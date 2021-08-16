Giants and Texans make a trade for a corner

This guy actually isn't bad, he's going to make the team.
While I don't know what to make of it, I think this defense is going to be super fun to watch with our defensive backs next year. It's clear they don't want the gods of fate to intervene in having a strong secondary top to bottom.
seems sort of similar to last year's Yiadom trade. Get a body who fits what they do and is better than rolling the dice on whatever worse players shake loose on the waiver wire. 6th/7th round picks are a coin flip to make the roster any way so I like increasing the odds of success by adding a player who the coach has firsthand experience of.
As above Judge knows him from New England. Was 100 meter champion in college. Said to run a 4.28 forty. The Giants have a lot of corners. Only Jackson and Bradberry are players they can count on. Holmes had a lot of penalties last year. The third round choice is injured. Williams was picked on by the Jets.
Weird that we’re giving up draft capital in the preseason
Would have thought if we were trading a pick it’d be for a OL. But, the pick is in 2023, so we may even acquire a 6th as a comp pick that year and get it back in a way. Can’t never have enough CB depth, but Beal/Yiadom have been put on notice.
Why is it weird? We have a ton of picks and 6th and 7th rounders are likely not long for the NFL.
Can’t take specials and depth for granted.
Not to mention, teams don't trade away anything decent as far as OL go for 6th and 7th picks. Certainly not 25-year-old players. Occasionally, an overpriced, overaged vet will be up on the block if the team trading doesn't have to eat the contract for a late pick.
Yes. We have a lot of FAs next year, so we might well get a few comp picks in 2023.
The comp pick thing isn't far fetched. We'll be going into next offseason with little cap room, a lot of draft picks and a lot of guys who's contracts are up. All this usually equates to signing less than we lose aka, a lot of comp picks the following year.
Yeah, just a little humor. I actually hope Williams bounces back next week...he had a tough night though.
Crossen is considered an effective player on special teams — especially as a gunner — which is something of great importance to Judge, who has spoken often about how players at certain positions (like cornerback) need to also be contributors on special teams.
Link - ( New Window )
I think we are accustomed to seeing a player as a position player and drafting a position player and then saying that he can also play special teams, when I think that Judge looks at it the other way around (and now, so should we). Like the Brightwell pick for example. Or this guy.
there's easily a spot for him if he's strong on STs:
Bradberry
Jackson
Robinson - PUP/IR to start season?
Holmes
R Williams
Yiadom
Madre Harper
The top 3 are locks for the roster if healthy, though Robinson currently is not. The next 4 are far from roster locks and while I think its decent depth with some upside, I still think they can be upgraded.
With Robinson hurt this makes sense. I think Bradbury, Jackson, Holmes and Williams are the only locks. A good STer as the no. 5/6 makes sense though until this trade I’d wouldn’t have thought about it.
Im really not understanding why they would put him at a position (slot) that he has not only never played but hasnt even practiced at. Its almost like a punishment of sorts....maybe he got a big head from all the accolades he was receiving. Pretty sure he is back down on earth not...if not under it.
there's easily a spot for him if he's strong on STs:
Bradberry
Jackson
Robinson - PUP/IR to start season?
Holmes
R Williams
Yiadom
Madre Harper
The top 3 are locks for the roster if healthy, though Robinson currently is not. The next 4 are far from roster locks and while I think its decent depth with some upside, I still think they can be upgraded.
Meanwhile, we have an OL right now that is a mix of humans, pylons, and turnstiles. So I have no idea what Judge and Hog Mollie are seeing with that group. Because IMV, that OL has the potential, unfortunately, to derail Jones and the season...
I guess the Giants didn't like the way #25 played either
Meanwhile, we have an OL right now that is a mix of humans, pylons, and turnstiles. So I have no idea what Judge and Hog Mollie are seeing with that group. Because IMV, that OL has the potential, unfortunately, to derail Jones and the season...
