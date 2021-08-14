for display only
Takeaways from tonight

eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 10:35 pm
1.) We held the Jets (I know they’re not great) to 3 points with almost all backups playing on both sides of the ball.
2.) Sills and Coughlin look like keepers
3.) Hernandez played very well at RG
4.) Better comb the waiver wire for a legit backup QB. If Jones goes down our season is probably over with these guys.
Clarification on point 1  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
First half, when they were playing their starting offense against our backups.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 8/14/2021 10:38 pm : link
No turnovers by Jones tonight, big plus.
...  
broadbandz : 8/14/2021 10:39 pm : link
Huge mistake to let Colt go. These QB's are straight ass.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 8/14/2021 10:39 pm : link
Seriously, like you said, Hernandez was a plus. QBs are horrifying.
RE: ....  
AcidTest : 8/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15330904 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
No turnovers by Jones tonight, big plus.


HAHAHA. Well played.
Didn't understand letting Colt McCoy go.  
BigBlueNH : 8/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
I don't see Glennon as an upgrade. We beat the freakin Seahawks with McCoy. Glennon has never been good anywhere he has played, and doesn't appear to have improved.
RE: ...  
beatrixkiddo : 8/14/2021 10:40 pm : link
In comment 15330905 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Huge mistake to let Colt go. These QB's are straight ass.


+1
I thought the line played well overall  
nygiants16 : 8/14/2021 10:41 pm : link
Booker missed some open holes that i think Barkley would of found.

gaother than that not to much to over analyze
Carter Coughlin > Tae Crowder  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8/14/2021 10:43 pm : link
How’d Peart play?  
Simms11 : 8/14/2021 10:44 pm : link
I saw one sack he gave up
Hernandez, Board, Coughlin and Sills stood out to me  
Chris684 : 8/14/2021 10:44 pm : link
Overall I think there is very little you can take away from this game other than that our backup QBs need upgrading.
Coughlin and Sills  
PEEJ : 8/14/2021 10:44 pm : link
are keepers. All the gushing about R. Williams was premature
Outside of OL....who else played  
George from PA : 8/14/2021 10:45 pm : link
That will play on Sunday?

My take away, I am not going to over think it
Coughlin  
GoDeep13 : 8/14/2021 10:45 pm : link
Looked good. Andrew Thomas looked good. First team oline played solid for the most part. Clement is way more explosive than Booker or Morris (needs to hold onto the ball), Elijah Qualls (#94)played well. Odenibo and Lalos flashed at times at EDGE.
......  
Route 9 : 8/14/2021 10:45 pm : link
Platzgummer > Barkley?
RE: Carter Coughlin > Tae Crowder  
beatrixkiddo : 8/14/2021 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15330915 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
.


You do realize Tae played against 1’s but with all backup players on defense? I like both players, but think Tae has earned his spot.
RE: ...  
aimrocky : 8/14/2021 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15330905 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Huge mistake to let Colt go. These QB's are straight ass.


Colt wasn’t anything special either, so I’m not sure this is the right take.

It’s apparent that this front office isn’t keen on allocating any real resources to the backup QB spot. McCoy/Glennon earned minimal dollars for veteran players.
As most have said…  
aimrocky : 8/14/2021 10:49 pm : link
My biggest plus is Will Hernandez. He looked great.

My biggest minus’ are OLine and QB depth plus the Toney situation.
I am not down  
mushroom : 8/14/2021 10:51 pm : link
On Williams yet for the most part he was not beaten badly and tackled well. Carl Banks said that Williams sometimes thinks too much about the entire defense and has to learn to focus more on his own assignments. All this playing time was great for him.
RE: Clarification on point 1  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/14/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15330899 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
First half, when they were playing their starting offense against our backups.
yep
RE: RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15330929 aimrocky said:
Quote:
In comment 15330905 broadbandz said:


Quote:


Huge mistake to let Colt go. These QB's are straight ass.



Colt wasn’t anything special either, so I’m not sure this is the right take.

It’s apparent that this front office isn’t keen on allocating any real resources to the backup QB spot. McCoy/Glennon earned minimal dollars for veteran players.


