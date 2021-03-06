Giants resting most of their starters on Sunday

The #Giants will not play QB Daniel Jones or most of their starters, including the offensive line, in their preseason game Sunday vs. Cleveland. This after they got in a good week of work during joint practices with the #Browns.
We keep hearing how important it is for an offensive line to gel through playing together, and yet they'll sit and watch until the regular season starts and we'll see the same shit show as last year. Sorry, but the offense needs to be out there to start putting together a semblance of an NFL offense. I don't care if it's against backups. The offense needs to build some confidence with game success, not just from practice.
This. The more reps the OL can get as a unit, the better, imo. The rest of the team, not as important
Some of these guys playing in this game may be starters
The oline played in game one and got some reps, and maybe they will play some today maybe not. I think we will see the starting oline and maybe some subbing for a few servers. As for skill players , Barkley and Golladay weren’t going to play no matter what so there is that.
I would like to see Jones for a series but it’s risky against some backup doing something stupid trying to stand out.
against the Browns backups would make any difference. So why risk injury. The coaches are likely seeing all they need to right now in practice, this is why they hold joint practices with other teams. To simulate more of a real game.
However, like last week, I am sure there will be lots on here who disagree with me.
Agreed... this is just fans wanting to see something that is not there. How many times do we have to go through this, pre season is MEANINGLESS. we have gone into the season UNDEFEATED and ended up 4-12. Lost all of the games and one the division. These games mean nothing.
I don't care if they win or lose. I care that some crucial positions won't have a single game rep after 2 games. The OL was horrendous for years and this unit hasn't ever played together as a unit, for example. Q
Except they have played together through numerous practice sessions and scrimmages.
Again, these preseason games are not real games. Pretty clear The giants and many other teams put more stock in the practices and scrimmages than these preseason affairs.
Daniel jones shredded the jets in his first preseason action, back in 2019.
That’s not a knock on Jones, but this shit means nothing. All you’re looking at is talent in a vacuum. There’s no carryover to the regular season. Never has been.
Exactly, it's a good barometer whether guys belong in the league or not, but outside of that, cmon. There's a reason a majority of these young coaches hold all their guys out. Shortening to 3 preseason and extending the regular has made it even more apparent. Preseason is cool for fans because we don't get to see these guys everyday, but the coaches do, and it's not like anyone is scheming or throwing anything out there, outside for a few rookie QBs to get them a little confidence.
fine. We have one less preseason game, we're already nicked up, and we need to get more playing time for players who are competing for the final spots at their respective positions. That is especially true of the WRs and LBs.
Tend to agree with Ivan here; there was no tackling, to the ground, scrimmages at 75% or 80%? The intensity seemed in part informed by the trash talk and skirmishes by a few on each team, which led some here to think it was because Browns didn't expect the Giants to 'be so tough'? In a semi-contact scrimmage? Maybe the trash talk, skirmishes were a bit of pent up cabin fever post-lockdown (we're not post yet, unfortunately) and three weeks of confinement in camp vs your own guys?
No tackling, yes, but WRs, for example, were running their routes at max, not 75% speed. And when the WRs are at max,the DBs have to be as well.
You can only stress fast-twitch muscles to the max so many times within a certain time period before you are asking for trouble. And conditioning/muscle building occurs during recovery, not during stress.
Jones could be out there today because he was just taking snaps. But not much point having him out there without the rest of the starters.
RE: RE: RE: Personally I don't think playing the starters for a few drives
What do you mean no REPS? we are getting reps against ones in joint practice. You want reps against 3rd stringers in a pre season game?
RE: RE: Their offense will be out of sync to start the season.
Holy shit... they are getting reps.
RE: RE: RE: Their offense will be out of sync to start the season.
Yes they are. And training camp is the same as league games, so no problem. My bad
I might - might - buy sitting him out again. But that hasn't been the case to date. Not close.
So he needs to play. And we need to quit being so delicate with this guy.
