Takeaways from tonight

1.) We held the Jets (I know they’re not great) to 3 points with almost all backups playing on both sides of the ball.
2.) Sills and Coughlin look like keepers
3.) Hernandez played very well at RG
4.) Better comb the waiver wire for a legit backup QB. If Jones goes down our season is probably over with these guys.
gaother than that not to much to over analyze
My take away, I am not going to over think it
You do realize Tae played against 1’s but with all backup players on defense? I like both players, but think Tae has earned his spot.
Colt wasn’t anything special either, so I’m not sure this is the right take.
It’s apparent that this front office isn’t keen on allocating any real resources to the backup QB spot. McCoy/Glennon earned minimal dollars for veteran players.
My biggest minus’ are OLine and QB depth plus the Toney situation.
Huge mistake to let Colt go. These QB's are straight ass.
McCoy’s arm is pretty bad in terms of strength. The best route would have been to draft a backup but we also needed to upgrade depth at a lot of other positions. If we see more of what we saw tonight, and if Thorson is hurt especially, they’ll bring in another QB that could end up being the backup.
Agreed. McCoy gave me a sliver of confidence. I was in fear with Glennon behind center
we do need a better vet back up though Glennon cant win a game
Joe Judge on Kadarius Tomey: Said since he wasn't on the sideline it means he's injured. #Giants
Huge mistake to let Colt go. These QB's are straight ass.
Without researching it, I think the FA backup QB market doesn’t have much middle ground. You’re either paying $5+ Mil for a high end backup or $2+ mil for middle to low end.
That 2nd string QB on the Jets looked pretty good. Wondering how they got him.
Do you really need the arm strength with this offense though? I'd take McCoy as a serviceable game manager who knows the system over Glennon who... not sure he has any redeeming qualities other than time in the league.
@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge shouted out Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown, Matt Cole and CJ Board as standouts tonight. The latter two for special teams. #Giants
They'll only carry 2 QBs on the 53 just like last year. Thorson will stick around through camp but he'll have a tough time getting onto a practice squad...
You’re missing the point. Glennon is a statue with a rocket arm who hasn’t been good anywhere in the NFL. How do you think that will work out if Jones gets injured with this OL as it stands ?
You’re missing the point. Glennon is a statue with a rocket arm who hasn’t been good anywhere in the NFL. How do you think that will work out if Jones gets injured with this OL as it stands ?
This. The one thing McCoy did right was manage to not lose the Seahawks game. How many teams have a back-up QB that is capable of winning games and isn't making big bucks? Go through this every preseason.
If you look at the stats his passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per catch were not that far off of DJ's 2020 numbers. Give him another year in the system with real weapons and I think he would have been just fine.
need to go back and really watch Colt McCoy. He wasn't good in the Seahawks game and when the OL started to struggle again after that game, he was terrible.
If you look at the stats his passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per catch were not that far off of DJ's 2020 numbers. Give him another year in the system with real weapons and I think he would have been just fine.
Ah, no he would not have been fine. He has no arm at all. The mind was willing, but the body would not allow it. He did the best he could but that was all he had.
I thought Glennon would be better. Maybe he won't.
Lol, exactly. Are there any teams with 3 solid QB’s where one might shake loose after cuts? Beathard, Hoyer, Mullens, Kyle Allen stand out to me when looking at early depth charts.
Pray to God none of the starters go down...
Pray to God none of the starters go down...
Except a couple second teamers didn't play, including the Solder and Harrison. Guard is a concern because Wiggins did not play well.
Pray to God none of the starters go down...
Because???the entire second unit would enter if one starter got injured?
You think maybe, just maybe. one individual entering the game with the other 4 starters would have a chance to succeed?
Agreed, and you could place a ton of QB’s in the same category as Glennon that are active backups in the NFL. I mean when you think about how many QB’s graduate from division 1 schools every year you would think that you would see more of them competing for jobs in the NFL, even as undrafted FA’s. Point being, all of us have seen Glennon on a variety of teams now. He’s a game manager at best.
Coaching is like that as well. Sometimes guys catch fire moving to a new organization but many times it’s the same retreads moving from team to team and consistently not winning. And that’s at the coordinator and assistant level, not just HC.
high school team.
Pray to God none of the starters go down...
Because???the entire second unit would enter if one starter got injured?
You think maybe, just maybe. one individual entering the game with the other 4 starters would have a chance to succeed?
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
Btw - that goes for you as well...
high school team.
Pray to God none of the starters go down...
Except a couple second teamers didn't play, including the Solder and Harrison. Guard is a concern because Wiggins did not play well.
Yes but those names aren’t reassuring anybody. We need to grab another body or two and try them out quickly...
Eric... Why bother
It's the same every year. And this year we were warned
It is fair that there are other backups that didn’t play Eric. But it is also fair that they may not be any better than what we saw. It is also not accurate to suggest that many of the backup OL guys we saw won’t make the team, barring future additions.