McCoy’s arm is pretty bad in terms of strength. The best route would have been to draft a backup but we also needed to upgrade depth at a lot of other positions. If we see more of what we saw tonight, and if Thorson is hurt especially, they’ll bring in another QB that could end up being the backup.
Engram  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/14/2021 10:52 pm : link
didn't doink a pass tonight
RE: Didn't understand letting Colt McCoy go.  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15330911 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I don't see Glennon as an upgrade. We beat the freakin Seahawks with McCoy. Glennon has never been good anywhere he has played, and doesn't appear to have improved.

Agreed. McCoy gave me a sliver of confidence. I was in fear with Glennon behind center
Love McCoy  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/14/2021 10:56 pm : link
but his arm is gone

we do need a better vet back up though Glennon cant win a game
Tomey?  
pjcas18 : 8/14/2021 10:56 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
·
2m
Joe Judge on Kadarius Tomey: Said since he wasn’t on the sideline it means he’s injured. #Giants
RE: RE: RE: ...  
aimrocky : 8/14/2021 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15330936 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15330929 aimrocky said:


Quote:


In comment 15330905 broadbandz said:


Quote:


Huge mistake to let Colt go. These QB's are straight ass.



Colt wasn’t anything special either, so I’m not sure this is the right take.

It’s apparent that this front office isn’t keen on allocating any real resources to the backup QB spot. McCoy/Glennon earned minimal dollars for veteran players.



McCoy’s arm is pretty bad in terms of strength. The best route would have been to draft a backup but we also needed to upgrade depth at a lot of other positions. If we see more of what we saw tonight, and if Thorson is hurt especially, they’ll bring in another QB that could end up being the backup.


Without researching it, I think the FA backup QB market doesn’t have much middle ground. You’re either paying $5+ Mil for a high end backup or $2+ mil for middle to low end.

That 2nd string QB on the Jets looked pretty good. Wondering how they got him.
RE: Love McCoy  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15330949 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
but his arm is gone

we do need a better vet back up though Glennon cant win a game

Do you really need the arm strength with this offense though? I'd take McCoy as a serviceable game manager who knows the system over Glennon who... not sure he has any redeeming qualities other than time in the league.
.  
Danny Kanell : 8/14/2021 10:59 pm : link
I guess it’s just me but I thought Glennon looked so much more like an actual NFL QB than McCoy.
Sills  
jtfuoco : 8/14/2021 10:59 pm : link
Should make this team without a doubt. Carter looks like he could replace the fackell role of last year. Morris looks bad and there has to be better 3rd QB options out there.
Colt is a game manager  
5BowlsSoon : 8/14/2021 11:00 pm : link
Glennon has the bazooka arm. Which do you prefer?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 11:02 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge shouted out Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown, Matt Cole and CJ Board as standouts tonight. The latter two for special teams. #Giants
I think people  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 11:02 pm : link
need to go back and really watch Colt McCoy. He wasn't good in the Seahawks game and when the OL started to struggle again after that game, he was terrible.
Glennon's first pass  
PEEJ : 8/14/2021 11:03 pm : link
to Slayton was batted. If not it might have gone the distance
RE: Sills  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15330965 jtfuoco said:
Quote:
Should make this team without a doubt. Carter looks like he could replace the fackell role of last year. Morris looks bad and there has to be better 3rd QB options out there.

They'll only carry 2 QBs on the 53 just like last year. Thorson will stick around through camp but he'll have a tough time getting onto a practice squad...
RE: I think people  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/14/2021 11:06 pm : link
In comment 15330986 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
need to go back and really watch Colt McCoy. He wasn't good in the Seahawks game and when the OL started to struggle again after that game, he was terrible.


You’re missing the point. Glennon is a statue with a rocket arm who hasn’t been good anywhere in the NFL. How do you think that will work out if Jones gets injured with this OL as it stands ?
RE: I think people  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/14/2021 11:06 pm : link
In comment 15330986 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
need to go back and really watch Colt McCoy. He wasn't good in the Seahawks game and when the OL started to struggle again after that game, he was terrible.


You’re missing the point. Glennon is a statue with a rocket arm who hasn’t been good anywhere in the NFL. How do you think that will work out if Jones gets injured with this OL as it stands ?
RE: I think people  
darren in pdx : 8/14/2021 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15330986 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
need to go back and really watch Colt McCoy. He wasn't good in the Seahawks game and when the OL started to struggle again after that game, he was terrible.


