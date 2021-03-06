Is anyone else concerned about a slow start on offense?

Big fan of Judge so far, like the talent we have on the team. My biggest concern is lack of continuity as our key playmakers on offense haven’t played a snap in preseason and many have been limited in camp/scrimmages.
I feel like the first 3-4 weeks of the season are going to feel like preseason offensively as Jones, Golladay, Rudolph, and Toney haven’t played one down of real football together.
And this isn’t a knock on resting players during preseason, it’s just different to me when you look at a team like Buffalo or the Chiefs whose key players on offense have played together for at least a year or two and know what to expect when the real games commence.
We have weapons, but we still need to acclimate them, with all the injuries, and build continuity. We will as a matter of fact start off slow but hopefully build toward something resembling an identity toward the half of the season.
With that being said, we have a top ten defense ourselves which could win us additional ballgames. I am hoping we hover around 500 by mid season.
KG and Saquon will be out there, but the Broncos may end up having one of the best defenses in the league, and WFT is certainly a top 10. We should light up the Falcons though.
will perform this season, and lack of continuity is definitely an issue (along with others). And count me in as one of the concerned.
But my fallback, feel-good scenario is that I believe Gates, Lemieux and Thomas will clear the way for several Saquon Barkley highlight-film runs.
And so long as the Giants run the ball effectively, I think the entire offense will be OK.
We too have a very good defense with the potential to be top 10 this year. I think it will be a low scoring game, but most teams don’t come out and light it up on offense during the first game of the season anyways.
Who is Denver’s starting QB? Ill take Jones over Lock.
It will be a defensive battle and I like our defense quite a bit.
Especially being a Giants fan, because of our history on offense we tend to believe that everything is wrong until it's right.
get it in your head now, all things being equal, Denver has a very good defense, top ten, so we will start off slow unless Denver's offense hands us the ball with good field position.
Living where I live, Ive seen a lot of the Broncos this preseason. I think our defense has the potential to be really really good.....but I think the Broncos defense can be awesome. Seriously, I dont see a single weakness throughout their entire defense. I can think of 30 or so other teams that id rather open with for our offense.
However...they do have a weakness, a big one, on offense, and thats the qb. They are actually pretty solid otherwise, especially at WR, but Lock is mistake prone, although he will mix in explosive plays with his mistakes, and Bridgewater seems to be more of a dink/dunk game manager. Lock seems to be the heavy favorite to start, but thats still to be determined.
But I really want to see some hard power running -- that is what is going to make this team
why do you think they invested in Golladay and Rudolf -- they are going to be about physicality and that's what I'll be looking to see.
If the Giants can work off their running game this way, and play a suffocating defensive game, they are going to be a very hard out in every game
And, yes, we'll probably start slowly.
All is well.
I agree. That Denver D is loaded. From everything I have read, Surtain has been outstanding. They have him covering outside, slot and even TEs.
I actually really like Lock. I'm a sucker for arm talent and he has that in spades. If they can get his mind right - granted, a big if - he could have a break out year. Because they are some very good parts at the skill spots.
Some of that growth and improvement actually began last year.
It doesn't have anything to do with being a common occurrence.
Announcement could come tomorrow.
Offense and defense go hand in hand. Or the C word, Complementary.
Get the ball in good field position, or get turnovers, and it will probably be a positive day.
Long fields, not so much.
mile high report
Even if they dont play sunday, they will have 2 weeks of practixe before denver..
The Giants defense can be a top 5 defense..top10 is expected
They certainly do not need to be a top 10 offense....can they survive with a top 20 offense?
mile high report
Bridgewater stinks. This is good for us.
Only if what you do in December matters
This isn’t going to be smashmouth football, it’ll be chameleon football, like the Pats. Entirely different week to week.
Then a thread like this puts matters into context...opening against two great defenses (just like last year) and the bravado disappears. The other guy is always to imposing...until you get the first hit in.
We will get our answers soon and frankly I can't wait for matters to unfold.
mile high report
Lock is worse, was hoping they stick with him for the first few weeks.
I expect them to go heavy two tight end and jumbo sets to start the year. They will want to establish that this will be a physical offense.
Denver has playmakers who can get down the field in Jeudy, Sutton, Hamler, Fant, etc. And Lock has the arm talent to push the ball down field for explosive plays. I cede the point he has not been good yet, but I like his physical talent and think he can get there (could still be wishful thinking).
I don't like anything about Bridgewater's dink and dunk game.
Agree, our saviors on offense have barely practiced
You mean a QB drafted 3 years ago, who has struggled, can still improve and potentially become a franchise QB?
Hmmm. Interesting.
Yes. Lock was drafted in the second round. The 42nd pick. That's a material difference versus being, for example, the 6th pick in the draft. So the expectations are different...
In comment 15339772 bw in dc said:
If a QB who wouldn't be available in the second round (or with the 17th pick of the first, based on multiple reports), is drafted with the 6th pick and becomes a winning franchise QB, is it a bad pick?
If a QB who wouldn't be available in the second round (or with the 17th pick of the first, based on multiple reports), is drafted with the 6th pick and becomes a winning franchise QB, is it a bad pick?
Of course not. Unfortunately, the evidence to date suggests we are a long, long way from that.
Special teams TD and two defensive touchdowns doesn't mean the offense is good!
Shocked to score 20+ against the Falcons in week 3? I'd like whatever you are smoking. Unless KG and Saquon get reinjured, they'll both be out there. Are people forgetting how good Saquon is?
That's a reasonable take. Especially since we play three very challenging defenses the first three out of four weeks - Denver, WFT, and the Saints.
Which is why I've been on a similar campaign that this offensive collection needs to play as much as they can - practice, joint scrimmages, preseason games, etc to get reps.
Because that's what it's all about when you haven't played together - reps, reps, reps. And against live competition.
In comment 15339852 Dr. D said:
In comment 15339772 bw in dc said:
There are no reports that prove Jones would not have been available at 17th pick. In fact, there are more reports that suggest he actually would have been and those have been shared here in detail earlier this offseason.
And no, if Jones becomes a franchise QB it was a very good pick at #6.