If you could add one player to the Giants

CMicks3110 : 8/18/2021 8:13 pm
non-QB, one current premiere player at any position. Which player would you add to put the Giants over the top?

My Pick...Quenton Nelson.
kittle  
GiantsFan84 : 8/18/2021 8:15 pm : link
.
Obviously…  
knowledgetimmons : 8/18/2021 8:18 pm : link
Rich Seubert.

Seriously…

Luke Kuechly
Guard, really?  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/18/2021 8:22 pm : link
Mack, Darnold, Kittle, or Pitts. I think anyone of those 4 would have a massive improvement to the win column.
..  
nygiants16 : 8/18/2021 8:23 pm : link
kittle, kelce, or chase young
Joe Botonio  
section125 : 8/18/2021 8:23 pm : link
or Zack Martin
Lawrence Taylor  
David B. : 8/18/2021 8:25 pm : link
Pat Mahomes would be good as well.
RE: Guard, really?  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/18/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15334488 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Mack, Darnold, Kittle, or Pitts. I think anyone of those 4 would have a massive improvement to the win column.


Donald, obviously.
NFL’s top offensive tackle  
Giant John : 8/18/2021 8:41 pm : link
Too many arguments about who that might be but that’s my pick.
Mahomes  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/18/2021 8:41 pm : link
or Nelson
RE: RE: Guard, really?  
allstarjim : 8/18/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15334493 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15334488 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Mack, Darnold, Kittle, or Pitts. I think anyone of those 4 would have a massive improvement to the win column.



Donald, obviously.


This is the right answer. I almost said Myles Garrett and he's probably my second choice.
Donald...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/18/2021 8:50 pm : link
...Young.
Joe  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/18/2021 8:51 pm : link
Bosa.
Darren Waller  
eric2425ny : 8/18/2021 8:55 pm : link
.
Mahomes easy answer  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 8/18/2021 8:56 pm : link
If he immediately wants out, you trade him for a shitload of picks. If he stays, you trade Jones for a mid-rounder and build an OL around him. I saw the SB, I know you’ll say “look at him with no OL!”. But is easier to build around a great QB than it is to find the necessary offensives pieces to surround a mediocre one imo (not saying Jones is destined to be mediocre).

Best player in the game at the most important position, and young. For a team with questionable QB play. Easy choice.

Non-QB? Probably Myles Garrett. I think he’s a future HOFer at the edge position who could dominate on any team in any scheme. Kind of a douche for his helmet moment, but he was just as good as a prospect if not better than Clowney and has proven more in the league.

Nelson is a fine choice, he’s be in the mix.
Sorry for missing non-QB  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 8/18/2021 8:57 pm : link
.
Justin Jefferson  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 8/18/2021 9:04 pm : link
or Jamal Adams.
Shrek  
Bill in UT : 8/18/2021 9:07 pm : link
The dude is huge
Aaron Donald  
beatrixkiddo : 8/18/2021 9:10 pm : link
Would make our DL absolutely filthy. LW, Dex, and Donald, feel it would have the potential to push this defense immediately into the best in the league. Khalil Mack would be a close 2nd.
Chase Young  
Giants_West : 8/18/2021 9:14 pm : link
Pass rush is out biggest as far as turning the corner. A young ready to go pass rusher on the edge is a no brained to me
Donald or Young.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/18/2021 9:19 pm : link
The Giants would benefit enormously from a fearsome, disruptive pass rusher who has to be accounted for on every play.
Patrick  
cokeduplt : 8/18/2021 9:22 pm : link
Mahomes
Probably a running back  
Jimmy Googs : 8/18/2021 9:28 pm : link
difficult to find anybody decent at that position…
Chase Young  
State Your Name : 8/18/2021 9:31 pm : link
Still pissed we didn’t tank harder for him.
Pass rusher w/ attitude  
Sy'56 : 8/18/2021 9:34 pm : link
Aaron Donald
Any starting O line player  
thrunthrublue : 8/18/2021 9:43 pm : link
From any other winning percentage 2020 team…..giants very weak O line will destroy 8’s development, even goat 12 could not complete passes buried under opposing team’s D line, might turn out to be a tragic blindspot in D.G’s rebuilding blue print.
Best offensive lineman I can find.  
FStubbs : 8/18/2021 9:47 pm : link
Laremy Tunsil, Quentin Nelson, anybody I can get my hands on.
RE: Chase Young  
Kanavis : 8/18/2021 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15334554 State Your Name said:
Quote:
Still pissed we didn’t tank harder for him.


Chase Young does look like he will be special. But if we had tanked and selected Young, does Washington consider Herbert? Think about that as Fitz starts off with a great year and then suddenly has game mid-season where disintegrates, throws 5 picks, and never returns to form. We might be better off the way things played out.
TJ Watt  
Capt. Don : 8/18/2021 9:48 pm : link
.
JFC...  
bw in dc : 8/18/2021 9:50 pm : link
how can it not be an OL?

Have you guys forgotten what a sieve this unit has been for basically a decade?

