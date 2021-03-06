Opening Line: Giants underdog +1.5 at home (fixed it)

That's why, their defense is near elite and they have a big time RB and two speedy talented WRs along with a solid TE in Fant. They are coached well and fundamentally solid with more offensive firepower, a more stable OL and a better defense.
If we were coming into this season off the performance the Broncos had last season, there'd be little optimism. Instead, I keep reading how a Fangio d won't be bad and they will be one of the top units in the league.
Not saying they can't turn it around, but why is everything here always "prove it first" while other teams don't have to reach that bar?
coming back is huge. Massively upgraded the secondary. They are expecting the defense to be elite, especially with Fangio at the helm and all those toys to play with in backend. At end of year I think it's us and them for best secondary.
There's a reason the total is lowest on week 1 board.
I expect to see Teddy being the starter there. Lock has some weapons, but the OL is a mess and he doesn't have it mentally not to make a ton of mistakes under pressure. I'd imagine Fangio would rather have the consistent piece at QB, let him get the ball to his playmakers, and let them come up with some magic.
The line has moved half a point since it's came out 4 months ago, pretty telling what the betting market thinks of what happens in preseason. We are slightly worse off on that injury front there, probably accounting for the change.
Personally, I'm waiting until they name the starter. If it's Lock I'll be betting, if it's Teddy, thinking 20-17 or something along those lines either way.
I wouldn't be shocked if we lose our first two games on the way to a 10-11 win season.
The best player on either team is probably Von Miller, and he's going up against a questionable OL with a bad pocket quarterback. If there's going to be a factor that's most likely to determine the outcome it's probably that.
IMO this is one the Giants kind of have to have because the quick turnaround to WFT is tough. An 0-2 start would be ugly.
Being a 1.5 home dog leads me to believe Vegas thinks Bridegwater is very likely the starter.
I like Lock, as you know, but the betting public will not. So if he's the starter, my guess is the line moves right to even.
Being in the brutal AFCW, and this being Fangio's third year, a case can be made that this game is more important for the Broncos.
I don't know, people will look at Lock's performance against some preseason defenses and like it. There's a hype machine going on nationally for him right now, which I find odd. Hes odds on favorite to start on the small limit bets, shows me the public likes him. I don't think the sharps will like it though, gotta show me type situation, and he was bad against good defenses last year. The decision-making was brutal.
I think the line ends up a pickem near kickoff just because NY betting public will fly as kickoff nears.
I wouldn't be surprised at all if we start 0-2 on the way to a 10 win season. It's actually how I have it scored depending on who the starter is for the Broncos. Lose that 3rd game to the Falcons though, woof. That's when the season officially becomes ugly. We should run up and down the field on them and do enough defensively. We are 3 pt favorite in that one.
Do you think your surprise or lack thereof is an important factor in evaluating whether we win ot lose to the WFT?
GIANTS (+1.5) over BRONCOS
This one will be a tough watch for a 4:25 p.m. ET timeslot on kickoff weekend, but ratings, people, ratings. The Broncos’ defense, adding a fresh Von Miller and some talented draft picks, will make this a very difficult day for Daniel Jones. But Denver’s pass game is so inept regardless of who is under center that the run game will determine who wins the day. For our money, we’ll take Saquon Barkely back in action over Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. Giants 17, Broncos 9
Much worse is that Mark Schlereth will apparently be doing the color commentary. Can't stand him.
I like him, but can't believe they are letting him do the Broncos Giants game. Dude is about as homer as it gets when it comes to the Giants.
Yeah his whole twitter thing with Art Stapleton - of all people - last year seemed strange for a guy who calls games. I don't follow him on twitter though so not sure if this is just part of his deal lol.
Neither Denver or Washington are good teams. They have some very good defensive talent but no more than we do. They both have big QB questions just like we do. I’d be surprised at 0-2 and not at all surprised at 2-0. These are the the kind of teams we can beat. I think we’ll do ok against them.
I agree, I think the Giants defense is going to be good again while you need to bet on Miller returning to form for Denver to be good. I think the Giants offense has a higher ceiling than Denver too (and I say this with my skepticism on Jones).
