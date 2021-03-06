New York Giants - Cleveland Browns Post-Game Discussion

On one play near the end Anderson, Downs, and Beal all missed the tackle.
My assessment:
Cole has a chance but most likely for PS. I think he will clear waivers.
The aforementioned Anderson, Beal, and Downs are in trouble.
I don't think Pettis did enough vs Cleveland reserves.
The OL was not horrible as we thought it might be.
Harris and Coughlin have looked good.
Q Wilson is a keeper assuming he does well on specials.
I saw two passes that sailed by him because he didn't get his head around in time. He looks like an uber-athletic guy that really doesn't understand/process the game well/fast enough. He will have the occasional "wow" play, but has no consistency to his game so that you can depend upon him.
that Ojulari was in the conversation by some at 11 and again at 20. He slid to rd 2 because of “concerns” ( unfounded) about a high school knee injury. He’s a first rd talent. Do your homework next time.
Ummmmm…..No. X-man player pretty well today I thought.
He got some pass pressure but all he has to show today is one tackle. And he got out on his back, flailing to contain a sweep to the left. He was a liability in the run game his rookie year. Looked the same today.
Fair enough. Not saying he’s an pro bowler but he’s among the top four on our OLB squad. He not getting cut. Plenty of room for he and Coughlin.
Just for the record....Ximines had 2 tackles, one solo, one sack and THREE qb hits.....not bad at all!
The league is littered with first round talents taken after the first round.Some might have been at the time of draft,others never were.I don't think Ojulari is what you claim.11th overall? Yeah right
Again - what does it matter where he was taken? I'm more bewildered that you think it is a bad decision to start him, not because of his talent, but because of his draft position. Just a really odd take.
Not just because of where he was taken.I figured it was strong evidence to show that the decision itself,is odd.And it's not the first one for Joe Judge,won't be the last either.
Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.
"Strong evidence" WTF??
It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.
It's a very bad stance.
Now you're starting to twist what I said.2nd round pass rusher now becomes 2nd round pick.
So your evidence which you did not show and asked others to prove is limited to one team our of 32 drafting one position out of probably about 16? Way to narrow down the field and not be open. I guess a 2nd round pass rusher on another team who starts doesn't count because he doesn't play at MetLife. Seems very logical.
Oshane Ximines was a 3rd round pass rusher who started several games during his rookie season. WTF does it matter where Ojulari was taken? The best player will start and if you are a real fan you will hope that Ojulari wins the job because it will mean that he earned it.
Last season we had 6th and 7th round pass rushers starting at times.
That's not how I phrased it.I added the Giants to make it easier.Did you just jump into the conversation or what?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ghost- you do realize
No, I was always here. You added the Giants to make it easier? Lol. No, you made it the Giants to fit your ridiculous take.
I actually can't think of the last time a second round pick didn't start or at least play a significant role?
I actually can't think of the last time a second round pick didn't start or at least play a significant role?
I really have no idea what this is supposed to mean. That they shouldn't play Ojulari or that he was a bad draft pick?
How many 2nd round pass rushers have started on a defense.
Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?
Harrison looked really good. He's a keeper for sure.
I stated in the other thread, now is as good as any time to start predicting the final 53. I think it became a lot clearer today. Some guys really separated themselves.
Robbie, I didn't think Harris played well today. But again, I'll have to look at the tape.
I agree w Robbie He set a nice edge on one play and had good pressure on another. I have not looked into the game in detail though.
Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?
Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.
I really have no idea what this is supposed to mean. That they shouldn't play Ojulari or that he was a bad draft pick?
How many 2nd round pass rushers have started on a defense.
Michael Strahan comes to mind
I think PS for him. Pretty sure he will clear waivers.
So Ojulari shouldn't start because he's a 2nd rounder? That might be one of the oddest comments I've heard.
Exactly what round is suitable to start at EDGE?
Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.
Strahan was round 2, Osi round 3.
Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.
Strahan was round 2, Osi round 3.
Tuck was round 3 or 4.
Not about what round is suitable.It's about it doesn't happen very often.In fact, try and find another case like this in Giants history.
Strahan was round 2, Osi round 3.
Osi was also in RD 2 actually
Tuck was round 3 or 4.
Tuck was in round 3, Osi and Strahan were 2nd round picks.
