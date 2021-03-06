for display only
Joe Looney retires

Anakim : 1:33 pm
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Joe Looney is retiring, per source. The former Cowboys OL was signed recently to provide depth on the line. A surprising turn of events. #giants #cowboys
RE: Mg says on twitter  
FranknWeezer : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15322322 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Has nothing to do with laps/tough practice....said his body has had it, can't perform. Has too much respect for coaches to keep going.


Quote:
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
·
1m
Spoke to his agent
@adross77
just now. “Joe always felt when his body didn’t respond the way he needed it to, it would be time to step away. He has too much respect for the Giants and Coach Garrett to not do that.”
RE: Mg says on twitter  
Big Blue '56 : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15322322 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Has nothing to do with laps/tough practice....said his body has had it, can't perform. Has too much respect for coaches to keep going.


Of course it didn’t. Take your millions earned during your career Joe and hpefully avoid being a cripple by age 50, or younger
RE: ......  
FranknWeezer : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15322326 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
This is pretty wild - that makes 3 that would out right quit football than playing here.

Not that I'm sad about that - but just never seen anything like this haha


Have you seen what's going on with the Raiders?
What is going on with the Raiders? Third player retires in camp, fourth exec resigns - ( New Window )
My man Judge goin so hard  
colin : 1:48 pm : link
Dudes are changing CAREERS, hahaha. I fuckin love this guy.
Very clear  
Biteymax22 : 1:49 pm : link
This is no longer a place where you can show up, go through the motions and collect a paycheck.
There's always a couple retirings like this  
giants#1 : 1:50 pm : link
Just magnified because some in the national media use Judge for easy headlines.
RE: Very clear  
mfsd : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15322337 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
This is no longer a place where you can show up, go through the motions and collect a paycheck.


Yup.
RE: that's not good -  
BlackLight : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15322319 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
thought it was a good signing


It's actually very good. If guys can't handle the grind, we want to find that out now, not later.
I was listening to undrafted guy who didn't make a team, Mike Golic Jr  
Bill L : 2:04 pm : link
yesterday and he was hammering Judge for the tough practices.
Well at least they are lasting longer...  
Jimmy Googs : 2:07 pm : link
Joe Looney spent about 4 days;

Todd Davis was here for about 2 days; and

Kelvin Benjamin lasted about 10 minutes in camp...

Golic Jr got any chance of getting to the pros  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:08 pm : link
wiped out by college injuries, I believe.
Austin Reiter  
Optimus-NY : 2:11 pm : link
Come on down!
Hopefully...  
Brown_Hornet : 2:11 pm : link
...as a seasoned pro, took part in 1v1s and mixed it up with the defense and knew that the talent in the room was far superior to what he has been used to.

OK, maybe not, but one can appreciate him giving the team the heads-up now rather than later.
RE: There's always a couple retirings like this  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15322339 giants#1 said:
Quote:
Just magnified because some in the national media use Judge for easy headlines.


Exactly. It isn't a Giants-specific thing. A lot of time a vet goes out there for one more try and just realizes that he can't do it anymore.

It happened last year in Carolina and there started to be talk about Rhule being too tough and then there was a stat showing that between 75 and 100 vets will retire from the time camp starts to the time the rosters are set. Some retire now - some wait until the final cuts when they haven't made a team.
Damn, thats a shame  
j_rud : 2:14 pm : link
.
LOL!!  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 2:18 pm : link
Keep shaking out all those weak hands, Joey!
How About A Combined  
Trainmaster : 2:18 pm : link
Kelvin Benjamin, Todd Davis and Joe Looney appreciation thread?

:-)
I had hoped...  
Brown_Hornet : 2:19 pm : link
...for Austin Reiter and haven't seen anything regarding his signing anywhere.
Could be something to watch.
I was hopeful this would be at good signing  
dabru : 2:20 pm : link
and that is why hope doesn't pay the rent.
I think its a very interesting development, and does seem to "weed"  
PatersonPlank : 2:24 pm : link
out the players who actually want to play from the veterans who just want to collect another year of payments doing as little as possible. Once they see how hard they need to work they say "screw this".
...  
Brown_Hornet : 2:27 pm : link
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
·
Jul 31
Free agent center Austin Reiter is expected to visit with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. Two-year starter in Kansas City also met with #Texans and #Bengals.
once a giant always a giant....  
GMAN4LIFE : 2:28 pm : link
.
April Fools jokes in August just aren’t funny!  
Simms11 : 2:33 pm : link
This is unbelievable!
Get Judge a time machine  
JB_in_DC : 2:46 pm : link
so he can embarrass the all-time check-cashing bum Geoff Schwartz into earlier retirement.
Ignorant click bait Judge bashing "articles" by reporters  
D HOS : 2:47 pm : link
is what I am concerned about. Doubt these would affect the team or Judge, but I just don't want to see that. Makes me realize just how little these sports reports know, or at least how little they understand the issues.

Funny tweets about this situation are great and I look forward to a few. But I hope no one is getting all excited to write the next great "Judge is a piss poor coach" article based on this.
JJ's Training Camp  
TC : 2:52 pm : link
.
Video - ( New Window )
best moment  
djm : 2:56 pm : link
that fleeting second where I thought wow we have a solid interior lineman on the bench. Felt good. Bye bye good feelings.
if anything  
djm : 2:58 pm : link
this should boost people's faith in this staff. I'd rather the player quit now than stay on and hide, only to sabotage the season in week 6. There's no hiding here. Wanna bet some of these guys stay on if a less demanding HC is calling the shots?
RE: Ignorant click bait Judge bashing  
Brown_Hornet : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15322421 D HOS said:
Quote:
is what I am concerned about. Doubt these would affect the team or Judge, but I just don't want to see that. Makes me realize just how little these sports reports know, or at least how little they understand the issues.

