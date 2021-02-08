for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Don’t worry about Daniel Jones. Yet.

Marty in Albany : 8/2/2021 9:33 pm
If you are worried because Jones has not completed a lot of passes in training camp, I would not worry. He has not had problems completing passes in the past.

His problem has been turnovers. Interceptions and fumbles. Hopefully this problem has been addressed by improving his offensive line and by adding some pretty good receivers. If the interceptions and fumbles continue, then it will be time for us to worry.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: LOL...  
bw in dc : 8/3/2021 11:19 am : link
In comment 15320692 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:

By the way - I wonder when positive reports about Jones surface if you'll enlighten the board with the details or will you just talk about those pieces as being fluff or fodder to boost his confidence?


Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'
I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
UConn4523 : 8/3/2021 11:25 am : link
our biggest rival. For example, Carson Wentz. Injuries are the biggie, and that's something that's 100% on him just like it is 100% on Jones. But in terms of performance there's no doubt that their awful WR's corps, a decling Ertz, a non stop merry go round at RB and suspect line play are all big reasons why he's regressed. Those aren't excuses, they are absolutely positively reasons why he isn't a better QB.

So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.
RE: .....  
bw in dc : 8/3/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15320920 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I didn't realize Jones was struggling in camp until this thread.

I only care about the real games.


It's been a steady diet of reports the last week or so.

I was actually rolling with it until the excuse makers showed last night to list all of the reasons why Jones was struggling.
RE: RE: LOL...  
Klaatu : 8/3/2021 11:28 am : link
In comment 15320967 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15320692 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



By the way - I wonder when positive reports about Jones surface if you'll enlighten the board with the details or will you just talk about those pieces as being fluff or fodder to boost his confidence?



Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'


Well, Jones had a very good day today, so feel free to say it.
Sy post-Raven game below. Nothing has changed to this point, has it?  
Racer : 8/3/2021 11:31 am : link
Quote:
Some of you need to read this. I try to avoid talking like this within the reviews but not this time. It is OK if you believe Jones is not the answer. It is OK if you think Jones is the answer. Nobody can objectively determine that right now. One thing we all can and should agree on: you don’t know. I don’t know. He doesn’t know. She doesn’t know. The kid has played TWENTY-FIVE games behind a bottom-5 offensive line, the worst set of receivers in football, a tight end who is among league leaders in drops, and a star running back who has missed 14 of 25 games in which Jones started. He needs to be better and I have been vocal about that. You can even argue NYG should start over at QB in the upcoming draft. But to say Jones and NYG should be better because he was the #6 pick (means almost nothing, do some research), or that Jones is a definitive bust, you just sound foolish. This kid has shown more in 25 games than SO MANY quality quarterbacks. That is a fact.


As usual he summarizes the entire situation in 4-5 sentences.


RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
crick n NC : 8/3/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15320978 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
our biggest rival. For example, Carson Wentz. Injuries are the biggie, and that's something that's 100% on him just like it is 100% on Jones. But in terms of performance there's no doubt that their awful WR's corps, a decling Ertz, a non stop merry go round at RB and suspect line play are all big reasons why he's regressed. Those aren't excuses, they are absolutely positively reasons why he isn't a better QB.

So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.


I would say you and I are on the same page, which is not unusual from this side.
RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 8/3/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15320693 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
fairly simple, he's either going to get better or the same issues will persist. if he gets better we are a playoff team and likely a division winner. if not, he won't be the QB next year


Very fair take. And early training camp reports are not getting us any closer to a conclusion on which of those things is most likely to occur.

Having said that, what the f*** else is there to talk about now? Nobody is making conclusions about Jones based on these reports, but why can’t people opine on the little information that is available? If we start reading in the next week that Kadarius Toney is uncoverable and making everyone else look like they are playing in a pool, would excitement about those reports be met with “pfft…means nothing?”

