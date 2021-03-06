for display only
Lorenzo Carter: the guy who I wrote off too soon

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:29 am
When Lorenzo Carter ruptured his Achilles in October last year, I pretty much figured his stay with the Giants may be coming to end. I thought it would be tough for him to even be ready for training camp.

But amazingly, he was back on the field from the start of the spring OTAs, ahead of other guys still sitting like Oshane Ximines.

And thus far in training camp, he's looked pretty good and was pegged as an unofficial starter on the depth chart. He also didn't play yesterday which may indicate that the Giants already see him as a starter.

My guess right now is that Carter and Ojulari are the starting outside linebackers. I would have put Ximines in that mix, but that guy needs to play the run better to play more.
RE: Carter may  
giants#1 : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15339042 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
win the job by default. The majority of his tenure here he’s been JAG. We should be aiming for an upgrade not too far down the road.


We just drafted 2 guys that project to that spot.
RE: RE: The lovefest for Carter’s speed/measurables  
NJBlueTuna : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15339039 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.



What is "never"??

He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.

In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.

It isn't like he's been terrible


I didn’t say he was terrible? Just a tease who has never put it together to have his athleticism translate on the field. It will be interesting to see if he still has that explosion and speed after the achillies rupture.
RE: RE: My biggest concern with this D is our run D on the edges.  
robbieballs2003 : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15339052 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15339032 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I feel that too many fans saw our overall numbers and said our defense was good and so was our run D. That is correct. But when we needed stops late in the year we couldn't get them because teams attacked the edges of our D. I wasn't too concerned because at that point we were missing guys. But I still have those same concerns as of now. I am not worried about our pass rush at all. Graham will make that work. That is when you get to get creative as a DC. But you can't scheme all that much to set an edge. Guys just need to get it done..


Well said. I think Blake Martinez has helped limit the damage on the edge, but if we are going to rely on our OLBs to anchor our flanks, there needs to be significant improvement.


Fackrell played well for the Chargers last night. He had a couple of pressures and maybe a sack on a scramble by Lance. He set the edge well.
The only thing I can say for certain  
UberAlias : 10:07 am : link
Is this group is better than what we've had.
Ximines looks the same as before  
JonC : 10:19 am : link
He doesn't have a good power base, and he's not really an effective speed rusher either. Not seeing growth in his game, albeit a small sample size.
Something Banks said during the broadcast yesterday  
Dinger : 10:24 am : link
about another player, i think it may have been Beal; Its great that you had a good play but can you play consistently at that high level. I have yet to see that with Carter. I don't think he has it in him. He shines when the game isn't on the line, and when we least need it. It doesn't matter that we've penciled him in as a starter, to me it means its another area of need. What is scarier is that he's coming off a SERIOUS injury, one that sets great players back and sometimes ends careers. I'm expecting nothing great from either him or Ximines as they've had multiple opportunities to prove themselves and have not impressed. I can only hope they prove me wrong.
Before he was hurt  
Larry from WV : 10:25 am : link
He looked really good last year. To say never is a weird comment.
What's telling is that Carter has not played in the PS  
UberAlias : 10:29 am : link
There were some positive reports from the scrimmage as well. He seems to be the guy they in this group have the most confidence in.
I am very disappointed that we havent seen  
Rudy5757 : 10:29 am : link
E. Smith yet. I had high hopes for him in the mix, I kind of figured a redshirt year but not like this.

Carter had shown better in his limited season. I think he has the potential to be solid for us.

Xman to me is a JAG / part time player. He is a guy you dont have to gameplan for and is easily replacable. Hopefully as a situation pass rusher he can be effective but Im just not seeing enough and keep in mind he was playing against backups, I expect that if a guy is a starter he shines against backups and he did not.

Ojulari looks like the best of the bunch in the very limited action we saw. We are going to see rookie mistakes but at least he has looked the part in limited action.
Likewise, Eric. Achilles are tough.  
George from PA : 10:37 am : link
But he seems to bounce back well.

He was coming on before injury last year.....

I like the GA. bookends.

