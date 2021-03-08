for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Brawl at practice

armstead98 : 8/3/2021 11:42 am
Figured worth a separate thread

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
6m
Big brawl during a team period. There was a big hit on Corey Clement downfield, Evan Engram shoved the tackler (didn’t see who it was) and then Logan Ryan nailed Engram from behind. Whole team got involved. Joe Judge is livid. Full team sent to run sprints.

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
5m
Now onto pushups and Judge hasn’t cooled down much…


Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3m
Now back to sprints. Saquon is running despite not being a participant in practice. Some coaches running, too.
Lol  
JB_in_DC : 8/3/2021 11:42 am : link
Quote:
Some coaches running, too.

Ah….  
BigBlueShock : 8/3/2021 11:43 am : link
It’s officially football season! This warms my heart
Worst part is  
bLiTz 2k : 8/3/2021 11:43 am : link
Beats are reporting Jones was at bottom of scrum with helmet off. No wonder he's fucking pissed.
Todd  
Eli owns all : 8/3/2021 11:43 am : link
Davis running?
HC's always act pissed when there's a brawl  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/3/2021 11:44 am : link
...but I bet they secretly like it.
RE: HC's always act pissed when there's a brawl  
bLiTz 2k : 8/3/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15321009 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...but I bet they secretly like it.


Eeh when your franchise QB is at the bottom of a scrum there's nothing to like.
Per Vacchiano...sounds ugly  
FranknWeezer : 8/3/2021 11:45 am : link
Quote:
A full-team brawl at Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones somehow at the bottom of the pile. … Joe Judge is absolutely livid. He’s got the players lined up now to run.
10:30 AM · Aug 3, 2021·Twitter for iPhone

Replying to @RVacchianoSNY

10m
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
Hard to see exactly what happened. RB Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. TE Evan Engram retaliated and then he got popped by Logan Ryan.

Then everybody — and I mean everybody — jumped in.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
7m
After doing 100 yard runs — and not hard enough for Joe Judge’s liking — players are now lined up on the foal line doing push ups.

There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
4m
Giants players are running goal line to goal line again … and again … and now back to push ups.

Joe Judge is doing his best Herb Brooks imitation now.

GIF
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
3m
Now Joe Judge gathered his players around him … and sent his coaches away.

He wants them all to himself.
Yeah Baby  
section125 : 8/3/2021 11:46 am : link
Football is back. The boys are sticking up for each other...Building the team spirit. Everybody runs, everybody does push ups everybody blames JJ and then it is gone.
RE: HC's always act pissed when there's a brawl  
JB_in_DC : 8/3/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15321009 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...but I bet they secretly like it.


Dan Campbell had funny quote this morning related to this:

Quote:
"I want to see these guys compete. I want to see these guys get to the point where it is almost an all-out brawl but there isn't one."
I love it...  
Dnew15 : 8/3/2021 11:46 am : link
I kinda don't love that it's reported.
But at the same time I do.
Logan Ryan is better than hitting someone from behind.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/3/2021 11:52 am : link
That's weak.
"There  
Ron Johnson : 8/3/2021 11:54 am : link
is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives."

we call that colorful language.
RE: Logan Ryan is better than hitting someone from behind.  
Klaatu : 8/3/2021 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15321020 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
That's weak.


Odo: "You'd shoot a man in the back?"
Garak: "Well, it's the safest way."

That said, I just hope nobody got hurt. I sure as hell don't like hearing that Jones was at the bottom of the pile.
Man I wish we were on Hard Knocks.  
State Your Name : 8/3/2021 12:02 pm : link
Maybe next year.
I try not to be a punitive or vindictive person  
djm : 8/3/2021 12:05 pm : link
and well aware this current crop of NYG players didn't lose for the last 7-8 seasons, but I cannot help but smile a little bit every time this team is forced to run laps. NYG Fans were punished a lot here lately.

