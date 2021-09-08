Hall of Fame - Tiki Barber vs Edgerrin James ImThatGuy : 8/9/2021 12:23 pm

Yeah I know, another thread on this topic.



I was kinda surprised over the weekend seeing that Edge got into the Hall of Fame. I always thought he was really, really good when he played, but was he ever the top 2 or 3 at his position? And then I checked his career stats and they were pretty solid, but are they that much better than Tiki? I know Tiki has the off-field situation and this topic has been debated forever but just thought I'd bring it up again.



Rush Yards

Tiki - 10,449 (4.7 yards/carry)

Edge - 12,246 (4.0 yards/carry)



Tiki - 5,183

Edge - 3,364



What killed Tiki the most is his first 2/3 years he was a 3rd down back and returner but still ended with some great numbers. Doubt he'll get in but thought Edge was a reasonable comparison (or am I being a homer?)