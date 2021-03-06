Day 2 of Giants-Browns Joint Practices

Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both run like freight trains. Just different up close. Chubb flew around the edge earlier and down sideline. Hunt just barreled into the end zone and knocked Blake Martinez to the ground. So much power #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Azeez Ojulari time in red zone 11/11: sack of Baker Mayfield one play after he drew a holding penalty on Jedrick Wills with a great rush.
Is this concerning? It’s a practice without tackling?!
keep in mind that Nate Solder didn't practice. Normally, he's the LT or RT when one of the starters is out.
The problem is we don’t know how dependable Solder is going to be either. From a health or performance standpoint. Hopefully the year off reenergized him, but the time off could also have the opposite effect
With multiple red flags before the draft on Toney, the DeAndre Baker debacle why take the risk on this kid. Their were safer WR options than Toney
As a Giants fan I hope Toney is the real deal but I have my doubts after 4 months of weird stuff
And the connection between the selections of Baker and Toney is exactly what?
With multiple red flags before the draft on Toney, the DeAndre Baker debacle why take the risk on this kid. Their were safer WR options than Toney
As a Giants fan I hope Toney is the real deal but I have my doubts after 4 months of weird stuff
And the connection between the selections of Baker and Toney is exactly what?
Literally zero, KT is a hard worker and coachable, the red flags on Baker was he were not (and why I questioned the pick at the time with all the talk about culture-and I wanted Byron Murphy) The amount of whining here about a guy going through an injury is ridiculous. It's football, guys get hurt. I just hope it's not a shoulder injury because he has a history there.
I know our offense was dreadful last year, and this year there are still questions that need to be answered regarding our starting QB, the offensive line, and our WR corps. I get that. I get that we need to be efficient on offense as well as explosive. Limit the turnovers, the penalties, the stupid mistakes...keep drives alive, score touchdowns in the red zone. I get all that.
But I still want a defense that scares the shit out of opposing teams, that strikes fear in the hearts of opposing QB's. I want a defense that keeps opposing offensive coordinators up all night, scratching their heads trying to figure out how to beat them. I want a defense that's fierce, that's relentless, that freaking dominates.
In comment 15336444 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote: But the last week really has me concerned. He doesn’t seem to be ready for the show just yet.////
The sack he gave up today he was at LT. That’s not where he’s been playing. He gave up ONE sack last week and did pretty damn ok the rest of the plays. Give the kid some time for crying out loud.
BBS, what you say is what I want to believe, is what I think I believe. Important to realize that he's essentially still a rookie, having played well less than a full season in '20, battling covid and back injury in this camp.
He reminds me a bit of a player I really liked back in Supe 42 year (think it was) who stepped in for Diehl and played well vs. Tampa Bay in WC, Guy Whimper. Long limbed, talented, pretty good feet, small school (as is UConn relative to Div 1), but didn't seem to want to be a pro that much. I think Peart is going to have JJ in his head this season to see what we really have: he has tools, does he have the fire in his belly?
pass blocking ability and I think Wills out and out stinks at tackle. But the fact they are winning their matchups is a sign that they'll be good enough at the very least. I'd be pretty concerned if they weren't performing. Conklin isn't chopped liver in pass pro, but if the majority is happening against Wills, not sure means much. If they can be an out and out good unit this defense can be elite.
linebacker. There seems to be a lot of guys who could be gamers, both inside and outside. I think assembling a final unit there could be tough on the coaching staff. Same with the DBs and WRs. Could Nikos Lalos play TE, lol?
the pass rush, looks like we wrote off Lorenzo Carter too soon.
Last season was so frustrating for Lorenzo Carter and David Sills. Both were primed to have solid seasons after strong training camps only to miss most of the season or in Sills case the entire season.
If Carter breaks out and Ojulari contributes as a rookie this defense could very well be a top 5 unit.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Replying to @ZackBlatt
Matt Peart also got beat on the last play.
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Really ugly series for the Giants offense with an OL of LT Peart, LG Larsen, C Gates, RG Hernandez, RT Slade.
Sack given up by Slade, hold on Slade, short pass to Board, false start by Larsen, short pass to Engram, sack given up by Peart on fourth down.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Giants 2min offensive possession was rough with Thomas and Lemieux on side. Peart-Larsen-Gates-Hernandez-Slade:
Slade allows sack
Slade hold
Dumpoff
Larsen false start
Hernandez rough rep. But Jones hits 88
Peart allows sack (I think) #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both run like freight trains. Just different up close. Chubb flew around the edge earlier and down sideline. Hunt just barreled into the end zone and knocked Blake Martinez to the ground. So much power #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Azeez Ojulari time in red zone 11/11: sack of Baker Mayfield one play after he drew a holding penalty on Jedrick Wills with a great rush.
Is this concerning? It’s a practice without tackling?!
They are still hitting, especially on running plays. It's football, not tag.
They have to make sure they can deal with injuries.
I think in an ideal world, they would want to replace Slade. I'm not sure he even makes the team if they don't add another body.
Quote:
But going into this year a guy like Slade was most likely going to earn a roster spot with his versatility. Right now I think that is very unlikely.
I think in an ideal world, they would want to replace Slade. I'm not sure he even makes the team if they don't add another body.
Agreed.