This. The one thing McCoy did right was manage to not lose the Seahawks game. How many teams have a back-up QB that is capable of winning games and isn't making big bucks? Go through this every preseason.
Ned  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 11:10 pm : link
I'm not saying Glennon is better. I'm saying both suck.
RE: I think people  
sharp315 : 8/14/2021 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15330986 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
need to go back and really watch Colt McCoy. He wasn't good in the Seahawks game and when the OL started to struggle again after that game, he was terrible.

If you look at the stats his passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per catch were not that far off of DJ's 2020 numbers. Give him another year in the system with real weapons and I think he would have been just fine.
RE: RE: I think people  
section125 : 8/14/2021 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15331007 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15330986 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


need to go back and really watch Colt McCoy. He wasn't good in the Seahawks game and when the OL started to struggle again after that game, he was terrible.


If you look at the stats his passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per catch were not that far off of DJ's 2020 numbers. Give him another year in the system with real weapons and I think he would have been just fine.


Ah, no he would not have been fine. He has no arm at all. The mind was willing, but the body would not allow it. He did the best he could but that was all he had.
I thought Glennon would be better. Maybe he won't.
It is a 17 game regular season.  
Ike#88 : 8/14/2021 11:19 pm : link
We need a better backup QB. Maybe someone who can run as well as pass so that if DJ goes down our next game is not a sack the statue contest. Our offense should be able to gain yardage with starters or next level players. It seems we need everything to be just right to have any success on offense. Our schemes and pass level game resulted in nothing tonight. There will be lot's of excuses that will be made but Garrett is on the hot seat this year if things come up as ineffective as our offense was for the first 3 quarters.
RE: Ned  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 11:23 pm : link
In comment 15331005 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not saying Glennon is better. I'm saying both suck.


Lol, exactly. Are there any teams with 3 solid QB’s where one might shake loose after cuts? Beathard, Hoyer, Mullens, Kyle Allen stand out to me when looking at early depth charts.
Glennon is pointless…  
trueblueinpw : 8/14/2021 11:40 pm : link
I don’t understand why QB isn’t like every other position on the field. Have some composition. Glennon is out there for what exactly? Not to fumble the snap? Are there really no better options out there then that stiff?

sharp315  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 11:43 pm : link
McCoy has never been good. He sucked with the Redskins too.
look out for hoyer on the pats  
mofti : 8/14/2021 11:46 pm : link
no inside info here, but with newton and mac jones there he might be the odd man out.
Second team OL wouldn’t start for my local  
Jimmy Googs : 8/14/2021 11:48 pm : link
high school team.

Pray to God none of the starters go down...
RE: Second team OL wouldn’t start for my local  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/14/2021 11:53 pm : link
In comment 15331069 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
high school team.

Pray to God none of the starters go down...


Except a couple second teamers didn't play, including the Solder and Harrison. Guard is a concern because Wiggins did not play well.
RE: Second team OL wouldn’t start for my local  
section125 : 8/14/2021 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15331069 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
high school team.

Pray to God none of the starters go down...


Because???the entire second unit would enter if one starter got injured?
You think maybe, just maybe. one individual entering the game with the other 4 starters would have a chance to succeed?
RE: Glennon is pointless…  
eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 11:59 pm : link
In comment 15331062 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
I don’t understand why QB isn’t like every other position on the field. Have some composition. Glennon is out there for what exactly? Not to fumble the snap? Are there really no better options out there then that stiff?


Agreed, and you could place a ton of QB’s in the same category as Glennon that are active backups in the NFL. I mean when you think about how many QB’s graduate from division 1 schools every year you would think that you would see more of them competing for jobs in the NFL, even as undrafted FA’s. Point being, all of us have seen Glennon on a variety of teams now. He’s a game manager at best.

Coaching is like that as well. Sometimes guys catch fire moving to a new organization but many times it’s the same retreads moving from team to team and consistently not winning. And that’s at the coordinator and assistant level, not just HC.
RE: RE: Second team OL wouldn’t start for my local  
Jimmy Googs : 12:01 am : link
In comment 15331074 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15331069 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


high school team.

Pray to God none of the starters go down...



Because???the entire second unit would enter if one starter got injured?
You think maybe, just maybe. one individual entering the game with the other 4 starters would have a chance to succeed?


A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.

Btw - that goes for you as well...
RE: RE: Second team OL wouldn’t start for my local  
Jimmy Googs : 12:04 am : link
In comment 15331071 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15331069 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


high school team.

Pray to God none of the starters go down...



