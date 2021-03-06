for display only
Is anyone else concerned about a slow start on offense?

eric2425ny : 8/23/2021 7:27 pm
Big fan of Judge so far, like the talent we have on the team. My biggest concern is lack of continuity as our key playmakers on offense haven’t played a snap in preseason and many have been limited in camp/scrimmages.

I feel like the first 3-4 weeks of the season are going to feel like preseason offensively as Jones, Golladay, Rudolph, and Toney haven’t played one down of real football together.

And this isn’t a knock on resting players during preseason, it’s just different to me when you look at a team like Buffalo or the Chiefs whose key players on offense have played together for at least a year or two and know what to expect when the real games commence.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/23/2021 7:28 pm : link
Not yet. But some of these guys need to get on the field quickly to build some rapport with DJ, KG especially.
I'm hopeful our offense  
GiantsRage2007 : 8/23/2021 7:34 pm : link
Is one of those "it's not how you start, it's how you finish" deals and they are average to better than average by years-end.
Well  
BigBlueJ : 8/23/2021 7:38 pm : link
get it in your head now, all things being equal, Denver has a very good defense, top ten, so we will start off slow unless Denver's offense hands us the ball with good field position.

We have weapons, but we still need to acclimate them, with all the injuries, and build continuity. We will as a matter of fact start off slow but hopefully build toward something resembling an identity toward the half of the season.

With that being said, we have a top ten defense ourselves which could win us additional ballgames. I am hoping we hover around 500 by mid season.
Yeah, but that has more to do with who we are playing  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/23/2021 7:38 pm : link
just as much as it's KT and Rudolph not getting on the field.

KG and Saquon will be out there, but the Broncos may end up having one of the best defenses in the league, and WFT is certainly a top 10. We should light up the Falcons though.
I'm sure a lot of BBIers are concerned about how our offense  
M.S. : 8/23/2021 7:44 pm : link

will perform this season, and lack of continuity is definitely an issue (along with others). And count me in as one of the concerned.

But my fallback, feel-good scenario is that I believe Gates, Lemieux and Thomas will clear the way for several Saquon Barkley highlight-film runs.

And so long as the Giants run the ball effectively, I think the entire offense will be OK.
Our QB, top running back,  
Bill in UT : 8/23/2021 7:47 pm : link
top WR, #1 draft pick and top TE haven't been on the field yet. How is anything but a slow start possible?
RE: Well  
Bergen346 : 8/23/2021 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15339527 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
get it in your head now, all things being equal, Denver has a very good defense, top ten, so we will start off slow unless Denver's offense hands us the ball with good field position.

We have weapons, but we still need to acclimate them, with all the injuries, and build continuity. We will as a matter of fact start off slow but hopefully build toward something resembling an identity toward the half of the season.

With that being said, we have a top ten defense ourselves which could win us additional ballgames. I am hoping we hover around 500 by mid season.


We too have a very good defense with the potential to be top 10 this year. I think it will be a low scoring game, but most teams don’t come out and light it up on offense during the first game of the season anyways.

Who is Denver’s starting QB? Ill take Jones over Lock.

It will be a defensive battle and I like our defense quite a bit.
???  
DannyDimes : 8/23/2021 7:52 pm : link
What slow start? Did I miss a real game? How did Daniel Jones do? Barkley? How about Toney and Golladay? Did you see that catch Kyle Rudolph made??
Unless you have a seasoned group of players...  
bw in dc : 8/23/2021 7:56 pm : link
like Tampa, Green Bay, KC (granted they have a revamped OL, but the skill positions continue to be the same), Buffalo, etc, I expect slow starts are going to be an issue for teams on offense.
Ah, when has the Giants  
section125 : 8/23/2021 7:57 pm : link
offense been on the field?
I think that this is going to be a league-wide issue  
Hammer : 8/23/2021 8:09 pm : link
With everyone looking at the 17 game season for the first time and worried about pre-season injuries it looks like offenses are going to get off to a slow start.
I’m willing to wait and see some games first  
mattlawson : 8/23/2021 8:12 pm : link
Before I get concerned about anything
Yep.  
Since1965 : 8/23/2021 8:12 pm : link
I'm expecting the same shitty offensive line play.
I was a bit concerned  
ryanmkeane : 8/23/2021 8:29 pm : link
very early on in camp, but it would appear from the reports that this past week against the Browns was very solid for the offense
every year...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/23/2021 8:34 pm : link
...since 1984.

