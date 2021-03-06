for display only
Training Camp Battles That Intrigue You The Most.

Klaatu : 7/25/2021 10:53 am
For me, it's at QB. Jones vs. Glennon and Thorson.

Ha! Just kidding.

Honestly, with competition seemingly everywhere, LB and WR look like the easiest choices, but the one position that intrigues me the most is at TE. Have the Giants ever had eight guys fighting for three or four spots before? I could be wrong, but I don't think so. Figure Engram and Rudolph are locks, but after those two it's anybody's guess who stays and who goes.

So, where are you looking for the fiercest competition?
I agree that it’s LB  
KDavies : 7/25/2021 11:14 am : link
a lot of the players that have been here a couple years really need to show something, such as Ximines, Carter, Downs. 1 or more may be out of a job with Anderson, IO, and Ragland, as well as Ojulari and Smith in the draft. Also have guys like Lalos who have flashed
ILB, OLB, and the NT spots.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/25/2021 11:15 am : link
Our defense rotates a lot but not as much as our WRs and TEs would based on situations. I mean maybe they would but we kind of know what the WRs and TEs bring to the table already. The main competition will be at OG imo. We need guys to step up there and I'm curious where Murphy is in his progression. The news on him has been very quiet.
Linebacker probably has the most competitive battle  
NYGgolfer : 7/25/2021 11:24 am : link
for playing time, although scheme may still result in a wide range of players getting snaps. Would imagine this will go down to the wire on who is getting cut.

Guard is going to be a competitive battle as well to determine starters. However, the winners here may wind up only being a touch better than the reserves anyway in the end.

Maybe Slot Cornerback too?

OLB is wide open  
Jay on the Island : 7/25/2021 11:29 am : link
They have Carter, Ojulari, Odenigbo, Ximines, Anderson, Smith, Brown, and Coughlin competing for two starting spots.

Nickel  
Breeze_94 : 7/25/2021 11:38 am : link
With Holmes and Robinson

I also am interested to see how the following guys are used.

-Odenigbo and Elerson Smith...are they going to be traditional 4-3 DE’s? Smith is being listed as a DE, which makes me think Graham will be deploying a lot more 4-3 looks

Coughlin- moving to ILB?

RE: ILB, OLB, and the NT spots.  
Klaatu : 7/25/2021 11:40 am : link
In comment 15312633 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Our defense rotates a lot but not as much as our WRs and TEs would based on situations. I mean maybe they would but we kind of know what the WRs and TEs bring to the table already. The main competition will be at OG imo. We need guys to step up there and I'm curious where Murphy is in his progression. The news on him has been very quiet.


Do you think we'll get as much rotating on defense this year as we saw last year? I've heard a couple of pundits make the case that we'll see less personnel rotating in and out, and more staying on the field but shifting positions. Reason being that opposing OC's now have a year's worth of film on Graham's defenses to study, and that they'll adjust their offenses accordingly to account for his personnel changes. I don't necessarily buy that, but I'd like to know what you think about it.
wide receiver  
Hilary : 7/25/2021 11:48 am : link
I think Ross and Pettis are under rated. We have no idea what will be the role or performance of our first first round draft choice. The free agent spree this year makes it unlikely that Shepard or Engram will be back next year. I would not be surprised to see one of them or both moved to teams that develop injury problems at tight end or wide receiver.
All of the outside linebackers. I think those two spots are wide open.  
Ira : 7/25/2021 11:52 am : link
I hope two of our young pass rushers seize the opportunity.
Safety  
ChicagoMarty : 7/25/2021 12:06 pm : link
Unless we are starting three safeties one of Peppers, McKinney or Ryan are going to have to sit to say nothing of Love.
RE: RE: ILB, OLB, and the NT spots.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/25/2021 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15312651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15312633 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Our defense rotates a lot but not as much as our WRs and TEs would based on situations. I mean maybe they would but we kind of know what the WRs and TEs bring to the table already. The main competition will be at OG imo. We need guys to step up there and I'm curious where Murphy is in his progression. The news on him has been very quiet.



Do you think we'll get as much rotating on defense this year as we saw last year? I've heard a couple of pundits make the case that we'll see less personnel rotating in and out, and more staying on the field but shifting positions. Reason being that opposing OC's now have a year's worth of film on Graham's defenses to study, and that they'll adjust their offenses accordingly to account for his personnel changes. I don't necessarily buy that, but I'd like to know what you think about it.


Yes, definitely. Graham and Judge have said repeatedly that they want to be multiple and be game plan specific. Guys will be put in positions to succeed. I expect our safeties to rotate and play all over the place. I expect to see different situations where Adoree Jackson is lined up outside and in the slot. I expect to see OLB rotated to find out who can do what. I expect our DL to rotate like they always have. This doesn't mean equal playing time, just that many guys will see the field over the course of the year.
Edge Rusher  
mittenedman : 7/25/2021 12:16 pm : link
Who steps up? There are no Alphas but no cream-puffs either. Lorenzo Carter, Ryan Anderson, Oshane Ximines, Azeez Ojulari, Elerson Smith, Cam Brown & Carter Coughlin.

That's a lot of guys with real potential. And the "winner" becomes a name as the primary ER on a good D.
TE doesn’t interest me much.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/25/2021 12:29 pm : link
Rudolph will be brought along slowly. Of the JAGs fighting for the spots behind him and Engram, one or two will make the team as blockers, STers, and/or dump off options. With limited contact, that competition will be visible only on tape and in the far corners of the practice fields.

