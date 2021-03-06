for display only
Day 1 of Giants-Browns Joint Practices

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:07 am

Thursday, August 19, 2021 (Joint Practice in Cleveland)

Head Coach Joe Judge – Approx. 2:00 p.m.

Practice – 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Players Available – After Practice

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:22 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Browns’ Malik Jackson in Giants O line’s face after completion to Slayton. Nick Gates seems to tell him to kick rocks. Next play Shane Lemieux’s helmet comes off in pile but it’s dispersed without incident … starting to get feisty out here #Giants #Browns
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:23 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Jarvis Landry beat Logan Ryan and James Bradberry outside on a deep out, as well. #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:25 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Jabrill Peppers bearing down on Baker Mayfield on the blitz #Giants #Browns
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:27 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Browns’ Malik Jackson is trying to start a fight. Just shoved Nick Gates again way after play after Will Hernandez and Andrew Billings got tangled #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:31 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Giants TE Cole Hikutini just got hurt running a route. Hobbling off with Ronnie Barnes… he had been back after a hip in the preseason game #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:33 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
TE Cole Hikutini being checked out by trainers. Was getting some first team reps as a second tight end.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:34 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Rodarius Williams just broke a pass to the Browns’ JoJo Natson and then stood over Natson and tried to embarrass him. Ref didn’t throw a flag, but Natson didn’t like it, and neither did Giants DBs coach Jerome Henderson #Giants #Browns
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:34 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Big Giants play alert: Mike Glennon to Eli Penny slipping outside on a wheel #Giants #Browns
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:34 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Mike Glennon with a bad interception in team drills. Overthrew David Sills, landed in the chest of a Browns defensive back. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:35 pm : link
Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants offense moving the ball decently vs. Browns. Daniel Jones connected with Darius Slayton for three straight completions.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:37 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Giants-Browns running 11/11 on parallel fields, 1s on 1s. Will have some highlights later.
Good looks: Jarvis Landry, Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram
1st Giants OL holding its own vs Browns DL w/o Garrett and Clowney
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:38 pm : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
First period of team drills comes and go with no major dustups. Rodarius Williams did break up a pass and do an Allen Iverson stepover on JoJo Natsom who was on the ground. Got an earful from Patrick Graham for what would have definitely been a taunting flag.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:38 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Daniel Jones looked pretty good to start 11 on 11s against the Browns, I thiught. Heavy dose of Darius Slayton. Was being pressured a little bit too much though.

Almost threw a pick on one play where the protection broke down. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:39 pm : link
om Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Jabrill Pepper would have had 1 sack and possibly 2 if hitting QBs were allowed. Browns busted some long tuns that probably would have been stopped w tackling. Landry made a 1-handed grab.
The Giant O-Line is already  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:39 pm : link
"Giants O-Lining."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:41 pm : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Giants have been trying to get the ball in hands of Eli Penny last few weeks. That’s something they have always flirted with in practice and preseason but shied from when it counts.

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
Penny caught a long pass from Glennon today btw.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:42 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Jabrill Peppers very active against his old team. Pulled up on could’ve (and probably would’ve) been a vicious blind side sack of Baker Mayfield.
Peppers came close on a second and in actual game may have finished.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:45 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Browns TE David Njoku, the pride of Cedar Grove, dominated 1/1 with circus catches against fellow Jersey boys Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan and a spectacular 1-hander vs Xavier McKinney. All had good coverage.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:47 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Peart and Gates doing very well.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:48 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Very good reps for Andrew Thomas and Will Hernandez in first round of OL/DL 1s
There's something pure and refreshing  
Matt M. : 3:58 pm : link
seeing all the guys coming in carrying their own gear.
RE: Can  
BigBlueJ : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15335279 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
you guys move this discussion off of the practice thread?


Thank you Eric, I am having a real tough time following the tweets with all this garbage discussion.
Geez, who do we believe? Stapleton makes a comment and Leonard says  
Ivan15 : 4:01 pm : link
The opposite or at least the converse statement. Are they watching the same practice?

I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.
RE: Geez, who do we believe? Stapleton makes a comment and Leonard says  
k2tampa : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15335291 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
The opposite or at least the converse statement. Are they watching the same practice?

I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.


Or, both statements are true?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:09 pm : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Jarvis Landry putting Darnay Holmes on skates. Landry one of today’s standouts #Giants #Browns
RE: Geez, who do we believe? Stapleton makes a comment and Leonard says  
robbieballs2003 : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15335291 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
The opposite or at least the converse statement. Are they watching the same practice?

I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.


What was contradictory?
RE: Geez, who do we believe? Stapleton makes a comment and Leonard says  
Zeke's Alibi : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15335291 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
The opposite or at least the converse statement. Are they watching the same practice?

I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.


That's my issue as well. They really can only comment on the most basic stuff football wise.
RE: RE: Geez, who do we believe? Stapleton makes a comment and Leonard says  
map7711 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15335314 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15335291 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


The opposite or at least the converse statement. Are they watching the same practice?

I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.



What was contradictory?


Hernandez and Thomas  
ryanmkeane : 4:15 pm : link
have been getting rave reviews....that doesn't often happen with the OL in training camp. I call that a good sign
Positive comments about the OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:17 pm : link
are always good. Holmes seems like someone they would rather has a depth.
RE: ...  
ryanmkeane : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15335191 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Browns’ Malik Jackson in Giants O line’s face after completion to Slayton. Nick Gates seems to tell him to kick rocks. Next play Shane Lemieux’s helmet comes off in pile but it’s dispersed without incident … starting to get feisty out here #Giants #Browns

man i love Gates
