Kelvin Benjamin lays into Joe Judge

he came in to mini camp at 265, they asked him to get down to 251 and showed up at 268 and they cut him...
way to work hard for your last chance
You won’t even let me on the field to show what I can do. I played receiver at 268 [pounds] and I almost had 1,000 yards [in 2016]. So why do you want me to come back at 251 at tight end?” Link - ( New Window )
Benjamin plans to move back to Florida and “try and relax and just get back to living life. That’s the biggest reason why I walked away from football in the first place. A lot of it ain’t real. It ain’t real. It’s a lot of fake narratives. All I ever wanted to do was play football. I came from a small town not too many people make it out of. But everything is a joke now. Everybody is always funny. At some point, we have to grow up as humans.”
This dude had some skeletons in his closet before he got here.
Problem is he did grow up as a human - all the way to 268 lbs.
Judge talking with him for a long time during the tryout about how to catch the ball and tuck it away? I made a comment at the time that it is fuckin embarrassing that he needs the HC to come over and tell him how to do shit you learn in middle school. So I call bullshit om Judge never talking to him before he was signed.
I think you are correct. I remember thinking it was possibly a good sign for him that the HC was dealing directly with a tryout player.
who's never blocked as a TE is a bit odd to me. But a player willingly coming into camp 17 pounds over is very telling.
That said, if your intention as an organization is to try to keep a guy, you give him a chance to drop the weight over a portion of camp. A portion. They didn't even do that!
If he isn't making progress, then bye bye.
So I'm perplexed by the fact that he was bounced immediately. Some things were definitely said on the field and that was that. Judge don't play.
Benjamin mentioning "cursing" screams soft to me. That's just my opinion.
To put his condition statement into context. 20 x 50 in 7 is not difficult depending on the standing rest (probably 30 seconds). I used to do 16 x 110 in 13 seconds with a 45 second standing rest at Cuse. That shit was hard and I was 19-22 years old 25 years ago, and not a pro athlete. So Benjamin's claim about conditioning doesn't resonate with me at all.
Now he slinking back to Florida to relax some more. I call soft as baby shit on his claims.
Benjamin's gripe with Joe Judge not talking to him a day before and letting him know he was upset about his weight. THEY TOLD YOU BACK IN MINI-CAMP TO LOSE THE WEIGHT! Does he think he's going to drop all that weight in a day if Joe Judge HAD said something to him the day prior? What a nut case!!!!
He’s trying to run a training camp. He’s building the program for 2021. And this dude whose been a massive bust, gets a mini camp tryout and invited to camp loses his shit over being called out? No wonder this guy hasn’t stuck in the league.
Look, I sometimes take home leftover work from work,
I think the 251 was probably exactly right. There is NO WAY they want a guy switching to a new position to become a blocking TE. They want a match up TE, a former receiver who could possibly play in EE's role if he were to be injured. Rudolph is the do it all TE, EE the move and down the field TE. KB would have been basically playing EE's role or type of role. The dude sounds like a jackass. A guy who literally calls back to his 2016 playing weight (at younger age adn without the recent injury history) as some sort of proof of what he can do.
Here is how I see it- Judge said be back at 251 and the idiot shows up 7 lbs heavier than the weight he started at. To me this is Judge letting people know you don't tow the line, you don't belong here.
RE: Look, I sometimes take home leftover work from work,
I think the 251 was probably exactly right. There is NO WAY they want a guy switching to a new position to become a blocking TE. They want a match up TE, a former receiver who could possibly play in EE's role if he were to be injured. Rudolph is the do it all TE, EE the move and down the field TE. KB would have been basically playing EE's role or type of role. The dude sounds like a jackass. A guy who literally calls back to his 2016 playing weight (at younger age adn without the recent injury history) as some sort of proof of what he can do.
Here is how I see it- Judge said be back at 251 and the idiot shows up 7 lbs heavier than the weight he started at. To me this is Judge letting people know you don't tow the line, you don't belong here.
It's not a bad point at all. I hear you. But my counter is that there are better options out there and DG doesn't always have to do into the shallow Carolina well.
RE: RE: RE: Look, I sometimes take home leftover work from work,
I don’t understand your question. Maybe you just don’t have all the facts about him being released, but it’s a disappointingly petty moment in NYG history.
What you said was incoherent. Who cares if you take work home and what does that have to do with a player making weight. Supposedly he had 6 weeks to lose weight and he gained weight. Why is that petty? Coach says we want you at 251, then you come in at 251 not 268? This is not little league.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Look, I sometimes take home leftover work from work,
I don’t understand your question. Maybe you just don’t have all the facts about him being released, but it’s a disappointingly petty moment in NYG history.
What you said was incoherent. Who cares if you take work home and what does that have to do with a player making weight. Supposedly he had 6 weeks to lose weight and he gained weight. Why is that petty? Coach says we want you at 251, then you come in at 251 not 268? This is not little league.
Sounds like MM's response was under the pretense that the earlier (and false) reports of Benjamin stealing food from the facility were accurate.
I don’t understand your question. Maybe you just don’t have all the facts about him being released, but it’s a disappointingly petty moment in NYG history.
What you said was incoherent. Who cares if you take work home and what does that have to do with a player making weight. Supposedly he had 6 weeks to lose weight and he gained weight. Why is that petty? Coach says we want you at 251, then you come in at 251 not 268? This is not little league.
Sounds like MM's response was under the pretense that the earlier (and false) reports of Benjamin stealing food from the facility were accurate.
I re-read it 5 times and just now caught the leftovers not as work but as food.
I don’t understand your question. Maybe you just don’t have all the facts about him being released, but it’s a disappointingly petty moment in NYG history.
What you said was incoherent. Who cares if you take work home and what does that have to do with a player making weight. Supposedly he had 6 weeks to lose weight and he gained weight. Why is that petty? Coach says we want you at 251, then you come in at 251 not 268? This is not little league.
Sounds like MM's response was under the pretense that the earlier (and false) reports of Benjamin stealing food from the facility were accurate.
I re-read it 5 times and just now caught the leftovers not as work but as food.
Sorry Mike - misread that
So funny, I too should have realized MM meant leftover food not work. Kind of thought he was an asshole for a while.
