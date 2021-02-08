Don’t worry about Daniel Jones. Yet.

If you are worried because Jones has not completed a lot of passes in training camp, I would not worry. He has not had problems completing passes in the past.
His problem has been turnovers. Interceptions and fumbles. Hopefully this problem has been addressed by improving his offensive line and by adding some pretty good receivers. If the interceptions and fumbles continue, then it will be time for us to worry.
By the way - I wonder when positive reports about Jones surface if you'll enlighten the board with the details or will you just talk about those pieces as being fluff or fodder to boost his confidence?
Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'
So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.
I only care about the real games.
It's been a steady diet of reports the last week or so.
I was actually rolling with it until the excuse makers showed last night to list all of the reasons why Jones was struggling.
Quote:
By the way - I wonder when positive reports about Jones surface if you'll enlighten the board with the details or will you just talk about those pieces as being fluff or fodder to boost his confidence?
Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'
Well, Jones had a very good day today, so feel free to say it.
As usual he summarizes the entire situation in 4-5 sentences.
So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.
I would say you and I are on the same page, which is not unusual from this side.
Very fair take. And early training camp reports are not getting us any closer to a conclusion on which of those things is most likely to occur.
Having said that, what the f*** else is there to talk about now? Nobody is making conclusions about Jones based on these reports, but why can’t people opine on the little information that is available? If we start reading in the next week that Kadarius Toney is uncoverable and making everyone else look like they are playing in a pool, would excitement about those reports be met with “pfft…means nothing?”
It’s ok to talk about camp reports on a fan message board. Nothing here is being entered into the official record of facts.
- "Stop bringing up 2018. It's over so forget it, especially since we all know there was a mandate with Eli."
- "The rebuilding didn't really start until Jones was inserted as the starting QB during the 2019 season."
- "Nothing related to the roster prior to Joe Judge becoming coach even matters."
Very likely the upcoming fan debate on Daniel Jones' next contract will fall into that same mindset if he has a decent 2021 season. It will be something like "Of course he should be extended, no question. His first two years do no matter...".
Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'
Well, Jones had a very good day today, so feel free to say it.
Good to hear. DJ needs to start stringing these performances together to have positive momentum going into the season.
Quote:
Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'
Well, Jones had a very good day today, so feel free to say it.
Good to hear. DJ needs to start stringing these performances together to have positive momentum going into the season.
I hope you didn't hurt yourself moving the goalposts.
I hope you didn't hurt yourself moving the goalposts.
Let me know where I can pick the "How to be a Giants Fan" by Klaatu so I can get more familiar with what your preferences, too.
Quote:
I hope you didn't hurt yourself moving the goalposts.
Let me know where I can pick the "How to be a Giants Fan" by Klaatu so I can get more familiar with what your preferences, too.
Well, you can begin by saying exactly what you'd said you'd say without any added qualifiers. It's a start.
So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.
You can say that for Jones going back to Duke, where his career wasn't exceptional either. There's no shame in that - his team was probably overmatched in most games.
What you are missing is that the criticism isn't of Jones. The criticism is of the people that decided to build the team around him despite his never once showing that he is a top level player.
What Essex said above is accurate: Jones's trouble is with seeing and processing the game. That was a problem at Duke - so how is it not going to be a problem in the NFL?
He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
On the positive end of things: Daniel Jones had his best practice. I didn’t chart any incompletions during team drills. #Giants
This entire thread: Oh well. Never mind.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
our biggest rival. For example, Carson Wentz. Injuries are the biggie, and that's something that's 100% on him just like it is 100% on Jones. But in terms of performance there's no doubt that their awful WR's corps, a decling Ertz, a non stop merry go round at RB and suspect line play are all big reasons why he's regressed. Those aren't excuses, they are absolutely positively reasons why he isn't a better QB.
So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.
You can say that for Jones going back to Duke, where his career wasn't exceptional either. There's no shame in that - his team was probably overmatched in most games.
What you are missing is that the criticism isn't of Jones. The criticism is of the people that decided to build the team around him despite his never once showing that he is a top level player.
What Essex said above is accurate: Jones's trouble is with seeing and processing the game. That was a problem at Duke - so how is it not going to be a problem in the NFL?
He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
I understand what the criticism is, but theres various levels to it of which Jones and his performance is one facet. Our coaching is another. Or GM's hits/misses are another. The supporting cast as a whole is another. You can keep going back to that draft if you wish, and analyze the shit out of why he was drafted, but it doesn't change that he's been the QB for 2 years and will be in 2021. It doesn't change who he played with his first 2 years either.
To answer your question regarding scanning the field - experience, coaching, and better players. The Giants have done everything they can this offseason to put the best possible situation around him, we will see how it turns out.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones is having a strong practice today. Just scrambled to his right as pass protection broke down and threw back upfield complete to Evan Engram cutting inside on the second level 🎯
✔
@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.
He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?
Cheese and crackers!
If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.
But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?
I'm pinning my hopes on Judge and the other new guys rectifying this situation in 2022.
Do you really believe the shit you post?
By the way - you do realize that Mara has been in that position since 2005, right?
