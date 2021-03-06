for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What positions are you looking to upgrade on the waiver wire

Anakim : 8/22/2021 7:19 pm
?


Obviously we're always looking to improve our roster and to get better, but we have some positions where we lack quality depth. The most notable is on the interior of the O-Line. Harrison is fine as a backup, but I think we could definitely upgrade over Wiggins and Slade.


Other than the IOL, what other positions are you looking to upgrade?
Just the OL..  
Big Blue '56 : 8/22/2021 7:21 pm : link
Other than that, nothing sticks out to me
Interior o-l depth. I'd like a better backup qb, but I doubt we find  
Ira : 8/22/2021 7:23 pm : link
him on the waiver wire.
RE: Just the OL..  
GoDeep13 : 8/22/2021 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15338666 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Other than that, nothing sticks out to me
TE can use a body as well
RE: RE: Just the OL..  
Anakim : 8/22/2021 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15338672 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15338666 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Other than that, nothing sticks out to me

TE can use a body as well


Yeah, maybe. I like Engram and Smith, with Penny and/or Rysen John as the FB/H-Back. I don't think we're going to find an upgrade over Kaden Smith on the waiver wire. He's solid, IMO.
RB  
DavidinBMNY : 8/22/2021 7:30 pm : link
Clement Is a bottom of the roster rub. He’s fine but they can do better.
Not just a TE  
Gman11 : 8/22/2021 7:34 pm : link
but one that can block.
A depth piece on the OL  
bLiTz 2k : 8/22/2021 7:46 pm : link
would certainly be ideal, we can all agree there.

I actually think there are going to be really tough cuts on this roster pretty much everywhere else. I don't know how many clear upgrades are going to be on the open market after cuts..

It's not like 2018 where the depth was so bad that they signed like a dozen guys from other teams after cuts. The talent level on most of the roster is significantly better, which is a very good thing.
Backup QB.  
RDJR : 8/22/2021 8:15 pm : link
I know it’s unlikely somebody decent shakes loose, but I’m not convinced Glennon could win a game for us if necessary.
Guard  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 8:16 pm : link
and if Rysen John and Hikutini are out for an extended period I would also add TE to the list.
RE: Backup QB.  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15338722 RDJR said:
Quote:
I know it’s unlikely somebody decent shakes loose, but I’m not convinced Glennon could win a game for us if necessary.

I'm keeping a close eye on Buffalo. I am hoping that they keep just two QB's and waive Jake Fromm. If Fromm becomes available I hope that the Giants put in a claim.
RE: RE: Backup QB.  
Giantimistic : 8/22/2021 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15338724 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15338722 RDJR said:


Quote:


I know it’s unlikely somebody decent shakes loose, but I’m not convinced Glennon could win a game for us if necessary.


I'm keeping a close eye on Buffalo. I am hoping that they keep just two QB's and waive Jake Fromm. If Fromm becomes available I hope that the Giants put in a claim.


Although would be nice I do not see this as a possibility. The Giants will only go with 2 qbs and a practice squad qb. The backup qb I believe at this time they really want a veteran.
Oline  
Breeze_94 : 8/22/2021 8:33 pm : link
Right now, Solder is the only depth guy that looks to be nfl caliber...maybe Harrison

After Oline, there isn't anything that stands out to me. Ragland looked slow so maybe an upgrade at ILB shakes free from another roster.

RB3 as someone mentioned...there has been a ton of RB's around that leagues that have impressed. Miami has a few guys, Kelly for the Browns, Mekhi Sargent.



RE: RE: RE: Backup QB.  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15338731 Giantimistic said:
Quote:

I'm keeping a close eye on Buffalo. I am hoping that they keep just two QB's and waive Jake Fromm. If Fromm becomes available I hope that the Giants put in a claim.



Although would be nice I do not see this as a possibility. The Giants will only go with 2 qbs and a practice squad qb. The backup qb I believe at this time they really want a veteran.

I know that they would likely pass on Fromm as they want only two QB's on the roster but I personally feel that it would be worth it to keep 3 QB's for a year or until Fromm is completely comfortable in the offense. Then next year they could keep just Fromm as the only backup to Jones.
Simple, upgrade posters  
plato : 8/22/2021 8:35 pm : link
.
Remember when the Cleveland Browns was Siberia ?  
Manny in CA : 8/22/2021 8:58 pm : link

No more, there are a few who will get cut, that we may be able to use, like TE Johnny Stanton - he's a hard-nosed player tht at can do everything.

