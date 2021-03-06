for display only
Day 2 of Giants-Browns Joint Practices

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:59 am


Friday, August 20, 2021 (Joint Practice in Cleveland)

Head Coach Joe Judge – Approx. 2:00 p.m.

Practice – 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Players Available – After Practice

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:41 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Replying to @ZackBlatt
Matt Peart also got beat on the last play.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:42 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Really ugly series for the Giants offense with an OL of LT Peart, LG Larsen, C Gates, RG Hernandez, RT Slade.

Sack given up by Slade, hold on Slade, short pass to Board, false start by Larsen, short pass to Engram, sack given up by Peart on fourth down.

Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Giants 2min offensive possession was rough with Thomas and Lemieux on side. Peart-Larsen-Gates-Hernandez-Slade:

Slade allows sack
Slade hold
Dumpoff
Larsen false start
Hernandez rough rep. But Jones hits 88
Peart allows sack (I think) #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice
RE: ...  
Simms11 : 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15336304 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both run like freight trains. Just different up close. Chubb flew around the edge earlier and down sideline. Hunt just barreled into the end zone and knocked Blake Martinez to the ground. So much power #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice

Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Azeez Ojulari time in red zone 11/11: sack of Baker Mayfield one play after he drew a holding penalty on Jedrick Wills with a great rush.


Is this concerning? It’s a practice without tackling?!
Why did Thomas miss last series  
bLiTz 2k : 4:45 pm : link
...I really really hope he was just winded or they wanted a look at Slade with the 1s...but I don't like that at all.
Simms11  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:46 pm : link
Concerning?

They are still hitting, especially on running plays. It's football, not tag.
RE: Why did Thomas miss last series  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15336361 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
...I really really hope he was just winded or they wanted a look at Slade with the 1s...but I don't like that at all.


They have to make sure they can deal with injuries.
Sounds  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:48 pm : link
like a good day for the Giants aside from the offensive line issues at the end with Peart at LT and Slade at RT.
Slade has been nothing better than pathetic going  
robbieballs2003 : 4:50 pm : link
By the camp reports and game. I don't think he was ever this bad but, man, has he done anything well this year?
Again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:54 pm : link
keep in mind that Nate Solder didn't practice. Normally, he's the LT or RT when one of the starters is out.
I know that.  
robbieballs2003 : 4:58 pm : link
But going into this year a guy like Slade was most likely going to earn a roster spot with his versatility. Right now I think that is very unlikely.
RE: I know that.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15336379 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
But going into this year a guy like Slade was most likely going to earn a roster spot with his versatility. Right now I think that is very unlikely.


I think in an ideal world, they would want to replace Slade. I'm not sure he even makes the team if they don't add another body.
RE: RE: I know that.  
robbieballs2003 : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15336380 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15336379 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


But going into this year a guy like Slade was most likely going to earn a roster spot with his versatility. Right now I think that is very unlikely.



I think in an ideal world, they would want to replace Slade. I'm not sure he even makes the team if they don't add another body.


Agreed.
Much  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:02 pm : link
of Slade's career has been spent on Practice Squads (at least 2 years with Texans) and all of last year with Giants. He may be headed there again unless someone else pops free.
RE: Again  
BigBlueShock : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15336374 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
keep in mind that Nate Solder didn't practice. Normally, he's the LT or RT when one of the starters is out.

The problem is we don’t know how dependable Solder is going to be either. From a health or performance standpoint. Hopefully the year off reenergized him, but the time off could also have the opposite effect
Great, Shep got in a fight.  
robbieballs2003 : 5:08 pm : link
Judge ain't gonna be happy.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:08 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Replying to @ZackBlatt
Apparently Sterling Shepard and Troy Hill traded punches.
I like to see that fire from Shep.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:10 pm : link
Usually, he seems like a happy, go-lucky, babyface out there. Nice to see the fire!
RE: I like to see that fire from Shep.  
bLiTz 2k : 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15336392 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Usually, he seems like a happy, go-lucky, babyface out there. Nice to see the fire!


Huh? The dude is usually one of the most competitive players on the offense year in and out. He dances around and all, but he talks his share of shit too..
RE: RE: I like to see that fire from Shep.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15336394 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15336392 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Usually, he seems like a happy, go-lucky, babyface out there. Nice to see the fire!



Huh? The dude is usually one of the most competitive players on the offense year in and out. He dances around and all, but he talks his share of shit too..


I never said he wasn't competitive. Two different things to me.
RE: ...  
montanagiant : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15336326 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
ack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Jabrill Peppers has been loudly talking smack.

Malik Jackson: “Why don’t you come over here 21?”

They kept jawing. Judge told Peppers to stop. As he walked away Jackson kept yelling.

