for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Isaac Yiadom trade to the Green Bay Packers

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2021 1:39 pm
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
CB Isaac Yiadom is being traded to the Green Bay Packers, per sources. Yiadom was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos before the start of last season. Started 10 games for the Giants.
Sweet  
armstead98 : 8/17/2021 1:39 pm : link
.
Interesting  
j_rud : 8/17/2021 1:42 pm : link
Not a guy you want starting a ton of games but I thought he improved down the stretch. Will be (mildly) interesting to see if its for a pick this year or to offset the Crossen deal.
You  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 1:44 pm : link
can't say the Giants haven't been busy.
About  
BBWreckingCrew : 8/17/2021 1:44 pm : link
time. Guy is not nfl calibur player
hoping for an OL backup  
Andy in Boston : 8/17/2021 1:44 pm : link
as opposed for a 7th rounder
Makes sense  
Joey in VA : 8/17/2021 1:46 pm : link
From CB2 to what 5 or 6 in one year? This means Holmes and Rodarius are likely 3; and 4 now. Maybe Madre Harper surpassed him.
RE: About  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/17/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15332953 BBWreckingCrew said:
Quote:
time. Guy is not nfl calibur player


STARTING NFL caliber player. Guy is pretty good for depth, and there is a reason two NFL teams have now traded picks for he isn't a good specials player.
RE: About  
Kevin in Annapolis : 8/17/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15332953 BBWreckingCrew said:
Quote:
time. Guy is not nfl calibur player


I mean, that's not true at all. Not starter level and better in zone, bit he is an NFL quality player
RE: About  
Breeze_94 : 8/17/2021 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15332953 BBWreckingCrew said:
Quote:
time. Guy is not nfl calibur player


Yes he is. You can’t have a top 10 defense with a starting corner as awful as everyone is making Yiadom out to be.

Not saying he’s great but he’s good depth that can at least be serviceable starting in a pinch.
Yes  
NYG007 : 8/17/2021 1:48 pm : link
Ok starter, cant play special teams and is not starting for us, nor beating Darnay, Robinson, etc for playing time. Good move. I hope its for an OL, but gurantee its for a 6th or 7th round pick.
Ben Braden  
Andy in Boston : 8/17/2021 1:48 pm : link
backup OG for the Green Bay is an interesting player.
I  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 1:50 pm : link
wonder if this is at least a tepid endorsement of Beal. It has to increase his chance of making the 53.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 8/17/2021 1:50 pm : link
Lack of special teams play hurts him big time.
RE: Ben Braden  
Jimmy Googs : 8/17/2021 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15332969 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
backup OG for the Green Bay is an interesting player.


Yeah, 2nd team Right Guard
I was not a fan  
section125 : 8/17/2021 1:53 pm : link
of Yiadom. I think Love is a better CB. Great move in my mind.
Green Bay  
Andy in Boston : 8/17/2021 1:54 pm : link
does a good job of developing lineman
Any time you can get an asset back..  
Sean : 8/17/2021 1:55 pm : link
for a player that would likely have been cut, is a good move.
RE: Green Bay  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/17/2021 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15332987 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
does a good job of developing lineman


I was going to post this. Have done so for a very long time.
We got  
PaulN : 8/17/2021 1:56 pm : link
Braden?
This must be part 2  
ZogZerg : 8/17/2021 1:56 pm : link
From the trade the Giants made for a corner
Maybe we are getting Rodgers in return?  
PatersonPlank : 8/17/2021 1:58 pm : link
.
Yiadom was benched Week 17  
shyster : 8/17/2021 1:59 pm : link
vs the Cowboys. Love was given the start at CB and played the whole game there.

I didn't see a future for Yiadom here after that.
Stiff hips and no instincts is a bad mix for a DB in the NFL  
jlukes : 8/17/2021 2:01 pm : link
.
No big loss there  
Anakim : 8/17/2021 2:03 pm : link
But what did we get? I’m assuming a Day 3 draft pick.
So  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 2:04 pm : link
what did we get? Inquiring minds want to know.
Not an ideal starter  
Mark from Jersey : 8/17/2021 2:11 pm : link
And made some bad plays here and there but we could have done worse. Wish him well next stop.
Compensation  
Burt64 : 8/17/2021 2:18 pm : link
The Packers are sending CB Josh Jackson to the Giants
Jackson  
Toth029 : 8/17/2021 2:19 pm : link
Is as former 2nd round pick.

