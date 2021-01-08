for display only
Giants Sign Joe Looney G/C

LarmerTJR : 7/31/2021 4:25 pm
Per Garafolo.

Nice  
Jay on the Island : 7/31/2021 4:26 pm : link
They tried to sign him last offseason but he decided to return to Dallas instead.
Is he related  
jeff57 : 7/31/2021 4:28 pm : link
To Joe Don Looney?
Or Looney  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7/31/2021 4:34 pm : link
Skip Rooney? Little Uncle Floyd reference there...
I thought they should have gone after him  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 4:49 pm : link
Last off-season, but he wound up reupping with Dallas. He is still a decent starting center in this league imo.
RE: Is he related  
Del Shofner : 7/31/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15318429 jeff57 said:
Quote:
To Joe Don Looney?


Apparently not, although his middle name is Donald too.
very nice move  
KDavies : 7/31/2021 4:55 pm : link
caps off a real nice offseason
I'm surprised he hasn't signed somewhere yet, probably waiting  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/31/2021 5:05 pm : link
on a team where he can see himself getting some time.
Looney  
noro9 : 7/31/2021 5:05 pm : link
Joe Rooney. Nice signing.
And Another thing Rooney!  
DavidinBMNY : 7/31/2021 5:20 pm : link
I like this one...He's an upgrade over some of the depth players they have now and with those guys hurt anyway, they need more OL help. The Lemiux scare taught us that.
Did anyone see all  
Bill in UT : 7/31/2021 5:21 pm : link
These signings coming. What's up with cap space, roster spots. Must be some cuts coming. I thought the club was happy with the OL, lol.
He’ll be a very solid G/C backup  
BillT : 7/31/2021 5:22 pm : link
Could replace Harrison or maybe Fulton if he’s the presumptive G backup.
Now Looney is a good signing  
Rick in Dallas : 7/31/2021 5:28 pm : link
Versatile OL who can play C or OG.
This is a crazy signing  
Vanzetti : 7/31/2021 5:58 pm : link
.
If nothing else  
Bill in UT : 7/31/2021 6:00 pm : link
it seems like the bottom of the roster is going to come out of all of this stronger
It sounds like a decent signing. At the very least he gives us depth  
Ira : 7/31/2021 6:00 pm : link
at 3 positions.
doesn't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/31/2021 6:01 pm : link
bode well for Jon Harrison.
RE: This is a crazy signing  
Jimmy Googs : 7/31/2021 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15318464 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
.


Why?
RE: doesn't  
Jimmy Googs : 7/31/2021 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15318468 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
bode well for Jon Harrison.


Agreed. Would have preferred they added Reiter though.
RE: RE: doesn't  
Bill in UT : 7/31/2021 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15318475 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15318468 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


bode well for Jon Harrison.



Agreed. Would have preferred they added Reiter though.


Is Reiter officially out of the picture? He was supposed to come by in the next few days?
I'd bet Harrison's injury  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 6:16 pm : link
Won't be getting him on the field any time soon
Question  
5BowlsSoon : 7/31/2021 6:17 pm : link
Does anyone think he could actually start? Or is he strictly a back up just in case someone goes down, like Lemieux did this past week?
RE: Question  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15318483 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Does anyone think he could actually start? Or is he strictly a back up just in case someone goes down, like Lemieux did this past week?


If looney starts a game that's because someone is hurt. I like this signing but there's no way I'd start him over Gates, or either of the 2 guards.
RE: Question  
Jay on the Island : 7/31/2021 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15318483 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Does anyone think he could actually start? Or is he strictly a back up just in case someone goes down, like Lemieux did this past week?

Odds are that he is a backup but he is a capable starting center. He was the Cowboys starter the previous two seasons.
Is Lemieux better than him now  
BestFeature : 7/31/2021 6:28 pm : link
Or would he start over Looney strictly for potential and development?
Thank you, Dez  
Grizz99 : 7/31/2021 6:31 pm : link
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge
RE: Is Lemieux better than him now  
Ira : 7/31/2021 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15318494 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Or would he start over Looney strictly for potential and development?


IMO, the smart thing to do is have them compete for the starting spot.
RE: Is Lemieux better than him now  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15318494 BestFeature said:
Quote:
Or would he start over Looney strictly for potential and development?


At face value, I think it's a little of both right now...I think Lemieux is going to be a really good player, despite his struggled in pass pro as a rookie.

If I'm the coaching staff, he's going to play because he's going to get better with reps. We know what Looney is. All things at face value (and based on Shane's rookie season), I think Looney is the better pass pro, and Shane is the far better run blocker.

