half. But I could definitely be wrong.
There is a huge military influence in football whether one served or not.
Ha, I definitely don’t remember individual plays from that game. I was just interested in the TC dynamic. Man if he had gotten Jax a ring right after leaving us, this board would be talking about it to this day. Even though he wasn’t the coach.
There you have it. Your memory topped mine!
Definitely more association with the game from your standpoint. My wife was pregnant at the time so I walked up to William Jeffries in South Arlington by our house and watched. Was alone and doing quite a bit of people watching as well. Ha
Doug Marrone was, right?
Not a good look for Coughlin in his second stint in Jacksonville, I thought.
Sounds like Coughlin took the 2004 approach in trying to set a culture in Jacksonville.
That's the frustrating part. One would think he would learned from his tenure with us to take a different approach there.
It’s possible he may have been setting the tone like he did with the Giants and then planned to switch at a later point in similar fashion. Maybe he felt like that was the key. Be a hard ass for X amount of time, THEN show your softer side once the tone is set.
Nothing says he was intending to be a permanent hard ass. He may have had a plan that didn’t have time to run it’s course.
It’s possible he may have been setting the tone like he did with the Giants and then planned to switch at a later point in similar fashion. Maybe he felt like that was the key. Be a hard ass for X amount of time, THEN show your softer side once the tone is set.
Nothing says he was intending to be a permanent hard ass. He may have had a plan that didn’t have time to run it’s course.
SF I was responding to Anish that last post not you.
I do wonder how much of it was Coughlin going rogue. And how much of it was Marrone asking for his help.
i don’t think that was any part of his master plan. It was pushed on him to lighten up as part the deal where he kept his job in 2007. He was close to being canned then and his relationship with players was a big cause of concern.
For the Giants it wasn’t part of his plan. But what he learned by it ending up that way may have made him think he could approach it that way at Jax. I’m not saying he ever intended to lighten up in NY. We all knew that was foist upon him by circumstances.
What I am saying is maybe he was going to try and use that as his model for Jax. None of us know either way. I’m just saying. It could have been.
Again, I think a lot of it had to do with him being an executive instead of a coach. As the head coach, he's seeing these dudes every day so a personal relationship can be formed. As an executive, he's not seeing them nearly enough so he's a distant figure enforcing rules & the like.
I don't think the TC-Marrone relationship was a strong one.
I don't think the TC-Marrone relationship was a strong one.
Is that a know thing I just haven’t heard of? I haven’t watched football like I used to the last several years with a new young son. Free time is limited.
I hear ya with limited free time with kids. That's why being in a sports group chat is great. I learn all of this through them, Haha.
Mike, I'm thinking you're posting on wrong thread. Haha.
I hear ya with limited free time with kids. That's why being in a sports group chat is great. I learn all of this through them, Haha.
Thanks for the run down, SF! I definitely didn’t know the back story with TCs time there. It really was a flash in the pan. I remember after year one the owner gave TC credit for getting the team turned around. Next thing I knew he was firing TC. Can’t keep up!
This is literally the only site I look at anymore. Other than if I have to use a vendor portal for treasury purposes at work. I just flat out don’t care about anything outside work and this site when it comes to the internet. I glean enough about the outside world from here and random texts from friends. But I just don’t care to look at anything out there anymore. And as you know it gets testy on here often as well. The “tolerance” thread being a prime example.
It’s been great not being up to speed with current events. They come and go so fast that it makes me chuckle hearing coworkers bitch about something and by the next morning that thing that angered them is an afterthought, as the new rage of the day has taken hold!
My son is my world now. And the Giants are my one hobby I still keep an eye on to help with relaxing my mind during stressful periods at the office.
I remember just about losing faith (maybe the press was right?) right up to the beginning of 2006 season (2007 super bowl?). They lost the first 2 games and then Kawika Mitchell(?) saved the 3rd game with a goal line tackle against Washington. Then they won (I think) 6 straight after that to take them to 6-2 ... then it was still a little rocky after that and they finished 10-6.
I will never forget the photo of TC with his feet up on his desk and the term "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED" .... on the white board behind him. It was my desktop for months.
I was so happy ... I was so proud when I looked at that daily.
And he brought home two Lombardi’s on his watch so he did indeed show some greatness in there somewhere...
But he won 2 Super Bowls and that puts him on a short list in NFL history. Only 13 coaches have done it. I believe 11 of them are in the HOF. Mike Shanahan 2-0 in SBs, 8-6 in playoff games 170-138 regular season record is the only one who isn't yet besides Coughlin 2-0 SB's 19-12 in playoff games 170-150 regular season record. I think both will eventually make it.