It’s ok to talk about camp reports on a fan message board. Nothing here is being entered into the official record of facts.
Agree that patience isn't often exercised enough. Some here have  
Jimmy Googs : 8/3/2021 11:35 am : link
moved onto dealing with lack of patience by using their self-created reset buttons. Some examples include:

- "Stop bringing up 2018. It's over so forget it, especially since we all know there was a mandate with Eli."
- "The rebuilding didn't really start until Jones was inserted as the starting QB during the 2019 season."
- "Nothing related to the roster prior to Joe Judge becoming coach even matters."

Very likely the upcoming fan debate on Daniel Jones' next contract will fall into that same mindset if he has a decent 2021 season. It will be something like "Of course he should be extended, no question. His first two years do no matter...".
RE: RE: RE: LOL...  
bw in dc : 8/3/2021 11:37 am : link
In comment 15320980 Klaatu said:
Quote:


Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'



Well, Jones had a very good day today, so feel free to say it.


Good to hear. DJ needs to start stringing these performances together to have positive momentum going into the season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL...  
Klaatu : 8/3/2021 11:39 am : link
In comment 15320996 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15320980 Klaatu said:


Quote:




Sure. I can tell you exactly what I will say - 'Good to hear Jones living up to his expectations and doing what the 6th pick in the draft should be doing...'



Well, Jones had a very good day today, so feel free to say it.



Good to hear. DJ needs to start stringing these performances together to have positive momentum going into the season.


I hope you didn't hurt yourself moving the goalposts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL...  
bw in dc : 8/3/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15321000 Klaatu said:
Quote:


I hope you didn't hurt yourself moving the goalposts.


Let me know where I can pick the "How to be a Giants Fan" by Klaatu so I can get more familiar with what your preferences, too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: LOL...  
Klaatu : 8/3/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15321017 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15321000 Klaatu said:


Quote:




I hope you didn't hurt yourself moving the goalposts.



Let me know where I can pick the "How to be a Giants Fan" by Klaatu so I can get more familiar with what your preferences, too.


Well, you can begin by saying exactly what you'd said you'd say without any added qualifiers. It's a start.
RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
Go Terps : 8/3/2021 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15320978 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
our biggest rival. For example, Carson Wentz. Injuries are the biggie, and that's something that's 100% on him just like it is 100% on Jones. But in terms of performance there's no doubt that their awful WR's corps, a decling Ertz, a non stop merry go round at RB and suspect line play are all big reasons why he's regressed. Those aren't excuses, they are absolutely positively reasons why he isn't a better QB.

So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.


You can say that for Jones going back to Duke, where his career wasn't exceptional either. There's no shame in that - his team was probably overmatched in most games.

What you are missing is that the criticism isn't of Jones. The criticism is of the people that decided to build the team around him despite his never once showing that he is a top level player.

What Essex said above is accurate: Jones's trouble is with seeing and processing the game. That was a problem at Duke - so how is it not going to be a problem in the NFL?

He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.
Jones With Zero Incompletions  
HMunster : 8/3/2021 12:26 pm : link
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt:
On the positive end of things: Daniel Jones had his best practice. I didn’t chart any incompletions during team drills. #Giants


This entire thread: Oh well. Never mind.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
UConn4523 : 8/3/2021 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15320978 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


our biggest rival. For example, Carson Wentz. Injuries are the biggie, and that's something that's 100% on him just like it is 100% on Jones. But in terms of performance there's no doubt that their awful WR's corps, a decling Ertz, a non stop merry go round at RB and suspect line play are all big reasons why he's regressed. Those aren't excuses, they are absolutely positively reasons why he isn't a better QB.

So that's my issue when we talk about Jones. He's essentially experienced what Wentz did in 2020 but for the first 2 years of his career and he's never experienced a plus unit anywhere on offense except for a handful of games with Barkley on a bad ankle.



You can say that for Jones going back to Duke, where his career wasn't exceptional either. There's no shame in that - his team was probably overmatched in most games.

