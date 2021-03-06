Biggest positive surprise in camp thus far ...

I come up with 5 candidates, all on defense. Moa, Ray Jay, Harris, Coughlin and Williams ... I like them all but Coughlin really stands out. He’s got a lot to learn in coverage, but he looks great attacking the LoS and rushing the QB.
He looks like a new player out there with the weight cut. If we have 3 above average players on the line we can help out the other two guys if they just keep run blocking like they have. Probably makes the OL a top 15 unit.
Carter Coughlin as well, but I'm honestly not surprised. The guy was a baller at Minnesota and honestly no idea why he lasted as long as he did in the draft. Straight football player.
not get ahead of ourselves on Hernandez... He's played 2-3 series that we have seen... and they haven't thrown a lot of stunts at him yet.
While generally, I agree, but it's hard not to recognize how much better he looks athletically that was a big weakness in his game. Was he missing stunts because of not recognizing or just because he wasn't very good athletically? Time will tell, but the athleticism is always going to help.
in his own words, he transformed his body where his weight is now muscle, not flab. I agree with Eric, have to see him in difficult pass pro situations, but he looks more agile and a little quicker. That could be enough on the right side against NT for him to be effective. If not, he and Peart may be a turnstile on the right side.
Obviously teams (Ds) need to work on these in practice to get their timing down. How much could these joint practices help/hinder the OL in this regard? Are they likely to see more stunts in joint practices than they'd otherwise see?
I don’t think people are basing their opinion on Hernandez on a few preseason snaps. He’s had positive reviews through camp
Reports from who? The reporters? They really can't see the line play.
I need to see it first. I also need to see him be able to handle stunts.
Aren’t you the same guy that started a thread about Lorenzo Carter and how you may have “jumped the gun”? What is this based on? Why is it any different than those praising WH? The reports are all coming from the same places. It’s obvious that no matter who the player is we need to see it when the bullets are flying for real, so I guess I’m confused why it’s ok for you to be somewhat excited about Carter based on camp reports but others aren’t allowed to feel the same about WH based on those same reports?
What’s your level of worry on Lemieux who was downright awful in picking up stunts. Gates spent most of his time connected to Lemieux ‘s side when it came to stunts.
I still worry about this whole OL when the bullets start flying for real.
What’s your level of worry on Lemieux who was downright awful in picking up stunts. Gates spent most of his time connected to Lemieux ‘s side when it came to stunts.
I still worry about this whole OL when the bullets start flying for real.
Also, it's easier for reporters to see "sacks" in practice. So when they see a QB under duress and see Carter there, it is telling us he at least is rushing the passer in practice.
Again, the flip side with Hernandez is that reporters can't really see the OL very well except for 1-on-1 drills. I've seen very little individual reporting on the OL outside of 1-on-1 drills. Just blanket statements like, "The back-up OL really struggled in practice today."
I follow all of the tweets and camp reports. There has been very little concrete written on any of the five starters.
How many stunts is this team going to see now actually having a
backfield teams fear and guys that can clearly run block? Outside of obvious passing downs, really, really rolling the dice if you try that with Saquon in the backfield.
I'd run stunts all day long on the Giants on 2nd and 3rd and long. We have been horrible picking them up for years.
Well if I'm Garret I'm praying that teams run stunts on 2nd and long, according to the analytics that should be a run down anyway. If the other team wants to make it easier for me, so be it.
There's no doubt this team is going to struggle on 3rd and long, but so do most teams. I just don't see us being there that much with our run game and defense. I'm sure the analytics crowd will be in an uproar again with our run/pass balance on first down. This is why I hate having head coaches that are buried in the play street and often thinking offense only, they often lose the forest for the trees. Judge seems to have a really good grasp on this stuff.
RE: RE: How many stunts is this team going to see now actually having a
backfield teams fear and guys that can clearly run block? Outside of obvious passing downs, really, really rolling the dice if you try that with Saquon in the backfield.
I'd run stunts all day long on the Giants on 2nd and 3rd and long. We have been horrible picking them up for years.
Is not stunts on the entire side where they are ran. I dont think its fair to say he is the culprit of not picking up stunts verse the tackle and the center also being responsible for hand off or switching. Stunts are a team game yes?
Well....Hernandez has already exceded my expectation 😁
Our guards have sucked picking up the stunting end. This goes back to even the days of John Jerry. It's not one person but Hernandez has had issues with this kind of movement. Lemieux had trouble last year too, but you expect that more out of a rookie who had no preseason and was a mid-season starter.
With Robinson sidelined, Williams was a godsend and currently looks like the #1backup at CB. Moving Coughlin inside was a smart move by the coaches. Filled a need ad relived some congestion at OLB. Raymond Johnson was an amazing UDFA pickup and Moa a find as well. Sills deserves some props as well.
I’m not all that surprised about Hernandez. He gets dumped on for not being what we hoped for and little credit for what he is which is at least adequate and he may be quite a bit better than that.
It is great to hear from beat reporters that he is really in shape and just owning the DBs, but he is paid like top 25 receiver and has not shown top 25 production in 5 years. Giants really need him to step up and get in that 80-90 catches from the slot to justify his contract.
Coughlin is the trite feel good camp story about a 7th round pick making noise as potential diamond in the rough in crowded LB room, but honestly if he is on the field for large percentage of snaps this year then Giants might be in trouble.
He is productive on the field, makes plays, good size and speed. He may not make this roster but kid can play.
I feel better about the RB situation. There appears to be enough variety with Clement and Booker where they could make our running game productive without Barkley.
I like the depth that is showing NFL talent particularly on defense. Graham will have a lot of options with different players filling roles.
If Peart shows well I think the OL can actually be pretty good.
You don't trust Pat Leonard's judgment?
I still worry about this whole OL when the bullets start flying for real.
It's how quickly he has regained his starting spot.
Lemieux was a rookie. Hernandez isn't.
I'd run stunts all day long on the Giants on 2nd and 3rd and long. We have been horrible picking them up for years.
The bigger issue is that the Giants have been in 2nd/3rd and long so often for about a decade.
Well if I'm Garret I'm praying that teams run stunts on 2nd and long, according to the analytics that should be a run down anyway. If the other team wants to make it easier for me, so be it.
There's no doubt this team is going to struggle on 3rd and long, but so do most teams. I just don't see us being there that much with our run game and defense. I'm sure the analytics crowd will be in an uproar again with our run/pass balance on first down. This is why I hate having head coaches that are buried in the play street and often thinking offense only, they often lose the forest for the trees. Judge seems to have a really good grasp on this stuff.
Is not stunts on the entire side where they are ran. I dont think its fair to say he is the culprit of not picking up stunts verse the tackle and the center also being responsible for hand off or switching. Stunts are a team game yes?
I’m not all that surprised about Hernandez. He gets dumped on for not being what we hoped for and little credit for what he is which is at least adequate and he may be quite a bit better than that.
WH does not surprise me. Last season his poor play was a surprise. WH playing well was expected.
But the biggest surprise to me is the ENTIRE o-line ....
Best thing that could happen to this team is if O-line coach Rob Sale is for real.
wow, that took me by surprise
Sixth-round draft choice that looks like will make the final roster. How often does that happen?
Williams development allowed the brass to trade Yiadom for a special teamer
Coughlin is the trite feel good camp story about a 7th round pick making noise as potential diamond in the rough in crowded LB room, but honestly if he is on the field for large percentage of snaps this year then Giants might be in trouble.
You may have noticed the original thread said "thus far." What does that phrase mean to you?