But he has fallen off the past season and reportedly looked awful in the first exhibition for Green Bay.
RE: Compensation  
Del Shofner : 8/17/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15333032 Burt64 said:
Quote:
The Packers are sending CB Josh Jackson to the Giants


Really? 2nd round pick in 2018.
A  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 2:21 pm : link
CB for a CB. So much for the trade helping Beal.
I didn't want to be to hard on him or too  
BBWreckingCrew : 8/17/2021 2:21 pm : link
mean. But can't trot him out there and expect to win games. Just being honest. Depth ok maybe but even still wouldn't trust him from my evaluations.
Article on Jackson's performance  
shyster : 8/17/2021 2:23 pm : link
in the first exhibition game.

Didn't seem likely that Yiadom would bring back anything but another team's cut.


jackson abysmal - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2021 2:23 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Interesting. Jackson played 331 D snaps and 142 on specials last year for Green Bay. If you want to know what NYG think of their existing corner/special teams depth, last two days have given you the answer.
RE: A  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/17/2021 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15333035 AcidTest said:
Quote:
CB for a CB. So much for the trade helping Beal.


Beal's days gotta be numbered at this point.
Heres a write up on Jackson following last weeks preseason debut  
j_rud : 8/17/2021 2:26 pm : link
.
"Abysmal" - ( New Window )
interesting article/comments on Jackson  
KDavies : 8/17/2021 2:26 pm : link
looks to have been a really good zone CB in college, but was struggling playing pressure man with the Packers
Link - ( New Window )
Looks like  
crick n NC : 8/17/2021 2:28 pm : link
Another ST'er
RE: Article on Jackson's performance  
Mark from Jersey : 8/17/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15333038 shyster said:
Quote:
in the first exhibition game.

Didn't seem likely that Yiadom would bring back anything but another team's cut.
jackson abysmal - ( New Window )
nice find
Welcome, Pacey  
Pete in MD : 8/17/2021 2:28 pm : link
ST  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 2:29 pm : link
player, unless he benefits from the proverbial change of scenery.
This is one aggressive team  
DavidinBMNY : 8/17/2021 2:29 pm : link
wow.
Weird trade  
Joey in VA : 8/17/2021 2:30 pm : link
Jackson is the opposite of serviceable, Yiadom can at least play a little bit.
Constant  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 2:30 pm : link
churning of the bottom of the roster. No problems with this approach.
RE: interesting article/comments on Jackson  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/17/2021 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15333047 KDavies said:
Quote:
looks to have been a really good zone CB in college, but was struggling playing pressure man with the Packers Link - ( New Window )


The Josh Norman syndrome! Norman was great playing zone in the Panthers system (especially when they had a core of very good LB's), but couldn't hang when put in a man coverage system.
Trade doesn't really make much sense  
Bill L : 8/17/2021 2:31 pm : link
if the guy wasn't going to make it past 4 PM at Green Bay anyway.
RE: Weird trade  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/17/2021 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15333059 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Jackson is the opposite of serviceable, Yiadom can at least play a little bit.


Might be looking for him to play specials instead of DB - Yiadom wasn't great on specials and was an odd man out
Depth DBs who can play specials well  
JonC : 8/17/2021 2:31 pm : link
earn a leg up with Judge, being multiple and versatile.
sometimes we look too much into these moves  
JJ2525 : 8/17/2021 2:33 pm : link
this is probably as simple as our staff had already decided that yiadom wasnt making the 53 and took a chance to take a few weeks with a former second rounder who has underachieved so far to see if they could coach him up.
RE: Compensation  
GoDeep13 : 8/17/2021 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15333032 Burt64 said:
Quote:
The Packers are sending CB Josh Jackson to the Giants
Wow. IMO that’s a HUGE upgrade over Yiadom. Liked Jackson a lot coming out of Iowa
RE: Trade doesn't really make much sense  
KDavies : 8/17/2021 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15333062 Bill L said:
Quote:
if the guy wasn't going to make it past 4 PM at Green Bay anyway.


