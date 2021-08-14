Takeaways from tonight eric2425ny : 8/14/2021 10:35 pm

1.) We held the Jets (I know they’re not great) to 3 points with almost all backups playing on both sides of the ball.

2.) Sills and Coughlin look like keepers

3.) Hernandez played very well at RG

4.) Better comb the waiver wire for a legit backup QB. If Jones goes down our season is probably over with these guys.