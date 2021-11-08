Gettleman on Sirius w/ Papa and Diehl today

Unfortunately Elerson Smith pulled his hammy on the conditioning run.
Azeez Ojulari has a "little boo boo" on his leg. So we're trying to be careful with him.
Helped rookies to mix in w/ vets for a couple weeks in the spring.
Golladay has big strike zone. Ability to make the big catch downfield. Somewhat like Plax. Will help Daniel. He and Daniel will have to create some chemistry.
We gotta be "smaht" with Saquon. He saw Terrell Davis re-injure a knee b/c came back too quickly. Can't have that happen.
Booker/Clements/Brightwell behind SB was intentional buffering the backup position behind SB in case of an ongoing issue. Both are really good runners AND catchers. Alfred Morris is a pro's pro. In great shape.
OL: Solder competing with Peart at RT, per Diehl. DG says "we like the starting group." Matt and Andrew doing a great job. 3 legit NFL tackles. We're young all the way across the front. In the NFCE, you need to have 'inside power' up the middle or you're in big trouble. These guys need to PLAY. They need to get in some games and play. We have 2-3 guys who he feels could have played with Diehl's OL.
Having 2 guys retire: the pandemic gave a lot of people a different way of looking at life. These are 7+ year vets who had second thoughts about life after football. But there have been guys retiring all over the league. One a day for the past couple weeks. They made decisions in their best interest. Makes it interesting for front office.
Pass rush: likes the group; young guys; thinks they can operate in a very 'complementary' way.
DJ Bill Walsh's book discusses a "2-year rule" to show where you were in development. College doesn't prepare guys adequately for the pros, so now it's a "3-year rule." DJ knows it's important. Remember, he switched offenses under Garrett. He has great confidence in DJ.
Papa, as always, "appreciates a couple minutes" of his time.
did their giants training camp session on Tuesday. They had gettleman, judge, Logan Ryan, Daniel Jones, nick gates and Leonard Williams
And its not bullshit on the 3 year plan with quarterbacks. Darnold had 3 years, Jets moved on. Josh Allen just had his best season to date in his 3rd year. Baker Mayfield stepped up in year 3 and reduced his interceptions.
I don't get the Saquon thing. Dude tore his ACL last September...isn't that like a 6 month injury now? Why all this talk that he might not be ready by Week 1? Am I missing something? They're seeming to be way too overly cautious with him.
Does college football prepare OL or QBs for NFL? College football is now a completely different game. Lamar Lackson is the only QB that any NFL team changed their offense to accommodate. Patrick Mahomes appears to be the only QB that acclimated in the two year period and even then the offense was tailored for his special talent.
What is bullshit? You think he moved the goalpost on the two year / three year premise? Ok, trues
I guess you think they did not change offenses last year? Or that no OTAs or limited training camp didn't effect the offense?
I don't get the Saquon thing. Dude tore his ACL last September...isn't that like a 6 month injury now? Why all this talk that he might not be ready by Week 1? Am I missing something? They're seeming to be way too overly cautious with him.
He tore his ACL, but also had a MCL strain too. It is not a 6 month recovery. Its usually 9 months, which is about where he is now. He had surgery on October 30th. July 30th would be 9 months.
And yes, they are being cautious to try and limit the possibility of him injuring himself again because they rushed him back too soon.
It is foolish not to take into account the team a rookie QB is stepping into.
Interesting comment about 2/3 players on this roster that could have played on Diehl's line. I think the Giants really like both tackles. They see potential in Gates and Lemieux and it would not surprise me if WH was someone they would have liked to have had a higher draft pick to compete with.
Does college football prepare OL or QBs for NFL? College football is now a completely different game. Lamar Lackson is the only QB that any NFL team changed their offense to accommodate. Patrick Mahomes appears to be the only QB that acclimated in the two year period and even then the offense was tailored for his special talent.
What is bullshit? You think he moved the goalpost on the two year / three year premise? Ok, trues
I guess you think they did not change offenses last year? Or that no OTAs or limited training camp didn't effect the offense?
He isn’t wrong to some extent. Most college teams run 11 personnel or 4 WR sets as their base O. Spread defenses too thin to cover all of your weapons. In the NFL many teams have the defenses to combat those schemes. In college usually it is 1 maybe 2 reads. NFL you have to go through your entire progression. In the case of Mahomes he didn’t play until last game of rookie year. Josh Allen really didn’t look like QB he was in 2020 until latter part of second year in the same offense. Jones has had 2 different offensive staffs and last year he had no fully live camp. I expect progress as this year moves on, although mere progress is not enough for me to say we should exercise fifth year option.
Does college football prepare OL or QBs for NFL? College football is now a completely different game. Lamar Lackson is the only QB that any NFL team changed their offense to accommodate. Patrick Mahomes appears to be the only QB that acclimated in the two year period and even then the offense was tailored for his special talent.
What is bullshit? You think he moved the goalpost on the two year / three year premise? Ok, trues
I guess you think they did not change offenses last year? Or that no OTAs or limited training camp didn't effect the offense?
No, he meant it was total bullshit when DG said that he has confidence in DJ. GT has an enormous propensity for calling people who say stuff liars, insisting that the believe the opposite of what they say.
Does college football prepare OL or QBs for NFL? College football is now a completely different game. Lamar Lackson is the only QB that any NFL team changed their offense to accommodate. Patrick Mahomes appears to be the only QB that acclimated in the two year period and even then the offense was tailored for his special talent.
What is bullshit? You think he moved the goalpost on the two year / three year premise? Ok, trues
I guess you think they did not change offenses last year? Or that no OTAs or limited training camp didn't effect the offense?
Mahomes was the only one? Hmm...
Name another QB that was great after in his 2nd season in the last 5 years. I notice you did not point out all these great QBs that had revelations in their 2nd season..Mayfield?- it was his 3rd season
Name me the QBs that blossomed in their 2nd year...Allen was year 3.
Name another QB that was great after in his 2nd season in the last 5 years. I notice you did not point out all these great QBs that had revelations in their 2nd season..Mayfield?- it was his 3rd season
Name me the QBs that blossomed in their 2nd year...Allen was year 3.
Does Justin Herbert being great in his 1st season count?
Does college football prepare OL or QBs for NFL? College football is now a completely different game. Lamar Lackson is the only QB that any NFL team changed their offense to accommodate. Patrick Mahomes appears to be the only QB that acclimated in the two year period and even then the offense was tailored for his special talent.
