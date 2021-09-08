Giants unveil uniform schedule

Includes two straight weeks of the Color Rush uniforms complete with the Giants' logo from the 80s and 90s for weeks 11 and 12, as well as a 10th anniversary tribute uniform for week 6 vs. the Rams. New York Giants announce 2021 uniform schedule
It'd be fun to have something like that. No complaints, but would love to see an intimidating uniform vs powder whites...
Disagree. The gray is the nicest pant in all of sport.
Absolutely, and now that the stupid 1 helmet rule is gone, there's going to be more alternates sprinkled in as well.
Not a fan of the sleeve stripes, and I prefer the NY logo.
Just my opinion, but I'm not a fan of either of the white pants. The fact that the Giants are only wearing grey once this year is a shame. Their standard uniform set was once one of the best in the league, I think the detraction of grey is a mistake. I didn't mind the white pants a couple of times a year as an alterante, but they should not be featured 16 of 17 games (19 of 20 if you count the preseason).
2020 Giants GUD page - ( New Window )
From the linked selection, the color rush are my favorite, but I agree, the uni LT is wearing in that picture, that's the one and only true uniform.
After the color rush I like the tribute uniform with the gray pants and red and blue stripe. Keep that as the away uniform.
Personally, I like the current home uni and hope they keep it. If they want to experiment with road unis and color rush, fine with me.
May as well just call them Big Red.
May as well just call them Big Red.
Quote:
I can not be convinced that this can be improved upon. These at home, color rush away.
Quote:
I wish they would go with the color rush full time on the road. Those are awesome. Nice clean look with plenty of blue.
May as well just call them Big Red.
Yup, how can there be zero blue in the uniform?
Agreed, not a fan of too much red
Quote:
Good, I always disliked the grey pants.
Didn't mind them as much on the road but the home pants change was great to see. It was one of the most depressing uniforms in sports when it was blue and gray.
I like this idea. In fact, why do we have to keep the same name every week? Let’s call ourselves the Chiefs one week and wear their unis. Mix it up. Or go into other sports. The NY Jazz one week. Then NY United. Then the NY Roughriders. Or defunct teams: NY Northstars, then Whalers. NY Red Army. So many options if we think outside the box.
Just win. There’s a reason why pics of the jerseys posted with Parcells’ teams are popular with Giants fans; they won.
How can they be retiring #92 and handing out #53 to any guy that walks in off the street. No offense to Strahan and he's a no doubt HOFer but he wasn't Harry Carson on or off the field.
The Harry Carson Super Bowl XXI coin toss picture is one of the most epic photos ever taken of a Giant.
Another vote for the Blue home 1980's uniform. I understand why they are using the roads though. Blue pants would be horrid.
Makes no sense. I love those unis. And I think we're in large majority.
By the way, Jones is not wearing gloves, but everyone else will.
What color gloves?
That being said, I agree with those who like the gray: it’s a classic look. Their gray pants look (when they started wearing the road gray pants at all times) is a lot better than the white pants.
Nonsense. The gray pants are abysmal. There’s nothing classic about them. The color scheme just doesn’t work with the Giants colors. They just look dull and boring.
Quote:
Are the best ones of the GIANTS logo era, but they need to stick with that duller royal color (almost navy) and the navy blue helmet if they are going to go back to that. It was such a great look to have the contrasting blues. The dark helmets were fantastic.
That being said, I agree with those who like the gray: it’s a classic look. Their gray pants look (when they started wearing the road gray pants at all times) is a lot better than the white pants.
Completely wrong. The white pants suck. Not classic? 50s/60s Giants had gray pants. The face masks are gray… it’s an old time NFL color and was there long before the Giants had white pants. It’s a nice contrast to me. The new white and red ones are awful.
Ew….that jersey with white pants and a white face mask would look 1000x nicer and sleeker.
May as well just call them Big Red.
+1. Way too much red.
If they're not going to make the "color rush" uniforms their fulltime set (which they should, immediately) can we at least get some blue in the jersey and pants?
Who is deciding that the Giants need to be more red?
It's time to throw out the road uniforms and try again.
Complaining about red is dumb. It has been one of the Giants main colors throughout the organization's history. You don't throw out history because it doesn't fit a nickname.
It wasn't a time of Mara Rule
I like the white pants with the 60's style home and road jerseys. I think it combines two great era's of Giants football since they wore white pants from the late 70's up until 2000.
Plus, all white uniforms always "pop" on TV.