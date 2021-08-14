New York Giants vs. New York Jets Game Discussion

Having better OL play does not go hand in hand with better QB play. From watching this over the years, the QB is always behind because he needs to see that work first and build that trust. I remember seeing this with Eli. We saw him Eli carried this team in 2011 to a SB. Our OL was not good and he got murdered in SF. But every year after that took its toll on him. Then when there was some good OL play here and there Eli was still mentally messed up from years of bad OL play. People would say look Eli had plenty of time so why is he rushing those throws. Well, that is because a lot of staying in the QB is a feel and an internal clock. It takes time to get that trust back and reset your internal clock.
With all of that said, I am interested to see how coaches work these 3 preseason games. In the past the general rule of thumb was a couple of series the first game, about a quarter the second game, about a half give or take the third game, and basically nothing the fourth game. With 3 games now we see a bunch of different thing as teams figure this out. Some teams are playing their starters this first game and some are not.
For one quarter? Don’t they need the work too? I don’t see how totally sitting these guys all game makes them better?
Most of the skill players expected to start with Jones are not practicing now. He already knows how to throw to Shepard, it's the guys already out he needs time with. Might as well get a good look at the depth in this one, and hope some of those skill players begin to become available in the next two games.
Starting defense: DL Shelton, DL Hill, DL A. Johnson, OLB Ojulari, OLB Harris, ILB Crowder, ILB Ragland, CB Yiadom, CB Harper, S Love, S Kalu. So all of the established starters get the night off.
Rodarius Williams comes in on third down and Zach Wilson goes at him with a great throw to Corey Davis for the first down. Decent coverage by the rookie, better throw.
on NFL Game Pass using an out-of-country location via ExpressVPN. During commercial breaks you can still often hear the mic'd audio. I just heard Papa chatting with various people in the studio and rehearsing his line coming back from the break.
Former Jet Matt Cole getting a shot at gunner, and ends up running the goal line DeSean Jackson style before punching the ball back into play. Giants down Riley Dixon's punt at the 9.
Watching the Jags game vs Browns down here in FL and the Browns D is no joke and will cause problems for this Offense next week. Trevor had little to no time but made some good throws, They play tight man coverage and our receivers will need to get off of coverage. Minshew up next..
Azeez Ojulari more active on this series. He's going up against Mekhi Becton, and playing well on the edge. Shed a block from Becton and made the tackle on 1-yard run by Michael Carter.
If Shelton makes ten plays like that in the regular season...
We're at the spot in the game where there is prime evaluating for bubble guys. But if you're still playing in the fourth quarter tonight, you're probably going to want to have your playbook handy on Tuesday for the first round of cuts...
Clayton Thorson 37 yards down left sideline to David Sills the biggest Giants offensive play of the night so far ... LG Kyle Murphy got rolled up on earlier and was replaced by Kenny Wiggins ... Thorson sacked as Brett Heggie gets beat. #Giants
any means, but when you look at that first half they had all of their offensive starters out there and did very little. When you look at our offense we didn’t play Jones, Barkley, Golladay, Shepard, Toney, Engram.
If they pull another Ryan Connelly I'm going to lose it
Don't worry he will make the team. He has shown he can play inside and out. He's a good special teams player and a leader. It wouldn't surprise me if Coughlin is the starter next to Martinez at some point this season.
RE: About Ryan Connelly, Mike Zimmer just issued a public tongue
The Jets have everyone of their starters in the lineup on both sides of the ball. The Giants have 2nd and 3rd stringers in the game with the exception of 4/5th's of the OL. Shelton is the only starting defensive player that played tonight.
Hill did as well but that’s it.
RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight
Crowder was in there as well.
RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight
They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good
They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good
Is Tanny available?
Damn joe judge and this terrible product!
RE: RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight
So your argument is you are not happy that their #3's are playing better than our #3's?
If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.
I would expect Giants backups from Judge year 2 to look a little better tonight going against the first year head coach for the Jets backups. Very sloppy Next week will be a real test. Cleveland is a legit SB contender.
I was hoping he'd get some burn in this game. I get the covid ramp up, but he had played some significant snaps in the team portions of fully padded practice...is there a set back we don't know about? Its certainly interesting.
It's the first preseason game. The Giants and Judge are treating it a bit different than Saleh and the Jets.