He just hasn't done enough when the lights have been on to justify less reps. This is a critical third year. His ass needs to play. And play often with his OL and his skill players.
First off your opinion is worthless because you can't stand Jones period. Anything you say after that is meaningless. You don't care if plays a ton or not at all, you already believe he is not the answer.
Second, this narrative that Jones has to play is beyond stupid. Why? The Browns aren't playing their 1's so anything Jones does will be tempered by the fact that our 1's would have done whatever vs their 2's. Add in the fact that our #1 WR, #1 RB, our #1 draft pick (WR), our #2 TE would not be playing and you get a very odd and less than real game situation.
This Jones hate is fucking stupid at this point. A LOT of teams are now using practice as their barometer and the games as backup developing and weeding out. With 17 real games I see teams taking what they learned from last year (no games) and applying it to this year.
The expectation of starters playing need to be tempt down.
It's more important to get back ups and rookies time.
The O-line works together in practice and works through stunts etc. They should be prepared to meet anything they see if they practice correctly.
Let the kids go out and get game reps.
It's 2021 these players are training all year round they don't need to get in game shape unless they are coming off injury.
The fans expectations of these games is too high.
This is a contact sport not baseball or basketball were the risk of injuries is much lower.
Every game puts heavy wear on a players body.
The NFL is to blame for hyping these games up and making Season ticket holders pay as part of their packages.
Some of you people better get used to this, all the young coaches
This is not a team that’s a lock for double digit wins. Therefore every game matters. I’ve heard people say that the first few games will be preseason-like; which is crazy to think for a team that won 6 games last year. You have to hit week one ready to go! Yet I bet that the team, coaches and players will say as much. Again for a team that’s probably going to have to scrap to get into the playoffs is hard to understand.
If Daniel Jones was a proven commodity I could understand him sitting.
Please, look league wide, the football is garbage week 1 and 2 and generally gets cleaned up by week 3. Just because you win doesn't mean you are playing good football and fucking preseason snaps aren't going to help you. It just doesn't have the same intensity or complex schemes that the regular season does.
RE: RE: Some of you people better get used to this, all the young coaches
favor joint practices over the preseason. It's really that simple, and it's not hard to understand why.
Jesus, even fucking Dan Campbell does, and if a meathead like that sees no purpose in preseason, there isn't.
Made me laugh.
It's interesting to watch the armchairs/talking heads get so worked up about decisions made by football coaches.
And yet, Pat Mahomes and Andy Reid see value in preseason reps. The only thing I’m saying is that it’s not fair to paint this as “.everyone agrees this is the best way as there are definitely differing schools of thought.
Personally, Daniel Jones - to me - benefits from every chance to see the field and work on his flaws such as pocket awareness. I’d rather see him play portions of every preseason game for that reason. I just think that a young QB with consistency issues should play more, not less.
RE: RE: RE: Some of you people better get used to this, all the young coaches
Personally, Daniel Jones - to me - benefits from every chance to see the field and work on his flaws such as pocket awareness. I’d rather see him play portions of every preseason game for that reason. I just think that a young QB with consistency issues should play more, not less.
favor joint practices over the preseason. It's really that simple, and it's not hard to understand why.
Jesus, even fucking Dan Campbell does, and if a meathead like that sees no purpose in preseason, there isn't.
And every year, people die on the hill that preseason game reps serve a critical purpose. They can't point to coaches or players thinking that's the case, but they hammer it home as if every rep is a good rep to have.
So is it about winning or looking good? I understand that early in the year you are working things out, but not taking advantage of the preseason to be best prepared to win week one is not a good look for a 6 win team. My points are 1) this team needs to take advantage of every week so saying that the first few weeks are preseason-like is not something they can afford to do, and 2) I don’t want to hear excuses for missed tackles/lack of timing/etc. because the team has not prepared for game speed. While preseason games from an intensity perspective are obviously less intense from the regular season, they aren’t doing a lot, if any live tackling in practice. So preseason do offer them an opportunity to work the kinks out in a real game environment.