I'm pinning my hopes on Judge and the other new guys rectifying this situation in 2022.
Where do you come up with this shit?
✔
@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.
Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.
Why don't you pick another name out of your fucking hat to compare Jones to?
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:13 pm : link : reply
Is "this front office" code for Gettleman, or does the Giants history only go back to 2018 like yours does?
If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.
But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?
Why don't you pick another name out of your fucking hat to compare Jones to?
I'd have gone with Mariota or Trubisky, but Jones isn't as good as either. Gabbert - not good enough to start but good enough to hang around as a backup for a decade - that's about right.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.
Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.
It appears you are completely missing the point, and I certainly said nothing like your conclusion. The point is, a few tweets about Jones throwing some incompletions in camp began a "sky is falling" he needs to be replaced silliness. What I am saying is here is some positive news but it means very little and won't stop silly posts like yours.
Quote:
In comment 15321113 River Mike said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.
Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.
It appears you are completely missing the point, and I certainly said nothing like your conclusion. The point is, a few tweets about Jones throwing some incompletions in camp began a "sky is falling" he needs to be replaced silliness. What I am saying is here is some positive news but it means very little and won't stop silly posts like yours.
Nope, I actually get your point 100% (and the points of others on here). I was just being sarcastic, using this report to show the equivalent, stupid, kneejerk reaction in the other direction. I don't think it matters are all what happens in these practices, and even in the preseason games. They are practice.
Quote:
LOL..
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:13 pm : link : reply
Is "this front office" code for Gettleman, or does the Giants history only go back to 2018 like yours does?
If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.
But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?
That wasn't even directed at you Clownshoes.
typical troll job - trying to join the discussion
Quote:
In comment 15321173 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15321113 River Mike said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.
Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.
It appears you are completely missing the point, and I certainly said nothing like your conclusion. The point is, a few tweets about Jones throwing some incompletions in camp began a "sky is falling" he needs to be replaced silliness. What I am saying is here is some positive news but it means very little and won't stop silly posts like yours.
Nope, I actually get your point 100% (and the points of others on here). I was just being sarcastic, using this report to show the equivalent, stupid, kneejerk reaction in the other direction. I don't think it matters are all what happens in these practices, and even in the preseason games. They are practice.
My bad. I thought it didn't sound typical of you.
Quote:
LOL..
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:13 pm : link : reply
Is "this front office" code for Gettleman, or does the Giants history only go back to 2018 like yours does?
If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.
But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?
You have to understand that our Fat friend in Charlotte is good friends with Brandon Beane, the GM for the Bills. And Beane was the apprentice under Gettleman when he was the GM in Carolina. So Beane is very fond of DG.
Which means so is out Fat friend. And that is why he does the FatMan Shuffle when it comes to basically any criticism of DG...
And I guess Beane knows his shit since he picked Allen.....
Quote:
He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?
I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).
I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.
And I guess Beane knows his shit since he picked Allen.....
Indeed. Beane saw the great talent in Allen and traded up to draft him. So it seems he saw many of the limitations in DG's way of doing business and clearly paved his own way of doing business...
Quote:
In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?
I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).
I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.
And I guess Beane knows his shit since he picked Allen.....
Beane has shown he can turnaround a franchise. He would be a better guy for you to defend.
Whoops, sorry. You have said you don't defend Gettleman...
Quote:
In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?
I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).
I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.
Who's hating Jones? I certainly don't hate him. The situation is what it is. Playing quarterback in the NFL is really hard and very few people on earth can do it at a high level.
Jones isn't going to see another contract with the Giants. I am as confident saying that as I have ever been about anything I've ever said on this board. The question will be whether he gets 2022 as well.
Quote:
In comment 15321128 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?
I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).
I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.
Who's hating Jones? I certainly don't hate him. The situation is what it is. Playing quarterback in the NFL is really hard and very few people on earth can do it at a high level.
Jones isn't going to see another contract with the Giants. I am as confident saying that as I have ever been about anything I've ever said on this board. The question will be whether he gets 2022 as well.
Yep - that's why you are Go Panic -- king of the knee jerk assessments -- throwing out the baby with the bathwater before it even gets wet behind the ears
First, Nick Mullens is better than Jones and now, Blaine Gabbert is a good comp.
Can't wait for his evaluation of CJ Beathard and see if he's as confident in that as anything else!!
First, Nick Mullens is better than Jones and now, Blaine Gabbert is a good comp.
Can't wait for his evaluation of CJ Beathard and see if he's as confident in that as anything else!!
You mean the player with equal or better AY/A the last two years than Jones has ever had in his career? The one who had 6/0 TD/INT ratio last year on a SF team that had one WR healthy (Aiyuk)? :)
First, Nick Mullens is better than Jones and now, Blaine Gabbert is a good comp.
Can't wait for his evaluation of CJ Beathard and see if he's as confident in that as anything else!!
Well, when we played San Fran last September, Mullens had a much better game than Jones.
Now, I haven't adjusted Jones's stats for the excuse variable, but right now he was significantly out-played.
I don’t really ever read anyone go on record and say, based on his play so far, I think Jones is going to be a quality long term starter.