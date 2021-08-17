Isaac Yiadom trade to the Green Bay Packers Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2021 1:39 pm : 8/17/2021 1:39 pm

CB Isaac Yiadom is being traded to the Green Bay Packers, per sources. Yiadom was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos before the start of last season. Started 10 games for the Giants.