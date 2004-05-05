Giants have improved by 4 or more wins 9 times since 1980 Dr. D : 8/27/2021 10:21 am

To those who think that because the Giants have stunk for 10 years, they will therefore stink again this year or only incrementally improve their win total to 7, history shows that doesn't necessarily have to be the case.



To be clear to those who are naturally negative and those who like to argue, this doesn't mean that the Giants will absolutely win 10+ games this year. It's only evidence that the possibility is not a "crock of shit". Teams make leaps every year. The Giants have increased their win totals by 4 or more 9 times since 1980 as follows:



'80-'81 +5

'83-'84 +6

'85-'86 +4

'87-'89 +4

'92-'93 +5

'96-'97 +4

'99-'00 +5

'04-'05 +5

'15-'16 +5



close: '01-'02 +3



Again, to be clear, my optimism for this year is NOT at all based on this history (that would be stupid). My optimism is based on a variety of factors including: the belief that we finally have a good HC/coaching staff, we've added a lot of talent to a team that won 5 of it's last 8 last year including against a 12-4 seahawks and 2 playoff like wins against div rivals (they also lost midseason by only 2 to the eventual SB champs), the young team is gaining experience, etc.



When teams improve (due to coaching and talent), win totals often don't increase incrementally. The history above is only evidence that the Giants have done it multiple times (it's therefore possible) and it happens every year in the NFL (if I made this list for the league, it would be very long). I'm optimistic we make a (3-5 win) leap this year, which could win the NFCE.