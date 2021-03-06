for display only
New York Giants - Cleveland Browns Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2021 4:05 pm
....
RE: Starting a 2nd round pick in Ojulari  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2021 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15338605 ghost718 said:
Quote:
I already used dubious,I'll go with doo doo decision making.


I really have no idea what this is supposed to mean. That they shouldn't play Ojulari or that he was a bad draft pick?
The lowlight  
Reale01 : 8/22/2021 6:13 pm : link
On one play near the end Anderson, Downs, and Beal all missed the tackle.

My assessment:
Cole has a chance but most likely for PS. I think he will clear waivers.
The aforementioned Anderson, Beal, and Downs are in trouble.
I don't think Pettis did enough vs Cleveland reserves.
The OL was not horrible as we thought it might be.
Harris and Coughlin have looked good.
Q Wilson is a keeper assuming he does well on specials.
RE: RE: Starting a 2nd round pick in Ojulari  
ghost718 : 8/22/2021 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15338609 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I really have no idea what this is supposed to mean. That they shouldn't play Ojulari or that he was a bad draft pick?


How many 2nd round pass rushers have started on a defense.
What???  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2021 6:19 pm : link
So Ojulari shouldn't start because he's a 2nd rounder? That might be one of the oddest comments I've heard.

Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?
RE: I only watched a little of 2nd and 3qtr so who in this game  
Johnny5 : 8/22/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15338542 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
helped win themselves a job as a backup OL?

Harrison looked really good. He's a keeper for sure.
RE: RE: Harris' name showed up a couple of times today too.  
Reale01 : 8/22/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15338437 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15338435 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I stated in the other thread, now is as good as any time to start predicting the final 53. I think it became a lot clearer today. Some guys really separated themselves.



Robbie, I didn't think Harris played well today. But again, I'll have to look at the tape.


I agree w Robbie He set a nice edge on one play and had good pressure on another. I have not looked into the game in detail though.
RE: What???  
ghost718 : 8/22/2021 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15338618 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
So Ojulari shouldn't start because he's a 2nd rounder? That might be one of the oddest comments I've heard.

Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?


Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.
RE: RE: RE: Starting a 2nd round pick in Ojulari  
uther99 : 8/22/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15338615 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338609 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


I really have no idea what this is supposed to mean. That they shouldn't play Ojulari or that he was a bad draft pick?



How many 2nd round pass rushers have started on a defense.


Michael Strahan comes to mind
Strahan did not start as a rookie  
ghost718 : 8/22/2021 6:29 pm : link
.
RE: I wonder if Matt Cole is a sleeper  
Reale01 : 8/22/2021 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15338508 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
He seems like a Joe Judge guy. Gunner and ST standout, WR and he can play corner in a pinch. He’ll do whatever it takes to help the team.


I think PS for him. Pretty sure he will clear waivers.
Not getting the Pettis love  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/22/2021 6:33 pm : link
I saw two passes that sailed by him because he didn't get his head around in time. He looks like an uber-athletic guy that really doesn't understand/process the game well/fast enough. He will have the occasional "wow" play, but has no consistency to his game so that you can depend upon him.
RE: RE: What???  
Reale01 : 8/22/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15338623 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338618 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


So Ojulari shouldn't start because he's a 2nd rounder? That might be one of the oddest comments I've heard.

Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?



Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.


Strahan was round 2, Osi round 3.
RE: RE: RE: What???  
Reale01 : 8/22/2021 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15338633 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338623 ghost718 said:


Quote:


In comment 15338618 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


So Ojulari shouldn't start because he's a 2nd rounder? That might be one of the oddest comments I've heard.

Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?



Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.



Strahan was round 2, Osi round 3.


Tuck was round 3 or 4.
RE: RE: RE: What???  
Jim in Tampa : 8/22/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15338633 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338623 ghost718 said:


Quote:


In comment 15338618 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


So Ojulari shouldn't start because he's a 2nd rounder? That might be one of the oddest comments I've heard.

Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?



Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.



Strahan was round 2, Osi round 3.

Osi was also in RD 2 actually
RE: RE: RE: RE: What???  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15338636 Reale01 said:
Quote:



Tuck was round 3 or 4.

Tuck was in round 3, Osi and Strahan were 2nd round picks.
ColHowPepper  
Jerry K : 8/22/2021 6:47 pm : link
I thought the DB hit Bachman across the face just before the ball arrived. At first I though it was a bad drop by Bachman but on second look it should have been defensive PI.
Past history is very relevant about who starts today.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2021 6:53 pm : link
Holy fuckin shit.
Downs  
uther99 : 8/22/2021 6:53 pm : link
reminds me of Unga, but worse
RE: Downs  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15338644 uther99 said:
Quote:
reminds me of Unga, but worse


I love when the main job of a LB is to tackle and he can't. It's fuckin insane how he keeps hanging on.
RE: RE: Downs  
uther99 : 8/22/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15338645 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338644 uther99 said:


Quote:


reminds me of Unga, but worse



I love when the main job of a LB is to tackle and he can't. It's fuckin insane how he keeps hanging on.