But despite the objections of those who are simply incapable of finding fault with anything the Giants do, it doesn't make you a bad person or poor fan to disagree with the decision not to at least give the starting offense a series or two today.
Besides potential injury, what's the downside? And if avoiding injury is the rationale, why bother playing in the 3rd preseason game?
It isn't a matter of defending the team on this. Fans overrate the meaning of preseason and because they do, they come to the conclusion that if players aren't playing that there is some tangible impact going forward.
Coaches and players in the NFL disagree with that. It has been said very clearly by both Stefanski and Judge that they felt the two teams had meaningful joint practices that didn't require many starters playing in this game. Because fans think there's a lot of meaning in the preseason games is really the only reason we hear these calls for starters to play
I find plenty of fault with the organization, less so recently, but this is asinine.
It's about load management, we have another joint practice week coming up and then two weeks off. Risk vs (extremely minimal reward). Want to get the guys out there used to tackling and getting tackled and get them out. That's pretty much the only value. Last thing you want is someone fumbling a ball or something because they haven't been really, really hit or tackled yet.
Remember Saquons first touch back? The guy that almost never fumbles fumbled.
Nobody ever said that there’s anything wrong with disagreeing with the team. The issue is fans don’t realize that they are sitting on their asses drinking a 30 pack of PBRs every Sunday WATCHING football for a reason. Throw your fits all you want. Not only doesn’t it change anything, but I’m going to go ahead and assume the coaching staff that has been with the team the entire preseason is a bit more prepared to decide what they want to get out of this game. But feel free, call up the Giants and discuss your concerns. Im sure they haven’t thought about the positives and negatives of resting players yet, so they’d be glad to hear from you
The thing about this is, fans KNOW they don’t have a clue what is and isn’t best for the team. They just want to see the starters play for their own entertainment. So they disguise it as “they need reps!”. It’s been a long off season and fans are getting antsy. I just wish they’d come out and say it rather than acting like they are qualified to make that decision
RE: RE: If Jones was coming off even a good year...
Two quick replies.
One - I haven't given up on Jones. It seems you are mixing me up with other critics of Jones. However, I do think he hasn't played well to date and it's time to prove whether he is the answer at QB this year (although I wouldn't be surprised if he gets another year to showcase).
Two - I don't hate Jones. But I absolutely dislike the way he has played since we drafted him.
and there are some comments above that state being disappointed because they want to see the starters.
I get that - I just wish more people look around the league and see the indifference to the preseason games - and a lot of attention on the joint practices and scrimmages.
Not wanting to disappoint fans shouldn't be any objective of the staffs around the league.
I can actually respect just sayinig being dissappointed or I want to be entertained or some shit along those lines. What is blowing my mind is that playing starters against the Browns in week 2 preseason is going to have an appreciable effect on what goes on once it counts. Of course there will be revisionist history here regardless what happens unless we go out and score a TD on the first drive, it's hilariously predictable.
Book it. First sack given up - "See the rust on everyone! Idiotic not to have more preseason reps".
I think coaches put more emphasis on the intra-squad practices, where they can work on situational football. The OL gets plenty of opportunity to gel there.
I get it, we’re all itching for football, but I don’t see the benefit of Andrew Thomas or Daniel Jones playing against Browns scrubs. The last thing you want is a guy simply trying to make the roster making a dirty hit.
If there wasn't a certain segment of the fanbase who used the lack of preseason last year to handwave away the poor results.
In the span of 12 months it went from critically important to not at all
Because there were no joint practices and the offseason stuff was virtual, which ate into the practice time they were given, barely any padded practices etc. Not because they didn't play preseason games. Were you not paying attention last year?
But if they are gonna make the season ticket holders pay full price for these games, there has to be some kind of accountability for the BS product they put on the field. Not that it matters for this away game, but either they reduce the cost of these games or make some feeble attempt to play some starters.