Carter and Azeez should provide strong OLB play
RE: Before he was hurt  
beatrixkiddo : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15339082 Larry from WV said:
Quote:
He looked really good last year. To say never is a weird comment.


I agree, Carter was playing really well before the injury. Just have to hope it doesn’t limit him in any way. Either way I think they will again dip into the Edge pool next years draft with all the draft capital we have. It’s one unit where we lack much depth, but our scheme can cover some of those short comings.

I’m rooting like hell for Carter to have a resurgence though.
RE: RE: RE: The lovefest for Carter’s speed/measurables  
AJ23 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15339061 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15339039 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.



What is "never"??

He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.

In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.

It isn't like he's been terrible



I didn’t say he was terrible? Just a tease who has never put it together to have his athleticism translate on the field. It will be interesting to see if he still has that explosion and speed after the achillies rupture.


He's started in 19 games in his career, and has played >50% of the defensive snaps in 20 games. In 2019, he played less than 69% of snaps in 5 games he started.

Did you honestly expect a 3rd round pick to light the world on fire immediately, with the teams we've had?

Lorenzo Carter has 9.5 sacks after his first 19 starts.

Michael Strahan had 7.5 sacks after his first 20 starts with the Giants. Jessie Armstead had 6.5 sacks after his first 20 starts. Khalil Mack had 9 sacks after his first 20 starts.

Relax.
Carter has been productive…  
bw in dc : 10:46 am : link
so it’s worth seeing if he can return to that level and perhaps get better.

Ximines being cut would be fine by me. Basically a one trick pony. And that one trick isn’t that impressive right now.
none of you know what Carter can do  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:49 am : link
so it's really amusing to read posts that keep bashing him -- the guy has flashed excellent speed and bend at the corner --

maybe give him a chance to see what he can do before you purge him into the nether regions?

he's played 19 games as a starter in his NFL career

Carter earned the starting job  
dabru : 10:55 am : link
last year and then got hurt. If he is 100% back I guess we are better off now than most of last season. Added in a couple of draft picks and it is what it is. Could it be better? Sure but I think the team did a reasonable job trying to improve the roster considering finite resources.

Carter has worked hard to come come back, he’s at least a fighter.
RE: The lovefest for Carter’s speed/measurables  
Dr. D : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.

what do you have against Carter? I think about the only time I see you post it's negative about Carter. I think you were saying for a month or 2, there's no way he's coming back from the Achilles.

He had 4 sacks in limited play as a rook, then another 4.5 sacks in his 2nd year, with far less talent around him including the secondary, compared with this '21 version.

We don't need him to be the 2nd coming of LT. I'll wait and see before I write him off.

RE: The lovefest for Carter’s speed/measurables  
mfsd : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.


He’s not a pure pass rusher. The Giants need capable edge defenders against the run too. The Giants sucked at that last year (Markus Golden getting shipped out an example). If Carter can stay healthy and play solid football (a big IF still, no doubt ) he can be really valuable.

And as I said above, Graham proved he can generate pass rush through scheme pretty consistently
RE: RE: RE: RE: The lovefest for Carter’s speed/measurables  
Dr. D : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15339102 AJ23 said:
Quote:
In comment 15339061 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


In comment 15339039 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.



What is "never"??

He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.

In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.

It isn't like he's been terrible



I didn’t say he was terrible? Just a tease who has never put it together to have his athleticism translate on the field. It will be interesting to see if he still has that explosion and speed after the achillies rupture.



He's started in 19 games in his career, and has played >50% of the defensive snaps in 20 games. In 2019, he played less than 69% of snaps in 5 games he started.

Did you honestly expect a 3rd round pick to light the world on fire immediately, with the teams we've had?

Lorenzo Carter has 9.5 sacks after his first 19 starts.

Michael Strahan had 7.5 sacks after his first 20 starts with the Giants. Jessie Armstead had 6.5 sacks after his first 20 starts. Khalil Mack had 9 sacks after his first 20 starts.