The problem is we don’t know how dependable Solder is going to be either. From a health or performance standpoint. Hopefully the year off reenergized him, but the time off could also have the opposite effect
✔
@ZackBlatt
Replying to @ZackBlatt
Apparently Sterling Shepard and Troy Hill traded punches.
Huh? The dude is usually one of the most competitive players on the offense year in and out. He dances around and all, but he talks his share of shit too..
Quote:
Usually, he seems like a happy, go-lucky, babyface out there. Nice to see the fire!
Huh? The dude is usually one of the most competitive players on the offense year in and out. He dances around and all, but he talks his share of shit too..
I never said he wasn't competitive. Two different things to me.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Jabrill Peppers has been loudly talking smack.
Malik Jackson: “Why don’t you come over here 21?”
They kept jawing. Judge told Peppers to stop. As he walked away Jackson kept yelling.
Peppers yelled back: “I don’t even know you! Who are you?”
Jackson had to be held back.
LOL...Well, Peppers isn't exactly wrong about not knowing who he is.
As a Giants fan I hope Toney is the real deal but I have my doubts after 4 months of weird stuff
And the connection between the selections of Baker and Toney is exactly what?
That was the aftermath. Shep was far away from the huddle by the time the video took place.
4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.
I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.
Quote:
With multiple red flags before the draft on Toney, the DeAndre Baker debacle why take the risk on this kid. Their were safer WR options than Toney
As a Giants fan I hope Toney is the real deal but I have my doubts after 4 months of weird stuff
And the connection between the selections of Baker and Toney is exactly what?
Literally zero, KT is a hard worker and coachable, the red flags on Baker was he were not (and why I questioned the pick at the time with all the talk about culture-and I wanted Byron Murphy) The amount of whining here about a guy going through an injury is ridiculous. It's football, guys get hurt. I just hope it's not a shoulder injury because he has a history there.
The Rudolph thing is way more concerning than KG and KT, he's going to miss time, how much is the real question.
Quote:
Barkley, Toney
4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.
I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.
**Bangs head against wall. ITS AUGUST. There's a little bit more time to declare if they were "bad signings" no?
We all wish they were practicing..but this overreactive nature by this fan base is exhausting.
Quote:
Barkley, Toney
4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.
I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.
Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.
But I still want a defense that scares the shit out of opposing teams, that strikes fear in the hearts of opposing QB's. I want a defense that keeps opposing offensive coordinators up all night, scratching their heads trying to figure out how to beat them. I want a defense that's fierce, that's relentless, that freaking dominates.
Is that too much to ask for?
No not at all!!
Quote:
In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:
Quote:
Barkley, Toney
4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.
I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.
Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.
22 days until the first game, and these guys can't even practice. I suspect KG will be ready but who knows.
The sack he gave up today he was at LT. That’s not where he’s been playing. He gave up ONE sack last week and did pretty damn ok the rest of the plays. Give the kid some time for crying out loud.
Quote:
In comment 15336434 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:
Quote:
Barkley, Toney
4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.
I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.
Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.
22 days until the first game, and these guys can't even practice. I suspect KG will be ready but who knows.
So let’s just say for our entertainment purposes they ALL miss week one. That equates to “bad signings” in your brain? I think that’s what everyone is trying to figure out here.
Quote: But the last week really has me concerned. He doesn’t seem to be ready for the show just yet.////
The sack he gave up today he was at LT. That’s not where he’s been playing. He gave up ONE sack last week and did pretty damn ok the rest of the plays. Give the kid some time for crying out loud.
He reminds me a bit of a player I really liked back in Supe 42 year (think it was) who stepped in for Diehl and played well vs. Tampa Bay in WC, Guy Whimper. Long limbed, talented, pretty good feet, small school (as is UConn relative to Div 1), but didn't seem to want to be a pro that much. I think Peart is going to have JJ in his head this season to see what we really have: he has tools, does he have the fire in his belly?
Day 2 of Giants-Browns practice full of fights, tension, Daniel Jones TDs (and INTs), defensive dominance, O-Line struggles | 6 observations - ( New Window )
Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.
Link - ( New Window )
Music to my ears
Quote:
Re: Giants defense..
Quote:
Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.
Link - ( New Window )
Music to my ears
If our pass rush is good, along with our DBs...this defense could be elite.
Quote:
Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.
Link - ( New Window )
I particularly like the first comment in the comments section.
“We got ourselves a slice of humble pie today”.
It’s encouraging, if nothing else…
I
Day 2 standouts from joint practices with Browns - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15336468 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Re: Giants defense..
Quote:
Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.
Link - ( New Window )
Music to my ears
If our pass rush is good, along with our DBs...this defense could be elite.
I don't know if I wrote him off, I just never wrote him on. What a gift he would be about now. Same thing with Xman
Quote:
In comment 15336443 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15336434 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:
Quote:
Barkley, Toney
4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.
I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.
Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.
22 days until the first game, and these guys can't even practice. I suspect KG will be ready but who knows.
So let’s just say for our entertainment purposes they ALL miss week one. That equates to “bad signings” in your brain? I think that’s what everyone is trying to figure out here.
Toney, I will cut a break as a rookie.
Golladay and Rudoplh could very well be bad signings based on injury history. They need to get on the field, which neither has done.
Last season was so frustrating for Lorenzo Carter and David Sills. Both were primed to have solid seasons after strong training camps only to miss most of the season or in Sills case the entire season.
If Carter breaks out and Ojulari contributes as a rookie this defense could very well be a top 5 unit.