What is bullshit? You think he moved the goalpost on the two year / three year premise? Ok, trues
I guess you think they did not change offenses last year? Or that no OTAs or limited training camp didn't effect the offense?
Mahomes was the only one? Hmm...
Name another QB that was great after in his 2nd season in the last 5 years. I notice you did not point out all these great QBs that had revelations in their 2nd season..Mayfield?- it was his 3rd season
Name me the QBs that blossomed in their 2nd year...Allen was year 3.
Let's just stick with acclimated as that is what you originally conveyed. No need to change your goalposts to great/blossomed just because you got called on a questionable stnace.
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Perhaps, but he's got 61 combined TDs in two years.
Good player for them, but I'm not a fan. Clearly Wilson is a complete QB. Jackson is his own special player and I like watching him - entertaining as hell - what will he do next. Harbaugh has figured out how to get the most from him.
I think of Murray as a weaker blend of those two. I do not see him(right now) leading the Cards to much of anything. He is a smaller much less talented version of Mahomes.
Next draft class: Patrick Mahomes in 2018. I know he played little in his rookie season but there’s no doubt he emerged in his 2nd.
I didn’t look further. Plenty of examples.
But I think people in this thread are talking past each other. No one expects a 3rd year QB to hit his ceiling. What people I think want to see is progress and high quality football.
The point is that you can find quarterbacks that have come out firing in their 1st or 2nd year (Herbert, Mahomes, Jackson) and you can find quarterbacks that have taken their 3rd year to grow like Mayfield, Allen. I think you will find more quarterbacks that take time to adjust as well as the team getting built around them more than finding the quarterback that plays at a high level from year one.
Perhaps, but he's got 61 combined TDs in two years.
Good player for them, but I'm not a fan. Clearly Wilson is a complete QB. Jackson is his own special player and I like watching him - entertaining as hell - what will he do next. Harbaugh has figured out how to get the most from him.
I think of Murray as a weaker blend of those two. I do not see him(right now) leading the Cards to much of anything. He is a smaller much less talented version of Mahomes.
You're certainly entitled to your opinion, but you asked for QB's who acclimated/thrived very quickly in the NFL, and Kyler Murray is an example.
If Daniel Jones had the 2nd year that Kyler Murray did, you'd want him fitted for a gold jacket.
Despite being sacked 48 times as a rookie, and having roughly 300 more combined passes & runs, Murray has only turned the ball over 30 times - and has not missed a game.
Perhaps, but he's got 61 combined TDs in two years.
Good player for them, but I'm not a fan. Clearly Wilson is a complete QB. Jackson is his own special player and I like watching him - entertaining as hell - what will he do next. Harbaugh has figured out how to get the most from him.
I think of Murray as a weaker blend of those two. I do not see him(right now) leading the Cards to much of anything. He is a smaller much less talented version of Mahomes.
You're certainly entitled to your opinion, but you asked for QB's who acclimated/thrived very quickly in the NFL, and Kyler Murray is an example.
If Daniel Jones had the 2nd year that Kyler Murray did, you'd want him fitted for a gold jacket.
Despite being sacked 48 times as a rookie, and having roughly 300 more combined passes & runs, Murray has only turned the ball over 30 times - and has not missed a game.
I would think this little debate that there was only one QB acclimating to the NFL is about over...
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
Yes Burrow was doing ok until he got hurt - good one
Yes Herbert - good one
Mayfield year 3 not two
Jared Goff - failed - they got rid of him
Carson Wentz - failed - was out played by Foles
Prescott - I like him more than most here but what has he done? I believe most feel he is a one read wonder, maybe two.
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Good strong post here :-)
Bottom line - there are a lot more guys than just one that have acclimated to the today's NFL in a short period.
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Next draft class: Patrick Mahomes in 2018. I know he played little in his rookie season but there’s no doubt he emerged in his 2nd.
I didn’t look further. Plenty of examples.
But I think people in this thread are talking past each other. No one expects a 3rd year QB to hit his ceiling. What people I think want to see is progress and high quality football.
The point is that you can find quarterbacks that have come out firing in their 1st or 2nd year (Herbert, Mahomes, Jackson) and you can find quarterbacks that have taken their 3rd year to grow like Mayfield, Allen. I think you will find more quarterbacks that take time to adjust as well as the team getting built around them more than finding the quarterback that plays at a high level from year one.
Exactly. And, hey, I am still dubious on Jones. I look at his 1st year and take away fumbles, there would be a lot less questioning of him. And turnovers are a huge component. He reduced the fumbling last year, but still too many. Even the INTS - 6 came directly off Engram's hands.
The only 11 TDs last year is disturbing, but if you look at the shit and I mean shit he had to throw to, you have to give him a little bit of a pass(not a total pass as he definitely missed a few opportunities).
The one area I totally agree with is his pocket awareness is awful - practically oblivious to the pressure around him. Not sure if that can be fixed.
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Agree. Ask section why we are debating that there are more examples than just Mahomes that have done it. It was his statement...
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Agree. Ask section why we are debating that there are more examples than just Mahomes that have done it. It was his statement...
Ok, your narrative has changed. So three years or possibly more of development is acceptable...Nice way to dance around.
Jones may or may not hit in year 3. If he doesn't, we are likely going to look for a new QB in 2022. If he does, we won't be complaining it took 3 years (although I'm sure some absolutely will).
Round and round and round the extremes go. Don't you guys get bored of this song and dance?
It was my whole point Uconn. I'm tired of the Jones is no good because he was not good in year two. That DG is wrong because he doesn't believe in the Bill Walsh Two Year theory...
If he sucks this year - find someone else, move on.
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Agree. Ask section why we are debating that there are more examples than just Mahomes that have done it. It was his statement...
Ok, your narrative has changed. So three years or possibly more of development is acceptable...Nice way to dance around.
Who's narrative? You made the following comment and I posted that you might want to rethink it. Then you decided to up the ante so I gave you plenty of examples.
You are now dancing around trying to realize there are a lot more than just Mahomes or refuting them because acclimated now is defined as HoFer...
Quote:
Patrick Mahomes appears to be the only QB that acclimated in the two year period...
Also, the Athletic posted an article on this last month and came to this conclusion:
Quote:
This is a relatively small sample size, but there isn’t strong evidence of a Year 3 leap among quarterbacks in recent seasons. Three quarterbacks — Allen, Mayfield and Carr — produced what could be defined as a leap in their third seasons. Five quarterbacks — Bortles, Winston, Mariota, Trubisky and Darnold — failed to make a big jump in their third seasons. Two quarterbacks — Goff and Watson — continued to play at the high level they had previously established in their third seasons.
