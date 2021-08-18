If you could add one player to the Giants

If he immediately wants out, you trade him for a shitload of picks. If he stays, you trade Jones for a mid-rounder and build an OL around him. I saw the SB, I know you’ll say “look at him with no OL!”. But is easier to build around a great QB than it is to find the necessary offensives pieces to surround a mediocre one imo (not saying Jones is destined to be mediocre).
From any other winning percentage 2020 team…..giants very weak O line will destroy 8’s development, even goat 12 could not complete passes buried under opposing team’s D line, might turn out to be a tragic blindspot in D.G’s rebuilding blue print.
The Giants need a dynamic blocking and receiving TE and they don't currently have one. Kelce would benefit the run game immensely in addition to being a go-to target in critical third downs where 5 or more yards are needed. Get a TE like Kelce and the Giants sustain drives and score points.
I think the defense is already pretty stacked. Yeah, a premier edge rusher would be nice, but aren’t we already trying to win games with a score of 2-0? The defense is more than adequate and should able to hold most offenses to under 17 points.
Luke Kuechly
Donald, obviously.
Mack, Darnold, Kittle, or Pitts. I think anyone of those 4 would have a massive improvement to the win column.
Donald, obviously.
This is the right answer. I almost said Myles Garrett and he's probably my second choice.
Best player in the game at the most important position, and young. For a team with questionable QB play. Easy choice.
Non-QB? Probably Myles Garrett. I think he’s a future HOFer at the edge position who could dominate on any team in any scheme. Kind of a douche for his helmet moment, but he was just as good as a prospect if not better than Clowney and has proven more in the league.
Nelson is a fine choice, he’s be in the mix.
Chase Young does look like he will be special. But if we had tanked and selected Young, does Washington consider Herbert? Think about that as Fitz starts off with a great year and then suddenly has game mid-season where disintegrates, throws 5 picks, and never returns to form. We might be better off the way things played out.
He can make a mistake but his feet. strength and leverage allows him to still destroy anything he touches.
Imagine him at left guard, Gates in the middle and Hernandez (who has finally found his right place - right guard). That would be be a serous problem for any defense.
I would go Bosa next
And Tunsil fell into their lap, but they picked Eli Apple instead. What a huge mistake. Miami had no qualms about picking Tunsil with the next pick.
In order
Darius Leonard
Arron Donald
TJ Watt
Have you guys forgotten what a sieve this unit has been for basically a decade?
So ANY current great OL...
How about these OL roads not taken...
2017 Draft: taking Engram at #23 with OT Ryan Ramczyk on board.
2018 Draft: taking Saquon and not trading down to take OG Quenton Nelson at #4 and additional second round pick(s).
2019 Draft: traded 3 picks to draft Baker at bottom on Rd 1 with Elgton Jenkins, Dalton Risner and Jawaan Taylor on board.
2020 Draft: So with failed experiments at OL the NYG are desperate and go heavy on OL drafting 3 players in first 5 rounds, including two tackles.
2021 Draft: Giants continue OL rollercoast ride and decide to not invest in position at all and lets last class develop, despite loss of starting Guard Zeitler.
I always like strengthening a strength, and Aaron Donald might be the best player in the league anyway. It would be hard not to pick him.
If the goal would be to help Jones, I wonder if Travis Kelce might not be the best option. A 12 personnel package with Kelce and Engram is a matchup nightmare.
Garrett's still the OC...
Your 2nd statement nails it though. Improve the strength of this team by adding an elite pass rusher. Mack/Watt/Garrett/Donald. All of them would make that unit top 3.
Especially if he scores 4 TD's in the championship game!
Sorry, just noticed it was non-QB. Never mind.
In that case, as much as I'd love to go for Aaron Donald, I think the needs are far greater on the other side. Give me Nelson or Davante Adams.
And yes, it would seem that the offensive line could use help. But I don’t think we talk enough about how lousy our TE play has been. We dump on EE, and that’s fair but he’s not really built for success in today’s NFL. You add an animal like Kittle and all of the sudden our blocking in the run game is better and our production in the passing game would be better too. In fact, I think Kittle would do a lot more to help Jones and the Giants offense than Barkley might. TE is a more important position than RB and Kittle is a better football player.
Defense: DE Danielle Hunter.