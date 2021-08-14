for display only
New York Giants vs. New York Jets Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 5:51 pm

No injuries please...

I venture to guess....  
Kev in Cali : 8/14/2021 5:56 pm : link
that not letting DJ play has more to do with seeing how the OL performs and to protect him for the long haul...and I'm completely fine with this as well.

GO GIANTS!
I was thinking earlier that  
Chris684 : 8/14/2021 6:18 pm : link
although this matchup is only exhibition, it sure has made for a lot of memorable moments over the years.

The Sehorn injury.
The Osi injury.
The Eli head gash.
Victor Cruz show.
Chad Pennington injury.
Mark Sanchez getting hurt behind 3rd stringers.
Eric,  
robbieballs2003 : 8/14/2021 6:19 pm : link
Stating that is like a jinx. Lol.
Are any draft picks  
barens : 8/14/2021 6:22 pm : link
Playing tonight? Obviously this years Giants picks.
I will say this.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/14/2021 6:25 pm : link
Having better OL play does not go hand in hand with better QB play. From watching this over the years, the QB is always behind because he needs to see that work first and build that trust. I remember seeing this with Eli. We saw him Eli carried this team in 2011 to a SB. Our OL was not good and he got murdered in SF. But every year after that took its toll on him. Then when there was some good OL play here and there Eli was still mentally messed up from years of bad OL play. People would say look Eli had plenty of time so why is he rushing those throws. Well, that is because a lot of staying in the QB is a feel and an internal clock. It takes time to get that trust back and reset your internal clock.

With all of that said, I am interested to see how coaches work these 3 preseason games. In the past the general rule of thumb was a couple of series the first game, about a quarter the second game, about a half give or take the third game, and basically nothing the fourth game. With 3 games now we see a bunch of different thing as teams figure this out. Some teams are playing their starters this first game and some are not.
What channel will be showing game.live?  
George from PA : 8/14/2021 6:29 pm : link
Nfl has it tomorrow at 10 am
NBC  
robbieballs2003 : 8/14/2021 6:36 pm : link
.
New year...new team.  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 6:39 pm : link
Start of preseason is always special...a few more weeks and Giants football is back.

Before the misery of the "meh I might not even watch" folks comes, I'd just like to say if you look forward to Giants football as much as I do today is always a little special.

Let's get a look at some of the young guys, and hopefully everyone healthy tomorrow.

Here's to a new year boys.
The game is on my TV  
Bill in UT : 8/14/2021 6:53 pm : link
tomorrow morning. No way I log onto BBI tonight without knowing the result. That's ok, it doesn't matter for this one
Why not play Jones and Co  
5BowlsSoon : 8/14/2021 6:58 pm : link
For one quarter? Don’t they need the work too? I don’t see how totally sitting these guys all game makes them better?
.  
Banks : 8/14/2021 7:03 pm : link
I was hoping nfl network aired it, but getting browns and Jaguars. Guess I have to watch the replay tomorrow
Looking forward to seeing...  
bw in dc : 8/14/2021 7:13 pm : link
our franchise QB get some reps... ;)
RE: Why not play Jones and Co  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15330398 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
For one quarter? Don’t they need the work too? I don’t see how totally sitting these guys all game makes them better?


Leaguewide, essentially the only teams that are playing starters have new coaches or new systems (or new QB). I actually don't think there is anyone that's broken that mold.
Glennon  
cjac : 8/14/2021 7:21 pm : link
Needs to get real reps anyway. I’m fine with Jones sitting
Sills getting the start good to see  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 7:26 pm : link
.
Sills  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 7:26 pm : link
starting at WR.
NFL network game pass  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 7:27 pm : link
Can sign up for a free week
No Shane?  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 7:28 pm : link
4/5 the starting line going to line up. I wonder if he's not quite up to game speed. Or just being cautious "no injuries"

Hi Bob Papa! Like mike there, dude...
Welp... Here we go  
rnargi : 8/14/2021 7:33 pm : link
Step up, step forward.
RE: Why not play Jones and Co  
Vinny from Danbury : 8/14/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15330398 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
For one quarter? Don’t they need the work too? I don’t see how totally sitting these guys all game makes them better?


Most of the skill players expected to start with Jones are not practicing now. He already knows how to throw to Shepard, it's the guys already out he needs time with. Might as well get a good look at the depth in this one, and hope some of those skill players begin to become available in the next two games.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 7:40 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
55m
I didn't expect to see Kadarius Toney to play tonight, but I don't even see him warming up. Been a very slow/strange "ramp up" for the first-round pick.
nice opening drive  
Del Shofner : 8/14/2021 7:40 pm : link
.
RE: nice opening drive  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15330440 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
.

lol
WFAN advertises 7:30 Live Giants Jets (radio)  
KeoweeFan : 8/14/2021 7:41 pm : link
but instead I'm hearing a very generic CBS sports program.
Is the game later or is WFAN not broadcasting outside the NY/NJ area?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
20m
Giants go three-and-out. Drive ends when Matt Peart got beat clean for a sack on third down.
RE: nice opening drive  
dabru : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15330440 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
.


They just trying to eat up some clock
Sack.  
Beezer : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
But Thomas blocked well.
Throwing the ball 3 times out the gate  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
Almost gurantee we don’t do that all season.

Clear they want to work on the OLs pure pass blocking
RE: ...  
Jints in Carolina : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15330439 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
55m
I didn't expect to see Kadarius Toney to play tonight, but I don't even see him warming up. Been a very slow/strange "ramp up" for the first-round pick.


Yea WTF is going on with him.
Peart got beat  
Ira : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
for a sack.
Peart gets beat  
PatersonPlank : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
.
Hardly  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
an auspicious beginning. It also looked like Peart could have been called for holding.
its this simple  
mphbullet36 : 8/14/2021 7:42 pm : link
if the offensive line blows this season up some of the decision makers need to go. Its a clear weakness and they felt like they didn't need to address it.

There is enough talent on this roster they should be a playoff contender and the OL is the swing position for me.
What channel?  
V.I.G. : 8/14/2021 7:43 pm : link
Fios guide say nbc but I just see the news
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 7:43 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
19m
Rough first series for the OL. Second play Wiggins gets whipped by Sheldon Rankins. Next play RT Matt Peart allows sack to Bryce Huff.
Peart looks just like Jonathan Ogden  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 7:43 pm : link
don’t you think Grizz?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 7:44 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
20m
Starting defense: DL Shelton, DL Hill, DL A. Johnson, OLB Ojulari, OLB Harris, ILB Crowder, ILB Ragland, CB Yiadom, CB Harper, S Love, S Kalu. So all of the established starters get the night off.
Crowder was so late to the hole there  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8/14/2021 7:44 pm : link
.
this is like our 3rd string d  
PatersonPlank : 8/14/2021 7:45 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 7:47 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
19m
Rodarius Williams comes in on third down and Zach Wilson goes at him with a great throw to Corey Davis for the first down. Decent coverage by the rookie, better throw.
Where’s our LBs??  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8/14/2021 7:47 pm : link
They are no where to be found.
This is smart  
jpkmets : 8/14/2021 7:47 pm : link
It’s muggy. Let the Jets offense tire itself out.
Nice  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 7:48 pm : link
out by Wilson. Lots of zip and accuracy.
Lawrence starting for jags…..  
thrunthrublue : 8/14/2021 7:48 pm : link
Judge and gettelman can only hide 8 from critics for so long…..and Glennon is a 6 and 21 journeyman……and throws like you wonder how he ever won the 6…..
Ojulari got bullied.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 7:48 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 7:50 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
19m
Giants second unit, for the most part, comes up with the stop. Jets settle for 30-yard field goal.

Jets 3, Giants 0.
RE: Lawrence starting for jags…..  
map7711 : 8/14/2021 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15330465 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Judge and gettelman can only hide 8 from critics for so long…..and Glennon is a 6 and 21 journeyman……and throws like you wonder how he ever won the 6…..



You got to be kidding me. It hurts my brain.
I have this feeling...  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 7:52 pm : link
That Wilson to Davis is going to be pretty good for the Jet's this year.
it's interesting to watch these games  
santacruzom : 8/14/2021 7:52 pm : link
on NFL Game Pass using an out-of-country location via ExpressVPN. During commercial breaks you can still often hear the mic'd audio. I just heard Papa chatting with various people in the studio and rehearsing his line coming back from the break.
RE: RE: Lawrence starting for jags…..  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15330468 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 15330465 thrunthrublue said:


Quote:


Judge and gettelman can only hide 8 from critics for so long…..and Glennon is a 6 and 21 journeyman……and throws like you wonder how he ever won the 6…..




You got to be kidding me. It hurts my brain.


Jesus fucking christ... BBI in full season form.
RE: Lawrence starting for jags…..  
section125 : 8/14/2021 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15330465 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Judge and gettelman can only hide 8 from critics for so long…..and Glennon is a 6 and 21 journeyman……and throws like you wonder how he ever won the 6…..



