for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Hall of Fame - Tiki Barber vs Edgerrin James

ImThatGuy : 8/9/2021 12:23 pm
Yeah I know, another thread on this topic.

I was kinda surprised over the weekend seeing that Edge got into the Hall of Fame. I always thought he was really, really good when he played, but was he ever the top 2 or 3 at his position? And then I checked his career stats and they were pretty solid, but are they that much better than Tiki? I know Tiki has the off-field situation and this topic has been debated forever but just thought I'd bring it up again.

Rush Yards
Tiki - 10,449 (4.7 yards/carry)
Edge - 12,246 (4.0 yards/carry)

Tiki - 5,183
Edge - 3,364

What killed Tiki the most is his first 2/3 years he was a 3rd down back and returner but still ended with some great numbers. Doubt he'll get in but thought Edge was a reasonable comparison (or am I being a homer?)
Tiki made too many enemies  
Ben in Tampa : 8/9/2021 12:27 pm : link
And Edge is beloved by very influential people

That’s pretty much what it boils down to in my opinion

The HOF is just like anything else. There is politics and palace intrigue.
Both RBs were very productive...  
BamaBlue : 8/9/2021 12:49 pm : link
but, I think they both belong in the "Hall of the Very Good".
At their respective bests, I prefer Tiki  
JonC : 8/9/2021 12:58 pm : link
but James was consistent and has the extra bit of longevity and stats Tiki "lacks".

I'd agree, however, both would be in my hall of very good but not the HoF.
hard to explain James in the HOF  
bluepepper : 8/9/2021 1:02 pm : link
unless he gets some extra points for the Colts Super Bowl even though he was gone by then.
NFL HoF  
JonC : 8/9/2021 1:03 pm : link
has become the hall of very good or better.
He led the league in rushing twice  
giants#1 : 8/9/2021 1:04 pm : link
and total yards from scrimmage once.

Quote:
I always thought he was really, really good when he played, but was he ever the top 2 or 3 at his position?


I'd say he was a top 3 RB in '99 and '00, his first 2 years in the league. Wasn't quite the same after injuring his knee(??) in year 3 though.

Tiki's peak was better though. In terms of yardage (i.e. excluding TDs), Tiki's peak is up there with anyone's. But he's hurt due to the relatively short career and low TD numbers (James has 91 career TDs to 67 for Tiki - 35% more TDs).
No, you’re not being a homer.  
Section331 : 8/9/2021 1:08 pm : link
Tiki is a borderline HOF player. If he had played in 2007 and put up stats similar to his last 4-5 years, he was a shoo-in, especially with a SB ring.
I agree that if James is in, Tiki should be too  
mfsd : 8/9/2021 1:09 pm : link
yes Tiki rubbed a lot of people wrong with the way his retirement and early post playing media career started out, but I don’t see why that would hurt his Hall chances too much. I think it’s a perception problem...Tiki wasn’t considered one of the best in the game, even though he was his last few years
The one knock on Tiki is the # of fumbles  
Section331 : 8/9/2021 1:10 pm : link
he had early in his career.
It's time to face facts  
JonC : 8/9/2021 1:10 pm : link
Tiki damaged his reputation 1) announcing his retirement mid-season 2) badmouthing Eli on several occasions which 3) effectively broke his relationship with the Giants franchise and its fans. Note how he remains on the NFL periphery to this day.

Add that to the stats coming up perhaps a bit short, and he fooked himself.
both guys are better than Bettis who's in  
UConn4523 : 8/9/2021 1:11 pm : link
and Bettis is primarily in because of the TD's and so many of those are 1 yarders.
James accomplishements  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/9/2021 1:11 pm : link
NFL rookie of the year, two time NFL rushing champion, one of four backs to rush for over 1500 yards 4 times, all decade team. I don't remember him having fumbling problems. Pretty high accomplishments.

Tiki was a great Giant and I think he will get in down the line to the HOF. Counter point is the Giants rushed for more yards the year after he left and won a Super Bowl.
He was a #4 overall pick, so that lends itself to the issue as well  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/9/2021 1:14 pm : link
'Name' guys who go on to have excellent careers have an inside track.

Outstanding player, deserves to go in.

I've always thought  
BlackLight : 8/9/2021 1:16 pm : link
that Tiki got docked because his team won the Super Bowl literally the year after he retired.

