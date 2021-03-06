Lorenzo Carter: the guy who I wrote off too soon

When Lorenzo Carter ruptured his Achilles in October last year, I pretty much figured his stay with the Giants may be coming to end. I thought it would be tough for him to even be ready for training camp.
But amazingly, he was back on the field from the start of the spring OTAs, ahead of other guys still sitting like Oshane Ximines.
And thus far in training camp, he's looked pretty good and was pegged as an unofficial starter on the depth chart. He also didn't play yesterday which may indicate that the Giants already see him as a starter.
My guess right now is that Carter and Ojulari are the starting outside linebackers. I would have put Ximines in that mix, but that guy needs to play the run better to play more.
We just drafted 2 guys that project to that spot.
Quote:
Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.
What is "never"??
He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.
In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.
It isn't like he's been terrible
I didn’t say he was terrible? Just a tease who has never put it together to have his athleticism translate on the field. It will be interesting to see if he still has that explosion and speed after the achillies rupture.
Quote:
I feel that too many fans saw our overall numbers and said our defense was good and so was our run D. That is correct. But when we needed stops late in the year we couldn't get them because teams attacked the edges of our D. I wasn't too concerned because at that point we were missing guys. But I still have those same concerns as of now. I am not worried about our pass rush at all. Graham will make that work. That is when you get to get creative as a DC. But you can't scheme all that much to set an edge. Guys just need to get it done..
Well said. I think Blake Martinez has helped limit the damage on the edge, but if we are going to rely on our OLBs to anchor our flanks, there needs to be significant improvement.
Fackrell played well for the Chargers last night. He had a couple of pressures and maybe a sack on a scramble by Lance. He set the edge well.
Carter had shown better in his limited season. I think he has the potential to be solid for us.
Xman to me is a JAG / part time player. He is a guy you dont have to gameplan for and is easily replacable. Hopefully as a situation pass rusher he can be effective but Im just not seeing enough and keep in mind he was playing against backups, I expect that if a guy is a starter he shines against backups and he did not.
Ojulari looks like the best of the bunch in the very limited action we saw. We are going to see rookie mistakes but at least he has looked the part in limited action.
He was coming on before injury last year.....
I like the GA. bookends.
Carter and Azeez should provide strong OLB play
I agree, Carter was playing really well before the injury. Just have to hope it doesn’t limit him in any way. Either way I think they will again dip into the Edge pool next years draft with all the draft capital we have. It’s one unit where we lack much depth, but our scheme can cover some of those short comings.
I’m rooting like hell for Carter to have a resurgence though.
Quote:
In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.
What is "never"??
He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.
In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.
It isn't like he's been terrible
I didn’t say he was terrible? Just a tease who has never put it together to have his athleticism translate on the field. It will be interesting to see if he still has that explosion and speed after the achillies rupture.
He's started in 19 games in his career, and has played >50% of the defensive snaps in 20 games. In 2019, he played less than 69% of snaps in 5 games he started.
Did you honestly expect a 3rd round pick to light the world on fire immediately, with the teams we've had?
Lorenzo Carter has 9.5 sacks after his first 19 starts.
Michael Strahan had 7.5 sacks after his first 20 starts with the Giants. Jessie Armstead had 6.5 sacks after his first 20 starts. Khalil Mack had 9 sacks after his first 20 starts.
Relax.
Ximines being cut would be fine by me. Basically a one trick pony. And that one trick isn’t that impressive right now.
maybe give him a chance to see what he can do before you purge him into the nether regions?
he's played 19 games as a starter in his NFL career
Carter has worked hard to come come back, he’s at least a fighter.
what do you have against Carter? I think about the only time I see you post it's negative about Carter. I think you were saying for a month or 2, there's no way he's coming back from the Achilles.
He had 4 sacks in limited play as a rook, then another 4.5 sacks in his 2nd year, with far less talent around him including the secondary, compared with this '21 version.
We don't need him to be the 2nd coming of LT. I'll wait and see before I write him off.
He’s not a pure pass rusher. The Giants need capable edge defenders against the run too. The Giants sucked at that last year (Markus Golden getting shipped out an example). If Carter can stay healthy and play solid football (a big IF still, no doubt ) he can be really valuable.
