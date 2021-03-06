Training Camp Battles That Intrigue You The Most. Klaatu : 7/25/2021 10:53 am

For me, it's at QB. Jones vs. Glennon and Thorson.



Ha! Just kidding.



Honestly, with competition seemingly everywhere, LB and WR look like the easiest choices, but the one position that intrigues me the most is at TE. Have the Giants ever had eight guys fighting for three or four spots before? I could be wrong, but I don't think so. Figure Engram and Rudolph are locks, but after those two it's anybody's guess who stays and who goes.



So, where are you looking for the fiercest competition?