OL Zach Fulton Retires

|
|Quote:
|@TomRock_Newsday
Giants are going to run out of gold watches. Another vet has retired. This time it’s OL Zach Fulton, who informed the team of his decision last night. Fulton joins Todd Davis, Joe Looney and Kelvin Benjamin as guys who have hung ‘em up so far this training camp.
Interesting. Good theory
Raiders had 3.
There will be a lot of VET options out there for us as some teams will need/ want to shed salary for younger players.
The retired LB from Denver talked about how he was involved with Real Estate and wanted to focus on that.
Don't forget the cap was reduced so some of these guys are being paid less than normal.
I'm with you on this one.
Coming off a 4y/28m deal and now down to just over one mill.
Either you'd be on the bench, which isn't that much fun, or, if you did win a starting spot, putting your body on the line for relative peanuts.
Live look at Giants training camp....
Quote:
was not happy with his performance the other day and after making Gates and Hernandez run laps as punishment for Fulton’s play they beat his ass with a pillowcase full of bars of soap. That may have been the tipping point in his retirement decision.
Live look at Giants training camp....
Ha ha, according to Pat Leonard, Judge was throwing expletives at Fulton and referring to him as “Pyle” throughout camp.
No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.
Quote:
was not happy with his performance the other day and after making Gates and Hernandez run laps as punishment for Fulton’s play they beat his ass with a pillowcase full of bars of soap. That may have been the tipping point in his retirement decision.
Live look at Giants training camp....
haha!
Quote:
Any other teams getting the retirement issue?
I think the Raiders have had 3 players retire and two executives quit since camp opened.
That's tough. Executives shouldn't have to run gassers.
Quote:
Any other teams getting the retirement issue?
I think the Raiders have had 3 players retire and two executives quit since camp opened.
That's true. The Panthers also have had two players retire
No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.
Ha ha, no... Saleh's comments mean nothing. Mister I haven't coached a game yet has no bearing on what goes on here. I couldn't care less what KB thinks after his fat ass showed up fatter and he didn't like the punishment. WAAAAAAA.....
No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.
I literally had the same discussion with a buddy yesterday. I do think this may be related to the COVID protocols as cited by a poster earlier, but I am concerned the tough rhetoric from Judge could end up falling on deaf ears at some point like we saw with Coughlin before they started that players council within the team and they got Coughlin to lighten up a bit.
It’s a fine line in pro sports because you can’t really scold a bunch of grown men like they are college kids on a regular basis. I mean many of these players are already multi millionaires and make more than the guy screaming at them.
If we start to see the team giving up in key moments of games you will have your answer on how his style is working. We also don’t see 100% of his actions. Coughlin had a lot of nit picky things behind the scenes like the getting to meetings 5 minutes early stuff that pissed off players. I haven’t heard anything like that about Judge up to this point. It’s all been on the field.
Players have been effusive about Judge and Graham throughout the past year and change.
No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.
I’m gonna need to evidence that Judge is “universally hated”. There are tons of statements from the players saying the exact opposite, so please post some of these elusive universally hated articles. I look forward to seeing them…
Yup, there is no positive. Anyone who has ever been part of an organization where people start to quit will tell you that. It sucks for morale.
That said, I don't think this has anything to do with Judge.
No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.
Where is the evidence that says that Judge is universally hated?
Why are we comparing Judge to guys like Patricia? Players did not like him. When did you hear this about Judge? Name one. One.
Worst O-line depth 9 years running.
A veteran who is about to enter the grind of a season may hang it up for a variety of reasons. It doesn't have to be a negative reflection on anyone (nor a positive one, either).
I'd prefer it is guys who are unsure if they want to compete step aside, but I don't look at it as either a plus or a minus.
Another item to address. Versatility. Fulton maybe was only a one side guy. Wiggins has had experience all over including Tackle. People just assumed Fulton was ahead.
Quote:
when is it time to ask hard questions about Judge and his style? Between the retirements, Robert Saleh's answer to the question about running laps, Benjamin's comments on his way out, Kenny Wiggins comments about the punishment and being used to it since he played for Matt Patricia (who was notoriously hated by the players and subsequently fired)...there's a lot a smoke here.
No question the Giants were a better team last year, but coaches being universally hated is not a recipe for success. Coughlin wasn't winning here until he softened up a bit and the team won the Super bowl THAT YEAR.
I literally had the same discussion with a buddy yesterday. I do think this may be related to the COVID protocols as cited by a poster earlier, but I am concerned the tough rhetoric from Judge could end up falling on deaf ears at some point like we saw with Coughlin before they started that players council within the team and they got Coughlin to lighten up a bit.
It’s a fine line in pro sports because you can’t really scold a bunch of grown men like they are college kids on a regular basis. I mean many of these players are already multi millionaires and make more than the guy screaming at them.
If we start to see the team giving up in key moments of games you will have your answer on how his style is working. We also don’t see 100% of his actions. Coughlin had a lot of nit picky things behind the scenes like the getting to meetings 5 minutes early stuff that pissed off players. I haven’t heard anything like that about Judge up to this point. It’s all been on the field.
Last year, we saw the exact opposite of them giving up in key moments. The team was lauded for it's work ethic, conditioning, spirit.
Also, there was an article (can't recall whose it was) on the fight and ensuing laps, etc which also said that Judge has gone out of his way to incorporate players' opinions on any number of things in camp and during the season.
There is no smoke, just vets who are either unprepared or unmotivated to do it one more time.
That possibly has as much to do with his retirement than anything else. Especially considering his stage of the career, salary cut ,etc.
Sterling Shepard even said they did harder camps at OU.
We should take this as an incredibly good sign, that people who don't want to grind are tapping out.
@tashanreed
Three #Raiders have retired in the past week: RB Theo Riddick, LB James Onwualu and OT Sam Young.
The media will do what they want. No players have said it's too tough for them aside for the guys who now since retired. He's making these guys buy in. Getting upset over 53rds of the roster is kind of silly.
Wiggins being first off the bench is telling for someone like Fulton.
@tashanreed
Three #Raiders have retired in the past week: RB Theo Riddick, LB James Onwualu and OT Sam Young.
Young and Riddick old guys as well.
Like the guy above you. Just, I don't get it.
👍
Yeah, this is a good point. We don't hear any of that anonymous sources stuff.
All 3 are slated to start in 2021.
This is not exactly ignoring the OL.
But at least he said the right things prior to sprinting down to Roy Rogers.
That works if you’re a HOFer like Michael Strahan. Not a JAG who gave up 11 sacks last year