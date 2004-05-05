Giants have improved by 4 or more wins 9 times since 1980

To those who think that because the Giants have stunk for 10 years, they will therefore stink again this year or only incrementally improve their win total to 7, history shows that doesn't necessarily have to be the case.
To be clear to those who are naturally negative and those who like to argue, this doesn't mean that the Giants will absolutely win 10+ games this year. It's only evidence that the possibility is not a "crock of shit". Teams make leaps every year. The Giants have increased their win totals by 4 or more 9 times since 1980 as follows:
'80-'81 +5
'83-'84 +6
'85-'86 +4
'87-'89 +4
'92-'93 +5
'96-'97 +4
'99-'00 +5
'04-'05 +5
'15-'16 +5
close: '01-'02 +3
Again, to be clear, my optimism for this year is NOT at all based on this history (that would be stupid). My optimism is based on a variety of factors including: the belief that we finally have a good HC/coaching staff, we've added a lot of talent to a team that won 5 of it's last 8 last year including against a 12-4 seahawks and 2 playoff like wins against div rivals (they also lost midseason by only 2 to the eventual SB champs), the young team is gaining experience, etc.
When teams improve (due to coaching and talent), win totals often don't increase incrementally. The history above is only evidence that the Giants have done it multiple times (it's therefore possible) and it happens every year in the NFL (if I made this list for the league, it would be very long). I'm optimistic we make a (3-5 win) leap this year, which could win the NFCE.
Thanks Simms11 and I definitely agree. He's a big part of the "added talent", compared to last yr.
Someone had to do it.
To use your criterion of +4 wins year-over-year since 1980, it looks like you have found 9 years.
Does that mean that there have been about 30 years where the Giants did not increase by +4 wins, ergo it looks like the Giants have failed to make the leap about 75% of the time?
And equally, the lost a handful of games they could have won. You are what your record says you are... this "could have lost" stuff and "bad teams" stuff is nonsense.
No matter how bad a division can be certain years, div games are usually tough and you cannot deny that the last game of the season last year had playoff implications, at least at the time the game was played. The win against WTF (which beat the 12-4 Steelers a few weeks later) was also against the eventual div winner and could've been a tie breaker (if one or two things had gone differently).
You can be as miserable and glass empty as you want. I'm looking forward to the season and believe there are multiple reasons to be optimistic.
+1, proof is in the pudding. We really have no idea what the 2021 Giants will look like relative to improvement, etc. Quite frankly, if their best players do not step up big time very soon, things will not greatly improve. It's time for Jones, SB, and Andrew Thomas to start showing up big on gameday or the offense will continue to be average at best. KG needs to get on the field and stay there, the young receivers around him need to develop and contribute. The OL has to take the next step, etc.
YOY improvement includes a baseline year. And those YOY stats are much more impressive when the baseline year is awful.
But because most fans don't understand statistics, they champion stats like this without realizing that they're actually highlighting really terrible year prior stats that allow for that YOY spike.
I cry for those who ever suggested that Giants fans are smarter than NFL fans in general.
Each year is independent, but the hope I have is similar to what the Dolphins did from 2019 to 2020.
Lastly, I bold this because it annoys me. The Giants never get credit for beating WFT, they swept them last year. BBI refers to WFT as a doormat. Well, a lot of those same people say WFT is a clear notch above NYG this year. Which is it?
Quote:
When teams improve (due to coaching and talent), win totals often don't increase incrementally.
It means Dr. D doesn't have a fucking clue what "incrementally" means.
All increases are incremental. By fucking definition.
Quote:
Quote:
When teams improve (due to coaching and talent), win totals often don't increase incrementally.
It means Dr. D doesn't have a fucking clue what "incrementally" means.
All increases are incremental. By fucking definition.
I was going to let that one slide.
But still don't follow that statement anyway, do you?
Secondly, the fact we went 5-3 the 2nd half of last season is a very small reason for my optimism. But to the point that it was only against bad teams, we beat a 12-4 team, as well as a div rival that also beat a different 12-4 team. What the 5-3 says to me is that the coaching staff didn't lose the team, was coaching them up and had them playing hard despite a horrible start to the season.
Furthermore, good teams beat bad teams, right? You have to play who's on your schedule. Yes, we lost to a couple good teams down the stretch, but it was with a severely hobbled QB (who's mobility is pretty important) and with far less talent (and experience) than we have going into '21.
As far as having to prove the team is better on the field this year, that goes without saying, right? At this point, we can't definitively say one way or another. But I personally think the team is going to better than last year and not by just one win.
Thanks JonC
But I prolly shouldn't even bother.
