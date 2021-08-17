Isaac Yiadom trade to the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Raanan
CB Isaac Yiadom is being traded to the Green Bay Packers, per sources. Yiadom was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos before the start of last season. Started 10 games for the Giants.
Interesting. Jackson played 331 D snaps and 142 on specials last year for Green Bay. If you want to know what NYG think of their existing corner/special teams depth, last two days have given you the answer.
this is probably as simple as our staff had already decided that yiadom wasnt making the 53 and took a chance to take a few weeks with a former second rounder who has underachieved so far to see if they could coach him up.
tells me they are not happy with their current gunners. Crossen and Jackson may be our new ones.
I thought Board looked decent as a gunner on Saturday but he had a few issues last season. Part of me wonders if this is about the hard decisions at WR? Love, Ryan and McKinney give you enough versatility in the backfield that you might be able to get away with two ‘scrub’ CBs in the 53 as gunners, fitting them into a game day roster might be bit more of a squeeze though
Bringing him in may not mean we don't like our gunners, but it may mean that we have a gunner thats on the fringe of not making the team because he's being outplayed by another player at his own position.
This could actually be a reaction to the Giants wanting to carry Sills instead of Board but knowing they need another gunner to do so.
I had forgotten that he was a WR-->CB convert, so he really is very much like Corey Webster (before he turned into a non-bust). At the cost of Yiadom why not roll the dice? Especially since Graham was around him and presumably had a say in this.
Quote:
3 – Josh Jackson – Iowa – 6’0/196
Grade: 86
Strong Points:
-Has wide receiver-caliber ball skills
-Has the quick twitch reaction and downfield speed
-Anticipates passes and routes, good forecaster
Weak Points:
-Balance and body control are inconsistent against the deep ball
-Plays high at times, needs to burst out of his backpedal
-Not a big impact hitter or tackler
Summary:
Fourth year junior entry. Came to Iowa as a WR, quickly made the move to CB. Had to wait until 2017 to get a starting gig, but he flourished. Led the nation with 8 INTs and 26 PDs, 1st Team All American. Some are worried that Jackson was a one year wonder and there simply isn’t enough tape. I am on the other side of it. I think Jackson is just approaching the point of who he can be and should be a stud in the NFL. I haven’t seen a CB with his kind of ball skills in a long time, he is so natural at getting to it and showing the coordination to get on the ball. His INTs were not by luck. Jackson has some rawness still, but I think with NFL coaching and more physical development, he can be a shut down corner.
If he was injured all year that can explain it. In fact, that happens a lot with players - down season is attributed by a nagging injury they play through, at times ineffectively.
Were you expecting getting a bonafide starter in return? If he has attributes that Judge expects to work on specials than so be it. Anything at CB would be a bonus.
a trade involving a depth CB. Decent chance both guys were going to be cut today or at least were looking at long shot bids for the final 53, so the team's swapped guys.
With Bradberry/Jackson/Holmes/Robinson (when he plays), the Giants have a bunch of guys that are better in man coverage. Maybe they wanted a back of the roster guy that could provide some flexibility for zone schemes too.
Also, if they're dressing 4 safeties + the first 3 guys above + Crossen, there's likely only 1 more spot (at most) open for game days. They'll carry 10 DBs on the 53, but if everyone is healthy, the 10th will be a healthy scratch.
Why don't you read everything then?
Quote:
"Jackson has logged the second-most snaps on special teams in the last two years, carving out a critical role for the CB, who has played sparingly on defense. His play on special teams has been excellent, but will it be enough to secure a spot on the final 53 when the Packers suit up to start the 2021 season?"
Quote:
"Jackson's ST use has been both as a gunner and a contain man, and he's played well in both capacities. He also is one of only three Packers to score a special teams TD in the past two seasons."
Quote:
"Jackson's play on special teams has been a strong point, but the Packers have to ask themselves if a second round selection who has not seen the field much as a defender can live up to the expectations of a Day 2 pick"
Yiadom was likely getting cut so maybe we get the good end of a CB swap and can tap into something the Packers couldn’t. I think very highly of Judge and Graham and think they are better at their jobs than the Packers staff (Rodgers covers up a ton of warts).
I’m not expecting anything but the possibility is there.
I was on the Athletic just browsing yesterday and I decided to check out some of the "risers/fallers" articles on some other teams after one preseason game. One of those I checked out was the Packers. OMG.....:). You think we are down on Engram, you should see what the Packers fans thought about this guy! Typical response was "WHY is he still a member of this team. He is WORTHLESS in all phases of the game, just a horrible draft pick. Sometimes you just have to admit you missed and call it a day".
It was bad enough that out of all the team reviews I read, his was the one name I remembered because of all the negativity. So.....lets hope he needs a change of scenery, maybe hated GB, new voices, yadda yadda yadda....
