Raanan: Jones will NOT play this Saturday vs. Jets

I don't think it's a big deal - true. Not sure why it's getting interpreted that I think it's a major blunder by Judge.
However, I do think it would be a good thing if Jones and this OL, and the receivers available, get out there for a few series. If Jones was coming off a major injury/surgery, or in the class of a Herbert, than I'd be more inclined to play it safer.
Excellent way to describe it here. You can be critical of the decision-making process, at the same time, not being that guy ready to strike on criticizing certain players and coaches.
what's worth criticizing? If you've followed how Judge operates this decision should be expected - these cuts are going to be hard for him and having more data at his disposal will help that. He's got 1 game of data to assist him in his decision making process.
If Jones played it wouldn't be anything meaningful because the goal of this game isn't to "give him reps". But lets say he got the reps - what would a few hand offs and quick passes (as to not risk a big hit) actually tell you? I suspect absolutely nothing.
I welcome criticism, but this isn't it. There pro's just aren't there especially with so many other starters not playing.
been reported already that most teams are treating this game like how the 4th preseason game usually would be, where majority of the starters will not play. Also, generally in the 1st preseason game the starters only play one or two series at most, around 10 snaps at most. Is that really going to shift the needle in regards to the regular season? No.
That was in reference to posts above, insinuating that I might have some sort of a gripe with Daniel Jones and just wanted a chance to say something about him ... to say something about him.
Bottom line: I'd like to see him play more.
Bottom bottom line and a side note: I wish there was a better backup quarterback over Mike Glennon behind Jones. Someone else was saying Jones should have some competition at quarterback and I agreed what that sentiment.
So this should be a non story and the thread should just have no posts on it? Got it.
I just said I wanted to see him play lol
Route, you jumped all over the fact he wasn't playing so don't soft-sell it now. None of this is a big deal, the game tomorrow is an audition for the bottom of the roster to see who gets weeded out so the ones that will last can get more personal coaching. That is really all this is. Take a step back brother it really isn't a big deal.
twist how many here used the excuse that last year Jones had no preseason games to help get ready. And now of a sudden these games are just meaningless snaps for him as a starter...
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
RE: While this is obviously Judge's call, it is a bit of an interesting
twist how many here used the excuse that last year Jones had no preseason games to help get ready. And now of a sudden these games are just meaningless snaps for him as a starter...
There are a few folks here that will literally go along with whatever the franchise decides to do. The team can go 0-16 for 5 years straight, and I honestly wouldn't be shocked if those folks were like, "Well these past 5 years weren't that bad. Best 0-16 teams ever!" Bit of an exaggeration, but you get the point.
RE: RE: While this is obviously Judge's call, it is a bit of an interesting
twist how many here used the excuse that last year Jones had no preseason games to help get ready. And now of a sudden these games are just meaningless snaps for him as a starter...
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
The Giants don't have a lot of new guys in new spots and, what damn well better be, at least a modified new offense?
I think they do...
RE: RE: While this is obviously Judge's call, it is a bit of an interesting
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
Seriously, do you recall how abysmal our offense was last year? That in and of itself is a legitimate reason to want to see Jones et al get a few series.
I mean, let's not act like this is some well oil offensive machine that can be re-started quickly with a flip of the switch.
Again, I understand the plan by Judge. But I think there are better reasons to play Jones et al.
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
Seriously, do you recall how abysmal our offense was last year? That in and of itself is a legitimate reason to want to see Jones et al get a few series.
I mean, let's not act like this is some well oil offensive machine that can be re-started quickly with a flip of the switch.
Again, I understand the plan by Judge. But I think there are better reasons to play Jones et al.
The offense was abysmal because of the talent, youth, inexperience (Gates moving to a new position), and Saquon going down in week 3. It wasn't because of Jones in the second half of the season. I know you disagree, but I don't think Judge does. There are two more preseason games and two joint practices. How much pseudo-live action does he need? Eventually, there's a point of diminishing return until the games start. Especially because a lot of his new talent won't even be playing today.