Lastly, I bold this because it annoys me. The Giants never get credit for beating WFT, they swept them last year. BBI refers to WFT as a doormat. Well, a lot of those same people say WFT is a clear notch above NYG this year. Which is it?
That did get credit for beating WFT last year...they got credit for two wins. 33% of their total wins for the year. In fact, they blew them out of the ballpark both times, 23-20 and 20-19.
And who are all these BBI posters that are bothering you by being so indecisive on Washington?
And historical examples from 40 years ago are probably more factoids, than evidence.
If you're going to make a case on why the team will improve, it's a lot more intellectually honest to point to elements on the team you believe have improved year-over-year, or contemporary examples with similar elements.
MATHEMATICS
in a way that creates a small positive (or negative change)
incrementally - adverb
In an incremental fashion; in small increments
Key word: small
In this specific situation: increasing by 1 (from 6 to 7 wins) would be a small/incremental change. Increasing win total from 6 to 10 (+67%) is a pretty significant leap, i.e., not incremental.
They also squeaked out a couple of super bowl wins...
... But I'm sure you have a point.
Quote:
Quote:
When teams improve (due to coaching and talent), win totals often don't increase incrementally.
It means Dr. D doesn't have a fucking clue what "incrementally" means.
All increases are incremental. By fucking definition.
I do not understand the problem with his use of "incrementally". He uses it in the context that the team is not necessarily destined for a small increase of wins this year because of history which seems to match the definition of the word.
You can take nearly any team and glean positives or negatives from individual close outcomes. Over 16 games you get a sense of the quality of a team. The Bucs nearly lost to the Giants -- does that put them in a lower echelon of team? Nope.
In a closed cap market, with parity in resources, the difference between good and bad is thin.
Only four team had a margin of victory above one possession last year.
Second year young coach, young QB, very good defense, bad offense.
I wouldn't predict the Giants defense to be as good, or the offense to be as bad.
You can take nearly any team and glean positives or negatives from individual close outcomes. Over 16 games you get a sense of the quality of a team. The Bucs nearly lost to the Giants -- does that put them in a lower echelon of team? Nope.
In a closed cap market, with parity in resources, the difference between good and bad is thin.
Only four team had a margin of victory above one possession last year.
To be fair, that's the nature of football though, especially now. Teams are much more knowledgeable about the clock vs points in 2021. We saw a lot of that optimism here when Eli was engineering drives down two scores with lots of TDS but not enough timeouts or clock to make a real difference. If the QB is decent, you are going to close the gap under 4 minutes in a lot of games, especially because of how tough it is to run out the clock offensively when you know teams are running it. It's why you see Payton throw a lot of passes in these situations when he's up.
Quote:
Lastly, I bold this because it annoys me. The Giants never get credit for beating WFT, they swept them last year. BBI refers to WFT as a doormat. Well, a lot of those same people say WFT is a clear notch above NYG this year. Which is it?
That did get credit for beating WFT last year...they got credit for two wins. 33% of their total wins for the year. In fact, they blew them out of the ballpark both times, 23-20 and 20-19.
And who are all these BBI posters that are bothering you by being so indecisive on Washington?
I’m not interested in talking about scores. That argument works both ways. The Giants earned their 6-10 record, but they did sweep WFT who earned their 7-9 record. NYG/WFT is a coin flip imo. Do you think otherwise?
Quote:
In comment 15342531 Sean said:
Quote:
Lastly, I bold this because it annoys me. The Giants never get credit for beating WFT, they swept them last year. BBI refers to WFT as a doormat. Well, a lot of those same people say WFT is a clear notch above NYG this year. Which is it?
That did get credit for beating WFT last year...they got credit for two wins. 33% of their total wins for the year. In fact, they blew them out of the ballpark both times, 23-20 and 20-19.
And who are all these BBI posters that are bothering you by being so indecisive on Washington?
I’m not interested in talking about scores. That argument works both ways. The Giants earned their 6-10 record, but they did sweep WFT who earned their 7-9 record. NYG/WFT is a coin flip imo. Do you think otherwise?
I just threw in the scores for context. Especially since you seem to be so put-off that the NYG aren't getting sufficient credit for beating a team that would have also had a 6-10 record last year if they were't gifted a win in the final game by a team that purposely tanked.
I like a lot of the players on the Redskins. But have no idea if they can stabilize that QB position with who they have. Coin flip is not an unfair comment, although Giants seem to have their number more than they have ours.
Let me know who all those posters were, or if it was kind of an exaggeration for effect...