And as I said above, Graham proved he can generate pass rush through scheme pretty consistently
Quote:
In comment 15339039 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.
What is "never"??
He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.
In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.
It isn't like he's been terrible
I didn’t say he was terrible? Just a tease who has never put it together to have his athleticism translate on the field. It will be interesting to see if he still has that explosion and speed after the achillies rupture.
He's started in 19 games in his career, and has played >50% of the defensive snaps in 20 games. In 2019, he played less than 69% of snaps in 5 games he started.
Did you honestly expect a 3rd round pick to light the world on fire immediately, with the teams we've had?
Lorenzo Carter has 9.5 sacks after his first 19 starts.
Michael Strahan had 7.5 sacks after his first 20 starts with the Giants. Jessie Armstead had 6.5 sacks after his first 20 starts. Khalil Mack had 9 sacks after his first 20 starts.
Relax.
great post, AJ23. But now we'll prolly get the obligatory - "you can't compare Lorenzo Carter with Strahan, Armstead or Mack!" or "it's a different era!" post.
If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.
If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.
Wow -- this really makes sense -- if a third round player is playing well -- in a position where we really need players -- flip him for a draft pick? Lol --
Quote:
he's a tease who's going to make just enough plays to entice you while then disappearing and making no impact for long stretches at a time.
If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.
Wow -- this really makes sense -- if a third round player is playing well -- in a position where we really need players -- flip him for a draft pick? Lol --
Murderer!
I expect a solid year from Carter and think it may be better than that if he stays healthy.
I think it's the Georgia Bulldog / never got to draft Leonard Floyd / Strahan like Gap tooth angle.
Both really ultra athletic, long, lean guys with tremendous speed.
I think it's the Georgia Bulldog / never got to draft Leonard Floyd / Strahan like Gap tooth angle.
A front office favorite??
Based on what?
The Giants need EDGE rushers and he may be the most effective on the team - are you trying to insinuate that he's only playing because the FO likes him??
Or are we going to hear about what round he was picked in.
Come to think of it, you seem to have a problem with both edge guys - one because he's a 2nd rounder who has the audacity to try and start, and now a horrific take on Carter being a FO favorite
Quote:
In comment 15339017 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Is fascinating to behold. Neither in college, or the Pros, has it ever translated to the field as a pass rusher. Never. But hope springs eternal I guess.
What is "never"??
He had 14 sacks in college and 22 TFL.
In the NFL, he has 9.5 sacks.
It isn't like he's been terrible
Bending over backwards to complement a mediocre player. That’s the Giants fans in a nutshell the last half decade plus.
Yeah....God forbid a Giants fan actually likes a Giants player.
Based on what?
The Giants need EDGE rushers and he may be the most effective on the team - are you trying to insinuate that he's only playing because the FO likes him??
Or are we going to hear about what round he was picked in.
Come to think of it, you seem to have a problem with both edge guys - one because he's a 2nd rounder who has the audacity to try and start, and now a horrific take on Carter being a FO favorite
Well he's survived multiple GM's and coaches,which is not always the case with players.So is it really that far fetched?
You sound like your playing dumb
He hasn't done anything here
Quote:
he's a tease who's going to make just enough plays to entice you while then disappearing and making no impact for long stretches at a time.
If he's playing well this year I still say flip him at the deadline for a 2nd or 3rd rounder is a way better move than signing him to a second contract.
Wow -- this really makes sense -- if a third round player is playing well -- in a position where we really need players -- flip him for a draft pick? Lol --
Yeah, not like we already have about 12 picks next year.
Some people seem to think - the team with most picks wins! Or that a new 3rd round pick has got to be better than the one the Giants just spent 4 years coaching.
(of course if he doesn't perform well or he's asking for the moon in a 2nd contract, that's another story, but we're a long way from that.)
Quote:
pass rusher at this point. He’s never progressed at setting the edge or stopping the run. That said, he has looked fairly good as a pass rusher in pre-season. As EA used to say, you can never have enough pass rushers.
