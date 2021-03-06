for display only
Jones' INT.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/29/2021 8:03 pm
I want this kid to succeed. He seems like a good kid. But JFC...what we was doing on that play? For every play/throw where I think, 'He might be the answer', he follows it shortly up with 'WTF dude? Come on.'

This is year 3. He can't be making mistakes like that anymore.

Then he ends his night with a beautiful TD to Kaden Smith.

He is such an enigma.
Bad throw for sure  
UConn4523 : 8/29/2021 8:07 pm : link
and for those wanting the run, he probably does if the game counted. He had no designed runs today, this isn’t going to be our offense.
Eli did this his entire career  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:08 pm : link
.
SFGFNCGiantsFan  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/29/2021 8:08 pm : link
Go back and read BBI after the Giants-Vikings game in 2007.
One Word ELI  
geelabee : 8/29/2021 8:08 pm : link
ELI drafted in 2004…and was throwing INT like that in his 4th year when he won the Super Bowl..the kid Jones has a high Wonderlic (Football IQ) Duke grad…he will come around like ELI & JOSH ALLEN…
RE: Bad throw for sure  
Harvest Blend : 8/29/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15345162 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and for those wanting the run, he probably does if the game counted. He had no designed runs today, this isn’t going to be our offense.


I'm hoping that's true too. Hoping.
I’m a big Jones defender  
Dukie Dimes : 8/29/2021 8:10 pm : link
But that play was inexcusable. If they score on that drive (Engram or on a run from the 1 yard line), he would have have a very good night despite the awful offensive line effort.

That play, however, will take away any luster from the night because it was really bad. No excuse on that one. It was a dumb play from an otherwise good night. Oh well.
RE: RE: Bad throw for sure  
UConn4523 : 8/29/2021 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15345171 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15345162 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and for those wanting the run, he probably does if the game counted. He had no designed runs today, this isn’t going to be our offense.



I'm hoping that's true too. Hoping.


Me too. He’s a much different QB when he’s able to run. I don’t think he will have much upside without it. Fuck injuries, if he isn’t good this year he’s not back next year anyway. Let him run and keep the defense guessing.
Eli has nothing to do with Jones  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:13 pm : link
Eli is irrelevant in this discussion. You know how many quarterbacks since 2007 started out badly and stayed bad?

Jones isn't an enigma. He's just a backup-level NFL quarterback.
RE: Eli did this his entire career  
Joey in VA : 8/29/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15345163 BestFeature said:
Quote:
.
Jones isn't half the QB Eli was. He's faster, that's it. He has no feel for the position, he's just lost out there.
A big selling point for Jones was smarts & pro ready..  
Sean : 8/29/2021 8:16 pm : link
We also heard “high floor” - too many dumb mistakes to warrant that analysis. I’ll say he does sneak in some great throws, just not consistent.
Engram was actually open (I believe)...  
BillKo : 8/29/2021 8:16 pm : link
..and an accurate throw is a TD.

The throw was well behind Engram - and that's because DJ was on the run and threw across his body.

Honestly, it's a throw he should be able to make but he sorta flicked it out due to the pressure...

To me, this wasn't the classic don't throw back to the middle of the field as you roll out and it gets picked.
Jones throws a prettier spiral than Eli and runs faster  
jlukes : 8/29/2021 8:17 pm : link
That’s where it ends

Jones may be a classroom and pre-snap genius, but once the bullets start flying and his first read is taken away Jones looks like a mediocre backup at best
Jones lack of pocket presence  
Stan in LA : 8/29/2021 8:18 pm : link
And not having a feel for the position of QB will be his downfall.

He's kind of clueless out there and he won't be getting any better.

I cried out for trading him before last season, taking Herbert, and calling it a day.

But some GM's are arrogant, stubborn SOB's and will never change.
Hope he learns from it..  
moze1021 : 8/29/2021 8:19 pm : link
No reason to react strongly now.

If they have a rough year we go find another QB, if he plays well then we don't. Easy.
RE: RE: Eli did this his entire career  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15345197 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15345163 BestFeature said:


Quote:


.

Jones isn't half the QB Eli was. He's faster, that's it. He has no feel for the position, he's just lost out there.


