I'm not sure where all the optimism is coming from

to win football games in this league, you usually need either
1)great QB play or
1) great Oline and/
2) edge rusher play
All of those things seem to be our weakest units coming into the season.
I really think it is that simple and until I see these units coached up to the point where they are not glaring weaknesses, I am very skeptical we are going to be a competitive team (other than if the NFC East is that bad again).
Now, of course, I do think we have strengths outside these units, especially in the secondary, skill position players, and run stopping Dline. But, I am not sure that those necessarily will translate into consistent winning without something from the three categories I listed above.
Whatever that has happened over the last 5-7 years means nothing to me anymore. Get better, get good players and start to compete.
The defense will likely be solid but won’t be championship caliber until they can establish a presence off the edge. The whole scheming pressure and pumping everything into the secondary is bullshit.
This is a playoff team if the offense can be functional but that’s a big ask at this juncture.
Quote:
In comment 15327177 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But I have brought up that on deep outs the combination of his slow recognition and the long delivery is going to result in him being late in those situations. He reminds me a little of Kerry Collins that way, but Collins was better at making up for it because he had a huge arm.
I think Jones is a very good thrower when the first read is there and the ball has to come out quick - think a slant out of an RPO. That ball is going to get there on time and accurately.
The problem is that isn't this offense.
We will disagree on the recognition issue, but thanks for your reasonable clarification.
I thought the recognition issue was more or less universally accepted.
There is a difference between recognition and indecisive. I remember last year Aikman said he is just trying too hard to make the perfect throw instead of making the read and throwing. Probably gives the same result - INT or INC or a sack....So I am not sure that it is universally accepted.
I'm in this camp, hopefully they can win games 13-10. Galloday already injured is discouraging for a guy with injury history who is the savior of the WRs
He had over 1000 yards in his second year missing 3 or 4 games. Given that he had 1300 in the rookie year - 1000 the next with missing time is about on par. If his rookie year is excellent, the second year is nothing to sneeze at. Of course the 91 receptions was huge.
Quote:
vs rookie yr barkley--- are a massive difference. that is why i said rookie yr barkley..... people tend to drop the name and assume u just get superman--- reality is you may get JAG-- we dont know
You can't just ignore major surgery that he's coming back from and likely won't even start the year. Even when players do recovery from major surgeries these days it isn't infrequent that it will be 2 seasons removed from the injury.
This is what I meant earlier, people are trying way too hard to hammer home things that we already know. If Barkley isn't 100% then that changes things. We will see soon enough.
Quote:
In comment 15327234 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
vs rookie yr barkley--- are a massive difference. that is why i said rookie yr barkley..... people tend to drop the name and assume u just get superman--- reality is you may get JAG-- we dont know
You also cannot ignore that the surgeries are having better results and the way Barkley works it is likely he will have a good result. As far as not being ready for the season, I think he has a better than reasonable chance that he is playing opening day. It may be limited, but I think he will play. The fact he was taken off the PUP list means he is progressing.
Just telling you what Aikman said. Was it Aikman being diplomatic? IDK.
Quote:
this is first time I have heard anyone suggest his problems are the result of trying to make perfect throws.
Agree that was likely some sports diplomacy of a former QB talking about another.
No, he actually said he was trying too hard to make a perfect pass. I can remember the play. Later in the year, a back shoulder to Slayton(?) and he bounced it two yards short, with Slayton having beaten the CB to the right sideline and was open.
Eh, belaboring a small point. I just seemed to regard it as Aikman saying Jones was trying to not get picked off vs getting the completion. It was after the Tampa game where he cost them the game with the two INTs.
Not worth arguing over as we will see if he gets it this year or he does not. It should be pretty clear.
Quote:
In comment 15327243 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15327234 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
vs rookie yr barkley--- are a massive difference. that is why i said rookie yr barkley..... people tend to drop the name and assume u just get superman--- reality is you may get JAG-- we dont know
You also cannot ignore that the surgeries are having better results and the way Barkley works it is likely he will have a good result. As far as not being ready for the season, I think he has a better than reasonable chance that he is playing opening day. It may be limited, but I think he will play. The fact he was taken off the PUP list means he is progressing.
I'm really tired of all of this talk about Giants players and puffing up their work ethic as if it is some point of differentiation.
