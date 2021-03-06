Joe Looney retires

Has nothing to do with laps/tough practice....said his body has had it, can't perform. Has too much respect for coaches to keep going.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
Spoke to his agent
@adross77
just now. “Joe always felt when his body didn’t respond the way he needed it to, it would be time to step away. He has too much respect for the Giants and Coach Garrett to not do that.”
Just magnified because some in the national media use Judge for easy headlines.
Exactly. It isn't a Giants-specific thing. A lot of time a vet goes out there for one more try and just realizes that he can't do it anymore.
It happened last year in Carolina and there started to be talk about Rhule being too tough and then there was a stat showing that between 75 and 100 vets will retire from the time camp starts to the time the rosters are set. Some retire now - some wait until the final cuts when they haven't made a team.
out the players who actually want to play from the veterans who just want to collect another year of payments doing as little as possible. Once they see how hard they need to work they say "screw this".
Jeremy Fowler
@JFowlerESPN
Jul 31
Free agent center Austin Reiter is expected to visit with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. Two-year starter in Kansas City also met with #Texans and #Bengals.
is what I am concerned about. Doubt these would affect the team or Judge, but I just don't want to see that. Makes me realize just how little these sports reports know, or at least how little they understand the issues.
Funny tweets about this situation are great and I look forward to a few. But I hope no one is getting all excited to write the next great "Judge is a piss poor coach" article based on this.
this should boost people's faith in this staff. I'd rather the player quit now than stay on and hide, only to sabotage the season in week 6. There's no hiding here. Wanna bet some of these guys stay on if a less demanding HC is calling the shots?
same thing goes for these reporters making statements about how guys look in drills or 7v7/11v11s.
Initial installs, especially with new faces, usually look "off."
Some drills aren't designed to have a good vs bad rep...just a teaching rep.
Some drills/techniques are specifically over exaggerated to teach muscle memory.
Reading that DJ had a bad day or that Jonas Seawright is unblockable is clickbait and likely, poor journalism.
I mean, c’mon. This guy gave his body to the game, and has too much integrity to simply limp around and collect a paycheck. I know you’re probably half-joking, but let’s treat these guys with some respect.
I agree. Exactly. Anyone who plays an instrument, any kind of game, learns anything new at all, should realize about "practice: trying new things, trying old things done differently, going through the learning process. Sometimes it will look ugly, to someone who doesn't get that. Sometimes it looks artificially great. It's practice. Not news.
In the training camp video that Marty posted, Osi is discussing a drill the DB's are doing and says he can't evaluate if the DB's are doing the drill correctly because he doesn't know what the coaches are looking for. That should alert anyone listening that any evaluations coming from camp need to be taken with much caution.
Spoke to his agent
@adross77
just now. “Joe always felt when his body didn’t respond the way he needed it to, it would be time to step away. He has too much respect for the Giants and Coach Garrett to not do that.”
Of course it didn’t. Take your millions earned during your career Joe and hpefully avoid being a cripple by age 50, or younger
Not that I'm sad about that - but just never seen anything like this haha
Have you seen what's going on with the Raiders?
What is going on with the Raiders? Third player retires in camp, fourth exec resigns - ( New Window )
Yup.
It's actually very good. If guys can't handle the grind, we want to find that out now, not later.
Todd Davis was here for about 2 days; and
Kelvin Benjamin lasted about 10 minutes in camp...
OK, maybe not, but one can appreciate him giving the team the heads-up now rather than later.
Exactly. It isn't a Giants-specific thing. A lot of time a vet goes out there for one more try and just realizes that he can't do it anymore.
It happened last year in Carolina and there started to be talk about Rhule being too tough and then there was a stat showing that between 75 and 100 vets will retire from the time camp starts to the time the rosters are set. Some retire now - some wait until the final cuts when they haven't made a team.
Could be something to watch.
@JFowlerESPN
Free agent center Austin Reiter is expected to visit with the #Giants in the coming days, per source. Two-year starter in Kansas City also met with #Texans and #Bengals.
Funny tweets about this situation are great and I look forward to a few. But I hope no one is getting all excited to write the next great "Judge is a piss poor coach" article based on this.
Video - ( New Window )
Funny tweets about this situation are great and I look forward to a few. But I hope no one is getting all excited to write the next great "Judge is a piss poor coach" article based on this.
Initial installs, especially with new faces, usually look "off."
Some drills aren't designed to have a good vs bad rep...just a teaching rep.
Some drills/techniques are specifically over exaggerated to teach muscle memory.
Reading that DJ had a bad day or that Jonas Seawright is unblockable is clickbait and likely, poor journalism.
Vets retiring in days.
I love it!!!
They'll be looking for next man up. And people coming here are going to have a sense of what they are getting into.
Best wishes to him.
I mean, c’mon. This guy gave his body to the game, and has too much integrity to simply limp around and collect a paycheck. I know you’re probably half-joking, but let’s treat these guys with some respect.
I agree. Exactly. Anyone who plays an instrument, any kind of game, learns anything new at all, should realize about "practice: trying new things, trying old things done differently, going through the learning process. Sometimes it will look ugly, to someone who doesn't get that. Sometimes it looks artificially great. It's practice. Not news.
I guess writers don't "practice" ?
Camp isn't over yet....better hold off on that for now. : )
I would guess most guys that retire are older.
In the training camp video that Marty posted, Osi is discussing a drill the DB's are doing and says he can't evaluate if the DB's are doing the drill correctly because he doesn't know what the coaches are looking for. That should alert anyone listening that any evaluations coming from camp need to be taken with much caution.