Judge has said the entire point of this game is to evaluate individual players...hence the only real starters that even played were their healthy OL, and Darius Slayton. Clearly the Jets want to get their rookie QB some burn with their starting unit.
Neither approach is wrong, but the fact you're reading so much into this is a little silly.
and do we throw beyond the line to gain for a first down? No of course we don't. Incomplete anyways. This game has been an embarrassment to football on the Giants side. Brutal and just like the last however many years. Sure it's preseason but it is also against the Jets.
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
How can you expect anything from Morris playing behind the 3 and 4th stingers. Holy shit this board is on fire tonight with the utter consternation. Please root for the cowboys.
I don’t expect him to look all world, but he’s playing as if he’s running through mud. Perhaps, show some vet ability being in the league for 10 years. You’re playing with 3rd string oline, sure. You’re also playing against 3rd string defenders. If that’s the peg you want to rest your hat, go ahead. And I’d rather root for your mother, rather than the Cowboys *shrug*
Sideline goes NUTS as Sandro Platzgummer, who is from Austria and has been on the team since last year as part of the International Player Pathway Program, breaks a 48-yard run when they were backed up at their own 1.
I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -
Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.
Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Its funny..we were explicitly told what to expect in this game ahead of time...they want to evaluate individuals as they have to make cuts.
The Giants are also in a slightly different position than other teams for this first preseason game. They have 2 full joint practices coming up, which will likely provide a better environment for their starters to prepare in a controlled environment. Every team in the league cannot say that, so its no surprise this game is kind of a wash in terms of starters getting burn.
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
He played like he ran through mud last year? Our offensive line made him his yards. It’s why his ass was sitting at home until two weeks ago.
Morris isn’t even making the team unless Clement fumbles his way off it.
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.
Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?
Cut the shit. He's a first rounder. COVID can create significant setbacks. Go see what Myles Garret had to say about it. Quit speculating about the "effort" of 20 overall.
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.
Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?
Cut the shit. He's a first rounder. COVID can create significant setbacks. Go see what Myles Garret had to say about it. Quit speculating about the "effort" of 20 overall.
He played like he ran through mud last year? Our offensive line made him his yards. It’s why his ass was sitting at home until two weeks ago.
Morris isn’t even making the team unless Clement fumbles his way off it.
I’m in agreement with you. I’m not stating he should make the team man. I’m not sure what you read
during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.
This.
First preseason games are usually a shitshow. Have been for years.
That's fair. But the Giants starting OL is a question mark and tonight's performance by the backups didnt instill much confidence in them. For being a supposed expert on 'hog mollies' the OL Gettleman has put together after 3+ years on the job and 3 top ten picks has been less than inspiring to put it kindly
during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.
That's fair. But the Giants starting OL is a question mark and tonight's performance by the backups didnt instill much confidence in them. For being a supposed expert on 'hog mollies' the OL Gettleman has put together after 3+ years on the job and 3 top ten picks has been less than inspiring to put it kindly
Let me understand what you just said - the backups are bad and the picks by DG for the starters has been less than inspiring...? You do understand that the backups are the backups and have nothing to do with the "3 top ten picks".
is garbage. They are a liability and if they have to come into a game...watch out.
Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...
It’s sad but I’m praying that Solder, who was probably DGs worst signing, proves to be a serviceable backup tackle /starting RT if Peart isn’t ready
I'll be shocked if Solder isnt starting at RT on week #1
The Sehorn injury.
The Osi injury.
The Eli head gash.
Victor Cruz show.
Chad Pennington injury.
Mark Sanchez getting hurt behind 3rd stringers.
Before the misery of the "meh I might not even watch" folks comes, I'd just like to say if you look forward to Giants football as much as I do today is always a little special.
Let's get a look at some of the young guys, and hopefully everyone healthy tomorrow.
Here's to a new year boys.
Leaguewide, essentially the only teams that are playing starters have new coaches or new systems (or new QB). I actually don't think there is anyone that's broken that mold.
Hi Bob Papa! Like mike there, dude...
I didn't expect to see Kadarius Toney to play tonight, but I don't even see him warming up. Been a very slow/strange "ramp up" for the first-round pick.
lol
Is the game later or is WFAN not broadcasting outside the NY/NJ area?
Giants go three-and-out. Drive ends when Matt Peart got beat clean for a sack on third down.
They just trying to eat up some clock
Clear they want to work on the OLs pure pass blocking
Yea WTF is going on with him.