I haven't been following the G-Men quite as closely this summer, been following the baseball season...
Remind me who is Ellerson Smith again?
BTW, DG and the brass have been saying for about three years now that "we like the starting group."
I will believe it when I see it in the fall myself.
You do seem to see more 30+ y/o players retiring earlier,
whatever the reasons are, I think CTE has played a
part as well. Some players are tired of getting banged on.
Thanks for the input/condensed version.
Let's just stick with acclimated as that is what you originally conveyed. No need to change your goalposts to great/blossomed just because you got called on a questionable stnace.
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
I'm not exactly sure what "acclimated" means in this context, but, of that list, Daniel Jones definitely should be included.
If anything, QBs have been stepping in and being productive quicker than ever. The three-year thing is bizarre because it doesn’t really seem based on anything other than Gettleman hoping.
I was all for Jones getting this year but some of the excuses and thinking is pretty bizarre to me.
Its simple for me - when Gettelman says anything, nuance / context is completely off the table. Many responses are based off of reading the quote and thinking he said it that way as a stone cold fact with absolutely no flexibility. We saw it in the Salah thread, we saw it in the Garrett press conference thread about wanting to be called coach, and we see it with nearly ever Gettelman thread.
I read that quote as him saying that year 3 can be a big deal, and its reasonable to give a QB that amount of time. That's it.
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
Yes Burrow was doing ok until he got hurt - good one
Yes Herbert - good one
Mayfield year 3 not two
Jared Goff - failed - they got rid of him
Carson Wentz - failed - was out played by Foles
Prescott - I like him more than most here but what has he done? I believe most feel he is a one read wonder, maybe two.
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Good strong post here :-)
Bottom line - there are a lot more guys than just one that have acclimated to the today's NFL in a short period.
Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs, has a lot to prove there. Jared Goff did make it to a SB, after a couple years.
I am not sure I would call him a fail, although probably in the average category. Just think the coach wanted to move in a different direction.
I'll say this, how many big games has Matthew Stafford
played in? They sure gave up a lot for a guy like him IMO. Mayfield was pretty good his rookie year, bad in
year 2, good in year 3. I agree on Murray, not sure what
to make of him in the long term, great athlete though!
Wentz is an enigma to me. Burrow and Herbert still too young to truly evaluate, although Herbert had a nice rookie season, now teams will have plenty of film on him.
I hate this comparing of guys so early that don't go into the same
situations. Mahomes - went to a very good team, ditto for Lamar. Allen has elite QB written all over him and even he didn't make a real jump until year 3 when they surrounded him with talent. Mayfield didn't show signs of life until they fixed their OL and run Game. Kitchens and company tried to play basketball on grass with not enough WR talent in Baker's second year. Dak went to a good team, especially a very good offense. Murray's rookie year, KK brought something new to the NFL, and in his second they stacked the skill player talent.
Way too early to tell on rookie QBs, can we see what they look like in year 2? It's not like guys haven't fizzled out before. Burrow has to play for that dumpster fire that is the Bengals, but looked very solid for a rookie QB. Herbert looked very good, but he still looked fairly mechanical out there, very curious what his year 2 looks like with some film. He also had the advantage of playing some outright awful pass defenses. Everyone was amazed at the Raiders game in primetime, but their secondary was guys off the street, they couldn't cover anyone. He has another easy year ahead of him according to QB FF projected (DJ is right smack dab in the middle).
The whole point of this is that this is the first year we are going to see DJ with a functioning offense. Personally, I've seen enough that tells me he's at least a middle-of-the-road starter. I guarantee his stats will reflect that now that we have a competent offense. If he lights it up this year, we will certainly see the Giants do what the Bills just did. If he plays middle of the road, he'll get his fifth-year extension and get a couple of years to prove he can be a top quarter of the league QB.
Goff is a great example of how you can win a SB with an average QB
Yeah he didn't win, but they were in it, and a few lucky breaks go your way (SB is a massive game we see guys slip up, though he ran into the Pats so that wasn't going to happen) you can certainly win a SB like that.
I know it's blasphemy to say here, but Eli was probably a borderline top 10 QB when we won the first Superbowl. He gave us a year of elite play and we won our second. Of course, Eli was probably the most variant franchise QB year to year in recent history.
It's a team game, where it gets tricky is the contracts, but that's an argument for another day. I actually think WFT did the right thing with Cousins by just franchise tagging him a couple of years and letting him walk, they just couldn't surround him with enough talent. I'm of the opinion that the Cowboys should have let Dak walk when they didn't get him a contract early. Are the stats there? Yeah, but you can't have a QB that can't beat top quarter defenses in the passing game when you have stacked your roster offensively. This is pretty much his MO at this point.
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
Yes Burrow was doing ok until he got hurt - good one
Yes Herbert - good one
Mayfield year 3 not two
Jared Goff - failed - they got rid of him
Carson Wentz - failed - was out played by Foles
Prescott - I like him more than most here but what has he done? I believe most feel he is a one read wonder, maybe two.
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Good strong post here :-)
Bottom line - there are a lot more guys than just one that have acclimated to the today's NFL in a short period.
Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs, has a lot to prove there. Jared Goff did make it to a SB, after a couple years.
I am not sure I would call him a fail, although probably in the average category. Just think the coach wanted to move in a different direction.
I'll say this, how many big games has Matthew Stafford
played in? They sure gave up a lot for a guy like him IMO. Mayfield was pretty good his rookie year, bad in
year 2, good in year 3. I agree on Murray, not sure what
to make of him in the long term, great athlete though!
Wentz is an enigma to me. Burrow and Herbert still too young to truly evaluate, although Herbert had a nice rookie season, now teams will have plenty of film on him.
Fair comments but not the threshold suggested. See above.
he is right in the middle of the pack in terms of outcomes of his closest contemporaries, QB's picked in the top 10 in the last few years with more than 1 year in the NFL - Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Murray, Rosen. Obviously you hope that as his first contract progresses he skews further towards Allen/Murray than Darnold/Rosen. Same as Browns fans are hoping with Baker but is still uncertain even in year 4.
As much as this is considered the "make or break" year it is highly possible Jones only shows marginal improvement and like Baker the extension decision comes down to year 4. Jones has to be better than last year for this year to be in any way a success and there are plenty of reasons to fairly expect that (better weapons, year 2 in the offense) but I am still worried about "coach garrett". I think it's 50-50 he gets Columbo'd this year.