Route, you jumped all over the fact he wasn't playing so don't soft-sell it now. None of this is a big deal, the game tomorrow is an audition for the bottom of the roster to see who gets weeded out so the ones that will last can get more personal coaching. That is really all this is. Take a step back brother it really isn't a big deal.
Ya I know it's not a big deal but I also came in more so making a few snickers how Jones getting hurt wouldn't be the end of the world.
Jones needs the reps. He has proven absolutely nothing in this league so far.
Well there was that 18 pt half time deficit he overcame against Tampa his rookie year, something only one other rookie quarterback starting his first game has done, also something the Giants never did in the previous 15 seasons.
He also had multiple games with 5 touchdown passes, so saying he has accomplished “nothing” is not really an unbiased opinion.
RE: I'd Rather Not See Any Planned Starters Play Vs The Jets
the Jets and their "little brother syndrome" seem to treat the annual preseason game versus the Giants as a mini Super Bowl. And Jet new HC Robert Saleh seems to be "talking trash" vs the Giants as well.
I'm fine with Jones not playing.
This. I may be paranoid, but I feel like the Jets have a chip on their shoulder going into this game and are going to want to go out and hit somebody. Hard. I think some of them would love to knock Giants on their butts, and if someone gets hurt, well, that's football.
I wouldn't put Jones in front of that bunch in the first preseason game.
The offense was abysmal because of the talent, youth, inexperience (Gates moving to a new position), and Saquon going down in week 3. It wasn't because of Jones in the second half of the season. I know you disagree, but I don't think Judge does. There are two more preseason games and two joint practices. How much pseudo-live action does he need? Eventually, there's a point of diminishing return until the games start. Especially because a lot of his new talent won't even be playing today.
Yes, we definitely diverge on why the offense was putrid last year. As the QB and the 6th pick of a draft, I do place a lot more blame on Jones than you.
Regardless, I would love to see him get a few series and hopefully create some points. And I don't care if the games count. It's pros playing pros.
Almost all preseason defenses are pretty vanilla, so Jones would have a good opportunity to do just that. And maybe generate momentum that carries into the season.
Let me underscore this again - I understand Judge's plan. I just think there is more value in Jones playing than many are willing to concede. Because I think Jones needs much more time on a field now than less...
Let me underscore this again - I understand Judge's plan. I just think there is more value in Jones playing than many are willing to concede. Because I think Jones needs much more time on a field now than less...
If he had his new weapons healthy, I'd say sure. But he doesn't. In fact, the offense doesn't look too much different than what it was last year right now except for a capable backs, a pretty green RT, and Hernandez playing a fairly new position for him.
logistics for not only the players but the coaches. A ton of work goes into getting these guys where they need to be. This game is about depth, managing situations, sideline personnel management, and getting guys acclimated to their gameday assignments, and I’m confident Judge is leveraging it 100 different ways.
Plenty of work to be done without putting the starters on the field.
Giants offense always took 3 or 4 games to get going in regular season.
Starters didn’t play enough in preseason.
Preseason isn't the only time guys are getting reps. They are doing it in regular practices and the joint team practices. From some of the comments, you'd think that preseason reps have a lot of utility and are the best way for players to be evaluated.
Giants offense always took 3 or 4 games to get going in regular season.
Starters didn’t play enough in preseason.
What would be the adequate number of preseason snaps to not start slow for 3 or 4 games? 1/4 of the season is a direct result of a few preseason series’?
This isn't like it's unique to us, we just have sucked so it's looked really bad. The football played in the first two weeks of the season is straight garbage (just doesn't seem that way so much because most of us are just happy its football season again)
Preseason isn't the only time guys are getting reps. They are doing it in regular practices and the joint team practices. From some of the comments, you'd think that preseason reps have a lot of utility and are the best way for players to be evaluated.
Thanks to the CBA, practices are not close to even simulating a pre-season game.