But, and I know this will bother many here, I don't see the high end talent yet from Jones or Thomas, and SB's got to prove he's back from the knee. They're talented young men with significant NFL upside, but it's time to put it on the field on gameday. I think drafting overall has improved under DG, but after three top six picks I think he's behind the previous regime in first round ROI.
YOY improvement includes a baseline year. And those YOY stats are much more impressive when the baseline year is awful.
But because most fans don't understand statistics, they champion stats like this without realizing that they're actually highlighting really terrible year prior stats that allow for that YOY spike.
I cry for those who ever suggested that Giants fans are smarter than NFL fans in general.
As a Giants fan for some 50 years, I do often feel that the baseline is "Giants are a losing team" with occasional peaks of success, rather than, say, the Steelers, whose baseline is being a playoff team. Which I think reflects the mediocrity of Giants' ownership more than anything. Nice people but from the outside, I can't shake the feeling that the place is run like a second-rate supermarket.
But, and I know this will bother many here, I don't see the high end talent yet from Jones or Thomas, and SB's got to prove he's back from the knee. They're talented young men with significant NFL upside, but it's time to put it on the field on gameday. I think drafting overall has improved under DG, but after three top six picks I think he's behind the previous regime in first round ROI.
Perfectly reasonable stance.
And I believe we have a playoff defense. A top ten defense. Maybe even better.
But I have NO idea what to expect from this offense and whether they can perform at a level to take the next step.
I put zero stock in improvements that may have been made YoY in past seasons. NFL economics are designed to help teams go from the out house to the pent house much more quickly. Even situations from last to first from one year to the next.
The fact that it's taken this long to even sniff .500 is the the bigger problem/story.
To use your criterion of +4 wins year-over-year since 1980, it looks like you have found 9 years.
Does that mean that there have been about 30 years where the Giants did not increase by +4 wins, ergo it looks like the Giants have failed to make the leap about 75% of the time?
When you win 10 or so games, it's not an easy leap. I'm not talking about going from 10 to 14. I think going from 6 +/- 1 wins to 10 +/-1 is much more common around the league. When they've had back to back 9-7 or 10-6 records or a 9-7 followed by a 10-6 or 11-5, those aren't bad seasons, but they don't qualify as +4 leaps. Then there are the years when we've hovered around .500 or taken a step back, that also don't qualify. Don’t have time or desire to look into more deeply. Actually regret starting the thread. Might be last.
Quote:
To use your criterion of +4 wins year-over-year since 1980, it looks like you have found 9 years.
Does that mean that there have been about 30 years where the Giants did not increase by +4 wins, ergo it looks like the Giants have failed to make the leap about 75% of the time?
When you win 10 or so games, it's not an easy leap. I'm not talking about going from 10 to 14. I think going from 6 +/- 1 wins to 10 +/-1 is much more common around the league. When they've had back to back 9-7 or 10-6 records or a 9-7 followed by a 10-6 or 11-5, those aren't bad seasons, but they don't qualify as +4 leaps. Then there are the years when we've hovered around .500 or taken a step back, that also don't qualify. Don’t have time or desire to look into more deeply. Actually regret starting the thread. Might be last.
It was a good thread. Just most of the replies were more interested in fighting than discussing.
There’s maybe one one or two responses on this thread that are snarky.
It’s a bit of a messy thread starter, which leads to be a bit of a messy thread.
There’s maybe one one or two responses on this thread that are snarky.
It’s a bit of a messy thread starter, which leads to be a bit of a messy thread.
You're right, exaggeration on my part.
I agree that improving 4 games isn’t an outrageous outcome. It happened a handful of time last year.
The OP laid out a set of facts, then basically said they don’t apply, and then wants to debate the merits of the thesis.
There’s a very sound argument to be made that … because of X number of factors, I believe the Giants can be like one of the teams who improved four games last year. That’s an interesting thread.
It was fine being a singular post in the other thread and I think shown here that it didn't need to be explored further.
Quote:
To use your criterion of +4 wins year-over-year since 1980, it looks like you have found 9 years.
Does that mean that there have been about 30 years where the Giants did not increase by +4 wins, ergo it looks like the Giants have failed to make the leap about 75% of the time?
When you win 10 or so games, it's not an easy leap. I'm not talking about going from 10 to 14. I think going from 6 +/- 1 wins to 10 +/-1 is much more common around the league. When they've had back to back 9-7 or 10-6 records or a 9-7 followed by a 10-6 or 11-5, those aren't bad seasons, but they don't qualify as +4 leaps. Then there are the years when we've hovered around .500 or taken a step back, that also don't qualify. Don’t have time or desire to look into more deeply. Actually regret starting the thread. Might be last.