Again...just basing it off the last time these guys played.
I think the Giants like his versatility.....  
Simms11 : 7/31/2021 6:54 pm : link
Harrison, IIRC has never played Guard either. This might become a solid signing. Giving props to the front office for this off-season, but proof will be in the pudding, as they say.
RE: Thank you, Dez  
fanatic II : 7/31/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge


You do realize Dallas currently has more cap space than NY. This had nothing to do with money.

Dallas didn't resign Looney because it has other younger options on the team.
I'm sure none of these guys are signing without  
Bill in UT : 7/31/2021 7:26 pm : link
being told what their status will be- whether they are being given the job, having to compete for it, or being brought in as a backup. We don't know, but they do.
Dallas fanatic friend had this to say  
5BowlsSoon : 7/31/2021 7:28 pm : link
For what it’s worth,

“Looney started at both guard and venter quite a bit for us the past 3 years. Was never an obvious weak point on the line.”
For this team  
ghost718 : 7/31/2021 7:44 pm : link
about as good a name as you will find
RE: Thank you, Dez  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge


Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)
RE: RE: Thank you, Dez  
eric2425ny : 7/31/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15318558 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:


Quote:


For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge



Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)


Fuckin Dez Prescott! Lol
RE: Thank you, Dez  
chick310 : 7/31/2021 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge


Looney being available has nothing to do with Dez Bryant or Dak Prescott.

And who is the back up tackle on the NYG that can play on both sides?

Are you okay or is this normal?

RE: RE: Is he related  
TLong : 7/31/2021 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15318437 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15318429 jeff57 said:


Quote:


To Joe Don Looney?



Apparently not, although his middle name is Donald too.


Why not? Same first, middle and last names; common tradition among the Irish. Both large athletic men; might be a nephew or cousin, a generation or two removed.
 
christian : 7/31/2021 8:48 pm : link
This is a quality move. I suspect concern set in when Judge had to truly absorb what an interior line would be of Lemieux missed extended time.
RE: …  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15318599 christian said:
Quote:
This is a quality move. I suspect concern set in when Judge had to truly absorb what an interior line would be of Lemieux missed extended time.


Eeh...I wouldn't overreact that far..it's definitely a quality guy to have in camp right now...but perhaps this is more indicative of the fact that Harrison is not healthy and the depth behind him at center is as raw as it gets.
Harrison  
Joe Beckwith : 7/31/2021 9:42 pm : link
might be an Injury settlement very soon.
I think the organization wants to really hit the ground running at the start of the season, and with our OL in a difficult situation currently, the dream of:
AT-SL-NG-WH-MP at OL may now be
AT-WH-JL-NG-NS until Lemieux and Pearl are a healthy GO.

RE: Harrison  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15318641 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
might be an Injury settlement very soon.
I think the organization wants to really hit the ground running at the start of the season, and with our OL in a difficult situation currently, the dream of:
AT-SL-NG-WH-MP at OL may now be
AT-WH-JL-NG-NS until Lemieux and Pearl are a healthy GO.


Yup..thankfully Peart is cleared to practice...hopefully him and Shane are ready soon enough.
RE: RE: RE: doesn't  
Jimmy Googs : 7/31/2021 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15318480 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15318475 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15318468 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


bode well for Jon Harrison.



Agreed. Would have preferred they added Reiter though.



Is Reiter officially out of the picture? He was supposed to come by in the next few days?


Beats me. Just assuming they filled an opening with Looney. Let’s see what happens next..l
RE: Thank you, Dez  
Jimmy Googs : 7/31/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge


Dez? You are a posting trainwreck...
RE: doesn't  
Red Right Hand : 7/31/2021 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15318468 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
bode well for Jon Harrison.
Nope, sure oesn't . Is he injured?
RE: RE: doesn't  
bLiTz 2k : 7/31/2021 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15318671 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15318468 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


bode well for Jon Harrison.

Nope, sure oesn't . Is he injured?


On PUP
He's a quality NFL lineman ...  
Manny in CA : 7/31/2021 11:36 pm : link

Good enough to compete for a starting position, here. He's been stuck behind some very good players at Dallas. He's 30, but but doesn't have many miles on his body.

Good signing.
Good signing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/1/2021 6:44 am : link
Potential starter who has vast experience in the NFC East.

I think they play with combos during the preseason and the best players will play. Good point regarding Harrison and his injury.

Very early but Judge had some positive comments on Heggie. Not sure if they have that "protection" of a couple players on the practice squad anymore but if they like one of the UDFA lineman that could be a factor as well.
RE: RE: This is a crazy signing  
Gman11 : 8/1/2021 7:33 am : link
In comment 15318474 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15318464 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Why?


