Brawl at practice

Figured worth a separate thread
Big brawl during a team period. There was a big hit on Corey Clement downfield, Evan Engram shoved the tackler (didn’t see who it was) and then Logan Ryan nailed Engram from behind. Whole team got involved. Joe Judge is livid. Full team sent to run sprints.
Now onto pushups and Judge hasn’t cooled down much…
Now back to sprints. Saquon is running despite not being a participant in practice. Some coaches running, too.
Eeh when your franchise QB is at the bottom of a scrum there's nothing to like.
Hard to see exactly what happened. RB Corey Clement took a big hit at the end of a run. TE Evan Engram retaliated and then he got popped by Logan Ryan.
Then everybody — and I mean everybody — jumped in.
After doing 100 yard runs — and not hard enough for Joe Judge’s liking — players are now lined up on the foal line doing push ups.
There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives. … So many expletives.
Giants players are running goal line to goal line again … and again … and now back to push ups.
Joe Judge is doing his best Herb Brooks imitation now.
Now Joe Judge gathered his players around him … and sent his coaches away.
He wants them all to himself.
Dan Campbell had funny quote this morning related to this:
But at the same time I do.
we call that colorful language.
Odo: "You'd shoot a man in the back?"
Garak: "Well, it's the safest way."
That said, I just hope nobody got hurt. I sure as hell don't like hearing that Jones was at the bottom of the pile.
...but I bet they secretly like it.
Eeh when your franchise QB is at the bottom of a scrum there's nothing to like.
Yeah, I was writing my post before that tidbit came out.
Evan Engram won't hold a grudge. Mostly because he can't hold anything.
just a little post-brawl humor...
That's weak.
Odo: "You'd shoot a man in the back?"
Garak: "Well, it's the safest way."
That said, I just hope nobody got hurt. I sure as hell don't like hearing that Jones was at the bottom of the pile.
Leave it to you to come up with a DS-9 quote to fit the situation
That's weak.
Evan Engram won't hold a grudge. Mostly because he can't hold anything.
just a little post-brawl humor...
boom-CHEE! LOL
That's weak.
Odo: "You'd shoot a man in the back?"
Garak: "Well, it's the safest way."
That said, I just hope nobody got hurt. I sure as hell don't like hearing that Jones was at the bottom of the pile.
Leave it to you to come up with a DS-9 quote to fit the situation
The fact that you knew it was DS9...
Full disclosure: I did too.
Nooooo! If the Giants make the playoffs they are exempt from Hard Knocks. We don’t want to be on the eligible list next year.
I think you’re exactly right! Joe Judge gets a 2-for-1. His team’s testosterone goes up a level, and then he gets to gleefully exercise his extensive profane vocabulary (which he probably picked up at Mississippi State and Alabama).
Maybe you should stop following training camp..
If someone goes on IR from a event like this I think the responses here would be different.
Judge's reaction here makes me think he is genuinely really pissed.
win some games for once
Maybe you should stop following training camp..
THIS!
If someone goes on IR from a event like this I think the responses here would be different.
Judge's reaction here makes me think he is genuinely really pissed.
Yup. I love spirited camps and the occasional scuffles as much as the next guy, but there's genuine reason to shut this shit down.
Look around the league...dudes are dropping like flies. If an acl were to pop in that brawl you'd all be losing your minds.
You just hit G-8....
First tweet said Jarren Williams, but since the beats have been saying Peppers.
Im gonna need a "So many expletives..." t-shirt. Someone has to get on that. Feels like a Talkin' Giants number...
Jabrill Peppers.
And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I’ve never seen Joe Judge that angry.
Actually I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone that angry.
Nope.
Guys getting heated and needing a time out, yeah, that's likely competition... but more than one swing or more than 2 guys...nope.
You got to be happy that the Offense had a good day. Right?
Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.
If true, wild….
Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.
Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.
You're not serious are you?
Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.
Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.
You're not serious are you?
I was asking, but funny take
Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.
Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.
You're not serious are you?
I was asking, but funny take
*sigh*...
You are thinking it is BS??
The guy tweets exclusively with sarcasm.
Royal Rumble scenes here at #Giants training camp after a huge brawl broke out.
Evan Engram and Logan Ryan got into it pretty bad and everyone jumped in. Ryan said to Engram “where’s this passion during games, butter fingers”. Jones sprinted in and tripped on his own feet.
Meh. Don't believe it for a second
Who made the hit on Corey Clement?
First tweet said Jarren Williams, but since the beats have been saying Peppers.
Reports now say Xavier McKinney.
You just hit G-8....
"If you like pina coladas...."
Haha. I imagine Logan Ryan pushing the dude in the back being like when Homer said “aww but I didn’t even get to do any rioting” — pushes the Scottish guy in the back who turns around to fight him for real and Homer goes “okay I’m done” lol
Do they need help? I can fight