We were calling for Eli's had as late as 2007 regular season. Also only this season Jones has the skill position players Eli had in his second season and the O-line STILL isn't even close. Very easy to say that Eli was better with the benefit of hindsight and two Super Bowls but he made almost as many stupid decisions as Jones with far far superior teammates.
RE: A big selling point for Jones was smarts & pro ready..  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15345199 Sean said:
Quote:
We also heard “high floor” - too many dumb mistakes to warrant that analysis. I’ll say he does sneak in some great throws, just not consistent.


That was the sell indeed. Jones might be book smart, but I don't think he's very football smart yet.

Which begs the question - will he ever be?
If Jones  
pjcas18 : 8/29/2021 8:19 pm : link
and Thomas don't pan out that sets the Giants back 5 years. basically a losing GM's max tenure.

The Jones INT tonight  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 8:20 pm : link
Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error
Get a running game going  
montanagiant : 8/29/2021 8:21 pm : link
And give the guy some time and I don't think there is a problem at all
RE: If Jones  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15345214 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and Thomas don't pan out that sets the Giants back 5 years. basically a losing GM's max tenure.

5 years sounds about right. But I thought Jones was pretty good tonight
I find it hilarious how all of a sudden Eli could do no wrong yet Eli  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:21 pm : link
was doing the exact same shit his ENTIRE career. If Engram doesn't get tackled at the one we're talking about a solid performance despite a shit O-line.
I think Shurmur  
WillVAB : 8/29/2021 8:21 pm : link
Got the most out of Jones in the same way he got the most out of Keenum with the Vikings.

I don’t think Jones has the type of flaws that can be corrected.
A lot of posters saw this coming..  
Sean : 8/29/2021 8:21 pm : link
I’m not writing off the season by any stretch, but here is the lack of foresight:

If we assume DG/Shurmur were brought into win with Eli, they should have had *2 years* to make that happen. 2018 & 2019 - so QB should have been off the table in 2019. It should have been a pick to help the team win with Eli.

Then, if it didn’t work. You bring in Judge in 2020 with a new GM, and draft a QB in 2020. That would have been so much more of a sound process.
Of course  
Dukie Dimes : 8/29/2021 8:21 pm : link
All of the Jones haters are coming out to play. Few weapons, awful offensive line. No excuse for that one play, but his performance wasn’t awful overall. Just that really, really bad play. But that’s all the focus will ever be about. Good thing that none of the fans here have any say in hat the giants do,
RE: RE: RE: Eli did this his entire career  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/29/2021 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15345212 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15345197 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15345163 BestFeature said:


Quote:


.

Jones isn't half the QB Eli was. He's faster, that's it. He has no feel for the position, he's just lost out there.



We were calling for Eli's had as late as 2007 regular season. Also only this season Jones has the skill position players Eli had in his second season and the O-line STILL isn't even close. Very easy to say that Eli was better with the benefit of hindsight and two Super Bowls but he made almost as many stupid decisions as Jones with far far superior teammates.


The comparisons to Eli have always been mistaken. Eli was a far better, far more accomplished QB in college. Almost as much of a consensus #1 pick as his brother, and a far better NFL prospect that Jones. They shouldn't be compared. Eli's rough start as a professional was disappointing. Jones may be frustrating, but no one thought he was a franchise QB to begin with.
RE: If Jones  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15345214 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
and Thomas don't pan out that sets the Giants back 5 years. basically a losing GM's max tenure.


I don't think that's true. A well run front office and coach can turn things around quickly.

1. Shitcan Gettleman
2. Shitcan Garrett
3. Trade Jones
4. Trade Barkley
5. Let Judge and O'Brien (or another outside voice) run the draft and pro personnel and build the team their way.

I simply can not believe that someone as intelligent and detail oriented as Judge would want to build an offense around Jones and Barkley. It makes no sense.
RE: RE: If Jones  
pjcas18 : 8/29/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15345224 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15345214 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


and Thomas don't pan out that sets the Giants back 5 years. basically a losing GM's max tenure.



5 years sounds about right. But I thought Jones was pretty good tonight


I thought he was ok, did some good things, some bad things.

