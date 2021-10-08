I'm not sure where all the optimism is coming from Essex : 8/10/2021 10:07 am

to win football games in this league, you usually need either

1)great QB play or

1) great Oline and/

2) edge rusher play



All of those things seem to be our weakest units coming into the season.



I really think it is that simple and until I see these units coached up to the point where they are not glaring weaknesses, I am very skeptical we are going to be a competitive team (other than if the NFC East is that bad again).



Now, of course, I do think we have strengths outside these units, especially in the secondary, skill position players, and run stopping Dline. But, I am not sure that those necessarily will translate into consistent winning without something from the three categories I listed above.