Preseason isn't the only time guys are getting reps. They are doing it in regular practices and the joint team practices. From some of the comments, you'd think that preseason reps have a lot of utility and are the best way for players to be evaluated.
Thanks to the CBA, practices are not close to even simulating a pre-season game.
I don’t see where he said otherwise. Why do you just make shit up so often? We get it. You don’t like FatMan because he sees right through you. Be a fake contrarian all you want, it’s what we expect. But please, stop creating drama in your head.
I don’t see where he said otherwise. Why do you just make shit up so often? We get it. You don’t like FatMan because he sees right through you. Be a fake contrarian all you want, it’s what we expect. But please, stop creating drama in your head.
What I said is completely accurate and it has nothing to do with me trying to mix it up with my Fat friend in Charlotte.
Perhaps you need to lay off the sauce for the evening.
I’d be fine if he didn’t play at all in pre season. I think he will get in a bit at some point but I have a hard time believing these 20-30 reps he would get total would be the difference in a good and bad season. DJ entering game one healthy is the most important thing.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
However, I do think it would be a good thing if Jones and this OL, and the receivers available, get out there for a few series. If Jones was coming off a major injury/surgery, or in the class of a Herbert, than I'd be more inclined to play it safer.
Excellent way to describe it here. You can be critical of the decision-making process, at the same time, not being that guy ready to strike on criticizing certain players and coaches.
Quote:
What's kind of sad is that he'll still get bashed for not playing!!
Quote:
The disappointment seems to stem from the fact it's a missed opportunity to bash DJ.
It's a win-win for them. If Jones plays well it will get dismissed because it's just the preseason. If the offense performs poorly then it's because Jones sucks and he's a bust.
this is the best argument for not playing him. I did not think of this.
If Jones played it wouldn't be anything meaningful because the goal of this game isn't to "give him reps". But lets say he got the reps - what would a few hand offs and quick passes (as to not risk a big hit) actually tell you? I suspect absolutely nothing.
I welcome criticism, but this isn't it. There pro's just aren't there especially with so many other starters not playing.
To me its a "nice to have but effectively meaningless and not worth the risk since it would likely be taking snaps and not much else".
Like it or not Daniel Jones already has a job.
Quote:
Jones misses the 4th preseasons game where the starting QB never plays...anywhere...and it impairs his development as an NFL QB???
Ya'll are just looking for excuses to be whiny bitches.
Your last sentence accurately describes yourself.
"Wah wah I can't read an opinion about a football team without using name calling" lol
To bitch about the a preseason game where the starters barely play anyway is unfreaking believable. Wow some people have lost their damn minds.
Bottom line: I'd like to see him play more.
Bottom bottom line and a side note: I wish there was a better backup quarterback over Mike Glennon behind Jones. Someone else was saying Jones should have some competition at quarterback and I agreed what that sentiment.
I just said I wanted to see him play lol
I just said I wanted to see him play lol
Route, you jumped all over the fact he wasn't playing so don't soft-sell it now. None of this is a big deal, the game tomorrow is an audition for the bottom of the roster to see who gets weeded out so the ones that will last can get more personal coaching. That is really all this is. Take a step back brother it really isn't a big deal.
I remember Eli taking some hits and being bloodied as well.
I'm glad Jones isn't playing.
Would like to see the starting Offensive Line in there for a fairly significant time though...
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
There are a few folks here that will literally go along with whatever the franchise decides to do. The team can go 0-16 for 5 years straight, and I honestly wouldn't be shocked if those folks were like, "Well these past 5 years weren't that bad. Best 0-16 teams ever!" Bit of an exaggeration, but you get the point.
Quote:
twist how many here used the excuse that last year Jones had no preseason games to help get ready. And now of a sudden these games are just meaningless snaps for him as a starter...
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
The Giants don't have a lot of new guys in new spots and, what damn well better be, at least a modified new offense?
I think they do...
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
Seriously, do you recall how abysmal our offense was last year? That in and of itself is a legitimate reason to want to see Jones et al get a few series.
I mean, let's not act like this is some well oil offensive machine that can be re-started quickly with a flip of the switch.
