Jones' INT.

I want this kid to succeed. He seems like a good kid. But JFC...what we was doing on that play? For every play/throw where I think, 'He might be the answer', he follows it shortly up with 'WTF dude? Come on.'



This is year 3. He can't be making mistakes like that anymore.



Then he ends his night with a beautiful TD to Kaden Smith.



He is such an enigma.