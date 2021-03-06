for display only
OL Zach Fulton Retires

EddieNYG : 8:11 am
@TomRock_Newsday

Giants are going to run out of gold watches. Another vet has retired. This time it’s OL Zach Fulton, who informed the team of his decision last night. Fulton joins Todd Davis, Joe Looney and Kelvin Benjamin as guys who have hung ‘em up so far this training camp.

RE: could  
Dr. D : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15324190 Steve in Greenwich said:
have to do with the protocol's players have to follow if they are unvaccinated. The older players who might not be . might not want to get vaccinated may just hang them up rather than be subjected to the protocols.

Interesting. Good theory
RE: Is this only us?  
Toth029 : 8:55 am : link
In comment 15324167 NewBlue said:
Any other teams getting the retirement issue?


Raiders had 3.
This just may be a case  
DavidinBMNY : 9:00 am : link
Where young, pre-rich players are who we need.
I do think it is funny on thread about Zach Fulton  
jvm52106 : 9:05 am : link
that on any other day about Zach Fulton would be 85% he sucks, waste of signing, is now looked at as if something really bad is going on and what will we do..

There will be a lot of VET options out there for us as some teams will need/ want to shed salary for younger players.
What are 'Pio and John Jerry doing?  
jeff57 : 9:05 am : link
Thinking about what Shepard said yesterday  
j_rud : 9:06 am : link
I wonder if this is serving to galvanize the team. Create the mindset that this is something special and not for everyone. The Us vs the World mentality.
Maybe some of the young talent  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:06 am : link
is pretty good and they don't see where they will get playing time!

The retired LB from Denver talked about how he was involved with Real Estate and wanted to focus on that.

Don't forget the cap was reduced so some of these guys are being paid less than normal.
I heard Judge  
eric2425ny : 9:07 am : link
was not happy with his performance the other day and after making Gates and Hernandez run laps as punishment for Fulton’s play they beat his ass with a pillowcase full of bars of soap. That may have been the tipping point in his retirement decision.
Shit! We could have used him as leverage  
Big Blue '56 : 9:09 am : link
in a Deshaun Watson trade..SMH
RE: It's the money  
shyster : 9:10 am : link
In comment 15324153 averagejoe said:
Most NFL vets have made enough money and they come to camp to try to make some more but decide it is not worth it anymore to put their bodies thru the grind of training camp. No reflection on Judge.


I'm with you on this one.

Coming off a 4y/28m deal and now down to just over one mill.

Either you'd be on the bench, which isn't that much fun, or, if you did win a starting spot, putting your body on the line for relative peanuts.
RE: I heard Judge  
Greg from LI : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15324228 eric2425ny said:
was not happy with his performance the other day and after making Gates and Hernandez run laps as punishment for Fulton’s play they beat his ass with a pillowcase full of bars of soap. That may have been the tipping point in his retirement decision.


Live look at Giants training camp....

RE: RE: I heard Judge  
eric2425ny : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15324239 Greg from LI said:
In comment 15324228 eric2425ny said:


was not happy with his performance the other day and after making Gates and Hernandez run laps as punishment for Fulton’s play they beat his ass with a pillowcase full of bars of soap. That may have been the tipping point in his retirement decision.



Live look at Giants training camp....


Ha ha, according to Pat Leonard, Judge was throwing expletives at Fulton and referring to him as “Pyle” throughout camp.
So  
BigBlueFootball44 : 9:13 am : link
when is it time to ask hard questions about Judge and his style? Between the retirements, Robert Saleh's answer to the question about running laps, Benjamin's comments on his way out, Kenny Wiggins comments about the punishment and being used to it since he played for Matt Patricia (who was notoriously hated by the players and subsequently fired)...there's a lot a smoke here.

No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.
RE: RE: I heard Judge  
Jimmy Googs : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15324239 Greg from LI said:
In comment 15324228 eric2425ny said:


was not happy with his performance the other day and after making Gates and Hernandez run laps as punishment for Fulton’s play they beat his ass with a pillowcase full of bars of soap. That may have been the tipping point in his retirement decision.



Live look at Giants training camp....


haha!
RE: RE: Is this only us?  
Bill L : 9:18 am : link
In comment 15324181 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 15324167 NewBlue said:


Quote:


Any other teams getting the retirement issue?


I think the Raiders have had 3 players retire and two executives quit since camp opened.


That's tough. Executives shouldn't have to run gassers.
RE: RE: Is this only us?  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15324181 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 15324167 NewBlue said:


Quote:


Any other teams getting the retirement issue?


I think the Raiders have had 3 players retire and two executives quit since camp opened.


That's true. The Panthers also have had two players retire
Fulton's retirement  
George : 9:19 am : link
cannot be spun in a positive way. He was, I thought, a nice insurance policy for us should any of the IOL go down mid-season. Now I look at our back-ups and get the yips thinking about the short-term health of our Quarterback and Star Running Back.
RE: So  
jvm52106 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15324243 BigBlueFootball44 said:
when is it time to ask hard questions about Judge and his style? Between the retirements, Robert Saleh's answer to the question about running laps, Benjamin's comments on his way out, Kenny Wiggins comments about the punishment and being used to it since he played for Matt Patricia (who was notoriously hated by the players and subsequently fired)...there's a lot a smoke here.

