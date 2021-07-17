for display only
Two “telling” comments on Coughlin as our HC

Big Blue '56 : 7/17/2021 1:56 pm
Quote:


Brandon Jacobs: “True Champion, True leader. Tom Coughlin is all we needed to be champions. We don’t win shit without him. We played for Tom.”



Quote:


Lawrence Tynes: “Tom is not for everybody, but he is for those who want to lift up that Lombardi Trophy.”
Go Terps : 7/17/2021 2:40 pm : link
If in 2015 the Giants hired someone to come in over Coughlin and tell the players what socks to wear, to no longer arrive at meetings give minutes early...how would he have taken it?
RE: ....  
crick n NC : 7/17/2021 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15306970 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I'm kind of surprised Coughlin was that intimately involved in those details in JAX - it seems like it could be stepping on the HC's toes.


Perhaps Marrone and Coughlin agreed on the approach? If Coughlin was overbearing about instituting that rule, I would agree.
RE: .  
crick n NC : 7/17/2021 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15306974 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If in 2015 the Giants hired someone to come in over Coughlin and tell the players what socks to wear, to no longer arrive at meetings give minutes early...how would he have taken it?


It is probably not a good idea to assume either way.
TC strikes me as a chain of command guy  
mako J : 7/17/2021 2:44 pm : link
So probably would have taken it in stride. Especially if the new leadership was significantly more successful and accomplished.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 2:45 pm : link
I think it is 100% different when you're the head coach then if you're an executive sitting in a suite.
RE: RE: ....  
BrettNYG10 : 7/17/2021 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15306977 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15306970 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I'm kind of surprised Coughlin was that intimately involved in those details in JAX - it seems like it could be stepping on the HC's toes.



Perhaps Marrone and Coughlin agreed on the approach? If Coughlin was overbearing about instituting that rule, I would agree.


You're probably right. I was actually a big fan of Marrone and thought he was a good coach - the Jags were a one hit wonder though.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
crick n NC : 7/17/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15306982 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15306977 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15306970 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I'm kind of surprised Coughlin was that intimately involved in those details in JAX - it seems like it could be stepping on the HC's toes.



Perhaps Marrone and Coughlin agreed on the approach? If Coughlin was overbearing about instituting that rule, I would agree.



You're probably right. I was actually a big fan of Marrone and thought he was a good coach - the Jags were a one hit wonder though.


Jax was interesting. The situation seemed to have promise from the outside looking in, but quickly went up in flames. Football is funny that way.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 7/17/2021 2:55 pm : link
Crick, I agree - the 2016 NYG and 2017 JAX changed my thinking about what makes a sustainably competitive team. My current view is you need an elite offense (driven by the QB) to be a competitive playoff team on a yearly basis and that defensive-minded teams are likely to only make a short-term run or two.
RE: .....  
crick n NC : 7/17/2021 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15306999 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Crick, I agree - the 2016 NYG and 2017 JAX changed my thinking about what makes a sustainably competitive team. My current view is you need an elite offense (driven by the QB) to be a competitive playoff team on a yearly basis and that defensive-minded teams are likely to only make a short-term run or two.


In simpler times a good defense matched with a good running game got you farther for longer. These days the qb position has to be at least be a plus. Defenses just can't clamp down offenses like that used to. Each team needs the ability to score plenty of points and score quickly. Scoring a lot of points and scoring quickly was a luxury twenty years ago.
RE: .  
widmerseyebrow : 7/17/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15306974 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If in 2015 the Giants hired someone to come in over Coughlin and tell the players what socks to wear, to no longer arrive at meetings give minutes early...how would he have taken it?


If that person never won a Super Bowl I'd imagine not well.
RE: RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 7/17/2021 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15307007 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15306999 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


Crick, I agree - the 2016 NYG and 2017 JAX changed my thinking about what makes a sustainably competitive team. My current view is you need an elite offense (driven by the QB) to be a competitive playoff team on a yearly basis and that defensive-minded teams are likely to only make a short-term run or two.



In simpler times a good defense matched with a good running game got you farther for longer. These days the qb position has to be at least be a plus. Defenses just can't clamp down offenses like that used to. Each team needs the ability to score plenty of points and score quickly. Scoring a lot of points and scoring quickly was a luxury twenty years ago.


Yeah, exactly - I think OL play has really deteriorated league-wide since 07/08, which has contributed quite a bit to the devaluation of the running game.