Uh ... Looney .... crazy
RE: RE: RE: Thank you, Dez  
Gman11 : 8/1/2021 7:36 am : link
In comment 15318559 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15318558 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:


Quote:


For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge



Who the f is Dez? (Also Looney was definitely not a cap cut...he's still unsigned in July lol)



Fuckin Dez Prescott! Lol


Oh ... I was thinking he was referring to Dak Bryant.
RE: Did anyone see all  
johnnyb : 8/1/2021 7:44 am : link
In comment 15318450 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
These signings coming. What's up with cap space, roster spots. Must be some cuts coming. I thought the club was happy with the OL, lol.


Building depth. Nice to see.
Talkin' Giants - Giants sign Center/Guard Joe Looney  
Klaatu : 8/1/2021 8:36 am : link
Quote:
The New York Giants have signed offensive lineman Joe Looney who started 12 games last year for the Dallas Cowboys. Bobby Skinner talks about all the scenarios that could be in play with this signing.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: This is a crazy signing  
FranknWeezer : 8/1/2021 8:43 am : link
In comment 15318474 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15318464 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


.



Why?


Looney Toons!
RE: He's a quality NFL lineman ...  
Big Blue '56 : 8/1/2021 9:12 am : link
In comment 15318690 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Good enough to compete for a starting position, here. He's been stuck behind some very good players at Dallas. He's 30, but but doesn't have many miles on his body.

Good signing.


He’ll be 31 this month, but a nice signing, imo
.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/1/2021 9:25 am : link
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 8/1/2021 9:28 am : link
In comment 15318756 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:


No idea what that means..:)
RE: Did anyone see all  
ColHowPepper : 8/1/2021 10:28 am : link
In comment 15318450 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
I thought the club was happy with the OL, lol.
LOL is right, happy enough to stand pat vs significant adds, until now. I'm thrilled if Looney is what he is said to be here.

And it does go to the heart of the biggest omission risk this off-season. christian, bw, Jimmy Googs, naming some of DJ's biggest detractors, are also names most concerned with the performance of the worst unit on the Giants' roster last year. As well they should be. I am with them.

The 'there were other spots to fill' complacency, or, 'if it doesn't sort itself out this year, we'll re-up in 2022 along with a new QB' complacency is inexplicable to me. Without at least an NFL mediocre (not 31st, but in the low 20s, maybe, hopefully?) OL, your key offseason adds (KG, Ross, Rudolph, Toney), your putative franchise QB might just as well crash and burn, a misapplication of resources that might negate all the other off-season moves.
Thrilled with this move and for Lemieux to get back soon.
Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...  
Klaatu : 8/1/2021 10:53 am : link
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.

With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.
RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...  
Jimmy Googs : 8/1/2021 11:05 am : link
In comment 15318813 Klaatu said:
Quote:
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.

With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.


With Judge's push for having his lineman be versatile and even some rotation, it is a bit difficult to figure out what is going on here at the moment on the interior line.

The only thing that seem to be fairly clear is that Judge really likes Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux.

And that basically everybody else is a "to be determined"...
RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...  
j_rud : 8/1/2021 11:09 am : link
In comment 15318813 Klaatu said:
Quote:
And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.

With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.


Agree, but also wonder if he wouldn't beat Lemieux out for a G spot at this point in time. If Lemieux hasnt made significant strides Looney is the better player. And thats completely possible, in fact its pretty clear the team was counting on it. We'll just have to wait and see. But the injury certainly doesn't help.
RE: RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...  
Klaatu : 8/1/2021 11:15 am : link
In comment 15318819 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15318813 Klaatu said:


Quote:


And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.

With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.



With Judge's push for having his lineman be versatile and even some rotation, it is a bit difficult to figure out what is going on here at the moment on the interior line.

The only thing that seem to be fairly clear is that Judge really likes Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux.

And that basically everybody else is a "to be determined"...


Versatitlity is nice, especially if extreme circumstances call for some major shuffling, but there's something to be said for consistency and continuity, too, which is why I'd like the Giants to keep Gates at OC (unless they draft the next Alex Mack in 2022). It'll make life just a bit easier for Jones. I don't think that's too difficult to figure out. The Lemieux injury puts LG in a little flux, but they've got a few more weeks to figure out what's what, who stays and who goes.
Yeah, I actually wouldn’t mind everybody on the interior and tackle  
Jimmy Googs : 8/1/2021 11:23 am : link
getting plenty of snaps with the first team, and moving them around.