But if they are gonna make the season ticket holders pay full price for these games, there has to be some kind of accountability for the BS product they put on the field. Not that it matters for this away game, but either they reduce the cost of these games or make some feeble attempt to play some starters.
The NFLPA will likely block any attempt to “make” players play preseason games to make fans happy. Players don’t get paid for preseason game appearances so there’s effectively no way to do this unless something new is agreed upon in the CBA.
That said I do think season ticket holders should be able to forego buying the preseason games, that’s kinda bullshit.
But if they are gonna make the season ticket holders pay full price for these games, there has to be some kind of accountability for the BS product they put on the field. Not that it matters for this away game, but either they reduce the cost of these games or make some feeble attempt to play some starters.
The NFLPA will likely block any attempt to “make” players play preseason games to make fans happy. Players don’t get paid for preseason game appearances so there’s effectively no way to do this unless something new is agreed upon in the CBA.
That said I do think season ticket holders should be able to forego buying the preseason games, that’s kinda bullshit.
It's all just baked into the price they'll make you pay anyway. They'd just raise regular season tickets to offset the difference.
Quote:
But this is going to be tough to watch.
Pretty easy solution for that.
Not looking for a “solution”. It’s Giants football, I’m watching the entire damn thing. I enjoy watching the young guys more than some I guess. Plus I’m a glutton for punishment.
I kind of expected this decision.
I guess, the same will occur next week after 2 days of practice with NE, but they see no value in playing in games?
I guess in Joe Judge we trust.
Not sure if it was the '86 team but I seem to remember losing all of our pre-season games in a season where we won the superbowl.
Fans have an imperfect understanding of what pre-season is for.
Quote:
That’s not a knock on Jones, but this shit means nothing. All you’re looking at is talent in a vacuum. There’s no carryover to the regular season. Never has been.
Yea that’s not it at all.
That’s not a knock on Jones, but this shit means nothing. All you’re looking at is talent in a vacuum. There’s no carryover to the regular season. Never has been.
Never has been isn’t accurate I’m sure there was more carry over in the 70s - 90s but times have changed.
Quote:
Yea that’s not it at all.
Does djm stand for Daniel Jones's Mom, btw? ;)
That’s not a knock on Jones, but this shit means nothing. All you’re looking at is talent in a vacuum. There’s no carryover to the regular season. Never has been.
Exactly, it's a good barometer whether guys belong in the league or not, but outside of that, cmon. There's a reason a majority of these young coaches hold all their guys out. Shortening to 3 preseason and extending the regular has made it even more apparent. Preseason is cool for fans because we don't get to see these guys everyday, but the coaches do, and it's not like anyone is scheming or throwing anything out there, outside for a few rookie QBs to get them a little confidence.
There is still 3 weeks to go until the season.
Tend to agree with Ivan here; there was no tackling, to the ground, scrimmages at 75% or 80%? The intensity seemed in part informed by the trash talk and skirmishes by a few on each team, which led some here to think it was because Browns didn't expect the Giants to 'be so tough'? In a semi-contact scrimmage? Maybe the trash talk, skirmishes were a bit of pent up cabin fever post-lockdown (we're not post yet, unfortunately) and three weeks of confinement in camp vs your own guys?
No tackling, yes, but WRs, for example, were running their routes at max, not 75% speed. And when the WRs are at max,the DBs have to be as well.
You can only stress fast-twitch muscles to the max so many times within a certain time period before you are asking for trouble. And conditioning/muscle building occurs during recovery, not during stress.
Jones could be out there today because he was just taking snaps. But not much point having him out there without the rest of the starters.
What do you mean no REPS? we are getting reps against ones in joint practice. You want reps against 3rd stringers in a pre season game?
Holy shit... they are getting reps.
Holy shit... they are getting reps.
Yes they are. And training camp is the same as league games, so no problem. My bad
It's more important to get back ups and rookies time.
The O-line works together in practice and works through stunts etc. They should be prepared to meet anything they see if they practice correctly.
