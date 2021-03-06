Lorenzo Carter: the guy who I wrote off too soon Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:29 am : 9:29 am

When Lorenzo Carter ruptured his Achilles in October last year, I pretty much figured his stay with the Giants may be coming to end. I thought it would be tough for him to even be ready for training camp.



But amazingly, he was back on the field from the start of the spring OTAs, ahead of other guys still sitting like Oshane Ximines.



And thus far in training camp, he's looked pretty good and was pegged as an unofficial starter on the depth chart. He also didn't play yesterday which may indicate that the Giants already see him as a starter.



My guess right now is that Carter and Ojulari are the starting outside linebackers. I would have put Ximines in that mix, but that guy needs to play the run better to play more.