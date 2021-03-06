Day 2 of Giants-Patriots Joint Practices

Pat Leonard
Giants O line can’t protect Daniel Jones on this drive. Peart the weakest link. Jones lofted a pass after what would have been a sack that got picked deep by Devin McCourty. Kind of a half dead play. He also delivered a strike down right seam to TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart #Giants
"Giants OLine can't protect Daniel Jones.
Well, nothing new there. Some things never change.
Major loss as he was viewed as a 1st-round talent.
Thank you Eric. No news here is a bit telling.
I don't think it is telling. Judge simply doesn't comment on injuries. I've been trying to get this across to people but they still think they are hiding something with guys like Toney, Smith, etc.
Judge does provide commentary on injured players, even though it isn't detailed or give you a time line and expectation.
Not saying anything whatsoever on Robinson, if that is the case, is telling in my view.
I don't recall a single transcript where someone asked Judge about Robinson. And Judge (or any coach for that matter, doesn't just volunteer information on players about anything, much less injuries.
The guy had surgery and he's waiting it out. That's end of story until there is something to say. It's not telling. It's not anything. The alternative would be to come out every day and do the Generalissimo Francisco Franco update.
So depressing hearing reports on our OL not protecting our QB
Giants O line can’t protect Daniel Jones on this drive. Peart the weakest link. Jones lofted a pass after what would have been a sack that got picked deep by Devin McCourty. Kind of a half dead play. He also delivered a strike down right seam to TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart #Giants
"Giants OLine can't protect Daniel Jones.
Well, nothing new there. Some things never change.
May be time to start calling Jacksonville with regards to how much it would cost for them to move Minshew. It was announced yesterday that Lawrence was given the starting job for week 1.
Shouldn't the view be that the NYG backup QB is going to have to play some games this season?
I love Minshew as a Jones hedge. Wonder what it would take to get him
RE: So depressing hearing reports on our OL not protecting our QB
In a scrimmage. Can’t wait until opposing DC’s game plan against this OL
It's not a scrimmage...it's situational team drills. With no context, you have no idea what both coaching staffs are trying to work on. We want to see them not suck, but how do you know what their assignments are? Take a deep breath people.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Saquon starts the next 11-on-11 series with two catches, including an angle route that could have been a big gain.
RE: So depressing hearing reports on our OL not protecting our QB
In a scrimmage. Can’t wait until opposing DC’s game plan against this OL
Very much so. Seems to be a theme in this joint practices. Peart struggling is pretty scary too since he's one of the guys we're depending on this season. Imagine going the entire offseason without upgrading the OL. Just incredible.
Why would you need a Jones hedge? He's been nothing but good this summer. The post was about an injury backup, unless that's what you meant to hedge against.
Jordan Raanan
✔
@JordanRaanan
Better day for the Giants. One horrible series for the offense (hold, hold, false start) but bounced back moments later with a TD drive. Downfield catch by Dante Pettis and TD reception by RB Eli Penny.
RE: RE: So depressing hearing reports on our OL not protecting our QB
In a scrimmage. Can’t wait until opposing DC’s game plan against this OL
Very much so. Seems to be a theme in this joint practices. Peart struggling is pretty scary too since he's one of the guys we're depending on this season. Imagine going the entire offseason without upgrading the OL. Just incredible.
No doubt all BBIers are at least a little frustrated regarding O-Line. I think what came into play more than anything else is that —3 or 4 seasons ago — the Giants had so many holes at practically every position that it just wasn’t a guarantee each and every unit could be brought up to NFL respectability.
Translation: until proven otherwise on the field of play, the Giants are still a work in progress, hovering around the bottom of the league and trying to figure out how to finally get out of a very deep hole.
We can guess Denver will mimic some of yesterday and that 35 play drive come game day.
We can guess also that JJ will give PG an earful as well as the D, and there’ll be lots of practice on the areas a rookie toasted our D.
RE: RE: RE: We might need to see Solder at RT at the start of the season
but what ever happened to the days when you sprained your ankle and just tied the laces on your sneakers tighter and continued on? I understand they are professional athletes and not playing pick-up but sitting a week+ for a minor ankle sprain seems kinda crazy to me.
How do you find time to post between all of your patients at that busy orthopedic center?
