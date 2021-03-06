New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns Game Discussion

Return Kicks/punts - That's what he does best. He very athletic; the flying leap catch that he made was a thing of beauty. The other was the pass that Lewerke tried to get to him (just as a defensive lineman clobbered him) was going to be a TD.
The player who really cemented a position for him today is Sills. He can't get down the field but he's crafty, good hands, and very agile. He reminds me a lot of ex Seattle great Steve Largent.
It was.
Quote:
comments make it seem like Glennon played poorly today
Some of the people making these comments are not watching the game.
Some of the people making these comments are from people who have never seen Mike Glennon in a regular season NFL game?
Who besides Sills is standout today?
Raymond Johnson.
Who besides Sills is standout today?
Glennon looked decent, not standout but he was solid.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Hate to see this. Young TE Rysen John, who has shown some promise, appeared to injure his right ankle with 14 seconds left. John able to walk off with minimal assistance though.
I thought Glennon was much better than last week.
Giants need to pray for health on both along fronts because the backups look ewww.
Made some very nice throws!!!
I thought the same.
I like what I saw. He showed more today than Thorson ever did.
Only if you look at the passing game. In the other requisite of a TE's skillset, he excels at the EE School of pass and inline blocking, i.e., he is atrocious.
Quote:
But Lewerke looks like a competent QB.
I like what I saw. He showed more today than Thorson ever did.
He’s appears to be a good 3rdQB/PS QB. He is competent enough to allow for the players around him to be properly evaluated. That’s harder to find than you’d think (Tanney, Thorson, etc)
He walked off on his own. I don’t think that’s a tear. Perhaps a strain of some sort.