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
Yes Burrow was doing ok until he got hurt - good one
Yes Herbert - good one
Mayfield year 3 not two
Jared Goff - failed - they got rid of him
Carson Wentz - failed - was out played by Foles
Prescott - I like him more than most here but what has he done? I believe most feel he is a one read wonder, maybe two.
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Good strong post here :-)
Bottom line - there are a lot more guys than just one that have acclimated to the today's NFL in a short period.
Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs, has a lot to prove there. Jared Goff did make it to a SB, after a couple years.
I am not sure I would call him a fail, although probably in the average category. Just think the coach wanted to move in a different direction.
I'll say this, how many big games has Matthew Stafford
played in? They sure gave up a lot for a guy like him IMO. Mayfield was pretty good his rookie year, bad in
year 2, good in year 3. I agree on Murray, not sure what
to make of him in the long term, great athlete though!
Wentz is an enigma to me. Burrow and Herbert still too young to truly evaluate, although Herbert had a nice rookie season, now teams will have plenty of film on him.
Fair comments but not the threshold suggested. See above.
I hear you, tried to avoid that 'argument' so to speak.
Just stating opinions on QB's. Good or bad, that position
can be a very polarizing position and discussion.
It sure can. Not sure it needs to as Jones is getting his third year
If anything, QBs have been stepping in and being productive quicker than ever. The three-year thing is bizarre because it doesn’t really seem based on anything other than Gettleman hoping.
I was all for Jones getting this year but some of the excuses and thinking is pretty bizarre to me.
Its simple for me - when Gettelman says anything, nuance / context is completely off the table. Many responses are based off of reading the quote and thinking he said it that way as a stone cold fact with absolutely no flexibility. We saw it in the Salah thread, we saw it in the Garrett press conference thread about wanting to be called coach, and we see it with nearly ever Gettelman thread.
I read that quote as him saying that year 3 can be a big deal, and its reasonable to give a QB that amount of time. That's it.
I completely agree with your bottom paragraph. I agree that Jones needs another year.
I think the excuse by DG is weird. Jones will get another year: 1. Because he's flashed sufficient potential, at least in year one. This isn't Haskins or Rosen here. 2. The Giants had no better options.
I'd just emphasize point #1 instead of modifying Bill Walsh's statements if I were DG.
I am concerned with Jones but I hope that fades with a much improved year.
Despite my concerns, he has had a really poor offensive team to work with.
The biggest issue with the Giants has been losing first downs. Until that changes I don't see the Giants offense or Jones moving to a positive trend. On paper, when the Giants break the huddle they have more talent (and speed) than they have had in years. I think the OT's will surprise and our interior will be good enough to run a balanced offense. Jones now has a better opportunity to show his value imo which is what the offseason was all about.
Add this to the list of throwaway Gettleman comments.
Young quarterbacks succeed on a spectrum -- where the data gets really clear is after year four. The number of QBs who get to the playoffs for the first time after their fourth year is lean I believe.
The other nonsense is that college isn't getting guys ready. I think college doesn't get a guy like Jones ready, but there are lots of QBs who play in the spread and the gun who hit the ground running.
With the increased protection for quarterbacks, the emphasis on PI, and the elimination of kill shots in the secondary -- quarterbacks who can break and move the pocket do really well early.
Add this to the list of throwaway Gettleman comments.
Young quarterbacks succeed on a spectrum -- where the data gets really clear is after year four. The number of QBs who get to the playoffs for the first time after their fourth year is lean I believe.
The other nonsense is that college isn't getting guys ready. I think college doesn't get a guy like Jones ready, but there are lots of QBs who play in the spread and the gun who hit the ground running.
With the increased protection for quarterbacks, the emphasis on PI, and the elimination of kill shots in the secondary -- quarterbacks who can break and move the pocket do really well early.
Totally agreed, remember reading that in year 4 the QB that hits the field, is generally the QB you will see. The prime of QBs is generally year 5-9.
Guys that are athletes always hit the ground running faster than their peers, the real question for them is whether they can develop enough as a passer because of that safety blanket. I didn't get the Hurts hype train last year some were on, if you are going to be an athlete that plays QB, you really need to do more than he did.
Add this to the list of throwaway Gettleman comments.
Young quarterbacks succeed on a spectrum -- where the data gets really clear is after year four. The number of QBs who get to the playoffs for the first time after their fourth year is lean I believe.
The other nonsense is that college isn't getting guys ready. I think college doesn't get a guy like Jones ready, but there are lots of QBs who play in the spread and the gun who hit the ground running.
With the increased protection for quarterbacks, the emphasis on PI, and the elimination of kill shots in the secondary -- quarterbacks who can break and move the pocket do really well early.
My recollection (which may be wrong) was that Jones was hyped as a guy who was pro ready - same with Thomas.
Many QB's have made the playoffs before year 4 or during
Eli, BR, PR, AR. CW, Goff, Sanchez, Wentz, Griffin, Dak, Romo, Pennington. Just some the last 20 years. The common link for just about all of them is they had at minimum good OL play and running games. Some had outstanding ones. Some had elite play at skill positions or at least one. If they didn't they had top 3 running games.
Again, I have concerns with Jones but can anyone say with a semblance of credibility that Jones has a solid OL, a running game that dictates to a defense, elite skill player (s)?
I find these comments relevant in context of this discussion
Q: At what point did you realize he was your guy?
Gettleman: For me, it’s been a while. It’s been a while, to be frank with you.
Q: What stuck out to you?
Gettleman: I loved him on film. I absolutely loved him. I loved everything about him. And then I went to the Senior Bowl and I watched him that week and I (had) decided to stay for the game...I made up my mind that I was staying for the game and, frankly, he walked out there and I saw a professional quarterback after the three series that I watched, I saw a professional quarterback. I was in full bloom love.
Q: How much of your decision was Daniel Jones the quarterback on the field versus Daniel Jones, the person he is off the field?
Gettleman: That’s a nice piece. Obviously, (Duke Head Football Coach David) Cutcliffe, he’s a hell of a coach. He didn’t fall off a turnip truck yesterday. The kid has been well trained. The huge part of this, and I’ve said it before, a big part of this is his make-up. Every single kid that was taken in the first round has had very little adversity. So, we get into it and we talk about this when we have our meetings – and the scouts and the area guys will go out, the regional guys are out, (Director of College Scouting) Chris Pettit is out, and we talk about what kind of adversity has this kid ever had. That’s what you want to know, because what kind of adversity and how they’re going to react, which is huge – and very honestly, how they’re going to react to you guys. Not because you’re meanies, because some of you are nice, but really because of the volume – it’s the volume that’s different. Now, that’s a big part of it. That’s like a bonus here. This kid is really talented, a really talented football player, and the head makes him more better.