What you are missing is that the criticism isn't of Jones. The criticism is of the people that decided to build the team around him despite his never once showing that he is a top level player.

What Essex said above is accurate: Jones's trouble is with seeing and processing the game. That was a problem at Duke - so how is it not going to be a problem in the NFL?

He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.


I understand what the criticism is, but theres various levels to it of which Jones and his performance is one facet. Our coaching is another. Or GM's hits/misses are another. The supporting cast as a whole is another. You can keep going back to that draft if you wish, and analyze the shit out of why he was drafted, but it doesn't change that he's been the QB for 2 years and will be in 2021. It doesn't change who he played with his first 2 years either.

To answer your question regarding scanning the field - experience, coaching, and better players. The Giants have done everything they can this offseason to put the best possible situation around him, we will see how it turns out.
 
Jay on the Island : 8/3/2021 12:49 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones is having a strong practice today. Just scrambled to his right as pass protection broke down and threw back upfield complete to Evan Engram cutting inside on the second level 🎯
Hmmmm...  
River Mike : 8/3/2021 12:53 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.
That of course  
River Mike : 8/3/2021 12:54 pm : link
won't put an end to the silliness here
RE: RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
Jay on the Island : 8/3/2021 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:
Quote:


He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.

How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?
The salient..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 1:05 pm : link
point is that the front office and Joe Judge don't take him seriously.

.  
Go Terps : 8/3/2021 1:10 pm : link
This front office is 15-33 with zero weeks spent over .500. Whether they should be taken seriously by anyone is the question.

Cheese and crackers!
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 1:13 pm : link
Is "this front office" code for Gettleman, or does the Giants history only go back to 2018 like yours does?

If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.

But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?
Of course it means Gettleman. It also means Mara  
Go Terps : 8/3/2021 1:19 pm : link
The Giants needed a quarterback, so their solution was to call Ernie Accorsi and try to find the next Eli. That brilliant methodology landed them Blaine Gabbert.

I'm pinning my hopes on Judge and the other new guys rectifying this situation in 2022.
Yeah -- Go Panic  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/3/2021 1:22 pm : link
and the Sky is Falling
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 1:22 pm : link
So Daniel Jones is Blaine Gabbert??

Do you really believe the shit you post?

By the way - you do realize that Mara has been in that position since 2005, right?
RE: Of course it means Gettleman. It also means Mara  
Jay on the Island : 8/3/2021 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15321155 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants needed a quarterback, so their solution was to call Ernie Accorsi and try to find the next Eli. That brilliant methodology landed them Blaine Gabbert.

I'm pinning my hopes on Judge and the other new guys rectifying this situation in 2022.

Where do you come up with this shit?
Outside of..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 1:25 pm : link
Gettleman, what change has happened in 2018 to start the clock on the 15-33 record? Why not pick the 2005 season on? Why not just pick some other arbitrary year? I'm guessing because you've pointed to 2018 as the time the franchise sucked (ignoring 2012-2017 I guess??)
RE: Hmmmm...  
PatersonPlank : 8/3/2021 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15321113 River Mike said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.


Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.
Funny thing..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 1:30 pm : link
about Gabbert's rookie season. He had a 50% completion rate and threw half the number of TD passes as Jones in the same number of starts. And he averaged 147 yards a game.

Why don't you pick another name out of your fucking hat to compare Jones to?
When have I ever defended Gettleman?  
Jimmy Googs : 8/3/2021 1:31 pm : link

Quote:
LOL..
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:13 pm : link : reply
Is "this front office" code for Gettleman, or does the Giants history only go back to 2018 like yours does?

If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.

But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?
Gettleman has exactly zero winning seasons here thus far  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/3/2021 1:33 pm : link
since he was named GM. So, why would anyone defend him?
RE: Funny thing..  
Go Terps : 8/3/2021 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15321177 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
about Gabbert's rookie season. He had a 50% completion rate and threw half the number of TD passes as Jones in the same number of starts. And he averaged 147 yards a game.