Relax.

great post, AJ23. But now we'll prolly get the obligatory - "you can't compare Lorenzo Carter with Strahan, Armstead or Mack!" or "it's a different era!" post.
Carter was a 3rd round pick who was basically  
NYGgolfer : 11:01 am : link
worth about a 3rd or 4th round pick. Doesn’t look as if he will overachieve nor really underachieve. At least not so far.



and if Carter has a good year...  
Andy in Boston : 11:02 am : link
I bet they push hard to resign him to a long term deal -
until he proves it in games  
Giantsfan79 : 11:08 am : link
he's a tease who's going to make just enough plays to entice you while then disappearing and making no impact for long stretches at a time.

If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.
RE: until he proves it in games  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15339133 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
he's a tease who's going to make just enough plays to entice you while then disappearing and making no impact for long stretches at a time.

If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.


Wow -- this really makes sense -- if a third round player is playing well -- in a position where we really need players -- flip him for a draft pick? Lol --
If he's going to put it together  
Joey in VA : 11:16 am : link
It will be now. He's got top shelf coaching and scheme and a very good DL and MLB next to him. It's now or never and my guess is he solidifies himself as a good starting OLB. It's a tricky position in this scheme and he's had a full year to ramp up.
RE: RE: until he proves it in games  
Big Blue '56 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15339137 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15339133 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


he's a tease who's going to make just enough plays to entice you while then disappearing and making no impact for long stretches at a time.

If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.



Wow -- this really makes sense -- if a third round player is playing well -- in a position where we really need players -- flip him for a draft pick? Lol --


Murderer!
Some of these posters grade too hard  
Reale01 : 11:24 am : link
If he is not LT or Banks then he is just a guy. Carter has always been solid for the Giants and at times better than that. Last year was his third year - a lot of pass rushers take time to develop. Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Williams, Kiwi all come to mind.

I expect a solid year from Carter and think it may be better than that if he stays healthy.
Front office favorite  
ghost718 : 11:36 am : link
Easy to spot by now.

I think it's the Georgia Bulldog / never got to draft Leonard Floyd / Strahan like Gap tooth angle.
I hope Zo's journey is similar to Bud Dupree's rise  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:43 am : link
Dupree was learning and growing his first few years, he had between 4-6 sacks with his 2nd year being wiped out due to injury before he blew up with 11.5 sacks.

Both really ultra athletic, long, lean guys with tremendous speed.
RE: Front office favorite  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15339163 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Easy to spot by now.

I think it's the Georgia Bulldog / never got to draft Leonard Floyd / Strahan like Gap tooth angle.


A front office favorite??

Based on what?

The Giants need EDGE rushers and he may be the most effective on the team - are you trying to insinuate that he's only playing because the FO likes him??

Or are we going to hear about what round he was picked in.

Come to think of it, you seem to have a problem with both edge guys - one because he's a 2nd rounder who has the audacity to try and start, and now a horrific take on Carter being a FO favorite
RE: RE: RE: The lovefest for Carter’s speed/measurables  
John In CO : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15339048 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15339039 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:


Quote:


Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.



What is "never"??

He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.

In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.

It isn't like he's been terrible



Bending over backwards to complement a mediocre player. That’s the Giants fans in a nutshell the last half decade plus.


Yeah....God forbid a Giants fan actually likes a Giants player.
RE: RE: Front office favorite  
ghost718 : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15339205 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
A front office favorite??

Based on what?

The Giants need EDGE rushers and he may be the most effective on the team - are you trying to insinuate that he's only playing because the FO likes him??

Or are we going to hear about what round he was picked in.

Come to think of it, you seem to have a problem with both edge guys - one because he's a 2nd rounder who has the audacity to try and start, and now a horrific take on Carter being a FO favorite


Well he's survived multiple GM's and coaches,which is not always the case with players.So is it really that far fetched?

You sound like your playing dumb
I'll take that back  
ghost718 : 12:41 pm : link
Multiple coaches,not GM's,but I'll add this

He hasn't done anything here
RE: RE: until he proves it in games  
Dr. D : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15339137 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15339133 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


he's a tease who's going to make just enough plays to entice you while then disappearing and making no impact for long stretches at a time.

If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.