My guess is Yiadom wasn't going to make the roster either, or was so far buried on the depth chart to where the Giants want special teams contributions from those players.
Giving up a HR  
section125 : 8/17/2021 2:35 pm : link
to Vazquez is a kick in the nuts...that is the shit that kills this team. 0-2 singles and HRs to shit players...
With the number of man corners Giants have  
Shecky : 8/17/2021 2:36 pm : link
And this kids strength is zone nit man. Have to assume they are oooking at him at safety, no?
My gut  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2021 2:36 pm : link
tells me they are not happy with their current gunners. Crossen and Jackson may be our new ones.
Also  
GoDeep13 : 8/17/2021 2:39 pm : link
The possibility of training him at Safety. Very good in zone and reading QBs. Good tackler
We're missing a very important  
Biteymax22 : 8/17/2021 2:41 pm : link
piece of information regarding Jackson....

Patrick Graham was on the Packer's staff in 2018, his rookie year. My gut says Graham saw something there and maybe felt he wasn't being use/coach up correctly.
Where  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 2:42 pm : link
does it say this guy is any good at Specials?

Quite the contrary
The Graham connection was my 1st thought  
George from PA : 8/17/2021 2:45 pm : link
Blake should know him as well
RE: My gut  
bigbluescot : 8/17/2021 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15333083 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
tells me they are not happy with their current gunners. Crossen and Jackson may be our new ones.


I thought Board looked decent as a gunner on Saturday but he had a few issues last season. Part of me wonders if this is about the hard decisions at WR? Love, Ryan and McKinney give you enough versatility in the backfield that you might be able to get away with two ‘scrub’ CBs in the 53 as gunners, fitting them into a game day roster might be bit more of a squeeze though
FWIW  
kash94 : 8/17/2021 2:46 pm : link
I'm friends with a few Packer fans and they didn't think JJ was being used correctly at all. Square peg in a round hole type of situation
RE: Where  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2021 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15333097 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
does it say this guy is any good at Specials?

Quite the contrary


In the last three years, he has played 556 snaps on special teams for Green Bay. He's obviously been a core special teams player for them.
RE: FWIW  
Breeze_94 : 8/17/2021 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15333107 kash94 said:
Quote:
I'm friends with a few Packer fans and they didn't think JJ was being used correctly at all. Square peg in a round hole type of situation


I thought I read that he’s a cover 2 fit so not sure he fits what Graham likes to do either
Jackson was an interesting prospect coming out of college  
Eric on Li : 8/17/2021 2:50 pm : link
he was a bit of a 1 year wonder but had a Thorpe worthy year before the draft and a ton of INTs. I think I remember Sy being very high on him too.

Swapping him for Yiadom is kind of funny because he was a similar pick up last year. Cross your fingers and hope with a better scheme fit you can find someone else's Corey Webster pre-breakout.
RE: Giving up a HR  
crick n NC : 8/17/2021 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15333076 section125 said:
Quote:
to Vazquez is a kick in the nuts...that is the shit that kills this team. 0-2 singles and HRs to shit players...


I agree, thanks Yiadom!
RE: Where  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/17/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15333097 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
does it say this guy is any good at Specials?

Quite the contrary


LOL. "Quite the contrary"?? Huh? Are there any places that say he's poor at specials or are you too lazy to look?

He's logged a very large number of ST snaps for them and is considered one of their best ST players.

It is one thing to post something stupid, but to almost revel in the ignorance - that's just special, ain't it?
RE: RE: Giving up a HR  
section125 : 8/17/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15333120 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15333076 section125 said:


Quote:


to Vazquez is a kick in the nuts...that is the shit that kills this team. 0-2 singles and HRs to shit players...



I agree, thanks Yiadom!


He has that effect on baseball too!
I'd also throw this into the conversation  
Biteymax22 : 8/17/2021 2:58 pm : link
Bringing him in may not mean we don't like our gunners, but it may mean that we have a gunner thats on the fringe of not making the team because he's being outplayed by another player at his own position.