So it is a lie that he didn't talk to Judge before he was signed. And I still think it is ridiculous that a HC has to tell an NFL receiver how to tuck a ball away after a catch. It is embarrassing. Link - ( New Window )
I was hoping this would be some sort of career rejuvenation for Benjamin and he’d play a nice situational role for us this year.
What’s interesting is him saying he’s done with the league. That makes me think it’s not Judge, he just spent enough time outside of football to realize he can’t hack it anymore and is casting blame to make himself feel good about his decision. Judge said “strike 2” according to him, not “strike 3”. He made that decision for himself.
RE: RE: RE: Look, I sometimes take home leftover work from work,
I was hoping this would be some sort of career rejuvenation for Benjamin and he’d play a nice situational role for us this year.
What’s interesting is him saying he’s done with the league. That makes me think it’s not Judge, he just spent enough time outside of football to realize he can’t hack it anymore and is casting blame to make himself feel good about his decision. Judge said “strike 2” according to him, not “strike 3”. He made that decision for himself.
100%. If they wanted him off the team they wouldn't have had him even run. Players get weighed when they come in. You can bet your ass that Judge was well aware of his weight prior to today. If he wanted him gone then he'd be gone prior to a scene taking place on the field. What were the 2 strikes?
So it is a lie that he didn't talk to Judge before he was signed. And I still think it is ridiculous that a HC has to tell an NFL receiver how to tuck a ball away after a catch. It is embarrassing. Link - ( New Window )
That know-it-all was probably just cursing at him the whole time there in that clip.
;-)
RE: RE: Here is the clip of Judge with Benjamin during tryouts
So it is a lie that he didn't talk to Judge before he was signed. And I still think it is ridiculous that a HC has to tell an NFL receiver how to tuck a ball away after a catch. It is embarrassing. Link - ( New Window )
That know-it-all was probably just cursing at him the whole time there in that clip.
;-)
I'd love to listen to a meeting where he's fired up.
RE: RE: RE: Here is the clip of Judge with Benjamin during tryouts
So it is a lie that he didn't talk to Judge before he was signed. And I still think it is ridiculous that a HC has to tell an NFL receiver how to tuck a ball away after a catch. It is embarrassing. Link - ( New Window )
That know-it-all was probably just cursing at him the whole time there in that clip.
;-)
I'd love to listen to a meeting where he's fired up.
You can’t be overweight At OTAs. it’s not even mandatory !!!! Lol now go asked them about Every training camp I came to .. was ready for war!! #imabuiltforthis #wordshaveneverhurtmyfeelings #icamefromnothing
Benjamin is/was simply a lesson for others. Giants are serious, follow
.
I hope {he} is ok
Bricktop : 7/28/2021 2:49 am : link : reply
mentally and physically, no matter what.
We're going on almost two years of madness worldwide. This shit is outta hand for the normal citizen.
Imagine having the weight of the {team} on your shoulders and you're {30.}
Sorry, but I have a ton of sympathy for these young athletes.
.
I hope {he} is ok
Bricktop : 7/28/2021 2:49 am : link : reply
mentally and physically, no matter what.
We're going on almost two years of madness worldwide. This shit is outta hand for the normal citizen.
Imagine having the weight of the {team} on your shoulders and you're {30.}
Sorry, but I have a ton of sympathy for these young athletes.
(whether you feel the league has treated you right overall or not) was rare. He needed to zip it up and do exactly what he was told
The weight number Judge gave him might have just been to see if he could commit to doing the work and finishing the task he'd been given. They might have wanted to see his peak speed and agility before building him up again with some muscle.
He decided he knew better, didn't come remotely close to meeting the goal, and was correctly released. The sour grapes just confirms he's not meant for an nfl roster
.
I hope {he} is ok
Bricktop : 7/28/2021 2:49 am : link : reply
mentally and physically, no matter what.
We're going on almost two years of madness worldwide. This shit is outta hand for the normal citizen.
Imagine having the weight of the {team} on your shoulders and you're {30.}
Sorry, but I have a ton of sympathy for these young athletes.
What in the fuck is your idiotic point?
Are you comparing Simone Biles to Benjamin?
Are you drunk? Holy asshairs.
Well, yes. I'm comparing a football player that by most reasonable metrics is still a young man that has had documented body issues with a woman six years his younger, whom also has been at or near the pinnacle of their trade. Both athletes clearly have mental issues and are appealing for help. It appears you're fine to bash one but not another.
But please bore us more with regaling tales of how awesome and huge your son is and how great of a defensive lineman you were at Cuse 25 years ago with McNabb.
In a weirdly Machiavellian light was that Judge and DG planned this to use as an example to the rest of the team. Show up fucked up, you're fuckin out. And they do it basically in front of the whole team on the field.
.
I hope {he} is ok
Bricktop : 7/28/2021 2:49 am : link : reply
mentally and physically, no matter what.
We're going on almost two years of madness worldwide. This shit is outta hand for the normal citizen.
Imagine having the weight of the {team} on your shoulders and you're {30.}
Sorry, but I have a ton of sympathy for these young athletes.
What in the fuck is your idiotic point?
Are you comparing Simone Biles to Benjamin?
Are you drunk? Holy asshairs.
Well, yes. I'm comparing a football player that by most reasonable metrics is still a young man that has had documented body issues with a woman six years his younger, whom also has been at or near the pinnacle of their trade. Both athletes clearly have mental issues and are appealing for help. It appears you're fine to bash one but not another.
But please bore us more with regaling tales of how awesome and huge your son is and how great of a defensive lineman you were at Cuse 25 years ago with McNabb.
Was Benjamin sexually assaulted multiple times over several years by a USA Gymnastics-sanctioned predator? Was Benjamin saddled with the pressure of tens of millions of dollars in sponsorship money on the line? Was Benjamin on the biggest stage in the athletic universe right now? Was Benjamin in an extremely dangerous head space where the slightest of mistakes could mean paralysis or even death? Did Benjamin make a calculated decision to pursue other opportunities? Or did he slam his helmet to the turf and stomp off the field like a toddler?
You're a fucking dolt. Bringing my son into your pathetic post? Nice.