There is enough talent on this roster they should be a playoff contender and the OL is the swing position for me.
Rough first series for the OL. Second play Wiggins gets whipped by Sheldon Rankins. Next play RT Matt Peart allows sack to Bryce Huff.
Starting defense: DL Shelton, DL Hill, DL A. Johnson, OLB Ojulari, OLB Harris, ILB Crowder, ILB Ragland, CB Yiadom, CB Harper, S Love, S Kalu. So all of the established starters get the night off.
Rodarius Williams comes in on third down and Zach Wilson goes at him with a great throw to Corey Davis for the first down. Decent coverage by the rookie, better throw.
Giants second unit, for the most part, comes up with the stop. Jets settle for 30-yard field goal.
Jets 3, Giants 0.
You got to be kidding me. It hurts my brain.
Quote:
Judge and gettelman can only hide 8 from critics for so long…..and Glennon is a 6 and 21 journeyman……and throws like you wonder how he ever won the 6…..
You got to be kidding me. It hurts my brain.
Jesus fucking christ... BBI in full season form.
Is that English? Just WTF does that mean?
Toney on that jet sweep will be fun.
When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.
Quote:
needs to move his feet much more...
When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.
Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?
Absolutely. Right in his hands.
Quote:
In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
needs to move his feet much more...
When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.
Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?
It was playsction with a pulling guard.
The fact he mixed up a white dude and black guy just shows they have their mind made up.
Heads up play indeed...
Former Jet Matt Cole getting a shot at gunner, and ends up running the goal line DeSean Jackson style before punching the ball back into play. Giants down Riley Dixon's punt at the 9.
Quote:
In comment 15330482 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
needs to move his feet much more...
When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.
Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?
It was playsction with a pulling guard.
The fact he mixed up a white dude and blauck guy just shows they have their mind made up.
Where are you going there? It was an earlier play...and not Wiggins
Quote:
In comment 15330484 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15330482 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
needs to move his feet much more...
When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.
Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?
It was playsction with a pulling guard.
The fact he mixed up a white dude and blauck guy just shows they have their mind made up.
Where are you going there? It was an earlier play...and not Wiggins
I was talking about a pressure on the second drive.
Azeez, Ragland, Danny Shelton, Darnay all in there.
Heard so much about him in camp. Not a good first look for him.
Danny Shelton with the finger wave and Jets are stopped on fourth-and-1.
Previous down, Raymond Johnson III walloped Zach Wilson with a great rush up the middle.
I would like to see a starting OL group...
You got your wish.
Azeez Ojulari more active on this series. He's going up against Mekhi Becton, and playing well on the edge. Shed a block from Becton and made the tackle on 1-yard run by Michael Carter.
Quote:
They need to cut him at the half
Heard so much about him in camp. Not a good first look for him.
He’s a 6th round pick, and he’s covering their starters and #1 weapons. Had to cover Corey Davis, cut the kid some slack. It’s his first game.
Quote:
but doubt we get it.
I would like to see a starting OL group...
God, one time say something positive...instead of predictable one line put downs. You contaminate threads and I'm gone from here
Quote:
In comment 15330512 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
but doubt we get it.
I would like to see a starting OL group...
God, one time say something positive...instead of predictable one line put downs. You contaminate threads and I'm gone from here
Look above moron...
Ignore this guy, hes a moron
Quote:
.
Ignore this guy, hes a moron
That was funny...
Quote:
In comment 15330503 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
They need to cut him at the half
Heard so much about him in camp. Not a good first look for him.
He’s a 6th round pick, and he’s covering their starters and #1 weapons. Had to cover Corey Davis, cut the kid some slack. It’s his first game.
^This. Nice drive until the fumble. Some good blocking. They are giving Sills a long look.
Agreed
169 rushes 2 fumbles 0 lost in reg and post season
Nice job by Niko Lalos to disengage from Chris Herndon block and make the run stop.
Nice job by Niko Lalos to disengage from Chris Herndon block and make the run stop.
Art is fishing for the Lebron James retweet
He’s a 6th round pick, and he’s covering their starters and #1 weapons. Had to cover Corey Davis, cut the kid some slack. It’s his first game.
Exactly. Crowder and Davis are competent veteran receivers. Williams is a 6th round rookie in his first NFL game.
Giants OL backups loosening up on the side, so looks like the starters are done.
