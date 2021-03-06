Day 1 of Giants-Patriots Joint Practices

is ridiculous. Writing about each int or TD as if it s areal game. Its a practice. We don't know what the offense or defense is trying to work on, or what the staff is trying to figure out. It's meaningless yet they report it like its a real game. All it does is get fans riled up (if its a bad tweet) or fired up (if its a good one).
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
CB Madre Harper is participating after injuring his groin Sunday. CB Josh Jackson remains on the side with a calf injury. Don’t see DL Danny Shelton, who missed Sunday’s game with an undisclosed injury.
answer this question. They gave up 500 points by - magic?
They drafted Surtain because they Clearly weren't happy with their secondary. I think saying they will be a top 5-10 defense is entirely projection. Across the board and depth, we have more talent.
The Giants spent a few mill on Jackson. Does that mean you think Giants being a top 5-10 defense is a projection?
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
BIG fight between Giants D line and Patriots O line, went to the ground. Ximines and Odenigbo at bottom of pile. Judge and Belichick making them run. Judge not happy at all #Giants
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Massive pileup fight w Giants d line and Pats o line. Leonard Williams was in the middle of it. Both units now taking a lap.
Zack Rosenblatt
✔
@ZackBlatt
Was just a pile up between #Giants D-Line and Patriots O-Line. Had to be separated. Leonard Williams came up with his helmet off.
Both entire units had to run laps.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Giants DL and Patriots OL sent on laps after a fight during 1-on-1’s. Didn’t see what started it but other reporters spotted Dexter Lawrence in the middle of it.
Additions: Patrick Surtain, Von Miller, Kyle Fuller…
In addition to all-pro Bradley Chubb from last year.
Chubb isn't All Pro. Fuller also has not been a great corner for a couple years now. Miller is great but he's coming off a serious injury. Surtain is a rookie and they usually struggle. Not all concrete situations no matter how you look at it. It's "what if's".
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Nate Solder just took a real live rep at right tackle with Mike Glennon at QB. First time we have seen Solder in any live contact in a long while since that apparent shoulder injury #Giants
answer this question. They gave up 500 points by - magic?
They drafted Surtain because they Clearly weren't happy with their secondary. I think saying they will be a top 5-10 defense is entirely projection. Across the board and depth, we have more talent.
Well, they were pretty awful in rushing defense and gave up a whole lot of touchdowns on the ground, so maybe take a look there.
Very few teams would ever say they are happy with their secondary, and the targeting of Surtain was because he was one of the best defensive players in the entire draft. Who couldn’t use him?
I do agree though that it is difficult to predict how will a defense will perform year to year. Far less predictable than the Offense imv. I think we have a better defense too.
This is why you need to watch the games, the Broncos offense was completely inept last year and often put the defense in awful positions game in game out. Chubb missed the last few games and they were awful in that span. They were missing their best player all year and added a ton of secondary talent to a defensive guy that is a wizard with secondary play. They also play in a very good division offensively.
I do believe we should be running the fuck out of the ball against them, that's their weak spot, but the Broncos defense is going to be top 5 this year if they stay healthy in key spots.
Losing an elite player at an elite positional value spot is going to have really negative effects. Chubb is good, but he's not on Von Miller's level. I do like the matchup for us though because we are going to be a tough out on the ground for everyone this year.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Pats 2:00 drill aided by D holding against Darnay Holmes and nice over-shoulder catch from James White against Blake Martinez. They kick a field goal.
Lorenzo Carter was in the backfield early in drive, might not have been a sack but would have affected the completion.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Mac Jones & Patriots 1st team offense just marched right down the field on Giants’ defensive starters and clocked it for a field goal. Jones was 5 for 5, picked on Darnay Holmes, who allowed at least one completion and had a DPI. Back shoulder to James White be Martinez set up FG
Guys on Patriots radio discussing Giants O in practice:
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones & Giants offense get a long Graham Gano FG thru after being held to 3-for-6, all short completions, one a sack I think. Two short to Slayton, one to Board. A drop by Griffin-Stewart #Giants
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Giants 2:00 drill a mess. Drop by Griffin-Stewart, incompletion to Haussmann. Of course if G-S and Hausmann are playing in a real 2:00 drill…
Anyway, Gano bails them all out with a 54y FG.
Zack Rosenblatt
✔
@ZackBlatt
I have Daniel Jones at 7 of 11 with an interception to start out in 11 on 11s. #Giants
Zack Rosenblatt
✔
@ZackBlatt
Mac Jones is picking apart the #Giants secondary in team drills. Not sure if he has an incompletion yet today.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Trent Brown dominating on this drive at right tackle. Won vs Ojulari. Then tossed Ximines around. Patriots false start, but then a huge completion from Mac Jones to Jonnu Smith with Logan Ryan trailing
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Jones & first team O worked on a couple designed non-RB runs on last drive. Jones 1 for 3 on throws I think. A pressure that flushed him on another.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
O line gave Jones lots of time in 11s. Jones tucked and ran a few times, tried to hit Slayton deep on another and, well, you know.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Peppers coming back onto field
RE: Guys on Patriots radio discussing Giants O in practice:
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
✔
@DDuggan21
Don’t see Shane Lemieux. Kenny Wiggins stepped in at left guard in the offensive walk-through at the start of the practice.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Shane Lemieux doesn’t appear to be out here as of yet. Kenny Wiggins running in his place again.