I was just offering that up in general.
RE: Of course  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15345229 Dukie Dimes said:
Quote:
All of the Jones haters are coming out to play. Few weapons, awful offensive line. No excuse for that one play, but his performance wasn’t awful overall. Just that really, really bad play. But that’s all the focus will ever be about. Good thing that none of the fans here have any say in hat the giants do,


Well, this is a pivotal year. So the mistakes are even more magnified.

And let's be honest, he's lucky the out throw to Pettis wasn't a pick six...
RE: The Jones INT tonight  
BillT : 8/29/2021 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15345216 M.S. said:
Quote:
Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error

Finally, someone who saw the play. He just misthrew it. It wasn’t about pocket feel, or decision making or awareness. Just a physical mistake which is extremely rare with him.
The most consistent thing about Jones  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 8/29/2021 8:25 pm : link
Is he looks skittish at moments when being cool under pressure would help the team win.
Mistakes at the goal line are anything but rare with Jones  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:27 pm : link
He is brutal in that area of the field. Brutal.
RE: Mistakes at the goal line are anything but rare with Jones  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15345248 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is brutal in that area of the field. Brutal.


So has Eli, his entire career. He'd also look great all game, move the ball and then throw a pick in the red zone. People just have nostalgia. Sure Eli was more productive, but compare Burress, Toomer, Smith, Bradshaw, Jacobs, and a top 5 O-line that he had it's not even close. When Eli had a poor supporting cast he wasn't great either.
Because DJ was on the run and threw across his body...  
arniefez : 8/29/2021 8:30 pm : link
I was listening to a Giants podcast this morning I won't say which one and there was a discussion talking about how the best QBs can roll right and throw accurately and how big plays are made off script that way. There was mention it's something that Jones hasn't done that or is able to do, he wants to run first and pass second when he moves from the pocket. There was also a remark about Jones having a lack of arm talent - it came from someone who doesn't regularly cover the Giants but had seen the practices in NE this week.

After this one Jones has 16 games that count, if he can stay on the field, to prove he can do the things that the best QBs do and stop doing the things that the worst ones do.
Easy TD if he kept his composure.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 8:31 pm : link
But OTs kept letting in guys and he got hit and was a bit skittish. I don’t blame Jones but he also doesn’t deserve any benefit of the doubt.

He threw a nice TD though and made some intelligent plays just before it to make it happen.

To be determined...


Physical mistakes are rare for Jones?  
cosmicj : 8/29/2021 8:31 pm : link
Did I read that right?
RE: RE: Mistakes at the goal line are anything but rare with Jones  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15345257 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15345248 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is brutal in that area of the field. Brutal.



So has Eli, his entire career. He'd also look great all game, move the ball and then throw a pick in the red zone. People just have nostalgia. Sure Eli was more productive, but compare Burress, Toomer, Smith, Bradshaw, Jacobs, and a top 5 O-line that he had it's not even close. When Eli had a poor supporting cast he wasn't great either.


What the hell does Eli have to do with this? Why is anything about him informative when it relates to Jones?
RE: RE: If Jones  
GNewGiants : 8/29/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15345238 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15345214 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


and Thomas don't pan out that sets the Giants back 5 years. basically a losing GM's max tenure.




I don't think that's true. A well run front office and coach can turn things around quickly.

1. Shitcan Gettleman
2. Shitcan Garrett
3. Trade Jones
4. Trade Barkley
5. Let Judge and O'Brien (or another outside voice) run the draft and pro personnel and build the team their way.

I simply can not believe that someone as intelligent and detail oriented as Judge would want to build an offense around Jones and Barkley. It makes no sense.


I’ve seen you reference O’Brien? Do you mean Bill OBrien? For offensive coordinator?
Tonight wasn’t perfect but man  
Chris684 : 8/29/2021 8:34 pm : link
some of you are a rough crowd.

It was his first live action of the year. His OL played poorly. Arguably his top 4 weapons didn’t play.

His numbers were pretty good and he made one horrible play/decision and one beautiful throw.

Unbelievable.
RE: Physical mistakes are rare for Jones?  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15345260 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Did I read that right?


Most of his mistakes are mental.
Kyle O'Brien  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:37 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Mistakes at the goal line are anything but rare with Jones  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15345265 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15345257 BestFeature said:


Quote:


In comment 15345248 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is brutal in that area of the field. Brutal.