Wow -- this really makes sense -- if a third round player is playing well -- in a position where we really need players -- flip him for a draft pick? Lol --

Yeah, not like we already have about 12 picks next year.

Some people seem to think - the team with most picks wins! Or that a new 3rd round pick has got to be better than the one the Giants just spent 4 years coaching.

(of course if he doesn't perform well or he's asking for the moon in a 2nd contract, that's another story, but we're a long way from that.)
RE: RE: Ximines, to me, looks like a situational  
Simms11 : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15339046 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15338993 Simms11 said:


Quote:


pass rusher at this point. He’s never progressed at setting the edge or stopping the run. That said, he has looked fairly good as a pass rusher in pre-season. As EA used to say, you can never have enough pass rushers.



Has this always been the case with Ximines, or is it based on a couple bad plays in preseason?


Last year he did not play and so I can only go off of what I’ve seen so far in his first year and pre-season. His first year was much the same, in terms of run D. I sure hope he can develop into more then a situational guy.
A few things I see with Carter  
JonC : 12:47 pm : link
his play read/recognition isn't very good, he's a long strider so playing in traffic and closing quickly aren't very good, he's mediocre at setting the edge consistently, and he disappears for long stretches.

All of the above need to improve quickly otherwise he's replaceable. I suspect they'll be looking to draft an upgrade next April.
As Jon said  
Dave on the UWS : 12:56 pm : link
he's "ok" for the time being. Hopefully, Ojulari is the answer on one side and we can find the permanent answer next year.
He looks good  
PaulN : 1:12 pm : link
In practice, but let's see how he performs when things start for real. We need him to be a good player for this defense to progress to the next level, him, X-man, Ojulari, and Jackson.
RE: RE: RE: Front office favorite  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15339214 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15339205 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


A front office favorite??

Based on what?

The Giants need EDGE rushers and he may be the most effective on the team - are you trying to insinuate that he's only playing because the FO likes him??

Or are we going to hear about what round he was picked in.

Come to think of it, you seem to have a problem with both edge guys - one because he's a 2nd rounder who has the audacity to try and start, and now a horrific take on Carter being a FO favorite



Well he's survived multiple GM's and coaches,which is not always the case with players.So is it really that far fetched?

You sound like your playing dumb


Playing dumb?? That's rich coming from a guy who is bitching because Ojulari might start.

Are you saying that players who survive are doing so because they are front office favorites?? That's just ludicrous. Is Engram a front office favorite? Shepard? Or maybe the players have earned their time on the team?

Crazy thought, I know.....
Coming off last year Linebacker was probably the 2nd weakest position  
arniefez : 1:57 pm : link
group after the Offensive Line. Until we see upgraded performance on the field there is no reason to think the problems have been solved. But I said before it does seem like the talent level is adequate NFL level and last year it wasn't. Talent is only one piece piece of the puzzle though.
Let’s be honest  
WillVAB : 2:16 pm : link
He’s playing because there really isn’t much competition at the position right now.
Yep  
JonC : 2:18 pm : link
My tune hasn't changed much so far this year because the players in question haven't done much to change it.
RE: Let’s be honest  
Greg from LI : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15339323 WillVAB said:
Quote:
He’s playing because there really isn’t much competition at the position right now.


Exactly. He was nondescript before the injury, he's nondescript now. Being better than Ximines is not particularly impressive.
RE: Let’s be honest  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15339323 WillVAB said:
Quote:
He’s playing because there really isn’t much competition at the position right now.


There's a ton of competition at the position. You might like the quality of those players, but there are a lot of guys fighting hard for playing time.

There are a few guys on this website who just bitch and moan 24/7.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Front office favorite  
ghost718 : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15339285 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Playing dumb?? That's rich coming from a guy who is bitching because Ojulari might start.

Are you saying that players who survive are doing so because they are front office favorites?? That's just ludicrous. Is Engram a front office favorite? Shepard? Or maybe the players have earned their time on the team?

Crazy thought, I know.....


This will probably be the 3rd year they pencil this guy in as a starter.They have been hyping him up since the pre season a few years back.When they thought he was gonna be a star.I remember something like that was uttered on the broadcast.