I like everything about it. Spirited players fighting the reins like  
Victor in CT : 8/3/2021 12:09 pm : link
fine race horses, coaches imposing discipline on the spot. Good stuff.
Get some!  
trueblueinpw : 8/3/2021 12:11 pm : link
Like a pack of crazed dogs! I would fucking love it if the Giants got some nasty back. This is football. Let’s fucking go Big Blue!
In a weird way,  
section125 : 8/3/2021 12:13 pm : link
Jones at the bottom of the scrum is good as well as it is stupid. Jones builds a rep with the team on one hand, gets chastised for sticking his nose in where it might get busted on the other.
RE: RE: HC's always act pissed when there's a brawl  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/3/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15321012 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15321009 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...but I bet they secretly like it.



Eeh when your franchise QB is at the bottom of a scrum there's nothing to like.


Yeah, I was writing my post before that tidbit came out.
RE: Logan Ryan is better than hitting someone from behind.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/3/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15321020 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
That's weak.


Evan Engram won't hold a grudge. Mostly because he can't hold anything.



just a little post-brawl humor...
RE: RE: Logan Ryan is better than hitting someone from behind.  
River Mike : 8/3/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15321027 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15321020 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


That's weak.



Odo: "You'd shoot a man in the back?"
Garak: "Well, it's the safest way."

That said, I just hope nobody got hurt. I sure as hell don't like hearing that Jones was at the bottom of the pile.


Leave it to you to come up with a DS-9 quote to fit the situation
RE: RE: Logan Ryan is better than hitting someone from behind.  
Victor in CT : 8/3/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15321047 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15321020 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


That's weak.



Evan Engram won't hold a grudge. Mostly because he can't hold anything.



just a little post-brawl humor...


boom-CHEE! LOL
River Mike  
Klaatu : 8/3/2021 12:22 pm : link
I've got them for all occasions.
RE: RE: RE: Logan Ryan is better than hitting someone from behind.  
HMunster : 8/3/2021 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15321052 River Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15321027 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15321020 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


That's weak.



Odo: "You'd shoot a man in the back?"
Garak: "Well, it's the safest way."

That said, I just hope nobody got hurt. I sure as hell don't like hearing that Jones was at the bottom of the pile.



Leave it to you to come up with a DS-9 quote to fit the situation

The fact that you knew it was DS9...

Full disclosure: I did too.
Judge was so pissed he . . . .  
TC : 8/3/2021 12:26 pm : link
made the RESPORTERS run sprints!!
RE: Man I wish we were on Hard Knocks.  
Ben in Tampa : 8/3/2021 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15321029 State Your Name said:
Quote:
Maybe next year.


Nooooo! If the Giants make the playoffs they are exempt from Hard Knocks. We don’t want to be on the eligible list next year.
RE: HC's always act pissed when there's a brawl  
M.S. : 8/3/2021 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15321009 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...but I bet they secretly like it.

I think you’re exactly right! Joe Judge gets a 2-for-1. His team’s testosterone goes up a level, and then he gets to gleefully exercise his extensive profane vocabulary (which he probably picked up at Mississippi State and Alabama).

Love that Engram got hit.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/3/2021 12:31 pm : link
.
Jones probably swung at Engram  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8/3/2021 12:34 pm : link
how he ended up on that pile.
best camp report ever  
Giantsfan79 : 8/3/2021 12:36 pm : link
Quote:
There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
this is good.  
Giants86 : 8/3/2021 12:37 pm : link
fiery stuff is what makes a team good in my opinion. Long overdue!! Just hope no one gets injured.
meh  
uther99 : 8/3/2021 12:41 pm : link
win some games for once
RE: meh  
bLiTz 2k : 8/3/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15321088 uther99 said:
Quote:
win some games for once


Maybe you should stop following training camp..
These things happen  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/3/2021 12:47 pm : link
I really don't like Ryan laying out a teammate from behind but who knows how bad that was.

If someone goes on IR from a event like this I think the responses here would be different.

Judge's reaction here makes me think he is genuinely really pissed.
Judge may or may not work out,  
Section331 : 8/3/2021 12:48 pm : link
but no one can say he doesn't have full control of this team.
RE: RE: meh  
River Mike : 8/3/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15321091 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15321088 uther99 said:


Quote:


win some games for once



Maybe you should stop following training camp..