RE: The concern for me is how much time will they have to even evaluate
and the Giants needed another Special Teams player. Jackson is an inch shorter than Yiadom and his 40 time was slightly less. I would think his lack of speed would relegate him to STs and perhaps playing some Safety.
Bringing him in may not mean we don't like our gunners, but it may mean that we have a gunner thats on the fringe of not making the team because he's being outplayed by another player at his own position.
This could actually be a reaction to the Giants wanting to carry Sills instead of Board but knowing they need another gunner to do so.
Good call on this, makes a lot of sense. Giants are thin at receiver with Golladay and KT up in the air. There’s a decent chance they need their 4th or 5th WR to step up and I don’t care how much judge loves gunners but he knows Jones need playmakers.
STARTING NFL caliber player. Guy is pretty good for depth, and there is a reason two NFL teams have now traded picks for he isn't a good specials player.
I mean, that's not true at all. Not starter level and better in zone, bit he is an NFL quality player
Yes he is. You can’t have a top 10 defense with a starting corner as awful as everyone is making Yiadom out to be.
Not saying he’s great but he’s good depth that can at least be serviceable starting in a pinch.
Yeah, 2nd team Right Guard
I was going to post this. Have done so for a very long time.
I didn't see a future for Yiadom here after that.
But he has fallen off the past season and reportedly looked awful in the first exhibition for Green Bay.
Really? 2nd round pick in 2018.
Didn't seem likely that Yiadom would bring back anything but another team's cut.
jackson abysmal - ( New Window )
Interesting. Jackson played 331 D snaps and 142 on specials last year for Green Bay. If you want to know what NYG think of their existing corner/special teams depth, last two days have given you the answer.
Beal's days gotta be numbered at this point.
"Abysmal" - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Didn't seem likely that Yiadom would bring back anything but another team's cut.
jackson abysmal - ( New Window )
The Josh Norman syndrome! Norman was great playing zone in the Panthers system (especially when they had a core of very good LB's), but couldn't hang when put in a man coverage system.
Might be looking for him to play specials instead of DB - Yiadom wasn't great on specials and was an odd man out
My guess is Yiadom wasn't going to make the roster either, or was so far buried on the depth chart to where the Giants want special teams contributions from those players.
Patrick Graham was on the Packer's staff in 2018, his rookie year. My gut says Graham saw something there and maybe felt he wasn't being use/coach up correctly.
Quite the contrary
I thought Board looked decent as a gunner on Saturday but he had a few issues last season. Part of me wonders if this is about the hard decisions at WR? Love, Ryan and McKinney give you enough versatility in the backfield that you might be able to get away with two ‘scrub’ CBs in the 53 as gunners, fitting them into a game day roster might be bit more of a squeeze though
Quite the contrary
In the last three years, he has played 556 snaps on special teams for Green Bay. He's obviously been a core special teams player for them.
I thought I read that he’s a cover 2 fit so not sure he fits what Graham likes to do either
Swapping him for Yiadom is kind of funny because he was a similar pick up last year. Cross your fingers and hope with a better scheme fit you can find someone else's Corey Webster pre-breakout.
I agree, thanks Yiadom!
Quite the contrary
LOL. "Quite the contrary"?? Huh? Are there any places that say he's poor at specials or are you too lazy to look?
He's logged a very large number of ST snaps for them and is considered one of their best ST players.
It is one thing to post something stupid, but to almost revel in the ignorance - that's just special, ain't it?
I agree, thanks Yiadom!
He has that effect on baseball too!
This could actually be a reaction to the Giants wanting to carry Sills instead of Board but knowing they need another gunner to do so.
Jackson - ( New Window )
Jackson - ( New Window )
Grade: 86
Strong Points:
-Has wide receiver-caliber ball skills
-Has the quick twitch reaction and downfield speed
-Anticipates passes and routes, good forecaster
Weak Points:
-Balance and body control are inconsistent against the deep ball
-Plays high at times, needs to burst out of his backpedal
-Not a big impact hitter or tackler
Summary:
Fourth year junior entry. Came to Iowa as a WR, quickly made the move to CB. Had to wait until 2017 to get a starting gig, but he flourished. Led the nation with 8 INTs and 26 PDs, 1st Team All American. Some are worried that Jackson was a one year wonder and there simply isn’t enough tape. I am on the other side of it. I think Jackson is just approaching the point of who he can be and should be a stud in the NFL. I haven’t seen a CB with his kind of ball skills in a long time, he is so natural at getting to it and showing the coordination to get on the ball. His INTs were not by luck. Jackson has some rawness still, but I think with NFL coaching and more physical development, he can be a shut down corner.
NFL Comparison: Casey Hayward / LAC
If he was injured all year that can explain it. In fact, that happens a lot with players - down season is attributed by a nagging injury they play through, at times ineffectively.
Were you expecting getting a bonafide starter in return? If he has attributes that Judge expects to work on specials than so be it. Anything at CB would be a bonus.