BurberryManning? Oh yeah, I remember him. He never had the makings of a varsity athlete.
but coach does not want under any circumstances. I like that the coach won out here.
Fair or unfair to Benjamin, Judge didn’t want this guy on his team. If he was asked to get down to 251 and decided to gain weight, and he’s been out of football for a while, what did he expect to happen? If he felt like the coach didn’t like him (probably true, probably forced on him by Gettleman) wouldn’t it be in his best interests to get down to 251 and show that coach he can do that?
Sounds to me like there’s a reason he’s been out of the game for a bit, and also-it sounds to me like we have a coach that’s a tremendous force or personality for better or worse. In my opinion, it’s much better to have that type of guy leading your team than a guy who accepts mediocrity because a higher up forces it upon him. Bravo Judge.
people want to connect dots and create stories that don't exist. I seriously doubt that any player has been forced onto Joe judge by gettleman or anyone else. Did gettleman recommend Kelvin Benjamin to judge or ask him to at least try him out? Possibly, but definitely not force him to take him.
As far as Benjamin goes. He accuses Joe judge of being a know it all and yet he feels he knows what his playing weight should be. If the coach tells you to do something, do it, especially when you are fighting to just make the team.
Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son
was brought up, that I wondered if DG brought in Benjamin and Judge did not want him. It was throwing shit 'agin' the wall.
I do not really think(and neither should you) that DG tried to place one of his former picks on the roster against Judge's wishes. If anything, this off season showed us that DG and Judge work very, very well together and DG went out and got players that Judge wanted. No doubt DG knows what Benjamin is capable of and perhaps they thought KB could be a viable backup for Engram as a 3rd down threat(and maybe a cheap replacement). While tall at 6'5", I doubt that 268 was in the right places to be successfully carried with his frame(despite what he says). He may have been told after making the 90 man roster that it was conditional on him making weight.
FWIW, players are cut all the time for conditioning reasons - especially fringe players. If you want your team to be good, your coach needs to be ruthless.
people want to connect dots and create stories that don't exist. I seriously doubt that any player has been forced onto Joe judge by gettleman or anyone else. Did gettleman recommend Kelvin Benjamin to judge or ask him to at least try him out? Possibly, but definitely not force him to take him.
As far as Benjamin goes. He accuses Joe judge of being a know it all and yet he feels he knows what his playing weight should be. If the coach tells you to do something, do it, especially when you are fighting to just make the team.
Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son
I mean from what Benjamin is saying (take that with a grain of salt obviously) there aren’t many dots to connect. Could be a scorned player making something up but it also could be correct.
Exactly how should he have played it? Fringe roster guy with a history if effort/motivation questions who was out of football for 2 years gains weight when hes instructed to lose it. Then gets in an argument with the HC and GM when hes addressed about it.
Exactly what should Judge have done? Given him a hug? There are 8 or 9 TEs in the roster, you think they have time for that bullshit?
Exactly how should he have played it? Fringe roster guy with a history if effort/motivation questions who was out of football for 2 years gains weight when hes instructed to lose it. Then gets in an argument with the HC and GM when hes addressed about it.
Exactly what should Judge have done? Given him a hug? There are 8 or 9 TEs in the roster, you think they have time for that bullshit?
bait quickly then let it linger and potentially spread.
Plenty of players have praised Judge's approach. Seems like he is demanding but he holds himself to the same standard.
Coaches can be a lot of things in how they execute. Players will accept most things even if the don't like. The bottom line for any coach is winning. If you don't then problems usually arise with players. Pretty consistent with most leadership roles.
people want to connect dots and create stories that don't exist. I seriously doubt that any player has been forced onto Joe judge by gettleman or anyone else. Did gettleman recommend Kelvin Benjamin to judge or ask him to at least try him out? Possibly, but definitely not force him to take him.
As far as Benjamin goes. He accuses Joe judge of being a know it all and yet he feels he knows what his playing weight should be. If the coach tells you to do something, do it, especially when you are fighting to just make the team.
Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son
I mean from what Benjamin is saying (take that with a grain of salt obviously) there aren’t many dots to connect. Could be a scorned player making something up but it also could be correct.
Benjamin also said that Joe judge never spoke to him prior to signing and yet there is a video proving otherwise. Benjamin also has no clue as to how judge felt. It's all speculation on his part. It would be one thing if Benjamin said that Joe judge told him he never wanted him here or something to that effect. I'm just saying that I don't see gettleman forcing a player on a coach and I don't see judge accepting players that he doesn't see fitting the team because they were forced on him.
This is a coach that wanted to meet with Golladay before he was signed.
This is also a coach where a lot of players drafted have SEC ties, but he is having players forced on him.
He didn't get what he wanted so he found an alternate reason for failure. And now has basically said he is going back to the couch.
Zero accountability for ones own efforts.
Exactly. He gets a chance. He doesn't make the most of that chance. Then he rips the coach after not getting more of a chance, while lying about things along the way (saying Judge had never spoken to him)
which was a condition of him having a shot at making the team. He's fat and soft, not an example for the younger guys to follow.
He's been out of the NFL for how long? Chances are slim he was going to make this team in the first place. Good spot to make an example out of a non-compliant whiner who isn't putting the team first. Adios.
"At the beginning of Wednesday’s practice, Benjamin jogged out for warm-ups, only for Judge to pull him aside. The two spoke for a few minutes. Eventually, Gettleman joined them. After the three men engaged in an animated discussion, Benjamin ripped off his helmet and left the field. He was cut a few hours later."
The fact is that its normal for teams to assign weights to players and fine them if they miss weight. Also, when he throws out the "I had almost 1000 yards at this weight" that was 2016, it was 5 years ago, not last season.
If this is what his attitude is like I'm glad he wasn't around the team for more than 1/10th of a practice.
1) If you are told to make a weight - Make it. If you disagree that conversation can happen. If you are going to blatantly ignore it intentionally how do you think the coach is going to react?
2) Not saying Judge has a winning track record, but sticking to your guns isn't a bad trait for a coach.
3) If DG brought Kelvin in here, and Judge didn't want the player from the get go, I think he would have spoken up.
4) Benjamin is a quitter. He quit just because of this? His heart and mind were never into it.