THIS!
RE: These things happen  
bLiTz 2k : 8/3/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15321096 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I really don't like Ryan laying out a teammate from behind but who knows how bad that was.

If someone goes on IR from a event like this I think the responses here would be different.

Judge's reaction here makes me think he is genuinely really pissed.


Yup. I love spirited camps and the occasional scuffles as much as the next guy, but there's genuine reason to shut this shit down.

Look around the league...dudes are dropping like flies. If an acl were to pop in that brawl you'd all be losing your minds.
Seeing names like Engram and Logan Ryan  
ghost718 : 8/3/2021 12:54 pm : link
This brawl was probably more WWE than ECW
Looks like a fights about to break out, playing anything good?  
BH28 : 8/3/2021 12:55 pm : link
Hell yeah! Rolling Stones, Street Fightin Man! G-sevuuuun.

You just hit G-8....
I have to comment about this  
Arkbach : 8/3/2021 12:56 pm : link
The wrath of Judge was heartening. He will get discipline out of this team. Those who think his reaction was too "old school" remember the Giant destruction when the undisciplined Fassel teams in 1997 (Minnesota playoff sideline fight) and the 2002 implosion at San Francisco.
.  
Gruber : 8/3/2021 12:56 pm : link
Who made the hit on Corey Clement?
There are joint  
Mike fr Warwick : 8/3/2021 12:58 pm : link
Practices coming soon with browns and pats. Need soms discipline in order to get best results from them. Real opportunity to scout ourselves make some adjustments and possibly be better prepared to open the season.
Oh, I forgot Beckham 2015  
Arkbach : 8/3/2021 1:00 pm : link
how would that have gone with Judge as the coach?
RE: .  
bLiTz 2k : 8/3/2021 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15321122 Gruber said:
Quote:
Who made the hit on Corey Clement?


First tweet said Jarren Williams, but since the beats have been saying Peppers.
RE: best camp report ever  
j_rud : 8/3/2021 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15321081 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:


Quote:


There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY


Im gonna need a "So many expletives..." t-shirt. Someone has to get on that. Feels like a Talkin' Giants number...
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/3/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15321122 Gruber said:
Quote:
Who made the hit on Corey Clement?


Jabrill Peppers.
Wow, good stuff from RV - Hard Knocks picked the wrong team lol  
Heisenberg : 8/3/2021 1:08 pm : link

Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
A full-team brawl at Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones somehow at the bottom of the pile. … Joe Judge is absolutely livid. He’s got the players lined up now to run.


Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1h
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
Hard to see exactly what happened. RB Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. TE Evan Engram retaliated and then he got popped by Logan Ryan.

Then everybody — and I mean everybody — jumped in.


Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1h
Giants players are running goal line to goal line again … and again … and now back to push ups.

Joe Judge is doing his best Herb Brooks imitation now.

Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1h
Now Joe Judge gathered his players around him … and sent his coaches away.

He wants them all to himself.

Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1h
And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I’ve never seen Joe Judge that angry.

Actually I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone that angry.
RE: best camp report ever  
Professor Falken : 8/3/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15321081 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:


Quote:


There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
Good thing Kelvin Benjamin got cut before he heard so many expletives.
RE: HC's always act pissed when there's a brawl  
Brown_Hornet : 8/3/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15321009 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...but I bet they secretly like it.

Nope.
Guys getting heated and needing a time out, yeah, that's likely competition... but more than one swing or more than 2 guys...nope.

They might like seeing the competitive fire, but they don't like their  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/3/2021 1:22 pm : link
starters risking getting hurt for nonsense.
Is there video?  
Giantgator : 8/3/2021 1:45 pm : link
Not of the brawl, but Freddie Kitchens running laps.
Was at camp on ‘99 when  
jc in c-ville : 8/3/2021 1:50 pm : link
Rookie Lyle West and Tiki got into it. Basically, Lyle was being aggressive and Tiki sort of tossed the ball at Lyle. Tiki turned around to go back to the huddle and West threw a Nolan Ryan fastball with the pigskin which hit Tiki square in the helmet- and it was on. Absolutely classic brawl. Fassel was losing his complete fucking mind.
Well, if someone is going to get popped…  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/3/2021 1:54 pm : link
… there are worse options than the backup RB who helped Philly win a Super Bowl.
...  
ryanmkeane : 8/3/2021 1:59 pm : link
good, time to man up and light a fire under this roster
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 8/3/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15321226 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
good, time to man up and light a fire under this roster