Most teams don't sit tight waiting on a third round pick to show what he's got.You saw what a team like the Bills decided to do.

So with that said,you're gonna sit here and act outraged when people give their theories as to why he's viewed the way he is.
the Giants signed Odenigbo and Anderson in FA  
giants#1 : 2:24 pm : link
and added 2 OLB in the draft. How is that 'sitting tight'?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Front office favorite  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15339332 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15339285 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


Playing dumb?? That's rich coming from a guy who is bitching because Ojulari might start.

Are you saying that players who survive are doing so because they are front office favorites?? That's just ludicrous. Is Engram a front office favorite? Shepard? Or maybe the players have earned their time on the team?

Crazy thought, I know.....



This will probably be the 3rd year they pencil this guy in as a starter.They have been hyping him up since the pre season a few years back.When they thought he was gonna be a star.I remember something like that was uttered on the broadcast.

Most teams don't sit tight waiting on a third round pick to show what he's got.You saw what a team like the Bills decided to do.

So with that said,you're gonna sit here and act outraged when people give their theories as to why he's viewed the way he is.


This is a really stupid post.

No one has been hyping Carter. Who the fuck are you even talking about when you say they have been hyping him?

Also, this is a new coaching staff. So are you saying Judge is an incompetent as the previous staff?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Front office favorite  
ghost718 : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15339337 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
This is a really stupid post.

No one has been hyping Carter. Who the fuck are you even talking about when you say they have been hyping him?

Also, this is a new coaching staff. So are you saying Judge is an incompetent as the previous staff?


I said the broadcast team,that means probably Banks and Papa.Can we take the next step and say Giants?
RE: Coming off last year Linebacker was probably the 2nd weakest position  
bw in dc : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15339295 arniefez said:
Quote:
group after the Offensive Line. Until we see upgraded performance on the field there is no reason to think the problems have been solved. But I said before it does seem like the talent level is adequate NFL level and last year it wasn't. Talent is only one piece piece of the puzzle though.


I am a lot more bullish on this group of LBs than I am on this OL. Sherrer seems like he was a good hire at LB and Graham will get them prepared and in position to succeed.

I have no idea what Sale can do for the OL and I am very leery of this "OL Coaching by Committee" insanity. The lack of one voice with five voices competing for oxygen and say does not seem like the right recipe...
RE: Front office favorite  
bLiTz 2k : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15339163 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Easy to spot by now.

I think it's the Georgia Bulldog / never got to draft Leonard Floyd / Strahan like Gap tooth angle.


Woof...I thought your Ojulari take was brutal, but this may be even worse.
RE: RE: Coming off last year Linebacker was probably the 2nd weakest position  
Milton : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15339341 bw in dc said:
Quote:

I have no idea what Sale can do for the OL and I am very leery of this "OL Coaching by Committee" insanity. The lack of one voice with five voices competing for oxygen and say does not seem like the right recipe...
I take the opposite view, I like the idea of a few different voices in the room as long as they're all rowing in the same direction (and it's Judge's job to make sure of that). Maybe one guy is better at teaching interior OL technique and another is better at teaching tackle technique. Maybe one is better with veterans while another is better with the youngsters. Maybe there's one who is especially good at breaking down film on the opponent. And with Sale coming over from college, it helps to have others in the room more familiar with the NFL game and NFL players (they picked Sale because of his track record as a teacher, but his unfamiliarity with the NFL is a weakness).

There's no salary cap on coaches. As long as they're all speaking the same language, the more eyes on the players the better. I think one of the advantages of having a head coach who isn't focused on one side of the ball more than the other, who isn't calling the game or drawing up the game plan, is that he has more time and is better positioned to manage and oversee a larger coaching staff.
Back in the day...  
Milton : 3:14 pm : link
There was just one DB coach and one LB coach. Now we have CB and safety coaches, we have outside LB and inside LB coaches. There are even teams that have a passing game coordinator and running game coordinator (I think Parcells may have been the first to introduce that in Dallas with Sean Payton and Tony Sparano).