Except a couple second teamers didn't play, including the Solder and Harrison. Guard is a concern because Wiggins did not play well.


Yes but those names aren’t reassuring anybody. We need to grab another body or two and try them out quickly...
Jimmy Googs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:11 am : link
The point is you are acting like the guys who played most of this game are the primary back-ups. They aren't. Most of them won't be on the team.
RE: Jimmy Googs  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15331088 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The point is you are acting like the guys who played most of this game are the primary back-ups. They aren't. Most of them won't be on the team.


Eric... Why bother
Larry in Pencilvania  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:20 am : link
The belief that it may be possible to still reach some people. ;)
RE: Larry in Pencilvania  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12:22 am : link
In comment 15331096 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The belief that it may be possible to still reach some people. ;)


It's the same every year. And this year we were warned
RE: Jimmy Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 12:23 am : link
In comment 15331088 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The point is you are acting like the guys who played most of this game are the primary back-ups. They aren't. Most of them won't be on the team.


It is fair that there are other backups that didn’t play Eric. But it is also fair that they may not be any better than what we saw. It is also not accurate to suggest that many of the backup OL guys we saw won’t make the team, barring future additions.
 
christian : 12:24 am : link
Wiggins is plenty bad. That’s one to worry about.
RE: RE: Jimmy Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 12:25 am : link
In comment 15331090 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
In comment 15331088 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


The point is you are acting like the guys who played most of this game are the primary back-ups. They aren't. Most of them won't be on the team.



Eric... Why bother


Good lord. Move on...
Jimmy Googs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:29 am : link
I'm not huge fan of Nate Solder (I'm one of the very few who criticized the signing when we signed him). But he's better than the guys who played tonight.
RE: .  
Johnny5 : 12:30 am : link
In comment 15330964 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I guess it’s just me but I thought Glennon looked so much more like an actual NFL QB than McCoy.

I thought Glennon was not very good at all, but McCoy was not good. Not sure why people are pining for McCoy.
RE: RE: Jimmy Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 12:30 am : link
In comment 15331098 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15331088 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


The point is you are acting like the guys who played most of this game are the primary back-ups. They aren't. Most of them won't be on the team.



It is fair that there are other backups that didn’t play Eric. But it is also fair that they may not be any better than what we saw. It is also not accurate to suggest that many of the backup OL guys we saw won’t make the team, barring future additions.


I think the camp reports warned us that the second team OL was really struggling. And tonight was that confirmation.

I hope it’s not a problem like you say, but I know what I saw. If they have to play, even at all...we don’t have a chance.
RE: Jimmy Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 12:33 am : link
In comment 15331107 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not huge fan of Nate Solder (I'm one of the very few who criticized the signing when we signed him). But he's better than the guys who played tonight.


Yes, you were right there with me 3 years ago. There were only a few.

Not sure about that comment on Solder...how do you know he’s better? Don’t you remember his 2019 season?
Jimmy Googs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:35 am : link
I'm pretty sure Nate Solder is better than Jackson Barton.

Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.
RE: Jimmy Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 12:42 am : link
In comment 15331115 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm pretty sure Nate Solder is better than Jackson Barton.

Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.


Okay. But Barton wasn’t the only one who looked lost in space.

Will pray tomorrow in church for an injury free year on the OL. Couldn’t hurt...
My take is..  
prdave73 : 1:01 am : link
This team better find some pass rushers quickly.. Azeez Ojulari better be the real deal. Hopefully he is not another bad Giants draft pick, if so this team has nothing. Doesn't matter how good the secondary looks, if you can't get to the QB, they will struggle. Giants need to ask the Steeler's & Ravens for help in the pass rush area..
RE: My take is..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:04 am : link
In comment 15331132 prdave73 said:
Quote:
This team better find some pass rushers quickly.. Azeez Ojulari better be the real deal. Hopefully he is not another bad Giants draft pick, if so this team has nothing. Doesn't matter how good the secondary looks, if you can't get to the QB, they will struggle. Giants need to ask the Steeler's & Ravens for help in the pass rush area..


Pass rush helps. But they were a top 10 defense last year without a pass rush.
prdave  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:06 am : link
and to clarify, top 10 without an outside pass rush. They actually ended up being 12th in sacks despite only Leonard Williams being the only consistent threat.

RE: RE: Jimmy Googs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:08 am : link
In comment 15331119 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15331115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I'm pretty sure Nate Solder is better than Jackson Barton.

Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.