You got to be happy that the Offense had a good day. Right?
Wesley Steinberg on Twitter has some eye opening comments  
glowrider : 8/3/2021 2:02 pm : link
Unsure if the guy is legit, but enough legit people are following him:

Quote:
Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.

Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.


If true, wild….
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Wesley Steinberg on Twitter has some eye opening comments  
Bill L : 8/3/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15321232 glowrider said:
Quote:
Unsure if the guy is legit, but enough legit people are following him:



Quote:


Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.

Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.



If true, wild…. Link - ( New Window )

You're not serious are you?
I’m thinking it’s bs  
glowrider : 8/3/2021 2:03 pm : link
Despite the legit following
RE: RE: Wesley Steinberg on Twitter has some eye opening comments  
glowrider : 8/3/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15321235 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15321232 glowrider said:


Quote:


Unsure if the guy is legit, but enough legit people are following him:



Quote:


Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.

Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.



If true, wild…. Link - ( New Window )


You're not serious are you?


I was asking, but funny take
RE: RE: RE: Wesley Steinberg on Twitter has some eye opening comments  
bLiTz 2k : 8/3/2021 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15321240 glowrider said:
Quote:
In comment 15321235 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15321232 glowrider said:


Quote:


Unsure if the guy is legit, but enough legit people are following him:



Quote:


Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.

Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.



If true, wild…. Link - ( New Window )


You're not serious are you?



I was asking, but funny take


*sigh*...
RE: I’m thinking it’s bs  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/3/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15321237 glowrider said:
Quote:
Despite the legit following


You are thinking it is BS??

The guy tweets exclusively with sarcasm.
Thankfully  
Les in TO : 8/3/2021 2:44 pm : link
No one was hurt. hopefully as a positive Judge’s reaction teaches them to control themselves when the regular season starts to avoid the unnecessary personal foul penalties . Ryan’s comment to Engram was pretty funny
RE: Wesley Steinberg on Twitter has some eye opening comments  
Bill in UT : 8/3/2021 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15321232 glowrider said:
Quote:
Unsure if the guy is legit, but enough legit people are following him:



Quote:


Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.

Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.


If true, wild…. Link - ( New Window )


Meh. Don't believe it for a second
RE: RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/3/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15321136 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15321122 Gruber said:


Quote:


Who made the hit on Corey Clement?



First tweet said Jarren Williams, but since the beats have been saying Peppers.


Reports now say Xavier McKinney.
RE: Looks like a fights about to break out, playing anything good?  
jnoble : 8/3/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15321118 BH28 said:
Quote:
Hell yeah! Rolling Stones, Street Fightin Man! G-sevuuuun.

You just hit G-8....


"If you like pina coladas...."
RE: Seeing names like Engram and Logan Ryan  
Leg of Theismann : 8/3/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15321115 ghost718 said:
Quote:
This brawl was probably more WWE than ECW


Haha. I imagine Logan Ryan pushing the dude in the back being like when Homer said “aww but I didn’t even get to do any rioting” — pushes the Scottish guy in the back who turns around to fight him for real and Homer goes “okay I’m done” lol
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/3/2021 7:10 pm : link
Good on Judge's part. The last thing we need is a brawl where someone gets themselves injured.
I think we're all for a Giants team that fights like hell  
arniefez : 8/3/2021 8:12 pm : link
during the games that count against other teams from whistle to whistle. It's been quite a while since we've seen that. Fighting in a full team brawl among themselves in training camp? Really stupid. Hopefully it's out of their system.
Rich F'n Seubert ladies and gentlemen...  
j_rud : 8/3/2021 9:00 pm : link

Quote:
Rich Seubert
@RichSeubert69
Replying to
@NYPost_Schwartz
Do they need help? I can fight
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 