Giants unveil uniform schedule

Angel Eyes : 8/9/2021 4:15 pm
Includes two straight weeks of the Color Rush uniforms complete with the Giants' logo from the 80s and 90s for weeks 11 and 12, as well as a 10th anniversary tribute uniform for week 6 vs. the Rams.
New York Giants announce 2021 uniform schedule - ( New Window )
Not a big fan of all the red  
whispa : 8/9/2021 5:09 pm : link
Prefer the darker blue from years back as well.
Gray>>>white  
mattnyg05 : 8/9/2021 5:21 pm : link
It’s a classic look. The white in this case is too much white. They need some kind of blue in the pants even if it was a small stripe. For all the shit people give the gray pants look the giants 2005 gray pants/black shoes home and road are about as good as it gets in the NFL.
I'm gonna be in the minority here  
bLiTz 2k : 8/9/2021 5:21 pm : link
But I dig them.
.  
Go Terps : 8/9/2021 5:27 pm : link
I can not be convinced that this can be improved upon. These at home, color rush away.

Uniforms featuring Black would be cool  
DavidinBMNY : 8/9/2021 5:27 pm : link
I hate the Eagles but I think there Black uniforms are cool. Our color rush uniforms are nice, better then lots of teams but a little "Black and Blue" would be fun. College teams like Kentucky and I think Duke do it. I think it would be a huge $ maker if they had a Black Jersey and Blue or Black pants. How about Powder Blue UNC's blackout uniform?

It'd be fun to have something like that. No complaints, but would love to see an intimidating uniform vs powder whites...
RE: RE: We have new Road pants:  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8/9/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15326476 Big Blue Hokie said:
Quote:
Good, I always disliked the grey pants.


Disagree. The gray is the nicest pant in all of sport.
Article was an interesting read..  
Sean : 8/9/2021 5:35 pm : link
First, the Giants are wearing their color rush uniforms twice this season, with an option for a third game. I have a feeling the Giants are prepping for a uniform change within the next few years, the color rush uniforms will be prominent. Just think that’s where this is headed.
RE: Article was an interesting read..  
bLiTz 2k : 8/9/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15326548 Sean said:
Quote:
First, the Giants are wearing their color rush uniforms twice this season, with an option for a third game. I have a feeling the Giants are prepping for a uniform change within the next few years, the color rush uniforms will be prominent. Just think that’s where this is headed.


Absolutely, and now that the stupid 1 helmet rule is gone, there's going to be more alternates sprinkled in as well.
RE: .  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 8/9/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15326537 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I can not be convinced that this can be improved upon. These at home, color rush away.



Not a fan of the sleeve stripes, and I prefer the NY logo.

Other than that, sure.
White pants > grey pants  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 8/9/2021 5:45 pm : link
Let the fucking Cowboys and Pat's wear grey.
I will  
jtfuoco : 8/9/2021 5:46 pm : link
miss the grey pants they were was always my favorite. I agree that the away uniform has too much red. The numbers and socks should be blue but I guess that's too close to the color rush uniform.
We have them posted on the GUD already.  
truebluelarry : 8/9/2021 5:50 pm : link
The amazing Bill Schaefer drew up those new road pants in near record time!

Just my opinion, but I'm not a fan of either of the white pants. The fact that the Giants are only wearing grey once this year is a shame. Their standard uniform set was once one of the best in the league, I think the detraction of grey is a mistake. I didn't mind the white pants a couple of times a year as an alterante, but they should not be featured 16 of 17 games (19 of 20 if you count the preseason).
2020 Giants GUD page - ( New Window )
I like the gray pants  
D HOS : 8/9/2021 5:51 pm : link
Not a fan of the white pants. Put the blue stripe down the leg at least.

From the linked selection, the color rush are my favorite, but I agree, the uni LT is wearing in that picture, that's the one and only true uniform.

After the color rush I like the tribute uniform with the gray pants and red and blue stripe. Keep that as the away uniform.
I've always been confused at why our Color Rush uniforms have no  
PatersonPlank : 8/9/2021 5:54 pm : link
"color". They are white.
RE: I've always been confused at why our Color Rush uniforms have no  
81_Great_Dane : 8/9/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15326567 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
"color". They are white.
Because the Giants are kind of staid and don't want to do some garish out-of-the-box thing.