Q: Forgetting about the head for a second, what about his talent level did you like more than the other quarterback prospects?
Gettleman: I just thought his pocket presence and his poise were really important to me. I’ve been saying it for a long time: if you can’t consistently make plays from the pocket, you’re not going to make it in the NFL. You’ll be just another guy. You look at Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, they consistently make plays from the pocket. That’s what this kid can do, and he is not by any stretch of the imagination an average athlete. He’s a really good athlete. This kid can extend, make plays with his feet, buy time in the pocket. He’s got feel. He really has all the things you’re looking for.
I will also add Judge's statement (I heard him say it in a long interview and can't attribute it) that college concepts are trickling up into the NFL.
Gettleman on Sirius was spouting CYA bullshit. He misevaluated the most important pick in this organization has had in a decade and a half, he knows it, and he knows he's probably going to lose his job over it.
College prepares QBs less than they used to? Get the fuck out of here. Tell that to a quarterback that played in the '80s...
in discussion when we learned that college football isn't getting quarterbacks ready to play in today's NFL. And that Patrick Mahomes has been the sole QB in the recent past able to acclimate himself to the league while everybody else seems to be floundering.
I’m not quite sure how anyone can say Jones doesn’t have it
His OL was the worst in the game last year. His skilled guys were so bad that they needed to sign a number 1, draft a number 2, and get a competent TE in this past offseason alone.
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
RE: I’m not quite sure how anyone can say Jones doesn’t have it
His OL was the worst in the game last year. His skilled guys were so bad that they needed to sign a number 1, draft a number 2, and get a competent TE in this past offseason alone.
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
That's a fair post.
Btw - How come we didn't have any quality skilled guys outside of Barkley? Were they all drafted before we could take them?
RE: RE: I’m not quite sure how anyone can say Jones doesn’t have it
His OL was the worst in the game last year. His skilled guys were so bad that they needed to sign a number 1, draft a number 2, and get a competent TE in this past offseason alone.
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
That's a fair post.
Btw - How come we didn't have any quality skilled guys outside of Barkley? Were they all drafted before we could take them?
Combo of a lot of things but it goes back to Reese ignoring the OL and drafting shiny toys in Engram and SS and our best WR going mental.
Then DG overspending in FA on bad players and missing on the Hernandez pick. Domino effect.
RE: I’m not quite sure how anyone can say Jones doesn’t have it
His OL was the worst in the game last year. His skilled guys were so bad that they needed to sign a number 1, draft a number 2, and get a competent TE in this past offseason alone.
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
I'm concerned the OL won't improve enough and we will be back to square one next year.
I think we have average, maybe above-average weapons. But a lot depends on Barkley's health (I have no guess there).
Look at Gardner Minshew. He put up more passing TDs in five fewer games than Jones did last year. He wasn't exactly surrounded with talent.
His OL was the worst in the game last year. His skilled guys were so bad that they needed to sign a number 1, draft a number 2, and get a competent TE in this past offseason alone.
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
I'm concerned the OL won't improve enough and we will be back to square one next year.
I think we have average, maybe above-average weapons. But a lot depends on Barkley's health (I have no guess there).
Look at Gardner Minshew. He put up more passing TDs in five fewer games than Jones did last year. He wasn't exactly surrounded with talent.
Challenge flag on that one. They were stacked at WR and had a nice stable of tight ends and backs. The offensive line wasn't good, but it also wasn't putrid either.
If anything, QBs have been stepping in and being productive quicker than ever. The three-year thing is bizarre because it doesn’t really seem based on anything other than Gettleman hoping.
I was all for Jones getting this year but some of the excuses and thinking is pretty bizarre to me.
Exactly. The assertion that you used to evaluate QBs after two years but now you require 3 because they're coming into the NFL less prepared than before... that seems the exact opposite of what's true.
If anything, QBs have been stepping in and being productive quicker than ever. The three-year thing is bizarre because it doesn’t really seem based on anything other than Gettleman hoping.
I was all for Jones getting this year but some of the excuses and thinking is pretty bizarre to me.
Exactly. The assertion that you used to evaluate QBs after two years but now you require 3 because they're coming into the NFL less prepared than before... that seems the exact opposite of what's true.
That's because it is. I can't believe some people swallow this garbage.
I absolutely would not call the Jaguars WRs stacked. Chark is really good but he was often injured last year. It's a better group than the 2020 Giants, sure, but I don't think that's a quality group.
Stacked is probably too strong a word, but they are a solid group. The defense was absolutely atrocious and they were playing from behind so much they were playing softer defenses often. When you have a halfway decent QB and strong WR group, it’s a boon to QB stats. Bottles went through a lot of the same. They were constant late cover machines as double digit dogs because they get meaningless TDs.
On the total flip side of that you had Giants, who has a defense that kept games close and the gameplan from the start was shorten the game and comtrol the ball.
There have been plenty of QBs in the last 5 years who were solid, .500 or above QBs by their 2nd year:
- Wentz
- Goff
- Prescott
- Watson
- Mahomes
- Allen
- Jackson
- Murray
Does the silly 3 year rule apply to them?
Mahomes was the only one? Hmm...
He isn’t wrong to some extent. Most college teams run 11 personnel or 4 WR sets as their base O. Spread defenses too thin to cover all of your weapons. In the NFL many teams have the defenses to combat those schemes. In college usually it is 1 maybe 2 reads. NFL you have to go through your entire progression. In the case of Mahomes he didn’t play until last game of rookie year. Josh Allen really didn’t look like QB he was in 2020 until latter part of second year in the same offense. Jones has had 2 different offensive staffs and last year he had no fully live camp. I expect progress as this year moves on, although mere progress is not enough for me to say we should exercise fifth year option.
Mahomes was the only one? Hmm...
Name another QB that was great after in his 2nd season in the last 5 years. I notice you did not point out all these great QBs that had revelations in their 2nd season..Mayfield?- it was his 3rd season
Name me the QBs that blossomed in their 2nd year...Allen was year 3.
Does Justin Herbert being great in his 1st season count?
Jared Goff - big stride in his 2017 season.
Next draft class: Patrick Mahomes in 2018. I know he played little in his rookie season but there’s no doubt he emerged in his 2nd.