Okay. But Barton wasn’t the only one who looked lost in space.

Will pray tomorrow in church for an injury free year on the OL. Couldn’t hurt...


Again, the second team OL was: Jackson Barton, Kyle Murphy, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton, Chad Slade

These are practice squad guys at best. Maybe one makes it to the 53-man roster.
RE: RE: My take is..  
prdave73 : 1:09 am : link
In comment 15331133 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15331132 prdave73 said:


Quote:


This team better find some pass rushers quickly.. Azeez Ojulari better be the real deal. Hopefully he is not another bad Giants draft pick, if so this team has nothing. Doesn't matter how good the secondary looks, if you can't get to the QB, they will struggle. Giants need to ask the Steeler's & Ravens for help in the pass rush area..



Pass rush helps. But they were a top 10 defense last year without a pass rush.


Think how much better they would have been if they had some DE/Edge rusher?! What made the Giants so successful in the past? What got them 2 Super Bowl wins against the Pats?! Somehow the Giants have forgotten that..?
prdave73  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:11 am : link
(1) You claimed they would suck on defense without a pass rush. They were top 10 last year. So that statement is already demonstrably false.

(2) They are trying to "fix" the pass rush. They brought in pass rushers in the draft and free agency. So that statement that they "forgot" is just a non-starter.
RE: prdave73  
prdave73 : 1:22 am : link
In comment 15331137 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) You claimed they would suck on defense without a pass rush. They were top 10 last year. So that statement is already demonstrably false.

(2) They are trying to "fix" the pass rush. They brought in pass rushers in the draft and free agency. So that statement that they "forgot" is just a non-starter.


Eric how long have the Giant's been working on getting pass rushers?? Tell me what quality pass rushers have the had since letting go of Jason Pierre Paul? They have been lacking for a long time now, maybe since Coughlin left?!
RE: My take is..  
Toth029 : 6:38 am : link
In comment 15331132 prdave73 said:
Quote:
This team better find some pass rushers quickly.. Azeez Ojulari better be the real deal. Hopefully he is not another bad Giants draft pick, if so this team has nothing. Doesn't matter how good the secondary looks, if you can't get to the QB, they will struggle. Giants need to ask the Steeler's & Ravens for help in the pass rush area..


Funny you mention the Ravens when they have let pass rushers go without a beat because they keep their DB's in tact.
Backup qbs  
Aaroninma : 6:41 am : link
Theres no Hostetlers out there guys. If your qb goes down for a while, your season is done for. Your best bet is to have a guy who could get hot for a week or two, which glennon could do with his arm strength. Thats why ryan Fitzpatrick is like, the all time best backup qb.
Giants Time of Possession  
M.S. : 6:42 am : link

One of the several things that have been so frustrating about the Giants over the past several years is their inability to control the tempo and rhythm of games, which is usually reflected in the team's time of possession.

Exhibition games are meaningless (save for injuries), but here was our team last night putting up another classic gem in TOP:

Jets 39:49
Giants 20:11

I'm taking it on faith that our 20 minutes would have been higher had all our skilled starters on offensive been on the field last night, not to mention practically our entire first-string defense... but come on. Give me a break... 20 f**king minutes!

Ain't been a whole lotta fun watching the Giants play for the past several years. That will only change with winning. And we won't see very much of that so long as the other team's offense always seems to be on the field.
Colt McCoys arm is shot  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:42 am : link
They have to completely change how the offense plays when he was in the game. Glennon, for all of his faults, better matches how they want to play.
Not to cherry pick gm  
bhill410 : 8:06 am : link
Decisions but when we fcouldny afford a 10+ backup qb you are left with draft a development or go with the mike glennons of the world. Ideally a practice squad qb shakes loose but let’s be serious there is almost no way gettelman goes with an unproven backup. He was on record years ago as saying he likes his backup having experience.
1seahawks win aside  
Matt M. : 8:06 am : link
McCoy is really not significantly better than Glennon. He has no arm. But, he does know the offense and at least played within himself last year. Long term, I don't think we have any shot if Jones goes down. For a game or so, I would feel a little more comfortable with Colt, but not by a huge margin.

That said, Colt does have our biggest and most significant win in a few years under his belt.
No matter how you slice it  
M.S. : 8:17 am : link
the players that didn't play last night (Daniel Jones, Barkley, Golloday, Engram, Williams, Dexter, Bradburry, etc. etc.)