So has Eli, his entire career. He'd also look great all game, move the ball and then throw a pick in the red zone. People just have nostalgia. Sure Eli was more productive, but compare Burress, Toomer, Smith, Bradshaw, Jacobs, and a top 5 O-line that he had it's not even close. When Eli had a poor supporting cast he wasn't great either.



What the hell does Eli have to do with this? Why is anything about him informative when it relates to Jones?


1) Because to this board Eli could never do anything wrong.

2) Despite Eli spending an entire career making stupid plays at bad times (in addition to be fair to great plays in big times) he still won two Super Bowls.
I disagree, everything from missed throws to late  
cosmicj : 8/29/2021 8:37 pm : link
Throws due to double clutching to tripping on the 10 yard line instead of running it into the end zone. Oh, and holding the ball incorrectly allowing strip sacks. Plenty of physical mistakes.
BestFeature  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:38 pm : link
And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?
I agree that Jones and Eli shouldn't be compared  
Thunderstruck27 : 8/29/2021 8:38 pm : link
Eli had infinitely more talent around him than Jones does.
You want to start a meaningful thread, then start it about it  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 8:38 pm : link
how this moronic front office can’t find a decent OT for over a decade now.

How is this so hard to find a decent Tackle?
RE: BestFeature  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15345280 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?


How does a successful quarterback having similar issues to Jones inform us about anything when it comes to Jones? I don't know maybe to show that it's possible to throw bad picks at times and still be successful?
I swore I wouldn’t post anything negative about Jones  
cosmicj : 8/29/2021 8:40 pm : link
Until he had compiled a statistically significant amount of plays in 2021. Forgive me lord, for I have sinned.
One costly mistake  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 8:41 pm : link
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.
RE: RE: BestFeature  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15345284 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15345280 Go Terps said:


Quote:


And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?



How does a successful quarterback having similar issues to Jones inform us about anything when it comes to Jones? I don't know maybe to show that it's possible to throw bad picks at times and still be successful?


Ok and what about the dozens of unsuccessful quarterbacks that have played since Eli started his career? Why is Eli relevant?
RE: One costly mistake  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15345288 Bill L said:
Quote:
Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.


Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...
RE: RE: RE: BestFeature  
BillKo : 8/29/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15345290 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15345284 BestFeature said:


Quote:


In comment 15345280 Go Terps said:


Quote:


And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?



How does a successful quarterback having similar issues to Jones inform us about anything when it comes to Jones? I don't know maybe to show that it's possible to throw bad picks at times and still be successful?



Ok and what about the dozens of unsuccessful quarterbacks that have played since Eli started his career? Why is Eli relevant?


C'mon already, they are both Giants!! Both first round picks to be franchise QBs. The comparison - because turnovers abound from both - are predictable.
The ever moving goalposts for Jones  
BillT : 8/29/2021 8:44 pm : link
He rightfully got criticism or being hesitant, making poor decisions and holding the ball too long. Anyone see any of that tonight. But tonight he throws a ball poorly and now that’s his problem.
RE: RE: RE: BestFeature  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15345290 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15345284 BestFeature said:


Quote:


In comment 15345280 Go Terps said:


Quote:


And how does that inform a single thing about Jones?



How does a successful quarterback having similar issues to Jones inform us about anything when it comes to Jones? I don't know maybe to show that it's possible to throw bad picks at times and still be successful?



Ok and what about the dozens of unsuccessful quarterbacks that have played since Eli started his career? Why is Eli relevant?


You're being purposely obtuse. I didn't say he can't still long term be unsuccessful, just that bad throws aren't some guarantee he'll be unsuccessful.
Predictable but deceptive  
cosmicj : 8/29/2021 8:45 pm : link
They are very different players.
RE: RE: One costly mistake  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345288 Bill L said:


Quote:


Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.



Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...


True. He’s had a really good camp.
RE: Eli has nothing to do with Jones  
Tuckrule : 8/29/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15345189 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Eli is irrelevant in this discussion. You know how many quarterbacks since 2007 started out badly and stayed bad?

Jones isn't an enigma. He's just a backup-level NFL quarterback.