RB John Kelly is SOLID. I think he's just as good as Booker, better than Clement and certainly better than the rest on our roster.

Other good ones include LB Joe Jackson, WR Hodge, QB Lauletta, LB AJ Green, T Senat
In fact ...  
Manny in CA : 8/22/2021 9:03 pm : link
I think Kelly is worth a 6th or 7th round draft pick.
The  
AcidTest : 8/22/2021 9:04 pm : link
problem is that we have a low waiver wire claim, and we're looking for OL help, which everyone wants.
RE: RE: Backup QB.  
Bill in UT : 8/22/2021 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15338724 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15338722 RDJR said:


Quote:


I know it’s unlikely somebody decent shakes loose, but I’m not convinced Glennon could win a game for us if necessary.


I'm keeping a close eye on Buffalo. I am hoping that they keep just two QB's and waive Jake Fromm. If Fromm becomes available I hope that the Giants put in a claim.


Or maybe Lauletta will become available
RE: The  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15338762 AcidTest said:
Quote:
problem is that we have a low waiver wire claim, and we're looking for OL help, which everyone wants.

Perhaps the Giants can acquire OL help in exchange for Santoso as other posters have suggested.
RE: RE: RE: Backup QB.  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15338763 Bill in UT said:
Quote:


Or maybe Lauletta will become available

No thanks, there were reports that the coaching staff wasn't thrilled with Lauletta off the field.

Matt Barkley is a more interesting option if the Giants wanted to add another backup QB.
The Giants have ten 2022 draft picks ....  
Manny in CA : 8/22/2021 9:12 pm : link

Why keep them all in your pocket, if the right guy(s) are there for the taking (via trade) THIS year ? ...

Two #1s, #2, two #3s, two #4s, #5, #6, #7.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Backup QB.  
Bill in UT : 8/22/2021 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15338767 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15338763 Bill in UT said:


Quote:




Or maybe Lauletta will become available


No thanks, there were reports that the coaching staff wasn't thrilled with Lauletta off the field.

Matt Barkley is a more interesting option if the Giants wanted to add another backup QB.


I heard Lauletta now has Waze in his car and should be able to find his way to the stadium on time
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Backup QB.  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15338770 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15338767 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15338763 Bill in UT said:


Quote:




Or maybe Lauletta will become available


No thanks, there were reports that the coaching staff wasn't thrilled with Lauletta off the field.

Matt Barkley is a more interesting option if the Giants wanted to add another backup QB.



I heard Lauletta now has Waze in his car and should be able to find his way to the stadium on time

hahaha
RE: RE: The  
AcidTest : 8/22/2021 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15338764 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15338762 AcidTest said:


Quote:


problem is that we have a low waiver wire claim, and we're looking for OL help, which everyone wants.


Perhaps the Giants can acquire OL help in exchange for Santoso as other posters have suggested.


Agreed. If we want decent OL help, it will likely take a trade.
OL  
BigBlueinDE : 8/22/2021 9:32 pm : link
help. If an edge or cb shakes loose you'd have to look at that as well, I'd think.
RE: RE: RE: The  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15338774 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15338764 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 15338762 AcidTest said:


Quote:


problem is that we have a low waiver wire claim, and we're looking for OL help, which everyone wants.


Perhaps the Giants can acquire OL help in exchange for Santoso as other posters have suggested.



Agreed. If we want decent OL help, it will likely take a trade.

You're right but if people are looking for an upgrade over Lemieux or Hernandez via trade they will be disappointed. I think that those two will be solid for the Giants this season but I would like to see them add a solid backup in case of injuries.

Jonotthan Harrison looked good at center today and it would be comforting to know that he could step in and start if there is an injury at guard and the Giants want to move Gates over.

Ted Larsen was pretty solid today considering he's only been practicing for a week. I'm curious to see how many backup OL the Giants keep because as of now the only two locks are Solder and Harrison. Are both Larsen and Wiggins going to make the team or are they battling for one roster spot?
RE: OL  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15338776 BigBlueinDE said:
Quote:
help. If an edge or cb shakes loose you'd have to look at that as well, I'd think.