Watched a ton of other teams play this weekend. And you know what they got playing on their 2nd and 3rd string O-lines? Yup...humans (poor OL playing ones), pylons and turnstiles. Only difference is the uniforms. Its bad out there on the OL...didnt look like fun for a lot of QB's playing from the 2nd quarter on. Id rather wait until final cuts and pick through those guys, probably much better than anything they could find right now.
Oh, the "misery-loves-company" defense... ;)
I agree there is a shortage of quality OLs throughout the league. But that's too convenient of an out for this administration.
Gettleman waltzed in here like John Wayne in 2018 reminding everyone who would listen about his resume and, basically, his ability to find "Hog Mollies" to build an OL.
So it's pretty damn shaky ground to be heading into year four of DG and we still have the same huge OL question marks...
a 6th round pick to bolster ST and add depth to CB shouldn’t be met with, “well another unit is worse off”. That means you expect to solve an OL spot with a 6th rounder and if that isn’t what you mean than it’s just a throw away comment.
RE: RE: This move doesn’t prevent us from getting an OL
Nice try. But that's not it at all. The roster is replete with corners and safeties. You don't find it curious that we can't solve specials and depth with all of those investments the last three years?
Im really not understanding why they would put him at a position (slot) that he has not only never played but hasnt even practiced at. Its almost like a punishment of sorts....maybe he got a big head from all the accolades he was receiving. Pretty sure he is back down on earth not...if not under it.
Interesting take. I took it as a vote of confidence. 6th round pick who's not going to get many reps in the next 2 preseason games. Let's see what we have with him. Let him play 60 snaps and try him out inside and see how versatile he his and how he handles himself with that much playing time and thrown into a situation he's not prepared for.
I thought Holmes had a decent year for a rookie especially when you consider the complexity of the slot position and that it was a new position for him. Also thought that he got called for some tricky tack fouls that probably would not have been called on a veteran. Not saying he was really good but his first year seems promising to me. So, they draft a slot CB with the 3rd pick and now this trade. Wha are they seeing in Holmes or in this case, not seeing?
a 6th round pick to bolster ST and add depth to CB shouldn’t be met with, “well another unit is worse off”. That means you expect to solve an OL spot with a 6th rounder and if that isn’t what you mean than it’s just a throw away comment.
Nice try. But that's not it at all. The roster is replete with corners and safeties. You don't find it curious that we can't solve specials and depth with all of those investments the last three years?
You are switching your stance on this. Your comment was on the OL not not being able to fill ST within the roster already.
Im really not understanding why they would put him at a position (slot) that he has not only never played but hasnt even practiced at. Its almost like a punishment of sorts....maybe he got a big head from all the accolades he was receiving. Pretty sure he is back down on earth not...if not under it.
Interesting take. I took it as a vote of confidence. 6th round pick who's not going to get many reps in the next 2 preseason games. Let's see what we have with him. Let him play 60 snaps and try him out inside and see how versatile he his and how he handles himself with that much playing time and thrown into a situation he's not prepared for.
Look, as mentioned, I hope Williams bounces back but he had brutal night. Each Jet QB basically targeted him like he had a bulls-eye on his back and he didn't hold up well at all. He also got caught jumping in the air on a blitz and the QB waltzed right around him. Even on his nice pickup of the fumble he fell down when the QB (i think) grazed him with his hand...probably should have scored.
Even really good rookie CBs struggle, so good luck to him...
need to give your brain a day off.... all the speculation over a nothing transaction. He's a Judge guy. Great, I trust Judge. Story over for me....
Wise words Dimes. It seems too many posters here can’t sleep at night worrying about our OL. I know losing Looney upset even me, but something tells me we should be able to acquire a decent guard before the season begins.
we're worried about that? we have so many picks this year it will be very easy to maneuver around the board and recoup that pick and more if we want to. did you watch our games last year? our gunner play was bad after core went down. it cost us pretty significantly in games. just because guys are corners, safeties and wrs it doesnt mean they are good gunners. thats terrible logic that reeks of an anti-DG agenda (and i'm an anti-DG guy). If I take anything from this it may indicate sills is playing his way onto the roster and they need the gunner to be in another position group.
Played hard for Judge at the Pats (special teams) ...