The point is you are acting like the guys who played most of this game are the primary back-ups. They aren't. Most of them won't be on the team.
Eric... Why bother
Good lord. Move on...
I thought Glennon was not very good at all, but McCoy was not good. Not sure why people are pining for McCoy.
The point is you are acting like the guys who played most of this game are the primary back-ups. They aren't. Most of them won't be on the team.
It is fair that there are other backups that didn’t play Eric. But it is also fair that they may not be any better than what we saw. It is also not accurate to suggest that many of the backup OL guys we saw won’t make the team, barring future additions.
I think the camp reports warned us that the second team OL was really struggling. And tonight was that confirmation.
I hope it’s not a problem like you say, but I know what I saw. If they have to play, even at all...we don’t have a chance.
Yes, you were right there with me 3 years ago. There were only a few.
Not sure about that comment on Solder...how do you know he’s better? Don’t you remember his 2019 season?
Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.
Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.
Okay. But Barton wasn’t the only one who looked lost in space.
Will pray tomorrow in church for an injury free year on the OL. Couldn’t hurt...
Pass rush helps. But they were a top 10 defense last year without a pass rush.
I'm pretty sure Nate Solder is better than Jackson Barton.
Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.
Okay. But Barton wasn’t the only one who looked lost in space.
Will pray tomorrow in church for an injury free year on the OL. Couldn’t hurt...
Again, the second team OL was: Jackson Barton, Kyle Murphy, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton, Chad Slade
These are practice squad guys at best. Maybe one makes it to the 53-man roster.
This team better find some pass rushers quickly.. Azeez Ojulari better be the real deal. Hopefully he is not another bad Giants draft pick, if so this team has nothing. Doesn't matter how good the secondary looks, if you can't get to the QB, they will struggle. Giants need to ask the Steeler's & Ravens for help in the pass rush area..
Pass rush helps. But they were a top 10 defense last year without a pass rush.
Think how much better they would have been if they had some DE/Edge rusher?! What made the Giants so successful in the past? What got them 2 Super Bowl wins against the Pats?! Somehow the Giants have forgotten that..?
(2) They are trying to "fix" the pass rush. They brought in pass rushers in the draft and free agency. So that statement that they "forgot" is just a non-starter.
(2) They are trying to "fix" the pass rush. They brought in pass rushers in the draft and free agency. So that statement that they "forgot" is just a non-starter.
Eric how long have the Giant's been working on getting pass rushers?? Tell me what quality pass rushers have the had since letting go of Jason Pierre Paul? They have been lacking for a long time now, maybe since Coughlin left?!
Funny you mention the Ravens when they have let pass rushers go without a beat because they keep their DB's in tact.
One of the several things that have been so frustrating about the Giants over the past several years is their inability to control the tempo and rhythm of games, which is usually reflected in the team's time of possession.
Exhibition games are meaningless (save for injuries), but here was our team last night putting up another classic gem in TOP:
Jets 39:49
Giants 20:11
I'm taking it on faith that our 20 minutes would have been higher had all our skilled starters on offensive been on the field last night, not to mention practically our entire first-string defense... but come on. Give me a break... 20 f**king minutes!
Ain't been a whole lotta fun watching the Giants play for the past several years. That will only change with winning. And we won't see very much of that so long as the other team's offense always seems to be on the field.
That said, Colt does have our biggest and most significant win in a few years under his belt.
Or, the individual highlight performers (Coughlin, Sills, etc.)
The bottom line is the Giants did NOT put an entertaining product out on the field last night. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Someone posted on here last week that Raanan said he heard some whispers that Solder was having a better camp than Peart. Peart needs to step up or......?
CB Williams. Wonder what the thought process was with where he was playing. Maybe Graham was serving a little humble pie.
I immediately thought that as well
Or, the individual highlight performers (Coughlin, Sills, etc.)
The bottom line is the Giants did NOT put an entertaining product out on the field last night. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Was it their job to put an entertaining product out there last night, or see what they have at the bottom of the order? This is still very much the evaluation part of camp. They probably found out that the backup oline is in need of replacement; Carter Coughlin may be able to play inside; Rodarius Williams is not a slot corner...etc.
Wiggins looked like Ryan Deterding. Completely overmatched physically.
in limited time.
Got the snap, scanned the field, delivered the ball on time, on target.
That was his first NFL game ever.
Quick release, plenty velocity.
One smooth operator.
Jets may have found their franchise QB.
This is sarcastic right?
I can't get over people flipping out about a preseason game primarily for players on the verge of getting. It is meaningless. My take away is the starting OL looked better, thats it.
Siemian is more realistic but he is a marginal NFL player.
Kenny Wiggins
I'm pretty sure Nate Solder is better than Jackson Barton.
Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.