RE: both guys are better than Bettis who's in  
giants#1 : 8/9/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15326255 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and Bettis is primarily in because of the TD's and so many of those are 1 yarders.


The anti-Tiki
RE: I've always thought  
bluepepper : 8/9/2021 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15326259 BlackLight said:
Quote:
that Tiki got docked because his team won the Super Bowl literally the year after he retired.

Except James should get docked too since the Colts won the Super Bowl the year after he left.
The stat I always bring out tor Tiki’s HOF consideration is . . .  
gmenrule-va : 8/9/2021 1:24 pm : link
He is only one of three backs with 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 recieiving yards. The other two are already in the HOF.
Link - ( New Window )
It was said earlier....  
DannyDimes : 8/9/2021 1:26 pm : link
Both really good players, neither was HOF material in my opinion....
Not to sidetrack this convo  
bceagle05 : 8/9/2021 1:27 pm : link
but I always find it funny that people in the media/social media world will obsess for years over Eli's HOF candidacy and stay silent as a guy like Edgerrin James or Frank Gore or dozens of other good-but-not-great players get in. I have no issue with Charles Woodson getting in, but was he ever a true shutdown corner in this league? The Giants routinely lit him up in Oakland and Green Bay. I never once went into a game against him thinking, "whatever you do, don't challenge Woodson!" As JonC said, it's a Hall of Very Good at this point.
Bottom Line: Tiki deserves HOF recognition  
Rick in Dallas : 8/9/2021 1:32 pm : link
In 8 years he hasn’t even made the semi final level.
Based on his stats that’s a snub by HOF voters.
RE: The stat I always bring out tor Tiki’s HOF consideration is . . .  
giants#1 : 8/9/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15326272 gmenrule-va said:
Quote:
He is only one of three backs with 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 recieiving yards. The other two are already in the HOF. Link - ( New Window )


I believe there are only 3 HOF RBs with fewer rushing TDs than Tiki and they all played in the 60s/70s:

Sayers - only played 5 healthy seasons
Hornung
Floyd Little

Terrell Davis basically only played 4 seasons and still had more TDs than Tiki. That's why he's on the outside looking in.
Tiki  
Joey in VA : 8/9/2021 1:34 pm : link
Overvalued his on air talent and undervalued his playing career with that decision. If he stays he's a Super Bowl champion the next year and if he had stuck it out for two more years, who knows if losing Burress derails the 2008 season. Tiki was able to carry the offense alone, what might have been. If you add another 2,500-3,000 yards and a ring he's in.
RE: James accomplishements  
UConn4523 : 8/9/2021 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15326256 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
NFL rookie of the year, two time NFL rushing champion, one of four backs to rush for over 1500 yards 4 times, all decade team. I don't remember him having fumbling problems. Pretty high accomplishments.

Tiki was a great Giant and I think he will get in down the line to the HOF. Counter point is the Giants rushed for more yards the year after he left and won a Super Bowl.


I'm not sure that's a counterpoint so much as it is circumstance. The transition from him to RBBC was pretty lucky and since then its been in the gutter up until Barkley. I don't think its a penalty, the league moved in a different direction shortly after he retired.
RE: Not to sidetrack this convo  
giants#1 : 8/9/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15326274 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but I always find it funny that people in the media/social media world will obsess for years over Eli's HOF candidacy and stay silent as a guy like Edgerrin James or Frank Gore or dozens of other good-but-not-great players get in. I have no issue with Charles Woodson getting in, but was he ever a true shutdown corner in this league? The Giants routinely lit him up in Oakland and Green Bay. I never once went into a game against him thinking, "whatever you do, don't challenge Woodson!" As JonC said, it's a Hall of Very Good at this point.


Woodson was a 3 time all-pro and won the DPOY. Also led the league in INTs twice and finished in the top 10 in INTs 6x. He was a legit top 3 CB in the league and is 100% a HOF CB.
for whatever reason I just don't see  
Giants86 : 8/9/2021 1:38 pm : link
James as a Hall Of Famer?
Same goes for Bettis....
Tiki I saw play every game. I am a bit partial to him.
But even Tiki in my opinion is borderline...
Last several years, players getting in that I would not consider HOFmers? Just my too cents.

RE: Tiki  
giants#1 : 8/9/2021 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15326284 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Overvalued his on air talent and undervalued his playing career with that decision. If he stays he's a Super Bowl champion the next year and if he had stuck it out for two more years, who knows if losing Burress derails the 2008 season. Tiki was able to carry the offense alone, what might have been. If you add another 2,500-3,000 yards and a ring he's in.