Peppers yelled back: “I don’t even know you! Who are you?”

Jackson had to be held back.

LOL...Well, Peppers isn't exactly wrong about not knowing who he is.
Well Sunday will be interesting...  
j_rud : 5:29 pm : link
Really sounds line theyre holding their own against an expected contender. Love that they're mixing it up tbh. Team has been a doormat for too long.
RE: Can Toney already be in Judge’s doghouse???  
Alan W : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15336199 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
With multiple red flags before the draft on Toney, the DeAndre Baker debacle why take the risk on this kid. Their were safer WR options than Toney
As a Giants fan I hope Toney is the real deal but I have my doubts after 4 months of weird stuff


And the connection between the selections of Baker and Toney is exactly what?
WTH?  
Johnny5 : 5:49 pm : link
That didn't look anything like a fight to me. What a nothingburger... lol. Unless they didn't get it all on film.
RE: WTH?  
robbieballs2003 : 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15336414 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
That didn't look anything like a fight to me. What a nothingburger... lol. Unless they didn't get it all on film.


That was the aftermath. Shep was far away from the huddle by the time the video took place.
The  
AcidTest : 6:18 pm : link
Giants were hurt by the retirements of Fulton and Looney. We definitely need better backup OL, but then so does almost everybody else.
The look on the face of the guy behind Shep and Hill  
j_rud : 6:20 pm : link
is priceless
RE: Golliday, Rudolph  
uther99 : 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:
Quote:
Barkley, Toney

4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.


I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.
RE: RE: Can Toney already be in Judge’s doghouse???  
Zeke's Alibi : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15336404 Alan W said:
Quote:
In comment 15336199 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


With multiple red flags before the draft on Toney, the DeAndre Baker debacle why take the risk on this kid. Their were safer WR options than Toney
As a Giants fan I hope Toney is the real deal but I have my doubts after 4 months of weird stuff




And the connection between the selections of Baker and Toney is exactly what?


Literally zero, KT is a hard worker and coachable, the red flags on Baker was he were not (and why I questioned the pick at the time with all the talk about culture-and I wanted Byron Murphy) The amount of whining here about a guy going through an injury is ridiculous. It's football, guys get hurt. I just hope it's not a shoulder injury because he has a history there.
KG will play week 1, book it.  
Zeke's Alibi : 6:30 pm : link
I think there's a lot of pent up frustration of fans that don't get to see their shiny new toys. Me? Just get out there week 1.

The Rudolph thing is way more concerning than KG and KT, he's going to miss time, how much is the real question.
RE: RE: Golliday, Rudolph  
bLiTz 2k : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15336434 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:


Quote:


Barkley, Toney

4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.




I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.


**Bangs head against wall. ITS AUGUST. There's a little bit more time to declare if they were "bad signings" no?

We all wish they were practicing..but this overreactive nature by this fan base is exhausting.
RE: RE: Golliday, Rudolph  
j_rud : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15336434 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:


Quote:


Barkley, Toney

4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.




I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.


Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.
I was very confident Peart was going to an at least average RT  
JoeyBigBlue : 6:35 pm : link
But the last week really has me concerned. He doesn’t seem to be ready for the show just yet.
RE: I know it's a passing league.  
JCin332 : 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15336353 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I know our offense was dreadful last year, and this year there are still questions that need to be answered regarding our starting QB, the offensive line, and our WR corps. I get that. I get that we need to be efficient on offense as well as explosive. Limit the turnovers, the penalties, the stupid mistakes...keep drives alive, score touchdowns in the red zone. I get all that.

But I still want a defense that scares the shit out of opposing teams, that strikes fear in the hearts of opposing QB's. I want a defense that keeps opposing offensive coordinators up all night, scratching their heads trying to figure out how to beat them. I want a defense that's fierce, that's relentless, that freaking dominates.

Is that too much to ask for?


No not at all!!
RE: RE: RE: Golliday, Rudolph  
uther99 : 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15336443 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15336434 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:


Quote:


Barkley, Toney

4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.




I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.



Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.


22 days until the first game, and these guys can't even practice. I suspect KG will be ready but who knows.
RE: I was very confident Peart was going to an at least average RT  
BigBlueShock : 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15336444 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
But the last week really has me concerned. He doesn’t seem to be ready for the show just yet.

The sack he gave up today he was at LT. That’s not where he’s been playing. He gave up ONE sack last week and did pretty damn ok the rest of the plays. Give the kid some time for crying out loud.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Golliday, Rudolph  
BigBlueShock : 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15336452 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15336443 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15336434 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:


Quote:


Barkley, Toney

4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.




I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.



Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.



22 days until the first game, and these guys can't even practice. I suspect KG will be ready but who knows.