I didn’t look further. Plenty of examples.
But I think people in this thread are talking past each other. No one expects a 3rd year QB to hit his ceiling. What people I think want to see is progress and high quality football.
Jared Goff - big stride in his 2017 season.
Next draft class: Patrick Mahomes in 2018. I know he played little in his rookie season but there’s no doubt he emerged in his 2nd.
I didn’t look further. Plenty of examples.
But I think people in this thread are talking past each other. No one expects a 3rd year QB to hit his ceiling. What people I think want to see is progress and high quality football.
Also Deshaun Watson. Great as a rookie until he was injured. Even better in his 2nd year.
Let's just stick with acclimated as that is what you originally conveyed. No need to change your goalposts to great/blossomed just because you got called on a questionable stnace.
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
I will add others as they come to me, if any more...
Here are a few that got acclimated off the top of my head...
Joe Burrow
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Jared Goff
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
Yes Burrow was doing ok until he got hurt - good one
Yes Herbert - good one
Mayfield year 3 not two
Jared Goff - failed - they got rid of him
Carson Wentz - failed - was out played by Foles
Prescott - I like him more than most here but what has he done? I believe most feel he is a one read wonder, maybe two.
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Perhaps, but he's got 61 combined TDs in two years.
Yes Burrow was doing ok until he got hurt - good one
Yes Herbert - good one
Mayfield year 3 not two
Jared Goff - failed - they got rid of him
Carson Wentz - failed - was out played by Foles
Prescott - I like him more than most here but what has he done? I believe most feel he is a one read wonder, maybe two.
Murray - not sure what to make about him - he is a lesser Russ Wilson and Lamar Jackson
Good strong post here :-)
Bottom line - there are a lot more guys than just one that have acclimated to the today's NFL in a short period.
Jared Goff - big stride in his 2017 season.
Next draft class: Patrick Mahomes in 2018. I know he played little in his rookie season but there’s no doubt he emerged in his 2nd.
I didn’t look further. Plenty of examples.
But I think people in this thread are talking past each other. No one expects a 3rd year QB to hit his ceiling. What people I think want to see is progress and high quality football.
The point is that you can find quarterbacks that have come out firing in their 1st or 2nd year (Herbert, Mahomes, Jackson) and you can find quarterbacks that have taken their 3rd year to grow like Mayfield, Allen. I think you will find more quarterbacks that take time to adjust as well as the team getting built around them more than finding the quarterback that plays at a high level from year one.
Perhaps, but he's got 61 combined TDs in two years.
Good player for them, but I'm not a fan. Clearly Wilson is a complete QB. Jackson is his own special player and I like watching him - entertaining as hell - what will he do next. Harbaugh has figured out how to get the most from him.
I think of Murray as a weaker blend of those two. I do not see him(right now) leading the Cards to much of anything. He is a smaller much less talented version of Mahomes.
You're certainly entitled to your opinion, but you asked for QB's who acclimated/thrived very quickly in the NFL, and Kyler Murray is an example.
If Daniel Jones had the 2nd year that Kyler Murray did, you'd want him fitted for a gold jacket.
Despite being sacked 48 times as a rookie, and having roughly 300 more combined passes & runs, Murray has only turned the ball over 30 times - and has not missed a game.
Some hold on too long.
IMO, making a decision re: DJ before this season is over, is a rush to judgement.
I also believe that committing to a new contract prior to DJ ascending to solid started levels is poor judgement.
It would be great if he came out of the gate like Herbert or progressed in year 2 like Mahommes...or had a year 3 like Allen.
I would think this little debate that there was only one QB acclimating to the NFL is about over...
This isn't that difficult of a concept.
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
The point is that you can find quarterbacks that have come out firing in their 1st or 2nd year (Herbert, Mahomes, Jackson) and you can find quarterbacks that have taken their 3rd year to grow like Mayfield, Allen. I think you will find more quarterbacks that take time to adjust as well as the team getting built around them more than finding the quarterback that plays at a high level from year one.
Exactly. And, hey, I am still dubious on Jones. I look at his 1st year and take away fumbles, there would be a lot less questioning of him. And turnovers are a huge component. He reduced the fumbling last year, but still too many. Even the INTS - 6 came directly off Engram's hands.
The only 11 TDs last year is disturbing, but if you look at the shit and I mean shit he had to throw to, you have to give him a little bit of a pass(not a total pass as he definitely missed a few opportunities).
The one area I totally agree with is his pocket awareness is awful - practically oblivious to the pressure around him. Not sure if that can be fixed.
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
This isn't that difficult of a concept.
Would suggest the barometer both acclimated sooner than year 3.
What's not difficult is to realize is that there are more examples than just Mahomes of guys that have done it too. And alot that haven't...
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Agree. Ask section why we are debating that there are more examples than just Mahomes that have done it. It was his statement...
Quote:
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Agree. Ask section why we are debating that there are more examples than just Mahomes that have done it. It was his statement...
Ok, your narrative has changed. So three years or possibly more of development is acceptable...Nice way to dance around.
Round and round and round the extremes go. Don't you guys get bored of this song and dance?
Round and round and round the extremes go. Don't you guys get bored of this song and dance?
It was my whole point Uconn. I'm tired of the Jones is no good because he was not good in year two. That DG is wrong because he doesn't believe in the Bill Walsh Two Year theory...
If he sucks this year - find someone else, move on.
Quote:
In comment 15328557 djm said:
Quote:
Right. And there are plenty of QBs that needed 2-3 years to fully acclimate. How the hell are we still debating this. Qb careers come in all shapes and sizes. Anyone definitively proclaiming shit off x amount of time is a blowhard.
Agree. Ask section why we are debating that there are more examples than just Mahomes that have done it. It was his statement...
Ok, your narrative has changed. So three years or possibly more of development is acceptable...Nice way to dance around.
Who's narrative? You made the following comment and I posted that you might want to rethink it. Then you decided to up the ante so I gave you plenty of examples.
You are now dancing around trying to realize there are a lot more than just Mahomes or refuting them because acclimated now is defined as HoFer...
I was all for Jones getting this year but some of the excuses and thinking is pretty bizarre to me.
The Athletic - ( New Window )
Azeez Ojulari has a "little boo boo" on his leg. So we're trying to be careful with him.
Helped rookies to mix in w/ vets for a couple weeks in the spring.
Golladay has big strike zone. Ability to make the big catch downfield. Somewhat like Plax. Will help Daniel. He and Daniel will have to create some chemistry.