Personally, I like the current home uni and hope they keep it. If they want to experiment with road unis and color rush, fine with me.
RE: Too much damn red  
Optimus-NY : 8/9/2021 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15326487 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
I wish they would go with the color rush full time on the road. Those are awesome. Nice clean look with plenty of blue.

May as well just call them Big Red.


Exactly.
RE: I just wish we could make out color rush uniforms  
Optimus-NY : 8/9/2021 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15326507 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
our permanent Road uniform's going forward, as others have suggested. Just do it already.


+1 million
RE: .  
Optimus-NY : 8/9/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15326537 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I can not be convinced that this can be improved upon. These at home, color rush away.



+ infinity

RE: Too much damn red  
Once a Giant Only a Giant : 8/9/2021 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15326487 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
I wish they would go with the color rush full time on the road. Those are awesome. Nice clean look with plenty of blue.

May as well just call them Big Red.


Agreed
RE: RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15326584 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15326537 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I can not be convinced that this can be improved upon. These at home, color rush away.





+ infinity


+2.
RE: RE: Too much damn red  
dlauster : 8/9/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15326491 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15326487 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


I wish they would go with the color rush full time on the road. Those are awesome. Nice clean look with plenty of blue.

May as well just call them Big Red.



Yup, how can there be zero blue in the uniform?


Agreed, not a fan of too much red
Another idea  
dlauster : 8/9/2021 7:17 pm : link
Go with purple and yellow. Complimentary colors. We should shake things up. Like Costanza dragging the Yankees trophies around the parking lot…

.
RE: RE: We have new Road pants:  
BestFeature : 8/9/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15326476 Big Blue Hokie said:
Quote:
In comment 15326472 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:







Good, I always disliked the grey pants.


Didn't mind them as much on the road but the home pants change was great to see. It was one of the most depressing uniforms in sports when it was blue and gray.
RE: Another idea  
Daniel in MI : 8/9/2021 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15326628 dlauster said:
Quote:
Go with purple and yellow. Complimentary colors. We should shake things up. Like Costanza dragging the Yankees trophies around the parking lot…

.

I like this idea. In fact, why do we have to keep the same name every week? Let’s call ourselves the Chiefs one week and wear their unis. Mix it up. Or go into other sports. The NY Jazz one week. Then NY United. Then the NY Roughriders. Or defunct teams: NY Northstars, then Whalers. NY Red Army. So many options if we think outside the box.
I couldn’t care less what has changed.  
bwitz : 8/9/2021 7:50 pm : link
In the grand scheme of things, it’s meaningless.

Just win. There’s a reason why pics of the jerseys posted with Parcells’ teams are popular with Giants fans; they won.
That picture of LT  
arniefez : 8/9/2021 7:57 pm : link
those were the days. The golden age of the NFL and the best defensive player in NFL history.

How can they be retiring #92 and handing out #53 to any guy that walks in off the street. No offense to Strahan and he's a no doubt HOFer but he wasn't Harry Carson on or off the field.

The Harry Carson Super Bowl XXI coin toss picture is one of the most epic photos ever taken of a Giant.

Another vote for the Blue home 1980's uniform. I understand why they are using the roads though. Blue pants would be horrid.

Can you imagine how many jersey's they would sell  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/9/2021 8:04 pm : link
if they went back to the 80's/90's home uniforms? They'd be printing money. I can't believe they won't go back to them.
RE: Can you imagine how many jersey's they would sell  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/9/2021 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15326656 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
if they went back to the 80's/90's home uniforms? They'd be printing money. I can't believe they won't go back to them.


Makes no sense. I love those unis. And I think we're in large majority.
To my eyes, if the shirts and the pants are the same color  
Marty in Albany : 8/9/2021 8:18 pm : link
it does not look like a football uniform. It looks like a baseball uniform, and baseball uniforms look like pajamas.

By the way, Jones is not wearing gloves, but everyone else will.

What color gloves?
The 86-89 jerseys  
mattnyg05 : 8/9/2021 8:35 pm : link
Are the best ones of the GIANTS logo era, but they need to stick with that duller royal color (almost navy) and the navy blue helmet if they are going to go back to that. It was such a great look to have the contrasting blues. The dark helmets were fantastic.