From L-R: Jackson Barton, Kyle Murphy, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton, Chad Slade
Pre season for the refs too
Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.
Did they change it to 11 yards?
Quote:
.
169 rushes 2 fumbles 0 lost in reg and post season
Went to check, not sure where you got those numbers.
200 touches 6 career fumbles. That’s awful.
I change my mind about Glennon playing
Clayton Thorson will get the rest of this game at QB.
Mike Glennon 3-7 20 yards
Quote:
at all
Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.
Yeah means bumpkis.
Quote:
at all
Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.
Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?
Quote:
In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?
Except that Wilson has looked pretty damn sharp.
Quote:
this year
Pre season for the refs too
+2.
Fullback Eli Penny getting some work at tailback. Would help his odds of securing a roster spot if he proves he can be a serviceable backup at tailback.
Yes.
Welcome to week 1 preseason around the NFL. Most the points are scored because of outright fuckups.
Yep.
But Dixon getting good work.
Giants gunners on punt team: Matt Cole and Cam Brown.
Quote:
In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
at all
Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.
Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?
Googs please, the kid is going against two solid NFT vets, they are schooling him right now, that is expected at that position.
Giants OL backups loosening up on the side, so looks like the starters are done.
It has been ugly all night. LOL
Quote:
In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?
Except that Wilson has looked pretty damn sharp.
Agreed because he found Williams...
We're at the spot in the game where there is prime evaluating for bubble guys. But if you're still playing in the fourth quarter tonight, you're probably going to want to have your playbook handy on Tuesday for the first round of cuts...
Are they saying Dimes will play the 2nd half?
Fucking garbage
Defensively, zero presence off the edge just like last year. Ojulari has a long way to go if he’s what they’re banking on.
If you are playing on specials, it is a good sign.
Cole being the gunner is a really good sign for him.
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
Quote:
Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?
Except that Wilson has looked pretty damn sharp.
Agreed because he found Williams...
I mean he was making some professional throws out there. He only got beat bad once.
I’m of the opinion that if Wilson had another year of playing time and tape there’s a legit convo being had for whose the first QB off the board this year.
Cole Hikutini with another fierce block, this time springing Corey Clement as we approach the two-minute warning.
Lots of work on specials and doing a good job.
Young guards Kyle Murphy and Jake Burton flashing some in the run game, too.
Obviously, level of comp has dipped here late in second quarter. But with Giants looking for depth answers, Murphy and Burton can help themselves a lot tonight.
Clayton Thorson with a nicely thrown deep ball to David Sills. First big passing play of the day for the #Giants.
Kenny Wiggins is back in there for Kyle Murphy, who came off gingerly earlier. Returned to the game, but now is off again.
Kyle Murphy out and getting his left foot/ankle checked by trainers. Kenny Wiggins back in at LG.
Love to see more passes go his way
Replying to @DDuggan21
Murphy limped under his own power to the cart but now gets on for a ride into the locker room.
Clayton Thorson 37 yards down left sideline to David Sills the biggest Giants offensive play of the night so far ... LG Kyle Murphy got rolled up on earlier and was replaced by Kenny Wiggins ... Thorson sacked as Brett Heggie gets beat. #Giants
#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...
#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...
You are such a fucking tool lol
Agreed, if they keep playing like this you have to wonder if they’ll comb the waiver wire for our primary backup.
Yes. Second half is all about individual performances of players on the bubble.
Hope Murphy is OK because we are so thin on the OL right now just in terms of having enough players to practice.
And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.
Not good.
Quote:
score a few points.
#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...
You are such a fucking tool lol
I have seen your posts...
Board and Sills are keepers. Hikutini needs a larger body of evidence, but he may be a nice find.
Unless you have a legit, reliable OL, the back-up has to be an athlete who can move. And Glennon is the complete opposite of that.
So you are correct...
Anyone know why Carter Coughlin hasn’t played?
Ten years ago Mike Francesa kept harping on Mike Glennon who was a Buc at the time being this hidden super talent ready to break out who the Jets should make a trade for
Quote:
score a few points.
#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...
You are such a fucking tool lol
Quote:
In comment 15330629 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
score a few points.
#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...
You are such a fucking tool lol
I have seen your posts...
Great. Youre literally the biggest loser on this board.
youre schtick is tired
And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.
