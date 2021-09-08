Hall of Fame - Tiki Barber vs Edgerrin James

Yeah I know, another thread on this topic.
I was kinda surprised over the weekend seeing that Edge got into the Hall of Fame. I always thought he was really, really good when he played, but was he ever the top 2 or 3 at his position? And then I checked his career stats and they were pretty solid, but are they that much better than Tiki? I know Tiki has the off-field situation and this topic has been debated forever but just thought I'd bring it up again.
Rush Yards
Tiki - 10,449 (4.7 yards/carry)
Edge - 12,246 (4.0 yards/carry)
Tiki - 5,183
Edge - 3,364
What killed Tiki the most is his first 2/3 years he was a 3rd down back and returner but still ended with some great numbers. Doubt he'll get in but thought Edge was a reasonable comparison (or am I being a homer?)
That’s pretty much what it boils down to in my opinion
The HOF is just like anything else. There is politics and palace intrigue.
I'd agree, however, both would be in my hall of very good but not the HoF.
I'd say he was a top 3 RB in '99 and '00, his first 2 years in the league. Wasn't quite the same after injuring his knee(??) in year 3 though.
Tiki's peak was better though. In terms of yardage (i.e. excluding TDs), Tiki's peak is up there with anyone's. But he's hurt due to the relatively short career and low TD numbers (James has 91 career TDs to 67 for Tiki - 35% more TDs).
Add that to the stats coming up perhaps a bit short, and he fooked himself.
Tiki was a great Giant and I think he will get in down the line to the HOF. Counter point is the Giants rushed for more yards the year after he left and won a Super Bowl.
Outstanding player, deserves to go in.
The anti-Tiki
Except James should get docked too since the Colts won the Super Bowl the year after he left.
Link - ( New Window )
Based on his stats that’s a snub by HOF voters.
I believe there are only 3 HOF RBs with fewer rushing TDs than Tiki and they all played in the 60s/70s:
Sayers - only played 5 healthy seasons
Hornung
Floyd Little
Terrell Davis basically only played 4 seasons and still had more TDs than Tiki. That's why he's on the outside looking in.
Tiki was a great Giant and I think he will get in down the line to the HOF. Counter point is the Giants rushed for more yards the year after he left and won a Super Bowl.
I'm not sure that's a counterpoint so much as it is circumstance. The transition from him to RBBC was pretty lucky and since then its been in the gutter up until Barkley. I don't think its a penalty, the league moved in a different direction shortly after he retired.
Woodson was a 3 time all-pro and won the DPOY. Also led the league in INTs twice and finished in the top 10 in INTs 6x. He was a legit top 3 CB in the league and is 100% a HOF CB.
Same goes for Bettis....
Tiki I saw play every game. I am a bit partial to him.
But even Tiki in my opinion is borderline...
Last several years, players getting in that I would not consider HOFmers? Just my too cents.
Agreed. If he played 2007 and put up 2200 yds with 10 TDs (his average the 3 previous seasons) and then tops that off with a SB win...he'd be a HOF.
In the year after his retirement he repeatedly threw Eli under the bus and enraged the fan base.
It also became karmic that he retired early with eyes on a media career that Strahan ended up swiping from him.
In the year after his retirement he repeatedly threw Eli under the bus and enraged the fan base.
It also became karmic that he retired early with eyes on a media career that Strahan ended up swiping from him.
Thanks in large part to that SB victory that Tiki missed out on!
James had 4 seasons over 2000 all purpose yards
2 seasons over 1500
3 seasons over 1300
Tiki had 3 seasons over 2000 all purpose yards
2 seasons over 1500
1 season over 1300
If Tiki had played one or 2 more seasons at the level he was at or even a little below that, he would have been in already
Well, Tiki's best 3 seasons were with Eli. :-)
I think both guys were borderline but James can hang his hat on being high up the TD list which I think just tipped him into the hall and will be the thing that keeps Tiki out.
I think two more years would have made Tiki a lock.
Tiki did much more with less. So if Edge is in than Tiki should be in. Unfortunately, the pettiness of the voters is obviously getting in the way.
Add that to the stats coming up perhaps a bit short, and he fooked himself.
This one more year and he is likely in especially with SB Ring.
Two more years and he was definitely in. He shot his dick off bad mouthing TC, Eli and basically quitting. I really do not have the problem with him quitting - quality of life later in life would suffer more. Throw in the fact he dumped his wife 8 month prego wife - a big no-no.
For Edge, yeah, I thought he was a great back. I don't know about the PR campaign to get him in but if that helped him then okay. He's more of a HOF back to me that Bettis. (Bettis is another guy that people like isn't he?)
I think likability and a good story can really help get the borderline cases into the HoF. Kurt Warner had a good career, but his story was great and, I think at least, really helped his legend grow beyond his accomplishments on the field. (And I'm not saying he doesn't belong, just that his story is a huge part of his getting in).