BW and Terps turn it into a bash Jones thread. Typical. Let’s talk about Denver’s QBs. Bridgewater, Lock? Please pedestrian at best. Abs sorry guys, that’s a known fact. Jones may or not be good. You don’t know, though you’ve both made up your minds already.
The Giants are at home. If they are going to become a good team, they should win this game.
I didn't turn it into a bash Jones thread. Jones is a bad pocket quarterback - that's objectively true.
I feel like this type of home opening game is recurring
2013: vs Denver week 2 (L)
2014: vs Arizona week 2 (L)
2015: vs Atlanta week 2 (L)
2017 vs Detroit week 2 (L)
2018 vs Jacksonville week 1 (L)
2019 vs Buffalo week 2 (L)
2020 vs Pittsburgh week 1 (L)
Win the game. Otherwise it just continues to be the same shit. They have never won an early toss up type game at home and it always sets the tone for a shitty season. It’s the first test to see if things will be different.
I think the Giants need to start 2-1 to have a good chance of getting to ten wins. Three games against below .500 teams. I think an 0-2 hole would be disastrous, I think one of NYG/DAL/WAS will be good enough to get to double digit wins. I don't expect two years in a row of a god awful division.
I think the Giants need to start 2-1 to have a good chance of getting to ten wins. Three games against below .500 teams. I think an 0-2 hole would be disastrous, I think one of NYG/DAL/WAS will be good enough to get to double digit wins. I don't expect two years in a row of a god awful division.
I don't know, the last 4 games of our schedule are 3 divisional games and the Bears. By then will be playing the walking wounded Bears defense which is now oft old and injured. Home against WFT, Boys and road against Eagles. We could certainly finish the season 4-0. I just don't think an 0-2 season is disastrous like some, especially in a weak division and an extra wild card. But than if you go on to lose that Falcons game than this team is not nearly as good as I thought it was.
I think losing to two mediocre teams like Denver and Washington is more concerning than the actual 0-2 record. I would not think an 0-2 start if we played NO/KC first would be as bad. If we are a good team, I don't think we lose both games to start the year.
Hopefully this year he goes after Pat Leonard. Link - ( New Window )
He is the worst....bottom of the barrel. He is co-host of a morning radio show on the Broncos radio network (not officially, but they literally talk Broncos 95% of their day all year long) and he is just awful. Luckily a new sports station popped up that actually covers all sports so I havent had to listen to him for the past 1-2 years. But yeah, wasnt a lot of fun when the radio/alarm would go off at 6am and his would be the first voice I would hear to start the day!
I wrote:
Quote:
Both teams have solid defenses that are offset by questionable QB play.
Broncos have a new GM in Patton, who didn't hire Fangio, and Fangio is 12-20 in his first two seasons. So it's not hard to conclude that he may be on shaky ground heading into this season..
So….You said that as if it were some kind of advantage for them. Seems just as likely if not more so it’s a disadvantage of of no consequence whatsoever.
I'm suggesting it could be. It's obviously a subjective take but I think Denver needs to get off to a fast start more than us.
I don't think Judge is anywhere close to being near or on the hot seat like Fangio.
That totally makes sense. Wnning depends on being on the “hot seat”. Having your coach on the hot seat somehow motivates the team. If so, why don’t teams make their coaches work on one year contracts. Instant success.
Fangio's seat being warm is why I think it's going to be Teddy
which I don't think is best for us. So in a way, it does matter.
Defensive guys, that are supposed to have a great defense, are going to favor the game manager vet over the dude that can sink your season. Also if Teddy comes out and loses the first two or three or as soon as he struggles, he can move to Lock and save his ass with a great performance from him.
RE: Fangio's seat being warm is why I think it's going to be Teddy
which I don't think is best for us. So in a way, it does matter.
Defensive guys, that are supposed to have a great defense, are going to favor the game manager vet over the dude that can sink your season. Also if Teddy comes out and loses the first two or three or as soon as he struggles, he can move to Lock and save his ass with a great performance from him.
So, Fangio playing who is best for his survival as a coach is going to be best for the team? Seems like that’s just the opposite of what would motivate the team.