This could actually be a reaction to the Giants wanting to carry Sills instead of Board but knowing they need another gunner to do so.
From the Cheesehead article above  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 2:58 pm : link
Things took a turn for the worst when Jackson was a healthy scratch by the end of the year. Not only was he not good enough to play reps on defense, but he was viewed as a detriment to one of the league’s worst special teams’ units.

Before making your ignorant uninformed comments Fatman, perhaps you should read. Do you know how to read? That will be a rebuttable presumption for now
How many CB's do the Giants need?  
Fishmanjim57 : 8/17/2021 2:59 pm : link
They are stockpiling CB's, but the OL is going to be left up to cuts from other teams? What are they doing with all of these cornerbacks?
Sy gave Jackson a pretty nice rating and writeup  
Jimmy Googs : 8/17/2021 2:59 pm : link
back in 2018.

RE: RE: RE: Giving up a HR  
crick n NC : 8/17/2021 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15333129 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15333120 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15333076 section125 said:


Quote:


to Vazquez is a kick in the nuts...that is the shit that kills this team. 0-2 singles and HRs to shit players...



I agree, thanks Yiadom!



He has that effect on baseball too!


Packers  
Professor Falken : 8/17/2021 3:01 pm : link
highlights.
Jackson - ( New Window )
Iowa  
Professor Falken : 8/17/2021 3:04 pm : link
highlights. First play is a doozy.
Jackson - ( New Window )
I’m happy with the trade…  
STLGiant : 8/17/2021 3:04 pm : link
Yiadom was at the core of many opponents third down conversions last season, resulting in his benching. He looked pretty bad giving up a few more Saturday night…
here was Sy's write-up from predraft  
Eric on Li : 8/17/2021 3:06 pm : link
I had forgotten that he was a WR-->CB convert, so he really is very much like Corey Webster (before he turned into a non-bust). At the cost of Yiadom why not roll the dice? Especially since Graham was around him and presumably had a say in this.

Quote:
3 – Josh Jackson – Iowa – 6’0/196

Grade: 86

Strong Points:

-Has wide receiver-caliber ball skills
-Has the quick twitch reaction and downfield speed
-Anticipates passes and routes, good forecaster

Weak Points:

-Balance and body control are inconsistent against the deep ball
-Plays high at times, needs to burst out of his backpedal
-Not a big impact hitter or tackler

Summary:

Fourth year junior entry. Came to Iowa as a WR, quickly made the move to CB. Had to wait until 2017 to get a starting gig, but he flourished. Led the nation with 8 INTs and 26 PDs, 1st Team All American. Some are worried that Jackson was a one year wonder and there simply isn’t enough tape. I am on the other side of it. I think Jackson is just approaching the point of who he can be and should be a stud in the NFL. I haven’t seen a CB with his kind of ball skills in a long time, he is so natural at getting to it and showing the coordination to get on the ball. His INTs were not by luck. Jackson has some rawness still, but I think with NFL coaching and more physical development, he can be a shut down corner.

NFL Comparison: Casey Hayward / LAC
There's no question,the league definitely knows  
ghost718 : 8/17/2021 3:06 pm : link
The Giants have a cornerback drop off bin next to the Timex
RE: From the Cheesehead article above  
UConn4523 : 8/17/2021 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15333135 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Things took a turn for the worst when Jackson was a healthy scratch by the end of the year. Not only was he not good enough to play reps on defense, but he was viewed as a detriment to one of the league’s worst special teams’ units.

Before making your ignorant uninformed comments Fatman, perhaps you should read. Do you know how to read? That will be a rebuttable presumption for now


If he was injured all year that can explain it. In fact, that happens a lot with players - down season is attributed by a nagging injury they play through, at times ineffectively.

Were you expecting getting a bonafide starter in return? If he has attributes that Judge expects to work on specials than so be it. Anything at CB would be a bonus.
RE: Iowa  
mattlawson : 8/17/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15333151 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. First play is a doozy. Jackson - ( New Window )


Maybe he can play WR as well - fake punt team?
Perhaps  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 3:14 pm : link
Graham is looking for someone who can play zone to work in on some secondary packages.