Not good.
relax, lets everyone get there reps in before we clutch are pearls. Andrew's least concern is being beat on the edge. Just speed reps. A lot to be happy with tonight.
“What was the call??? What happened??? Who is that???”
“Awww he fumbled!!! ….. oh, nevermind….he didn’t I guess”
Agreed, Hernandez is my brightest takeaway.
Played well!
Very hard to move off the LOS
“What was the call??? What happened??? Who is that???”
“Awww he fumbled!!! ….. oh, nevermind….he didn’t I guess”
LOL
David Sills V ↗️
Kenny Wiggins ↘️
Matt Cole ↗️
Corey Clement ↗️↘️
Kyle Murphy 🤕
Quote:
In comment 15330637 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15330629 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
score a few points.
#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...
You are such a fucking tool lol
I have seen your posts...
Great. Youre literally the biggest loser on this board.
youre schtick is tired
You’ll need to do better than this. As mentioned, I have seen your posts.
Move along...
Quote:
Pulling first to his left and then to his right springing the RB both times for nice yardage!
Agreed, Hernandez is my brightest takeaway.
WH with some very good blocks.
Carter Coughlin in at ILB. Second-year player getting his first shot at a new position after playing outside last season.
Played well!
Very hard to move off the LOS
I hope you never call him a nasty load to his face lol.
Carter Coughlin starts the second half at ILB, which is part of a "more you can do" transition for the 2nd year EDGE guy.
Just made a very good play in the backfield, whipping around the edge for the tackle. #NYGiants
Quote:
In comment 15330649 M.S. said:
Quote:
Pulling first to his left and then to his right springing the RB both times for nice yardage!
Agreed, Hernandez is my brightest takeaway.
WH with some very good blocks.
Agreed.
Agreed Eric.
Kid has skills. The ball gets there in a hurry when he whips through it.
Quote:
who stood out to me included Shelton, Raymond Johnson, Cole, Sills, Hernandez, Hikutini
Agreed Eric.
+2.
Carter Coughlin comes in and gets a sack fumble at inside linebacker. he’s had a standout camp. #Giants
String setting the edge that allowed Coughlin to make tackle of RB
Yep
Quote:
Didn’t let up a sack but he got beat twice on his outside shoulder. He’s lunging.
And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.
Not good.
relax, lets everyone get there reps in before we clutch are pearls. Andrew's least concern is being beat on the edge. Just speed reps. A lot to be happy with tonight.
It’s not about “clutching pearls,” it’s simply the current situation. Right now Thomas looks like an average LT. Becton on the other side looks like he has the pedigree of an elite LT.
And how is being beaten off the edge his least concern? It happened a lot last year.
Quote:
In comment 15330640 M.S. said:
Quote:
Didn’t let up a sack but he got beat twice on his outside shoulder. He’s lunging.
And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.
Not good.
relax, lets everyone get there reps in before we clutch are pearls. Andrew's least concern is being beat on the edge. Just speed reps. A lot to be happy with tonight.
It’s not about “clutching pearls,” it’s simply the current situation. Right now Thomas looks like an average LT. Becton on the other side looks like he has the pedigree of an elite LT.
And how is being beaten off the edge his least concern? It happened a lot last year.
WTF were u watcihing? Our rookie was kicking Bectons ass?
Don't worry he will make the team. He has shown he can play inside and out. He's a good special teams player and a leader. It wouldn't surprise me if Coughlin is the starter next to Martinez at some point this season.
I know both of them are White guys, but Ryan is not even on the same planet athletically compared to Carter.
Very ugly
Giants say Kyle Murphy suffered an ankle injury and will not return tonight.
Giants say Kyle Murphy suffered an ankle injury and will not return tonight.
That's very bad news. He's the only promising young interior lineman they had among the backups. They desperately need to add more talent there.
Here's the evaluation vs. results portion of the preseason. Rodarius Williams has been playing in the slot a lot tonight (and it isn't going well). Don't think he's played there much during camp.
DG is going to have to most likely make a trade.
What a pleasant surprise.
Harrison and Solder are the next two up and they didn’t play.
8 and 9th guys don’t look good though.
Carter Coughlin is a first-half talent playing in the second-half of a preseason game and essentially lighting up every play.
He's above this level right now.
Rodarius Williams having a rough night. been playing the slot this half which I don’t think we saw at all during training camp. Growing pains. #Giants
It’s one preseason game, but yeah he looks lost.