Yeah, I could basically do what Downs is doing. Recognize the play extremely late and then slowly pursue
RE: RE: Downs  
M.S. : 8/22/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15338645 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338644 uther99 said:


Quote:


reminds me of Unga, but worse



I love when the main job of a LB is to tackle and he can't. It's fuckin insane how he keeps hanging on.

Not for long. His game today is on tape.
RE: RE: RE: Downs  
BigBlueShock : 8/22/2021 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15338650 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15338645 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15338644 uther99 said:


Quote:


reminds me of Unga, but worse



I love when the main job of a LB is to tackle and he can't. It's fuckin insane how he keeps hanging on.


Not for long. His game today is on tape.

He’s got plenty of game tape. Almost all of it is dreadful. Yet, he’s still on the roster
RE: Strahan did not start as a rookie  
Vanzetti : 8/22/2021 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15338625 ghost718 said:
Quote:
.


I think that 1992 defense had a little better personnel up front than this one
Ghost- you do realize  
Dave on the UWS : 8/22/2021 7:20 pm : link
that Ojulari was in the conversation by some at 11 and again at 20. He slid to rd 2 because of “concerns” ( unfounded) about a high school knee injury. He’s a first rd talent. Do your homework next time.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m wondering if Coughlin’s pass rushing skills  
John In CO : 8/22/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15338548 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15338531 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15338523 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15338519 M.S. said:


Quote:



Leads to X-man getting cut?


Ummmmm…..No. X-man player pretty well today I thought.


He got some pass pressure but all he has to show today is one tackle. And he got out on his back, flailing to contain a sweep to the left. He was a liability in the run game his rookie year. Looked the same today.


Fair enough. Not saying he’s an pro bowler but he’s among the top four on our OLB squad. He not getting cut. Plenty of room for he and Coughlin.


Just for the record....Ximines had 2 tackles, one solo, one sack and THREE qb hits.....not bad at all!
RE: I’m open to being called nuts for saying this  
Spider56 : 8/22/2021 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15338601 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
But after watching Johnson and Moa the past couple of weeks and knowing what the depth chart looks like, am I the only one who would be okay trading BJ Hill straight up for a guard?


I may be nuts too but I was thinking the same thing ...Hill may have reached his peak and those other 2 show potential. If not a guard, then maybe a draft pick.
RE: Ghost- you do realize  
ghost718 : 8/22/2021 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15338665 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
that Ojulari was in the conversation by some at 11 and again at 20. He slid to rd 2 because of “concerns” ( unfounded) about a high school knee injury. He’s a first rd talent. Do your homework next time.


The league is littered with first round talents taken after the first round.Some might have been at the time of draft,others never were.I don't think Ojulari is what you claim.11th overall? Yeah right
I think one thing most would agree with  
Gman11 : 8/22/2021 7:33 pm : link
by and large preseason games suck.
RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15338680 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338665 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


that Ojulari was in the conversation by some at 11 and again at 20. He slid to rd 2 because of “concerns” ( unfounded) about a high school knee injury. He’s a first rd talent. Do your homework next time.



The league is littered with first round talents taken after the first round.Some might have been at the time of draft,others never were.I don't think Ojulari is what you claim.11th overall? Yeah right


Again - what does it matter where he was taken? I'm more bewildered that you think it is a bad decision to start him, not because of his talent, but because of his draft position. Just a really odd take.
RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
ghost718 : 8/22/2021 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15338687 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Again - what does it matter where he was taken? I'm more bewildered that you think it is a bad decision to start him, not because of his talent, but because of his draft position. Just a really odd take.


Not just because of where he was taken.I figured it was strong evidence to show that the decision itself,is odd.And it's not the first one for Joe Judge,won't be the last either.
I thought  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2021 7:46 pm : link
he was joking. If he's not, this is absurd.

The best player plays. There are tons of examples of Giant draft picks who have played and started because they were the better player.

If Ojulari is the better player on opening day, he probably will start. If not, he will have to wait.

How is this an issue?

Did you have a problem when Chris Snee started?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
bLiTz 2k : 8/22/2021 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15338694 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338687 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


Again - what does it matter where he was taken? I'm more bewildered that you think it is a bad decision to start him, not because of his talent, but because of his draft position. Just a really odd take.



Not just because of where he was taken.I figured it was strong evidence to show that the decision itself,is odd.And it's not the first one for Joe Judge,won't be the last either.


This is a horrible take.
Really weird take  
darren in pdx : 8/22/2021 7:57 pm : link
but feel like the dude is just doubling down.

Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2021 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15338694 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338687 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


Again - what does it matter where he was taken? I'm more bewildered that you think it is a bad decision to start him, not because of his talent, but because of his draft position. Just a really odd take.



Not just because of where he was taken.I figured it was strong evidence to show that the decision itself,is odd.And it's not the first one for Joe Judge,won't be the last either.