Competitions that will have greater bearing on the team’s success include:
- EDGE
- Nickel
- Dime
- ILB2
- WR 3/4/5

Also RB3, assuming Barkley starts the season on a pitch count. On the offensive line, we have to hope that the presumptive starters all solidify their positions and the three veteran backups remain backups.
RE: Safety  
BillT : 7/25/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15312678 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Unless we are starting three safeties one of Peppers, McKinney or Ryan are going to have to sit to say nothing of Love.

I get the impression that a three safety look wil be quite prevalent.
A couple things come to mind  
Reale01 : 7/25/2021 1:52 pm : link
Slot corner, Holmes v Robinson. Will McKinney and/or Love get any time there?

Wide Receiver, How much time will K-Toney get? Can Ross step up this year?

Right Tackle, Is Peart ready to be the man? How will Solder look?

OG - Are Hernandez and Lemieux ready or can someone push them out? *Possibly someone from another team.

ILB - Ragland, Crowder, Coughlan

OLB - Carter, Ojalari, Ximines, Anderson, Elerson, Odenigbo

Most intriguing new players?
Odenigbo
Ojalari
K-Toney
Jackson

Rising young vets?
McKinney
Peart
Crowder
Lemieux

Vets on rebound?
Engram
Carter
Ross
Solder

Thoughts?


I love the hope but Ross sucks balls.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/25/2021 1:55 pm : link
I'd be shocked if he makes the roster.
Edge  
djm : 7/25/2021 2:11 pm : link
I think Carter is very much in the mix and with the FAs brought in along with the rookies, something has to give. I know you want passrushers to come in waves but there’s still only so many snaps to go around. I really thought Carter looked like a legit starter last year before the injury, and I’ll stand by that. He can play.
Reale01  
BillT : 7/25/2021 2:27 pm : link
Good list. For rising young vets I think you’re missing Thomas and Dex and maybe Gates. Vets on rebound, Martinez.
RE: Reale01  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/25/2021 2:50 pm : link
BillT said:
Quote:
Good list. For rising young vets I think you’re missing Thomas and Dex and maybe Gates. Vets on rebound, Martinez.

I assume you meant Hernandez. It’s tough, those people all look alike. 😉
RE: RE: Reale01  
BillT : 7/25/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15312778 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
BillT said:

Quote:


Good list. For rising young vets I think you’re missing Thomas and Dex and maybe Gates. Vets on rebound, Martinez.


I assume you meant Hernandez. It’s tough, those people all look alike. 😉

Ugh. Got me!
Peart vs Solder at RT  
Rick in Dallas : 7/25/2021 8:01 pm : link
Number 1 battle for me followed by ER competition
RE: Peart vs Solder at RT  
Jimmy Googs : 7/25/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15312986 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Number 1 battle for me followed by ER competition


If this actually is a battle, we are sunk...
RE: I love the hope but Ross sucks balls.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/25/2021 9:36 pm : link
robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I'd be shocked if he makes the roster.

Ross got $1MM guaranteed. There might be potential offsets for the $500K of guaranteed salary, but just looking at contracts I would say he has the inside track on a roster spot if he’s healthy at the end of August (big if). There are only three locks at WR - maybe four if you count Slayton.
Solder vs Peart  
Milton : 7/25/2021 10:08 pm : link
Hernandez vs Fulton.

Right tackle and right guard are the team's two weakest positions IMO, ergo those are the two battles that intrigue me the most.
RE: Safety  
shyster : 7/25/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15312678 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Unless we are starting three safeties one of Peppers, McKinney or Ryan are going to have to sit to say nothing of Love.


Giants started five DBs the last seven games of the season.

Whether the fifth DB on the field is the third safety or the third (slot/nickel) cornerback is something that I think resists precise definition.

Ryan, Peppers and Mckinney started the last two weeks of the season designated as safeties. Their snap counts in the final game vs Dallas were 100%, 98% and 89%, respectively. Darnay Holmes had 31% of snaps as the sixth DB.

I presume Giants drafted Aaron Robinson because they weren't satisfied with Holmes; he will be in the mix competing for snaps as the fifth/sixth DB.

I think it has more to do with match ups  
George from PA : 4:51 am : link
Robinson can handle bigger slots, were Holmes is better with smaller quicker slot wrs.

One size does not fit all.
RE: wide receiver  
Brick72 : 6:26 am : link
In comment 15312662 Hilary said:
Quote:
I think Ross and Pettis are under rated. We have no idea what will be the role or performance of our first first round draft choice. The free agent spree this year makes it unlikely that Shepard or Engram will be back next year. I would not be surprised to see one of them or both moved to teams that develop injury problems at tight end or wide receiver.

Ross is over rated and Pettis is under rated.
RE: I love the hope but Ross sucks balls.  
Brick72 : 6:36 am : link
In comment 15312747 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I'd be shocked if he makes the roster.

Agreed. I really can't see what he brings to the table beyond speed. Speed is quite defensible in the NFL now. Haven't seen Ross cut into a crease, juke a defender or make a strong play on a contested ball. Realistically, if he's on the team how many times is he going to do something that makes you say "Wow, we need to keep this guy"?
Shyster  
Toth029 : 9:25 am : link
I think they view Robinson differently than Holmes.

Robinson is a guy who can play slot, outside in a pinch, and I firmly believe he can play S if he gets enough reps for it. He's a physical player and I'm very happy they landed him.

Holmes is not going to be a guy who starts outside because he isn't strong enough against these bigger receivers. His position is primarily slot, but having so many good corners is a luxury.