Besides covid issues, the OL was pretty healthy last year and that doesn’t happen very often. 2021 could be a different story with injury bugs...
RE: RE: .  
djm : 8/1/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15318760 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15318756 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:






No idea what that means..:)


Your daddy’s a loony!
RE: RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...  
Klaatu : 8/1/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15318820 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15318813 Klaatu said:


Quote:


And the overall emphasis (or lack thereof) on upgrading the O-Line, and more on the situation with Jon Harrison, in my opinion.

With Harrison on the shelf, Zach Fulton has been taking snaps at OC, along with Bret Heggie, but Gates is still clearly the starter. Fulton hasn't played OC in four years, and I doubt Heggie is ready for prime-time, so what was needed was a more experienced backup OC, hence the interest in Austin Reiter and the signing of Looney.



Agree, but also wonder if he wouldn't beat Lemieux out for a G spot at this point in time. If Lemieux hasnt made significant strides Looney is the better player. And thats completely possible, in fact its pretty clear the team was counting on it. We'll just have to wait and see. But the injury certainly doesn't help.


They do have options at LG if Lemieux is out for more than a couple of weeks. They may not be ideal, but they do have them. What they don't have is a bona fide backup OC, which accounts for interest in guys like Looney and Reiter, and not, say, in guys like Trai Turner or David DeCastro.
RE: RE: RE: Signing Looney says less about the Lemieux situation...  
ColHowPepper : 8/1/2021 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15318830 Klaatu said:
Quote:
...What they don't have is a bona fide backup OC, which accounts for interest in guys like Looney and Reiter, and not, say, in guys like Trai Turner or David DeCastro.
Don't sleep on 'Pio.

So glad JJ has forced DG off that deserted isle approach.
RE: RE: Thank you, Dez  
Klaatu : 8/1/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15318558 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:


Quote:


For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge



Who the f is Dez?




It's me! I'm a Giant now! Start packing, Lucy, we're moving to New Jersey!
One  
Toth029 : 8/1/2021 5:32 pm : link
Of the videos on the Giants YT page mentioned Gates taking snaps at G too. Assuming it's RG. But they have done this with Thomas, too, at RT and Peart at LT last year.

Great to have versatility if called upon.

I feel like Gates is the primary C unless the G situation is so banged up, they opt to use Gates over and use Looney at C.
We shall see. But just feels like the combination of a decent Center  
Jimmy Googs : 8/1/2021 8:13 pm : link
like Looney or Reiter and Gates at Right Guard is better then Gates at a center and a below average Right Guard.

Makes sense to have good rapport between Jones and his center but I don’t think that is unachievable with 6 weeks to go…
Not sure what we have in Lemieux yet but Judge has him tagged  
Jimmy Googs : 8/1/2021 8:21 pm : link
as one of his Guards. The rest are below average so that is a weakness…
RE: RE: .  
robbieballs2003 : 8/1/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15318760 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15318756 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:






No idea what that means..:)


If you never saw Stand By Me I can't help you. You missed out. Haha.
Assuming Hernandez and Lemieux are the starters, and Heggie is raw,  
Ivan15 : 8/1/2021 11:36 pm : link
How would you rank these 6 candidates for G and Center. Considering the ability to play multiple positions, experience, and age, I would rank them as 1) Fulton, 2) Looney, 3) Harrison, 4) Wiggins, tied with 4) Slade, and 6) Murphy.

I think Fulton had a bad 2020 on a messed-up Houston team, but he is a little younger and has more starts than Looney. Harrison has more recent starting experience than Wiggins. Slade and especially Murphy need game experience.
RE: Thank you, Dez  
Gatorade Dunk : 8/2/2021 8:47 am : link
In comment 15318495 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
For being a greedy bastard with average arm talent. Ain't enuf beans left to go around in Dallas Town..
A top pro who plays 3 positions is invaluable....and I feel much better about things...now they've got a back up tackle who can play on both sides and this guy....whoopee.
Huge

Dez?
It doesn't seem likely that they would  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/2/2021 9:57 am : link
but I really hope they don't move Gates off C. Gates is a better player than Looney.
new section in the lower bowl of the stands  
bigbluehoya : 8/2/2021 10:14 am : link
called "The Looney Bin"?

Ideally where LPG sits?
RE: new section in the lower bowl of the stands  
Big Blue '56 : 8/2/2021 10:33 am : link
In comment 15319521 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
called "The Looney Bin"?

Ideally where LPG sits?


😂
RE: Or Looney  
CMACDC : 8/2/2021 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15318431 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
Skip Rooney? Little Uncle Floyd reference there...


Nice to see a fellow Uncle Floyd fan on here! I *loved* that show in the early '80s.
