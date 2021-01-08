Giants Sign Joe Looney G/C

For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Or would he start over Looney strictly for potential and development?
At face value, I think it's a little of both right now...I think Lemieux is going to be a really good player, despite his struggled in pass pro as a rookie.
If I'm the coaching staff, he's going to play because he's going to get better with reps. We know what Looney is. All things at face value (and based on Shane's rookie season), I think Looney is the better pass pro, and Shane is the far better run blocker.
Again...just basing it off the last time these guys played.
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
You do realize Dallas currently has more cap space than NY. This had nothing to do with money.
Dallas didn't resign Looney because it has other younger options on the team.
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Looney being available has nothing to do with Dez Bryant or Dak Prescott.
And who is the back up tackle on the NYG that can play on both sides?
This is a quality move. I suspect concern set in when Judge had to truly absorb what an interior line would be of Lemieux missed extended time.
Eeh...I wouldn't overreact that far..it's definitely a quality guy to have in camp right now...but perhaps this is more indicative of the fact that Harrison is not healthy and the depth behind him at center is as raw as it gets.
might be an Injury settlement very soon.
I think the organization wants to really hit the ground running at the start of the season, and with our OL in a difficult situation currently, the dream of:
AT-SL-NG-WH-MP at OL may now be
AT-WH-JL-NG-NS until Lemieux and Pearl are a healthy GO.
might be an Injury settlement very soon.
I think the organization wants to really hit the ground running at the start of the season, and with our OL in a difficult situation currently, the dream of:
AT-SL-NG-WH-MP at OL may now be
AT-WH-JL-NG-NS until Lemieux and Pearl are a healthy GO.
Yup..thankfully Peart is cleared to practice...hopefully him and Shane are ready soon enough.
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Potential starter who has vast experience in the NFC East.
I think they play with combos during the preseason and the best players will play. Good point regarding Harrison and his injury.
Very early but Judge had some positive comments on Heggie. Not sure if they have that "protection" of a couple players on the practice squad anymore but if they like one of the UDFA lineman that could be a factor as well.
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)
Fuckin Dez Prescott! Lol
Oh ... I was thinking he was referring to Dak Bryant.
LOL is right, happy enough to stand pat vs significant adds, until now. I'm thrilled if Looney is what he is said to be here.
And it does go to the heart of the biggest omission risk this off-season. christian, bw, Jimmy Googs, naming some of DJ's biggest detractors, are also names most concerned with the performance of the worst unit on the Giants' roster last year. As well they should be. I am with them.
The 'there were other spots to fill' complacency, or, 'if it doesn't sort itself out this year, we'll re-up in 2022 along with a new QB' complacency is inexplicable to me. Without at least an NFL mediocre (not 31st, but in the low 20s, maybe, hopefully?) OL, your key offseason adds (KG, Ross, Rudolph, Toney), your putative franchise QB might just as well crash and burn, a misapplication of resources that might negate all the other off-season moves.
Thrilled with this move and for Lemieux to get back soon.
Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
With Judge's push for having his lineman be versatile and even some rotation, it is a bit difficult to figure out what is going on here at the moment on the interior line.
The only thing that seem to be fairly clear is that Judge really likes Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux.
And that basically everybody else is a "to be determined"...
RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
Agree, but also wonder if he wouldn't beat Lemieux out for a G spot at this point in time. If Lemieux hasnt made significant strides Looney is the better player. And thats completely possible, in fact its pretty clear the team was counting on it. We'll just have to wait and see. But the injury certainly doesn't help.
RE: RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
With Judge's push for having his lineman be versatile and even some rotation, it is a bit difficult to figure out what is going on here at the moment on the interior line.
The only thing that seem to be fairly clear is that Judge really likes Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux.
And that basically everybody else is a "to be determined"...
Versatitlity is nice, especially if extreme circumstances call for some major shuffling, but there's something to be said for consistency and continuity, too, which is why I'd like the Giants to keep Gates at OC (unless they draft the next Alex Mack in 2022). It'll make life just a bit easier for Jones. I don't think that's too difficult to figure out. The Lemieux injury puts LG in a little flux, but they've got a few more weeks to figure out what's what, who stays and who goes.