Why don't you pick another name out of your fucking hat to compare Jones to?


I'd have gone with Mariota or Trubisky, but Jones isn't as good as either. Gabbert - not good enough to start but good enough to hang around as a backup for a decade - that's about right.
RE: RE: Hmmmm...  
River Mike : 8/3/2021 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15321173 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15321113 River Mike said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.



Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.


It appears you are completely missing the point, and I certainly said nothing like your conclusion. The point is, a few tweets about Jones throwing some incompletions in camp began a "sky is falling" he needs to be replaced silliness. What I am saying is here is some positive news but it means very little and won't stop silly posts like yours.
RE: RE: RE: Hmmmm...  
PatersonPlank : 8/3/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15321186 River Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15321173 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15321113 River Mike said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.



Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.



It appears you are completely missing the point, and I certainly said nothing like your conclusion. The point is, a few tweets about Jones throwing some incompletions in camp began a "sky is falling" he needs to be replaced silliness. What I am saying is here is some positive news but it means very little and won't stop silly posts like yours.


Nope, I actually get your point 100% (and the points of others on here). I was just being sarcastic, using this report to show the equivalent, stupid, kneejerk reaction in the other direction. I don't think it matters are all what happens in these practices, and even in the preseason games. They are practice.
RE: When have I ever defended Gettleman?  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15321180 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



Quote:


LOL..
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:13 pm : link : reply
Is "this front office" code for Gettleman, or does the Giants history only go back to 2018 like yours does?

If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.

But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?


That wasn't even directed at you Clownshoes.

typical troll job - trying to join the discussion
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hmmmm...  
River Mike : 8/3/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15321251 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15321186 River Mike said:


Quote:


In comment 15321173 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15321113 River Mike said:


Quote:


Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Best drill period of camp for Daniel Jones in red zone: three TD passes and a TD run.



Wow, Jones is going to be an All-Pro.
Great job by Judge completely turning him around in 2 practices.



It appears you are completely missing the point, and I certainly said nothing like your conclusion. The point is, a few tweets about Jones throwing some incompletions in camp began a "sky is falling" he needs to be replaced silliness. What I am saying is here is some positive news but it means very little and won't stop silly posts like yours.



Nope, I actually get your point 100% (and the points of others on here). I was just being sarcastic, using this report to show the equivalent, stupid, kneejerk reaction in the other direction. I don't think it matters are all what happens in these practices, and even in the preseason games. They are practice.


My bad. I thought it didn't sound typical of you.
RE: When have I ever defended Gettleman?  
bw in dc : 8/3/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15321180 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



Quote:


LOL..
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:13 pm : link : reply
Is "this front office" code for Gettleman, or does the Giants history only go back to 2018 like yours does?

If record is the only indicator - then there's another little pesky ding in the arguments of people who said Gettleman was a terrible hire and only was the beneficiary of a stacked team in Carolina.

But consistency really isn't a pillar here, is it?

You have to understand that our Fat friend in Charlotte is good friends with Brandon Beane, the GM for the Bills. And Beane was the apprentice under Gettleman when he was the GM in Carolina. So Beane is very fond of DG.

Which means so is out Fat friend. And that is why he does the FatMan Shuffle when it comes to basically any criticism of DG...
When an NFL GM..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 2:25 pm : link
thinks pretty highly of a guy and many peers of his do too, I'll take that over a few schmucks who post just to cause waves on a team's message board.

And I guess Beane knows his shit since he picked Allen.....
RE: RE: RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
Dr. D : 8/3/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15321128 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:


Quote:




He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.


How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?

I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).

I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.

RE: When an NFL GM..  
bw in dc : 8/3/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15321265 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
thinks pretty highly of a guy and many peers of his do too, I'll take that over a few schmucks who post just to cause waves on a team's message board.

And I guess Beane knows his shit since he picked Allen.....