But the guy got torched recently and has questionable ST value so he will be a puzzle for a while
The concern for me is how much time will they have to even evaluate  
Anakim : 8/17/2021 3:20 pm : link
Jackson. Figure he plays in the last game. Sunday…maybe? But with Bradberry, Adoree, Holmes, Robinson, Love, Crossen, Rodarious…

Perhaps he does make the conversion to S and takes the place of Balu?
RE: Perhaps  
speedywheels : 8/17/2021 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15333189 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Graham is looking for someone who can play zone to work in on some secondary packages.

But the guy got torched recently and has questionable ST value so he will be a puzzle for a while


Where is your evidence that he has questionable ST value?
Taking a flyer on some talent  
Heisenberg : 8/17/2021 3:23 pm : link
odds are he won't flip the script on being a bust but they certainly know a little about him. Why not?
Any transaction  
Gman11 : 8/17/2021 3:24 pm : link
that gets Yiadom off the roster is a good move.
RE: The concern for me is how much time will they have to even evaluate  
section125 : 8/17/2021 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15333200 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jackson. Figure he plays in the last game. Sunday…maybe? But with Bradberry, Adoree, Holmes, Robinson, Love, Crossen, Rodarious…

Perhaps he does make the conversion to S and takes the place of Balu?


I think they can see a lot in practice. Seems clear Yiadom was not making it to the final 53 and they took a flier on Jackson.
lot of handwringing over  
giants#1 : 8/17/2021 3:27 pm : link
a trade involving a depth CB. Decent chance both guys were going to be cut today or at least were looking at long shot bids for the final 53, so the team's swapped guys.

With Bradberry/Jackson/Holmes/Robinson (when he plays), the Giants have a bunch of guys that are better in man coverage. Maybe they wanted a back of the roster guy that could provide some flexibility for zone schemes too.

Also, if they're dressing 4 safeties + the first 3 guys above + Crossen, there's likely only 1 more spot (at most) open for game days. They'll carry 10 DBs on the 53, but if everyone is healthy, the 10th will be a healthy scratch.
Here’s an SI article about Jackson from May  
cosmicj : 8/17/2021 3:29 pm : link
Looks like a bust but this is a chance to revive his career.
What Happened to Josh Jackson? - ( New Window )
speedy  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 3:32 pm : link
read the linked Cheesehead article above referenced by poster Davies
Yiadom cost us at least two losses last year  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/17/2021 3:35 pm : link
so whatever -- the fact that Graham knows Jackson is worth a shot -- worst case is that he's here and then gone.
RE: From the Cheesehead article above  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/17/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15333135 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Things took a turn for the worst when Jackson was a healthy scratch by the end of the year. Not only was he not good enough to play reps on defense, but he was viewed as a detriment to one of the league’s worst special teams’ units.

Before making your ignorant uninformed comments Fatman, perhaps you should read. Do you know how to read? That will be a rebuttable presumption for now


Why don't you read everything then?

Quote:
"Jackson has logged the second-most snaps on special teams in the last two years, carving out a critical role for the CB, who has played sparingly on defense. His play on special teams has been excellent, but will it be enough to secure a spot on the final 53 when the Packers suit up to start the 2021 season?"


Quote:
"Jackson's ST use has been both as a gunner and a contain man, and he's played well in both capacities. He also is one of only three Packers to score a special teams TD in the past two seasons."


Quote:
"Jackson's play on special teams has been a strong point, but the Packers have to ask themselves if a second round selection who has not seen the field much as a defender can live up to the expectations of a Day 2 pick"

Jackson is a good special teamer  
Jay on the Island : 8/17/2021 3:44 pm : link
And hopefully Graham can develop him at CB in time.
But that wasn't the point of your original  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 3:53 pm : link

insult was it Fatman?

But nice pivot. And I suppose you wish now to distract from your blustering blowhard BS by showering us with other articles.

I was citing one of the articles posted earlier on this thread which made the point that Jackson did not play well on what was viewed as a dreadful ST

You apparently neglected to read that article and then blasted me.

But that is your modus operandi Fat Man

So in case you still have not read that article you can first address my point by reading it here


Link - ( New Window )
So they turned a 7th round pick into Yiadom  
Larry in Pencilvania : 8/17/2021 3:59 pm : link
Then Yiadom into a former 2nd rounder.