Agreed. If he played 2007 and put up 2200 yds with 10 TDs (his average the 3 previous seasons) and then tops that off with a SB win...he'd be a HOF.
The Giants beating  
GGGGmen : 8/9/2021 1:42 pm : link
NE in the 08 SB was the worst thing that ever happened to Tiki's career.

In the year after his retirement he repeatedly threw Eli under the bus and enraged the fan base.

It also became karmic that he retired early with eyes on a media career that Strahan ended up swiping from him.
I agree they both belong in the Hall of the Very Good  
D HOS : 8/9/2021 1:50 pm : link
I wish Tiki had delayed his retirement until after the super bowl win and had just kept his mouth shut in public about Eli. Then Tiki would certainly be in a HOF discussion. I wish that so much because Tiki the player on the field was pretty dominating in the 2nd part of his career.
RE: The Giants beating  
giants#1 : 8/9/2021 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15326294 GGGGmen said:
Quote:
NE in the 08 SB was the worst thing that ever happened to Tiki's career.

In the year after his retirement he repeatedly threw Eli under the bus and enraged the fan base.

It also became karmic that he retired early with eyes on a media career that Strahan ended up swiping from him.


Thanks in large part to that SB victory that Tiki missed out on!
I bet Tiki wishes that too  
D HOS : 8/9/2021 1:51 pm : link
...
I think Tiki should be in Hall over James  
ZogZerg : 8/9/2021 2:16 pm : link
James had a lot of help from Peyton.
Tiki  
TrueBlue56 : 8/9/2021 2:21 pm : link
is hurt more by the first 5 years of his career. Not only did he not have upper echelon numbers, but he was a fumbler. Edgerrin James was more consistent over his career and the lapses in production were due to injuries. Tiki had 35 fumbles in a 4 year stretch. The most james had in a 4 year stretch and thats counting his season high 8 in his rookie year.

James had 4 seasons over 2000 all purpose yards
2 seasons over 1500
3 seasons over 1300

Tiki had 3 seasons over 2000 all purpose yards
2 seasons over 1500
1 season over 1300

If Tiki had played one or 2 more seasons at the level he was at or even a little below that, he would have been in already
There is a clear case for Tiki to be in the HoF  
Jimmy Googs : 8/9/2021 2:33 pm : link
As noted above though, being tagged a fumbler for a part of his career, and then his poor departure/next career phase hasn't helped him at all...
RE: I think Tiki should be in Hall over James  
giants#1 : 8/9/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15326340 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
James had a lot of help from Peyton.


Well, Tiki's best 3 seasons were with Eli. :-)
Similar players  
bronxct1 : 8/9/2021 4:06 pm : link
They're very similar players. They have pretty much the same total yards from scrimmage in their careers but James' TD numbers are much much better. He's tied for 31st all-time in total TD's. Tiki is about 80 spots lower on the list.

I think both guys were borderline but James can hang his hat on being high up the TD list which I think just tipped him into the hall and will be the thing that keeps Tiki out.

I think two more years would have made Tiki a lock.
I really liked Edge...  
bw in dc : 8/9/2021 4:12 pm : link
but I can argue he was a huge beneficiary of getting the bulk of his production playing with the Colts and Peyton's offense.

Tiki did much more with less. So if Edge is in than Tiki should be in. Unfortunately, the pettiness of the voters is obviously getting in the way.
RE: It's time to face facts  
section125 : 8/9/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15326253 JonC said:
Quote:
Tiki damaged his reputation 1) announcing his retirement mid-season 2) badmouthing Eli on several occasions which 3) effectively broke his relationship with the Giants franchise and its fans. Note how he remains on the NFL periphery to this day.

Add that to the stats coming up perhaps a bit short, and he fooked himself.


This one more year and he is likely in especially with SB Ring.