Such a stupid take but it’s what we all expect from you at this point. Any thread on jones we don’t need you chiming in.
.  
Go Terps : 8/29/2021 8:47 pm : link
The sad thing is I'm almost certain these types of things are being said in the front office...that Eli's career arc is somehow relevant to Jones's. Lunacy.
RE: Predictable but deceptive  
BillKo : 8/29/2021 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15345300 cosmicj said:
Quote:
They are very different players.


And we know that because one career is over, and the other is just in its third year.

This third year will tell us what we need to know about DJ.
I was more concerned tonight  
cjac : 8/29/2021 8:49 pm : link
With the consistent bad play of the o line than I was with Jones’s one stupid mistake
RE: The ever moving goalposts for Jones  
cosmicj : 8/29/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15345297 BillT said:
Quote:
He rightfully got criticism or being hesitant, making poor decisions and holding the ball too long. Anyone see any of that tonight. But tonight he throws a ball poorly and now that’s his problem.


That’s a reply to me, right?

Ok, Jones has some accuracy issues. He throws very accurate balls sometimes, but virtually every NCAA QB can deliver some beautifully placed balls. The good NFL QBs do so more often. I don’t believe Jones has reached the necessary threshold at this point. Can that change? Sure.

The earlier claim that Jones’ drawbacks are purely mental, though, is flatly false.
Terps...  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 8:49 pm : link
It's like we've discussed scores of times. It was abundantly clear Gettleman & Mara saw Eli V2 in Jones - Cutler connection, Manning Camp, similar demeanor, etc. And that was sell.

But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.

Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...
RE: I was more concerned tonight  
BestFeature : 8/29/2021 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15345312 cjac said:
Quote:
With the consistent bad play of the o line than I was with Jones’s one stupid mistake


100% Jones had that one bad play and threw another almost pick. Other than that he played very well and did a good job with ball protection when he got sacked.
RE: Terps...  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15345319 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It's like we've discussed scores of times. It was abundantly clear Gettleman & Mara saw Eli V2 in Jones - Cutler connection, Manning Camp, similar demeanor, etc. And that was sell.

But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.

Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...
my recollection is that you bitched a lot about Eli.
BillKo  
cosmicj : 8/29/2021 8:51 pm : link
No, I said they are entirely different because, aside from their skin color and height, they play completely different games.
Am I remembering wrongly?  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 8:51 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: One costly mistake  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15345303 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345288 Bill L said:


Quote:


Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.



Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...



True. He’s had a really good camp.


Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...
RE: BillKo  
BillKo : 8/29/2021 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15345324 cosmicj said:
Quote:
No, I said they are entirely different because, aside from their skin color and height, they play completely different games.


Opps, my bad then, I thought you were commenting on Eli and DJ....
RE: I was more concerned tonight  
mfsd : 8/29/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15345312 cjac said:
Quote:
With the consistent bad play of the o line than I was with Jones’s one stupid mistake


+1

Same story for Jones. One brutal red zone INT takes the shine off an otherwise strong night. He maybe missed one or two other throws all night

Bigger concern is the first team OL got next to nothing going on the run game, and Thomas was awful
RE: RE: The ever moving goalposts for Jones  
BillT : 8/29/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15345314 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15345297 BillT said:


Quote:


He rightfully got criticism or being hesitant, making poor decisions and holding the ball too long. Anyone see any of that tonight. But tonight he throws a ball poorly and now that’s his problem.



That’s a reply to me, right?

Ok, Jones has some accuracy issues. He throws very accurate balls sometimes, but virtually every NCAA QB can deliver some beautifully placed balls. The good NFL QBs do so more often. I don’t believe Jones has reached the necessary threshold at this point. Can that change? Sure.

The earlier claim that Jones’ drawbacks are purely mental, though, is flatly false.

I never said his drawbacks were “purely mental.” What I did say about what he’s been criticized for you didn’t address. Jones’ accuracy as a passer has not been a regular part of the criticism he’s received so no, not buying your take at all.
RE: RE: The ever moving goalposts for Jones  
Thunderstruck27 : 8/29/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15345314 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15345297 BillT said:


Quote:


He rightfully got criticism or being hesitant, making poor decisions and holding the ball too long. Anyone see any of that tonight. But tonight he throws a ball poorly and now that’s his problem.



That’s a reply to me, right?