Let's turn that player into an offensive lineman
Marty  
UConn4523 : 8/17/2021 3:59 pm : link
I read it, it’s an article void of data and there’s no way to even know how credible or objective the author is. In fact, the comments seem to be more thought provoking that the author of the article.

In sum, this isn’t a source any more than someone here is writing about an ex Giant.
Packers may have been sending a message  
Vanzetti : 8/17/2021 3:59 pm : link
Guy dogged it the first preseason game according to fans and media. Boom your exiled to Jersey despite being a second round pick

Good trade for Giants because maybe the lightbulb goes on
For this guy

A lot of CBS don’t mature until a few years in
the league like Sparks and Webster for Giants




Packers have been down on Jackson for a while now.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/17/2021 4:02 pm : link
So much that he was a healthy scratch in the playoffs. So, as noted, his special team prowess wasn't even worth it to the coaches. He was on his way out...similar to possibly Yiadom in NY.

Maybe a change in venue does Jackson well. We could always use the help...



RE: So they turned a 7th round pick into Yiadom  
Jimmy Googs : 8/17/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15333281 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
Then Yiadom into a former 2nd rounder.

Let's turn that player into an offensive lineman


DJ Fluker is available and he was a 1st rounder!
It seems to be a matter of trading  
Section331 : 8/17/2021 4:12 pm : link
a backup CB who doesn't play ST's for one who can. Neither was likely to be part of the regular DB rotation.
uconn  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 4:14 pm : link
Agreed.

But the article comes from Packerland and folks who scrutinize their team as much as we put the Jints under the microscope.

The article more than suggests that Jackson is not very good at playing corner or ST at leastways at this point in time

That less than glowing review provides a basis for discussion on just what the Jints are doing.

Perhaps the article cosmic posted should be the basis for discussion. Has Jackson just lost his confidence? Would a change of scenery best benefit him and thereby the Giants?

Who knows? The guy at one time was considered a talent. Then he lost it. Can our coaching staff recapture it?

I think there is a legitmate basis for discussion.

But just throwing out insults is not the way to do it.
ChicagoMarty  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2021 4:17 pm : link
Problem is we have two different reports. One said he was good on specials and another that says he was not.

I have a hard time believing Joe Judge would want a back-up CB who can't play special teams. And with 556 special teams snaps, they know what he can do. The tape is there.

We shall see.
RE: RE: So they turned a 7th round pick into Yiadom  
section125 : 8/17/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15333292 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15333281 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


Then Yiadom into a former 2nd rounder.

Let's turn that player into an offensive lineman



DJ Fluker is available and he was a 1st rounder!


He is? He was so good for Seattle, how could that possibly be?
I look at it this way  
UConn4523 : 8/17/2021 4:18 pm : link
Yiadom was likely getting cut so maybe we get the good end of a CB swap and can tap into something the Packers couldn’t. I think very highly of Judge and Graham and think they are better at their jobs than the Packers staff (Rodgers covers up a ton of warts).

I’m not expecting anything but the possibility is there.
This  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 4:18 pm : link
is for ST, which is fine. I doubt they expect him to give us much at CB, especially since as others have noted, he doesn't fit Graham's scheme.
Eric  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 4:26 pm : link
Yiadom was not going to make the team

So the Giants really had nothing to lose in trading him for Jackson.

If Judge can recapture the magic and get something out of Jackson then it is a good move.

This is what preseason is all about - exploring, experimenting, testing, and rolling the dice.
Bottom  
AcidTest : 8/17/2021 4:32 pm : link
of the roster WRs and DBs have to be excellent ST players or they get cut. I think someone noted that BBI favorite Sills didn't play any ST snaps last week.
RE: RE: RE: So they turned a 7th round pick into Yiadom  
Brown_Hornet : 8/17/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15333323 section125 said:
Quote:


He is? He was so good for Seattle, how could that possibly be?
Miami released him (injured). Fluker underwent arthroscopic meniscus surgery this month.
Cant believe that we got Jackson  
John In CO : 8/17/2021 5:08 pm : link
I was on the Athletic just browsing yesterday and I decided to check out some of the "risers/fallers" articles on some other teams after one preseason game. One of those I checked out was the Packers. OMG.....:). You think we are down on Engram, you should see what the Packers fans thought about this guy! Typical response was "WHY is he still a member of this team. He is WORTHLESS in all phases of the game, just a horrible draft pick. Sometimes you just have to admit you missed and call it a day".