"Strong evidence" WTF??

It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.

It's a very bad stance.
RE: Really weird take  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15338704 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
but feel like the dude is just doubling down.

Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.


Exactly. The list is long!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
ghost718 : 8/22/2021 8:06 pm : link
In comment 15338706 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
"Strong evidence" WTF??

It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.

It's a very bad stance.


Now you're starting to twist what I said.2nd round pass rusher now becomes 2nd round pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2021 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15338714 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338706 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


"Strong evidence" WTF??

It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.

It's a very bad stance.



Now you're starting to twist what I said.2nd round pass rusher now becomes 2nd round pick.


So your evidence which you did not show and asked others to prove is limited to one team our of 32 drafting one position out of probably about 16? Way to narrow down the field and not be open. I guess a 2nd round pass rusher on another team who starts doesn't count because he doesn't play at MetLife. Seems very logical.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
BigBlueShock : 8/22/2021 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15338714 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338706 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


"Strong evidence" WTF??

It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.

It's a very bad stance.



Now you're starting to twist what I said.2nd round pass rusher now becomes 2nd round pick.

No offense, but reading your posts over the past few weeks, you don’t seem very bright.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15338714 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338706 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


"Strong evidence" WTF??

It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.

It's a very bad stance.



Now you're starting to twist what I said.2nd round pass rusher now becomes 2nd round pick.

Oshane Ximines was a 3rd round pass rusher who started several games during his rookie season. WTF does it matter where Ojulari was taken? The best player will start and if you are a real fan you will hope that Ojulari wins the job because it will mean that he earned it.

Last season we had 6th and 7th round pass rushers starting at times.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
ghost718 : 8/22/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15338717 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
So your evidence which you did not show and asked others to prove is limited to one team our of 32 drafting one position out of probably about 16? Way to narrow down the field and not be open. I guess a 2nd round pass rusher on another team who starts doesn't count because he doesn't play at MetLife. Seems very logical.


That's not how I phrased it.I added the Giants to make it easier.Did you just jump into the conversation or what?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2021 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15338725 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338717 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


So your evidence which you did not show and asked others to prove is limited to one team our of 32 drafting one position out of probably about 16? Way to narrow down the field and not be open. I guess a 2nd round pass rusher on another team who starts doesn't count because he doesn't play at MetLife. Seems very logical.



That's not how I phrased it.I added the Giants to make it easier.Did you just jump into the conversation or what?


No, I was always here. You added the Giants to make it easier? Lol. No, you made it the Giants to fit your ridiculous take.
RE: Really weird take  
Breeze_94 : 8/22/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15338704 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
but feel like the dude is just doubling down.

Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.


I actually can't think of the last time a second round pick didn't start or at least play a significant role?
RE: Disappointed in Odenigbo  
Breeze_94 : 8/22/2021 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15338599 Des51 said:
Quote:
this game, a couple of times he was too focused on the QB and totally ignored the run.


Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.
RE: RE: Really weird take  
Angel Eyes : 8/22/2021 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15338743 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338704 darren in pdx said:


Quote:


but feel like the dude is just doubling down.

Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.



I actually can't think of the last time a second round pick didn't start or at least play a significant role?

Clint Sintim.
RE:Really weird take  
ColHowPepper : 8/22/2021 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15338747 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15338743 Breeze_94 said:I actually can't think of the last time a second round pick didn't start or at least play a significant role?/////////

Clint Sintim.
Brutal pick; former Ass't Coach Al Groh as UVa HC reco to JR. Yes, there was injury once at NYG, but he was brutally slow, no instincts, no pop, even before
RE: RE: Disappointed in Odenigbo  
BillT : 8/22/2021 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15338745 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338599 Des51 said:


Quote:


this game, a couple of times he was too focused on the QB and totally ignored the run.



Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.

It not an either/or. Odenigbo is a LB and Johnson, who I think is a lock, is a DE.
RE: RE: Disappointed in Odenigbo  
AcidTest : 8/22/2021 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15338745 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338599 Des51 said:


Quote:


this game, a couple of times he was too focused on the QB and totally ignored the run.



Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.


I'm not going to call you crazy.
RE: RE: Disappointed in Odenigbo  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 9:04 pm : link
In comment 15338745 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338599 Des51 said:


Quote:


this game, a couple of times he was too focused on the QB and totally ignored the run.



Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.

IMO Raymond Johnson has already won a roster spot. I expect Odenigbo to make it also because of his run stopping ability. He is also versatile as he can play both 3-4 OLB and 4-3 DE.
The team as a whole looked better this week...  
EricJ : 8/22/2021 9:20 pm : link
I think the practices vs the Browns were a good thing for us.
RE: The team as a whole looked better this week...  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15338772 EricJ said:
Quote:
I think the practices vs the Browns were a good thing for us.

I think so too. I look forward to this weeks practices vs the Patriots. Hopefully there are no injuries.