Do we have any way to even remotely measure this? Even if we did do we know how much it matters?
There was a lot of talk on Barkley and his body type and his work ethic making him an "outlier," I questioned the use of that word extensively because he was very much in the distributions of other RBs. And has shown to shockingly have the very same risk profile that makes other RBs risky picks with a super premium draft pick. (Injury and longevity concerns, over-reliance on an OL to succeed)
The Giants and Giants fans seem to love to do this thing where that act like our players have all these intangible special qualities, clearly to justify underperformance.
I don't hear a lot about Derrick Henry's work ethic and I think that's because he's producing. ANY player that comes back from major surgery and finds success without a doubt has a stellar work ethic. Most players that produce at the NFL level have excellent work ethics. It's the NFL, trying hard isn't an excuse for underperformance and it isn't a reason to go out on a limb and expect better performance. His work ethic didn't make him any less prone to injury at RB and by that same token, there isn't any reason to project better results coming back from injury.
NFL RB is a tough position to play, our OL has question marks. Barkley seems like nothing but a swell guy but ESPECIALLY when faced with evidence that it hasn't made him immune to the problems of typical players at his position in the NFL it's time to stop feeding BS narratives because it feels nice to believe them.
I think too often the Giants and their fans act like crafting a certain image means you should expect success but the NFL and life aren't really like that.
A team ready compete for a league championship that soon from being one of the worst teams would be a best case scenario in my view.
Quote:
Think Aikman was suggesting that Jones' problems are from trying to make the perfect pass,he was likely saying that is just one of his problems.
Section, I do not doubt that Aikman made that comment. My comment was referring to the poster that questioned if this problem (trying to make a perfect pass) was the issue with Jones. My reply acknowledged that Jones certainly may have an issue of trying too hard to throw the perfect pass while doubting that singular issue is the base or root of Jones issues.
If everything/everyone goes right, improves, stays healthy, etc., the Giants can be good.
Quote:
In comment 15327277 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Think Aikman was suggesting that Jones' problems are from trying to make the perfect pass,he was likely saying that is just one of his problems.
Ah, ok crick. Sometimes hard to discern who or where a comment was direct to/at.
Quote:
In comment 15327293 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15327277 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Think Aikman was suggesting that Jones' problems are from trying to make the perfect pass,he was likely saying that is just one of his problems.
My mistake.
I really trust Graham's ability to use multiple players to solve problems. And if the assortment of Edge players we have stay healthy, I am bullish on high end results.
He's learned well at the alter of BB defensive concepts...
If everything/everyone goes right, improves, stays healthy, etc., the Giants can be good.
Does that not hold for every team? What happens if Dak Prescott does not break his leg, David Bakhtiari does not get hurt, KCs two starting OTs are healthy vs Tampa?
You are again equating giants fans excited about a Barkley workout video with the Giants front office thinking they pulled the wool over our eyes. They have us right where they want us!
Your crusade is full of your own bias. It is pretty funny to read though so definitely don’t stop.
I really trust Graham's ability to use multiple players to solve problems. And if the assortment of Edge players we have stay healthy, I am bullish on high end results.
I don't think much of Ojuwari and think he was taken right where he should have been, but he's going to look really good with our secondary and interior pressure guys. He's the perfect edge guy for this team. Someone that will get consistent, but not explosive pressure on outside. Markus Golden was able to produce a couple nice seasons with this formula.
Quote:
In one word: if
You are pointing out instances where a key injury impacted a team - and two of those teams had excellent seasons last year.
The Giants have several enormous ifs that all have to go in their favor just to have a 10-ish win season. It's a massive distinction.
When have you ever viewed the Giants (or likely anything else) objectively
You inspire objective rebuttals, which are a waste of time and disregarded. Your prime directive: to denigrate and to put down as a form of empowerment.
Calling Gettleman a buffon cost you credibility. The extremism that doesnt leave room for alternatives ...all are about a man controlled by his agenda and absent meaningful narrative.
Meaningful dialogue featuring meaningful and legitimate negativity is difficult when attention seeking posters like you and the fatuous Jimmy Googs are indulging agendas.
More hit and run posts from you? May want to reconsider who's seeking attention here.
And check your typing, it's spelled F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S...