One of the things I admire about Coughlin is that his 07/11 teams won with much different offensive profiles.
RE: RE: RE: .....  
crick n NC : 7/17/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15307026 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15307007 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15306999 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


Crick, I agree - the 2016 NYG and 2017 JAX changed my thinking about what makes a sustainably competitive team. My current view is you need an elite offense (driven by the QB) to be a competitive playoff team on a yearly basis and that defensive-minded teams are likely to only make a short-term run or two.



In simpler times a good defense matched with a good running game got you farther for longer. These days the qb position has to be at least be a plus. Defenses just can't clamp down offenses like that used to. Each team needs the ability to score plenty of points and score quickly. Scoring a lot of points and scoring quickly was a luxury twenty years ago.



Yeah, exactly - I think OL play has really deteriorated league-wide since 07/08, which has contributed quite a bit to the devaluation of the running game.

One of the things I admire about Coughlin is that his 07/11 teams won with much different offensive profiles.


Brett, good point about the difference in OL play these days. That difference in OL play affects how the game unfolds. When the running game was the primary source for offense any team that could establish their running game while keeping the game close had the benefit of play action which was an added benefit to the pass pro for the OL. The OL now may not have the amount of pass pro benefits from yesteryear.
Ramsey’s an Ahole  
Daniel in MI : 7/17/2021 4:47 pm : link
but let’s remember Strahan chafed at Coughlin, too, at first. He hated him.

Coughlin himself had to chill a bit, stop being a Dick to media for no reason, and do the player’s leadership counsel. And he came in with bowling and stuff before the tide turned.

I was never in the military but TC’s rules seem a lot like the parade marching they learn to do. The marching’s not important in and of itself, but the discipline, unity, and leaning to follow commands that are instilled is important. The accountability of following the rules big and small, and all being treated the same.
As a player  
crick n NC : 7/17/2021 4:53 pm : link
I think it is probably wise to ask yourself, "why do i not want to buy in?"

Whether a player buys into what the coach is selling or not, they will still develop mileage on their bodies. My thinking is that it is always better to go all on than not. If the coach is not a good fit then the results will speak for themselves. By choosing to not "buy in" are those players actually helping a coach stay longer that may not fit with the team?
Strahan was a 11 year veteran  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/17/2021 5:05 pm : link
When TC came in and had been to a SB. Quite a bit different than a 2nd year player.

I don’t think TC should have been setting team rules. Marrone would be smart to pick TC’s brain on what it takes and implementing as he saw fit.

TC will take a hit as Eli will for their respective last couple years. In time it will be a small blip.

Grateful to TC forever. Interesting the three Jacksonville championship games all involved TC.
RE: Ramsey’s an Ahole  
Big Blue '56 : 7/17/2021 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15307092 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
but let’s remember Strahan chafed at Coughlin, too, at first. He hated him.

Coughlin himself had to chill a bit, stop being a Dick to media for no reason, and do the player’s leadership counsel. And he came in with bowling and stuff before the tide turned.

I was never in the military but TC’s rules seem a lot like the parade marching they learn to do. The marching’s not important in and of itself, but the discipline, unity, and leaning to follow commands that are instilled is important. The accountability of following the rules big and small, and all being treated the same.


Don’t forget a visit to In and Out Burger..:)
RE: Ramsey’s an Ahole  
81_Great_Dane : 7/17/2021 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15307092 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
but let’s remember Strahan chafed at Coughlin, too, at first. He hated him.

Coughlin himself had to chill a bit, stop being a Dick to media for no reason, and do the player’s leadership counsel. And he came in with bowling and stuff before the tide turned.

I was never in the military but TC’s rules seem a lot like the parade marching they learn to do. The marching’s not important in and of itself, but the discipline, unity, and leaning to follow commands that are instilled is important. The accountability of following the rules big and small, and all being treated the same.
This is an important insight. Coughlin clearly has made clear his admiration for the military and wants to borrow some ideas from military discipline. But the thing is, first, Coughlin never served, either. He's a football lifer. (I don't know if he was ROTC at Syracuse, so maybe he did that.) He doesn't have first-hand experience of military life or military discipline. Second, football isn't warfare, a coach isn't a battlefield commander. It's not life and death. If you miss an assignment in a football game, your buddies don't get killed. If you have a losing season, your country isn't conquered. I can understand why some players would chafe at treating football like war. It's simply not the same thing.

But: I get wanting the players to subsume their comfort and their ego, to always be focused, and to be willing to do suffer some annoyance to get with the team program.