Teddy and Rhule didn’t see eye to eye at all. Teddy claims that Rhule never worked on situational football in practice, which is wild. Was he trying to lose games? Something stunk in Amsterdam there last year. I trust Teddy a helluva lot more than Lock not to lose games with turnovers all things being equal.
Giants defense should be able to limit their offense, Giants have more weapons offensively and more talent across the board on defense.
Yep. Broncos defense was trash last year. Quite a leap saying they are near elite. Who knows what happens this season but the Giants D was much better last season than Denvers
Is coming to town: Davonte Williams!
What a load this guy is.
Sure hope we clean up our soft edge problems that seem to crop up regularly.
Sounds about right. There is zero reason why Giants should be favored unless one wants to take the rosy view that the home crowd will carry the team across the goal line!
Not likely.
There's a reason the total is lowest on week 1 board.
I expect to see Teddy being the starter there. Lock has some weapons, but the OL is a mess and he doesn't have it mentally not to make a ton of mistakes under pressure. I'd imagine Fangio would rather have the consistent piece at QB, let him get the ball to his playmakers, and let them come up with some magic.
The line has moved half a point since it's came out 4 months ago, pretty telling what the betting market thinks of what happens in preseason. We are slightly worse off on that injury front there, probably accounting for the change.
Personally, I'm waiting until they name the starter. If it's Lock I'll be betting, if it's Teddy, thinking 20-17 or something along those lines either way.
I wouldn't be shocked if we lose our first two games on the way to a 10-11 win season.
IMO this is one the Giants kind of have to have because the quick turnaround to WFT is tough. An 0-2 start would be ugly.
My guess is it will be pickem by kickoff if KG is ready to go and SB is available for some touches.
Being a 1.5 home dog leads me to believe Vegas thinks Bridegwater is very likely the starter.
I like Lock, as you know, but the betting public will not. So if he's the starter, my guess is the line moves right to even.
Being in the brutal AFCW, and this being Fangio's third year, a case can be made that this game is more important for the Broncos.
I don't know, people will look at Lock's performance against some preseason defenses and like it. There's a hype machine going on nationally for him right now, which I find odd. Hes odds on favorite to start on the small limit bets, shows me the public likes him. I don't think the sharps will like it though, gotta show me type situation, and he was bad against good defenses last year. The decision-making was brutal.
I think the line ends up a pickem near kickoff just because NY betting public will fly as kickoff nears.
Much worse is that Mark Schlereth will apparently be doing the color commentary. Can't stand him.
I’m glad I’ll be in the stadium
I wouldn't be surprised at all if we start 0-2 on the way to a 10 win season. It's actually how I have it scored depending on who the starter is for the Broncos. Lose that 3rd game to the Falcons though, woof. That's when the season officially becomes ugly. We should run up and down the field on them and do enough defensively. We are 3 pt favorite in that one.
Do you think your surprise or lack thereof is an important factor in evaluating whether we win ot lose to the WFT?
GIANTS (+1.5) over BRONCOS
This one will be a tough watch for a 4:25 p.m. ET timeslot on kickoff weekend, but ratings, people, ratings. The Broncos’ defense, adding a fresh Von Miller and some talented draft picks, will make this a very difficult day for Daniel Jones. But Denver’s pass game is so inept regardless of who is under center that the run game will determine who wins the day. For our money, we’ll take Saquon Barkely back in action over Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. Giants 17, Broncos 9
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl/nfl-week-1-predictions-and-picks-against-the-spread/ar-AANH7as?ocid=msedgntp - ( New Window )
The big surprise to some will be they roll the Redskins on Thursday.
Hopefully this year he goes after Pat Leonard.
Link - ( New Window )
Nope, but I was referring to the ugly comment. It certainly doesn't reach that barometer unless we go 0-3 and lose to the Falcons who are going to be bad this year most likely. Might as well torpedo the season than from a playoff perspective.
I just don't think we win that first WFT game, but I do have us going undefeated rest of the way in division. We are really bad matchup for Cowboys and the Eagles are not going to be pretty this year.