Indeed. Beane saw the great talent in Allen and traded up to draft him. So it seems he saw many of the limitations in DG's way of doing business and clearly paved his own way of doing business...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
Brown_Hornet : 8/3/2021 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15321274 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15321128 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:


Quote:




He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.


How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?


I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).

I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.
Post of the day.

RE: When an NFL GM..  
Jimmy Googs : 8/3/2021 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15321265 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
thinks pretty highly of a guy and many peers of his do too, I'll take that over a few schmucks who post just to cause waves on a team's message board.

And I guess Beane knows his shit since he picked Allen.....


Beane has shown he can turnaround a franchise. He would be a better guy for you to defend.

Whoops, sorry. You have said you don't defend Gettleman...
RE: RE: RE: RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
Go Terps : 8/3/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15321274 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15321128 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:


Quote:




He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.


How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?


I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).

I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.


Who's hating Jones? I certainly don't hate him. The situation is what it is. Playing quarterback in the NFL is really hard and very few people on earth can do it at a high level.

Jones isn't going to see another contract with the Giants. I am as confident saying that as I have ever been about anything I've ever said on this board. The question will be whether he gets 2022 as well.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I try my best to view Giants players the same way I would  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/3/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15321374 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15321274 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15321128 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15321037 Go Terps said:


Quote:




He's an NFL backup-level talent that got overdrafted because he looks and feels like Eli Manning. That's not a criticism of Jones...it's a criticism of the front office that drafted him. It always has been.


How can anyone take this guy seriously after a comment like this?


I don't take him seriously. I don't even waste my time reading his posts anymore and wouldn't have noticed that comment if you hadn't quoted it (I do value the opinions of Jay on the Island).

I don't need extra reasons for hoping DJ succeeds beyond the obvious (Giants success), but it will be a nice big fat fucking cherry on top to make the miserable master haters shut TF up and stop vomiting their negativity over every thread about Jones.




Who's hating Jones? I certainly don't hate him. The situation is what it is. Playing quarterback in the NFL is really hard and very few people on earth can do it at a high level.

Jones isn't going to see another contract with the Giants. I am as confident saying that as I have ever been about anything I've ever said on this board. The question will be whether he gets 2022 as well.


Yep - that's why you are Go Panic -- king of the knee jerk assessments -- throwing out the baby with the bathwater before it even gets wet behind the ears
Terps..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 4:32 pm : link
seems all-in on backup SF QB's for some reason though.

First, Nick Mullens is better than Jones and now, Blaine Gabbert is a good comp.

Can't wait for his evaluation of CJ Beathard and see if he's as confident in that as anything else!!
RE: Terps..  
Mike in NY : 8/3/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15321441 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
seems all-in on backup SF QB's for some reason though.

First, Nick Mullens is better than Jones and now, Blaine Gabbert is a good comp.

Can't wait for his evaluation of CJ Beathard and see if he's as confident in that as anything else!!


You mean the player with equal or better AY/A the last two years than Jones has ever had in his career? The one who had 6/0 TD/INT ratio last year on a SF team that had one WR healthy (Aiyuk)? :)
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 4:52 pm : link
Well played!
RE: Terps..  
bw in dc : 8/3/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15321441 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
seems all-in on backup SF QB's for some reason though.

First, Nick Mullens is better than Jones and now, Blaine Gabbert is a good comp.

Can't wait for his evaluation of CJ Beathard and see if he's as confident in that as anything else!!


Well, when we played San Fran last September, Mullens had a much better game than Jones.

Now, I haven't adjusted Jones's stats for the excuse variable, but right now he was significantly out-played.
Once.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 9:20 pm : link
again - not surprised that you would point that out.
 
christian : 12:26 am : link
One thing that’s strange — I see Terps go on record and predict Jones, based on his play do far — projects to be a backup.

I don’t really ever read anyone go on record and say, based on his play so far, I think Jones is going to be a quality long term starter.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 