Our CBs can't be improved upon? I like the depth, but there is definitely room for improvement and a 2023 pick isn't going to impact their ability to address the OL.
Sure. If you keep drafting and trading for enough DBs I guess you are bound to hit on one or two. Because that's certainly been the strategy the last few years. And we seemingly feel the need to keep doing it...
This move feels like Judge saying to Gettleman: "JFC, Dave. You keep getting me these DBs but I still don't feel good about the mix. Tell you what. Call Eesterby down in Houston and see if they would be willing to part Crossen. I had him in New England. I know he is a willing tackler..."
Look, I really don't like the state of our OL and keep hoping for moves like this to fill the holes in the damn. Because right now this isn't an OL built to last and perform a 17 game season...
I agree there is a shortage of quality OLs throughout the league. But that's too convenient of an out for this administration.
Gettleman waltzed in here like John Wayne in 2018 reminding everyone who would listen about his resume and, basically, his ability to find "Hog Mollies" to build an OL.
So it's pretty damn shaky ground to be heading into year four of DG and we still have the same huge OL question marks...
I agree. The amount of picks and dollars spent on the secondary is maddening.
Our CBs can't be improved upon? I like the depth, but there is definitely room for improvement and a 2023 pick isn't going to impact their ability to address the OL.
Sure. If you keep drafting and trading for enough DBs I guess you are bound to hit on one or two. Because that's certainly been the strategy the last few years. And we seemingly feel the need to keep doing it...
This move feels like Judge saying to Gettleman: "JFC, Dave. You keep getting me these DBs but I still don't feel good about the mix. Tell you what. Call Eesterby down in Houston and see if they would be willing to part Crossen. I had him in New England. I know he is a willing tackler..."
Look, I really don't like the state of our OL and keep hoping for moves like this to fill the holes in the damn. Because right now this isn't an OL built to last and perform a 17 game season...
You keep missing, or ignoring, the fact that they didn’t bring him in to be a DB. Judge places as much as priority on ST as he does offense and defense. They brought in a sT guy, who, as a secondary position, happens to play DB. This trades says absolutely nothing about how Judge feels about DG and the DB acquisitions (all of which Judge signed off on anyway).
Ut, I suspect, as usual, you knew all of that before you even made your first post.
If it were possible to go back in time and trade a 2022 6th rounder
for Cody Core to be miraculously completely healed before the 2020 season and able to play like he did in 2019, would you do it?
I would, so I'm okay with this trade.
While I don't know what to make of it, I think this defense is going to be super fun to watch with our defensive backs next year. It's clear they don't want the gods of fate to intervene in having a strong secondary top to bottom.
Robinson is/has been.
Is that good?
Either way, curious to hear Judge's take on the thought process and decision.
Bradberry, Jackson, Holmes, Robinson, Williams, Harper... I think we're fine to add another guy back there especially if he's good on specials.
You mean a draft pick? Giving up a 6th for a 7th rounder...interesting.
Why is it weird? We have a ton of picks and 6th and 7th rounders are likely not long for the NFL.
Can’t take specials and depth for granted.
Crossen - ( New Window )
Does anybody know the exact parameters of the trade?
Rotoworld says it's a 2023 6th round pick. SO, they still are preserving draft capital for next year.
Link - ( New Window )
I imagine if there was an OL worth trading for we'd be on it. But pretty much every team in the league needs OL depth, it's not like there are a lot of quality players looking for new homes
Why is it weird? We have a ton of picks and 6th and 7th rounders are likely not long for the NFL.
Can’t take specials and depth for granted.
Not to mention, teams don't trade away anything decent as far as OL go for 6th and 7th picks. Certainly not 25-year-old players. Occasionally, an overpriced, overaged vet will be up on the block if the team trading doesn't have to eat the contract for a late pick.
Yes. We have a lot of FAs next year, so we might well get a few comp picks in 2023.
Even if it’s only a 6th, they likely could have gotten this done for a 7th or even just waited until cut down day
The comp pick thing isn't far fetched. We'll be going into next offseason with little cap room, a lot of draft picks and a lot of guys who's contracts are up. All this usually equates to signing less than we lose aka, a lot of comp picks the following year.