Benjamin has every right to speak his opinion, but methinks this is much ado about nothing and some news in the absence of more meaningful news. I had forgotten Benjamin was on the roster even until this.
but coach does not want under any circumstances. I like that the coach won out here.
Fair or unfair to Benjamin, Judge didn’t want this guy on his team. If he was asked to get down to 251 and decided to gain weight, and he’s been out of football for a while, what did he expect to happen? If he felt like the coach didn’t like him (probably true, probably forced on him by Gettleman) wouldn’t it be in his best interests to get down to 251 and show that coach he can do that?
Sounds to me like there’s a reason he’s been out of the game for a bit, and also-it sounds to me like we have a coach that’s a tremendous force or personality for better or worse. In my opinion, it’s much better to have that type of guy leading your team than a guy who accepts mediocrity because a higher up forces it upon him. Bravo Judge.
THis x100.
I feel like this is yet another example of who the king of the NYG is....and it ain't DG.
Sometimes coaches tell players to do something just to see
if they're willing to follow directions or go their own way. If they go their own way in a small thing, maybe they show the coach they're undisciplined or slightly egotistical. This weight objective may have been Judge's way of testing Benjamin.
1) If you are told to make a weight - Make it. If you disagree that conversation can happen. If you are going to blatantly ignore it intentionally how do you think the coach is going to react?
2) Not saying Judge has a winning track record, but sticking to your guns isn't a bad trait for a coach.
3) If DG brought Kelvin in here, and Judge didn't want the player from the get go, I think he would have spoken up.
4) Benjamin is a quitter. He quit just because of this? His heart and mind were never into it.
Just a leap, but maybe Judge did speak up before Benjamin was signed by DG and was not in favor of it. But Judge let it go because DG was doing a favor for his former player and he could always deal with it camp anyway if Benajmin turned out to be a joke. Just like he did.
DG for signing Benjamin - clearly biased from their prior connection in Carolina even though Benjamin hasn’t played in years and has not played tight end before - and Benjamin for not complying with the directions on weight. Judge needs to set and enforce standards consistently. Time will tell if Benjamin’s view on Judge being too authoritarian to succeed will be true but there is plenty of evidence for that being a success (Parcells Coughlin Belichick Cowher are examples).
It was a strange - and I think stupid - idea to bring him in here. Like the Jonathan Stewart signing - except Benjamin was out of the league and very clearly past his prime. But Benjamin didn’t fit in terms of the offense and he didn’t fit in terms of the culture. It’s a bizarre signing. And it’s no surprise it didn’t work out.
nothing with no guarantees so there would be no harm when Judge dealt with it, as needed, when he was on his field.
That way Judge doesn't have to go head-to-head with the GM earlier over a ridiculous signing.
nothing with no guarantees so there would be no harm when Judge dealt with it, as needed, when he was on his field.
That way Judge doesn't have to go head-to-head with the GM earlier over a ridiculous signing.
Again, just a leap...
And of course, we all know that making leaps wearing Clownshoes is really tough.
This guy has been an issue with different teams for years
Why does he think he has any credibility, or why do we care? Good for Judge. He probably quickly saw a guy who was going to be a problem and not a hard worker, and cut bait. I agree with Judge on philosophy here, lay down the rules right away and if they can't meet them at first its done. If he is ignoring things at the beginning he sure won't follow them later.
Benjamin strikes me as one of those guys who has an excuse for everything
nothing with no guarantees so there would be no harm when Judge dealt with it, as needed, when he was on his field.
That way Judge doesn't have to go head-to-head with the GM earlier over a ridiculous signing.
Again, just a leap...
And of course, we all know that making leaps wearing Clownshoes is really tough.
Still smarting from yesterday I guess?
No worries, a new DJ thread will start soon enough and then you can jump on and ponder why everybody is so compulsive and can't just post positive stuff about him...
It was a stupid freakin signing from the beginning, considering the knock on him for bad effort and attitude before he got here. Now it's a distraction.
A distraction for who? Just because we're talking about it doesnt mean anyone in the organization is giving it a second thought. Judge will be asked about it and will likely decline to speak about it. It will be quickly forgotten save for the occasional joke on BBI. You're setting the distraction bar very, very low.
RE: RE: A WR converted to TE that weighs more than most DEs...
It was a stupid freakin signing from the beginning, considering the knock on him for bad effort and attitude before he got here. Now it's a distraction.
No one is distracted, except for maybe BBIers. And he signed a non-guaranteed contract so it isn't a bad signing either since he isn't signed at all anymore and with no penalty.
I meant a distraction that it's front page news on ESPN.com, and may play into certain media members' narrative that Judge is an out of touch coach.
We'll see how much of the press conferences are wasted on questions about Kelvin freakin Benjamin I guess.
It will be newsworthy for a couple of days because there is nothing else for them to talk about. The media will also play the "Is Coach Judge too old school" BS because they have to generate clicks but in the long run this is a plus for this team in that a message has been sent at the cost of an idiotic fringe player who's been a bust wherever he's played
Its coaching 101. You have a notoriously lazy, under achieving player. You give him a pretty simple task to test where his commitment is. He fails miserably. Bye Bye.
At Benjamins point in his career, he should have done EVERYTHING possible to lose that 17lbs. This is his last chance. And he not only didnt try, he GAINED. Come on man.
That he gained is key. If he had lost say 5 pounds but still over weight the conversation likely would have been different.
Kelvin clearly does not have a strong desire for a comeback and was testing how he would be treated.
He's always been an excuse-maker, and here is a clear-cut case of being asked to do something - lose weight - but did the opposite. If he had come into camp over 251 but under the mini-camp weight, my guess would be that Judge would give him the benefit of doubt. But to gain weight? GTFO.
And I agree with posters who say he never made sense for this roster. We already have a TE who can't block.
I don't get why anyone would take his comments to heart
First off, there is no proof he (or anyone else) was forced on Judge. Second, his claim that he never spoke to Judge before being signed is proven as false. Third, he was asked to do something and he not only didn't do it, but he did the opposite. Rather than accept any responsibility, he decides to double down and basically say he knows better base don a season 5 years ago.