I think TC was generally pretty successful at getting players to buy in — maybe too successful, in a way. His teams would routinely run out of gas over a long season, and always had a lot of injuries. I think they finished weak because TC's high-intensity approach was physically and mentally exhausting. I think they had a lot of injuries in part because the players would selflessly throw their bodies around. Not very many "business decisions." The team might have actually done better with more "business decisions," but TC would never have tolerated even a hint of that.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 7:00 pm : link
Give credit to TC for changing & evolving after the '06 season.

The ending of his tenure sucked, but I'll eternally grateful for two of the best events of my life, in which he played a starring role.
RE: .....  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15306999 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Crick, I agree - the 2016 NYG and 2017 JAX changed my thinking about what makes a sustainably competitive team. My current view is you need an elite offense (driven by the QB) to be a competitive playoff team on a yearly basis and that defensive-minded teams are likely to only make a short-term run or two.


Supported by the 85 Bears, 2000 Ravens, and 2002 Buccaneers. It’s a fair line of thinking. Of course I’m sure there are outside circumstances that can be pointed to to say no, this is why X team never won again. But if you look at the best long sustained teams they always have strong offenses and QBs related to their long term success.

Btw, didn’t that Jax team make it to the AFC championship and damn near shut down the Pats in the first half?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 7:06 pm : link
bradshaw, it memory serves, the Jags were up double digits in the second half before falling apart.
RE: ...  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15307190 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
bradshaw, it memory serves, the Jags were up double digits in the second half before falling apart.


My memory is hazy because it wasn’t a Giants game. I just remember texting with my boss who was Boston native and saying “your team better wake up in the second half because it looks all but over right now.”

I actually feel like the Jags started to lose momentum with a couple minutes left in the first half. But I could definitely be wrong.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 7:12 pm : link
I remember Jack recovering a fumble & it looked like he was taking it to the house but the play was blown dead.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 7:13 pm : link
Just looked it up: Jacksonville was up 20-10 in the 4th. The Pats ended up winning 24-20.
TC’s college coach  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/17/2021 7:14 pm : link
Was a WW2 vet. Parcells coached at West Point where he became friends with Bobby Knight. Parcells had a big impact on TC. Belichicks Dad served and was at the USNA for forty years. Nick Saban was on staff along with Lee Corso.

There is a huge military influence in football whether one served or not.



RE: ...  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15307195 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I remember Jack recovering a fumble & it looked like he was taking it to the house but the play was blown dead.


Ha, I definitely don’t remember individual plays from that game. I was just interested in the TC dynamic. Man if he had gotten Jax a ring right after leaving us, this board would be talking about it to this day. Even though he wasn’t the coach.
RE: ...  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15307196 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Just looked it up: Jacksonville was up 20-10 in the 4th. The Pats ended up winning 24-20.


There you have it. Your memory topped mine!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 7:18 pm : link
bradshaw, I watched that game up in Maine with some cousins who are real/long time Patriots fans so the game stands out. Outwardly, I was cheering on the Pats, but internally...I was hoping the Jags would win. Haha.
RE: ...  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15307201 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
bradshaw, I watched that game up in Maine with some cousins who are real/long time Patriots fans so the game stands out. Outwardly, I was cheering on the Pats, but internally...I was hoping the Jags would win. Haha.


Definitely more association with the game from your standpoint. My wife was pregnant at the time so I walked up to William Jeffries in South Arlington by our house and watched. Was alone and doing quite a bit of people watching as well. Ha
RE: RE: Except Coughlin wasn't the coach  
AnishPatel : 7/17/2021 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15306961 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15306956 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doug Marrone was, right?

Not a good look for Coughlin in his second stint in Jacksonville, I thought.


Sounds like Coughlin took the 2004 approach in trying to set a culture in Jacksonville.


That's the frustrating part. One would think he would learned from his tenure with us to take a different approach there.
Did he implement  
Big Al : 7/17/2021 7:32 pm : link
that ridiculous set your watch wrong policy there?
RE: RE: RE: Except Coughlin wasn't the coach  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15307208 AnishPatel said:
Quote:
In comment 15306961 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15306956 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doug Marrone was, right?

Not a good look for Coughlin in his second stint in Jacksonville, I thought.


Sounds like Coughlin took the 2004 approach in trying to set a culture in Jacksonville.



That's the frustrating part. One would think he would learned from his tenure with us to take a different approach there.


It’s possible he may have been setting the tone like he did with the Giants and then planned to switch at a later point in similar fashion. Maybe he felt like that was the key. Be a hard ass for X amount of time, THEN show your softer side once the tone is set.