Yeah, I actually wouldn’t mind everybody on the interior and tackle
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
Agree, but also wonder if he wouldn't beat Lemieux out for a G spot at this point in time. If Lemieux hasnt made significant strides Looney is the better player. And thats completely possible, in fact its pretty clear the team was counting on it. We'll just have to wait and see. But the injury certainly doesn't help.
They do have options at LG if Lemieux is out for more than a couple of weeks. They may not be ideal, but they do have them. What they don't have is a bona fide backup OC, which accounts for interest in guys like Looney and Reiter, and not, say, in guys like Trai Turner or David DeCastro.
RE: RE: RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez?
It's me! I'm a Giant now! Start packing, Lucy, we're moving to New Jersey!
How would you rank these 6 candidates for G and Center. Considering the ability to play multiple positions, experience, and age, I would rank them as 1) Fulton, 2) Looney, 3) Harrison, 4) Wiggins, tied with 4) Slade, and 6) Murphy.
I think Fulton had a bad 2020 on a messed-up Houston team, but he is a little younger and has more starts than Looney. Harrison has more recent starting experience than Wiggins. Slade and especially Murphy need game experience.
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Skip Rooney? Little Uncle Floyd reference there...
Nice to see a fellow Uncle Floyd fan on here! I *loved* that show in the early '80s.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Apparently not, although his middle name is Donald too.
Why?
Agreed. Would have preferred they added Reiter though.
Quote:
bode well for Jon Harrison.
Agreed. Would have preferred they added Reiter though.
Is Reiter officially out of the picture? He was supposed to come by in the next few days?
If looney starts a game that's because someone is hurt. I like this signing but there's no way I'd start him over Gates, or either of the 2 guards.
Odds are that he is a backup but he is a capable starting center. He was the Cowboys starter the previous two seasons.
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
IMO, the smart thing to do is have them compete for the starting spot.
At face value, I think it's a little of both right now...I think Lemieux is going to be a really good player, despite his struggled in pass pro as a rookie.
If I'm the coaching staff, he's going to play because he's going to get better with reps. We know what Looney is. All things at face value (and based on Shane's rookie season), I think Looney is the better pass pro, and Shane is the far better run blocker.
Again...just basing it off the last time these guys played.
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
You do realize Dallas currently has more cap space than NY. This had nothing to do with money.
Dallas didn't resign Looney because it has other younger options on the team.
“Looney started at both guard and venter quite a bit for us the past 3 years. Was never an obvious weak point on the line.”
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)
Fuckin Dez Prescott! Lol
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Looney being available has nothing to do with Dez Bryant or Dak Prescott.
And who is the back up tackle on the NYG that can play on both sides?
Are you okay or is this normal?
Quote:
To Joe Don Looney?
Apparently not, although his middle name is Donald too.
Why not? Same first, middle and last names; common tradition among the Irish. Both large athletic men; might be a nephew or cousin, a generation or two removed.
Eeh...I wouldn't overreact that far..it's definitely a quality guy to have in camp right now...but perhaps this is more indicative of the fact that Harrison is not healthy and the depth behind him at center is as raw as it gets.
I think the organization wants to really hit the ground running at the start of the season, and with our OL in a difficult situation currently, the dream of:
AT-SL-NG-WH-MP at OL may now be
AT-WH-JL-NG-NS until Lemieux and Pearl are a healthy GO.
I think the organization wants to really hit the ground running at the start of the season, and with our OL in a difficult situation currently, the dream of:
AT-SL-NG-WH-MP at OL may now be
AT-WH-JL-NG-NS until Lemieux and Pearl are a healthy GO.
Yup..thankfully Peart is cleared to practice...hopefully him and Shane are ready soon enough.
Quote:
In comment 15318468 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
bode well for Jon Harrison.
Agreed. Would have preferred they added Reiter though.
Is Reiter officially out of the picture? He was supposed to come by in the next few days?
Beats me. Just assuming they filled an opening with Looney. Let’s see what happens next..l
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Dez? You are a posting trainwreck...
Quote:
bode well for Jon Harrison.
Nope, sure oesn't . Is he injured?
On PUP
Good enough to compete for a starting position, here. He's been stuck behind some very good players at Dallas. He's 30, but but doesn't have many miles on his body.
Good signing.