Ok, Jones has some accuracy issues. He throws very accurate balls sometimes, but virtually every NCAA QB can deliver some beautifully placed balls. The good NFL QBs do so more often. I don’t believe Jones has reached the necessary threshold at this point. Can that change? Sure.

The earlier claim that Jones’ drawbacks are purely mental, though, is flatly false.


If you are comparing Jones with NCAA qb's..then why aren't Glennon, Lewerke, Thorson, or McCoy making him look bad when they have the chance? Those guys are actually NFL qbs
RE: RE: RE: RE: One costly mistake  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15345329 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345303 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345288 Bill L said:


Quote:


Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.



Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...



True. He’s had a really good camp.



Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...

Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.
RE: RE: Terps...  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15345322 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345319 bw in dc said:


Quote:


It's like we've discussed scores of times. It was abundantly clear Gettleman & Mara saw Eli V2 in Jones - Cutler connection, Manning Camp, similar demeanor, etc. And that was sell.

But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.

Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...

my recollection is that you bitched a lot about Eli.


Well, I didn't like the pre-draft antics by Archie, Conlon and Eli. Very poor taste. Sense of entitlement. And I felt the same way when Elway pulled the same act.

The great irony was Bro Peyton embraced going to the horrible Colts and essentially threatened Polian not to take him. And then proceeded to kill it.

But Eli delivered two great runs and I find myself growing fonder of his play as time passes.

RE: RE: BillKo  
BillKo : 8/29/2021 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15345330 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15345324 cosmicj said:


Quote:


No, I said they are entirely different because, aside from their skin color and height, they play completely different games.



Opps, my bad then, I thought you were commenting on Eli and DJ....


LOL...and actually you were....my bad again!

While their games are different, the turnovers for both players are there early in their career - esp "goof ball" type turnovers that leave you scratching your head (maybe even more so with Eli). And they are both Giants, and both very high picks.

The comparisons are inevitable. It's just what we do as fans. We have a reference point.

DJ isn't going to be Eli Manning, but he could be a very good NFL QB you can win with. We'll find out a ton this year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One costly mistake  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15345346 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345329 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345303 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345288 Bill L said:


Quote:


Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.



Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...



True. He’s had a really good camp.



Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...


Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.


Well, how did you see it?
Jones  
noro9 : 8/29/2021 8:58 pm : link
Looked like the 4th best QB on the field tonight. And yes...it doesn't count.
RE: RE: RE: Terps...  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15345347 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15345322 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15345319 bw in dc said:


Quote:


It's like we've discussed scores of times. It was abundantly clear Gettleman & Mara saw Eli V2 in Jones - Cutler connection, Manning Camp, similar demeanor, etc. And that was sell.

But what's even more abundantly clear is Jones and Eli are basically polar opposites as QBs.

Alas, too many fans fell for the sell...

my recollection is that you bitched a lot about Eli.



Well, I didn't like the pre-draft antics by Archie, Conlon and Eli. Very poor taste. Sense of entitlement. And I felt the same way when Elway pulled the same act.

The great irony was Bro Peyton embraced going to the horrible Colts and essentially threatened Polian not to take him. And then proceeded to kill it.

But Eli delivered two great runs and I find myself growing fonder of his play as time passes.
well, here’s to hoping you look back at the DJones decade with the same feeling.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One costly mistake  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15345358 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345346 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15345329 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345303 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345288 Bill L said:


Quote:


Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.



Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...



True. He’s had a really good camp.



Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...


Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.



Well, how did you see it?

Through reporters (and BBI observers) eyes.
Jones is responsible for the INT on the goal line  
kdog77 : 8/29/2021 9:04 pm : link
but it was a bad play call. Yes he should have thrown it away but who was his 1st/2nd/3rd option on that play? I only saw Engram sandwiched between LB/DBs. QB sneak would have been better call than whatever Garrett drew up on that play b/c you really need to score 7 from that down/distance. Terrible play call and terrible execution = shitty result.
......  
Micko : 8/29/2021 9:06 pm : link
Any chance Jones thought Engram was going to stop? I’m not sure how jones was going to lead Engram with the linebacker sitting there. I would really like to see another replay of that.
You guys better start being nice to Jones  
ghost718 : 8/29/2021 9:07 pm : link
He's one of the few good things we have

He has this…  
dabru : 8/29/2021 9:10 pm : link
First rookie to have three games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions.
Do the Giants need coaches...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/29/2021 9:10 pm : link
...?

