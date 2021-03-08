Raanan/Rosenblatt: Engram stood out in blocking drills Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/3/2021 3:18 pm : 8/3/2021 3:18 pm

Raanan: "Engram pancaked some guys in blocking drills."



Rosenblatt: "Tight end Evan Engram has had a nice camp, without any drops, and even looked impressive during blocking drills on Tuesday."