I don't think there is room at CB for a claim. They already have Bradberry, Jackson, Holmes, Robinson as locks plus Rodarius Williams, Josh Jackson, and Keion Crossen competing for 1 spot possibly two if they decide to keep an extra for ST. Also Logan Ryan and Julian Love can both play CB which lessens the need for keeping an extra CB.
OL and Backup QB  
WillVAB : 8/22/2021 9:43 pm : link
.
Serious question  
pjcas18 : 8/22/2021 9:50 pm : link
are there examples of waiver pick ups who wound up contributing?

I am sure there are, but I can't think of any, so before I come up with some kind of wish list of positions I think the Giants need to upgrade, I just want some sense for what is realistic.
RE: Serious question  
BillT : 8/22/2021 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15338786 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
are there examples of waiver pick ups who wound up contributing?

I am sure there are, but I can't think of any, so before I come up with some kind of wish list of positions I think the Giants need to upgrade, I just want some sense for what is realistic.

I’m with you. I hear about getting waiver wire guys but I don’t see it really happen. My memory isn’t what it once was but I can’t really remember one. I could certainly be wrong.
RB and QB  
Giant John : 8/22/2021 10:02 pm : link
Of course oline
RE: Serious question  
Eric on Li : 8/22/2021 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15338786 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
are there examples of waiver pick ups who wound up contributing?

I am sure there are, but I can't think of any, so before I come up with some kind of wish list of positions I think the Giants need to upgrade, I just want some sense for what is realistic.


Depends how you classify claims (those that were on cut down day or at other times or signed off practice squads) but short answer yes. From the 2 SB teams I believe Madison Hedgecock and Kevin Boothe were probably the 2 most prominent who had nice careers here.

I think Derrick Ward, Will Blackmon, Bear Pascoe, and Jake Ballard were also waiver claims (or poached PS'ers). Devin Thomas was pretty good as a special teamer for a year or two. Even Cody Core a couple years ago was a decent claim.

Also a few years back we cut James Jones who ended up back in GB and had a pretty good year. Same with Romeo Okwara and Darian Thompson.
RE: RE: Serious question  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15338790 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15338786 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


are there examples of waiver pick ups who wound up contributing?

I am sure there are, but I can't think of any, so before I come up with some kind of wish list of positions I think the Giants need to upgrade, I just want some sense for what is realistic.



Depends how you classify claims (those that were on cut down day or at other times or signed off practice squads) but short answer yes. From the 2 SB teams I believe Madison Hedgecock and Kevin Boothe were probably the 2 most prominent who had nice careers here.

I think Derrick Ward, Will Blackmon, Bear Pascoe, and Jake Ballard were also waiver claims (or poached PS'ers). Devin Thomas was pretty good as a special teamer for a year or two. Even Cody Core a couple years ago was a decent claim.

Also a few years back we cut James Jones who ended up back in GB and had a pretty good year. Same with Romeo Okwara and Darian Thompson.

Domenik Hixon and Kevin Boothe were a couple more.
Duh  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2021 10:09 pm : link
sorry I saw that you mentioned Boothe
Danny Ware was another one during that really good RB era  
Eric on Li : 8/22/2021 10:09 pm : link
Ryan Grant was almost a cut the opposite way but GB traded for him. We also cut or traded McManus and Boswell who went on to have good careers.

(i know some of these are cuts, some trades, and some practice squad moves but I think all fit the overall premise of teams finding available talent in Aug/Sept as teams maneuver their 53 man rosters).
Hixon is a good one  
Eric on Li : 8/22/2021 10:12 pm : link
generally I think it's pretty reasonable to expect to find 1 or 2 contributors off waivers each year. It's almost a given that there will be a special teamer of some sort added - which is usually a function of which guys made the 53 but might also have ST limitations.
I am not sure waiver wire pick ups will be upgrades  
George from PA : 8/22/2021 10:14 pm : link
The 2md and 3rd team OL head up pretty well.

Do we want to lose a known commodity for an unknown?

I rather trade were the Giants are overloaded (corners and safeties) for more proven talent IOL or blocking TE
im pretty sure BAL and PIT each have pretty good track records  
Eric on Li : 8/22/2021 10:22 pm : link
with practice squad types too. James Harrison is obviously the most well known but i think they've each had a few front 7 players turn themselves into good players from waivers.
RE: RE: Serious question  
pjcas18 : 8/22/2021 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15338790 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15338786 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


are there examples of waiver pick ups who wound up contributing?