Even if it’s only a 6th, they likely could have gotten this done for a 7th or even just waited until cut down day
That’s just a wild guess on your part. And are we really parsing between a 6th and 7th?
Not if you think about it as less a CB and more of a special teamer. They were already holding a spot for Ebner. I wonder if this changes that.
[quote] interesting. [/quote
He stays on PUP and he misses six weeks.
This move isn't good for Yaidom, Beal and others. Holmes and Williams are safe in my view.
Yeah, just a little humor. I actually hope Williams bounces back next week...he had a tough night though.
Link - ( New Window )
Even if it’s only a 6th, they likely could have gotten this done for a 7th or even just waited until cut down day
This guys going to be a special teams stud, get a solid contract from someone in the offseason, and net the Giants a 2023 6th comp pick. :-D
Link - ( New Window )
I think we are accustomed to seeing a player as a position player and drafting a position player and then saying that he can also play special teams, when I think that Judge looks at it the other way around (and now, so should we). Like the Brightwell pick for example. Or this guy.
With Judge, we should view the Giants as having three co-equal units.
Bradberry
Jackson
Robinson - PUP/IR to start season?
Holmes
R Williams
Yiadom
Madre Harper
The top 3 are locks for the roster if healthy, though Robinson currently is not. The next 4 are far from roster locks and while I think its decent depth with some upside, I still think they can be upgraded.
And that's not even accounting for ST ability.
Im really not understanding why they would put him at a position (slot) that he has not only never played but hasnt even practiced at. Its almost like a punishment of sorts....maybe he got a big head from all the accolades he was receiving. Pretty sure he is back down on earth not...if not under it.
Interesting thought and certainly possible. They may want to keep both though.
Offensive Guard?
Bradberry
Jackson
Robinson - PUP/IR to start season?
Holmes
R Williams
Yiadom
Madre Harper
The top 3 are locks for the roster if healthy, though Robinson currently is not. The next 4 are far from roster locks and while I think its decent depth with some upside, I still think they can be upgraded.
And that's not even accounting for ST ability.
Where is the Love?
Offensive Guard?
You beat me to it. We have a gazillion corners.
Meanwhile, we have an OL right now that is a mix of humans, pylons, and turnstiles. So I have no idea what Judge and Hog Mollie are seeing with that group. Because IMV, that OL has the potential, unfortunately, to derail Jones and the season...
Quote:
Offensive Guard?
You beat me to it. We have a gazillion corners.
Meanwhile, we have an OL right now that is a mix of humans, pylons, and turnstiles. So I have no idea what Judge and Hog Mollie are seeing with that group. Because IMV, that OL has the potential, unfortunately, to derail Jones and the season...
Well, if it's "completely irrelevant" than let me withdraw my remarks.
I could have sworn we have enough corners to solve defensive downs and specials. And I could have sworn we have more question marks at OL than any other group position on the team.
Oh, the "misery-loves-company" defense... ;)
I agree there is a shortage of quality OLs throughout the league. But that's too convenient of an out for this administration.
Gettleman waltzed in here like John Wayne in 2018 reminding everyone who would listen about his resume and, basically, his ability to find "Hog Mollies" to build an OL.
So it's pretty damn shaky ground to be heading into year four of DG and we still have the same huge OL question marks...
Quote:
so OL posts are completely irrelevant and serve no purpose on this thread.
Well, if it's "completely irrelevant" than let me withdraw my remarks.
I could have sworn we have enough corners to solve defensive downs and specials. And I could have sworn we have more question marks at OL than any other group position on the team.
I think his point was more like having a discussion of which groceries to buy and answering that Climate change sucks.
Nice try. But that's not it at all. The roster is replete with corners and safeties. You don't find it curious that we can't solve specials and depth with all of those investments the last three years?
There's your answer.
There's your answer.
They ain’t glamorous, but special teams can win games.
There's your answer.
28 if you count the post-season.
That is a ton of special teams tackles in three seasons.