Or, the individual highlight performers (Coughlin, Sills, etc.)

The bottom line is the Giants did NOT put an entertaining product out on the field last night. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Oljulari  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:27 am : link
It was his first game. Let's see how he does with Williams and Lawrence on the field. Williams draws a lot of doubles.

Someone posted on here last week that Raanan said he heard some whispers that Solder was having a better camp than Peart. Peart needs to step up or......?

CB Williams. Wonder what the thought process was with where he was playing. Maybe Graham was serving a little humble pie.





RE: Glennon's first pass  
dlauster : 8:30 am : link
In comment 15330989 PEEJ said:
Quote:
to Slayton was batted. If not it might have gone the distance


I immediately thought that as well
I think it's pretty clear that we should be evaluating the cut lists  
Anakim : 8:33 am : link
from across the league to find any suitable backup QB and quality backup IOL
Who played LG last night with the  
Matt M. : 8:40 am : link
first unit?
RE: No matter how you slice it  
section125 : 8:41 am : link
In comment 15331163 M.S. said:
Quote:
the players that didn't play last night (Daniel Jones, Barkley, Golloday, Engram, Williams, Dexter, Bradburry, etc. etc.)

Or, the individual highlight performers (Coughlin, Sills, etc.)

The bottom line is the Giants did NOT put an entertaining product out on the field last night. Zero. Zilch. Nada.


Was it their job to put an entertaining product out there last night, or see what they have at the bottom of the order? This is still very much the evaluation part of camp. They probably found out that the backup oline is in need of replacement; Carter Coughlin may be able to play inside; Rodarius Williams is not a slot corner...etc.
Ojulari  
mittenedman : 8:41 am : link
had a great play vs. Mekhi Becton (who again looks like an absolute monster).

Wiggins looked like Ryan Deterding. Completely overmatched physically.
Zach Wilson looked like a savvy vet out there  
M.S. : 8:46 am : link

in limited time.

Got the snap, scanned the field, delivered the ball on time, on target.

That was his first NFL game ever.

Quick release, plenty velocity.

One smooth operator.

Jets may have found their franchise QB.

Three backup QBs to consider  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 8:48 am : link
I don't know if these guys will become available, but I would keep an eye on Chris Streveler (Arizona), Nick Foles (Chicago) and Trevor Siemian (New Orleans). I believe all three would be an improvement over the guys we have now.
RE: Zach Wilson looked like a savvy vet out there  
PatersonPlank : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15331191 M.S. said:
Quote:

in limited time.

Got the snap, scanned the field, delivered the ball on time, on target.

That was his first NFL game ever.

Quick release, plenty velocity.

One smooth operator.

Jets may have found their franchise QB.


This is sarcastic right?
RE: Larry in Pencilvania  
PatersonPlank : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15331096 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
The belief that it may be possible to still reach some people. ;)


I can't get over people flipping out about a preseason game primarily for players on the verge of getting. It is meaningless. My take away is the starting OL looked better, thats it.
Foles would be great but the Bears would incur a $14mm+  
cosmicj : 8:53 am : link
Cap hit if he is cut so doubt it happens.

Siemian is more realistic but he is a marginal NFL player.
RE: Three backup QBs to consider  
Matt M. : 9:00 am : link
In comment 15331193 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
I don't know if these guys will become available, but I would keep an eye on Chris Streveler (Arizona), Nick Foles (Chicago) and Trevor Siemian (New Orleans). I believe all three would be an improvement over the guys we have now.
I'm not sure 2 of the 3 would be significantly better. Foles being the 3rd, but as pointed out above, it is not likely he comes free. It is also not likely the Giants want to spend much on a backup QB, making equally as unliklely.
RE: Who played LG last night with the  
Anakim : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15331186 Matt M. said:
Quote:
first unit?


Kenny Wiggins
RE: RE: RE: Jimmy Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15331135 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15331119 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15331115 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I'm pretty sure Nate Solder is better than Jackson Barton.

Aside from that, Judge just said this week that Solder has had a really strong camp. Judge doesn't throw praise around.



Okay. But Barton wasn’t the only one who looked lost in space.

Will pray tomorrow in church for an injury free year on the OL. Couldn’t hurt...



Again, the second team OL was: Jackson Barton, Kyle Murphy, Brett Heggie, Jake Burton, Chad Slade

These are practice squad guys at best. Maybe one makes it to the 53-man roster.