Again, I understand the plan by Judge. But I think there are better reasons to play Jones et al.
You know there is more than 1 preseason game right?..they are treating this like it is the 4th lreseason game and then use the 3rd as the game the straters play a half or more..
The reason behind it is to probably get a little bit of a cutdown early and the starters can get into a groove right before the first game..
does it work? who knows but that is their thinking..
so would you rather him sit out the 1st or 3rd oreseason game?
Quote:
twist how many here used the excuse that last year Jones had no preseason games to help get ready. And now of a sudden these games are just meaningless snaps for him as a starter...
You know there is more than 1 preseason game right?..they are treating this like it is the 4th lreseason game and then use the 3rd as the game the straters play a half or more..
The reason behind it is to probably get a little bit of a cutdown early and the starters can get into a groove right before the first game..
does it work? who knows but that is their thinking..
so would you rather him sit out the 1st or 3rd oreseason game?
I don't really care if Jones sits all of the preseason games. I also didn't use it as an excuse last year as to why he didn't play well in 2020.
Quote:
It was so many new guys in new spots in a new offense, it's not totally meaningless. If they decided to sit them in preseason games 2 and 3, well then I think you see a different sentiment. Throwing a guy out there for a series does nothing. Seems like the coaches around the league concur.
On the flip side of that, Fitzpatrick will be playing in a new offense, the Eagles with a new HC will be throwing starters out there.
Every teams situation is different.
Seriously, do you recall how abysmal our offense was last year? That in and of itself is a legitimate reason to want to see Jones et al get a few series.
I mean, let's not act like this is some well oil offensive machine that can be re-started quickly with a flip of the switch.
Again, I understand the plan by Judge. But I think there are better reasons to play Jones et al.
The offense was abysmal because of the talent, youth, inexperience (Gates moving to a new position), and Saquon going down in week 3. It wasn't because of Jones in the second half of the season. I know you disagree, but I don't think Judge does. There are two more preseason games and two joint practices. How much pseudo-live action does he need? Eventually, there's a point of diminishing return until the games start. Especially because a lot of his new talent won't even be playing today.
Route, you jumped all over the fact he wasn't playing so don't soft-sell it now. None of this is a big deal, the game tomorrow is an audition for the bottom of the roster to see who gets weeded out so the ones that will last can get more personal coaching. That is really all this is. Take a step back brother it really isn't a big deal.
Ya I know it's not a big deal but I also came in more so making a few snickers how Jones getting hurt wouldn't be the end of the world.
(Won with McCoy in 1.5 games last year)
Well there was that 18 pt half time deficit he overcame against Tampa his rookie year, something only one other rookie quarterback starting his first game has done, also something the Giants never did in the previous 15 seasons.
He also had multiple games with 5 touchdown passes, so saying he has accomplished “nothing” is not really an unbiased opinion.
I'm fine with Jones not playing.
I wouldn't put Jones in front of that bunch in the first preseason game.
By the way, Jones also had zero touchdown passes in 7 of his 14 starts in 2020. Just sayin'...
The offense was abysmal because of the talent, youth, inexperience (Gates moving to a new position), and Saquon going down in week 3. It wasn't because of Jones in the second half of the season. I know you disagree, but I don't think Judge does. There are two more preseason games and two joint practices. How much pseudo-live action does he need? Eventually, there's a point of diminishing return until the games start. Especially because a lot of his new talent won't even be playing today.
Yes, we definitely diverge on why the offense was putrid last year. As the QB and the 6th pick of a draft, I do place a lot more blame on Jones than you.
Regardless, I would love to see him get a few series and hopefully create some points. And I don't care if the games count. It's pros playing pros.
Almost all preseason defenses are pretty vanilla, so Jones would have a good opportunity to do just that. And maybe generate momentum that carries into the season.
Let me underscore this again - I understand Judge's plan. I just think there is more value in Jones playing than many are willing to concede. Because I think Jones needs much more time on a field now than less...