I love when the main job of a LB is to tackle and he can't. It's fuckin insane how he keeps hanging on.
reminds me of Unga, but worse
I love when the main job of a LB is to tackle and he can't. It's fuckin insane how he keeps hanging on.
Yeah, I could basically do what Downs is doing. Recognize the play extremely late and then slowly pursue
reminds me of Unga, but worse
I love when the main job of a LB is to tackle and he can't. It's fuckin insane how he keeps hanging on.
Not for long. His game today is on tape.
Not for long. His game today is on tape.
He’s got plenty of game tape. Almost all of it is dreadful. Yet, he’s still on the roster
I think that 1992 defense had a little better personnel up front than this one
Fair enough. Not saying he’s an pro bowler but he’s among the top four on our OLB squad. He not getting cut. Plenty of room for he and Coughlin.
Just for the record....Ximines had 2 tackles, one solo, one sack and THREE qb hits.....not bad at all!
I may be nuts too but I was thinking the same thing ...Hill may have reached his peak and those other 2 show potential. If not a guard, then maybe a draft pick.
The league is littered with first round talents taken after the first round.Some might have been at the time of draft,others never were.I don't think Ojulari is what you claim.11th overall? Yeah right
Again - what does it matter where he was taken? I'm more bewildered that you think it is a bad decision to start him, not because of his talent, but because of his draft position. Just a really odd take.
Not just because of where he was taken.I figured it was strong evidence to show that the decision itself,is odd.And it's not the first one for Joe Judge,won't be the last either.
The best player plays. There are tons of examples of Giant draft picks who have played and started because they were the better player.
If Ojulari is the better player on opening day, he probably will start. If not, he will have to wait.
How is this an issue?
Did you have a problem when Chris Snee started?
This is a horrible take.
Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.
"Strong evidence" WTF??
It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.
It's a very bad stance.
Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.
Exactly. The list is long!
It is an odd decision to have a 2nd round pick be a starter? There is nothing strange, nor unprecedented about it - even if you keep repeating that there is.
It's a very bad stance.
Now you're starting to twist what I said.2nd round pass rusher now becomes 2nd round pick.
So your evidence which you did not show and asked others to prove is limited to one team our of 32 drafting one position out of probably about 16? Way to narrow down the field and not be open. I guess a 2nd round pass rusher on another team who starts doesn't count because he doesn't play at MetLife. Seems very logical.
No offense, but reading your posts over the past few weeks, you don’t seem very bright.
Oshane Ximines was a 3rd round pass rusher who started several games during his rookie season. WTF does it matter where Ojulari was taken? The best player will start and if you are a real fan you will hope that Ojulari wins the job because it will mean that he earned it.
Last season we had 6th and 7th round pass rushers starting at times.
That's not how I phrased it.I added the Giants to make it easier.Did you just jump into the conversation or what?
No, I was always here. You added the Giants to make it easier? Lol. No, you made it the Giants to fit your ridiculous take.
Recent 2nd round picks on the Giants who started or got significant playing time: Will Hernandez, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sterling Shepard, Landon Collins, Weston Richburg, Johnathan Hankins, Rueben Randle, Linval Joseph, Will Beatty, Terrell Thomas, Steve Smith, Corey Webster, Chris Snee...Xavier McKinney would be on that list if he hadn't been injured most of last year.
I actually can't think of the last time a second round pick didn't start or at least play a significant role?
Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.
I actually can't think of the last time a second round pick didn't start or at least play a significant role?
Clint Sintim.
Clint Sintim.
this game, a couple of times he was too focused on the QB and totally ignored the run.
Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.
It not an either/or. Odenigbo is a LB and Johnson, who I think is a lock, is a DE.
this game, a couple of times he was too focused on the QB and totally ignored the run.
Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.
I'm not going to call you crazy.
this game, a couple of times he was too focused on the QB and totally ignored the run.
Have not been impressed with him whatsoever. Call me crazy but I'd rather keep Raymond Johnson.
IMO Raymond Johnson has already won a roster spot. I expect Odenigbo to make it also because of his run stopping ability. He is also versatile as he can play both 3-4 OLB and 4-3 DE.
I think so too. I look forward to this weeks practices vs the Patriots. Hopefully there are no injuries.