Is that English? Just WTF does that mean?
Judge laying into his Offensive Line  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 7:54 pm : link
Haha...
Peart just got a pancake in pass pro.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 7:55 pm : link
.
there's the end-around  
Del Shofner : 8/14/2021 7:56 pm : link
.
Peart allowing another guy to get the edge on him  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 7:57 pm : link
needs to move his feet much more...
That pressure on Glennom anyway  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 7:59 pm : link
.
RE: there's the end-around  
jpkmets : 8/14/2021 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15330475 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
.


Toney on that jet sweep will be fun.
Nice yardage by Booker  
santacruzom : 8/14/2021 7:59 pm : link
But he doesn't look terribly quick.
RE: Peart allowing another guy to get the edge on him  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
needs to move his feet much more...


When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.
That pass to Board  
santacruzom : 8/14/2021 8:00 pm : link
Definitely should have been caught.
RE: RE: Peart allowing another guy to get the edge on him  
Angel Eyes : 8/14/2021 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15330482 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


needs to move his feet much more...



When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.

Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?
Nice play  
jpkmets : 8/14/2021 8:01 pm : link
By Cole. Good stuff!
Lol Judge wants to work on his punt and pin.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:01 pm : link
.
Wiggins  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 8:01 pm : link
Is brutal. Peart has to still work himself back to form remember he was out with the back.
RE: That pass to Board  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15330483 santacruzom said:
Quote:
Definitely should have been caught.



Absolutely. Right in his hands.
RE: RE: RE: Peart allowing another guy to get the edge on him  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15330484 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15330482 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


needs to move his feet much more...



When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.


Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?


It was playsction with a pulling guard.

The fact he mixed up a white dude and black guy just shows they have their mind made up.
RE: Nice play  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15330485 jpkmets said:
Quote:
By Cole. Good stuff!


Heads up play indeed...
Guys that was on Glennom anyway. Wiggins did what he was supposed to  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:03 pm : link
do on that play. Glennom had an entirely clean pocket in front of him.
Nice  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 8:03 pm : link
play by Cole. Board should have caught that pass. I agree that Wiggins is just being abused.
Nice Play on ST there by Matt Cole  
John In CO : 8/14/2021 8:03 pm : link
Whoever that is....
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:03 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
21m
Former Jet Matt Cole getting a shot at gunner, and ends up running the goal line DeSean Jackson style before punching the ball back into play. Giants down Riley Dixon's punt at the 9.
a Hess toy truck spot -  
Del Shofner : 8/14/2021 8:03 pm : link
some things never change
RE: RE: RE: RE: Peart allowing another guy to get the edge on him  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15330491 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15330484 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15330482 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


needs to move his feet much more...



When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.


Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?



It was playsction with a pulling guard.

The fact he mixed up a white dude and blauck guy just shows they have their mind made up.


Where are you going there? It was an earlier play...and not Wiggins
RE: RE: Peart allowing another guy to get the edge on him  
Grizz99 : 8/14/2021 8:06 pm : link
Let's see if they can settle down now
Great  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 8:07 pm : link
throw by Wilson.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Peart allowing another guy to get the edge on him  
Angel Eyes : 8/14/2021 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15330498 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15330491 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15330484 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15330482 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 15330476 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


needs to move his feet much more...



When? I thought he’s looked much better in this series.


Looks like it was Wiggins… out at right tackle. What was he doing there?



It was playsction with a pulling guard.

The fact he mixed up a white dude and blauck guy just shows they have their mind made up.



Where are you going there? It was an earlier play...and not Wiggins

I was talking about a pressure on the second drive.
25 Sucks  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 8:08 pm : link
They need to cut him at the half
The Defense  
PhilD : 8/14/2021 8:09 pm : link
Is making Wilson look good
RE: this is like our 3rd string d  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15330459 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.

Azeez, Ragland, Danny Shelton, Darnay all in there.
Wilson looks the part.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:10 pm : link
.
We are just  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 8:10 pm : link
playing soft zone. Rookies always look good in pre season, this is basic fucking shit.
And I get it’s our third string D.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:10 pm : link
.
RE: 25 Sucks  
SirLoinOfBeef : 8/14/2021 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15330503 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
They need to cut him at the half


Heard so much about him in camp. Not a good first look for him.
Well that wasn't very inspiring...  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 8:12 pm : link
Run D stiffened up there a bit.
I’d like to see one more drive with the starting OL group  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:13 pm : link
but doubt we get it.
BBI  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/14/2021 8:13 pm : link
Will panic lol
Nice play by Shelton  
jeff57 : 8/14/2021 8:14 pm : link
.
Cleveland D next week  
BVP10 : 8/14/2021 8:15 pm : link
Watching the Jags game vs Browns down here in FL and the Browns D is no joke and will cause problems for this Offense next week. Trevor had little to no time but made some good throws, They play tight man coverage and our receivers will need to get off of coverage. Minshew up next..
There we go  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 8:15 pm : link
That's a Giants tradition. Good play mr 2-gaps.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:15 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
19m
Danny Shelton with the finger wave and Jets are stopped on fourth-and-1.

Previous down, Raymond Johnson III walloped Zach Wilson with a great rush up the middle.
RE: I’d like to see one more drive with the starting OL group  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15330512 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
but doubt we get it.


I would like to see a starting OL group...
Nice  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 8:15 pm : link
stop by the D, especially Shelton.
Good stuff on 4th  
dlauster : 8/14/2021 8:16 pm : link
But 1st quarter stats a bit brutal
Entire DL showed up on that 4th down.  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 8:16 pm : link
.
RE: I’d like to see one more drive with the starting OL group  
Angel Eyes : 8/14/2021 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15330512 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
but doubt we get it.

You got your wish.
earlier on drive  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:17 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
27m
Azeez Ojulari more active on this series. He's going up against Mekhi Becton, and playing well on the edge. Shed a block from Becton and made the tackle on 1-yard run by Michael Carter.
If Shelton makes ten plays like that in the regular season...  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/14/2021 8:18 pm : link
... he’s worth every cent they’re paying him. That’s what he’s here for.
Damn that fan is a 4-gap  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 8:18 pm : link
.
RE: RE: 25 Sucks  
beatrixkiddo : 8/14/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15330509 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 15330503 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


They need to cut him at the half



Heard so much about him in camp. Not a good first look for him.


He’s a 6th round pick, and he’s covering their starters and #1 weapons. Had to cover Corey Davis, cut the kid some slack. It’s his first game.
Offensive line just killed it on that play.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:19 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I’d like to see one more drive with the starting OL group  
Grizz99 : 8/14/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15330519 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15330512 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


but doubt we get it.



I would like to see a starting OL group...

God, one time say something positive...instead of predictable one line put downs. You contaminate threads and I'm gone from here
Screen game in mid season form…  
trueblueinpw : 8/14/2021 8:20 pm : link
Already.
Both our tackles have pancakes on pass blocks.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:20 pm : link
We definitely have a physical group.
OL look better now with run and pass pro  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:20 pm : link
Hernandez with big block. Thomas looks good.
Clement  
Del Shofner : 8/14/2021 8:21 pm : link
fumble
Clement has much more pop than Booker  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 8:22 pm : link
.
Nice fumble, dipshit.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/14/2021 8:22 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: I’d like to see one more drive with the starting OL group  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15330530 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15330519 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15330512 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


but doubt we get it.



I would like to see a starting OL group...


God, one time say something positive...instead of predictable one line put downs. You contaminate threads and I'm gone from here


Look above moron...
That’s why the WRs practice one handed catches  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:22 pm : link
A remember someone taking issue with that
Clement is a fumbler I’m pretty sure.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:22 pm : link
.
RE: Clement has much more pop than Booker  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15330535 j_rud said:
Quote:
.


Ignore this guy, hes a moron
dammit clement  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 8:23 pm : link
2 hands on the ball! Lock that thing down.
The offensive line looked better on each successive drive.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:23 pm : link
.
Ugggh!!!  
Ira : 8/14/2021 8:24 pm : link
!
Well I thought the OL looked good on that drive  
PatersonPlank : 8/14/2021 8:24 pm : link
big holes, plenty of time to throw
Not a great fumble of course  
santacruzom : 8/14/2021 8:24 pm : link
But damn, Clement looks like he is twice as quick as Booker.
Encouraging  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:24 pm : link
play by OL and Hikutini.
RE: RE: Clement has much more pop than Booker  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15330541 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15330535 j_rud said:


Quote:


.



Ignore this guy, hes a moron


That was funny...
RE: RE: RE: 25 Sucks  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15330528 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
In comment 15330509 SirLoinOfBeef said:


Quote:


In comment 15330503 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


They need to cut him at the half



Heard so much about him in camp. Not a good first look for him.



He’s a 6th round pick, and he’s covering their starters and #1 weapons. Had to cover Corey Davis, cut the kid some slack. It’s his first game.