Nothing says he was intending to be a permanent hard ass. He may have had a plan that didn’t have time to run it’s course.
RE: RE: RE: Except Coughlin wasn't the coach  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15307208 AnishPatel said:
Quote:
In comment 15306961 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15306956 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doug Marrone was, right?

Not a good look for Coughlin in his second stint in Jacksonville, I thought.


Sounds like Coughlin took the 2004 approach in trying to set a culture in Jacksonville.



That's the frustrating part. One would think he would learned from his tenure with us to take a different approach there.


It’s possible he may have been setting the tone like he did with the Giants and then planned to switch at a later point in similar fashion. Maybe he felt like that was the key. Be a hard ass for X amount of time, THEN show your softer side once the tone is set.

Nothing says he was intending to be a permanent hard ass. He may have had a plan that didn’t have time to run it’s course.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 7:44 pm : link
Again, I think a lot of it had to do with him being an executive instead of a coach. As the head coach, he's seeing these dudes every day so a personal relationship can be formed. As an executive, he's not seeing them nearly enough so he's a distant figure enforcing rules & the like.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Except Coughlin wasn't the coach  
Big Al : 7/17/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15307211 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 15307208 AnishPatel said:


Quote:


In comment 15306961 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15306956 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doug Marrone was, right?

Not a good look for Coughlin in his second stint in Jacksonville, I thought.


Sounds like Coughlin took the 2004 approach in trying to set a culture in Jacksonville.



That's the frustrating part. One would think he would learned from his tenure with us to take a different approach there.



It’s possible he may have been setting the tone like he did with the Giants and then planned to switch at a later point in similar fashion. Maybe he felt like that was the key. Be a hard ass for X amount of time, THEN show your softer side once the tone is set.

Nothing says he was intending to be a permanent hard ass. He may have had a plan that didn’t have time to run it’s course.
i don’t think that was any part of his master plan. It was pushed on him to lighten up as part the deal where he kept his job in 2007. He was close to being canned then and his relationship with players was a big cause of concern.
RE: ...  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15307213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Again, I think a lot of it had to do with him being an executive instead of a coach. As the head coach, he's seeing these dudes every day so a personal relationship can be formed. As an executive, he's not seeing them nearly enough so he's a distant figure enforcing rules & the like.


SF I was responding to Anish that last post not you.

I do wonder how much of it was Coughlin going rogue. And how much of it was Marrone asking for his help.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Except Coughlin wasn't the coach  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15307219 Big Al said:
Quote:
In comment 15307211 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 15307208 AnishPatel said:


Quote:


In comment 15306961 Sean said:


Quote:


In comment 15306956 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Doug Marrone was, right?

Not a good look for Coughlin in his second stint in Jacksonville, I thought.


Sounds like Coughlin took the 2004 approach in trying to set a culture in Jacksonville.



That's the frustrating part. One would think he would learned from his tenure with us to take a different approach there.



It’s possible he may have been setting the tone like he did with the Giants and then planned to switch at a later point in similar fashion. Maybe he felt like that was the key. Be a hard ass for X amount of time, THEN show your softer side once the tone is set.

Nothing says he was intending to be a permanent hard ass. He may have had a plan that didn’t have time to run it’s course.

i don’t think that was any part of his master plan. It was pushed on him to lighten up as part the deal where he kept his job in 2007. He was close to being canned then and his relationship with players was a big cause of concern.


For the Giants it wasn’t part of his plan. But what he learned by it ending up that way may have made him think he could approach it that way at Jax. I’m not saying he ever intended to lighten up in NY. We all knew that was foist upon him by circumstances.

What I am saying is maybe he was going to try and use that as his model for Jax. None of us know either way. I’m just saying. It could have been.
RE: RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15307221 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 15307213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Again, I think a lot of it had to do with him being an executive instead of a coach. As the head coach, he's seeing these dudes every day so a personal relationship can be formed. As an executive, he's not seeing them nearly enough so he's a distant figure enforcing rules & the like.



SF I was responding to Anish that last post not you.

I do wonder how much of it was Coughlin going rogue. And how much of it was Marrone asking for his help.


I don't think the TC-Marrone relationship was a strong one.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15307226 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15307221 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 15307213 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Again, I think a lot of it had to do with him being an executive instead of a coach. As the head coach, he's seeing these dudes every day so a personal relationship can be formed. As an executive, he's not seeing them nearly enough so he's a distant figure enforcing rules & the like.