That said...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/23/2021 8:36 pm : link
... I think the many people tend to undervalue a teams ability to get it together on the practice field and translate it to the game.

Especially being a Giants fan, because of our history on offense we tend to believe that everything is wrong until it's right.
Jones and the OL are question marks  
kdog77 : 8/23/2021 8:50 pm : link
but so are the rest of the new "weapons" on Offense. Barkley is coming back off serious injury. Golloday, Ross and Rudolph have all been dinged up during the pre-season. Toney has just been weird and absent, never a good start for a rookie. Biggest concerns is not that these guys can't pick up offense, but that the rhythm and timing will be off for a couple of weeks as they get used to playing together. Good thing Shep, Slayton and Engram are having good camps b/c those guys might be all Jones has week 1.
Brown Hornet - How do they undervalue it?  
NYGgolfer : 8/23/2021 8:51 pm : link
What are the experiences that Giant fans should rely upon in that being a more common occurrence than not?
To OP:  
Big Blue '56 : 8/23/2021 8:54 pm : link
No.
Concerned?  
WillVAB : 8/23/2021 8:58 pm : link
I think it’s a near lock the offense will struggle. All of the playmakers are injury prone and the OL is a work in progress. If you’re concerned your expectations probably aren’t realistic.
RE: RE: Well  
John In CO : 8/23/2021 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15339538 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
In comment 15339527 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


get it in your head now, all things being equal, Denver has a very good defense, top ten, so we will start off slow unless Denver's offense hands us the ball with good field position.

We have weapons, but we still need to acclimate them, with all the injuries, and build continuity. We will as a matter of fact start off slow but hopefully build toward something resembling an identity toward the half of the season.

With that being said, we have a top ten defense ourselves which could win us additional ballgames. I am hoping we hover around 500 by mid season.



We too have a very good defense with the potential to be top 10 this year. I think it will be a low scoring game, but most teams don’t come out and light it up on offense during the first game of the season anyways.

Who is Denver’s starting QB? Ill take Jones over Lock.

It will be a defensive battle and I like our defense quite a bit.


Living where I live, Ive seen a lot of the Broncos this preseason. I think our defense has the potential to be really really good.....but I think the Broncos defense can be awesome. Seriously, I dont see a single weakness throughout their entire defense. I can think of 30 or so other teams that id rather open with for our offense.

However...they do have a weakness, a big one, on offense, and thats the qb. They are actually pretty solid otherwise, especially at WR, but Lock is mistake prone, although he will mix in explosive plays with his mistakes, and Bridgewater seems to be more of a dink/dunk game manager. Lock seems to be the heavy favorite to start, but thats still to be determined.
I expect the Giants to come out running hard and  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/23/2021 9:01 pm : link
break off that into quick strike passing and then start taking their shots

But I really want to see some hard power running -- that is what is going to make this team

why do you think they invested in Golladay and Rudolf -- they are going to be about physicality and that's what I'll be looking to see.

If the Giants can work off their running game this way, and play a suffocating defensive game, they are going to be a very hard out in every game




Compared with last year at this time,  
CT Charlie : 8/23/2021 9:02 pm : link
my concerns are nil-zero-zilch. Last year we had a new HC, new OC, a sophomore QB, 3-4 new OL, Covid-limited practices, no fans to energize the team... By comparison, this year is a breeze.

And, yes, we'll probably start slowly.
No. Why should we be concerned of a starting QB in an ultimatum type  
NYGgolfer : 8/23/2021 9:07 pm : link
year 3, a franchise RB coming back from ACL surgery, second year starters all over the OL, newly brought in receiving targets at WR and TE that have barely had a live team snap in summer practice and an Offensive Coordinator that that may be under the hot seat more than the owner, GM, and head coach combined,

All is well.

RE: RE: RE: Well  
bw in dc : 8/23/2021 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15339594 John In CO said:
Quote:

Living where I live, Ive seen a lot of the Broncos this preseason. I think our defense has the potential to be really really good.....but I think the Broncos defense can be awesome. Seriously, I dont see a single weakness throughout their entire defense. I can think of 30 or so other teams that id rather open with for our offense.