^This. Nice drive until the fumble. Some good blocking. They are giving Sills a long look.
Stupid  
cjac : 8/14/2021 8:24 pm : link
Eagle
RE: The offensive line looked better on each successive drive.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15330543 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
.


Agreed
His knees were probably down  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/14/2021 8:25 pm : link
but not something you can see
I know it’s preseason  
dlauster : 8/14/2021 8:25 pm : link
I know our first string is watching the game. I know the coaches have a plan and are strategizing here in a way that we are not privy to, but gosh, this looks ugly this far.
RE: Clement is a fumbler I’m pretty sure.  
dabru : 8/14/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15330540 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
.


169 rushes 2 fumbles 0 lost in reg and post season
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:27 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Nice job by Niko Lalos to disengage from Chris Herndon block and make the run stop.
I hope Glennon  
cjac : 8/14/2021 8:27 pm : link
Plays the majority of this game.
RE: ...  
OdellBeckhamJr : 8/14/2021 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15330556 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Nice job by Niko Lalos to disengage from Chris Herndon block and make the run stop.


Art is fishing for the Lebron James retweet
RE: RE: RE: 25 Sucks  
Blue77 : 8/14/2021 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15330528 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:



He’s a 6th round pick, and he’s covering their starters and #1 weapons. Had to cover Corey Davis, cut the kid some slack. It’s his first game.


Exactly. Crowder and Davis are competent veteran receivers. Williams is a 6th round rookie in his first NFL game.
Now it's going to get ugly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:28 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Giants OL backups loosening up on the side, so looks like the starters are done.
Rod Williams not looking good  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:29 pm : link
at all
I guess the refs aren't measuring  
Del Shofner : 8/14/2021 8:29 pm : link
this year
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:30 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

From L-R: Jackson Barton, Kyle Murphy, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton, Chad Slade
RE: I guess the refs aren't measuring  
cjac : 8/14/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15330562 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
this year


Pre season for the refs too
RE: Rod Williams not looking good  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
at all


Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.
RE: I guess the refs aren't measuring  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15330562 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
this year


Did they change it to 11 yards?
RE: RE: Clement is a fumbler I’m pretty sure.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15330554 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 15330540 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


.



169 rushes 2 fumbles 0 lost in reg and post season


Went to check, not sure where you got those numbers.

200 touches 6 career fumbles. That’s awful.
that  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:31 pm : link
OL lineup is just downright scary.
Hernandez  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 8:31 pm : link
Moving really well out of his stance and crushing the second level. Maybe RG is his calling.
RE: that  
cjac : 8/14/2021 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15330568 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
OL lineup is just downright scary.


I change my mind about Glennon playing
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:31 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Clayton Thorson will get the rest of this game at QB.

Mike Glennon 3-7 20 yards
RE: RE: Rod Williams not looking good  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


at all



Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.


Yeah means bumpkis.
RE: RE: Rod Williams not looking good  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


at all



Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.


Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?
RE: RE: RE: Rod Williams not looking good  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15330574 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:





Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?


Except that Wilson has looked pretty damn sharp.
I thought Hikutini looked ok  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 8:33 pm : link
I thought I saw him with a couple of good blocks.
RE: RE: I guess the refs aren't measuring  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15330564 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15330562 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


this year



Pre season for the refs too


+2.
might be  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/14/2021 8:34 pm : link
a 3-0 final
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:35 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Fullback Eli Penny getting some work at tailback. Would help his odds of securing a roster spot if he proves he can be a serviceable backup at tailback.
RE: I thought Hikutini looked ok  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15330576 D HOS said:
Quote:
I thought I saw him with a couple of good blocks.


Yes.
RE: might be  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15330578 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
a 3-0 final



Welcome to week 1 preseason around the NFL. Most the points are scored because of outright fuckups.
RE: might be  
dlauster : 8/14/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15330578 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
a 3-0 final


Yep.

But Dixon getting good work.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:36 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Giants gunners on punt team: Matt Cole and Cam Brown.
Peart is  
broadbandz : 8/14/2021 8:36 pm : link
legit going to get Jones hurt this yr. Fuck why do the giants never have good tackles.
RE: RE: RE: Rod Williams not looking good  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15330574 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


at all



Rookie vs Davis and Crowder mean please spare me. It is the kids first NFL game.



Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?


Googs please, the kid is going against two solid NFT vets, they are schooling him right now, that is expected at that position.
RE: Now it's going to get ugly  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15330560 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Giants OL backups loosening up on the side, so looks like the starters are done.


It has been ugly all night. LOL
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rod Williams not looking good  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15330575 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15330574 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15330561 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:





Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?



Except that Wilson has looked pretty damn sharp.


Agreed because he found Williams...
ZogZerg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:38 pm : link
Disagree. 1st team OL looked better as game went on. Hernandez looked good.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:38 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

We're at the spot in the game where there is prime evaluating for bubble guys. But if you're still playing in the fourth quarter tonight, you're probably going to want to have your playbook handy on Tuesday for the first round of cuts...
I found some shite stream  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8/14/2021 8:38 pm : link
HD, but no sound and I have to refresh it every 5 min.

Are they saying Dimes will play the 2nd half?
Lalos made a few good plays.  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 8:39 pm : link
..
This coverage SUCKS  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 8:40 pm : link
Why are they interviewing Jets?
Fucking garbage
not even to the half  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/14/2021 8:40 pm : link
and not sure who half of the DBs are
interesting how CJ Board  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/14/2021 8:43 pm : link
is handling all of the kicks. Makes me wonder if he is in trouble despite a good camp.
OL  
WillVAB : 8/14/2021 8:43 pm : link
Tackles up and down, Hernandez/Gates good, Wiggins bad.

Defensively, zero presence off the edge just like last year. Ojulari has a long way to go if he’s what they’re banking on.
RE: interesting how CJ Board  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15330602 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
is handling all of the kicks. Makes me wonder if he is in trouble despite a good camp.


If you are playing on specials, it is a good sign.

Cole being the gunner is a really good sign for him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Rod Williams not looking good  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15330590 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15330575 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:





Quote:


In comment 15330565 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:




Quote:





Who do you think is QBing out there....Johnny Unitas?



Except that Wilson has looked pretty damn sharp.



Agreed because he found Williams...


I mean he was making some professional throws out there. He only got beat bad once.

I’m of the opinion that if Wilson had another year of playing time and tape there’s a legit convo being had for whose the first QB off the board this year.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:48 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Cole Hikutini with another fierce block, this time springing Corey Clement as we approach the two-minute warning.
Okay we will leave Williams alone  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:49 pm : link
since he may just be nervous...
CJ Board looks like a guy who is going to stick  
Chris684 : 8/14/2021 8:49 pm : link
if you ask me.

Lots of work on specials and doing a good job.
We  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 8:50 pm : link
had to take a TO after the two minute warning. Ouch.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:51 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Young guards Kyle Murphy and Jake Burton flashing some in the run game, too.

Obviously, level of comp has dipped here late in second quarter. But with Giants looking for depth answers, Murphy and Burton can help themselves a lot tonight.
I love  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/14/2021 8:51 pm : link
David Sills
Sills is a player.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:51 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:52 pm : link

Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt

Clayton Thorson with a nicely thrown deep ball to David Sills. First big passing play of the day for the #Giants.
Dammit wanted to see Murphy . At least it doesn’t seem serious.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 8:52 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:52 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Kenny Wiggins is back in there for Kyle Murphy, who came off gingerly earlier. Returned to the game, but now is off again.
Nice  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 8:53 pm : link
play by Sills. Hope Murphy is OK.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:54 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Kyle Murphy out and getting his left foot/ankle checked by trainers. Kenny Wiggins back in at LG.
RE: I love  
TommyWiseau : 8/14/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15330615 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
David Sills


Love to see more passes go his way
Clayton Thorson  
cjac : 8/14/2021 8:55 pm : link
Sucked in college. I’m surprised he’s still in the NFL
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:55 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21

Murphy limped under his own power to the cart but now gets on for a ride into the locker room.
Holy crap,  
darren in pdx : 8/14/2021 8:55 pm : link
Just realised it’s only the end of the first half..going to be a rough 2nd half to get through, lol.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 8:55 pm : link

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN

Clayton Thorson 37 yards down left sideline to David Sills the biggest Giants offensive play of the night so far ... LG Kyle Murphy got rolled up on earlier and was replaced by Kenny Wiggins ... Thorson sacked as Brett Heggie gets beat. #Giants
I know this can be said about a lot of NFL teams  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8/14/2021 8:55 pm : link
but I pray to God Daniel Jones can stay healthy this season, bc if he can’t the Giants are screwed. Mike Glennon is awful, and Thomson is even worse.
Be nice to, you know  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 8:56 pm : link
score a few points.

#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...
BTW...  
bw in dc : 8/14/2021 8:57 pm : link
Kyle Lauletta is playing for the Browns. Looks decent, but, boy, does he have a rag arm.
QB situation is scary  
aimrocky : 8/14/2021 8:58 pm : link
Glennon looks like a 3rd stringer and Thorson should be playing flag football.
These games are about scouting depth  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 8:59 pm : link
I like Sills to make the team if he keeps this up. Need another tall receiver in the roster.
RE: Be nice to, you know  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15330629 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
score a few points.