SF I was responding to Anish that last post not you.

I do wonder how much of it was Coughlin going rogue. And how much of it was Marrone asking for his help.



I don't think the TC-Marrone relationship was a strong one.


Is that a know thing I just haven’t heard of? I haven’t watched football like I used to the last several years with a new young son. Free time is limited.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/17/2021 8:09 pm : link
bradshaw, I just remember TC being very noncommittal about Marrone when he was there, which I can't imagine sat well with Doug. After TC was fired, I believe Marrone took a shot @ him during a presser about TC's tendency to fine people for non football stuff.

I hear ya with limited free time with kids. That's why being in a sports group chat is great. I learn all of this through them, Haha.
RE: ...  
bradshaw44 : 7/17/2021 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15307230 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
bradshaw, I just remember TC being very noncommittal about Marrone when he was there, which I can't imagine sat well with Doug. After TC was fired, I believe Marrone took a shot @ him during a presser about TC's tendency to fine people for non football stuff.

I hear ya with limited free time with kids. That's why being in a sports group chat is great. I learn all of this through them, Haha.


Thanks for the run down, SF! I definitely didn’t know the back story with TCs time there. It really was a flash in the pan. I remember after year one the owner gave TC credit for getting the team turned around. Next thing I knew he was firing TC. Can’t keep up!

This is literally the only site I look at anymore. Other than if I have to use a vendor portal for treasury purposes at work. I just flat out don’t care about anything outside work and this site when it comes to the internet. I glean enough about the outside world from here and random texts from friends. But I just don’t care to look at anything out there anymore. And as you know it gets testy on here often as well. The “tolerance” thread being a prime example.

It’s been great not being up to speed with current events. They come and go so fast that it makes me chuckle hearing coworkers bitch about something and by the next morning that thing that angered them is an afterthought, as the new rage of the day has taken hold!

My son is my world now. And the Giants are my one hobby I still keep an eye on to help with relaxing my mind during stressful periods at the office.
Love, love, love Tom Coughlin.  
short lease : 7:03 am : link

I remember just about losing faith (maybe the press was right?) right up to the beginning of 2006 season (2007 super bowl?). They lost the first 2 games and then Kawika Mitchell(?) saved the 3rd game with a goal line tackle against Washington. Then they won (I think) 6 straight after that to take them to 6-2 ... then it was still a little rocky after that and they finished 10-6.

I will never forget the photo of TC with his feet up on his desk and the term "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED" .... on the white board behind him. It was my desktop for months.

I was so happy ... I was so proud when I looked at that daily.
I thought the nice guy TC was  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:38 am : link
overblown. He talked about how he had always cared about his players and Judy (his wife) got involved saying you are going to lose this team. They talked about how he was with the grandkids and that you can still be demanding and tough and show a more love to the players. So I think he stayed true to his beliefs but he certainly allowed the players to see more who he really was which his family knew (caring, warm, funny, etc.). I think I remember O'Hara talking about this. Something to the effect of yeah he is a little looser but he is still a demanding prick.

He  
Les in TO : 8:42 am : link
Was 12-7 in the post season and had Plax not been such a dumbass it would have been higher. You didn’t want to face a Coughlin coached team in the tournament.
Outside the last season or two where TC was beside himself  
Jimmy Googs : 8:58 am : link
with such a poor roster that he had to start guessing what to do at the end of close games, he was always a very solid coach. I never thought he should be put up there on a greatness level of coaches, but he certainly put up very competitive teams (both in JAX and NY) and got a lot out of his players one way or another. Argue the tactics all you want but as fans do we really care that much?

And he brought home two Lombardi’s on his watch so he did indeed show some greatness in there somewhere...
The Onion story  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:20 am : link
about him "retiring" from his family to spend more time with football was hilarious.
Jimmy Googs  
arniefez : 11:48 am : link
I agree 100%. I don't consider him on the level of the Hall of Fame coaches who built and maintained consistent winners.

But he won 2 Super Bowls and that puts him on a short list in NFL history. Only 13 coaches have done it. I believe 11 of them are in the HOF. Mike Shanahan 2-0 in SBs, 8-6 in playoff games 170-138 regular season record is the only one who isn't yet besides Coughlin 2-0 SB's 19-12 in playoff games 170-150 regular season record. I think both will eventually make it.
arniefez  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:37 pm : link
What coaches other than BB have had this sustained greatness in the FA/CAP era? I think it is tough to compare coaches from before FA and after.