Further to the weight loss, I'm sure if he came in this week not at the 251 target, but lower than mini camp, he probably buys a little more time. Instead, he proceeded to gain more weight. It is unclear or irrelevant whether or not this is deemed "good" weight.
The bottom line is he ignored the Giants request, whether willfully or just out of poor work ethic, and now expects some special treatment for some reason. This isn't a high priced FA. This isn't a high performance FA. This is quite simply a long shot reclamation project. Instead of treating this probable last shot with reverence and urgency, he shrugged it off. It would be absolutely shocking, at this point, if he ends up getting a single call from another team, let alone ending up in another camp. Let him run his mouth and let the other 90 guys here listen to Judge and see where that takes us.
Ultimately, the Giants will have to start winning under Judge. But, for right now, almost to a man, the players, front office, and fans seem to be in support of Judge, pleased with Judge, etc. So, ignore the clear sour grapes and focus on this camp.
“Me and Gettleman always kept in touch,” Benjamin said. “We talked on the phone one day and he asked are you ready to come back? I know you can do this. Gettleman knows exactly what I can do. He watched me for the years I was at Carolina. Every year I had to go out there and work. To be a No. 1 receiver, you gotta go work every day and you gotta be consistent.”
After Benjamin’s heated argument with Judge on the field before Wednesday’s practice — Gettleman was there too — the Giants general manager trailed Benjamin as he walked off the field for the last time in a Giants uniform.
What did Gettleman say to Benjamin?
“Dave was the one that got me here and Dave knew exactly what went down,” Benjamin said. “I’m a team guy. I’ve been on a winning team before. I get the politics in the league and stuff. I don’t want to put it out there (what Gettleman said). But you now how organizations are: They take care of each other.”
of someone saying they don't want to get into it and speak about what happened, but then does it anyway and in excess. Even if he wanted a comeback somewhere else he pretty much eliminated any interest there might have been.
Also maybe true: KB didn't want to be there, didn't want to play for this coach or this team, and wasn't willing to get with the program.
As for his he'll-never-win-a-Super-Bowl snark, I guess we'll see. Most coaches don't, so the odds are in KB's favor. But I like Judge as a coach and so far the players have responded to him. Mostly, anyway, as of yesterday.
This is all sour grapes. But, can't help but wonder if Judge and Gettleman weren't on the same page with this signing. Obviously, bringing him in was mostly a DG decision, but I'm curious now about just how much Judge and DG see eye to eye on personnel moves.
This is all sour grapes. But, can't help but wonder if Judge and Gettleman weren't on the same page with this signing. Obviously, bringing him in was mostly a DG decision, but I'm curious now about just how much Judge and DG see eye to eye on personnel moves.
About Judge being dead set against Benjamin from the get-go and looking for any excuse to cut him seem far-fetched to me. When Judge was giving Benjamin pointers about securing the ball during his initial tryout, was he trying to "keep appearances" and make it look like he was ok with having him around while secretly plotting to cut him the first chance he got? I kinda think Judge has more important things to worry about than getting Machiavellian over a borderline player on a non-guaranteed contract.
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
About Judge being dead set against Benjamin from the get-go and looking for any excuse to cut him seem far-fetched to me. When Judge was giving Benjamin pointers about securing the ball during his initial tryout, was he trying to "keep appearances" and make it look like he was ok with having him around while secretly plotting to cut him the first chance he got? I kinda think Judge has more important things to worry about than getting Machiavellian over a borderline player on a non-guaranteed contract.
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Stop making sense. These guys don't want to waste the sharpened tines on their pitchforks!
About Judge being dead set against Benjamin from the get-go and looking for any excuse to cut him seem far-fetched to me. When Judge was giving Benjamin pointers about securing the ball during his initial tryout, was he trying to "keep appearances" and make it look like he was ok with having him around while secretly plotting to cut him the first chance he got? I kinda think Judge has more important things to worry about than getting Machiavellian over a borderline player on a non-guaranteed contract.
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Stop making sense. These guys don't want to waste the sharpened tines on their pitchforks!
Judge played the part of placating just enough with Benjamin and Gettleman.
Yes indeed, he should be looking at every reason possible to improve the roster but probably realized early on that this was a joke being manufactured by an out-of-date GM and football player from yesteryear. He did what any smart coach would do, let the player and the GM fall on their sword and move on with the season...
About Judge being dead set against Benjamin from the get-go and looking for any excuse to cut him seem far-fetched to me. When Judge was giving Benjamin pointers about securing the ball during his initial tryout, was he trying to "keep appearances" and make it look like he was ok with having him around while secretly plotting to cut him the first chance he got? I kinda think Judge has more important things to worry about than getting Machiavellian over a borderline player on a non-guaranteed contract.
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Stop making sense. These guys don't want to waste the sharpened tines on their pitchforks!
You are the closest thing I know to a human pitchfork...
About Judge being dead set against Benjamin from the get-go and looking for any excuse to cut him seem far-fetched to me. When Judge was giving Benjamin pointers about securing the ball during his initial tryout, was he trying to "keep appearances" and make it look like he was ok with having him around while secretly plotting to cut him the first chance he got? I kinda think Judge has more important things to worry about than getting Machiavellian over a borderline player on a non-guaranteed contract.
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Pretty much this. Also, according to Benjamin's own story, Judge wasn't intending on cutting him, he was giving him a warning that was obviously a tactic to motivate him further. Benjamin took offense and walked out on the team. Also, no shit Judge wanted Benjamin to slim down to his WR playing weight, there's another TE on the roster that is basically a WR that plays at 240 LBs. Maybe they want a back-up with a similar, atheletic skillset in case he gets injured and misses game-time, which is not abnormal for Engram..
Benjamin has some issues he needs to work out because the dude sounds really immature.
In an interview with The Athletic, Benjamin went so far as to say any quarterback would be better to play with than Newton.
“It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn’t in that position.”
Quote:
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen called Benjamin’s barbs “weird,” adding Sunday (via Panthers.com): “Things didn’t work out here for him. I get it. I know what that’s like, but you’d like to see him kind of move forward to his new team and embrace his new opportunity, rather than kind of go personal on it.”