There was nothing wrong with your thread starter. You made an interesting point and I encourage you to keep posting.
There’s a very sound argument to be made that … because of X number of factors, I believe the Giants can be like one of the teams who improved four games last year. That’s an interesting thread.
Yes, that is a better thread. Attributing somewhat of a plus/minus approach to what we saw last year and think today.
Pluses:
Saquon's availability for more games
Better receiving options if they get healthy
Maturing Jones
Talent additions in secondary with Jackson & full season of McKinney
Negatives:
Tougher schedule / NFCE (not certain)
Continued OL turnover/instability
as examples...
It was fine being a singular post in the other thread and I think shown here that it didn't need to be explored further.
Who the hell are you? The guy comes here and starts a football thread. He does some research and puts it out there for discussion among fans. That doesn’t pass muster for Jimmy Googs’s low bar for what is worthy of discussion? Jesus. You guys are brutal.
It was fine being a singular post in the other thread and I think shown here that it didn't need to be explored further.
They won’t go 4-2 in the div this year with Dak back, and WFT has a better QB, so another 6-10 season looks like a strong possibility especially with a O line that still sucks, and a rugged schedule.
Quote:
it is not a "crock of shit" possibility that the Giants could win 10+ games this season. Which is a completely fair opinion and indeed a possibility, although history has absolutely nothing to do with it if they indeed do.
It was fine being a singular post in the other thread and I think shown here that it didn't need to be explored further.
Who the hell are you? The guy comes here and starts a football thread. He does some research and puts it out there for discussion among fans. That doesn’t pass muster for Jimmy Googs’s low bar for what is worthy of discussion? Jesus. You guys are brutal.
From the least critical person on the board...
Come up with that list of posters yet on your WFT issue?
You are clearly triggered by my comment though which is strange. I stand by it. And no, I’m not providing a fucking list.
I get tired of reading the Giants won a bunch of close games against shitty teams, but then also hearing the Giants aren’t on par with WFT. I think it’s a coin flip. Really anyone could win this division.
You are clearly triggered by my comment though which is strange. I stand by it. And no, I’m not providing a fucking list.
Sean - you made an annoyed "bolded" comment calling out some phantom group of posters that suggested WFT wasn't very good last year (and they really really weren't despite winning the East) and then remarked the same ones are now saying WFT may be better than Giants this year (and they very well might be). And I asked you who this completely off-the-mark group is, and you are now asserting your 5th amendment rights. Whatever...
Each year is independent, but the hope I have is similar to what the Dolphins did from 2019 to 2020.
Lastly, I bold this because it annoys me. The Giants never get credit for beating WFT, they swept them last year. BBI refers to WFT as a doormat. Well, a lot of those same people say WFT is a clear notch above NYG this year. Which is it?
That 5-3 second half thing doesn’t get too much attention, does it. But during that stretch of games I saw the Giants make “winning” plays in crunch time that I haven’t seen in a while.
No doubt the most important point is lots of things can happen don't assume the worst simply because that's what you've seen up to now.
Don't assume the best because of couple of guys made plays here they're in the preseason or practice either.
I don't get discouraged by I don't get discouraged by BBI, Some guys just like to shit on people.
Quote:
In comment 15342841 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
it is not a "crock of shit" possibility that the Giants could win 10+ games this season. Which is a completely fair opinion and indeed a possibility, although history has absolutely nothing to do with it if they indeed do.
It was fine being a singular post in the other thread and I think shown here that it didn't need to be explored further.
Who the hell are you? The guy comes here and starts a football thread. He does some research and puts it out there for discussion among fans. That doesn’t pass muster for Jimmy Googs’s low bar for what is worthy of discussion? Jesus. You guys are brutal.
From the least critical person on the board...
I am plenty critical of shitheads, not some guy making a good faith effort at a football thread...
Unsurprisingly, you are missing the point. 'night.
You are a strange individual. I hope you have a very plentiful and fulfilling life outside this board.
Quote:
you are the pulse of BBI...
Unsurprisingly, you are missing the point. 'night.
You never make one. Night.
Quote:
In comment 15343015 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
you are the pulse of BBI...
Unsurprisingly, you are missing the point. 'night.
You never make one. Night.
If someone could have designed the worst poster in BBI history they would have designed Jimmy Boob. You are toxic. Crawl back into your cave.
Get a life. You are the worst. I hope you have a happy life outside this board.
I’ll read you if you say anything of value,
But thats hard to do when you post drivel on every thread on this site
But thats hard to do when you post drivel on every thread on this site
Looking forward to seeing what you post on your own...