The 2020 NY Giants kept 9 OL on the 53-man and 3 on Practice Squad. 12 total.

Not counting T. Larsen who was added this week, the current OL depth chart has 13 guys. So somebody actually has to make the roster and be the reserve Offensive Linemen. And unless they go and get some new bodies or do last minute waiver wire pickups, then its going to be at least several of the guys we watched last night that get jerseys...
Sills a Keeper?  
gregori : 9:29 am : link
Nice that Sills caught that pass but if Engram dropped the two passes that Sills did later in the game he would have been crucified here.
Seems like the biggest positives were Thomas/Hernandez  
Eric on Li : 9:39 am : link
and the defense seemingly playing pretty well despite nobody playing. Carter Coughlin flashed. Crowder had 1 impressive play also. Would be nice if Brunson unseats Downs (who continues to be at least a step slow at almost all times).

Thorson is Terrible with a capital T. Makes Lauletta look promising.

Keep adding bodies on the OL and keep the starters away from injuries. After these preseason games no big news is good news in my book.
I was impressed with Hernandez's movement  
DavidinBMNY : 9:45 am : link
I don't really recall seeing him pulling like that from LG.
TJ Brunson suffered a leg or knee injury last night  
Jimmy Googs : 9:48 am : link
and once off the field had to be carted into lockerroom from sideline.

Hopefully there is good news but it looked awkward when occurred and he reached for his leg immediately.
RE: I was impressed with Hernandez's movement  
Jimmy Googs : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15331231 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
I don't really recall seeing him pulling like that from LG.


Agree. The OL got yelled at on the sidelines by Judge after first series. And then the next few sets they came out better and particularly Hernandez on a couple of plays...
One thing was clear to me  
Giantimistic : 9:56 am : link
Not making excuses for the poor play but the Giants clearly had a different approach to this game then the Jets. Judge went into this to really evaluate the back of his roster and second string.

Also, a lot of the sacks for this defense came from scheme. When evaluating players you sometimes want to not hide them with scheme and let them show their game to make evaluating them easier.

Not a 'key' takeaway, but I saw too many masks  
Southern Man : 10:04 am : link
among key players. It was interesting to see many of the borderline guys were unmasked/vaxxed.
Hernandez has always  
mittenedman : 10:08 am : link
been such an obvious RG. He is not a guy you want blocking 3T's in space. He's a short area mauler who moves like a boulder.

He was allowed to continue at LG by Shurmur & Hal Hunter, but in the pros, his best position is clearly RG. It's not a big deal to switch, Snee switched too for the same reasons.
RE: Hernandez has always  
bLiTz 2k : 10:15 am : link
In comment 15331252 mittenedman said:
Quote:
been such an obvious RG. He is not a guy you want blocking 3T's in space. He's a short area mauler who moves like a boulder.

He was allowed to continue at LG by Shurmur & Hal Hunter, but in the pros, his best position is clearly RG. It's not a big deal to switch, Snee switched too for the same reasons.


I agree with this...I assumed he'd go to RG when we drafted him for this same reason.
RE: RE: Hernandez has always  
BigBlueJ : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15331262 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15331252 mittenedman said:


Quote:


been such an obvious RG. He is not a guy you want blocking 3T's in space. He's a short area mauler who moves like a boulder.

He was allowed to continue at LG by Shurmur & Hal Hunter, but in the pros, his best position is clearly RG. It's not a big deal to switch, Snee switched too for the same reasons.



I agree with this...I assumed he'd go to RG when we drafted him for this same reason.


I wonder if this reasoning by Judge and the coaching staff precipitated the release of Zietler and promotion of Lemeiux. And between COVID and Hernandez never playing the position Judge did not begin a rotational development at that position for him until after the season.
RE: I was impressed with Hernandez's movement  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15331231 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
I don't really recall seeing him pulling like that from LG.


Hernadez has had games where pulled really well from the LG position
 
christian : 10:43 am : link
Judge and Garret also penciled him in at left guard, and throughout a year where there were willing to rotate players at every position, they played Zeitler 99% of snaps at right guard.

Hats of to Hernandez if he has a renaissance in his career on the right side. But every coach at his college and professional level, including this regime pegged him for the left side.
CJ Board reminds me of Domenik Hixon  
Capt. Don : 10:47 am : link
especially the way he returns kicks.
RE: …  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15331289 christian said:
Quote:
Judge and Garret also penciled him in at left guard, and throughout a year where there were willing to rotate players at every position, they played Zeitler 99% of snaps at right guard.