About Judge being dead set against Benjamin from the get-go and looking for any excuse to cut him seem far-fetched to me. When Judge was giving Benjamin pointers about securing the ball during his initial tryout, was he trying to "keep appearances" and make it look like he was ok with having him around while secretly plotting to cut him the first chance he got? I kinda think Judge has more important things to worry about than getting Machiavellian over a borderline player on a non-guaranteed contract.
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Stop making sense. These guys don't want to waste the sharpened tines on their pitchforks!
Judge played the part of placating just enough with Benjamin and Gettleman.
Yes indeed, he should be looking at every reason possible to improve the roster but probably realized early on that this was a joke being manufactured by an out-of-date GM and football player from yesteryear. He did what any smart coach would do, let the player and the GM fall on their sword and move on with the season...
LOL. So this is the doing of a GM falling on their sword?? Fuck you guys like to imagine drama that doesn't exist./
I guess there’s a chance he’s telling the truth but I doubt it.
I'm going to side with JJ on this one...Benjamin has a history of being lazy and unmotivated.
Problem is he did grow up as a human - all the way to 268 lbs.
I think you are correct. I remember thinking it was possibly a good sign for him that the HC was dealing directly with a tryout player.
I think the 251 was probably exactly right. There is NO WAY they want a guy switching to a new position to become a blocking TE. They want a match up TE, a former receiver who could possibly play in EE's role if he were to be injured. Rudolph is the do it all TE, EE the move and down the field TE. KB would have been basically playing EE's role or type of role. The dude sounds like a jackass. A guy who literally calls back to his 2016 playing weight (at younger age adn without the recent injury history) as some sort of proof of what he can do.
Here is how I see it- Judge said be back at 251 and the idiot shows up 7 lbs heavier than the weight he started at. To me this is Judge letting people know you don't tow the line, you don't belong here.
What???
Nothing like a little tone setting for camp!
I don’t understand your question. Maybe you just don’t have all the facts about him being released, but it’s a disappointingly petty moment in NYG history.
The food story wasnt true. Well, I mean, that food story wasnt true. But he was 17 lbs over the weight they asked him to report at, so I guess its kinda still a food story...
It's not a bad point at all. I hear you. But my counter is that there are better options out there and DG doesn't always have to do into the shallow Carolina well.
I don’t understand your question. Maybe you just don’t have all the facts about him being released, but it’s a disappointingly petty moment in NYG history.
Mad Mike just Jints ya.
Sorry Mike - misread that
haha - high drama on the first day of training camp ...
good riddance
So funny, I too should have realized MM meant leftover food not work. Kind of thought he was an asshole for a while.
It does read that way...it still reads weird.
I don't know what's going on anymore. It's all just so fuckin funny. Love it.
Link - ( New Window )
What’s interesting is him saying he’s done with the league. That makes me think it’s not Judge, he just spent enough time outside of football to realize he can’t hack it anymore and is casting blame to make himself feel good about his decision. Judge said “strike 2” according to him, not “strike 3”. He made that decision for himself.
You're...not serious right? Please tell me you're not serious.
What’s interesting is him saying he’s done with the league. That makes me think it’s not Judge, he just spent enough time outside of football to realize he can’t hack it anymore and is casting blame to make himself feel good about his decision. Judge said “strike 2” according to him, not “strike 3”. He made that decision for himself.
100%. If they wanted him off the team they wouldn't have had him even run. Players get weighed when they come in. You can bet your ass that Judge was well aware of his weight prior to today. If he wanted him gone then he'd be gone prior to a scene taking place on the field. What were the 2 strikes?
That know-it-all was probably just cursing at him the whole time there in that clip.
;-)
I'd love to listen to a meeting where he's fired up.
I'm picturing something like this.
Link - ( New Window )
Midas whale get rid of Benjamin now before he creates more issues.
I hope {he} is ok
Bricktop : 7/28/2021 2:49 am : link : reply
mentally and physically, no matter what.
We're going on almost two years of madness worldwide. This shit is outta hand for the normal citizen.
Imagine having the weight of the {team} on your shoulders and you're {30.}
Sorry, but I have a ton of sympathy for these young athletes.
What in the fuck is your idiotic point?
Are you comparing Simone Biles to Benjamin?
Are you drunk? Holy asshairs.
The weight number Judge gave him might have just been to see if he could commit to doing the work and finishing the task he'd been given. They might have wanted to see his peak speed and agility before building him up again with some muscle.
He decided he knew better, didn't come remotely close to meeting the goal, and was correctly released. The sour grapes just confirms he's not meant for an nfl roster
But please bore us more with regaling tales of how awesome and huge your son is and how great of a defensive lineman you were at Cuse 25 years ago with McNabb.
G-Money voice - IN BROAD DAYLIGHT!
But that's silly, I know. Still. Would be badass.
Was Benjamin sexually assaulted multiple times over several years by a USA Gymnastics-sanctioned predator? Was Benjamin saddled with the pressure of tens of millions of dollars in sponsorship money on the line? Was Benjamin on the biggest stage in the athletic universe right now? Was Benjamin in an extremely dangerous head space where the slightest of mistakes could mean paralysis or even death? Did Benjamin make a calculated decision to pursue other opportunities? Or did he slam his helmet to the turf and stomp off the field like a toddler?
You're a fucking dolt. Bringing my son into your pathetic post? Nice.
BurberryManning? Oh yeah, I remember him. He never had the makings of a varsity athlete.
G-Money voice - IN BROAD DAYLIGHT!
Figured you'd get it!
Also, bragging about having one decent year 5 years ago is laughable.
Absolutely, the silver lining to all of this is that this is a serious coach and a serious message was sent today
At Benjamins point in his career, he should have done EVERYTHING possible to lose that 17lbs. This is his last chance. And he not only didnt try, he GAINED. Come on man.
Fair or unfair to Benjamin, Judge didn’t want this guy on his team. If he was asked to get down to 251 and decided to gain weight, and he’s been out of football for a while, what did he expect to happen? If he felt like the coach didn’t like him (probably true, probably forced on him by Gettleman) wouldn’t it be in his best interests to get down to 251 and show that coach he can do that?
Sounds to me like there’s a reason he’s been out of the game for a bit, and also-it sounds to me like we have a coach that’s a tremendous force or personality for better or worse. In my opinion, it’s much better to have that type of guy leading your team than a guy who accepts mediocrity because a higher up forces it upon him. Bravo Judge.