Funny tweets about this situation are great and I look forward to a few. But I hope no one is getting all excited to write the next great "Judge is a piss poor coach" article based on this.
same thing goes for these reporters making statements about how guys look in drills or 7v7/11v11s.
Initial installs, especially with new faces, usually look "off."
Some drills aren't designed to have a good vs bad rep...just a teaching rep.
Some drills/techniques are specifically over exaggerated to teach muscle memory.
Reading that DJ had a bad day or that Jonas Seawright is unblockable is clickbait and likely, poor journalism.
Judge retired  
Pete in MD : 3:05 pm : link
more players than Social Security.
This team is so FUN this camp  
DavidinBMNY : 3:06 pm : link
Fights
Vets retiring in days.

I love it!!!

They'll be looking for next man up. And people coming here are going to have a sense of what they are getting into.

RE: Judge retired  
DavidinBMNY : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15322441 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
more players than Social Security.
Nice!!!!
Judge weeding out the pussies.  
penkap75 : 3:25 pm : link
I like it.
Total respect for Joe Looney.  
section125 : 3:35 pm : link
Wish he could have played. Sounded like an upbeat guy.

Best wishes to him.
RE: Judge weeding out the pussies.  
wigs in nyc : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15322466 penkap75 said:
Quote:
I like it.


I mean, c’mon. This guy gave his body to the game, and has too much integrity to simply limp around and collect a paycheck. I know you’re probably half-joking, but let’s treat these guys with some respect.
This  
AcidTest : 3:57 pm : link
is a league wide phenomenon.
RE: RE: Ignorant click bait Judge bashing  
D HOS : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15322421 D HOS said:
Quote:
In comment 15322421 D HOS said:


Quote:


is what I am concerned about. Doubt these would affect the team or Judge, but I just don't want to see that. Makes me realize just how little these sports reports know, or at least how little they understand the issues.

Funny tweets about this situation are great and I look forward to a few. But I hope no one is getting all excited to write the next great "Judge is a piss poor coach" article based on this.

same thing goes for these reporters making statements about how guys look in drills or 7v7/11v11s.
Initial installs, especially with new faces, usually look "off."
Some drills aren't designed to have a good vs bad rep...just a teaching rep.
Some drills/techniques are specifically over exaggerated to teach muscle memory.
Reading that DJ had a bad day or that Jonas Seawright is unblockable is clickbait and likely, poor journalism.


I agree. Exactly. Anyone who plays an instrument, any kind of game, learns anything new at all, should realize about "practice: trying new things, trying old things done differently, going through the learning process. Sometimes it will look ugly, to someone who doesn't get that. Sometimes it looks artificially great. It's practice. Not news.

I guess writers don't "practice" ?
RE: How About A Combined  
Kev in Cali : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15322382 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Kelvin Benjamin, Todd Davis and Joe Looney appreciation thread?

:-)


Camp isn't over yet....better hold off on that for now. : )
I suspect, they will have less late camp signings  
George from PA : 4:29 pm : link
These guys will earn a roster spot....
RING OF HONOR  
David B. : 4:29 pm : link
Let's see if the Giants can create a contract where a guy can sign AND retire simultaneously.
You can't help but  
mittenedman : 4:31 pm : link
notice all 3 guys who retired are older vets.
DG signs him....  
Kev in Cali : 4:39 pm : link
then he meets JJ and retires on the spot. It's possible, haha
RE: You can't help but  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15322526 mittenedman said:
Quote:
notice all 3 guys who retired are older vets.


I would guess most guys that retire are older.
RE: DG signs him....  
Big Blue '56 : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15322532 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
then he meets JJ and retires on the spot. It's possible, haha


😂
....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4:50 pm : link
His full name  
Big Al : 5:14 pm : link
Joseph Donald Looney. Gone during trading camp. Stay off motorcycles in retirement.
A lot of guys want to retire as a Giant  
tangled up in blue : 5:41 pm : link
.
Jonotthan Harrison  
Jay on the Island : 5:47 pm : link
Is a happy man. He better hope that the Giants don't sign Austin Reiter now. With Fulton being able to play center also there really is no need for the Giants to carry both Harrison and Reiter.
Can you imagine if we were on Hardknocks  
Daniel in Kentucky : 6:03 pm : link
Dodged a bullet there
RE: RE: Ignorant click bait Judge bashing  
crick n NC : 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15322421 D HOS said:
Quote:
In comment 15322421 D HOS said:


Quote:


is what I am concerned about. Doubt these would affect the team or Judge, but I just don't want to see that. Makes me realize just how little these sports reports know, or at least how little they understand the issues.

Funny tweets about this situation are great and I look forward to a few. But I hope no one is getting all excited to write the next great "Judge is a piss poor coach" article based on this.

same thing goes for these reporters making statements about how guys look in drills or 7v7/11v11s.
Initial installs, especially with new faces, usually look "off."
Some drills aren't designed to have a good vs bad rep...just a teaching rep.
Some drills/techniques are specifically over exaggerated to teach muscle memory.
Reading that DJ had a bad day or that Jonas Seawright is unblockable is clickbait and likely, poor journalism.


In the training camp video that Marty posted, Osi is discussing a drill the DB's are doing and says he can't evaluate if the DB's are doing the drill correctly because he doesn't know what the coaches are looking for. That should alert anyone listening that any evaluations coming from camp need to be taken with much caution.
