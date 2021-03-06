Training Camp Battles That Intrigue You The Most.

For me, it's at QB. Jones vs. Glennon and Thorson.
Ha! Just kidding.
Honestly, with competition seemingly everywhere, LB and WR look like the easiest choices, but the one position that intrigues me the most is at TE. Have the Giants ever had eight guys fighting for three or four spots before? I could be wrong, but I don't think so. Figure Engram and Rudolph are locks, but after those two it's anybody's guess who stays and who goes.
So, where are you looking for the fiercest competition?
Guard is going to be a competitive battle as well to determine starters. However, the winners here may wind up only being a touch better than the reserves anyway in the end.
Maybe Slot Cornerback too?
I also am interested to see how the following guys are used.
-Odenigbo and Elerson Smith...are they going to be traditional 4-3 DE’s? Smith is being listed as a DE, which makes me think Graham will be deploying a lot more 4-3 looks
Coughlin- moving to ILB?
Do you think we'll get as much rotating on defense this year as we saw last year? I've heard a couple of pundits make the case that we'll see less personnel rotating in and out, and more staying on the field but shifting positions. Reason being that opposing OC's now have a year's worth of film on Graham's defenses to study, and that they'll adjust their offenses accordingly to account for his personnel changes. I don't necessarily buy that, but I'd like to know what you think about it.
Our defense rotates a lot but not as much as our WRs and TEs would based on situations. I mean maybe they would but we kind of know what the WRs and TEs bring to the table already. The main competition will be at OG imo. We need guys to step up there and I'm curious where Murphy is in his progression. The news on him has been very quiet.
Yes, definitely. Graham and Judge have said repeatedly that they want to be multiple and be game plan specific. Guys will be put in positions to succeed. I expect our safeties to rotate and play all over the place. I expect to see different situations where Adoree Jackson is lined up outside and in the slot. I expect to see OLB rotated to find out who can do what. I expect our DL to rotate like they always have. This doesn't mean equal playing time, just that many guys will see the field over the course of the year.
That's a lot of guys with real potential. And the "winner" becomes a name as the primary ER on a good D.
Competitions that will have greater bearing on the team’s success include:
- EDGE
- Nickel
- Dime
- ILB2
- WR 3/4/5
Also RB3, assuming Barkley starts the season on a pitch count. On the offensive line, we have to hope that the presumptive starters all solidify their positions and the three veteran backups remain backups.
I get the impression that a three safety look wil be quite prevalent.
Wide Receiver, How much time will K-Toney get? Can Ross step up this year?
Right Tackle, Is Peart ready to be the man? How will Solder look?
OG - Are Hernandez and Lemieux ready or can someone push them out? *Possibly someone from another team.
ILB - Ragland, Crowder, Coughlan
OLB - Carter, Ojalari, Ximines, Anderson, Elerson, Odenigbo
Most intriguing new players?
Odenigbo
Ojalari
K-Toney
Jackson
Rising young vets?
McKinney
Peart
Crowder
Lemieux
Vets on rebound?
Engram
Carter
Ross
Solder
Thoughts?
I assume you meant Hernandez. It’s tough, those people all look alike. 😉
Good list. For rising young vets I think you’re missing Thomas and Dex and maybe Gates. Vets on rebound, Martinez.
I assume you meant Hernandez. It’s tough, those people all look alike. 😉
Ugh. Got me!
If this actually is a battle, we are sunk...
Ross got $1MM guaranteed. There might be potential offsets for the $500K of guaranteed salary, but just looking at contracts I would say he has the inside track on a roster spot if he’s healthy at the end of August (big if). There are only three locks at WR - maybe four if you count Slayton.
Right tackle and right guard are the team's two weakest positions IMO, ergo those are the two battles that intrigue me the most.
Giants started five DBs the last seven games of the season.
Whether the fifth DB on the field is the third safety or the third (slot/nickel) cornerback is something that I think resists precise definition.
Ryan, Peppers and Mckinney started the last two weeks of the season designated as safeties. Their snap counts in the final game vs Dallas were 100%, 98% and 89%, respectively. Darnay Holmes had 31% of snaps as the sixth DB.
I presume Giants drafted Aaron Robinson because they weren't satisfied with Holmes; he will be in the mix competing for snaps as the fifth/sixth DB.
One size does not fit all.
Ross is over rated and Pettis is under rated.
Agreed. I really can't see what he brings to the table beyond speed. Speed is quite defensible in the NFL now. Haven't seen Ross cut into a crease, juke a defender or make a strong play on a contested ball. Realistically, if he's on the team how many times is he going to do something that makes you say "Wow, we need to keep this guy"?
Robinson is a guy who can play slot, outside in a pinch, and I firmly believe he can play S if he gets enough reps for it. He's a physical player and I'm very happy they landed him.
Holmes is not going to be a guy who starts outside because he isn't strong enough against these bigger receivers. His position is primarily slot, but having so many good corners is a luxury.