I do not really think(and neither should you) that DG tried to place one of his former picks on the roster against Judge's wishes. If anything, this off season showed us that DG and Judge work very, very well together and DG went out and got players that Judge wanted. No doubt DG knows what Benjamin is capable of and perhaps they thought KB could be a viable backup for Engram as a 3rd down threat(and maybe a cheap replacement). While tall at 6'5", I doubt that 268 was in the right places to be successfully carried with his frame(despite what he says). He may have been told after making the 90 man roster that it was conditional on him making weight.
FWIW, players are cut all the time for conditioning reasons - especially fringe players. If you want your team to be good, your coach needs to be ruthless.
I mean from what Benjamin is saying (take that with a grain of salt obviously) there aren’t many dots to connect. Could be a scorned player making something up but it also could be correct.
Exactly how should he have played it? Fringe roster guy with a history if effort/motivation questions who was out of football for 2 years gains weight when hes instructed to lose it. Then gets in an argument with the HC and GM when hes addressed about it.
Exactly what should Judge have done? Given him a hug? There are 8 or 9 TEs in the roster, you think they have time for that bullshit?
Don’t bother. Rule of Z
Plenty of players have praised Judge's approach. Seems like he is demanding but he holds himself to the same standard.
Coaches can be a lot of things in how they execute. Players will accept most things even if the don't like. The bottom line for any coach is winning. If you don't then problems usually arise with players. Pretty consistent with most leadership roles.
Benjamin also said that Joe judge never spoke to him prior to signing and yet there is a video proving otherwise. Benjamin also has no clue as to how judge felt. It's all speculation on his part. It would be one thing if Benjamin said that Joe judge told him he never wanted him here or something to that effect. I'm just saying that I don't see gettleman forcing a player on a coach and I don't see judge accepting players that he doesn't see fitting the team because they were forced on him.
This is a coach that wanted to meet with Golladay before he was signed.
This is also a coach where a lot of players drafted have SEC ties, but he is having players forced on him.
And going out door, slams coach...see ya.
Way too much was made of it....its over. Next man up
Zero accountability for ones own efforts.
Bingo.
As for Judge, I’ve shared before that my buddy who sometimes works the sidelines for Patriots home games said several times Judge cusses like a sailor, and the players loved him.
Not a good look for Benjamin on the way out, but glad Giants have a staff that makes quick decisions on something like this
Feels a bit like the scene in Jerry Maguire where Jerry gets fired. Everyone stops for a minute while he rants on the way out the door, then goes right back to work as if nothing happened
Zero accountability for ones own efforts.
Exactly. He gets a chance. He doesn't make the most of that chance. Then he rips the coach after not getting more of a chance, while lying about things along the way (saying Judge had never spoken to him)
He's been out of the NFL for how long? Chances are slim he was going to make this team in the first place. Good spot to make an example out of a non-compliant whiner who isn't putting the team first. Adios.
And then Gettleman went back upstairs...
It was his reaction to Judge telling him he would be fined for coming in overweight that got him cut.
It was his reaction to Judge telling him he would be fined for coming in overweight that got him cut.
Even worse look for Benjamin. Could have handled it like a man and stepped up but instead chose the child's route. Good riddance.
*shows up at 268 and expects to not get fined*
What's the problem here? It's not Joe Judge. It's the guy who's had trouble making weight at every cup of coffee in the league.
If this is what his attitude is like I'm glad he wasn't around the team for more than 1/10th of a practice.
2) Not saying Judge has a winning track record, but sticking to your guns isn't a bad trait for a coach.
3) If DG brought Kelvin in here, and Judge didn't want the player from the get go, I think he would have spoken up.
4) Benjamin is a quitter. He quit just because of this? His heart and mind were never into it.
Benjamin has every right to speak his opinion, but methinks this is much ado about nothing and some news in the absence of more meaningful news. I had forgotten Benjamin was on the roster even until this.
The two seem to work well together.
Hopefully JJ is able to develop the past 2+ offseason's haul of what, on paper, looks like an A+ group of players.
Go Giants!
Fair or unfair to Benjamin, Judge didn’t want this guy on his team. If he was asked to get down to 251 and decided to gain weight, and he’s been out of football for a while, what did he expect to happen? If he felt like the coach didn’t like him (probably true, probably forced on him by Gettleman) wouldn’t it be in his best interests to get down to 251 and show that coach he can do that?
Sounds to me like there’s a reason he’s been out of the game for a bit, and also-it sounds to me like we have a coach that’s a tremendous force or personality for better or worse. In my opinion, it’s much better to have that type of guy leading your team than a guy who accepts mediocrity because a higher up forces it upon him. Bravo Judge.
THis x100.
I feel like this is yet another example of who the king of the NYG is....and it ain't DG.
2) Not saying Judge has a winning track record, but sticking to your guns isn't a bad trait for a coach.
3) If DG brought Kelvin in here, and Judge didn't want the player from the get go, I think he would have spoken up.
4) Benjamin is a quitter. He quit just because of this? His heart and mind were never into it.
Just a leap, but maybe Judge did speak up before Benjamin was signed by DG and was not in favor of it. But Judge let it go because DG was doing a favor for his former player and he could always deal with it camp anyway if Benajmin turned out to be a joke. Just like he did.
Again, just a leap...
Obviously this outburst wasn't appropriate.
If DG did indeed "do a favor" (for a guy who stated upon leaving Carolina that he wished he'd never come to Carolina), why would JJ sign off on giving him a contract after his "no promises" try-out?
That way Judge doesn't have to go head-to-head with the GM earlier over a ridiculous signing.
Again, just a leap...
I guess there’s a chance he’s telling the truth but I doubt it.
That way Judge doesn't have to go head-to-head with the GM earlier over a ridiculous signing.
Again, just a leap...
And of course, we all know that making leaps wearing Clownshoes is really tough.
Benjamin strikes me as one of those guys who has an excuse for everything
nothing with no guarantees so there would be no harm when Judge dealt with it, as needed, when he was on his field.
That way Judge doesn't have to go head-to-head with the GM earlier over a ridiculous signing.