#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...


You are such a fucking tool lol
RE: QB situation is scary  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15330632 aimrocky said:
Quote:
Glennon looks like a 3rd stringer and Thorson should be playing flag football.


Agreed, if they keep playing like this you have to wonder if they’ll comb the waiver wire for our primary backup.
RE: These games are about scouting depth  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15330635 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I like Sills to make the team if he keeps this up. Need another tall receiver in the roster.


Yes. Second half is all about individual performances of players on the bubble.

Hope Murphy is OK because we are so thin on the OL right now just in terms of having enough players to practice.
Andrew Thomas  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:01 pm : link
Didn’t let up a sack but he got beat twice on his outside shoulder. He’s lunging.

And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.

Not good.
RE: RE: Be nice to, you know  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15330637 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15330629 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


score a few points.

#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...



You are such a fucking tool lol


I have seen your posts...
Corey Clement ran with a burst  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:02 pm : link
And ran hard. Very productive in first half.
well our oline depth  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 9:03 pm : link
is as bad as we thought. Maybe they improve over the next two preseason games, but I'm not real hopeful about that.

Board and Sills are keepers. Hikutini needs a larger body of evidence, but he may be a nice find.
RE: I know this can be said about a lot of NFL teams  
bw in dc : 8/14/2021 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15330628 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
but I pray to God Daniel Jones can stay healthy this season, bc if he can’t the Giants are screwed. Mike Glennon is awful, and Thomson is even worse.


Unless you have a legit, reliable OL, the back-up has to be an athlete who can move. And Glennon is the complete opposite of that.

So you are correct...
Maybe we found a WR in  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:04 pm : link
Sills! Nice to have a tall guy out there!
Run defense looked good  
aimrocky : 8/14/2021 9:04 pm : link
Pass rush looked like they were 1-2 steps from getting home.

Anyone know why Carter Coughlin hasn’t played?
RE: I know this can be said about a lot of NFL teams  
jnoble : 8/14/2021 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15330628 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
but I pray to God Daniel Jones can stay healthy this season, bc if he can’t the Giants are screwed. Mike Glennon is awful, and Thomson is even worse.

Ten years ago Mike Francesa kept harping on Mike Glennon who was a Buc at the time being this hidden super talent ready to break out who the Jets should make a trade for
RE: RE: Be nice to, you know  
Grizz99 : 8/14/2021 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15330637 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15330629 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


score a few points.

#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...



You are such a fucking tool lol

Will Hernandez looked real good  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:05 pm : link
Pulling first to his left and then to his right springing the RB both times for nice yardage!
RE: RE: RE: Be nice to, you know  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15330641 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15330637 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 15330629 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


score a few points.

#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...



You are such a fucking tool lol



I have seen your posts...


Great. Youre literally the biggest loser on this board.

youre schtick is tired
I've seen Bruce Beck in person once  
jnoble : 8/14/2021 9:05 pm : link
He was surprisingly short, no more than 5'6" if that
Guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:06 pm : link
who stood out to me included Shelton, Raymond Johnson, Cole, Sills, Hernandez, Hikutini
RE: Andrew Thomas  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15330640 M.S. said:
Quote:
Didn’t let up a sack but he got beat twice on his outside shoulder. He’s lunging.

And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.

Not good.


relax, lets everyone get there reps in before we clutch are pearls. Andrew's least concern is being beat on the edge. Just speed reps. A lot to be happy with tonight.
Way to early to be concerned about anyone  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:06 pm : link
But listening to Carl Banks is tough. Love the guy for his playing days, but he sounds like an old guy who keeps nodding off during the game and then waking up confused.

“What was the call??? What happened??? Who is that???”

“Awww he fumbled!!! ….. oh, nevermind….he didn’t I guess”
RE: Will Hernandez looked real good  
aimrocky : 8/14/2021 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15330649 M.S. said:
Quote:
Pulling first to his left and then to his right springing the RB both times for nice yardage!


Agreed, Hernandez is my brightest takeaway.
Danny Shelton in the middle  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:08 pm : link
Is a real nasty load!

Played well!

Very hard to move off the LOS
RE: Way to early to be concerned about anyone  
jnoble : 8/14/2021 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15330654 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
But listening to Carl Banks is tough. Love the guy for his playing days, but he sounds like an old guy who keeps nodding off during the game and then waking up confused.

“What was the call??? What happened??? Who is that???”

“Awww he fumbled!!! ….. oh, nevermind….he didn’t I guess”

LOL
interesting  
mittenedman : 8/14/2021 9:09 pm : link
that Eli Penny is playing over Gillaspia
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:09 pm : link

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday

David Sills V ↗️
Kenny Wiggins ↘️
Matt Cole ↗️
Corey Clement ↗️↘️
Kyle Murphy 🤕
RE: RE: RE: RE: Be nice to, you know  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15330650 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15330641 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15330637 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 15330629 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


score a few points.

#31 and #32 in scoring last year so I guess not a big surprise...



You are such a fucking tool lol



I have seen your posts...



Great. Youre literally the biggest loser on this board.

youre schtick is tired


You’ll need to do better than this. As mentioned, I have seen your posts.

Move along...
#83 Cole made nice special teams play  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:11 pm : link
Swatting a punt back onto the field if play just before going into the end zone.
Jets QB rookie Wilson looked  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:12 pm : link
Very good, very smooth, very relaxed!
RE: RE: Will Hernandez looked real good  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15330656 aimrocky said:
Quote:
In comment 15330649 M.S. said:


Quote:


Pulling first to his left and then to his right springing the RB both times for nice yardage!



Agreed, Hernandez is my brightest takeaway.



WH with some very good blocks.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:13 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Carter Coughlin in at ILB. Second-year player getting his first shot at a new position after playing outside last season.
......  
Route 9 : 8/14/2021 9:14 pm : link
Lol. Preseason game threads. Love it.
RE: Danny Shelton in the middle  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15330659 M.S. said:
Quote:
Is a real nasty load!

Played well!

Very hard to move off the LOS


I hope you never call him a nasty load to his face lol.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:14 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Carter Coughlin starts the second half at ILB, which is part of a "more you can do" transition for the 2nd year EDGE guy.

Just made a very good play in the backfield, whipping around the edge for the tackle. #NYGiants
Ifeadi and Coughlin made a nice stop there.  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 9:15 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Will Hernandez looked real good  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15330668 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15330656 aimrocky said:


Quote:


In comment 15330649 M.S. said:


Quote:


Pulling first to his left and then to his right springing the RB both times for nice yardage!



Agreed, Hernandez is my brightest takeaway.




WH with some very good blocks.


Agreed.
RE: Guys  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15330652 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
who stood out to me included Shelton, Raymond Johnson, Cole, Sills, Hernandez, Hikutini


Agreed Eric.
RE: Jets QB rookie Wilson looked  
bw in dc : 8/14/2021 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15330667 M.S. said:
Quote:
Very good, very smooth, very relaxed!


Kid has skills. The ball gets there in a hurry when he whips through it.
RE: RE: Guys  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15330675 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330652 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


who stood out to me included Shelton, Raymond Johnson, Cole, Sills, Hernandez, Hikutini



Agreed Eric.


+2.
Carter Coughlin has made more plays then D.Downs ever did  
George from PA : 8/14/2021 9:16 pm : link
After one play
Not that the Jets are a powerhouse by  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 9:17 pm : link
any means, but when you look at that first half they had all of their offensive starters out there and did very little. When you look at our offense we didn’t play Jones, Barkley, Golladay, Shepard, Toney, Engram.
Odenighbo (sp?) is really active  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 9:17 pm : link
Youd hope hed be at this stage of a preseason game but still nice to see
if Raymond  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:17 pm : link
Johnson is a legit player, that's a major plus for us.
Coughlin on nice run stop  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:17 pm : link
And then pass pressure!
Carter  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:18 pm : link
Coughlin
Coughlin again  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 9:18 pm : link
Looks good
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:18 pm : link

Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt

Carter Coughlin comes in and gets a sack fumble at inside linebacker. he’s had a standout camp. #Giants
RE: Odenighbo (sp?) is really active  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15330680 j_rud said:
Quote:
Youd hope hed be at this stage of a preseason game but still nice to see

String setting the edge that allowed Coughlin to make tackle of RB
He flashed last season too  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 9:18 pm : link
high motor player, ILB may be his best fit.
Coughlin making plays out there  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:19 pm : link
Good to see
Really liked Coughlin out of Minnesota. Guy just screamed  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 9:19 pm : link
football player. Surprised he went as late has he did. Showing it here tonight in different positions. Flexible player like him is extremely useful.
RE: Carter Coughlin has made more plays then D.Downs ever did  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15330678 George from PA said:
Quote:
After one play


Yep
RE: RE: Andrew Thomas  
WillVAB : 8/14/2021 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15330653 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330640 M.S. said:


Quote:


Didn’t let up a sack but he got beat twice on his outside shoulder. He’s lunging.