Let the kids go out and get game reps.
It's 2021 these players are training all year round they don't need to get in game shape unless they are coming off injury.
The fans expectations of these games is too high.
This is a contact sport not baseball or basketball were the risk of injuries is much lower.
Every game puts heavy wear on a players body.
The NFL is to blame for hyping these games up and making Season ticket holders pay as part of their packages.
Jesus, even fucking Dan Campbell does, and if a meathead like that sees no purpose in preseason, there isn't.
It's interesting to watch the armchairs/talking heads get so worked up about decisions made by football coaches.
Please, look league wide, the football is garbage week 1 and 2 and generally gets cleaned up by week 3. Just because you win doesn't mean you are playing good football and fucking preseason snaps aren't going to help you. It just doesn't have the same intensity or complex schemes that the regular season does.
Made me laugh.
It's interesting to watch the armchairs/talking heads get so worked up about decisions made by football coaches.
And yet, Pat Mahomes and Andy Reid see value in preseason reps. The only thing I’m saying is that it’s not fair to paint this as “.everyone agrees this is the best way as there are definitely differing schools of thought.
Personally, Daniel Jones - to me - benefits from every chance to see the field and work on his flaws such as pocket awareness. I’d rather see him play portions of every preseason game for that reason. I just think that a young QB with consistency issues should play more, not less.
Personally, Daniel Jones - to me - benefits from every chance to see the field and work on his flaws such as pocket awareness. I’d rather see him play portions of every preseason game for that reason. I just think that a young QB with consistency issues should play more, not less.
Because they didn't have joint practice! Jesus.
Our last ranked offense and regressive QB need all the reps they can get. Jones hasn't earned any fucking rest.
Jesus, even fucking Dan Campbell does, and if a meathead like that sees no purpose in preseason, there isn't.
And every year, people die on the hill that preseason game reps serve a critical purpose. They can't point to coaches or players thinking that's the case, but they hammer it home as if every rep is a good rep to have.
So is it about winning or looking good? I understand that early in the year you are working things out, but not taking advantage of the preseason to be best prepared to win week one is not a good look for a 6 win team. My points are 1) this team needs to take advantage of every week so saying that the first few weeks are preseason-like is not something they can afford to do, and 2) I don’t want to hear excuses for missed tackles/lack of timing/etc. because the team has not prepared for game speed. While preseason games from an intensity perspective are obviously less intense from the regular season, they aren’t doing a lot, if any live tackling in practice. So preseason do offer them an opportunity to work the kinks out in a real game environment.
Our last ranked offense and regressive QB need all the reps they can get. Jones hasn't earned any fucking rest.
Good thing it’s not up to you to decide who the hell has and “hasn’t earned any fucking rest”. But I’m sure the coaching staff will ask for your input next time. Their bad.
It isn't a matter of defending the team on this. Fans overrate the meaning of preseason and because they do, they come to the conclusion that if players aren't playing that there is some tangible impact going forward.
Coaches and players in the NFL disagree with that. It has been said very clearly by both Stefanski and Judge that they felt the two teams had meaningful joint practices that didn't require many starters playing in this game. Because fans think there's a lot of meaning in the preseason games is really the only reason we hear these calls for starters to play
I find plenty of fault with the organization, less so recently, but this is asinine.
It's about load management, we have another joint practice week coming up and then two weeks off. Risk vs (extremely minimal reward). Want to get the guys out there used to tackling and getting tackled and get them out. That's pretty much the only value. Last thing you want is someone fumbling a ball or something because they haven't been really, really hit or tackled yet.
Remember Saquons first touch back? The guy that almost never fumbles fumbled.
This is becoming the new norm.