Again, just a leap...
And of course, we all know that making leaps wearing Clownshoes is really tough.
Still smarting from yesterday I guess?
No worries, a new DJ thread will start soon enough and then you can jump on and ponder why everybody is so compulsive and can't just post positive stuff about him...
"Ok"
Where was the setup? If he didn't want to make weight, just ask for your release.
It was a stupid freakin signing from the beginning, considering the knock on him for bad effort and attitude before he got here. Now it's a distraction.
It was a stupid freakin signing from the beginning, considering the knock on him for bad effort and attitude before he got here. Now it's a distraction.
No one is distracted, except for maybe BBIers. And he signed a non-guaranteed contract so it isn't a bad signing either since he isn't signed at all anymore and with no penalty.
Does anyone really give a fuck about this? Sounds like Benjamin was eating a lot of sour grapes, along with all the other things he was eating
It was a stupid freakin signing from the beginning, considering the knock on him for bad effort and attitude before he got here. Now it's a distraction.
A distraction for who? Just because we're talking about it doesnt mean anyone in the organization is giving it a second thought. Judge will be asked about it and will likely decline to speak about it. It will be quickly forgotten save for the occasional joke on BBI. You're setting the distraction bar very, very low.
about what Kelvin Benjamin has to say. Next.
F.M.In Ch. Wrote....
"And of course, we all know that making leaps wearing Clownshoes is really tough."
J.G....
"Still smarting from yesterday I guess?"
WHat happened yesterday,Jimmy? Did you school one of the most articulate posters here, or did your big, critical, meddling mouth leap into trouble again?
You are out of your weight class
At Benjamins point in his career, he should have done EVERYTHING possible to lose that 17lbs. This is his last chance. And he not only didnt try, he GAINED. Come on man.
That he gained is key. If he had lost say 5 pounds but still over weight the conversation likely would have been different.
Kelvin clearly does not have a strong desire for a comeback and was testing how he would be treated.
Cool, you can support him when his fat ass is sitting on a beach in FL.
And I agree with posters who say he never made sense for this roster. We already have a TE who can't block.
Further to the weight loss, I'm sure if he came in this week not at the 251 target, but lower than mini camp, he probably buys a little more time. Instead, he proceeded to gain more weight. It is unclear or irrelevant whether or not this is deemed "good" weight.
The bottom line is he ignored the Giants request, whether willfully or just out of poor work ethic, and now expects some special treatment for some reason. This isn't a high priced FA. This isn't a high performance FA. This is quite simply a long shot reclamation project. Instead of treating this probable last shot with reverence and urgency, he shrugged it off. It would be absolutely shocking, at this point, if he ends up getting a single call from another team, let alone ending up in another camp. Let him run his mouth and let the other 90 guys here listen to Judge and see where that takes us.
Ultimately, the Giants will have to start winning under Judge. But, for right now, almost to a man, the players, front office, and fans seem to be in support of Judge, pleased with Judge, etc. So, ignore the clear sour grapes and focus on this camp.
After Benjamin’s heated argument with Judge on the field before Wednesday’s practice — Gettleman was there too — the Giants general manager trailed Benjamin as he walked off the field for the last time in a Giants uniform.
What did Gettleman say to Benjamin?
“Dave was the one that got me here and Dave knew exactly what went down,” Benjamin said. “I’m a team guy. I’ve been on a winning team before. I get the politics in the league and stuff. I don’t want to put it out there (what Gettleman said). But you now how organizations are: They take care of each other.”
https://www.nj.com/giants/2021/07/more-details-about-giants-crazy-kelvin-benjamin-saga-and-the-dave-gettleman-phone-call-that-convinced-him-to-sign-in-the-first-place.html
Not sure that's right. I ate a lot of carbs last night...
Also maybe true: KB didn't want to be there, didn't want to play for this coach or this team, and wasn't willing to get with the program.
As for his he'll-never-win-a-Super-Bowl snark, I guess we'll see. Most coaches don't, so the odds are in KB's favor. But I like Judge as a coach and so far the players have responded to him. Mostly, anyway, as of yesterday.
I'd toss him a souvenir ball for his troubles on the way out the door, but no doubt he'd drop it.
I'd toss him a souvenir ball for his troubles on the way out the door, but no doubt he'd drop it.
He'd probably eat it
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Stop making sense. These guys don't want to waste the sharpened tines on their pitchforks!
Judge played the part of placating just enough with Benjamin and Gettleman.
Yes indeed, he should be looking at every reason possible to improve the roster but probably realized early on that this was a joke being manufactured by an out-of-date GM and football player from yesteryear. He did what any smart coach would do, let the player and the GM fall on their sword and move on with the season...
You are the closest thing I know to a human pitchfork...
Isn't it more logical to think that Judge is looking at every possibility to improve the team (as he often says), and agreed to take a look at a guy his GM suggested (the horror!)? GMs often bring aboard fringe players they're familiar with on no-risk flyers. Coaches cut them a lot of the time. Doesn't mean there's some internecine conflict going on between coach and GM.
Benjamin ate himself out of football, was given an opportunity to resuscitate his career, and he responded with behavior that would merit getting cut by virtually every NFL team. That's all I see here.
Pretty much this. Also, according to Benjamin's own story, Judge wasn't intending on cutting him, he was giving him a warning that was obviously a tactic to motivate him further. Benjamin took offense and walked out on the team. Also, no shit Judge wanted Benjamin to slim down to his WR playing weight, there's another TE on the roster that is basically a WR that plays at 240 LBs. Maybe they want a back-up with a similar, atheletic skillset in case he gets injured and misses game-time, which is not abnormal for Engram..
Benjamin has some issues he needs to work out because the dude sounds really immature.
“It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback like [Aaron] Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn’t in that position.”
link - ( New Window )
Judge played the part of placating just enough with Benjamin and Gettleman.
Yes indeed, he should be looking at every reason possible to improve the roster but probably realized early on that this was a joke being manufactured by an out-of-date GM and football player from yesteryear. He did what any smart coach would do, let the player and the GM fall on their sword and move on with the season...
LOL. So this is the doing of a GM falling on their sword?? Fuck you guys like to imagine drama that doesn't exist./