And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.

Not good.



relax, lets everyone get there reps in before we clutch are pearls. Andrew's least concern is being beat on the edge. Just speed reps. A lot to be happy with tonight.


It’s not about “clutching pearls,” it’s simply the current situation. Right now Thomas looks like an average LT. Becton on the other side looks like he has the pedigree of an elite LT.

And how is being beaten off the edge his least concern? It happened a lot last year.
Carter Coughlin better make the 53  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 9:20 pm : link
If they pull another Ryan Connelly I'm going to lose it
RE: RE: RE: Andrew Thomas  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15330692 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15330653 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15330640 M.S. said:


Quote:


Didn’t let up a sack but he got beat twice on his outside shoulder. He’s lunging.

And our starting RT out of UConn got beat badly on his outside shoulder for a sack.

Not good.



relax, lets everyone get there reps in before we clutch are pearls. Andrew's least concern is being beat on the edge. Just speed reps. A lot to be happy with tonight.



It’s not about “clutching pearls,” it’s simply the current situation. Right now Thomas looks like an average LT. Becton on the other side looks like he has the pedigree of an elite LT.

And how is being beaten off the edge his least concern? It happened a lot last year.



WTF were u watcihing? Our rookie was kicking Bectons ass?
About Ryan Connelly, Mike Zimmer just issued a public tongue  
cosmicj : 8/14/2021 9:23 pm : link
Lashing directed at the Vikings backup LBs, among them Connelly. Connelly may very well not make the team.
Slade looks solid  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:24 pm : link
at tackle...
No one blocks the DE?  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 9:24 pm : link
WTF bullzhit is that?
Yikes!  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 9:24 pm : link
Is that where the QB is supposed to change up the protection, get the RB to flip sides?
RE: Carter Coughlin better make the 53  
Jay on the Island : 8/14/2021 9:24 pm : link
In comment 15330693 sharp315 said:
Quote:
If they pull another Ryan Connelly I'm going to lose it

Don't worry he will make the team. He has shown he can play inside and out. He's a good special teams player and a leader. It wouldn't surprise me if Coughlin is the starter next to Martinez at some point this season.
RE: About Ryan Connelly, Mike Zimmer just issued a public tongue  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15330697 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Lashing directed at the Vikings backup LBs, among them Connelly. Connelly may very well not make the team.


I know both of them are White guys, but Ryan is not even on the same planet athletically compared to Carter.
Ugly 3 and out for Giants offense  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:25 pm : link
Free run for a sack of our QB Thomson

Very ugly
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:25 pm : link

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday

Giants say Kyle Murphy suffered an ankle injury and will not return tonight.
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 8/14/2021 9:26 pm : link
In comment 15330704 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday

Giants say Kyle Murphy suffered an ankle injury and will not return tonight.

That's very bad news. He's the only promising young interior lineman they had among the backups. They desperately need to add more talent there.
Jay on the Island  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:27 pm : link
Hope it is not broken or high ankle sprain.
dang  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 9:28 pm : link
Coughlin almost got him.
Very happy about WH's performance, as others have noted.  
BrettNYG10 : 8/14/2021 9:28 pm : link
.
The depth on the Oline is absolutely a concern  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:29 pm : link
heading into this season. They can’t afford any injuries there at all because they are paper thin.
Coughlin  
GoDeep13 : 8/14/2021 9:29 pm : link
Looking good.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:29 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Here's the evaluation vs. results portion of the preseason. Rodarius Williams has been playing in the slot a lot tonight (and it isn't going well). Don't think he's played there much during camp.
RE: The depth on the Oline is absolutely a concern  
Simms11 : 8/14/2021 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15330712 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
heading into this season. They can’t afford any injuries there at all because they are paper thin.


DG is going to have to most likely make a trade.
Williams  
GoDeep13 : 8/14/2021 9:30 pm : link
Getting a good humbling today
Carter Coughlin is  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:30 pm : link
A natural at that position. He's taking great angles, diagnosing the snap, and knifing to the ball carrier.

What a pleasant surprise.
Coughlin  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 9:31 pm : link
Def looks like a starter playing against backups.
QBs keep throwing completions  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:31 pm : link
against Williams....
RE: The depth on the Oline is absolutely a concern  
GNewGiants : 8/14/2021 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15330712 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
heading into this season. They can’t afford any injuries there at all because they are paper thin.


Harrison and Solder are the next two up and they didn’t play.

8 and 9th guys don’t look good though.
Ya know who doesnt like seeing Coughlin playing like this?  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 9:31 pm : link
Tae Crowder
terrible  
Del Shofner : 8/14/2021 9:32 pm : link
lack of tackling skills
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:32 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Carter Coughlin is a first-half talent playing in the second-half of a preseason game and essentially lighting up every play.

He's above this level right now.
Williams  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 9:32 pm : link
whiffed badly on Mims.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:32 pm : link

Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt

Rodarius Williams having a rough night. been playing the slot this half which I don’t think we saw at all during training camp. Growing pains. #Giants
How  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:32 pm : link
Embarrassing wow.
that's gonna cost them some laps  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 9:33 pm : link
in practice
That rookie CB  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:33 pm : link
is brutal...
RE: Williams  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15330717 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Getting a good humbling today


It’s one preseason game, but yeah he looks lost.
Wilson tackled the guy forward 10 yards  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 9:34 pm : link
What a dumb play.
RE: Ya know who doesnt like seeing Coughlin playing like this?  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15330722 j_rud said:
Quote:
Tae Crowder


Devonte Downs I think, not Tae he is good.
Eh.  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 9:36 pm : link
Williams had good coverage on a few darts Wilson threw in the first half. Now he's playing the slot, which he hasn't been asked to do. He has also looked good in camp.
RE: Ya know who doesnt like seeing Coughlin playing like this?  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15330722 j_rud said:
Quote:
Tae Crowder


Ragland as well. In Detroit they had him play that hybrid ILB/OLB role quite a bit. If that's what the Giants had in mind for him here, Coughing is asking him expendable.
Carter Coughlin playing like a beast  
M.S. : 8/14/2021 9:36 pm : link
All over the field.

He reads plays real fast.

Quick trigger

Love this guy
For someone with NFL experience  
Dang Man : 8/14/2021 9:36 pm : link
Odenigbo looks like he’s never played the position before.
RE: RE: Ya know who doesnt like seeing Coughlin playing like this?  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15330734 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15330722 j_rud said:


Quote:


Tae Crowder



Ragland as well. In Detroit they had him play that hybrid ILB/OLB role quite a bit. If that's what the Giants had in mind for him here, Coughing is asking him expendable.


Making***
I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 9:37 pm : link
Hopefully it gets a lot better.
RE: For someone with NFL experience  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15330736 Dang Man said:
Quote:
Odenigbo looks like he’s never played the position before.


He didn't play OLB with the Vikes.
Williams is a 6th round pick  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:38 pm : link
The reports out of camp may have set expectations a little bit too high. Let’s reserve judgment on the guy now that we seem to have put him on both ends of the talent spectrum.
RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.


We sat half the team.
RE: RE: For someone with NFL experience  
Dang Man : 8/14/2021 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15330739 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15330736 Dang Man said:


Quote:


Odenigbo looks like he’s never played the position before.



He didn't play OLB with the Vikes.

Maybe that explains it. Maybe he’s more of a pass rush specialist. His play against the run hasn’t looked great.
RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.


You know most starters on both sides of the ball didn’t play, right?
RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
beatrixkiddo : 8/14/2021 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15330741 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Hopefully it gets a lot better.



We sat half the team.


Haha. Touché.
RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
Jay on the Island : 8/14/2021 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Hopefully it gets a lot better.

The Jets have everyone of their starters in the lineup on both sides of the ball. The Giants have 2nd and 3rd stringers in the game with the exception of 4/5th's of the OL. Shelton is the only starting defensive player that played tonight.
......  
Route 9 : 8/14/2021 9:40 pm : link
Heggie lol
Thorson now holds the ugliest pass record  
OBJ_AllDay : 8/14/2021 9:40 pm : link
Managed to kill ants and spike a ball on a routine 4 yard pass with no pressure
RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
beatrixkiddo : 8/14/2021 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15330745 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Hopefully it gets a lot better.


The Jets have everyone of their starters in the lineup on both sides of the ball. The Giants have 2nd and 3rd stringers in the game with the exception of 4/5th's of the OL. Shelton is the only starting defensive player that played tonight.


Hill did as well but that’s it.
RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
Angel Eyes : 8/14/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15330745 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Hopefully it gets a lot better.


The Jets have everyone of their starters in the lineup on both sides of the ball. The Giants have 2nd and 3rd stringers in the game with the exception of 4/5th's of the OL. Shelton is the only starting defensive player that played tonight.