Two more years and he was definitely in. He shot his dick off bad mouthing TC, Eli and basically quitting. I really do not have the problem with him quitting - quality of life later in life would suffer more. Throw in the fact he dumped his wife 8 month prego wife - a big no-no.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2021 7:10 pm : link
Not a Tiki fan, but if dudes like Bettis, Edge, TD are getting in...Tiki deserves some serious merit too. He was a beast those last couple of seasons. That said, I don't think we win it all in '07 if he's on the team so, all in all, it worked out for the best in terms of our luck.
Both boarder line cases...  
trueblueinpw : 8/9/2021 7:13 pm : link
What keeps Tiki out is all of the things noted above, the early years of fumbling, the mid-season retirement, being a total dick to his teammates, his coach and his wife. The Giants winning the Super after he left can't help. Tiki just seems like a very unlikeable moron. Great back - yes - but completely unlikeable.

For Edge, yeah, I thought he was a great back. I don't know about the PR campaign to get him in but if that helped him then okay. He's more of a HOF back to me that Bettis. (Bettis is another guy that people like isn't he?)
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2021 7:17 pm : link
I think Bettis is in because a lot in the media like him & the whole last season/winning a title in his hometown of Detroit. He's a ND dude, but I never loved Bettis as a back.
RE: ...  
trueblueinpw : 8/9/2021 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15326627 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think Bettis is in because a lot in the media like him & the whole last season/winning a title in his hometown of Detroit. He's a ND dude, but I never loved Bettis as a back.


I think likability and a good story can really help get the borderline cases into the HoF. Kurt Warner had a good career, but his story was great and, I think at least, really helped his legend grow beyond his accomplishments on the field. (And I'm not saying he doesn't belong, just that his story is a huge part of his getting in).

So it serves to reason that guys like Tiki aren't going to get the nod because they are perceived as being dickbags.

And of course, for some guys, like Aaron Rodgers, being a dickbag or head case or whatever isn't going to matter one bit. But he's not an edge case, he's a slam dunk.
With Edge in...  
bw in dc : 8/9/2021 8:02 pm : link
than it's time for Ricky Watters to get in. He had an underrated, excellent career - even his a SB - and deserves a spot in Canton.
RE: With Edge in...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2021 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15326655 bw in dc said:
Quote:
than it's time for Ricky Watters to get in. He had an underrated, excellent career - even his a SB - and deserves a spot in Canton.


People forget how good Watters was. Didn't he score like 3 TDs in that Super Bowl blowout vs. the Chargers?
EJ: 91/44  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 8/10/2021 12:01 am : link
Tiki: 68/53

That’s the TD:Fumble ratio for both greats. Tiki (post-Coughkin) was a monster. Imo, he was definitely better than Alexander (who had the TDs but also the best left side to an OL in 30 years). I truly felt he was close to LdT as the best TB in football in those years. But Tomlinson and Alexander were putting up insane TD numbers, not to mention the great KC backs and some other greats. So Tiki having limited TD production due to Jacobs brings him down in terms of stats historically.

37:44
31:9

Those are his ratios in that stat pre and post Coughlin preaching high and tight. He was an infuriating back early in his career due to those fumbles. That one Eagles game will never leave my memory. Luckily we won in spite of the fumbles (thanks to Tiki having a big game otherwise).

His patience was surreal. I also clearly remember the late season Raiders and Chiefs games he had. Just dominant, better than any Saquon game easily. He had a strong OL but knew how to use it. I pray to God or a genie or whatever that Saquon can replicate that patience and not kick it out all the time, because he’d be a God himself if he could do that.

I think Tiki turned out to be an awesome HOF type player. But only after Coughlin/Ingram and it wasn’t enough years because he chose to retire early (can’t blame him). The shit he said after he retired also left a brutally bad taste in our mouths since us diehard NYG fans were doing everything we could to protect Eli. Eli figured it out himself but the damage was done in terms of the Tiki comments.

Without his own fan base to rep him as a potential legend, his legacy deteriorated. He is clearly a borderline HOF back in terms of impact imo. Arguably better than Bettis (The Bus is a weird one) but a guy who was struggled for so long in terms of fumbles that it became something we knew about him.
At his best  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 8/10/2021 12:03 am : link
I definitely think he was better than Edge, who had the befit of a Legendary QB: although I’m not sure how Peytons audibles played a role in Edge’s YPC stats.
RE: I think Tiki should be in Hall over James  
DannyDimes : 8/10/2021 8:27 am : link
In comment 15326340 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
James had a lot of help from Peyton.


I agree but your logic is terrible. If we start judging players by who they played with it adds a layer that is completely unnecessary to an already impossible task. You judge the player on the player's career...
RE: RE: I think Tiki should be in Hall over James  
trueblueinpw : 8/10/2021 8:34 am : link
In comment 15326916 DannyDimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15326340 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


James had a lot of help from Peyton.