No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.


Ha ha, no... Saleh's comments mean nothing. Mister I haven't coached a game yet has no bearing on what goes on here. I couldn't care less what KB thinks after his fat ass showed up fatter and he didn't like the punishment. WAAAAAAA.....
RE: So  
eric2425ny : 9:21 am : link
In comment 15324243 BigBlueFootball44 said:
when is it time to ask hard questions about Judge and his style? Between the retirements, Robert Saleh's answer to the question about running laps, Benjamin's comments on his way out, Kenny Wiggins comments about the punishment and being used to it since he played for Matt Patricia (who was notoriously hated by the players and subsequently fired)...there's a lot a smoke here.

No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.


I literally had the same discussion with a buddy yesterday. I do think this may be related to the COVID protocols as cited by a poster earlier, but I am concerned the tough rhetoric from Judge could end up falling on deaf ears at some point like we saw with Coughlin before they started that players council within the team and they got Coughlin to lighten up a bit.

It’s a fine line in pro sports because you can’t really scold a bunch of grown men like they are college kids on a regular basis. I mean many of these players are already multi millionaires and make more than the guy screaming at them.

If we start to see the team giving up in key moments of games you will have your answer on how his style is working. We also don’t see 100% of his actions. Coughlin had a lot of nit picky things behind the scenes like the getting to meetings 5 minutes early stuff that pissed off players. I haven’t heard anything like that about Judge up to this point. It’s all been on the field.
And by the way  
George : 9:21 am : link
Running laps around a football field does not lead a professional athlete toward retirement. Something else is going on with Fulton.
When..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:22 am : link
did the coaches become "universally hated"??

Players have been effusive about Judge and Graham throughout the past year and change.
RE: So  
BigBlueShock : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15324243 BigBlueFootball44 said:
when is it time to ask hard questions about Judge and his style? Between the retirements, Robert Saleh's answer to the question about running laps, Benjamin's comments on his way out, Kenny Wiggins comments about the punishment and being used to it since he played for Matt Patricia (who was notoriously hated by the players and subsequently fired)...there's a lot a smoke here.

No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.

I’m gonna need to evidence that Judge is “universally hated”. There are tons of statements from the players saying the exact opposite, so please post some of these elusive universally hated articles. I look forward to seeing them…
RE: Fulton's retirement  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15324252 George said:
cannot be spun in a positive way. He was, I thought, a nice insurance policy for us should any of the IOL go down mid-season. Now I look at our back-ups and get the yips thinking about the short-term health of our Quarterback and Star Running Back.


Yup, there is no positive. Anyone who has ever been part of an organization where people start to quit will tell you that. It sucks for morale.

That said, I don't think this has anything to do with Judge.
RE: So  
Bill L : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15324243 BigBlueFootball44 said:
when is it time to ask hard questions about Judge and his style? Between the retirements, Robert Saleh's answer to the question about running laps, Benjamin's comments on his way out, Kenny Wiggins comments about the punishment and being used to it since he played for Matt Patricia (who was notoriously hated by the players and subsequently fired)...there's a lot a smoke here.

No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.


Where is the evidence that says that Judge is universally hated?
Coughlin  
Toth029 : 9:24 am : link
Did win prior to 2007. He won the division title in 2005.

Why are we comparing Judge to guys like Patricia? Players did not like him. When did you hear this about Judge? Name one. One.
Well at least the Giants have been very consistent  
M.S. : 9:24 am : link

Worst O-line depth 9 years running.

In terms of depth  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:24 am : link
I'm not sure this as big a hit as some of us would have thought a week ago. Wiggins has been the first OG off of the bench, not Fulton.
Retirements..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:25 am : link
don't have to be spun in any direction. Just like most bottom of the roster cuts don't have to be.

A veteran who is about to enter the grind of a season may hang it up for a variety of reasons. It doesn't have to be a negative reflection on anyone (nor a positive one, either).

I'd prefer it is guys who are unsure if they want to compete step aside, but I don't look at it as either a plus or a minus.
RE: In terms of depth  
Toth029 : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15324264 Eric from BBI said:
I'm not sure this as big a hit as some of us would have thought a week ago. Wiggins has been the first OG off of the bench, not Fulton.


Another item to address. Versatility. Fulton maybe was only a one side guy. Wiggins has had experience all over including Tackle. People just assumed Fulton was ahead.
RE: RE: So  
Bill L : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15324254 eric2425ny said:
In comment 15324243 BigBlueFootball44 said:


when is it time to ask hard questions about Judge and his style? Between the retirements, Robert Saleh's answer to the question about running laps, Benjamin's comments on his way out, Kenny Wiggins comments about the punishment and being used to it since he played for Matt Patricia (who was notoriously hated by the players and subsequently fired)...there's a lot a smoke here.

No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.