Crowder was in there as well.
RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15330745 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Hopefully it gets a lot better.


The Jets have everyone of their starters in the lineup on both sides of the ball. The Giants have 2nd and 3rd stringers in the game with the exception of 4/5th's of the OL. Shelton is the only starting defensive player that played tonight.


They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good

Is Tanny available?
RE: Thorson now holds the ugliest pass record  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15330747 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
Managed to kill ants and spike a ball on a routine 4 yard pass with no pressure


That looked like vintage Donovan McNabb.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:43 pm : link
not sure Shelton is a starter. He's listed as the #2 NT.
Thorson and Morris  
Saos1n : 8/14/2021 9:44 pm : link
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players
ZogZerg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:44 pm : link
So your argument is you are not happy that their #3's are playing better than our #3's?

If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.
RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:46 pm : link
In comment 15330741 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Hopefully it gets a lot better.



We sat half the team.


Classic.
RE: RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15330750 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 15330745 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15330738 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


Hopefully it gets a lot better.


The Jets have everyone of their starters in the lineup on both sides of the ball. The Giants have 2nd and 3rd stringers in the game with the exception of 4/5th's of the OL. Shelton is the only starting defensive player that played tonight.



They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good

Is Tanny available?


Damn joe judge and this terrible product!
RE: RE: RE: I'm not liking the product Judge has given us tonight  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15330750 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 15330745 Jay on the Island said:



They both have scrubs in now and our scrubs don't look so good

Is Tanny available?


Most these guys on both sides aren't even going to be on their respective teams Wednesday!
My biggest negative tonight?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:47 pm : link

What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?
RE: ZogZerg  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15330754 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
So your argument is you are not happy that their #3's are playing better than our #3's?

If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.


Even more classic...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:48 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Giants TE Cole Hikutini has a hip injury and he's been ruled out.

Tough news for Hikutini, who had been making a strong push for the roster.
RE: Thorson and Morris  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players


How can you expect anything from Morris playing behind the 3 and 4th stingers. Holy shit this board is on fire tonight with the utter consternation. Please root for the cowboys.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15330762 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Giants TE Cole Hikutini has a hip injury and he's been ruled out.

Tough news for Hikutini, who had been making a strong push for the roster.


We're getting dinged up, and TE is thin already.
The Giants have a drum line?  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 9:52 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:52 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

I don't think I've seen Rodarius Williams play in the slot this entire training camp. He's been there extensively tonight.

Started off on the perimeter and was picked on early. Has struggled inside.
RE: RE: Thorson and Morris  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15330764 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players



How can you expect anything from Morris playing behind the 3 and 4th stingers. Holy shit this board is on fire tonight with the utter consternation. Please root for the cowboys.


The only thing as bad as the overreactions to preseason is the overreaction to the overreactions.
RE: ZogZerg  
ZogZerg : 8/14/2021 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15330754 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
So your argument is you are not happy that their #3's are playing better than our #3's?

If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.


I would expect Giants backups from Judge year 2 to look a little better tonight going against the first year head coach for the Jets backups. Very sloppy Next week will be a real test. Cleveland is a legit SB contender.
RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?


This.

I was hoping he'd get some burn in this game. I get the covid ramp up, but he had played some significant snaps in the team portions of fully padded practice...is there a set back we don't know about? Its certainly interesting.
RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?


Clearly there is an issue with him (physically or medically) that no one is disclosing. I think we will know more at the joint practice if he sits out.
RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?


Concerning, would like to see him get some reps. Hope we didn’t blow that pick.
ZogZerg  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:54 pm : link
But these are not back-ups. They are back-ups to back-ups.
RE: ZogZerg  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15330777 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
But these are not back-ups. They are back-ups to back-ups.


Go to bed ZogZerg.
RE: The Giants have a drum line?  
Route 9 : 8/14/2021 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15330770 D HOS said:
Quote:
.


Yeah for like 8 years lol
RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
dabru : 8/14/2021 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?


I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -

Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol
I would NOT be  
Dave on the UWS : 8/14/2021 9:55 pm : link
surprised if Toney is still feeling the effects of COVID. Symptoms can last a LONG time.
RE: Slade looks solid  
Bill in UT : 8/14/2021 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15330698 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
at tackle...


Great, but we don't need a tackle, we need a guard.
RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
RDJR : 8/14/2021 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?


Not sure he would play in a 4th preseason game, which is what Judge said this game was akin to.
Most  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 9:56 pm : link
of these players will be lucky to make the PS. They're almost all third string.
I guess the drum line doesn't get a lot of press  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 9:56 pm : link
.
RE: RE: ZogZerg  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15330773 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 15330754 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


So your argument is you are not happy that their #3's are playing better than our #3's?

If that is what you are basing this on, I guess that makes sense.



I would expect Giants backups from Judge year 2 to look a little better tonight going against the first year head coach for the Jets backups. Very sloppy Next week will be a real test. Cleveland is a legit SB contender.


It's the first preseason game. The Giants and Judge are treating it a bit different than Saleh and the Jets.

Judge has said the entire point of this game is to evaluate individual players...hence the only real starters that even played were their healthy OL, and Darius Slayton. Clearly the Jets want to get their rookie QB some burn with their starting unit.

Neither approach is wrong, but the fact you're reading so much into this is a little silly.
RE: RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15330775 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?



Clearly there is an issue with him (physically or medically) that no one is disclosing. I think we will know more at the joint practice if he sits out.


Just needs the right cleats
RDJR  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:57 pm : link
Yes, but at some point, he needs full-team practice against someone.
Not that it means anything but, if you remember Kyle Lauletta  
GeofromNJ : 8/14/2021 9:57 pm : link
He's playing for the Browns tonight, stats, 19/27, 212 yds, 2 TDs. But as we say, it's preseason against 3rd and 4th strings.
RE: RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15330781 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?



I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -

Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol


C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.
RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
Blue21 : 8/14/2021 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?


Yep. I have to admit this pick made me nervous from the get go. Hope I'm wrong. And I'm not talking about the one sneaker practice. More about Sy's reaction to the pick.
RE: Not that it means anything but, if you remember Kyle Lauletta  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15330791 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
He's playing for the Browns tonight, stats, 19/27, 212 yds, 2 TDs. But as we say, it's preseason against 3rd and 4th strings.


Kyle might be a better option than what we have behind Jones, and that's a scary thought.
Why  
Arkbach : 8/14/2021 9:59 pm : link
year after year do the other teams scrubs always look better than the Giants scrubs?
I’m a better QB than Thorson  
OBJ_AllDay : 8/14/2021 9:59 pm : link
.
Most  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:00 pm : link
people on BBI could have completed that pass. Awful.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:00 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Damion Willis beat Corey Ballentine badly ... only to have Clayton Thorson throw the ball into the 100s section.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:00 pm : link

Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt

I think the #Giants can find a better developmental third quarterback…
RE: RE: RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15330792 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15330781 dabru said:


Quote:


In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?



I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -

Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol



C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.


Agreed, if that was the case he would be doing full practice with the seconds or thirds.
I will say this RE QB depth  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 10:02 pm : link
I didn't like the Glennon signing at the time. I wanted them to resign McCoy...this game did not inspire any confidence in swaying that opinion.
Lauletta  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:02 pm : link
was a wasted draft pick. A weak armed QB from Richmond had zero chance of succeeding Eli. They also still had Webb. That was also the year DG traded a fourth and a sixth for Ogletree.
RE: I will say this RE QB depth  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15330801 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
I didn't like the Glennon signing at the time. I wanted them to resign McCoy...this game did not inspire any confidence in swaying that opinion.


Yeah, this doesn't look like an upgrade. That said, I wasn't all that impressed with McCoy either.
Thorsen doesn't belong  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:03 pm : link
on an NFL roster. Maybe he can play flag with DRC.
We are wasting  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 10:03 pm : link
Sill V's time here. All cardio tonight.
RE: Most  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15330797 AcidTest said:
Quote:
people on BBI could have completed that pass. Awful.


Wow Thorson is really bad...
Thorson  
Maggot Brain : 8/14/2021 10:04 pm : link
makes Glennon look like an All-Pro.
Clayton Thomson is brutally bad  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 10:04 pm : link
Just can’t throw a forward pass with any accuracy at all.
RE: Thorsen doesn't belong  
Mdgiantsfan : 8/14/2021 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15330805 D HOS said:
Quote:
on an NFL roster. Maybe he can play flag with DRC.


My goodness this is so hard to watch.
RE: RE: I will say this RE QB depth  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/14/2021 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15330803 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15330801 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


I didn't like the Glennon signing at the time. I wanted them to resign McCoy...this game did not inspire any confidence in swaying that opinion.



Yeah, this doesn't look like an upgrade. That said, I wasn't all that impressed with McCoy either.