I mean, does Mara know about BBI?

This is where problems are solved.
RE: ......  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15345387 Micko said:
Quote:
Any chance Jones thought Engram was going to stop? I’m not sure how jones was going to lead Engram with the linebacker sitting there. I would really like to see another replay of that.


If Jones is honest in the postgame presser, he says something like:

"Yeah, EE was there. I waited too long and made a bad throw. But it should have been a TD..."

And he would be 100% spot on.
.......  
Micko : 8/29/2021 9:11 pm : link
Other than the red zone mistake - Jones looked great to me. The pass rush was a problem early. Also happy to have a strong armed backup with experience.
Jones looked pretty good tonight.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8/29/2021 9:11 pm : link

Considering we had mostly backups in on offense. Backup RB, shit O-Line play, no Golladay ect.
It was a very bad play,  
barens : 8/29/2021 9:11 pm : link
But I keep thinking how many great plays he would make with a better offensive line. Watching Newton and Jones on the other side, the only time they get pressure is when the defense brings a blitz. Jones is getting pressure from front 3 or 4, really sucks.
RE: RE: The Jones INT tonight  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/29/2021 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15345242 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15345216 M.S. said:


Quote:


Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error


Finally, someone who saw the play. He just misthrew it. It wasn’t about pocket feel, or decision making or awareness. Just a physical mistake which is extremely rare with him.


It was a cross-body throw. You can certainly argue it's a decision-making issue considering how crushing turnovers are in the red zone.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: One costly mistake  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15345370 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15345358 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345346 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15345329 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345303 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15345295 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345288 Bill L said:


Quote:


Which should be neither minimized nor hyperbolized.

Overall he did enough to make me think he’ll be fine this year. Still saying we win the division going away.



Yes, you were convinced last week Jones did enough this summer to ensure you he was fine. How silly, but continue nevertheless...



True. He’s had a really good camp.



Glad to hear it. Would like to see it...


Yeah, I’m not sure you’re able to.



Well, how did you see it?


Through reporters (and BBI observers) eyes.


Got it. Start using your own when you post. It’s more reliable...
RE: ......  
Joe Beckwith : 8/29/2021 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15345387 Micko said:
Quote:
Any chance Jones thought Engram was going to stop? I’m not sure how jones was going to lead Engram with the linebacker sitting there. I would really like to see another replay of that.


I posted that on another site. It looked like he thought EE would stop in the open area, but EE ran towards 2 D players, and a throw there looked like it might have turned to a pick also .
RE: Jones  
Dukie Dimes : 8/29/2021 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15345360 noro9 said:
Quote:
Looked like the 4th best QB on the field tonight. And yes...it doesn't count.


Ridiculous take. Newton didn’t do shit, and Cam Jones/Hoyer threw against scrubs. Mac didn’t do much against the first team d.
RE: .......  
Sean : 8/29/2021 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15345400 Micko said:
Quote:
Other than the red zone mistake - Jones looked great to me. The pass rush was a problem early. Also happy to have a strong armed backup with experience.

The red zone mistake is a big deal though.
RE: RE: The Jones INT tonight  
Section331 : 8/29/2021 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15345242 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15345216 M.S. said:


Quote:


Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error


Finally, someone who saw the play. He just misthrew it. It wasn’t about pocket feel, or decision making or awareness. Just a physical mistake which is extremely rare with him.


I disagree, DJ was late and threw it where he should have a count earlier. That has been the book on him, he looks great when everything goes as planned, but much less so off script. We’re hoping he can adjust, but the jury is still out.
RE: RE: Jones  
Section331 : 8/29/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15345434 Dukie Dimes said:
Quote:
In comment 15345360 noro9 said:


Quote:


Looked like the 4th best QB on the field tonight. And yes...it doesn't count.



Ridiculous take. Newton didn’t do shit, and Cam Jones/Hoyer threw against scrubs. Mac didn’t do much against the first team d.


I agree. Newton looks shot, and Mac Jones looked underwhelming.
RE: RE: .......  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15345436 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15345400 Micko said:


Quote:


Other than the red zone mistake - Jones looked great to me. The pass rush was a problem early. Also happy to have a strong armed backup with experience.