Neither Denver or Washington are good teams. They have some very good defensive talent but no more than we do. They both have big QB questions just like we do. I’d be surprised at 0-2 and not at all surprised at 2-0. These are the the kind of teams we can beat. I think we’ll do ok against them.
I agree, I think the Giants defense is going to be good again while you need to bet on Miller returning to form for Denver to be good. I think the Giants offense has a higher ceiling than Denver too (and I say this with my skepticism on Jones).
Broncos have a new GM in Patton, who didn't hire Fangio, and Fangio is 12-20 in his first two seasons. So it's not hard to conclude that he may be on shaky ground heading into this season..
The Giants are at home. If they are going to become a good team, they should win this game.
Broncos have a new GM in Patton, who didn't hire Fangio, and Fangio is 12-20 in his first two seasons. So it's not hard to conclude that he may be on shaky ground heading into this season..
I didn't turn it into a bash Jones thread. Jones is a bad pocket quarterback - that's objectively true.
2014: vs Arizona week 2 (L)
2015: vs Atlanta week 2 (L)
2017 vs Detroit week 2 (L)
2018 vs Jacksonville week 1 (L)
2019 vs Buffalo week 2 (L)
2020 vs Pittsburgh week 1 (L)
Win the game. Otherwise it just continues to be the same shit. They have never won an early toss up type game at home and it always sets the tone for a shitty season. It’s the first test to see if things will be different.
I don't know, the last 4 games of our schedule are 3 divisional games and the Bears. By then will be playing the walking wounded Bears defense which is now oft old and injured. Home against WFT, Boys and road against Eagles. We could certainly finish the season 4-0. I just don't think an 0-2 season is disastrous like some, especially in a weak division and an extra wild card. But than if you go on to lose that Falcons game than this team is not nearly as good as I thought it was.
Hopefully this year he goes after Pat Leonard. Link - ( New Window )
He is the worst....bottom of the barrel. He is co-host of a morning radio show on the Broncos radio network (not officially, but they literally talk Broncos 95% of their day all year long) and he is just awful. Luckily a new sports station popped up that actually covers all sports so I havent had to listen to him for the past 1-2 years. But yeah, wasnt a lot of fun when the radio/alarm would go off at 6am and his would be the first voice I would hear to start the day!
The Giants are at home. If they are going to become a good team, they should win this game.
I think this team has a better chance of starting 2-0 than 0-2
Broncos have a new GM in Patton, who didn't hire Fangio, and Fangio is 12-20 in his first two seasons. So it's not hard to conclude that he may be on shaky ground heading into this season..
So….You said that as if it were some kind of advantage for them. Seems just as likely if not more so it’s a disadvantage of of no consequence whatsoever.
I'm suggesting it could be. It's obviously a subjective take but I think Denver needs to get off to a fast start more than us.
I don't think Judge is anywhere close to being near or on the hot seat like Fangio.
On paper, absolutely. But that’s why they play the game
I'm suggesting it could be. It's obviously a subjective take but I think Denver needs to get off to a fast start more than us.
I don't think Judge is anywhere close to being near or on the hot seat like Fangio.
That totally makes sense. Wnning depends on being on the “hot seat”. Having your coach on the hot seat somehow motivates the team. If so, why don’t teams make their coaches work on one year contracts. Instant success.
Defensive guys, that are supposed to have a great defense, are going to favor the game manager vet over the dude that can sink your season. Also if Teddy comes out and loses the first two or three or as soon as he struggles, he can move to Lock and save his ass with a great performance from him.
Defensive guys, that are supposed to have a great defense, are going to favor the game manager vet over the dude that can sink your season. Also if Teddy comes out and loses the first two or three or as soon as he struggles, he can move to Lock and save his ass with a great performance from him.
So, Fangio playing who is best for his survival as a coach is going to be best for the team? Seems like that’s just the opposite of what would motivate the team.
Teddy and Rhule didn’t see eye to eye at all. Teddy claims that Rhule never worked on situational football in practice, which is wild. Was he trying to lose games? Something stunk in Amsterdam there last year. I trust Teddy a helluva lot more than Lock not to lose games with turnovers all things being equal.