Quote:
In comment 15327314 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In one word: if
You are pointing out instances where a key injury impacted a team - and two of those teams had excellent seasons last year.
The Giants have several enormous ifs that all have to go in their favor just to have a 10-ish win season. It's a massive distinction.
All my point was is that all those things mentioned impact all teams - plain and simple. The Giants are nowhere near the talent of GB or KC, true and those two can withstand a few more "hits" and still be good. But the Giants are very close to Dallas. If they have a big hit on the defense, they will be lucky to win 5 or 6 games even if the offense does improve.
Yet, it all goes back to every team needs health to be in contention. I am not sure if the Giants can actually be a viable contender, yet. However, Miami made a huge jump 2019 to 2020 and it was not QB. Buffalo was well along in 2019 and Allen's jump really propelled them up the food chain. Miami is more relevant or compatible to the Giants situation.
And yes I would say OL improvement is the #1 requirement for the Giants to compete; with QB 2nd(given that health is a requirement for all teams.)
You might find a few here and there,but the majority will only turn when the losses pile on.
Quote:
I believe. like my Fat friend in Charlotte wrote, we will surprise at Edge with an Edge by Committee approach.
I really trust Graham's ability to use multiple players to solve problems. And if the assortment of Edge players we have stay healthy, I am bullish on high end results.
I don't think much of Ojuwari and think he was taken right where he should have been, but he's going to look really good with our secondary and interior pressure guys. He's the perfect edge guy for this team. Someone that will get consistent, but not explosive pressure on outside. Markus Golden was able to produce a couple nice seasons with this formula.
I'm on the other end of the Ojulari spectrum. I really liked him at Georgia and was ecstatic when he was still there at #50. I do have concerns about the knee, but will trust the medical team on signing off.
As much as so many things bother me about this organization, I am in the front of the line for Team Graham. He was a terrific hire by Judge and I have a lot of confidence in his defense to hold up their end of the bargain...
I’m not discounting our chances this year by any means, but strategically I feel 2022 is when this team goes from a .500 developing team to a legit contender. Time will tell.
Quote:
In one word: if
To some extent yes, but playing the "if" game after a season is a bit different than playing it going into one.
A lot of people here simply underestimate all of issues and uncertainty with the roster, particularly on the offensive side:
If Thomas develops into the OT he was drafted to be
If Peart develops into a RT
If Lemieux improves
If Hernandez can improve
If Barkley is healthy
If Golloday can stay healthy
If Engram can develop/stay healthy
If Toney can develop
And the biggest If — if Jones can step forward and prove he’s a franchise QB
That’s essentially an entire offense of IFs. Odds are at least some of those won’t work out.
A lot of people here simply underestimate all of issues and uncertainty with the roster, particularly on the offensive side:
Show me one team in the NFC East that doesn't have an equally long list of ifs.
The past is the past.
If Barkley is fully healthy, and not on a pitch count, I run him 400X and get one last year of production from him. Hopefully keep the games short; and our defense can play with the lead more often than not
The past is the past.
Makes no sense at all.
If you want to put the past in the rear-view mirror, fine. But the NY Giants are no worse/better than 0-0 and actually still need to prove they are a playoff team.
Until they are...
The past is the past.
Why stop at the playoffs? The Giants have won the next ten Super Bowls until they haven't...
A lot of people here simply underestimate all of issues and uncertainty with the roster, particularly on the offensive side:
A laundry list of offensive-related If's. And as you mention, reality is several of those names will have injuries, setbacks, whatever. And someone will need to pick them up.
And that doesn't even mention that the Defense needs to at least hold serve from how it was functioning in the second half of last season.
It should be a better team because the roster is getting better. But it still requires them to go out there and beat the guy across from them on Sunday. We'll see...
Quote:
... Until they prove that they're not.
From the dawn of football, there has been inside and outside pass rush.
Seems pretty clear the Giants emphasize an inside pass rush. It’s why they paid Williams, why they drafted Lawrence, why Peppers and Martinez led the team in blitzes. The Giants are trying to collapse the pocket.
They also played a lot of 4 down lineman and had guys like Sheard setting the edge
By all measures, the Giants had a pretty good pass rush last year. Just because that didn’t come around the edge, doesn’t make it less real.