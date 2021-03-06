Jones' INT.

I want this kid to succeed. He seems like a good kid. But JFC...what we was doing on that play? For every play/throw where I think, 'He might be the answer', he follows it shortly up with 'WTF dude? Come on.'
This is year 3. He can't be making mistakes like that anymore.
Then he ends his night with a beautiful TD to Kaden Smith.
He is such an enigma.
I'm hoping that's true too. Hoping.
That play, however, will take away any luster from the night because it was really bad. No excuse on that one. It was a dumb play from an otherwise good night. Oh well.
Quote:
and for those wanting the run, he probably does if the game counted. He had no designed runs today, this isn’t going to be our offense.
Me too. He’s a much different QB when he’s able to run. I don’t think he will have much upside without it. Fuck injuries, if he isn’t good this year he’s not back next year anyway. Let him run and keep the defense guessing.
Jones isn't an enigma. He's just a backup-level NFL quarterback.
The throw was well behind Engram - and that's because DJ was on the run and threw across his body.
Honestly, it's a throw he should be able to make but he sorta flicked it out due to the pressure...
To me, this wasn't the classic don't throw back to the middle of the field as you roll out and it gets picked.
Jones may be a classroom and pre-snap genius, but once the bullets start flying and his first read is taken away Jones looks like a mediocre backup at best
He's kind of clueless out there and he won't be getting any better.
I cried out for trading him before last season, taking Herbert, and calling it a day.
But some GM's are arrogant, stubborn SOB's and will never change.
If they have a rough year we go find another QB, if he plays well then we don't. Easy.
Quote:
.
Jones isn't half the QB Eli was. He's faster, that's it. He has no feel for the position, he's just lost out there.
We were calling for Eli's had as late as 2007 regular season. Also only this season Jones has the skill position players Eli had in his second season and the O-line STILL isn't even close. Very easy to say that Eli was better with the benefit of hindsight and two Super Bowls but he made almost as many stupid decisions as Jones with far far superior teammates.
That was the sell indeed. Jones might be book smart, but I don't think he's very football smart yet.
Which begs the question - will he ever be?
5 years sounds about right. But I thought Jones was pretty good tonight
I don’t think Jones has the type of flaws that can be corrected.
If we assume DG/Shurmur were brought into win with Eli, they should have had *2 years* to make that happen. 2018 & 2019 - so QB should have been off the table in 2019. It should have been a pick to help the team win with Eli.
Then, if it didn’t work. You bring in Judge in 2020 with a new GM, and draft a QB in 2020. That would have been so much more of a sound process.
Quote:
In comment 15345163 BestFeature said:
Quote:
.
Jones isn't half the QB Eli was. He's faster, that's it. He has no feel for the position, he's just lost out there.
The comparisons to Eli have always been mistaken. Eli was a far better, far more accomplished QB in college. Almost as much of a consensus #1 pick as his brother, and a far better NFL prospect that Jones. They shouldn't be compared. Eli's rough start as a professional was disappointing. Jones may be frustrating, but no one thought he was a franchise QB to begin with.
I don't think that's true. A well run front office and coach can turn things around quickly.
1. Shitcan Gettleman
2. Shitcan Garrett
3. Trade Jones
4. Trade Barkley
5. Let Judge and O'Brien (or another outside voice) run the draft and pro personnel and build the team their way.
I simply can not believe that someone as intelligent and detail oriented as Judge would want to build an offense around Jones and Barkley. It makes no sense.
Quote:
and Thomas don't pan out that sets the Giants back 5 years. basically a losing GM's max tenure.
I thought he was ok, did some good things, some bad things.
I was just offering that up in general.
Well, this is a pivotal year. So the mistakes are even more magnified.
And let's be honest, he's lucky the out throw to Pettis wasn't a pick six...
Finally, someone who saw the play. He just misthrew it. It wasn’t about pocket feel, or decision making or awareness. Just a physical mistake which is extremely rare with him.