Maybe he can play WR as well - fake punt team?
But the guy got torched recently and has questionable ST value so he will be a puzzle for a while
Perhaps he does make the conversion to S and takes the place of Balu?
But the guy got torched recently and has questionable ST value so he will be a puzzle for a while
Where is your evidence that he has questionable ST value?
Perhaps he does make the conversion to S and takes the place of Balu?
I think they can see a lot in practice. Seems clear Yiadom was not making it to the final 53 and they took a flier on Jackson.
With Bradberry/Jackson/Holmes/Robinson (when he plays), the Giants have a bunch of guys that are better in man coverage. Maybe they wanted a back of the roster guy that could provide some flexibility for zone schemes too.
Also, if they're dressing 4 safeties + the first 3 guys above + Crossen, there's likely only 1 more spot (at most) open for game days. They'll carry 10 DBs on the 53, but if everyone is healthy, the 10th will be a healthy scratch.
What Happened to Josh Jackson? - ( New Window )
Why don't you read everything then?
insult was it Fatman?
But nice pivot. And I suppose you wish now to distract from your blustering blowhard BS by showering us with other articles.
I was citing one of the articles posted earlier on this thread which made the point that Jackson did not play well on what was viewed as a dreadful ST
You apparently neglected to read that article and then blasted me.
But that is your modus operandi Fat Man
So in case you still have not read that article you can first address my point by reading it here
Link - ( New Window )
Let's turn that player into an offensive lineman
In sum, this isn’t a source any more than someone here is writing about an ex Giant.
Good trade for Giants because maybe the lightbulb goes on
For this guy
A lot of CBS don’t mature until a few years in
the league like Sparks and Webster for Giants
Maybe a change in venue does Jackson well. We could always use the help...
Let's turn that player into an offensive lineman
DJ Fluker is available and he was a 1st rounder!
But the article comes from Packerland and folks who scrutinize their team as much as we put the Jints under the microscope.
The article more than suggests that Jackson is not very good at playing corner or ST at leastways at this point in time
That less than glowing review provides a basis for discussion on just what the Jints are doing.
Perhaps the article cosmic posted should be the basis for discussion. Has Jackson just lost his confidence? Would a change of scenery best benefit him and thereby the Giants?
Who knows? The guy at one time was considered a talent. Then he lost it. Can our coaching staff recapture it?
I think there is a legitmate basis for discussion.
But just throwing out insults is not the way to do it.
I have a hard time believing Joe Judge would want a back-up CB who can't play special teams. And with 556 special teams snaps, they know what he can do. The tape is there.
We shall see.
Quote:
Then Yiadom into a former 2nd rounder.
Let's turn that player into an offensive lineman
DJ Fluker is available and he was a 1st rounder!
He is? He was so good for Seattle, how could that possibly be?
I’m not expecting anything but the possibility is there.
So the Giants really had nothing to lose in trading him for Jackson.
If Judge can recapture the magic and get something out of Jackson then it is a good move.
This is what preseason is all about - exploring, experimenting, testing, and rolling the dice.
He is? He was so good for Seattle, how could that possibly be?
It was bad enough that out of all the team reviews I read, his was the one name I remembered because of all the negativity. So.....lets hope he needs a change of scenery, maybe hated GB, new voices, yadda yadda yadda....
Perhaps he does make the conversion to S and takes the place of Balu?
*Kalu
Yes, Rosen is not the most mobile QB. But he is certainly better than any Giants' QB on the roster not named Daniel Jones!
Yes, Rosen is not the most mobile QB. But he is certainly better than any Giants' QB on the roster not named Daniel Jones!
Sigh
Exactly how objective do you think an article from Cheesehead.com really is?
You can't seriously be that stupid, can you?
That the Cheesehead article was deemed subjective was acknowledged above.
But you would have had to read the whole thread to know that.
And you already proved earlier on this thread that you prefer to reach conclusions and hurl your invective without informing yourself.
Didn't you.
Or maybe you read the thread and just didn't understand what you read. Is that possible?
Are all your insults the result of your lack of reading comprehension?
Is that what you are compensating for? Do you blame your grammar school teachers for your fail?
Maybe you can have somebody read this post for you and maybe they can look up the big words like subjective and objective and break it down in little bite-size pieces for you to understand.
Project your idiocy at someone else FMiC. Your act is old and tired and more than that just boring.
Haters hate. So go somewhere else and do what you do best.
Have a nice night.
link - ( New Window )
+1
This could actually be a reaction to the Giants wanting to carry Sills instead of Board but knowing they need another gunner to do so.
Good call on this, makes a lot of sense. Giants are thin at receiver with Golladay and KT up in the air. There’s a decent chance they need their 4th or 5th WR to step up and I don’t care how much judge loves gunners but he knows Jones need playmakers.
Ditto!