We gotta be "smaht" with Saquon. He saw Terrell Davis re-injure a knee b/c came back too quickly. Can't have that happen.
Booker/Clements/Brightwell behind SB was intentional buffering the backup position behind SB in case of an ongoing issue. Both are really good runners AND catchers. Alfred Morris is a pro's pro. In great shape.
OL: Solder competing with Peart at RT, per Diehl. DG says "we like the starting group." Matt and Andrew doing a great job. 3 legit NFL tackles. We're young all the way across the front. In the NFCE, you need to have 'inside power' up the middle or you're in big trouble. These guys need to PLAY. They need to get in some games and play. We have 2-3 guys who he feels could have played with Diehl's OL.
Having 2 guys retire: the pandemic gave a lot of people a different way of looking at life. These are 7+ year vets who had second thoughts about life after football. But there have been guys retiring all over the league. One a day for the past couple weeks. They made decisions in their best interest. Makes it interesting for front office.
Pass rush: likes the group; young guys; thinks they can operate in a very 'complementary' way.
DJ Bill Walsh's book discusses a "2-year rule" to show where you were in development. College doesn't prepare guys adequately for the pros, so now it's a "3-year rule." DJ knows it's important. Remember, he switched offenses under Garrett. He has great confidence in DJ.
Papa, as always, "appreciates a couple minutes" of his time.
I haven't been following the G-Men quite as closely this summer, been following the baseball season...
Remind me who is Ellerson Smith again?
BTW, DG and the brass have been saying for about three years now that "we like the starting group."
I will believe it when I see it in the fall myself.
You do seem to see more 30+ y/o players retiring earlier,
whatever the reasons are, I think CTE has played a
part as well. Some players are tired of getting banged on.
Thanks for the input/condensed version.
I'm not exactly sure what "acclimated" means in this context, but, of that list, Daniel Jones definitely should be included.
I was all for Jones getting this year but some of the excuses and thinking is pretty bizarre to me.
Its simple for me - when Gettelman says anything, nuance / context is completely off the table. Many responses are based off of reading the quote and thinking he said it that way as a stone cold fact with absolutely no flexibility. We saw it in the Salah thread, we saw it in the Garrett press conference thread about wanting to be called coach, and we see it with nearly ever Gettelman thread.
I read that quote as him saying that year 3 can be a big deal, and its reasonable to give a QB that amount of time. That's it.
Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs, has a lot to prove there. Jared Goff did make it to a SB, after a couple years.
I am not sure I would call him a fail, although probably in the average category. Just think the coach wanted to move in a different direction.
I'll say this, how many big games has Matthew Stafford
played in? They sure gave up a lot for a guy like him IMO. Mayfield was pretty good his rookie year, bad in
year 2, good in year 3. I agree on Murray, not sure what
to make of him in the long term, great athlete though!
Wentz is an enigma to me. Burrow and Herbert still too young to truly evaluate, although Herbert had a nice rookie season, now teams will have plenty of film on him.
Way too early to tell on rookie QBs, can we see what they look like in year 2? It's not like guys haven't fizzled out before. Burrow has to play for that dumpster fire that is the Bengals, but looked very solid for a rookie QB. Herbert looked very good, but he still looked fairly mechanical out there, very curious what his year 2 looks like with some film. He also had the advantage of playing some outright awful pass defenses. Everyone was amazed at the Raiders game in primetime, but their secondary was guys off the street, they couldn't cover anyone. He has another easy year ahead of him according to QB FF projected (DJ is right smack dab in the middle).
The whole point of this is that this is the first year we are going to see DJ with a functioning offense. Personally, I've seen enough that tells me he's at least a middle-of-the-road starter. I guarantee his stats will reflect that now that we have a competent offense. If he lights it up this year, we will certainly see the Giants do what the Bills just did. If he plays middle of the road, he'll get his fifth-year extension and get a couple of years to prove he can be a top quarter of the league QB.
I know it's blasphemy to say here, but Eli was probably a borderline top 10 QB when we won the first Superbowl. He gave us a year of elite play and we won our second. Of course, Eli was probably the most variant franchise QB year to year in recent history.
It's a team game, where it gets tricky is the contracts, but that's an argument for another day. I actually think WFT did the right thing with Cousins by just franchise tagging him a couple of years and letting him walk, they just couldn't surround him with enough talent. I'm of the opinion that the Cowboys should have let Dak walk when they didn't get him a contract early. Are the stats there? Yeah, but you can't have a QB that can't beat top quarter defenses in the passing game when you have stacked your roster offensively. This is pretty much his MO at this point.
Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs, has a lot to prove there. Jared Goff did make it to a SB, after a couple years.
I am not sure I would call him a fail, although probably in the average category. Just think the coach wanted to move in a different direction.
I'll say this, how many big games has Matthew Stafford
played in? They sure gave up a lot for a guy like him IMO. Mayfield was pretty good his rookie year, bad in
year 2, good in year 3. I agree on Murray, not sure what
to make of him in the long term, great athlete though!
Wentz is an enigma to me. Burrow and Herbert still too young to truly evaluate, although Herbert had a nice rookie season, now teams will have plenty of film on him.
Fair comments but not the threshold suggested. See above.
As much as this is considered the "make or break" year it is highly possible Jones only shows marginal improvement and like Baker the extension decision comes down to year 4. Jones has to be better than last year for this year to be in any way a success and there are plenty of reasons to fairly expect that (better weapons, year 2 in the offense) but I am still worried about "coach garrett". I think it's 50-50 he gets Columbo'd this year.
Fair comments but not the threshold suggested. See above.
I hear you, tried to avoid that 'argument' so to speak.
Just stating opinions on QB's. Good or bad, that position
can be a very polarizing position and discussion.
If not they likely move on.
I completely agree with your bottom paragraph. I agree that Jones needs another year.
I think the excuse by DG is weird. Jones will get another year: 1. Because he's flashed sufficient potential, at least in year one. This isn't Haskins or Rosen here. 2. The Giants had no better options.
I'd just emphasize point #1 instead of modifying Bill Walsh's statements if I were DG.
Despite my concerns, he has had a really poor offensive team to work with.
The biggest issue with the Giants has been losing first downs. Until that changes I don't see the Giants offense or Jones moving to a positive trend. On paper, when the Giants break the huddle they have more talent (and speed) than they have had in years. I think the OT's will surprise and our interior will be good enough to run a balanced offense. Jones now has a better opportunity to show his value imo which is what the offseason was all about.