So ANY current great OL...
herbert  
mpinmaine : 8/18/2021 10:58 pm : link
..
Either David Bakhtiari or Quentin Nelson  
Cyrus the Great : 8/18/2021 11:11 pm : link
OL might derail the season. OL is the obvious pick
Quentin Nelson  
Danny Kanell : 8/18/2021 11:16 pm : link
.
.  
Go Terps : 8/18/2021 11:22 pm : link
If an OL is only as strong as the weakest link I'm not sure a single OL, even someone as awesome as Nelson, raises the OL past the level of bad.

I always like strengthening a strength, and Aaron Donald might be the best player in the league anyway. It would be hard not to pick him.

If the goal would be to help Jones, I wonder if Travis Kelce might not be the best option. A 12 personnel package with Kelce and Engram is a matchup nightmare.
Nelson ....  
Manny in CA : 8/18/2021 11:54 pm : link

He can make a mistake but his feet. strength and leverage allows him to still destroy anything he touches.

Imagine him at left guard, Gates in the middle and Hernandez (who has finally found his right place - right guard). That would be be a serous problem for any defense.
Watts  
uconngiant : 1:45 am : link
in the 3/4 he would be tough

I would go Bosa next
RE: Best offensive lineman I can find.  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 5:04 am : link
In comment 15334567 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Laremy Tunsil, Quentin Nelson, anybody I can get my hands on.


And Tunsil fell into their lap, but they picked Eli Apple instead. What a huge mistake. Miami had no qualms about picking Tunsil with the next pick.
Travis Kelce - TE  
GeofromNJ : 7:39 am : link
The Giants need a dynamic blocking and receiving TE and they don't currently have one. Kelce would benefit the run game immensely in addition to being a go-to target in critical third downs where 5 or more yards are needed. Get a TE like Kelce and the Giants sustain drives and score points.
I think taking age into account  
Boatie Warrant : 8:04 am : link
Assuming we are talking on the team not just this year

In order
Darius Leonard
Arron Donald
TJ Watt
RE: JFC...  
Jimmy Googs : 8:23 am : link
In comment 15334571 bw in dc said:
Quote:
how can it not be an OL?

Have you guys forgotten what a sieve this unit has been for basically a decade?

So ANY current great OL...


How about these OL roads not taken...

2017 Draft: taking Engram at #23 with OT Ryan Ramczyk on board.

2018 Draft: taking Saquon and not trading down to take OG Quenton Nelson at #4 and additional second round pick(s).

2019 Draft: traded 3 picks to draft Baker at bottom on Rd 1 with Elgton Jenkins, Dalton Risner and Jawaan Taylor on board.

2020 Draft: So with failed experiments at OL the NYG are desperate and go heavy on OL drafting 3 players in first 5 rounds, including two tackles.

2021 Draft: Giants continue OL rollercoast ride and decide to not invest in position at all and lets last class develop, despite loss of starting Guard Zeitler.
RE: .  
giants#1 : 8:29 am : link
In comment 15334655 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If an OL is only as strong as the weakest link I'm not sure a single OL, even someone as awesome as Nelson, raises the OL past the level of bad.

I always like strengthening a strength, and Aaron Donald might be the best player in the league anyway. It would be hard not to pick him.

If the goal would be to help Jones, I wonder if Travis Kelce might not be the best option. A 12 personnel package with Kelce and Engram is a matchup nightmare.


Garrett's still the OC...


Your 2nd statement nails it though. Improve the strength of this team by adding an elite pass rusher. Mack/Watt/Garrett/Donald. All of them would make that unit top 3.
Al Bundy  
Reale01 : 8:54 am : link
Would add toughness and could make sure Toney got shoes that fit properly.
T.J. Watt  
GoDeep13 : 9:36 am : link
He’d be perfect for this defense.
RE: Al Bundy  
Section331 : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15334743 Reale01 said:
Quote:
Would add toughness and could make sure Toney got shoes that fit properly.


Especially if he scores 4 TD's in the championship game!
Give me Pat Mahomes.  
Section331 : 9:40 am : link
QB is the most important position on the field, our QB has been up and down (to be kind), and Mahomes is the best in the game and only 25.
RE: Give me Pat Mahomes.  
Section331 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15334780 Section331 said:
Quote:
QB is the most important position on the field, our QB has been up and down (to be kind), and Mahomes is the best in the game and only 25.


Sorry, just noticed it was non-QB. Never mind.

In that case, as much as I'd love to go for Aaron Donald, I think the needs are far greater on the other side. Give me Nelson or Davante Adams.
Tristin Wirfs  
moaltch : 10:17 am : link
Hasn't even scratched the surface yet and he's dominant. Maybe that would give us bookend tackles for 10 years.
Kittle is the right answer…  
trueblueinpw : 1:28 pm : link
I think the defense is already pretty stacked. Yeah, a premier edge rusher would be nice, but aren’t we already trying to win games with a score of 2-0? The defense is more than adequate and should able to hold most offenses to under 17 points.

And yes, it would seem that the offensive line could use help. But I don’t think we talk enough about how lousy our TE play has been. We dump on EE, and that’s fair but he’s not really built for success in today’s NFL. You add an animal like Kittle and all of the sudden our blocking in the run game is better and our production in the passing game would be better too. In fact, I think Kittle would do a lot more to help Jones and the Giants offense than Barkley might. TE is a more important position than RB and Kittle is a better football player.
Let's see:  
Angel Eyes : 4:06 pm : link
Offense: TE George Kittle.

Defense: DE Danielle Hunter.