Devonte Downs I think, not Tae he is good.
Ragland as well. In Detroit they had him play that hybrid ILB/OLB role quite a bit. If that's what the Giants had in mind for him here, Coughing is asking him expendable.
He reads plays real fast.
Quick trigger
Love this guy
Quote:
Tae Crowder
Ragland as well. In Detroit they had him play that hybrid ILB/OLB role quite a bit. If that's what the Giants had in mind for him here, Coughing is asking him expendable.
Making***
He didn't play OLB with the Vikes.
We sat half the team.
Quote:
Odenigbo looks like he’s never played the position before.
He didn't play OLB with the Vikes.
Maybe that explains it. Maybe he’s more of a pass rush specialist. His play against the run hasn’t looked great.
You know most starters on both sides of the ball didn’t play, right?
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.
We sat half the team.
Haha. Touché.
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.
Hill did as well but that’s it.
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.
Crowder was in there as well.
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.
They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good
Is Tanny available?
That looked like vintage Donovan McNabb.
If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.
We sat half the team.
Classic.
Quote:
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.
They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good
Is Tanny available?
Damn joe judge and this terrible product!
They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good
Is Tanny available?
Most these guys on both sides aren't even going to be on their respective teams Wednesday!
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.
Even more classic...
Giants TE Cole Hikutini has a hip injury and he's been ruled out.
Tough news for Hikutini, who had been making a strong push for the roster.
How can you expect anything from Morris playing behind the 3 and 4th stingers. Holy shit this board is on fire tonight with the utter consternation. Please root for the cowboys.
Giants TE Cole Hikutini has a hip injury and he's been ruled out.
Tough news for Hikutini, who had been making a strong push for the roster.
We're getting dinged up, and TE is thin already.
I don't think I've seen Rodarius Williams play in the slot this entire training camp. He's been there extensively tonight.
Started off on the perimeter and was picked on early. Has struggled inside.
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
How can you expect anything from Morris playing behind the 3 and 4th stingers. Holy shit this board is on fire tonight with the utter consternation. Please root for the cowboys.
The only thing as bad as the overreactions to preseason is the overreaction to the overreactions.
If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.
I would expect Giants backups from Judge year 2 to look a little better tonight going against the first year head coach for the Jets backups. Very sloppy Next week will be a real test. Cleveland is a legit SB contender.
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
This.
I was hoping he'd get some burn in this game. I get the covid ramp up, but he had played some significant snaps in the team portions of fully padded practice...is there a set back we don't know about? Its certainly interesting.
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
Clearly there is an issue with him (physically or medically) that no one is disclosing. I think we will know more at the joint practice if he sits out.
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
Concerning, would like to see him get some reps. Hope we didn’t blow that pick.
Go to bed ZogZerg.
Yeah for like 8 years lol
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -
Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
Great, but we don't need a tackle, we need a guard.
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
Not sure he would play in a 4th preseason game, which is what Judge said this game was akin to.
If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.
I would expect Giants backups from Judge year 2 to look a little better tonight going against the first year head coach for the Jets backups. Very sloppy Next week will be a real test. Cleveland is a legit SB contender.
It's the first preseason game. The Giants and Judge are treating it a bit different than Saleh and the Jets.
Judge has said the entire point of this game is to evaluate individual players...hence the only real starters that even played were their healthy OL, and Darius Slayton. Clearly the Jets want to get their rookie QB some burn with their starting unit.
Neither approach is wrong, but the fact you're reading so much into this is a little silly.
Quote:
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
Clearly there is an issue with him (physically or medically) that no one is disclosing. I think we will know more at the joint practice if he sits out.
Just needs the right cleats
Quote:
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -
Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
Yep. I have to admit this pick made me nervous from the get go. Hope I'm wrong. And I'm not talking about the one sneaker practice. More about Sy's reaction to the pick.
Kyle might be a better option than what we have behind Jones, and that's a scary thought.
Damion Willis beat Corey Ballentine badly ... only to have Clayton Thorson throw the ball into the 100s section.
I think the #Giants can find a better developmental third quarterback…
Quote:
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -
Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
Agreed, if that was the case he would be doing full practice with the seconds or thirds.
Yeah, this doesn't look like an upgrade. That said, I wasn't all that impressed with McCoy either.
Wow Thorson is really bad...
My goodness this is so hard to watch.