It was bad enough that out of all the team reviews I read, his was the one name I remembered because of all the negativity. So.....lets hope he needs a change of scenery, maybe hated GB, new voices, yadda yadda yadda....
RE: The concern for me is how much time will they have to even evaluate  
Anakim : 8/17/2021 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15333200 Anakim said:
Quote:
Jackson. Figure he plays in the last game. Sunday…maybe? But with Bradberry, Adoree, Holmes, Robinson, Love, Crossen, Rodarious…

Perhaps he does make the conversion to S and takes the place of Balu?


*Kalu
Josh Rosen  
royhobbs7 : 8/17/2021 5:26 pm : link
49ers just released QB Josh Rosen. Getty should jump in that!!!!
Yes, Rosen is not the most mobile QB. But he is certainly better than any Giants' QB on the roster not named Daniel Jones!
RE: Josh Rosen  
bLiTz 2k : 8/17/2021 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15333406 royhobbs7 said:
Quote:
49ers just released QB Josh Rosen. Getty should jump in that!!!!
Yes, Rosen is not the most mobile QB. But he is certainly better than any Giants' QB on the roster not named Daniel Jones!


Sigh
Hey..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/17/2021 6:04 pm : link
Marty.

Exactly how objective do you think an article from Cheesehead.com really is?

You can't seriously be that stupid, can you?
I guess the Packers needed to improve their Corner play  
GeofromNJ : 8/17/2021 6:09 pm : link
and the Giants needed another Special Teams player. Jackson is an inch shorter than Yiadom and his 40 time was slightly less. I would think his lack of speed would relegate him to STs and perhaps playing some Safety.
Hey FMiC  
ChicagoMarty : 8/17/2021 8:02 pm : link
Sports opinion columns are inherently subjective. In fact, it probably doesn't get more subjective anywhere with the possible exception of politics.

That the Cheesehead article was deemed subjective was acknowledged above.

But you would have had to read the whole thread to know that.

And you already proved earlier on this thread that you prefer to reach conclusions and hurl your invective without informing yourself.

Didn't you.

Or maybe you read the thread and just didn't understand what you read. Is that possible?

Are all your insults the result of your lack of reading comprehension?

Is that what you are compensating for? Do you blame your grammar school teachers for your fail?

Maybe you can have somebody read this post for you and maybe they can look up the big words like subjective and objective and break it down in little bite-size pieces for you to understand.

Project your idiocy at someone else FMiC. Your act is old and tired and more than that just boring.

Haters hate. So go somewhere else and do what you do best.

Have a nice night.
write up  
bc4life : 8/17/2021 8:18 pm : link
predicted him struggling early in his nfl career
link - ( New Window )
Chicago Marty  
Jimmy Googs : 8/17/2021 8:23 pm : link
is okay...
The Giants have started to act the way smart teams do  
arniefez : 8/17/2021 8:31 pm : link
Yiadom is a replacement level player. Taking a shot on a relatively young former 2nd round pick makes perfect sense if he's the price.
RE: My gut  
Optimus-NY : 8/17/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15333083 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
tells me they are not happy with their current gunners. Crossen and Jackson may be our new ones.


+1
RE: I'd also throw this into the conversation  
armstead98 : 8/17/2021 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15333134 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Bringing him in may not mean we don't like our gunners, but it may mean that we have a gunner thats on the fringe of not making the team because he's being outplayed by another player at his own position.

This could actually be a reaction to the Giants wanting to carry Sills instead of Board but knowing they need another gunner to do so.


Good call on this, makes a lot of sense. Giants are thin at receiver with Golladay and KT up in the air. There’s a decent chance they need their 4th or 5th WR to step up and I don’t care how much judge loves gunners but he knows Jones need playmakers.
RE: Hey FMiC  
NYRiese : 8/17/2021 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15333516
Ditto!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 