I am sure there are, but I can't think of any, so before I come up with some kind of wish list of positions I think the Giants need to upgrade, I just want some sense for what is realistic.



Depends how you classify claims (those that were on cut down day or at other times or signed off practice squads) but short answer yes. From the 2 SB teams I believe Madison Hedgecock and Kevin Boothe were probably the 2 most prominent who had nice careers here.

I think Derrick Ward, Will Blackmon, Bear Pascoe, and Jake Ballard were also waiver claims (or poached PS'ers). Devin Thomas was pretty good as a special teamer for a year or two. Even Cody Core a couple years ago was a decent claim.

Also a few years back we cut James Jones who ended up back in GB and had a pretty good year. Same with Romeo Okwara and Darian Thompson.


Thanks, Boothe is a good example, he didn't contribute when he was claimed (2007), but he stuck around and did contribute to a SB.

Pascoe a good one too.

Ballard was a NYG UDFA signing
Blackmon was signed after an October workout
Hedgecock was waived and claimed but not what Anakim is referring to IMO, he was waived after week 1 games.

anyway, just helps set expectations when contributions are rare, sometimes people get all excited about late round picks, and they're lottery tickets, probably like most waiver claims I guess.
I think 'late round pick' is the right asset value  
Eric on Li : 8/22/2021 10:52 pm : link
waiver claims are basically interchangeable with 6th or 7th round picks. I don't know what the exact numbers are but it seems like more 6th/7th rounders get cut or practice squad than make teams at this point.

but on occasion you hit on a Darius Slayton/Tae Crowder/David Tyree/Ahmad Bradshaw that sticks for a while.

that's why as a strategy I'm very much a fan of trading 6th/7th rd picks for the Yiadom/Jackson types. Generally speaking the trade route gets a player who has at least had NFL reps and usually there's some kind of connection to a coaching staff that gives some hope scheme fit can improve outcome. I have a lot more faith in those types contributing than a Gary Brightwell type who may never get a regular season carry here or elsewhere.
 
christian : 8/22/2021 11:10 pm : link
Eric is spot on — especially in a year with 10 picks — using the 6/7 round picks from next year to secure guys who’ve proven they can hang in the NFL is a much higher odds bet.
I agree Eric  
pjcas18 : 8/22/2021 11:14 pm : link
and it always makes me eye roll (like my kids do) when I read people lamenting the fact the Giants don't have a 6th or 7th round pick in a given year

I would trade a 6th or 7th round pick all day for a known commodity player.

The odds of a 6th or even a 7th round pick becoming an NFL regular (not even a star) are long odds. I don't know the player you get back has much better odds, but usually you have a better idea what you're getting.
Any OLB who can hold the edge  
M.S. : 4:15 am : link

Against the run like Carl Banks.
RE: Remember when the Cleveland Browns was Siberia ?  
DavidinBMNY : 6:36 am : link
In comment 15338751 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

No more, there are a few who will get cut, that we may be able to use, like TE Johnny Stanton - he's a hard-nosed player tht at can do everything.

RB John Kelly is SOLID. I think he's just as good as Booker, better than Clement and certainly better than the rest on our roster.

Other good ones include LB Joe Jackson, WR Hodge, QB Lauletta, LB AJ Green, T Senat
Stanton fits the Judge mold of versatility. and the Giants saw him a lot this week. I think Kelly is an upgrade in the running game over Clement, i just don't know about his pass blocking. Good calls.
RE: The Giants have ten 2022 draft picks ....  
bigbluescot : 7:15 am : link
In comment 15338768 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Why keep them all in your pocket, if the right guy(s) are there for the taking (via trade) THIS year ? ...

Two #1s, #2, two #3s, two #4s, #5, #6, #7.


Don’t really have a lot of cap room for many trades above vet min and even then we’d need to free up some for contingency. Atm we’ve got about $2.4m
RE: …  
UberAlias : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15338812 christian said:
Quote:
Eric is spot on — especially in a year with 10 picks — using the 6/7 round picks from next year to secure guys who’ve proven they can hang in the NFL is a much higher odds bet.
Going into the draft with 10 picks doesn't mean you are going to make 10 selections. More draft picks increases your flexibility to maneuver. I'd rather keep those assets for the draft and monitor cuts or deal from the bottom end of the roster.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 