Okay. But Barton wasn’t the only one who looked lost in space.
Will pray tomorrow in church for an injury free year on the OL. Couldn’t hurt...
Again, the second team OL was: Jackson Barton, Kyle Murphy, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton, Chad Slade
These are practice squad guys at best. Maybe one makes it to the 53-man roster.
The 2020 NY Giants kept 9 OL on the 53-man and 3 on Practice Squad. 12 total.
Not counting T. Larsen who was added this week, the current OL depth chart has 13 guys. So somebody actually has to make the roster and be the reserve Offensive Linemen. And unless they go and get some new bodies or do last minute waiver wire pickups, then its going to be at least several of the guys we watched last night that get jerseys...
Thorson is Terrible with a capital T. Makes Lauletta look promising.
Keep adding bodies on the OL and keep the starters away from injuries. After these preseason games no big news is good news in my book.
Hopefully there is good news but it looked awkward when occurred and he reached for his leg immediately.
Agree. The OL got yelled at on the sidelines by Judge after first series. And then the next few sets they came out better and particularly Hernandez on a couple of plays...
Also, a lot of the sacks for this defense came from scheme. When evaluating players you sometimes want to not hide them with scheme and let them show their game to make evaluating them easier.
He was allowed to continue at LG by Shurmur & Hal Hunter, but in the pros, his best position is clearly RG. It's not a big deal to switch, Snee switched too for the same reasons.
He was allowed to continue at LG by Shurmur & Hal Hunter, but in the pros, his best position is clearly RG. It's not a big deal to switch, Snee switched too for the same reasons.
I agree with this...I assumed he'd go to RG when we drafted him for this same reason.
been such an obvious RG. He is not a guy you want blocking 3T's in space. He's a short area mauler who moves like a boulder.
He was allowed to continue at LG by Shurmur & Hal Hunter, but in the pros, his best position is clearly RG. It's not a big deal to switch, Snee switched too for the same reasons.
I agree with this...I assumed he'd go to RG when we drafted him for this same reason.
I wonder if this reasoning by Judge and the coaching staff precipitated the release of Zietler and promotion of Lemeiux. And between COVID and Hernandez never playing the position Judge did not begin a rotational development at that position for him until after the season.
Hernadez has had games where pulled really well from the LG position
Hats of to Hernandez if he has a renaissance in his career on the right side. But every coach at his college and professional level, including this regime pegged him for the left side.
Hats of to Hernandez if he has a renaissance in his career on the right side. But every coach at his college and professional level, including this regime pegged him for the left side.
It is odd, considering he'd seem like a natural fit at right guard considering, imo, he's feet look like he's stuck in molasses. Most the shuffling happened on the outside did it not? We did have a new center and they probably came to the conclusion it had the potential to be a disaster moving these guys all over the place.
I don't really recall seeing him pulling like that from LG.
Hernadez has had games where pulled really well from the LG position
He has, but he's also had bad games pulling where he couldn't even make contact because he's lumbering. He's not great in space. When he makes contact though, it's over.
offensive line - very encouraged by hernandez. he played well. his struggles have typically been on stunts and recognition and not so much physical ability. hopefully this good play will continue when defenses dial up the more complex plays. thomas looked good. peart was fine. it was the first preseason game. i think the tackles showed enough to be encouraging.
carter coughlin - he is better than crowder and it's not even close in my mind. he needs to get more time with the first team
toney - so far all the flags from college are showing themselves (outside of the gun charges). so far it's been a family issue, cleat issue, contract issue, and now an injury issue causing him to miss time. he had injury concerns in college and reports questioned how much he loved football. people really questioned this pick at the time and he wasn't some can't miss prospect that they couldn't pass up. let's hope he gets on the field soon or this is going to be a wasted year for him
I think if they don't see improvement this next week with Cleveland they may trade for someone. It really depends on what they see from the young guys and how they feel they can progress imo.
The story was similar for Zeitler over his time here except at RG - never quite lived up to expectations but was far from the weakest link. Both were considered among the better options available at the time acquired and both moves were among the most popular in terms of fan/media reaction. Both were relatively dependable starters.
So why is Hernandez at RG and Zeitler gone now? Because Hernandez got C19 and Lemiuex stepped in and played pretty well. And the OL around him played some it's best in years. With both players having only ever played LG and both players were under contract for this year so one of them had to move to RG. Things happen and coaches/managers react by making decisions and as quite often happens some things don't go exactly to the original plan. It's why every NFL roster turns over 25%+ each year.
Will things work out with Hernandez at RG and Lemiuex at LG? No idea. But it's far from an unjustifiable plan. They do need to find a better backup plan in case it doesn't work out though.
He’s a player who needs a lot reps and has a lot to prove. I hope he gets into the next game so the Giants can evaluate him ASAP.
As to the back up plan at Guard, that was on display last evening...