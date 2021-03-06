Is anyone else concerned about a slow start on offense? eric2425ny : 8/23/2021 7:27 pm

Big fan of Judge so far, like the talent we have on the team. My biggest concern is lack of continuity as our key playmakers on offense haven’t played a snap in preseason and many have been limited in camp/scrimmages.



I feel like the first 3-4 weeks of the season are going to feel like preseason offensively as Jones, Golladay, Rudolph, and Toney haven’t played one down of real football together.



And this isn’t a knock on resting players during preseason, it’s just different to me when you look at a team like Buffalo or the Chiefs whose key players on offense have played together for at least a year or two and know what to expect when the real games commence.