Mccoy is a perfectly average backup qb. He managed the game well enough in Seattle to get the upset. Glennon is not that.
We should keep an eye on Buffalo  
Jay on the Island : 8/14/2021 10:05 pm : link
They have Trubisky, Fromm, and Webb behind Allen. If Fromm becomes available he would be a solid addition IMO. Thorson is abysmal.
Thomson having a rough go  
Stratman : 8/14/2021 10:06 pm : link
Doesn’t look like he should be on any NFL roster.
RE: RE: I will say this RE QB depth  
Route 9 : 8/14/2021 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15330803 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yeah, this doesn't look like an upgrade. That said, I wasn't all that impressed with McCoy either.


Colt McCoy was never known for being impressive ...

Then again, he was the QB in the team's best victory within the last five years.
QB Play  
BVP10 : 8/14/2021 10:06 pm : link
Yep Good ole Kyle looked good, passes came out quick and look poised. Not sure Mike G. is the back up answer. The Browns will give us a better look next week. They look for real on 1st and 2nd string.

Hope Judge got to see he has no backups and will need to scan the waiver wire fast for TE, OG, QB and more special teamers.
4th and 7  
Ike#88 : 8/14/2021 10:07 pm : link
and do we throw beyond the line to gain for a first down? No of course we don't. Incomplete anyways. This game has been an embarrassment to football on the Giants side. Brutal and just like the last however many years. Sure it's preseason but it is also against the Jets.
Glad we got Glennon playing time.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/14/2021 10:07 pm : link
I'm sure his time tonight will make a huge difference if heaven forbid he has to play in the regular season.
RE: RE: Thorson and Morris  
Saos1n : 8/14/2021 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15330764 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players



How can you expect anything from Morris playing behind the 3 and 4th stingers. Holy shit this board is on fire tonight with the utter consternation. Please root for the cowboys.


I don’t expect him to look all world, but he’s playing as if he’s running through mud. Perhaps, show some vet ability being in the league for 10 years. You’re playing with 3rd string oline, sure. You’re also playing against 3rd string defenders. If that’s the peg you want to rest your hat, go ahead. And I’d rather root for your mother, rather than the Cowboys *shrug*
The Jets game plan is to throw the ball at  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 10:08 pm : link
Rod Williams all night long.

Haha....
Yawn  
Larry in Pencilvania : 8/14/2021 10:09 pm : link
I'll worry when the starters are actually playing. I think the practices with the Browns and Pats will be more telling than this scrimmage
If a rookie CB needs...  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:09 pm : link
To be beat 100 times before he starts getting it done (ex. Yiadom), Ro Williams is well on his way. So maybe that is a good thing.
I  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:09 pm : link
don't see the Giants cutting Glennon. Thorson is gone. Maybe in the first cuts this week.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:09 pm : link

Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY

Take the offense that ranked 31st in the NFL last year (the Giants) and take away their starting QB, RB, TE, two WRs, LG, and what do you get?

98 yards of offense and 0 points with 11:23 left in the game.
RE: RE: RE: I will say this RE QB depth  
Route 9 : 8/14/2021 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15330811 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
Mccoy is a perfectly average backup qb. He managed the game well enough in Seattle to get the upset. Glennon is not that.


Agreed. The way he managed that game against a great team was all you could ask from him.
Alright...  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:10 pm : link
Shadow of our end zone. It's Thorsten time!!!
Alright...  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:10 pm : link
Shadow of our end zone. Down by 10. It's Thorsten time!!!
wait, I meant  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:11 pm : link
It's SANDRO TIME
Guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:12 pm : link
McCoy was 13-of-22 for just 105 yards against Seattle. He was terrible for long stretches of that game.
......  
Route 9 : 8/14/2021 10:12 pm : link
Could the 2021 depth chart look like this?

RB #1: Platzgummer
RB #2: Barkley
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:12 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Sideline goes NUTS as Sandro Platzgummer, who is from Austria and has been on the team since last year as part of the International Player Pathway Program, breaks a 48-yard run when they were backed up at their own 1.
Platzgummer  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:12 pm : link
to the rescue!

Williams has had quite an education. The most important lesston is that he needs to play on the outside, not in the slot.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:13 pm : link

Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan

Sandro Platzgummer rips off a 48-yard run. Sideline goes nuts. Saquon jumping up and down like it just won them the game. Fourth quarter of the preseason. That's where we are, folks. #Giants
Nice  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:14 pm : link
play by our old friend Ballentine.
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 8/14/2021 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15330833 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Sideline goes NUTS as Sandro Platzgummer, who is from Austria and has been on the team since last year as part of the International Player Pathway Program, breaks a 48-yard run when they were backed up at their own 1.


b..bye, Booker, lol
Going to have some inside updates for you  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 10:14 pm : link
soon guys. Gettleman just called me and said they were looking for a 40 year old with a Dad bod to replace Glennon as the primary backup.

Dream come true!
Oh sure, NOW ballentine makes a play  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:14 pm : link
...
This OL pass protecting is one of the funniest things  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 10:15 pm : link
I have ever seen.

You would never know they get paid for this.
Sills V  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 10:15 pm : link
needed that. To bad.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:15 pm : link

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

Rodarius Williams scoops up a fumble and looked like he was headed to the end zone, but gets tripped up. T.J. Brunson forced the fumble.
Nice defensive play  
Saos1n : 8/14/2021 10:15 pm : link
RoWilliams with a heady return. Just tripped. Great effort
Good for Williams  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 10:16 pm : link
Kid needed something to break his way to give him a boost coming out of tonight
Brunson  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:16 pm : link
and Wilson with a nice hit. Good play by Williams.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:17 pm : link
is fun. some of the guys I'm pulling for are making plays
And here my dumbass thought we may see some points...  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 10:17 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:18 pm : link

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN

Clayton Thorson keeps a play alive nicely and hits wide receiver Damion Willis for the 21-yard touchdown. The Giants' first points of the preseason with 7:05 remaining in the fourth
That  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:19 pm : link
was terrible by Ballentine.
Finally  
GoDeep13 : 8/14/2021 10:19 pm : link
Good job Thorson.
Good for Thorson  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 10:19 pm : link
That’s the Ballantine I remember
Ballentine  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:19 pm : link
started for us.
Santoso is perfect on extra points  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:19 pm : link
That's a positive.
RE: RE: RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
dabru : 8/14/2021 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15330792 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15330781 dabru said:


Quote:


In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?



I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -

Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol



C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.


I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.

Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?
How old is Clayton Thorson?  
j_rud : 8/14/2021 10:20 pm : link
He looks like a depressed stepdad
RE: if Raymond  
ColHowPepper : 8/14/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15330681 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Johnson is a legit player, that's a major plus for us.
Posted about him week before last, along with clip of college highlights. Good pursuit ability, seems to have decent anchor and good agility for a big man, good behind the los. We can hope.
RE: Thorson and Morris  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players

They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.
Fat JPP with some nice penetration on that play  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 10:21 pm : link
.
I know  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:21 pm : link
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.

Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.
Off topic but...  
JohnG in Albany : 8/14/2021 10:22 pm : link
Mike Glennon looks like a stalk of white asparagus. *grin*
RE: I know  
BigBlueJ : 8/14/2021 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15330864 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.

Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.


Hernandez play alone made this whole game worth it.
RE: I know  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15330864 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.

Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.


Agree. Not sure what many fans were expecting when you look at who the Giants are rolling out there tonight.
RE: I know  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15330864 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.

Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.


Totally agree, this night has been mostly positive in terms of evaluating our depth in some key areas.
#94  
GoDeep13 : 8/14/2021 10:24 pm : link
Elijah Qualls has looked pretty good. Especially as a last minute signing
Is Clayton Thomson related to  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 10:26 pm : link
Frankenstein? His head looks like a block of wood.
RE: I know  
bLiTz 2k : 8/14/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15330864 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.

Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.


Its funny..we were explicitly told what to expect in this game ahead of time...they want to evaluate individuals as they have to make cuts.

The Giants are also in a slightly different position than other teams for this first preseason game. They have 2 full joint practices coming up, which will likely provide a better environment for their starters to prepare in a controlled environment. Every team in the league cannot say that, so its no surprise this game is kind of a wash in terms of starters getting burn.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:26 pm : link

Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt

LB TJ Brunson is down on the field. Forced a fumble earlier. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:26 pm : link

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN

Giants LB TJ Brunson injured here. Got up and walked off under his own power.
It would be funny if the Giants win 14-10  
George from PA : 8/14/2021 10:26 pm : link
After all this....

Overall, some good, some bad and some ugly.

Brunson  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:27 pm : link
limping. Hope he's OK.
RE: RE: I know  
beatrixkiddo : 8/14/2021 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15330868 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15330864 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.

Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.



Totally agree, this night has been mostly positive in terms of evaluating our depth in some key areas.


Yep. Our backups and fringe guys held the Jets starters to 3 points. Offense was hard to evaluate, but we also didn’t play any starters on O.
QB play?  
Carl in CT : 8/14/2021 10:28 pm : link
How about our OL is a joke! Won’t be a .500 team with that crap.
RE: Brunson  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15330877 AcidTest said:
Quote:
limping. Hope he's OK.