So let’s just say for our entertainment purposes they ALL miss week one. That equates to “bad signings” in your brain? I think that’s what everyone is trying to figure out here.
RE: RE: I was very confident Peart was going to an at least average RT  
ColHowPepper : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15336453 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15336444 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote: But the last week really has me concerned. He doesn’t seem to be ready for the show just yet.////

The sack he gave up today he was at LT. That’s not where he’s been playing. He gave up ONE sack last week and did pretty damn ok the rest of the plays. Give the kid some time for crying out loud.
BBS, what you say is what I want to believe, is what I think I believe. Important to realize that he's essentially still a rookie, having played well less than a full season in '20, battling covid and back injury in this camp.

He reminds me a bit of a player I really liked back in Supe 42 year (think it was) who stepped in for Diehl and played well vs. Tampa Bay in WC, Guy Whimper. Long limbed, talented, pretty good feet, small school (as is UConn relative to Div 1), but didn't seem to want to be a pro that much. I think Peart is going to have JJ in his head this season to see what we really have: he has tools, does he have the fire in his belly?
NJ.com  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:05 pm : link
report...
Day 2 of Giants-Browns practice full of fights, tension, Daniel Jones TDs (and INTs), defensive dominance, O-Line struggles | 6 observations - ( New Window )
From browns beat reporter  
bLiTz 2k : 7:07 pm : link
Re: Giants defense..

Quote:

Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: From browns beat reporter  
BigBlueShock : 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15336468 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Re: Giants defense..



Quote:



Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.

Link - ( New Window )

Music to my ears
RE: RE: From browns beat reporter  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15336472 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15336468 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


Re: Giants defense..



Quote:



Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.

Link - ( New Window )


Music to my ears


If our pass rush is good, along with our DBs...this defense could be elite.
RE: From browns beat reporter  
BigBlueShock : 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15336468 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Re: Giants defense..



Quote:



Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.

Link - ( New Window )

I particularly like the first comment in the comments section.

“We got ourselves a slice of humble pie today”.

It’s encouraging, if nothing else…

I
Regarding  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:16 pm : link
the pass rush, looks like we wrote off Lorenzo Carter too soon.
Giants.com  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:18 pm : link
....
Day 2 standouts from joint practices with Browns - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: From browns beat reporter  
Bill L : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15336475 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15336472 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15336468 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


Re: Giants defense..



Quote:



Zac Jackson
@AkronJackson
·
3h
The Giants pass rush is pretty good.

Link - ( New Window )


Music to my ears



If our pass rush is good, along with our DBs...this defense could be elite.
it might be that one is good *because* of the other.
I'm not surprised the edge is doing well, Conklin ins't known for his  
Zeke's Alibi : 7:55 pm : link
pass blocking ability and I think Wills out and out stinks at tackle. But the fact they are winning their matchups is a sign that they'll be good enough at the very least. I'd be pretty concerned if they weren't performing. Conklin isn't chopped liver in pass pro, but if the majority is happening against Wills, not sure means much. If they can be an out and out good unit this defense can be elite.
RE: Regarding  
Bill in UT : 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15336480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the pass rush, looks like we wrote off Lorenzo Carter too soon.


I don't know if I wrote him off, I just never wrote him on. What a gift he would be about now. Same thing with Xman
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Golliday, Rudolph  
uther99 : 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15336455 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15336452 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 15336443 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15336434 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 15336339 NewBlue said:


Quote:


Barkley, Toney

4 guys who should contribute a lot this season, but won't play at least until the final per-season game next week.




I'd be surprised if 2 of the 4 play week 1. KG, KT and KR are looking like bad signings.



Looking like bad signings? We are literally 2 weeks into the season. Everyone wants to see the new pieces but good god man, take a breather.



22 days until the first game, and these guys can't even practice. I suspect KG will be ready but who knows.


So let’s just say for our entertainment purposes they ALL miss week one. That equates to “bad signings” in your brain? I think that’s what everyone is trying to figure out here.


Toney, I will cut a break as a rookie.

Golladay and Rudoplh could very well be bad signings based on injury history. They need to get on the field, which neither has done.
I'm really intrigued by our situation at  
Bill in UT : 8:07 pm : link
linebacker. There seems to be a lot of guys who could be gamers, both inside and outside. I think assembling a final unit there could be tough on the coaching staff. Same with the DBs and WRs. Could Nikos Lalos play TE, lol?
RE: Regarding  
Jay on the Island : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15336480 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the pass rush, looks like we wrote off Lorenzo Carter too soon.

Last season was so frustrating for Lorenzo Carter and David Sills. Both were primed to have solid seasons after strong training camps only to miss most of the season or in Sills case the entire season.

If Carter breaks out and Ojulari contributes as a rookie this defense could very well be a top 5 unit.