However...they do have a weakness, a big one, on offense, and thats the qb. They are actually pretty solid otherwise, especially at WR, but Lock is mistake prone, although he will mix in explosive plays with his mistakes, and Bridgewater seems to be more of a dink/dunk game manager. Lock seems to be the heavy favorite to start, but thats still to be determined.


I agree. That Denver D is loaded. From everything I have read, Surtain has been outstanding. They have him covering outside, slot and even TEs.

I actually really like Lock. I'm a sucker for arm talent and he has that in spades. If they can get his mind right - granted, a big if - he could have a break out year. Because they are some very good parts at the skill spots.
It’s a very real concern.  
Giant John : 8/23/2021 9:45 pm : link
Giants have a history of getting off to a slow start on offense. I just hope this year we aren’t killed with mistakes and screw-ups. You can’t expect this offense to get up and fly quickly if they haven’t played together in real games. Hope I’m wrong and this year things are different. We will see.
I am not going to be concerned  
dabru : 8/23/2021 10:08 pm : link
or worry about it, I expect it tho to some extent because we need so many variables to all improve. I think they will but it will be a growth that will take time regardless of how much practice time they get before the season.

Some of that growth and improvement actually began last year.
RE: Brown Hornet - How do they undervalue it?  
Brown_Hornet : 8/23/2021 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15339586 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
What are the experiences that Giant fans should rely upon in that being a more common occurrence than not?
For most people there probably are none.
It doesn't have anything to do with being a common occurrence.
Looking like Bridgewater  
shyster : 8/23/2021 10:15 pm : link
as the Week 1 Denver QB.

Announcement could come tomorrow.

Offense and defense go hand in hand. Or the C word, Complementary.

Get the ball in good field position, or get turnovers, and it will probably be a positive day.

Long fields, not so much.

mile high report - ( New Window )
I think most teams will struggle offensively to start  
nygiants16 : 8/23/2021 10:16 pm : link
The weapons for the giants are starting to get heakthy, sounds like Barkley will do more this week, Rudolph was running routes before the game sunday and Golladay was running..

Even if they dont play sunday, they will have 2 weeks of practixe before denver..
The question is...how good does the offense have to be  
George from PA : 8/23/2021 10:21 pm : link
To be successful?

The Giants defense can be a top 5 defense..top10 is expected

They certainly do not need to be a top 10 offense....can they survive with a top 20 offense?
RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
bw in dc : 8/23/2021 10:48 pm : link
In comment 15339652 shyster said:
Quote:
as the Week 1 Denver QB.

Announcement could come tomorrow.

Offense and defense go hand in hand. Or the C word, Complementary.

Get the ball in good field position, or get turnovers, and it will probably be a positive day.

Long fields, not so much. mile high report - ( New Window )


Bridgewater stinks. This is good for us.
I do think the offense won't hit it's stride early..  
bLiTz 2k : 8/23/2021 10:59 pm : link
But that doesn't mean the team can't be competitive and win. I haven't felt this good about a Giants defense for a very long time..they are going to win games as long as the offense plays well enough.
They only remember  
trueblueinpw : 8/23/2021 11:53 pm : link
what you do in December.
RE: They only remember  
Bill in UT : 8/24/2021 12:40 am : link
In comment 15339695 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
what you do in December.


Only if what you do in December matters
My only concern is that the new guys with injury histories…  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/24/2021 2:51 am : link
(Galladay, Ross, Toney)…got injured almost immediately.
Concerned? Sure.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/24/2021 3:00 am : link
But I am pretty sure what we see Week 1 will have no resemblance to what we saw even last regular season, on either side of the ball, and what we see Week 2 will have little resemblance to what we see Week 1.

This isn’t going to be smashmouth football, it’ll be chameleon football, like the Pats. Entirely different week to week.
I've been unrealistically optimistic  
Grizz99 : 8/24/2021 6:16 am : link
It is great to contemplate the season when I concentrate solely on the Giants because I think they are good and like all the additions.
Then a thread like this puts matters into context...opening against two great defenses (just like last year) and the bravado disappears. The other guy is always to imposing...until you get the first hit in.
We will get our answers soon and frankly I can't wait for matters to unfold.
RE: RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
armstead98 : 8/24/2021 6:35 am : link
In comment 15339677 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15339652 shyster said:


Quote:


as the Week 1 Denver QB.