Young quarterbacks succeed on a spectrum -- where the data gets really clear is after year four. The number of QBs who get to the playoffs for the first time after their fourth year is lean I believe.
The other nonsense is that college isn't getting guys ready. I think college doesn't get a guy like Jones ready, but there are lots of QBs who play in the spread and the gun who hit the ground running.
With the increased protection for quarterbacks, the emphasis on PI, and the elimination of kill shots in the secondary -- quarterbacks who can break and move the pocket do really well early.
Young quarterbacks succeed on a spectrum -- where the data gets really clear is after year four. The number of QBs who get to the playoffs for the first time after their fourth year is lean I believe.
The other nonsense is that college isn't getting guys ready. I think college doesn't get a guy like Jones ready, but there are lots of QBs who play in the spread and the gun who hit the ground running.
With the increased protection for quarterbacks, the emphasis on PI, and the elimination of kill shots in the secondary -- quarterbacks who can break and move the pocket do really well early.
Totally agreed, remember reading that in year 4 the QB that hits the field, is generally the QB you will see. The prime of QBs is generally year 5-9.
Guys that are athletes always hit the ground running faster than their peers, the real question for them is whether they can develop enough as a passer because of that safety blanket. I didn't get the Hurts hype train last year some were on, if you are going to be an athlete that plays QB, you really need to do more than he did.
Young quarterbacks succeed on a spectrum -- where the data gets really clear is after year four. The number of QBs who get to the playoffs for the first time after their fourth year is lean I believe.
The other nonsense is that college isn't getting guys ready. I think college doesn't get a guy like Jones ready, but there are lots of QBs who play in the spread and the gun who hit the ground running.
With the increased protection for quarterbacks, the emphasis on PI, and the elimination of kill shots in the secondary -- quarterbacks who can break and move the pocket do really well early.
My recollection (which may be wrong) was that Jones was hyped as a guy who was pro ready - same with Thomas.
Again, I have concerns with Jones but can anyone say with a semblance of credibility that Jones has a solid OL, a running game that dictates to a defense, elite skill player (s)?
Bold is added by me.
Gettleman: For me, it’s been a while. It’s been a while, to be frank with you.
Q: What stuck out to you?
Gettleman: I loved him on film. I absolutely loved him. I loved everything about him. And then I went to the Senior Bowl and I watched him that week and I (had) decided to stay for the game...I made up my mind that I was staying for the game and, frankly, he walked out there and I saw a professional quarterback after the three series that I watched, I saw a professional quarterback. I was in full bloom love.
Q: How much of your decision was Daniel Jones the quarterback on the field versus Daniel Jones, the person he is off the field?
Gettleman: That’s a nice piece. Obviously, (Duke Head Football Coach David) Cutcliffe, he’s a hell of a coach. He didn’t fall off a turnip truck yesterday. The kid has been well trained. The huge part of this, and I’ve said it before, a big part of this is his make-up. Every single kid that was taken in the first round has had very little adversity. So, we get into it and we talk about this when we have our meetings – and the scouts and the area guys will go out, the regional guys are out, (Director of College Scouting) Chris Pettit is out, and we talk about what kind of adversity has this kid ever had. That’s what you want to know, because what kind of adversity and how they’re going to react, which is huge – and very honestly, how they’re going to react to you guys. Not because you’re meanies, because some of you are nice, but really because of the volume – it’s the volume that’s different. Now, that’s a big part of it. That’s like a bonus here. This kid is really talented, a really talented football player, and the head makes him more better.
Q: Forgetting about the head for a second, what about his talent level did you like more than the other quarterback prospects?
Gettleman: I just thought his pocket presence and his poise were really important to me. I’ve been saying it for a long time: if you can’t consistently make plays from the pocket, you’re not going to make it in the NFL. You’ll be just another guy. You look at Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, they consistently make plays from the pocket. That’s what this kid can do, and he is not by any stretch of the imagination an average athlete. He’s a really good athlete. This kid can extend, make plays with his feet, buy time in the pocket. He’s got feel. He really has all the things you’re looking for.
I will also add Judge's statement (I heard him say it in a long interview and can't attribute it) that college concepts are trickling up into the NFL.
Gettleman on Sirius was spouting CYA bullshit. He misevaluated the most important pick in this organization has had in a decade and a half, he knows it, and he knows he's probably going to lose his job over it.
College prepares QBs less than they used to? Get the fuck out of here. Tell that to a quarterback that played in the '80s...
I am guessing he would have some critiques of Jones and of his situation. I doubt be would see a quarterback's surroundings as an excuse.
Did I say that? I gave a [i]specific[i/] setting where I would not trust Walsh.
You're quite welcome. Came back to see what became of this thread and was very surprised (not sure why) to see it turned into a Pro/Anti DJ and Gettleman-fest.
Either way, go Giants!
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
That's a fair post.
Btw - How come we didn't have any quality skilled guys outside of Barkley? Were they all drafted before we could take them?
Look at TBs team last year, and throw out Barkley cause he didn’t play - name ONE player who could have started on offense last year. The answer is none.
Jones may or may not be the guy, but basing it off last year is ridiculous. If he struggles this year - then yeah, he’s done. But it’s like you guys are assuming that 8f Mahomes, Wilson, Allen, Rodgers etc were our QB last year - they would be good for 4,000 and 40. That’s not being realistic at all.
I'm concerned the OL won't improve enough and we will be back to square one next year.
I think we have average, maybe above-average weapons. But a lot depends on Barkley's health (I have no guess there).
Look at Gardner Minshew. He put up more passing TDs in five fewer games than Jones did last year. He wasn't exactly surrounded with talent.
I was all for Jones getting this year but some of the excuses and thinking is pretty bizarre to me.
Exactly. The assertion that you used to evaluate QBs after two years but now you require 3 because they're coming into the NFL less prepared than before... that seems the exact opposite of what's true.
That's because it is. I can't believe some people swallow this garbage.
Stacked is probably too strong a word, but they are a solid group. The defense was absolutely atrocious and they were playing from behind so much they were playing softer defenses often. When you have a halfway decent QB and strong WR group, it’s a boon to QB stats. Bottles went through a lot of the same. They were constant late cover machines as double digit dogs because they get meaningless TDs.
On the total flip side of that you had Giants, who has a defense that kept games close and the gameplan from the start was shorten the game and comtrol the ball.
- Wentz
- Goff
- Prescott
- Watson
- Mahomes
- Allen
- Jackson
- Murray
Does the silly 3 year rule apply to them?