That didn’t look like a good thing with his knee....
RE: I  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15330822 AcidTest said:
Quote:
don't see the Giants cutting Glennon. Thorson is gone. Maybe in the first cuts this week.

No - someone needs to throw balls in camp. He'll be around till final cut down.
The concerns - aside from injuries - coming out of tonight  
Mike from Ohio : 8/14/2021 10:31 pm : link
are the same as they were going in.

The Oline has zero depth. We don’t have a backup QB who can win a game in the NFL.
RE: How old is Clayton Thorson?  
5BowlsSoon : 8/14/2021 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15330860 j_rud said:
Quote:
He looks like a depressed stepdad


What do we possibly see in him? Why not get some very athletic kid who can run and has a good arm, but just needs to develop his passing skills?
RE: RE: RE: Thorson and Morris  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15330818 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 15330764 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players





I don’t expect him to look all world, but he’s playing as if he’s running through mud. Perhaps, show some vet ability being in the league for 10 years. You’re playing with 3rd string oline, sure. You’re also playing against 3rd string defenders. If that’s the peg you want to rest your hat, go ahead. And I’d rather root for your mother, rather than the Cowboys *shrug*


He played like he ran through mud last year? Our offensive line made him his yards. It’s why his ass was sitting at home until two weeks ago.

Morris isn’t even making the team unless Clement fumbles his way off it.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:32 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Brunson carted off the sideline after the trainers examined his knee further. Again, did not look good
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:33 pm : link

Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt

Rodarius Williams, Niko Lalos and Madre Harper have all gotten signifcant snaps tonight. Still playing in the fourth quarter.#Giants coaches clearly want to get a good look at them.
Fat JPP made a JPP play  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:33 pm : link
nice!
I can tell most the people on this thread don’t watch other teams  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/14/2021 10:33 pm : link
during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.
RE: I know  
Larry in Pencilvania : 8/14/2021 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15330864 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a lot of people will be bitching about this game, but this has been a good effort by a lot of back-ups despite some shitty QB play.

Hope Murphy and Hikutini are OK.


That's all you can ask. Team play usually is lacking. Effort are guys doing their jobs are they not making mistakes
Thorson  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:35 pm : link
is going to get this done. Book it.
RE: I can tell most the people on this thread don’t watch other teams  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15330888 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.


This.

First preseason games are usually a shitshow. Have been for years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15330859 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 15330792 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 15330781 dabru said:


Quote:


In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?



I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -

Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol



C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.



I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.

Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?

Cut the shit. He's a first rounder. COVID can create significant setbacks. Go see what Myles Garret had to say about it. Quit speculating about the "effort" of 20 overall.
I saw that coming  
D HOS : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
before the snap even.
RE: RE: RE: RE: My biggest negative tonight?  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15330859 dabru said:
Quote:
In comment 15330792 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 15330781 dabru said:


Quote:


In comment 15330760 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



What the heck is going on with Kadarius Toney?



I think he is in an unofficial dog house. Judge wants more effort/desire from him and wont just give him a pass because he was the top pick -

Granted, I am only speculating, and most likely am way off-lol



C'mon man...what basis do you have to question Toneys effort? That's a shit take.



I have no basis other than the fact he is being held back for some unknown reason, and he skipped voluntary ota’s, didn’t think it was a good idea to hook up with Jones and others for some unofficial practice, had some weird cleat issue, showed up with covid.

Like I said I am probably off base and none of those things are horrible, but what has he showed to offset any of them?

Cut the shit. He's a first rounder. COVID can create significant setbacks. Go see what Myles Garret had to say about it. Quit speculating about the "effort" of 20 overall.
RE: RE: How old is Clayton Thorson?  
GeofromNJ : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15330883 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15330860 j_rud said:


Quote:


He looks like a depressed stepdad



What do we possibly see in him? Why not get some very athletic kid who can run and has a good arm, but just needs to develop his passing skills?


Thorson is 26, out of Northwestern.
RE: Thorson  
Scuzzlebutt : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15330891 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is going to get this done. Book it.


Ok… booked
Hope  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
Thorson is OK.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN

Clayton Thorson is down and hurt after it appeared Jake Burton got beaten inside for the safety
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thorson and Morris  
Saos1n : 8/14/2021 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15330884 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15330818 Saos1n said:


Quote:


In comment 15330764 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players





I don’t expect him to look all world, but he’s playing as if he’s running through mud. Perhaps, show some vet ability being in the league for 10 years. You’re playing with 3rd string oline, sure. You’re also playing against 3rd string defenders. If that’s the peg you want to rest your hat, go ahead. And I’d rather root for your mother, rather than the Cowboys *shrug*



He played like he ran through mud last year? Our offensive line made him his yards. It’s why his ass was sitting at home until two weeks ago.

Morris isn’t even making the team unless Clement fumbles his way off it.


I’m in agreement with you. I’m not stating he should make the team man. I’m not sure what you read
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 10:37 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Clayton Thorson sacked for a safety and appears to be injured. Looks like either a head or neck injury. He's walking straight to the locker room as this one is a few kneel downs away from being over.
RE: RE: How old is Clayton Thorson?  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15330883 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15330860 j_rud said:


Quote:


He looks like a depressed stepdad



What do we possibly see in him? Why not get some very athletic kid who can run and has a good arm, but just needs to develop his passing skills?

They will only carry 2 QBs on the 53. They need a camp guy to throw the football. Not sure where you think you're going to find an athletic QB with legs and an arm in mid August.
RE: RE: Thorson and Morris  
Saos1n : 8/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15330862 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players


They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.


Agree overall, with the exception of Morris. He was on the roster last year. There is obviously a thread to the team. Still pitiful performances and they deserve to be called out
RE: RE: I can tell most the people on this thread don’t watch other teams  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15330892 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15330888 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.



This.

First preseason games are usually a shitshow. Have been for years.


That's fair. But the Giants starting OL is a question mark and tonight's performance by the backups didnt instill much confidence in them. For being a supposed expert on 'hog mollies' the OL Gettleman has put together after 3+ years on the job and 3 top ten picks has been less than inspiring to put it kindly
Biggest takeaway is the entire backup OL  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
is garbage. They are a liability and if they have to come into a game...watch out.

Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...
My feelings about tonights game..  
Goin Deep : 8/14/2021 10:44 pm : link
Well that Sucked!
RE: RE: RE: Thorson and Morris  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15330909 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 15330862 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players


They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.



Agree overall, with the exception of Morris. He was on the roster last year. There is obviously a thread to the team. Still pitiful performances and they deserve to be called out

Yeah but he was a desperation pickup after the staff thought Gallman underperformed and Freeman got hurt. Platz will make the team before Alfred Morris.
RE: Biggest takeaway is the entire backup OL  
Saos1n : 8/14/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15330913 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is garbage. They are a liability and if they have to come into a game...watch out.

Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...


100%. Waiver wire, here we come. It’s bad news, behind the starters.
RE: Biggest takeaway is the entire backup OL  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/14/2021 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15330913 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
is garbage. They are a liability and if they have to come into a game...watch out.

Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...


It’s sad but I’m praying that Solder, who was probably DGs worst signing, proves to be a serviceable backup tackle /starting RT if Peart isn’t ready
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thorson and Morris  
Saos1n : 8/14/2021 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15330918 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15330909 Saos1n said:


Quote:


In comment 15330862 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15330753 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Need to go. Waste of East Rurherford air, in terms of players


They are camp bodies. 0 chance either makes the 53.



Agree overall, with the exception of Morris. He was on the roster last year. There is obviously a thread to the team. Still pitiful performances and they deserve to be called out


Yeah but he was a desperation pickup after the staff thought Gallman underperformed and Freeman got hurt. Platz will make the team before Alfred Morris.


Should. Let’s hope. We’ll see
RE: RE: RE: I can tell most the people on this thread don’t watch other teams  
section125 : 8/14/2021 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15330910 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 15330892 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15330888 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


during preseason. This craptasttic football is league wide. My lord some takes here are hot.



This.

First preseason games are usually a shitshow. Have been for years.



That's fair. But the Giants starting OL is a question mark and tonight's performance by the backups didnt instill much confidence in them. For being a supposed expert on 'hog mollies' the OL Gettleman has put together after 3+ years on the job and 3 top ten picks has been less than inspiring to put it kindly


Let me understand what you just said - the backups are bad and the picks by DG for the starters has been less than inspiring...? You do understand that the backups are the backups and have nothing to do with the "3 top ten picks".
RE: RE: Biggest takeaway is the entire backup OL  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/14/2021 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15330923 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 15330913 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


is garbage. They are a liability and if they have to come into a game...watch out.

Pickings are slim at this point but need to find another couple of bodies that are even serviceable...



It’s sad but I’m praying that Solder, who was probably DGs worst signing, proves to be a serviceable backup tackle /starting RT if Peart isn’t ready
I'll be shocked if Solder isnt starting at RT on week #1