Interesting take. I took it as a vote of confidence. 6th round pick who's not going to get many reps in the next 2 preseason games. Let's see what we have with him. Let him play 60 snaps and try him out inside and see how versatile he his and how he handles himself with that much playing time and thrown into a situation he's not prepared for.
Quote:
a 6th round pick to bolster ST and add depth to CB shouldn’t be met with, “well another unit is worse off”. That means you expect to solve an OL spot with a 6th rounder and if that isn’t what you mean than it’s just a throw away comment.
Nice try. But that's not it at all. The roster is replete with corners and safeties. You don't find it curious that we can't solve specials and depth with all of those investments the last three years?
You are switching your stance on this. Your comment was on the OL not not being able to fill ST within the roster already.
Look, as mentioned, I hope Williams bounces back but he had brutal night. Each Jet QB basically targeted him like he had a bulls-eye on his back and he didn't hold up well at all. He also got caught jumping in the air on a blitz and the QB waltzed right around him. Even on his nice pickup of the fumble he fell down when the QB (i think) grazed him with his hand...probably should have scored.
Even really good rookie CBs struggle, so good luck to him...
Did Beal even see the field Saturday?
Not unless he bought a ticket...
Yup. Judge had him in 2018. He knows what he is getting.
Wise words Dimes. It seems too many posters here can’t sleep at night worrying about our OL. I know losing Looney upset even me, but something tells me we should be able to acquire a decent guard before the season begins.
Likes to hit people.
If he can run a 4.28 forty, that's always a good thing; maybe with some topflight coaching he can a contributor at CB.
He's no L.T., but on the mic, sounds a little like him.
'Mitchell Friedman?'
Our CBs can't be improved upon? I like the depth, but there is definitely room for improvement and a 2023 pick isn't going to impact their ability to address the OL.
It’s probably safe to assume that they can walk and chew gum at the same time.
If Coach judge thinks there’s a need on the OL(safe to say all of us think that there is) i’m willing to bet that a move will be made.
Thomas
Hernandez
Gates
Lemieux
Peart
Solder
Harrison
Slade
The Giants may add a veteran after final cuts or by a trade. One or more of Barton, Burton, and Heggie will likely be on the PS.
Our CBs can't be improved upon? I like the depth, but there is definitely room for improvement and a 2023 pick isn't going to impact their ability to address the OL.
Sure. If you keep drafting and trading for enough DBs I guess you are bound to hit on one or two. Because that's certainly been the strategy the last few years. And we seemingly feel the need to keep doing it...
This move feels like Judge saying to Gettleman: "JFC, Dave. You keep getting me these DBs but I still don't feel good about the mix. Tell you what. Call Eesterby down in Houston and see if they would be willing to part Crossen. I had him in New England. I know he is a willing tackler..."
Look, I really don't like the state of our OL and keep hoping for moves like this to fill the holes in the damn. Because right now this isn't an OL built to last and perform a 17 game season...
Oh, the "misery-loves-company" defense... ;)
I agree there is a shortage of quality OLs throughout the league. But that's too convenient of an out for this administration.
Gettleman waltzed in here like John Wayne in 2018 reminding everyone who would listen about his resume and, basically, his ability to find "Hog Mollies" to build an OL.
So it's pretty damn shaky ground to be heading into year four of DG and we still have the same huge OL question marks...
I agree. The amount of picks and dollars spent on the secondary is maddening.
Thomas
Hernandez
Gates
Lemieux
Peart
Solder
Harrison
Slade
The Giants may add a veteran after final cuts or by a trade. One or more of Barton, Burton, and Heggie will likely be on the PS.
Don’t forget Larsen
You keep missing, or ignoring, the fact that they didn’t bring him in to be a DB. Judge places as much as priority on ST as he does offense and defense. They brought in a sT guy, who, as a secondary position, happens to play DB. This trades says absolutely nothing about how Judge feels about DG and the DB acquisitions (all of which Judge signed off on anyway).
Ut, I suspect, as usual, you knew all of that before you even made your first post.
I would, so I'm okay with this trade.