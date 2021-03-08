Brawl at practice armstead98 : 8/3/2021 11:42 am

Figured worth a separate thread



Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

·

6m

Big brawl during a team period. There was a big hit on Corey Clement downfield, Evan Engram shoved the tackler (didn’t see who it was) and then Logan Ryan nailed Engram from behind. Whole team got involved. Joe Judge is livid. Full team sent to run sprints.



Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

·

5m

Now onto pushups and Judge hasn’t cooled down much…





Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

·

3m

Now back to sprints. Saquon is running despite not being a participant in practice. Some coaches running, too.