Quote:
I didn't like the Glennon signing at the time. I wanted them to resign McCoy...this game did not inspire any confidence in swaying that opinion.
Yeah, this doesn't look like an upgrade. That said, I wasn't all that impressed with McCoy either.
Mccoy is a perfectly average backup qb. He managed the game well enough in Seattle to get the upset. Glennon is not that.
Colt McCoy was never known for being impressive ...
Then again, he was the QB in the team's best victory within the last five years.
Hope Judge got to see he has no backups and will need to scan the waiver wire fast for TE, OG, QB and more special teamers.
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
How can you expect anything from Morris playing behind the 3 and 4th stingers. Holy shit this board is on fire tonight with the utter consternation. Please root for the cowboys.
I don’t expect him to look all world, but he’s playing as if he’s running through mud. Perhaps, show some vet ability being in the league for 10 years. You’re playing with 3rd string oline, sure. You’re also playing against 3rd string defenders. If that’s the peg you want to rest your hat, go ahead. And I’d rather root for your mother, rather than the Cowboys *shrug*
Haha....
Take the offense that ranked 31st in the NFL last year (the Giants) and take away their starting QB, RB, TE, two WRs, LG, and what do you get?
98 yards of offense and 0 points with 11:23 left in the game.
Agreed. The way he managed that game against a great team was all you could ask from him.
RB #1: Platzgummer
RB #2: Barkley
Sideline goes NUTS as Sandro Platzgummer, who is from Austria and has been on the team since last year as part of the International Player Pathway Program, breaks a 48-yard run when they were backed up at their own 1.
Williams has had quite an education. The most important lesston is that he needs to play on the outside, not in the slot.
Sandro Platzgummer rips off a 48-yard run. Sideline goes nuts. Saquon jumping up and down like it just won them the game. Fourth quarter of the preseason. That's where we are, folks. #Giants
Sideline goes NUTS as Sandro Platzgummer, who is from Austria and has been on the team since last year as part of the International Player Pathway Program, breaks a 48-yard run when they were backed up at their own 1.
b..bye, Booker, lol
Dream come true!
You would never know they get paid for this.
Rodarius Williams scoops up a fumble and looked like he was headed to the end zone, but gets tripped up. T.J. Brunson forced the fumble.
Clayton Thorson keeps a play alive nicely and hits wide receiver Damion Willis for the 21-yard touchdown. The Giants' first points of the preseason with 7:05 remaining in the fourth
Quote:
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -
Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.
Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?
They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Hernandez play alone made this whole game worth it.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Agree. Not sure what many fans were expecting when you look at who the Giants are rolling out there tonight.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Totally agree, this night has been mostly positive in terms of evaluating our depth in some key areas.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Its funny..we were explicitly told what to expect in this game ahead of time...they want to evaluate individuals as they have to make cuts.
The Giants are also in a slightly different position than other teams for this first preseason game. They have 2 full joint practices coming up, which will likely provide a better environment for their starters to prepare in a controlled environment. Every team in the league cannot say that, so its no surprise this game is kind of a wash in terms of starters getting burn.
LB TJ Brunson is down on the field. Forced a fumble earlier. #Giants
Giants LB TJ Brunson injured here. Got up and walked off under his own power.
Overall, some good, some bad and some ugly.
Quote:
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Totally agree, this night has been mostly positive in terms of evaluating our depth in some key areas.
Yep. Our backups and fringe guys held the Jets starters to 3 points. Offense was hard to evaluate, but we also didn’t play any starters on O.
That didn’t look like a good thing with his knee....
No - someone needs to throw balls in camp. He'll be around till final cut down.
The Oline has zero depth. We don’t have a backup QB who can win a game in the NFL.
What do we possibly see in him? Why not get some very athletic kid who can run and has a good arm, but just needs to develop his passing skills?
Quote:
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
I don’t expect him to look all world, but he’s playing as if he’s running through mud. Perhaps, show some vet ability being in the league for 10 years. You’re playing with 3rd string oline, sure. You’re also playing against 3rd string defenders. If that’s the peg you want to rest your hat, go ahead. And I’d rather root for your mother, rather than the Cowboys *shrug*
He played like he ran through mud last year? Our offensive line made him his yards. It’s why his ass was sitting at home until two weeks ago.
Morris isn’t even making the team unless Clement fumbles his way off it.