I literally had the same discussion with a buddy yesterday. I do think this may be related to the COVID protocols as cited by a poster earlier, but I am concerned the tough rhetoric from Judge could end up falling on deaf ears at some point like we saw with Coughlin before they started that players council within the team and they got Coughlin to lighten up a bit.

It’s a fine line in pro sports because you can’t really scold a bunch of grown men like they are college kids on a regular basis. I mean many of these players are already multi millionaires and make more than the guy screaming at them.

If we start to see the team giving up in key moments of games you will have your answer on how his style is working. We also don’t see 100% of his actions. Coughlin had a lot of nit picky things behind the scenes like the getting to meetings 5 minutes early stuff that pissed off players. I haven’t heard anything like that about Judge up to this point. It’s all been on the field.


Last year, we saw the exact opposite of them giving up in key moments. The team was lauded for it's work ethic, conditioning, spirit.

Also, there was an article (can't recall whose it was) on the fight and ensuing laps, etc which also said that Judge has gone out of his way to incorporate players' opinions on any number of things in camp and during the season.
This is already...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:28 am : link
...spinning too fast.

There is no smoke, just vets who are either unprepared or unmotivated to do it one more time.
RE: In terms of depth  
Bill L : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15324264 Eric from BBI said:
I'm not sure this as big a hit as some of us would have thought a week ago. Wiggins has been the first OG off of the bench, not Fulton.


That possibly has as much to do with his retirement than anything else. Especially considering his stage of the career, salary cut ,etc.
I'll worry when regular players stop talking about how much they're  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:28 am : link
on board with this.

Sterling Shepard even said they did harder camps at OU.
The Giants program is a meat-grinder.  
mittenedman : 9:29 am : link
Like JB said the other day, it's not for everyone. They say the same exact things about New England and Alabama.

We should take this as an incredibly good sign, that people who don't want to grind are tapping out.
this isn't making sense  
Platos : 9:30 am : link
somethings gotta give. i really hope this doesn't become a headline if we don't come out the gate winning
I have seen no indication that Judge/staff are hated  
Greg from LI : 9:32 am : link
Most of the players are pretty vocal in support.
It's happening other places as well  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:33 am : link
Tashan Reed
@tashanreed
Three #Raiders have retired in the past week: RB Theo Riddick, LB James Onwualu and OT Sam Young.
RE: this isn't making sense  
Toth029 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15324276 Platos said:
somethings gotta give. i really hope this doesn't become a headline if we don't come out the gate winning


The media will do what they want. No players have said it's too tough for them aside for the guys who now since retired. He's making these guys buy in. Getting upset over 53rds of the roster is kind of silly.

Wiggins being first off the bench is telling for someone like Fulton.
RE: It's happening other places as well  
Toth029 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15324279 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Tashan Reed
@tashanreed
Three #Raiders have retired in the past week: RB Theo Riddick, LB James Onwualu and OT Sam Young.


Young and Riddick old guys as well.
Things are fine with Judge imo  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:36 am : link
They will turn if the Giants don't win which is true of just about any hard line coach. The media will all of a sudden start reporting on the locker room "sources".
WTF  
sharp315 : 9:41 am : link
So glad we drafted 0 linemen this year and booted Zeitler who was the only experienced vet on the line last year.
The Food Sucks  
Samiam : 9:47 am : link
And the portions are small. Fulton had a bad year last year, didn’t seem like he had much in the tank and people are worried about losing him.
RE: The Food Sucks  
Toth029 : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15324314 Samiam said:
And the portions are small. Fulton had a bad year last year, didn’t seem like he had much in the tank and people are worried about losing him.


Like the guy above you. Just, I don't get it.
RE: The Food Sucks  
Mad Mike : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15324314 Samiam said:
And the portions are small. Fulton had a bad year last year, didn’t seem like he had much in the tank and people are worried about losing him.

👍
RE: Things are fine with Judge imo  
BigBlueFootball44 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15324292 Lines of Scrimmage said:
They will turn if the Giants don't win which is true of just about any hard line coach. The media will all of a sudden start reporting on the locker room "sources".


Yeah, this is a good point. We don't hear any of that anonymous sources stuff.
Why would Fulton want to go through the grind of another season  
Zeke's Alibi : 9:55 am : link
if he isn’t going to get playing time? Probably wanted an opportunity to show he had some left in tank, not going to happen, so the logical decision is to retire until he gets force retired next year.
3 OL...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:55 am : link
...drafted in 2020.

All 3 are slated to start in 2021.

This is not exactly ignoring the OL.
Just look at the timeline for Joe Looney  
ghost718 : 9:58 am : link
He's running laps his first day,than Judge blows up on the team the 2nd or 3rd day,and finally, he retires.

But at least he said the right things prior to sprinting down to Roy Rogers.

RE: Im starting to wonder  
Ned In Atlanta : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15324154 antdog24 said:
is this a way for vets to get out of training camp while not taking up a roster spot? Only to unretire when the season starts?


That works if you’re a HOFer like Michael Strahan. Not a JAG who gave up 11 sacks last year
Can’t wait for the media spin  
BillT : 9:59 am : link
Ought to be great.