That being said, I agree with those who like the gray: it’s a classic look. Their gray pants look (when they started wearing the road gray pants at all times) is a lot better than the white pants.
RE: The 86-89 jerseys  
BigBlueShock : 8/9/2021 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15326670 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
Are the best ones of the GIANTS logo era, but they need to stick with that duller royal color (almost navy) and the navy blue helmet if they are going to go back to that. It was such a great look to have the contrasting blues. The dark helmets were fantastic.

That being said, I agree with those who like the gray: it’s a classic look. Their gray pants look (when they started wearing the road gray pants at all times) is a lot better than the white pants.

Nonsense. The gray pants are abysmal. There’s nothing classic about them. The color scheme just doesn’t work with the Giants colors. They just look dull and boring.
If it ain't broke  
Cyrus the Great : 8/9/2021 9:34 pm : link
don't fix it. The gray pants looked good, we won 2 super bowls in those. I hate the color rush jerseys(especially the white socks) but I think they will become full time soon unfortunately. I hope Nike stays the fuck away from our uniforms, everything they touch turns to shit. Regular home jerseys with gray pants, regular away jerseys with gray pants. Leave it at that, no alternate bullshit.
The grey pants  
Josh in the City : 8/9/2021 9:43 pm : link
are just brutally ugly…glad to see the team finally getting rid of them. But I agree with others that the standard away jerseys need some blue instead of all red. The color rush jerseys are just about perfect and would love to see those become the standard away jerseys going forward. The home jerseys with the blue top and white pants are also great. Next color rush should add in some blue pants which would be pretty cool and different.
RE: RE: The 86-89 jerseys  
mattnyg05 : 8/9/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15326682 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15326670 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:


Are the best ones of the GIANTS logo era, but they need to stick with that duller royal color (almost navy) and the navy blue helmet if they are going to go back to that. It was such a great look to have the contrasting blues. The dark helmets were fantastic.

That being said, I agree with those who like the gray: it’s a classic look. Their gray pants look (when they started wearing the road gray pants at all times) is a lot better than the white pants.


Nonsense. The gray pants are abysmal. There’s nothing classic about them. The color scheme just doesn’t work with the Giants colors. They just look dull and boring.


Completely wrong. The white pants suck. Not classic? 50s/60s Giants had gray pants. The face masks are gray… it’s an old time NFL color and was there long before the Giants had white pants. It’s a nice contrast to me. The new white and red ones are awful.
RE: If it ain't broke  
mattnyg05 : 8/9/2021 9:54 pm : link
In comment 15326692 Cyrus the Great said:
Quote:
don't fix it. The gray pants looked good, we won 2 super bowls in those. I hate the color rush jerseys(especially the white socks) but I think they will become full time soon unfortunately. I hope Nike stays the fuck away from our uniforms, everything they touch turns to shit. Regular home jerseys with gray pants, regular away jerseys with gray pants. Leave it at that, no alternate bullshit.


Agreed
Just saying  
mattnyg05 : 8/9/2021 10:03 pm : link
It doesn’t get more classic than this
RE: Just saying  
Josh in the City : 8/9/2021 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15326705 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
It doesn’t get more classic than this

Ew….that jersey with white pants and a white face mask would look 1000x nicer and sleeker.
I hate the white pants  
JoeyBigBlue : 8/9/2021 10:39 pm : link
I loved the grey pants on the home and road uniforms. Especially greys with the pinstripe on the sides. Those looked awesome.
Thank god we're wearing blue in Miami  
Geomon : 8/9/2021 10:58 pm : link
I'm going to that game and I want to rock blue all over that stadium!
I’ve always liked the 2000 away uniforms  
eric2425ny : 8/9/2021 11:56 pm : link
the NY on the helmet, the 80’s logo in the upper center of the jersey. The red numbers with the thin blue border. My choice would be these for away and the late 80’s ones for the home games.

RE: Too much damn red  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 8/10/2021 8:20 am : link
In comment 15326487 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
I wish they would go with the color rush full time on the road. Those are awesome. Nice clean look with plenty of blue.

May as well just call them Big Red.