Quote:
In comment 15342878 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15342841 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
it is not a "crock of shit" possibility that the Giants could win 10+ games this season. Which is a completely fair opinion and indeed a possibility, although history has absolutely nothing to do with it if they indeed do.
It was fine being a singular post in the other thread and I think shown here that it didn't need to be explored further.
Who the hell are you? The guy comes here and starts a football thread. He does some research and puts it out there for discussion among fans. That doesn’t pass muster for Jimmy Googs’s low bar for what is worthy of discussion? Jesus. You guys are brutal.
From the least critical person on the board...
I am plenty critical of shitheads, not some guy making a good faith effort at a football thread...
Thanks for the support CIP
Thanks Sean. There's a reason I didn't start this thread last year or other recent past seasons (bc I didn't think it was relevant). But this year, for a variety of reasons including coaching, talent and experience, feels like the type of year when they might make a leap.
No doubt the most important point is lots of things can happen don't assume the worst simply because that's what you've seen up to now.
Don't assume the best because of couple of guys made plays here they're in the preseason or practice either.
I don't get discouraged by I don't get discouraged by BBI, Some guys just like to shit on people.
Thanks Brown Hornet
Quote:
In comment 15342523 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Quote:
When teams improve (due to coaching and talent), win totals often don't increase incrementally.
It means Dr. D doesn't have a fucking clue what "incrementally" means.
All increases are incremental. By fucking definition.
I was going to let that one slide.
But still don't follow that statement anyway, do you?
Beavis, thanks for considering letting it slide, but then not doing so. Did you and Butthead happen to see my vocab lesson for you? I can repost if that would be helpful.
Since the Giants are coming off a 6-win season in 2020, I re-did your analysis focusing in on only those past seasons in which the Giants won exactly 6 games.
(I've utilized 1978 as a base year since that was the first year of 16 regular season NFL games):
1978: 6 Wins
1979: 6 Wins
Zero Increase in Wins
1979: 6 Wins
1980: 4 Wins
Decrease in Wins
1987: 6 Wins
1988: 10 Wins
+4 Increase in Wins
(Note: 1987 was strike year played with replacement players)
1992: 6 Wins
1993: 11 Wins
+5 Increase in Wins
1996: 6 Wins
1997: 10 Wins
+4 Increase in Wins
2004: 6 Wins
2005: 11 Wins
+5 Increase in Wins
2014: 6 Wins
2015: 6 Wins
Zero Increase in Wins
2015: 6 Wins
2016: 11 Wins
+5 Increase in Wins
2020: 6 Wins
2021: ???
So, if I'm counting correctly, we have in all 8 paired cases of which 5 show the Giants increasing their win total by at least 4 games.
So, just based on statistical historical data, we see a greater than 50% incidence of the Giants upping their win total by at least 4 games.
Let the 2021 games begin!
I think many of the years we've made the leap it was due to combination of a new or 2nd year HC along with an infusion of talent via a combination of draft and FA (in more recent yrs) and experience.
Haha, no worries Doc, I kind of liked that. Apologies from my end too. You put up your OP and withstood some decent punches and are still standing.
And I am all-in on you being correct on 10+ wins!
have a nice weekend...
have a nice weekend...
You too
'93 (+5) - new vet HC. Not a big fan of Reeves as HC, but there've been a lot worse and he was a definite upgrade over, you know who. Team still had some talent from glory yrs.
'97 (+4) - new HC. A lot of talent on D, not so much on O. Coach Fassel did nice job in his 1st yr.
'05 (+5) - 2nd yr as Giant HC. Major infusion of FA talent including big WR and MLB. RB (coached to overcome fumbling problem) had become a star and young QB showed reason for optimism.
'16 (+5) - new HC. Major infusion of FA talent, especially on what was a weak D. House built on sand.
'21 (+?) - 2nd yr HC. Major infusion of FA talent this offseason and last. Young QB and roster overall.
It remains to be seen obviously. But if coach Judge is the coach that most of us think he is and with the amount of young talent that's been brought in, there's no way he or any of the players are going to be happy with only 7 wins this year.
I know some don't want to hear about "almosts", but its a fact that they almost won 7 last year (1 makeable catch by EE would've most likely done it). That was with a new coaching staff, that had very limited training, far less talent, coaching and experience than we have going into '21.
Of course injuries to certain players can doom a season. Hopefully that doesn't happen!
Will Judge join Parcells, Reeves, Fassel, Coughlin and (cough, excuse me), McAdoo??
Or will he join you know who and good OC, bad HC Shurmer?
Fassel was +4. The others +5.