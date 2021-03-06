What positions are you looking to upgrade on the waiver wire

?
Obviously we're always looking to improve our roster and to get better, but we have some positions where we lack quality depth. The most notable is on the interior of the O-Line. Harrison is fine as a backup, but I think we could definitely upgrade over Wiggins and Slade.
Other than the IOL, what other positions are you looking to upgrade?
Quote:
Other than that, nothing sticks out to me
TE can use a body as well
Yeah, maybe. I like Engram and Smith, with Penny and/or Rysen John as the FB/H-Back. I don't think we're going to find an upgrade over Kaden Smith on the waiver wire. He's solid, IMO.
I actually think there are going to be really tough cuts on this roster pretty much everywhere else. I don't know how many clear upgrades are going to be on the open market after cuts..
It's not like 2018 where the depth was so bad that they signed like a dozen guys from other teams after cuts. The talent level on most of the roster is significantly better, which is a very good thing.
I'm keeping a close eye on Buffalo. I am hoping that they keep just two QB's and waive Jake Fromm. If Fromm becomes available I hope that the Giants put in a claim.
Quote:
I know it’s unlikely somebody decent shakes loose, but I’m not convinced Glennon could win a game for us if necessary.
After Oline, there isn't anything that stands out to me. Ragland looked slow so maybe an upgrade at ILB shakes free from another roster.
RB3 as someone mentioned...there has been a ton of RB's around that leagues that have impressed. Miami has a few guys, Kelly for the Browns, Mekhi Sargent.
I know that they would likely pass on Fromm as they want only two QB's on the roster but I personally feel that it would be worth it to keep 3 QB's for a year or until Fromm is completely comfortable in the offense. Then next year they could keep just Fromm as the only backup to Jones.
No more, there are a few who will get cut, that we may be able to use, like TE Johnny Stanton - he's a hard-nosed player tht at can do everything.
RB John Kelly is SOLID. I think he's just as good as Booker, better than Clement and certainly better than the rest on our roster.
Other good ones include LB Joe Jackson, WR Hodge, QB Lauletta, LB AJ Green, T Senat
Quote:
I know it’s unlikely somebody decent shakes loose, but I’m not convinced Glennon could win a game for us if necessary.
Or maybe Lauletta will become available
Perhaps the Giants can acquire OL help in exchange for Santoso as other posters have suggested.
No thanks, there were reports that the coaching staff wasn't thrilled with Lauletta off the field.
Matt Barkley is a more interesting option if the Giants wanted to add another backup QB.
Why keep them all in your pocket, if the right guy(s) are there for the taking (via trade) THIS year ? ...
Two #1s, #2, two #3s, two #4s, #5, #6, #7.
Quote:
I heard Lauletta now has Waze in his car and should be able to find his way to the stadium on time
Quote:
In comment 15338763 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
I heard Lauletta now has Waze in his car and should be able to find his way to the stadium on time
hahaha
Quote:
problem is that we have a low waiver wire claim, and we're looking for OL help, which everyone wants.
Agreed. If we want decent OL help, it will likely take a trade.
Quote:
You're right but if people are looking for an upgrade over Lemieux or Hernandez via trade they will be disappointed. I think that those two will be solid for the Giants this season but I would like to see them add a solid backup in case of injuries.
Jonotthan Harrison looked good at center today and it would be comforting to know that he could step in and start if there is an injury at guard and the Giants want to move Gates over.
Ted Larsen was pretty solid today considering he's only been practicing for a week. I'm curious to see how many backup OL the Giants keep because as of now the only two locks are Solder and Harrison. Are both Larsen and Wiggins going to make the team or are they battling for one roster spot?
I don't think there is room at CB for a claim. They already have Bradberry, Jackson, Holmes, Robinson as locks plus Rodarius Williams, Josh Jackson, and Keion Crossen competing for 1 spot possibly two if they decide to keep an extra for ST. Also Logan Ryan and Julian Love can both play CB which lessens the need for keeping an extra CB.
I am sure there are, but I can't think of any, so before I come up with some kind of wish list of positions I think the Giants need to upgrade, I just want some sense for what is realistic.
I’m with you. I hear about getting waiver wire guys but I don’t see it really happen. My memory isn’t what it once was but I can’t really remember one. I could certainly be wrong.
Depends how you classify claims (those that were on cut down day or at other times or signed off practice squads) but short answer yes. From the 2 SB teams I believe Madison Hedgecock and Kevin Boothe were probably the 2 most prominent who had nice careers here.
I think Derrick Ward, Will Blackmon, Bear Pascoe, and Jake Ballard were also waiver claims (or poached PS'ers). Devin Thomas was pretty good as a special teamer for a year or two. Even Cody Core a couple years ago was a decent claim.
Also a few years back we cut James Jones who ended up back in GB and had a pretty good year. Same with Romeo Okwara and Darian Thompson.
Domenik Hixon and Kevin Boothe were a couple more.
(i know some of these are cuts, some trades, and some practice squad moves but I think all fit the overall premise of teams finding available talent in Aug/Sept as teams maneuver their 53 man rosters).
Do we want to lose a known commodity for an unknown?
I rather trade were the Giants are overloaded (corners and safeties) for more proven talent IOL or blocking TE
Thanks, Boothe is a good example, he didn't contribute when he was claimed (2007), but he stuck around and did contribute to a SB.
Pascoe a good one too.
Ballard was a NYG UDFA signing
Blackmon was signed after an October workout
Hedgecock was waived and claimed but not what Anakim is referring to IMO, he was waived after week 1 games.
anyway, just helps set expectations when contributions are rare, sometimes people get all excited about late round picks, and they're lottery tickets, probably like most waiver claims I guess.
but on occasion you hit on a Darius Slayton/Tae Crowder/David Tyree/Ahmad Bradshaw that sticks for a while.
that's why as a strategy I'm very much a fan of trading 6th/7th rd picks for the Yiadom/Jackson types. Generally speaking the trade route gets a player who has at least had NFL reps and usually there's some kind of connection to a coaching staff that gives some hope scheme fit can improve outcome. I have a lot more faith in those types contributing than a Gary Brightwell type who may never get a regular season carry here or elsewhere.
I would trade a 6th or 7th round pick all day for a known commodity player.
The odds of a 6th or even a 7th round pick becoming an NFL regular (not even a star) are long odds. I don't know the player you get back has much better odds, but usually you have a better idea what you're getting.
Against the run like Carl Banks.
Don’t really have a lot of cap room for many trades above vet min and even then we’d need to free up some for contingency. Atm we’ve got about $2.4m