Announcement could come tomorrow.

Offense and defense go hand in hand. Or the C word, Complementary.

Get the ball in good field position, or get turnovers, and it will probably be a positive day.

Long fields, not so much. mile high report - ( New Window )




Bridgewater stinks. This is good for us.


Lock is worse, was hoping they stick with him for the first few weeks.
They added 4 big weapons to this team  
joeinpa : 8/24/2021 7:11 am : link
Rudolph, Golladay, Toney, and the return of Barkley, so far these guys have not played, nor practiced on a regular basis, so...........yes, a slow start seems like a possibility.
why fret?  
Alan W : 8/24/2021 7:18 am : link
We've seen virtually nothing so far.
joeinpa post says it all. And would suggest that most of us  
chick310 : 8/24/2021 7:38 am : link
are thinking that same thing, or will be.
If the OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/24/2021 7:46 am : link
is indeed better I think they can start of pretty good. If they consistently in long 2nd and 3rd downs we may see a lot of the same problems as last year.

I expect them to go heavy two tight end and jumbo sets to start the year. They will want to establish that this will be a physical offense.
Now is the time to start building that chemistry......  
Simms11 : 8/24/2021 8:16 am : link
and getting the starting offense some work. I think Barkley will also improve the offense as he’s a guy defenses always have to account for.
Not concerned  
Biteymax22 : 8/24/2021 8:27 am : link
Its preseason, play calling would be very vanilla if our starters were in the game any how. As for guys hurt and not getting reps, I'd rather Golladay, Toney, Barkley, Rudolph etc... be missing the time now rather than weeks 15-18.
RE: RE: RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
bw in dc : 8/24/2021 8:54 am : link
In comment 15339721 armstead98 said:
Quote:

Bridgewater stinks. This is good for us.



Lock is worse, was hoping they stick with him for the first few weeks.


Denver has playmakers who can get down the field in Jeudy, Sutton, Hamler, Fant, etc. And Lock has the arm talent to push the ball down field for explosive plays. I cede the point he has not been good yet, but I like his physical talent and think he can get there (could still be wishful thinking).

I don't like anything about Bridgewater's dink and dunk game.
RE: They added 4 big weapons to this team  
uther99 : 8/24/2021 9:00 am : link
In comment 15339727 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Rudolph, Golladay, Toney, and the return of Barkley, so far these guys have not played, nor practiced on a regular basis, so...........yes, a slow start seems like a possibility.


Agree, our saviors on offense have barely practiced
Bridgewater starting isn’t good for us considering their defense.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/24/2021 9:05 am : link
Lock just doesn’t get it mentally, he’d likely turn the ball over 2-3 times against our defense and scheme. Teddy is going to get the start this year until they start losing games.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
Dr. D : 8/24/2021 10:03 am : link
In comment 15339772 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Lock has the arm talent to push the ball down field for explosive plays. I cede the point he has not been good yet, but I like his physical talent and think he can get there (could still be wishful thinking).

You mean a QB drafted 3 years ago, who has struggled, can still improve and potentially become a franchise QB?

Hmmm. Interesting.
If Daniel Jones is the keeper we hope he is  
UberAlias : 8/24/2021 10:19 am : link
Then he has enough weapons to get it done. He was the 6 overall pick in the draft. Every QB plays through periods where they don't have their full compliment of players. The legit ones are able to overcome that sort of adversity. I've no idea if Jones has it in him, but we're going to find out.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
bw in dc : 8/24/2021 10:37 am : link
In comment 15339852 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15339772 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Lock has the arm talent to push the ball down field for explosive plays. I cede the point he has not been good yet, but I like his physical talent and think he can get there (could still be wishful thinking).



You mean a QB drafted 3 years ago, who has struggled, can still improve and potentially become a franchise QB?

Hmmm. Interesting.


Yes. Lock was drafted in the second round. The 42nd pick. That's a material difference versus being, for example, the 6th pick in the draft. So the expectations are different...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
Dr. D : 8/24/2021 10:55 am : link
In comment 15339896 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15339852 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15339772 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Lock has the arm talent to push the ball down field for explosive plays. I cede the point he has not been good yet, but I like his physical talent and think he can get there (could still be wishful thinking).