Nobody ever said that there’s anything wrong with disagreeing with the team. The issue is fans don’t realize that they are sitting on their asses drinking a 30 pack of PBRs every Sunday WATCHING football for a reason. Throw your fits all you want. Not only doesn’t it change anything, but I’m going to go ahead and assume the coaching staff that has been with the team the entire preseason is a bit more prepared to decide what they want to get out of this game. But feel free, call up the Giants and discuss your concerns. Im sure they haven’t thought about the positives and negatives of resting players yet, so they’d be glad to hear from you
It isn't a matter of defending the team on this. Fans overrate the meaning of preseason and because they do, they come to the conclusion that if players aren't playing that there is some tangible impact going forward.
Coaches and players in the NFL disagree with that. It has been said very clearly by both Stefanski and Judge that they felt the two teams had meaningful joint practices that didn't require many starters playing in this game. Because fans think there's a lot of meaning in the preseason games is really the only reason we hear these calls for starters to play
The thing about this is, fans KNOW they don’t have a clue what is and isn’t best for the team. They just want to see the starters play for their own entertainment. So they disguise it as “they need reps!”. It’s been a long off season and fans are getting antsy. I just wish they’d come out and say it rather than acting like they are qualified to make that decision
Two quick replies.
One - I haven't given up on Jones. It seems you are mixing me up with other critics of Jones. However, I do think he hasn't played well to date and it's time to prove whether he is the answer at QB this year (although I wouldn't be surprised if he gets another year to showcase).
Two - I don't hate Jones. But I absolutely dislike the way he has played since we drafted him.
I get that - I just wish more people look around the league and see the indifference to the preseason games - and a lot of attention on the joint practices and scrimmages.
Not wanting to disappoint fans shouldn't be any objective of the staffs around the league.
I get that - I just wish more people look around the league and see the indifference to the preseason games - and a lot of attention on the joint practices and scrimmages.
Not wanting to disappoint fans shouldn't be any objective of the staffs around the league.
I can actually respect just sayinig being dissappointed or I want to be entertained or some shit along those lines. What is blowing my mind is that playing starters against the Browns in week 2 preseason is going to have an appreciable effect on what goes on once it counts. Of course there will be revisionist history here regardless what happens unless we go out and score a TD on the first drive, it's hilariously predictable.
I can actually respect just sayinig being dissappointed or I want to be entertained or some shit along those lines. What is blowing my mind is that playing starters against the Browns in week 2 preseason is going to have an appreciable effect on what goes on once it counts. Of course there will be revisionist history here regardless what happens unless we go out and score a TD on the first drive, it's hilariously predictable.
Book it. First sack given up - "See the rust on everyone! Idiotic not to have more preseason reps".
I think coaches put more emphasis on the intra-squad practices, where they can work on situational football. The OL gets plenty of opportunity to gel there.
I get it, we’re all itching for football, but I don’t see the benefit of Andrew Thomas or Daniel Jones playing against Browns scrubs. The last thing you want is a guy simply trying to make the roster making a dirty hit.
In the span of 12 months it went from critically important to not at all
I'm pretty sure the emphasis was that training camp was woefully impacted. I don't think there were many complaints about not having the games themselves.
Creating a straw man here isn't very helpful
Because there were no joint practices and the offseason stuff was virtual, which ate into the practice time they were given, barely any padded practices etc. Not because they didn't play preseason games. Were you not paying attention last year?
The NFLPA will likely block any attempt to “make” players play preseason games to make fans happy. Players don’t get paid for preseason game appearances so there’s effectively no way to do this unless something new is agreed upon in the CBA.
That said I do think season ticket holders should be able to forego buying the preseason games, that’s kinda bullshit.
It's all just baked into the price they'll make you pay anyway. They'd just raise regular season tickets to offset the difference.
I'm pretty sure the emphasis was that training camp was woefully impacted. I don't think there were many complaints about not having the games themselves.
Creating a straw man here isn't very helpful
While the focus was mainly on lack of camp/practice, no preseason was often brought up too.
IMV throwing bullpens is great, but it's not the same as live hitting.
I admitted that I was wrong on the value of pre-season games, but let us not act as if that was an outlandish claim.