Brunson carted off the sideline after the trainers examined his knee further. Again, did not look good
Rodarius Williams, Niko Lalos and Madre Harper have all gotten signifcant snaps tonight. Still playing in the fourth quarter.#Giants coaches clearly want to get a good look at them.
Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
That's all you can ask. Team play usually is lacking. Effort are guys doing their jobs are they not making mistakes
This.
First preseason games are usually a shitshow. Have been for years.
Quote:
In comment 15330781 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -
Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.
Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?
Cut the shit. He's a first rounder. COVID can create significant setbacks. Go see what Myles Garret had to say about it. Quit speculating about the "effort" of 20 overall.
Quote:
In comment 15330781 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -
Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.
Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?
Cut the shit. He's a first rounder. COVID can create significant setbacks. Go see what Myles Garret had to say about it. Quit speculating about the "effort" of 20 overall.
Quote:
He looks like a depressed stepdad
What do we possibly see in him? Why not get some very athletic kid who can run and has a good arm, but just needs to develop his passing skills?
Thorson is 26, out of Northwestern.
Ok… booked
Clayton Thorson is down and hurt after it appeared Jake Burton got beaten inside for the safety
Quote:
In comment 15330764 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
I don’t expect him to look all world, but he’s playing as if he’s running through mud. Perhaps, show some vet ability being in the league for 10 years. You’re playing with 3rd string oline, sure. You’re also playing against 3rd string defenders. If that’s the peg you want to rest your hat, go ahead. And I’d rather root for your mother, rather than the Cowboys *shrug*
He played like he ran through mud last year? Our offensive line made him his yards. It’s why his ass was sitting at home until two weeks ago.
Morris isn’t even making the team unless Clement fumbles his way off it.
I’m in agreement with you. I’m not stating he should make the team man. I’m not sure what you read
Clayton Thorson sacked for a safety and appears to be injured. Looks like either a head or neck injury. He's walking straight to the locker room as this one is a few kneel downs away from being over.
Quote:
He looks like a depressed stepdad
What do we possibly see in him? Why not get some very athletic kid who can run and has a good arm, but just needs to develop his passing skills?
They will only carry 2 QBs on the 53. They need a camp guy to throw the football. Not sure where you think you're going to find an athletic QB with legs and an arm in mid August.
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.
Agree overall, with the exception of Morris. He was on the roster last year. There is obviously a thread to the team. Still pitiful performances and they deserve to be called out
Quote:
during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.
First preseason games are usually a shitshow. Have been for years.
That's fair. But the Giants starting OL is a question mark and tonight's performance by the backups didnt instill much confidence in them. For being a supposed expert on 'hog mollies' the OL Gettleman has put together after 3+ years on the job and 3 top ten picks has been less than inspiring to put it kindly
Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...
Quote:
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.
Agree overall, with the exception of Morris. He was on the roster last year. There is obviously a thread to the team. Still pitiful performances and they deserve to be called out
Yeah but he was a desperation pickup after the staff thought Gallman underperformed and Freeman got hurt. Platz will make the team before Alfred Morris.
Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...
100%. Waiver wire, here we come. It’s bad news, behind the starters.
Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...
It’s sad but I’m praying that Solder, who was probably DGs worst signing, proves to be a serviceable backup tackle /starting RT if Peart isn’t ready
Quote:
In comment 15330862 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.
Agree overall, with the exception of Morris. He was on the roster last year. There is obviously a thread to the team. Still pitiful performances and they deserve to be called out
Yeah but he was a desperation pickup after the staff thought Gallman underperformed and Freeman got hurt. Platz will make the team before Alfred Morris.
Should. Let’s hope. We’ll see
Quote:
In comment 15330888 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.
First preseason games are usually a shitshow. Have been for years.
That's fair. But the Giants starting OL is a question mark and tonight's performance by the backups didnt instill much confidence in them. For being a supposed expert on 'hog mollies' the OL Gettleman has put together after 3+ years on the job and 3 top ten picks has been less than inspiring to put it kindly
Let me understand what you just said - the backups are bad and the picks by DG for the starters has been less than inspiring...? You do understand that the backups are the backups and have nothing to do with the "3 top ten picks".
Quote:
is garbage. They are a liability and if they have to come into a game...watch out.
Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...
It’s sad but I’m praying that Solder, who was probably DGs worst signing, proves to be a serviceable backup tackle /starting RT if Peart isn’t ready