You can make "clever" jokes all you want but it's not wrong. We all know what a minor lower ankle sprain means if you've ever rolled it playing basketball. It hurts and it sucks but it can be played through after a day or two of icing and resting.
Has he missed any real time yet?
It's just a general observation about how times are a'changin! Tweets are talking about him "eyeing" week 1, and maybe returning to practice next week. All I'm saying is a minor ankle sprain used to be a nothing story. And this is coming from a 34 year-old, I can't imagine what the 80's Giants fans would have to say about that.
Or maybe guys with ankles were indeed missing practices back in 1980 but the 24 hr ridiculous news / sports cycle wasn’t even remotely as intense and scrutinizing back then as it is today.
Guys didn’t miss practice time in 1988 ? They most definitely did. The sports coverage has changed dramatically.
We will be fine if the OL is up and down at times. It doesn’t have to be a dominant unit just yet. Just be better. And if Barkley is back and the Wrs are better the OL will have much more margin for error than year’s past.
RE: RE: Just never could understand the Matt Peart excitement
He could turn out to be good, but who the hell knows? The guy simply does NOT have enough games under his belt for anyone to really know if he's any good or not.
He's a 3rd Round pick out of UConn. And he's big and long. That's about all any of us really know about Matt Peart.
Getting excited about it doesn't mean we are certain he's going to be good. At times last year he looked the part then got hit with covid and that kinda took the steam out of things.
UConn traditionally has a good running game which fits because that's what he excels at. If he can become average at pass blocking we will have our RT of the future.
Who has been pencilling him as some good starter? Not many and I certainly haven't. He's a guy that progressively got better at college, that's tools rich, who has already shown he's a decent run blocker. I expect his pass pro to be up and down this year unless a miracle happens, but thats much easier game planned around when AT has been looking really good, he plays on right side, with a mobile QB that can absolutely burn you if you want to get too overaggressive in the speed rush.
I hope the Yiadom trade (can't believe Im even typing this) isn't something we regret this year.
Yiadom was nothing special. We'd all be bitching if he was starting
Very much so. Seems to be a theme in this joint practices. Peart struggling is pretty scary too since he's one of the guys we're depending on this season. Imagine going the entire offseason without upgrading the OL. Just incredible.
i hope these guys don't suck.
What will really help is AT stepping up this year which I expect. If both tackles need help then it presents a problem.
Never draft a guy with a ring in his nose, is the insider's dope.
I hope the Yiadom trade (can't believe Im even typing this) isn't something we regret this year.
Jones played like one game for GB and sat. And if you miss Yiadom, you need a new sport. yeesh.
Then should we just start with the 2022 Draft threads now?
Say what you want about Yiadom, but at least he's healthy.
Standouts: Dante Pettis makes huge play; Saquon Barkley ups workload in New England - ( New Window )
on this web site.
He could turn out to be good, but who the hell knows? The guy simply does NOT have enough games under his belt for anyone to really know if he's any good or not.
He's a 3rd Round pick out of UConn. And he's big and long. That's about all any of us really know about Matt Peart.
Solder would be playing a position he hasn’t played in a decade, hasn’t played a regular season down in over a year, and was a abysmal the last time out.
I think there’s plenty of potential for things to go wrong if he’s the right tackle.
on this web site.
He could turn out to be good, but who the hell knows? The guy simply does NOT have enough games under his belt for anyone to really know if he's any good or not.
He's a 3rd Round pick out of UConn. And he's big and long. That's about all any of us really know about Matt Peart.
Getting excited about it doesn't mean we are certain he's going to be good. At times last year he looked the part then got hit with covid and that kinda took the steam out of things.
UConn traditionally has a good running game which fits because that's what he excels at. If he can become average at pass blocking we will have our RT of the future.
on this web site.
He could turn out to be good, but who the hell knows? The guy simply does NOT have enough games under his belt for anyone to really know if he's any good or not.
He's a 3rd Round pick out of UConn. And he's big and long. That's about all any of us really know about Matt Peart.
Yep, third rounder. Look at the Pats' line, right to left: 7th round, 4th round, undrafted, 6th round, 1st round.
Yep, why should we think a third rounder to be a quality starter?
We will be fine if the OL is up and down at times. It doesn’t have to be a dominant unit just yet. Just be better. And if Barkley is back and the Wrs are better the OL will have much more margin for error than year’s past.