Hats of to Hernandez if he has a renaissance in his career on the right side. But every coach at his college and professional level, including this regime pegged him for the left side.


It is odd, considering he'd seem like a natural fit at right guard considering, imo, he's feet look like he's stuck in molasses. Most the shuffling happened on the outside did it not? We did have a new center and they probably came to the conclusion it had the potential to be a disaster moving these guys all over the place.
RE: RE: I was impressed with Hernandez's movement  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15331283 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15331231 DavidinBMNY said:


Quote:


I don't really recall seeing him pulling like that from LG.



Hernadez has had games where pulled really well from the LG position


He has, but he's also had bad games pulling where he couldn't even make contact because he's lumbering. He's not great in space. When he makes contact though, it's over.
my thoughts  
GiantsFan84 : 11:09 am : link
backup QB - it doesn't matter. people need to chill out about this. whether the QB is glennon or mccoy or someone they pick up off waivers or hell even a nick foles, it doesn't matter. they all stink. if jones goes down, the only chance to win will be from a good running game and dominant defensive performances (that's how they beat seattle last year). best thing to do is spend as little as possible on the position from a cap and draft perspective as the rest of the team was so bad that they needed those resources for other positions

offensive line - very encouraged by hernandez. he played well. his struggles have typically been on stunts and recognition and not so much physical ability. hopefully this good play will continue when defenses dial up the more complex plays. thomas looked good. peart was fine. it was the first preseason game. i think the tackles showed enough to be encouraging.

carter coughlin - he is better than crowder and it's not even close in my mind. he needs to get more time with the first team

toney - so far all the flags from college are showing themselves (outside of the gun charges). so far it's been a family issue, cleat issue, contract issue, and now an injury issue causing him to miss time. he had injury concerns in college and reports questioned how much he loved football. people really questioned this pick at the time and he wasn't some can't miss prospect that they couldn't pass up. let's hope he gets on the field soon or this is going to be a wasted year for him
Hernandez  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:19 am : link
My guess is that they like SL at the LG position. WH was told to lose weight and he did. There was speculation that DG liked some lineman in round 2-3 that went elsewhere. I have a feeling they wanted someone to challenge him at RG and then he could serve as depth at both positions if he lost the competition . Let's see how he does the rest of camp.

I think if they don't see improvement this next week with Cleveland they may trade for someone. It really depends on what they see from the young guys and how they feel they can progress imo.
seems like a lot of 20/20 hindsight ITT  
Eric on Li : 11:51 am : link
Hernandez was a highly rated draft pick who had primarily played LG. There was no reason for him to play anywhere else as a pro being that there was no LG on the roster when he was acquired - and he started there for 2.5 years relatively effectively. Prior to getting covid it wasn't like he was the weak link of the OL. While he has never lived up to his draft expectations PFF had him down for just 1 sack and 1 penalty last year in 500+ snaps.

The story was similar for Zeitler over his time here except at RG - never quite lived up to expectations but was far from the weakest link. Both were considered among the better options available at the time acquired and both moves were among the most popular in terms of fan/media reaction. Both were relatively dependable starters.

So why is Hernandez at RG and Zeitler gone now? Because Hernandez got C19 and Lemiuex stepped in and played pretty well. And the OL around him played some it's best in years. With both players having only ever played LG and both players were under contract for this year so one of them had to move to RG. Things happen and coaches/managers react by making decisions and as quite often happens some things don't go exactly to the original plan. It's why every NFL roster turns over 25%+ each year.

Will things work out with Hernandez at RG and Lemiuex at LG? No idea. But it's far from an unjustifiable plan. They do need to find a better backup plan in case it doesn't work out though.
 
christian : 11:57 am : link
Shane Lemieux was profoundly bad in pass protection last year. Both from the individual quantitative stats (pressures, win rate) — and practical impact as the Giants had a miserable passing game.

He’s a player who needs a lot reps and has a lot to prove. I hope he gets into the next game so the Giants can evaluate him ASAP.
Yes, but Lemieux is absolutely loved by Joe Judge  
Jimmy Googs : 12:00 pm : link
and will likely be starting 17 games this season sans any further injuries.

As to the back up plan at Guard, that was on display last evening...