Lemieux hasn’t had many full practice sessions in camp, which isn’t ideal. #Giants
✔
@DDuggan21
CB Madre Harper is participating after injuring his groin Sunday. CB Josh Jackson remains on the side with a calf injury. Don’t see DL Danny Shelton, who missed Sunday’s game with an undisclosed injury.
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Also don’t see LB Tae Crowder, who had a sleeve on his calf while sitting out Sunday’s game.
How are we supposed to take something like this with a grain of salt? Why would you post this if there’s a chance it’s not true?
That said, he has not been seen at practice, supposedly….ugh
This would be a downer.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
#Giants DNPs today
Do not see: RB Saquon Barkley, G Shane Lemieux, LB Tae Crowder, DT Danny Shelton
On side w trainers: WRs Kenny Golladay, John Ross, Kadarius Toney, Austin Mack, edge Elerson Smith, CB Josh Jackson
Azeez Ojulari, dealing with something, will be managed
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Will Hernandez trades shoves w a Pats DL after 1v1 rep ended with both on the turf. Broken up pretty quickly.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
Andrew Thomas has been really strong in those drills so far. Giants need him to be their best o-lineman this season. Seems like he could be.
Quote:
Lemieux tore his patella tendon in his knee. I have more but cant share.
This would be a downer.
So what is the prognosis for a torn patella tendon? Is it season ending, 4 weeks, or something else? Does anyone know?
They drafted Surtain because they Clearly weren't happy with their secondary. I think saying they will be a top 5-10 defense is entirely projection. Across the board and depth, we have more talent.
The Giants spent a few mill on Jackson. Does that mean you think Giants being a top 5-10 defense is a projection?
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants O, 7/7 goal line drill, ball at 6
Daniel Jones 3/5, 2 TD to Engram, one to Kaden Smith, one throwaway due to good coverage
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
BIG fight between Giants D line and Patriots O line, went to the ground. Ximines and Odenigbo at bottom of pile. Judge and Belichick making them run. Judge not happy at all #Giants
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Massive pileup fight w Giants d line and Pats o line. Leonard Williams was in the middle of it. Both units now taking a lap.
Zack Rosenblatt
✔
@ZackBlatt
Was just a pile up between #Giants D-Line and Patriots O-Line. Had to be separated. Leonard Williams came up with his helmet off.
Both entire units had to run laps.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Giants DL and Patriots OL sent on laps after a fight during 1-on-1’s. Didn’t see what started it but other reporters spotted Dexter Lawrence in the middle of it.
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
James White has been blistering Blake Martinez in one on one routes.
So what is the prognosis for a torn patella tendon? Is it season ending, 4 weeks, or something else? Does anyone know?
I just read it is surgery and 4-6 months before athletic activities. Obviously, everything described as a tear is not necessarily the same level of damage.
Quote:
where was it last year and why is it here now?
Additions: Patrick Surtain, Von Miller, Kyle Fuller…
In addition to all-pro Bradley Chubb from last year.
Chubb isn't All Pro. Fuller also has not been a great corner for a couple years now. Miller is great but he's coming off a serious injury. Surtain is a rookie and they usually struggle. Not all concrete situations no matter how you look at it. It's "what if's".
✔
@ZackBlatt
Julian Love had an interception off Mac Jones but dropped it.
Tough break for “Duct Tape”. #Giants
I now can see why they traded up to draft Robinson in the 3rd round.
I could see Jackson playing the slot until Robinson gets healthy and Rodarius Williams playing the boundary if Holmes struggles.
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
McKinney almost comes down with a pick on deep pass from college teammate Mac Jones. Wrote about Xavier in today’s paper.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Shane Lemieux doesn’t appear to be out here as of yet. Kenny Wiggins running in his place again.
Lemieux hasn’t had many full practice sessions in camp, which isn’t ideal. #Giants
I guess Wiggins is next man up if Lemieux can’t go, but they have about 4 backup LG candidates. I’m surprised Wiggins has been able to hold them off so far. Maybe Larsen will edge him out.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Nate Solder just took a real live rep at right tackle with Mike Glennon at QB. First time we have seen Solder in any live contact in a long while since that apparent shoulder injury #Giants
Quote:
answer this question. They gave up 500 points by - magic?
They drafted Surtain because they Clearly weren't happy with their secondary. I think saying they will be a top 5-10 defense is entirely projection. Across the board and depth, we have more talent.
Well, they were pretty awful in rushing defense and gave up a whole lot of touchdowns on the ground, so maybe take a look there.
Very few teams would ever say they are happy with their secondary, and the targeting of Surtain was because he was one of the best defensive players in the entire draft. Who couldn’t use him?