So has Eli, his entire career. He'd also look great all game, move the ball and then throw a pick in the red zone. People just have nostalgia. Sure Eli was more productive, but compare Burress, Toomer, Smith, Bradshaw, Jacobs, and a top 5 O-line that he had it's not even close. When Eli had a poor supporting cast he wasn't great either.
After this one Jones has 16 games that count, if he can stay on the field, to prove he can do the things that the best QBs do and stop doing the things that the worst ones do.
He threw a nice TD though and made some intelligent plays just before it to make it happen.
To be determined...
Quote:
He is brutal in that area of the field. Brutal.
What the hell does Eli have to do with this? Why is anything about him informative when it relates to Jones?
Quote:
and Thomas don't pan out that sets the Giants back 5 years. basically a losing GM's max tenure.
I’ve seen you reference O’Brien? Do you mean Bill OBrien? For offensive coordinator?
It was his first live action of the year. His OL played poorly. Arguably his top 4 weapons didn’t play.
His numbers were pretty good and he made one horrible play/decision and one beautiful throw.
Unbelievable.
Most of his mistakes are mental.
Quote:
In comment 15345248 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is brutal in that area of the field. Brutal.
What the hell does Eli have to do with this? Why is anything about him informative when it relates to Jones?
1) Because to this board Eli could never do anything wrong.
2) Despite Eli spending an entire career making stupid plays at bad times (in addition to be fair to great plays in big times) he still won two Super Bowls.
How is this so hard to find a decent Tackle?
How does a successful quarterback having similar issues to Jones inform us about anything when it comes to Jones? I don't know maybe to show that it's possible to throw bad picks at times and still be successful?
Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.
Quote:
And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?
Ok and what about the dozens of unsuccessful quarterbacks that have played since Eli started his career? Why is Eli relevant?
Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...
Quote:
In comment 15345280 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?
Ok and what about the dozens of unsuccessful quarterbacks that have played since Eli started his career? Why is Eli relevant?
C'mon already, they are both Giants!! Both first round picks to be franchise QBs. The comparison - because turnovers abound from both - are predictable.
Quote:
In comment 15345280 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?
Ok and what about the dozens of unsuccessful quarterbacks that have played since Eli started his career? Why is Eli relevant?
You're being purposely obtuse. I didn't say he can't still long term be unsuccessful, just that bad throws aren't some guarantee he'll be unsuccessful.
Quote:
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.
Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...
True. He’s had a really good camp.
Jones isn't an enigma. He's just a backup-level NFL quarterback.
Such a stupid take but it’s what we all expect from you at this point. Any thread on jones we don’t need you chiming in.
And we know that because one career is over, and the other is just in its third year.
This third year will tell us what we need to know about DJ.
That’s a reply to me, right?
Ok, Jones has some accuracy issues. He throws very accurate balls sometimes, but virtually every NCAA QB can deliver some beautifully placed balls. The good NFL QBs do so more often. I don’t believe Jones has reached the necessary threshold at this point. Can that change? Sure.
The earlier claim that Jones’ drawbacks are purely mental, though, is flatly false.
But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.
Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...
100% Jones had that one bad play and threw another almost pick. Other than that he played very well and did a good job with ball protection when he got sacked.
But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.
Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...
Quote:
In comment 15345288 Bill L said:
Quote:
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.
Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.
True. He’s had a really good camp.
Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...
Opps, my bad then, I thought you were commenting on Eli and DJ....
+1
Same story for Jones. One brutal red zone INT takes the shine off an otherwise strong night. He maybe missed one or two other throws all night
Bigger concern is the first team OL got next to nothing going on the run game, and Thomas was awful
Quote:
He rightfully got criticism or being hesitant, making poor decisions and holding the ball too long. Anyone see any of that tonight. But tonight he throws a ball poorly and now that’s his problem.
That’s a reply to me, right?
Ok, Jones has some accuracy issues. He throws very accurate balls sometimes, but virtually every NCAA QB can deliver some beautifully placed balls. The good NFL QBs do so more often. I don’t believe Jones has reached the necessary threshold at this point. Can that change? Sure.