What if a series consists of 10+ plays and leads to a FG or TD? No value there?
https://dknation.draftkings.com/nfl/2021/8/9/22616710/week-1-nfl-preseason-who-is-playing-first-team-starters-playing-sitting-tracker - ( New Window )
By the way, Jones also had zero touchdown passes in 7 of his 14 starts in 2020. Just sayin'...
Ok, but my point still seems valid. Not sure how multiple games without touchdowns relates to my opinion that stating he has no accomplishments is not true.
Quote:
Possessions in a preseason has the same value as all not majority of the preseason games? Awful take.
What if a series consists of 10+ plays and leads to a FG or TD? No value there?
I did not say there was no value, I said anyone comparing the value of a series or two in a pre-season game to the value of all the pre-season snaps/series has a bad take.
Newton, btw, looks like he's throwing a bowling ball. I really don't like anything about his arm anymore...
Let me underscore this again - I understand Judge's plan. I just think there is more value in Jones playing than many are willing to concede. Because I think Jones needs much more time on a field now than less...
If he had his new weapons healthy, I'd say sure. But he doesn't. In fact, the offense doesn't look too much different than what it was last year right now except for a capable backs, a pretty green RT, and Hernandez playing a fairly new position for him.
Newton, btw, looks like he's throwing a bowling ball. I really don't like anything about his arm anymore...
More interested in Mac Jones, I'm a big believer in him in BB's system. I like them to win the East with the odds they are getting (3-1)
Quote:
Fitztragic and Newton are both playing.
Newton, btw, looks like he's throwing a bowling ball. I really don't like anything about his arm anymore...
More interested in Mac Jones, I'm a big believer in him in BB's system. I like them to win the East with the odds they are getting (3-1)
I am honing in on Jones, too. That's going to be a very interesting situation up there.
Big fan of BB as well. But I also think highly of McDaniels as an OC. One of the best in the biz.
Plenty of work to be done without putting the starters on the field.
Tend to agree. Especially with an uncertain starting OL unit.
Let the backup QBs take the hits...
Starters didn’t play enough in preseason.
Starters didn’t play enough in preseason.
What would be the adequate number of preseason snaps to not start slow for 3 or 4 games? 1/4 of the season is a direct result of a few preseason series’?
Starters didn’t play enough in preseason.
Preseason isn't the only time guys are getting reps. They are doing it in regular practices and the joint team practices. From some of the comments, you'd think that preseason reps have a lot of utility and are the best way for players to be evaluated.
Quote:
Giants offense always took 3 or 4 games to get going in regular season.
Starters didn’t play enough in preseason.
What would be the adequate number of preseason snaps to not start slow for 3 or 4 games? 1/4 of the season is a direct result of a few preseason series’?
This isn't like it's unique to us, we just have sucked so it's looked really bad. The football played in the first two weeks of the season is straight garbage (just doesn't seem that way so much because most of us are just happy its football season again)
Preseason isn't the only time guys are getting reps. They are doing it in regular practices and the joint team practices. From some of the comments, you'd think that preseason reps have a lot of utility and are the best way for players to be evaluated.
Thanks to the CBA, practices are not close to even simulating a pre-season game.
Quote:
Preseason isn't the only time guys are getting reps. They are doing it in regular practices and the joint team practices. From some of the comments, you'd think that preseason reps have a lot of utility and are the best way for players to be evaluated.
Thanks to the CBA, practices are not close to even simulating a pre-season game.
I don’t see where he said otherwise. Why do you just make shit up so often? We get it. You don’t like FatMan because he sees right through you. Be a fake contrarian all you want, it’s what we expect. But please, stop creating drama in your head.
I don’t see where he said otherwise. Why do you just make shit up so often? We get it. You don’t like FatMan because he sees right through you. Be a fake contrarian all you want, it’s what we expect. But please, stop creating drama in your head.
What I said is completely accurate and it has nothing to do with me trying to mix it up with my Fat friend in Charlotte.
Perhaps you need to lay off the sauce for the evening.