Has this always been the case with Ximines, or is it based on a couple bad plays in preseason?
Last year he did not play and so I can only go off of what I’ve seen so far in his first year and pre-season. His first year was much the same, in terms of run D. I sure hope he can develop into more then a situational guy.
All of the above need to improve quickly otherwise he's replaceable. I suspect they'll be looking to draft an upgrade next April.
Quote:
A front office favorite??
Based on what?
The Giants need EDGE rushers and he may be the most effective on the team - are you trying to insinuate that he's only playing because the FO likes him??
Or are we going to hear about what round he was picked in.
Come to think of it, you seem to have a problem with both edge guys - one because he's a 2nd rounder who has the audacity to try and start, and now a horrific take on Carter being a FO favorite
Well he's survived multiple GM's and coaches,which is not always the case with players.So is it really that far fetched?
You sound like your playing dumb
Playing dumb?? That's rich coming from a guy who is bitching because Ojulari might start.
Are you saying that players who survive are doing so because they are front office favorites?? That's just ludicrous. Is Engram a front office favorite? Shepard? Or maybe the players have earned their time on the team?
Crazy thought, I know.....
Exactly. He was nondescript before the injury, he's nondescript now. Being better than Ximines is not particularly impressive.
There's a ton of competition at the position. You might like the quality of those players, but there are a lot of guys fighting hard for playing time.
There are a few guys on this website who just bitch and moan 24/7.
Are you saying that players who survive are doing so because they are front office favorites?? That's just ludicrous. Is Engram a front office favorite? Shepard? Or maybe the players have earned their time on the team?
Crazy thought, I know.....
This will probably be the 3rd year they pencil this guy in as a starter.They have been hyping him up since the pre season a few years back.When they thought he was gonna be a star.I remember something like that was uttered on the broadcast.
Most teams don't sit tight waiting on a third round pick to show what he's got.You saw what a team like the Bills decided to do.
So with that said,you're gonna sit here and act outraged when people give their theories as to why he's viewed the way he is.
Quote:
Playing dumb?? That's rich coming from a guy who is bitching because Ojulari might start.
Are you saying that players who survive are doing so because they are front office favorites?? That's just ludicrous. Is Engram a front office favorite? Shepard? Or maybe the players have earned their time on the team?
Crazy thought, I know.....
This will probably be the 3rd year they pencil this guy in as a starter.They have been hyping him up since the pre season a few years back.When they thought he was gonna be a star.I remember something like that was uttered on the broadcast.
Most teams don't sit tight waiting on a third round pick to show what he's got.You saw what a team like the Bills decided to do.
So with that said,you're gonna sit here and act outraged when people give their theories as to why he's viewed the way he is.
This is a really stupid post.
No one has been hyping Carter. Who the fuck are you even talking about when you say they have been hyping him?
Also, this is a new coaching staff. So are you saying Judge is an incompetent as the previous staff?
No one has been hyping Carter. Who the fuck are you even talking about when you say they have been hyping him?
Also, this is a new coaching staff. So are you saying Judge is an incompetent as the previous staff?
I said the broadcast team,that means probably Banks and Papa.Can we take the next step and say Giants?
I am a lot more bullish on this group of LBs than I am on this OL. Sherrer seems like he was a good hire at LB and Graham will get them prepared and in position to succeed.
I have no idea what Sale can do for the OL and I am very leery of this "OL Coaching by Committee" insanity. The lack of one voice with five voices competing for oxygen and say does not seem like the right recipe...
I think it's the Georgia Bulldog / never got to draft Leonard Floyd / Strahan like Gap tooth angle.
Woof...I thought your Ojulari take was brutal, but this may be even worse.
I have no idea what Sale can do for the OL and I am very leery of this "OL Coaching by Committee" insanity. The lack of one voice with five voices competing for oxygen and say does not seem like the right recipe...
There's no salary cap on coaches. As long as they're all speaking the same language, the more eyes on the players the better. I think one of the advantages of having a head coach who isn't focused on one side of the ball more than the other, who isn't calling the game or drawing up the game plan, is that he has more time and is better positioned to manage and oversee a larger coaching staff.