You mean a QB drafted 3 years ago, who has struggled, can still improve and potentially become a franchise QB?

Hmmm. Interesting.



Yes. Lock was drafted in the second round. The 42nd pick. That's a material difference versus being, for example, the 6th pick in the draft. So the expectations are different...

If a QB who wouldn't be available in the second round (or with the 17th pick of the first, based on multiple reports), is drafted with the 6th pick and becomes a winning franchise QB, is it a bad pick?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
bw in dc : 8/24/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15339914 Dr. D said:
Quote:


If a QB who wouldn't be available in the second round (or with the 17th pick of the first, based on multiple reports), is drafted with the 6th pick and becomes a winning franchise QB, is it a bad pick?


Of course not. Unfortunately, the evidence to date suggests we are a long, long way from that.
100% Concerned!!  
HumbleGiant : 8/24/2021 1:22 pm : link
I've been watching a lot of pre season games this year. More than usual. Both Giants games the offense has been very meh. Same things I saw last year. Tight throws, receivers don't seem to get separation at all. I get that these aren't the starters, but the other teams seem to just have a better scheme. Roll out, screens, deep plays etc. I'm extremely concerned about our scheme. It's just a very bland, vanilla offense that doesn't scare anyone. Time will tell, but right now I can see the offense struggle even against a team with a bad defense.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 8/24/2021 1:29 pm : link
I'm concerned the offense is going to be bad again.
No way - we're going to score 21 pts in the 1st quarter against  
PatersonPlank : 8/24/2021 1:31 pm : link
Denver
RE: No way - we're going to score 21 pts in the 1st quarter against  
BrettNYG10 : 8/24/2021 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15340056 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Denver


Special teams TD and two defensive touchdowns doesn't mean the offense is good!
I'm concerned  
Giantophile : 8/24/2021 2:57 pm : link
there's just no substitute for playing snaps together. Jones has played 0 and the top skill guys haven't even practiced. Throw in the fact this offense struggled to score last year and the O-line question marks and I'd be shocked if we score 20+ in the first month of the season.
RE: I'm concerned  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/24/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15340117 Giantophile said:
Quote:
there's just no substitute for playing snaps together. Jones has played 0 and the top skill guys haven't even practiced. Throw in the fact this offense struggled to score last year and the O-line question marks and I'd be shocked if we score 20+ in the first month of the season.


Shocked to score 20+ against the Falcons in week 3? I'd like whatever you are smoking. Unless KG and Saquon get reinjured, they'll both be out there. Are people forgetting how good Saquon is?
RE: I'm concerned  
bw in dc : 8/24/2021 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15340117 Giantophile said:
Quote:
there's just no substitute for playing snaps together. Jones has played 0 and the top skill guys haven't even practiced. Throw in the fact this offense struggled to score last year and the O-line question marks and I'd be shocked if we score 20+ in the first month of the season.


That's a reasonable take. Especially since we play three very challenging defenses the first three out of four weeks - Denver, WFT, and the Saints.

Which is why I've been on a similar campaign that this offensive collection needs to play as much as they can - practice, joint scrimmages, preseason games, etc to get reps.

Because that's what it's all about when you haven't played together - reps, reps, reps. And against live competition.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Looking like Bridgewater  
chick310 : 8/24/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15339914 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15339896 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15339852 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15339772 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Lock has the arm talent to push the ball down field for explosive plays. I cede the point he has not been good yet, but I like his physical talent and think he can get there (could still be wishful thinking).



You mean a QB drafted 3 years ago, who has struggled, can still improve and potentially become a franchise QB?

Hmmm. Interesting.



Yes. Lock was drafted in the second round. The 42nd pick. That's a material difference versus being, for example, the 6th pick in the draft. So the expectations are different...


If a QB who wouldn't be available in the second round (or with the 17th pick of the first, based on multiple reports), is drafted with the 6th pick and becomes a winning franchise QB, is it a bad pick?


There are no reports that prove Jones would not have been available at 17th pick. In fact, there are more reports that suggest he actually would have been and those have been shared here in detail earlier this offseason.

And no, if Jones becomes a franchise QB it was a very good pick at #6.