I think they play with combos during the preseason and the best players will play. Good point regarding Harrison and his injury.
Very early but Judge had some positive comments on Heggie. Not sure if they have that "protection" of a couple players on the practice squad anymore but if they like one of the UDFA lineman that could be a factor as well.
Quote:
Why?
Uh ... Looney .... crazy
Quote:
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)
Fuckin Dez Prescott! Lol
Oh ... I was thinking he was referring to Dak Bryant.
Building depth. Nice to see.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
.
Why?
Looney Toons!
Good enough to compete for a starting position, here. He's been stuck behind some very good players at Dallas. He's 30, but but doesn't have many miles on his body.
Good signing.
He’ll be 31 this month, but a nice signing, imo
No idea what that means..:)
And it does go to the heart of the biggest omission risk this off-season. christian, bw, Jimmy Googs, naming some of DJ's biggest detractors, are also names most concerned with the performance of the worst unit on the Giants' roster last year. As well they should be. I am with them.
The 'there were other spots to fill' complacency, or, 'if it doesn't sort itself out this year, we'll re-up in 2022 along with a new QB' complacency is inexplicable to me. Without at least an NFL mediocre (not 31st, but in the low 20s, maybe, hopefully?) OL, your key offseason adds (KG, Ross, Rudolph, Toney), your putative franchise QB might just as well crash and burn, a misapplication of resources that might negate all the other off-season moves.
Thrilled with this move and for Lemieux to get back soon.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
With Judge's push for having his lineman be versatile and even some rotation, it is a bit difficult to figure out what is going on here at the moment on the interior line.
The only thing that seem to be fairly clear is that Judge really likes Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux.
And that basically everybody else is a "to be determined"...
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
Agree, but also wonder if he wouldn't beat Lemieux out for a G spot at this point in time. If Lemieux hasnt made significant strides Looney is the better player. And thats completely possible, in fact its pretty clear the team was counting on it. We'll just have to wait and see. But the injury certainly doesn't help.
Quote:
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
With Judge's push for having his lineman be versatile and even some rotation, it is a bit difficult to figure out what is going on here at the moment on the interior line.
The only thing that seem to be fairly clear is that Judge really likes Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux.
And that basically everybody else is a "to be determined"...
Versatitlity is nice, especially if extreme circumstances call for some major shuffling, but there's something to be said for consistency and continuity, too, which is why I'd like the Giants to keep Gates at OC (unless they draft the next Alex Mack in 2022). It'll make life just a bit easier for Jones. I don't think that's too difficult to figure out. The Lemieux injury puts LG in a little flux, but they've got a few more weeks to figure out what's what, who stays and who goes.
Besides covid issues, the OL was pretty healthy last year and that doesn’t happen very often. 2021 could be a different story with injury bugs...
Quote:
No idea what that means..:)
Your daddy’s a loony!
Quote:
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.
With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
Agree, but also wonder if he wouldn't beat Lemieux out for a G spot at this point in time. If Lemieux hasnt made significant strides Looney is the better player. And thats completely possible, in fact its pretty clear the team was counting on it. We'll just have to wait and see. But the injury certainly doesn't help.
They do have options at LG if Lemieux is out for more than a couple of weeks. They may not be ideal, but they do have them. What they don't have is a bona fide backup OC, which accounts for interest in guys like Looney and Reiter, and not, say, in guys like Trai Turner or David DeCastro.
So glad JJ has forced DG off that deserted isle approach.
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Who the f is Dez?
It's me! I'm a Giant now! Start packing, Lucy, we're moving to New Jersey!
Great to have versatility if called upon.
I feel like Gates is the primary C unless the G situation is so banged up, they opt to use Gates over and use Looney at C.
Makes sense to have good rapport between Jones and his center but I don’t think that is unachievable with 6 weeks to go…
Quote:
No idea what that means..:)
If you never saw Stand By Me I can't help you. You missed out. Haha.
I think Fulton had a bad 2020 on a messed-up Houston team, but he is a little younger and has more starts than Looney. Harrison has more recent starting experience than Wiggins. Slade and especially Murphy need game experience.
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
Dez?
Ideally where LPG sits?
Ideally where LPG sits?
😂
Nice to see a fellow Uncle Floyd fan on here! I *loved* that show in the early '80s.