I do agree though that it is difficult to predict how will a defense will perform year to year. Far less predictable than the Offense imv. I think we have a better defense too.
This is why you need to watch the games, the Broncos offense was completely inept last year and often put the defense in awful positions game in game out. Chubb missed the last few games and they were awful in that span. They were missing their best player all year and added a ton of secondary talent to a defensive guy that is a wizard with secondary play. They also play in a very good division offensively.
I do believe we should be running the fuck out of the ball against them, that's their weak spot, but the Broncos defense is going to be top 5 this year if they stay healthy in key spots.
Losing an elite player at an elite positional value spot is going to have really negative effects. Chubb is good, but he's not on Von Miller's level. I do like the matchup for us though because we are going to be a tough out on the ground for everyone this year.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Daniel Jones had started off well but just forced a bad pass into double coverage for an easy interception by Kyle Dugger. Intended for Darius Slayton. #Giants
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Sterling Shepard appeared to grab his right shin and was in some pain after a run block. Will monitor.
Dexter Lawrence labored off after hitting the ground inside on one play, unsure what happened. Still on sideline. #Giants
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Pats 2:00 drill aided by D holding against Darnay Holmes and nice over-shoulder catch from James White against Blake Martinez. They kick a field goal.
Lorenzo Carter was in the backfield early in drive, might not have been a sack but would have affected the completion.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Mac Jones & Patriots 1st team offense just marched right down the field on Giants’ defensive starters and clocked it for a field goal. Jones was 5 for 5, picked on Darnay Holmes, who allowed at least one completion and had a DPI. Back shoulder to James White be Martinez set up FG
Said our D versus Pat's Offense: much more competitive.
I now can see why they traded up to draft Robinson in the 3rd round.
I could see Jackson playing the slot until Robinson gets healthy and Rodarius Williams playing the boundary if Holmes struggles.
Love can play the slot as well. Another option.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Daniel Jones & Giants offense get a long Graham Gano FG thru after being held to 3-for-6, all short completions, one a sack I think. Two short to Slayton, one to Board. A drop by Griffin-Stewart #Giants
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Giants 2:00 drill a mess. Drop by Griffin-Stewart, incompletion to Haussmann. Of course if G-S and Hausmann are playing in a real 2:00 drill…
Anyway, Gano bails them all out with a 54y FG.
Zack Rosenblatt
✔
@ZackBlatt
I have Daniel Jones at 7 of 11 with an interception to start out in 11 on 11s. #Giants
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Corey Clement heading off the field w trainer.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Joe Judge calling his offense together after a red zone period, gave them a talk with about half hour left in practice #Giants
✔
@ZackBlatt
Jabrill Peppers walking off the field with a trainer. He does have a tendency to cramp up, though unclear if that’s what happened here yet. #Giants
✔
@ZackBlatt
Adoree Jackson slow to get up. Just helped off the field. #Giants
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Adoree Jackson slipped in coverage and is hurt. Helped off field by trainers. Rodarius Williams replaces him with 1s.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Adoree Jackson appears injured, but might have just been poked in the eye.
Dexter Lawrence back in for next 11 on 11, and Azeez Ojulari is now in on the edge #Giants
HUGE coverage bust and big Patriots gain to Kendrick Bourne. Might have been Jackson’s man crossing after inj
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Lorenzo Carter getting frustrated that they are not blowing plays dead when he is close to QB.
✔
@ZackBlatt
And Adoree Jackson is back. All good.
He was back a play later. Thankfully.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Mac Jones is picking apart the #Giants secondary in team drills. Not sure if he has an incompletion yet today.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Trent Brown dominating on this drive at right tackle. Won vs Ojulari. Then tossed Ximines around. Patriots false start, but then a huge completion from Mac Jones to Jonnu Smith with Logan Ryan trailing
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Someone on Giants defense finally makes a play. Interior D line bats a Jones dump off incomplete
Zack Rosenblatt
✔
@ZackBlatt
And finally a Mac Jones incompletion. Would’ve been a sack by Ifeadi Odenigbo. Ball was tipped anyway. #Giants
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Nate Solder and left guard Ted Larsen also getting some live snaps now next to each other with Daniel Jones
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Jones & first team O worked on a couple designed non-RB runs on last drive. Jones 1 for 3 on throws I think. A pressure that flushed him on another.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
O line gave Jones lots of time in 11s. Jones tucked and ran a few times, tried to hit Slayton deep on another and, well, you know.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Peppers coming back onto field
Said our D versus Pat's Offense: much more competitive.
When you look at the guys who are actually practicing, then yes, today’s performance isn’t very impressive. Zolack (assuming he’s part of radio team) is a tool.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Jonotthan Harrison getting some work in front of Daniel Jones later in practice today
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
Giants starting offense (minus several key weapons) looks quite bad today vs. Patriots.
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
WR Darius Slayton walks off the field with a trainer.
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Jones to Shep TD caps 11s period.