So it serves to reason that guys like Tiki aren't going to get the nod because they are perceived as being dickbags.
And of course, for some guys, like Aaron Rodgers, being a dickbag or head case or whatever isn't going to matter one bit. But he's not an edge case, he's a slam dunk.
People forget how good Watters was. Didn't he score like 3 TDs in that Super Bowl blowout vs. the Chargers?
That’s the TD:Fumble ratio for both greats. Tiki (post-Coughkin) was a monster. Imo, he was definitely better than Alexander (who had the TDs but also the best left side to an OL in 30 years). I truly felt he was close to LdT as the best TB in football in those years. But Tomlinson and Alexander were putting up insane TD numbers, not to mention the great KC backs and some other greats. So Tiki having limited TD production due to Jacobs brings him down in terms of stats historically.
37:44
31:9
Those are his ratios in that stat pre and post Coughlin preaching high and tight. He was an infuriating back early in his career due to those fumbles. That one Eagles game will never leave my memory. Luckily we won in spite of the fumbles (thanks to Tiki having a big game otherwise).
His patience was surreal. I also clearly remember the late season Raiders and Chiefs games he had. Just dominant, better than any Saquon game easily. He had a strong OL but knew how to use it. I pray to God or a genie or whatever that Saquon can replicate that patience and not kick it out all the time, because he’d be a God himself if he could do that.
I think Tiki turned out to be an awesome HOF type player. But only after Coughlin/Ingram and it wasn’t enough years because he chose to retire early (can’t blame him). The shit he said after he retired also left a brutally bad taste in our mouths since us diehard NYG fans were doing everything we could to protect Eli. Eli figured it out himself but the damage was done in terms of the Tiki comments.
Without his own fan base to rep him as a potential legend, his legacy deteriorated. He is clearly a borderline HOF back in terms of impact imo. Arguably better than Bettis (The Bus is a weird one) but a guy who was struggled for so long in terms of fumbles that it became something we knew about him.
I agree but your logic is terrible. If we start judging players by who they played with it adds a layer that is completely unnecessary to an already impossible task. You judge the player on the player's career...
Quote:
James had a lot of help from Peyton.
I agree but your logic is terrible. If we start judging players by who they played with it adds a layer that is completely unnecessary to an already impossible task. You judge the player on the player's career...
I think you have to take into account the other players on the team. Look at the talent Kurt Warner had on his teams, several HoF players and some borderline players. People might compare Kurt to Eli while one had all those great players around and the other did not. I wouldn’t judge someone just on the people they played with, but I think it’s fair to include.
Bettis averaged 100 yards per game one time in his career.
In the 5 seasons where he had more than 300 carries, he averaged 100 yards per game once time. Really not great. Total yards, never hit 2000 in a season. Never close, really. James did that 3 times, which speaks to his versatility.
Quote:
In comment 15326340 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
James had a lot of help from Peyton.
I agree but your logic is terrible. If we start judging players by who they played with it adds a layer that is completely unnecessary to an already impossible task. You judge the player on the player's career...
I think you have to take into account the other players on the team. Look at the talent Kurt Warner had on his teams, several HoF players and some borderline players. People might compare Kurt to Eli while one had all those great players around and the other did not. I wouldn’t judge someone just on the people they played with, but I think it’s fair to include.
Warner also had a number of years mid-career where he wasn't playing full time due to injuries and/or benchings, before having three good/great years with the Cardinals in the last three years of his career. If he can make the Hall of Fame, why not Eli.
But once they let Terrell Davis in...I don't know how he doesn't at least get consideration on his career merits.
That said he's definitely getting punished for the way he quit. If he just walked away quietly things would be different now.
But once they let Terrell Davis in...I don't know how he doesn't at least get consideration on his career merits.
That said he's definitely getting punished for the way he quit. If he just walked away quietly things would be different now.
They also let Gale Sayers in and he barely played for seven seasons, same amount of time as Davis.
Quote:
because longevity as a feature back was not there. He had an amazing peak that definitely would have been good enough had he just hung around for a few more years and/or won a ring.
But once they let Terrell Davis in...I don't know how he doesn't at least get consideration on his career merits.
That said he's definitely getting punished for the way he quit. If he just walked away quietly things would be different now.
They also let Gale Sayers in and he barely played for seven seasons, same amount of time as Davis.
I think my big knock on Davis is that every running back in that system from Olandis Gary and Mike Anderson to Clinton Portis had career years.
We're getting into highly subjective territory, but I wouldn't say Davis' game was "transcendent" on the level of Sayers. Sayers is often at least brought up when discussing the GOAT. I don't think anyone thinks Terrell Davis is anywhere near the GOAT.