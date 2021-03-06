What positions are you looking to upgrade on the waiver wire Anakim : 8/22/2021 7:19 pm

Obviously we're always looking to improve our roster and to get better, but we have some positions where we lack quality depth. The most notable is on the interior of the O-Line. Harrison is fine as a backup, but I think we could definitely upgrade over Wiggins and Slade.





Other than the IOL, what other positions are you looking to upgrade?