New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2021 10:52 am
Engram?  
Route 9 : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
Nice pass. Pathetic drop.
We’re the PI?  
Simms11 : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
Bachman f that up
RE: Wow  
AcidTest : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15338372 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Great throw there.


It was.
Kid John is 6’7  
UberAlias : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
.
Bachman screwed Lewerki there  
PatersonPlank : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
.
John definetly  
beatrixkiddo : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
Has talent as a recieving weapon over the middle.
RE: RE: Some of these..  
trueblueinpw : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15338358 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15338355 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


comments make it seem like Glennon played poorly today



Some of the people making these comments are not watching the game.


Some of the people making these comments are from people who have never seen Mike Glennon in a regular season NFL game?
RE: I missed a lot of the game  
BillT : 8/22/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15338375 SGMen said:
Quote:
As I read this thread and see some social media posts, it appears this defense came to play and our passing game needs work.

I didn't read of any major injuries to key players and that is the biggest blessing.

Who besides Sills is standout today?

Raymond Johnson.
Lewerke looking fairly good for a guy just  
Simms11 : 8/22/2021 3:58 pm : link
picked up a week ago
Lewerke  
Mike in NY : 8/22/2021 3:58 pm : link
Looks better than Thorson
Pettis  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/22/2021 3:58 pm : link
Doesn’t get his head around quickly enough
#44  
Route 9 : 8/22/2021 3:59 pm : link
Oh look Bradshaw is back
That..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2021 3:59 pm : link
should have been an offsides call
Torn achilles...  
EricJ : 8/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
..
Oh come on!!!  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
John  
AcidTest : 8/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
is hurt at a meaningless point in a meaningless game.
RE: I missed a lot of the game  
RCPhoenix : 8/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15338375 SGMen said:
Quote:
As I read this thread and see some social media posts, it appears this defense came to play and our passing game needs work.

I didn't read of any major injuries to key players and that is the biggest blessing.

Who besides Sills is standout today?


Glennon looked decent, not standout but he was solid.
Damn it! John was looking good at TE.....  
Simms11 : 8/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
Rudolph needs to get back soon
Rysen John  
jvm52106 : 8/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
is down and that sucks..
FMIC  
Giant John : 8/22/2021 4:00 pm : link
I was looking for the flag.
Geez..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2021 4:01 pm : link
this isn't good - but you can stash John on IR if it is a serious injury
Shit  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 4:01 pm : link
Of course it’s Rysen John.
John  
AcidTest : 8/22/2021 4:01 pm : link
was limping, but he walked off with just a little assistance.
72  
Hilary : 8/22/2021 4:01 pm : link
72 Jackson Barton has played very well. Could be part of the depth team needs.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2021 4:01 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Hate to see this. Young TE Rysen John, who has shown some promise, appeared to injure his right ankle with 14 seconds left. John able to walk off with minimal assistance though.
Fuck! of all players to go down.  
beatrixkiddo : 8/22/2021 4:02 pm : link
TE is getting real thin as well
What's  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/22/2021 4:02 pm : link
The story on John ?
Kick the FG!  
PatersonPlank : 8/22/2021 4:02 pm : link
.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2021 4:02 pm : link
John got hurt on the previous play. He was limping. I don't think this is a major injury.
You guys DIDN'T BELIEVE.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/22/2021 4:03 pm : link
.
That was a great game.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2021 4:03 pm : link
A lot of guys separated themselves today.
RE: Torn achilles...  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/22/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15338394 EricJ said:
Quote:
..
fuck yyou
I wish they were down by 1-2  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 4:03 pm : link
It would be a nice way to showcase Santoso.
We can definitely start to look at projected 53 man rosters now  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2021 4:04 pm : link
.
Call me crazy  
Danny Kanell : 8/22/2021 4:04 pm : link
But Lewerke looks like a competent QB.
Not bad from Lewerke after only  
eric2425ny : 8/22/2021 4:04 pm : link
being on the team for a week.
Think Eric is on the  
Dave on the UWS : 8/22/2021 4:04 pm : link
money. Tried to tough out the ankle.
Damn.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8/22/2021 4:05 pm : link
Lewerke showed a live arm that I don’t remember from his days with Sparty.

I thought Glennon was much better than last week.

Giants need to pray for health on both along fronts because the backups look ewww.
The third string QB  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/22/2021 4:05 pm : link
Came on. Looked pretty rough and then got some rhythm going
RE: Call me crazy  
M.S. : 8/22/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15338417 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
But Lewerke looks like a competent QB.

Made some very nice throws!!!
RE: That..  
Optimus-NY : 8/22/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15338392 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
should have been an offsides call


I thought the same.
John's injury...  
JohnG in Albany : 8/22/2021 4:10 pm : link
did look like it could be an achilles.

Sure hope not.

RE: Call me crazy  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15338417 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
But Lewerke looks like a competent QB.

I like what I saw. He showed more today than Thorson ever did.
Lewerke  
JohnG in Albany : 8/22/2021 4:11 pm : link
He did show some decent "stuff" today.
RE: Damn it! John was looking good at TE.....  
ColHowPepper : 8/22/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15338398 Simms11 said...

Only if you look at the passing game. In the other requisite of a TE's skillset, he excels at the EE School of pass and inline blocking, i.e., he is atrocious.
RE: John's injury...  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/22/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15338442 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
did look like it could be an achilles.

Sure hope not.
he walked off the last 10 yards without help
Brightwell  
ColHowPepper : 8/22/2021 4:17 pm : link
difficult assessment, many breakdowns on his runs (Johns for one), showed good hands, not much elusiveness or escapability as a RB. Think PS
Don't understand why they're not having Pettis ...  
Manny in CA : 8/22/2021 4:34 pm : link

Return Kicks/punts - That's what he does best. He very athletic; the flying leap catch that he made was a thing of beauty. The other was the pass that Lewerke tried to get to him (just as a defensive lineman clobbered him) was going to be a TD.

The player who really cemented a position for him today is Sills. He can't get down the field but he's crafty, good hands, and very agile. He reminds me a lot of ex Seattle great Steve Largent.
RE: RE: Call me crazy  
Breeze_94 : 8/22/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15338444 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15338417 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


But Lewerke looks like a competent QB.


I like what I saw. He showed more today than Thorson ever did.


He’s appears to be a good 3rdQB/PS QB. He is competent enough to allow for the players around him to be properly evaluated. That’s harder to find than you’d think (Tanney, Thorson, etc)
RE: John's injury...  
Simms11 : 8/22/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15338442 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
did look like it could be an achilles.

Sure hope not.


He walked off on his own. I don’t think that’s a tear. Perhaps a strain of some sort.
