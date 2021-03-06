Day 1 of Giants-Browns Joint Practices

Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Browns’ Malik Jackson in Giants O line’s face after completion to Slayton. Nick Gates seems to tell him to kick rocks. Next play Shane Lemieux’s helmet comes off in pile but it’s dispersed without incident … starting to get feisty out here #Giants #Browns
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Browns’ Malik Jackson is trying to start a fight. Just shoved Nick Gates again way after play after Will Hernandez and Andrew Billings got tangled #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Rodarius Williams just broke a pass to the Browns’ JoJo Natson and then stood over Natson and tried to embarrass him. Ref didn’t throw a flag, but Natson didn’t like it, and neither did Giants DBs coach Jerome Henderson #Giants #Browns
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants-Browns running 11/11 on parallel fields, 1s on 1s. Will have some highlights later.
Good looks: Jarvis Landry, Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram
1st Giants OL holding its own vs Browns DL w/o Garrett and Clowney
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
First period of team drills comes and go with no major dustups. Rodarius Williams did break up a pass and do an Allen Iverson stepover on JoJo Natsom who was on the ground. Got an earful from Patrick Graham for what would have definitely been a taunting flag.
om Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Jabrill Pepper would have had 1 sack and possibly 2 if hitting QBs were allowed. Browns busted some long tuns that probably would have been stopped w tackling. Landry made a 1-handed grab.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Giants have been trying to get the ball in hands of Eli Penny last few weeks. That’s something they have always flirted with in practice and preseason but shied from when it counts.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
Penny caught a long pass from Glennon today btw.
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Jabrill Peppers very active against his old team. Pulled up on could’ve (and probably would’ve) been a vicious blind side sack of Baker Mayfield.
Peppers came close on a second and in actual game may have finished.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Jarvis Landry beat Logan Ryan and James Bradberry outside on a deep out, as well. #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Jabrill Peppers bearing down on Baker Mayfield on the blitz #Giants #Browns
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Pass rush and blitz have gotten to Daniel Jones on last two snaps. Both times on left side. One was Thomas losing and the other was an overload… near INT #Giants #Browns
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Giants TE Cole Hikutini just got hurt running a route. Hobbling off with Ronnie Barnes… he had been back after a hip in the preseason game #Giants
✔
@ZackBlatt
TE Cole Hikutini being checked out by trainers. Was getting some first team reps as a second tight end.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Rodarius Williams just broke a pass to the Browns’ JoJo Natson and then stood over Natson and tried to embarrass him. Ref didn’t throw a flag, but Natson didn’t like it, and neither did Giants DBs coach Jerome Henderson #Giants #Browns
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Big Giants play alert: Mike Glennon to Eli Penny slipping outside on a wheel #Giants #Browns
✔
@ZackBlatt
Mike Glennon with a bad interception in team drills. Overthrew David Sills, landed in the chest of a Browns defensive back. #Giants
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants offense moving the ball decently vs. Browns. Daniel Jones connected with Darius Slayton for three straight completions.
LOL.
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants-Browns running 11/11 on parallel fields, 1s on 1s. Will have some highlights later.
Good looks: Jarvis Landry, Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram
1st Giants OL holding its own vs Browns DL w/o Garrett and Clowney
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
First period of team drills comes and go with no major dustups. Rodarius Williams did break up a pass and do an Allen Iverson stepover on JoJo Natsom who was on the ground. Got an earful from Patrick Graham for what would have definitely been a taunting flag.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Daniel Jones looked pretty good to start 11 on 11s against the Browns, I thiught. Heavy dose of Darius Slayton. Was being pressured a little bit too much though.
Almost threw a pick on one play where the protection broke down. #Giants
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Jabrill Pepper would have had 1 sack and possibly 2 if hitting QBs were allowed. Browns busted some long tuns that probably would have been stopped w tackling. Landry made a 1-handed grab.
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Giants have been trying to get the ball in hands of Eli Penny last few weeks. That’s something they have always flirted with in practice and preseason but shied from when it counts.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
Penny caught a long pass from Glennon today btw.
✔
@art_stapleton
Jabrill Peppers very active against his old team. Pulled up on could’ve (and probably would’ve) been a vicious blind side sack of Baker Mayfield.
Peppers came close on a second and in actual game may have finished.
✔
@art_stapleton
Browns TE David Njoku, the pride of Cedar Grove, dominated 1/1 with circus catches against fellow Jersey boys Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan and a spectacular 1-hander vs Xavier McKinney. All had good coverage.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Peart and Gates doing very well.
✔
@art_stapleton
Very good reps for Andrew Thomas and Will Hernandez in first round of OL/DL 1s
Thank you Eric, I am having a real tough time following the tweets with all this garbage discussion.
I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.
I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.
Or, both statements are true?
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Jarvis Landry putting Darnay Holmes on skates. Landry one of today’s standouts #Giants #Browns
I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.
What was contradictory?
I’m starting to believe what most of you have already said - the beat writers don’t know crap about football. We probably need to do a credibility survey for all the beat writers.
That's my issue as well. They really can only comment on the most basic stuff football wise.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
man i love Gates