I agree but your logic is terrible. If we start judging players by who they played with it adds a layer that is completely unnecessary to an already impossible task. You judge the player on the player's career...


I think you have to take into account the other players on the team. Look at the talent Kurt Warner had on his teams, several HoF players and some borderline players. People might compare Kurt to Eli while one had all those great players around and the other did not. I wouldn’t judge someone just on the people they played with, but I think it’s fair to include.
Bettis was a stat compiler who rumbled on run-heavy offenses  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/10/2021 9:17 am : link
and the last five years of his career were totally forgettable.

Bettis averaged 100 yards per game one time in his career.

In the 5 seasons where he had more than 300 carries, he averaged 100 yards per game once time. Really not great. Total yards, never hit 2000 in a season. Never close, really. James did that 3 times, which speaks to his versatility.



RE: RE: RE: I think Tiki should be in Hall over James  
Angel Eyes : 8/10/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15326919 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
In comment 15326916 DannyDimes said:


Quote:


In comment 15326340 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


James had a lot of help from Peyton.



I agree but your logic is terrible. If we start judging players by who they played with it adds a layer that is completely unnecessary to an already impossible task. You judge the player on the player's career...



I think you have to take into account the other players on the team. Look at the talent Kurt Warner had on his teams, several HoF players and some borderline players. People might compare Kurt to Eli while one had all those great players around and the other did not. I wouldn’t judge someone just on the people they played with, but I think it’s fair to include.

Warner also had a number of years mid-career where he wasn't playing full time due to injuries and/or benchings, before having three good/great years with the Cardinals in the last three years of his career. If he can make the Hall of Fame, why not Eli.
Barber is the rare guy who went out at top of his game  
weeg in the bronx : 8/10/2021 9:23 am : link
And statistically he should be in the HOF with his body of work. He's top 15 with yards from scrimmage as it is, one of the few players to have over 2000 yards from scrimmage multiple times.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 8/10/2021 9:31 am : link
I would vote for Tiki, he was probably a top three or five back his last three years. He lacks the longevity of some others, but still played a decade.
I used to think Tiki should not get in  
widmerseyebrow : 8/10/2021 10:28 am : link
because longevity as a feature back was not there. He had an amazing peak that definitely would have been good enough had he just hung around for a few more years and/or won a ring.

But once they let Terrell Davis in...I don't know how he doesn't at least get consideration on his career merits.

That said he's definitely getting punished for the way he quit. If he just walked away quietly things would be different now.
RE: I used to think Tiki should not get in  
Angel Eyes : 8/10/2021 10:39 am : link
In comment 15327006 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
because longevity as a feature back was not there. He had an amazing peak that definitely would have been good enough had he just hung around for a few more years and/or won a ring.

But once they let Terrell Davis in...I don't know how he doesn't at least get consideration on his career merits.

That said he's definitely getting punished for the way he quit. If he just walked away quietly things would be different now.

They also let Gale Sayers in and he barely played for seven seasons, same amount of time as Davis.
Tiki  
PaulN : 8/10/2021 3:20 pm : link
Ruined it for himself. He has no coach going to bat for him, he killed the coach that would have. Plus I agree, the one or two more years would have sealed it. The Giants winning the Superbowl the year after he retired is an absolute killer.
Tiki  
RasputinPrime : 8/10/2021 3:29 pm : link
brought that on himself. Either way, neither are HOF RBs in my book.
RE: RE: I used to think Tiki should not get in  
widmerseyebrow : 8/10/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15327018 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15327006 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


because longevity as a feature back was not there. He had an amazing peak that definitely would have been good enough had he just hung around for a few more years and/or won a ring.

But once they let Terrell Davis in...I don't know how he doesn't at least get consideration on his career merits.

That said he's definitely getting punished for the way he quit. If he just walked away quietly things would be different now.


They also let Gale Sayers in and he barely played for seven seasons, same amount of time as Davis.


I think my big knock on Davis is that every running back in that system from Olandis Gary and Mike Anderson to Clinton Portis had career years.

We're getting into highly subjective territory, but I wouldn't say Davis' game was "transcendent" on the level of Sayers. Sayers is often at least brought up when discussing the GOAT. I don't think anyone thinks Terrell Davis is anywhere near the GOAT.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 