The earlier claim that Jones’ drawbacks are purely mental, though, is flatly false.
I never said his drawbacks were “purely mental.” What I did say about what he’s been criticized for you didn’t address. Jones’ accuracy as a passer has not been a regular part of the criticism he’s received so no, not buying your take at all.
Quote:
He rightfully got criticism or being hesitant, making poor decisions and holding the ball too long. Anyone see any of that tonight. But tonight he throws a ball poorly and now that’s his problem.
That’s a reply to me, right?
Ok, Jones has some accuracy issues. He throws very accurate balls sometimes, but virtually every NCAA QB can deliver some beautifully placed balls. The good NFL QBs do so more often. I don’t believe Jones has reached the necessary threshold at this point. Can that change? Sure.
The earlier claim that Jones’ drawbacks are purely mental, though, is flatly false.
If you are comparing Jones with NCAA qb's..then why aren't Glennon, Lewerke, Thorson, or McCoy making him look bad when they have the chance? Those guys are actually NFL qbs
Quote:
In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345288 Bill L said:
Quote:
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.
Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.
True. He’s had a really good camp.
Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...
Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.
Quote:
It's like we've discussed scores of times. It was abundantly clear Gettleman & Mara saw Eli V2 in Jones - Cutler connection, Manning Camp, similar demeanor, etc. And that was sell.
But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.
Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...
my recollection is that you bitched a lot about Eli.
Well, I didn't like the pre-draft antics by Archie, Conlon and Eli. Very poor taste. Sense of entitlement. And I felt the same way when Elway pulled the same act.
The great irony was Bro Peyton embraced going to the horrible Colts and essentially threatened Polian not to take him. And then proceeded to kill it.
But Eli delivered two great runs and I find myself growing fonder of his play as time passes.
Quote:
No, I said they are entirely different because, aside from their skin color and height, they play completely different games.
Opps, my bad then, I thought you were commenting on Eli and DJ....
LOL...and actually you were....my bad again!
While their games are different, the turnovers for both players are there early in their career - esp "goof ball" type turnovers that leave you scratching your head (maybe even more so with Eli). And they are both Giants, and both very high picks.
The comparisons are inevitable. It's just what we do as fans. We have a reference point.
DJ isn't going to be Eli Manning, but he could be a very good NFL QB you can win with. We'll find out a ton this year.
Quote:
In comment 15345303 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345288 Bill L said:
Quote:
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.
Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.
True. He’s had a really good camp.
Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...
Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.
Well, how did you see it?
Quote:
In comment 15345319 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It's like we've discussed scores of times. It was abundantly clear Gettleman & Mara saw Eli V2 in Jones - Cutler connection, Manning Camp, similar demeanor, etc. And that was sell.
But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.
Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...
my recollection is that you bitched a lot about Eli.
Well, I didn't like the pre-draft antics by Archie, Conlon and Eli. Very poor taste. Sense of entitlement. And I felt the same way when Elway pulled the same act.
The great irony was Bro Peyton embraced going to the horrible Colts and essentially threatened Polian not to take him. And then proceeded to kill it.
But Eli delivered two great runs and I find myself growing fonder of his play as time passes.
Quote:
In comment 15345329 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345303 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345288 Bill L said:
Quote:
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.
Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.
True. He’s had a really good camp.
Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...
Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.
Well, how did you see it?
Through reporters (and BBI observers) eyes.
I mean, does Mara know about BBI?
This is where problems are solved.
If Jones is honest in the postgame presser, he says something like:
"Yeah, EE was there. I waited too long and made a bad throw. But it should have been a TD..."
And he would be 100% spot on.
Considering we had mostly backups in on offense. Backup RB, shit O-Line play, no Golladay ect.
Quote:
Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error
It was a cross-body throw. You can certainly argue it's a decision-making issue considering how crushing turnovers are in the red zone.
Quote:
In comment 15345346 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345329 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345303 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345288 Bill L said:
Quote:
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.
Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.
True. He’s had a really good camp.
Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...
Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.
Well, how did you see it?
Through reporters (and BBI observers) eyes.
Got it. Start using your own when you post. It’s more reliable...
I posted that on another site. It looked like he thought EE would stop in the open area, but EE ran towards 2 D players, and a throw there looked like it might have turned to a pick also .
Ridiculous take. Newton didn’t do shit, and Cam Jones/Hoyer threw against scrubs. Mac didn’t do much against the first team d.
The red zone mistake is a big deal though.
Quote:
Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error
I disagree, DJ was late and threw it where he should have a count earlier. That has been the book on him, he looks great when everything goes as planned, but much less so off script. We’re hoping he can adjust, but the jury is still out.
Quote:
Looked like the 4th best QB on the field tonight. And yes...it doesn't count.
Ridiculous take. Newton didn’t do shit, and Cam Jones/Hoyer threw against scrubs. Mac didn’t do much against the first team d.
I agree. Newton looks shot, and Mac Jones looked underwhelming.
Quote:
Other than the red zone mistake - Jones looked great to me. The pass rush was a problem early. Also happy to have a strong armed backup with experience.
The red zone mistake is a big deal though.
Other than the red zone mistake?
Cue the Mrs. Abraham Lincoln joke...
Because he was late with that throw. It’s not the end of the world, but one TD in a half and we should retire his number?
Quote:
In comment 15345216 M.S. said:
Quote:
Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error
I disagree, DJ was late and threw it where he should have a count earlier. That has been the book on him, he looks great when everything goes as planned, but much less so off script. We’re hoping he can adjust, but the jury is still out.
Maybe. Someone mentioned that Engram should have stopped and possibly Jones thought he was going to. Don’t know for sure.
Quote:
Any chance Jones thought Engram was going to stop? I’m not sure how jones was going to lead Engram with the linebacker sitting there. I would really like to see another replay of that.
I posted that on another site. It looked like he thought EE would stop in the open area, but EE ran towards 2 D players, and a throw there looked like it might have turned to a pick also .
I agree with this. It looked to me like he threw to the spot he needed to if Engram stopped. They were clearly out of sync. Bad decision, not the end of the world, but yeah not a good play.
Quote:
In comment 15345162 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and for those wanting the run, he probably does if the game counted. He had no designed runs today, this isn’t going to be our offense.
I'm hoping that's true too. Hoping.
Me too. He’s a much different QB when he’s able to run. I don’t think he will have much upside without it. Fuck injuries, if he isn’t good this year he’s not back next year anyway. Let him run and keep the defense guessing.
This play just highlighted what he can't do. He can't pass on the run.
When he sprints out of the pocket- if the 1st guy isn't open he should just tuck-and-run.
Read some of SY's past comments regarding DJ. He said he doesn't quickly react to a lot of movement. And I believe that pov was shared by some other "gurus."
Daniel Jones is a pocket-passer that has speed.
The throw was well behind Engram - and that's because DJ was on the run and threw across his body.
Honestly, it's a throw he should be able to make but he sorta flicked it out due to the pressure...
To me, this wasn't the classic don't throw back to the middle of the field as you roll out and it gets picked.
He had NO CHANCE making that throw going against his body. NONE. Lay off the pipe.
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Absolutely ridiculous.
DJ had no business trying to make that throw going against his body.
Please stop with the excuses. It's concerning that he made such an incredibly stupid pass. But it is his first game but the pass was beyond idiotic to try to make.
It's football. Shit happens.
It's football. Shit happens.
Ummmm Russell Wilson won a few more games at the time than Jones has, don't you think?
What next tell us Tom Brady threw some interceptions so Daniel Jones is right with him too?
Just having some fun with ya- however this has bene DJ's issue/ doesn't have the pedigree / makes these type of mistakes quite a bit--
and the throw was incredibly stupid. A QB like Wilson has won it all / led his team to be on tops. Jones has led his at/near the bottom of the division.