+1. Way too much red.
RE: We have new Road pants:  
rsjem1979 : 8/10/2021 9:07 am : link
In comment 15326472 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:


If they're not going to make the "color rush" uniforms their fulltime set (which they should, immediately) can we at least get some blue in the jersey and pants?

Who is deciding that the Giants need to be more red?
Just piling on here  
Mike from Ohio : 8/10/2021 9:22 am : link
but how does a team with the nickname "Big Blue" have a road uniform that is only white and red (except for the helmet)?

It's time to throw out the road uniforms and try again.
60+ posts on a uniform thread.  
chick310 : 8/10/2021 9:26 am : link
Not a whole lot of things to talk about I guess.
Like the white  
bronxct1 : 8/10/2021 11:21 am : link
I really like the new white road pants. It looks like the giants have settled on modernizing the uniforms from the 60's. The road jerseys are the same as from that era. Moving the stripe from the jersey to the pants make it look more complete.

Complaining about red is dumb. It has been one of the Giants main colors throughout the organization's history. You don't throw out history because it doesn't fit a nickname.
Go back to the best giants uniform..  
BBWreckingCrew : 8/10/2021 11:43 am : link
86 and 91 style. Tired of the poor unis
These new pants are utterly ridiculous and have no basis in team  
Elisha10 : 8/10/2021 11:56 am : link
history, just like the current pants striping with the blue uniforms. Why can't we just pick a look and stick with it? Why do we always wear white throwbacks, but never blue? Since 2000 we have tweaked the uniform in some way every few years, just leave it as it is! From 1980-1999 it was virtually unchanged, either bring those back with the ny helmet or wear the 50s/60s uniforms properly! From 1956-1963 and from 2000-2011 the pants were GRAY! The glory years in two eras in 9 combined championship games with this uniform is with GRAY pants! But what is way more important is the striping! The uniforms were more or less perfect the way they were when they changed the white in 2005. It even honored both the thick striping and the 1958-1961 skinny stripping. The 2000-2004 whites should have never existed. They should have just stuck with what they were wearing from 2005 and on instead of creating this mess!
RE: These new pants are utterly ridiculous and have no basis in team  
bLiTz 2k : 8/10/2021 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15327111 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
history, just like the current pants striping with the blue uniforms. Why can't we just pick a look and stick with it? Why do we always wear white throwbacks, but never blue? Since 2000 we have tweaked the uniform in some way every few years, just leave it as it is! From 1980-1999 it was virtually unchanged, either bring those back with the ny helmet or wear the 50s/60s uniforms properly! From 1956-1963 and from 2000-2011 the pants were GRAY! The glory years in two eras in 9 combined championship games with this uniform is with GRAY pants! But what is way more important is the striping! The uniforms were more or less perfect the way they were when they changed the white in 2005. It even honored both the thick striping and the 1958-1961 skinny stripping. The 2000-2004 whites should have never existed. They should have just stuck with what they were wearing from 2005 and on instead of creating this mess!


Maybe there are people in the front office  
ghost718 : 8/10/2021 5:31 pm : link
Who are trying to separate themselves from the 80's.

It wasn't a time of Mara Rule
RE: These new pants are utterly ridiculous and have no basis in team  
Breeze_94 : 8/10/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15327111 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
history, just like the current pants striping with the blue uniforms. Why can't we just pick a look and stick with it? Why do we always wear white throwbacks, but never blue? Since 2000 we have tweaked the uniform in some way every few years, just leave it as it is! From 1980-1999 it was virtually unchanged, either bring those back with the ny helmet or wear the 50s/60s uniforms properly! From 1956-1963 and from 2000-2011 the pants were GRAY! The glory years in two eras in 9 combined championship games with this uniform is with GRAY pants! But what is way more important is the striping! The uniforms were more or less perfect the way they were when they changed the white in 2005. It even honored both the thick striping and the 1958-1961 skinny stripping. The 2000-2004 whites should have never existed. They should have just stuck with what they were wearing from 2005 and on instead of creating this mess!


I like the white pants with the 60's style home and road jerseys. I think it combines two great era's of Giants football since they wore white pants from the late 70's up until 2000.

Plus, all white uniforms always "pop" on TV.