The red zone mistake is a big deal though.


Other than the red zone mistake?

Cue the Mrs. Abraham Lincoln joke...
Cost us the Super Bowl it did.  
Bill L : 8/29/2021 9:22 pm : link
.
RE: The ever moving goalposts for Jones  
Section331 : 8/29/2021 9:24 pm : link
In comment 15345297 BillT said:
Quote:
He rightfully got criticism or being hesitant, making poor decisions and holding the ball too long. Anyone see any of that tonight. But tonight he throws a ball poorly and now that’s his problem.


Because he was late with that throw. It’s not the end of the world, but one TD in a half and we should retire his number?
RE: RE: RE: The Jones INT tonight  
BillT : 8/29/2021 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15345438 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15345242 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15345216 M.S. said:


Quote:


Was more a physical mistake/ mis-throw than a mental error


Finally, someone who saw the play. He just misthrew it. It wasn’t about pocket feel, or decision making or awareness. Just a physical mistake which is extremely rare with him.



I disagree, DJ was late and threw it where he should have a count earlier. That has been the book on him, he looks great when everything goes as planned, but much less so off script. We’re hoping he can adjust, but the jury is still out.

Maybe. Someone mentioned that Engram should have stopped and possibly Jones thought he was going to. Don’t know for sure.
Winning  
NJLCO : 8/29/2021 9:30 pm : link
The issue I see with DJ is going to be the pressure that builds early in the season if he doesn’t win. Year 3. Can he alone carry this team with his arm? He needs to win early or he will fold in my opinion. I hope I am wrong.
RE: RE: ......  
Johnny5 : 8/29/2021 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15345433 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 15345387 Micko said:


Quote:


Any chance Jones thought Engram was going to stop? I’m not sure how jones was going to lead Engram with the linebacker sitting there. I would really like to see another replay of that.



I posted that on another site. It looked like he thought EE would stop in the open area, but EE ran towards 2 D players, and a throw there looked like it might have turned to a pick also .

I agree with this. It looked to me like he threw to the spot he needed to if Engram stopped. They were clearly out of sync. Bad decision, not the end of the world, but yeah not a good play.
As I look at the replay over and over, there's a pretty good chance  
CT Charlie : 8/29/2021 10:16 pm : link
that Engram screwed up. If he had any football sense, he'd see that the only window for Jones was exactly where he threw it. Engram was running into a sandwich, front and back, but if he'd slowed or stopped, he would have had a TD. It was the perfect sandlot play, but I fault EE as much as DJ. EE was running himself into coverage.
RE: RE: RE: Bad throw for sure  
giantstock : 12:55 am : link
In comment 15345184 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15345171 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


In comment 15345162 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


and for those wanting the run, he probably does if the game counted. He had no designed runs today, this isn’t going to be our offense.



I'm hoping that's true too. Hoping.



Me too. He’s a much different QB when he’s able to run. I don’t think he will have much upside without it. Fuck injuries, if he isn’t good this year he’s not back next year anyway. Let him run and keep the defense guessing.


This play just highlighted what he can't do. He can't pass on the run.

When he sprints out of the pocket- if the 1st guy isn't open he should just tuck-and-run.

Read some of SY's past comments regarding DJ. He said he doesn't quickly react to a lot of movement. And I believe that pov was shared by some other "gurus."

Daniel Jones is a pocket-passer that has speed.
RE: Engram was actually open (I believe)...  
giantstock : 12:56 am : link
In comment 15345200 BillKo said:
Quote:
..and an accurate throw is a TD.

The throw was well behind Engram - and that's because DJ was on the run and threw across his body.

Honestly, it's a throw he should be able to make but he sorta flicked it out due to the pressure...

To me, this wasn't the classic don't throw back to the middle of the field as you roll out and it gets picked.


He had NO CHANCE making that throw going against his body. NONE. Lay off the pipe.
RE: I was more concerned tonight  
giantstock : 1:03 am : link
In comment 15345312 cjac said:
Quote:
With the consistent bad play of the o line than I was with Jones’s one stupid mistake


YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
RE: As I look at the replay over and over, there's a pretty good chance  
giantstock : 1:09 am : link
In comment 15345583 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
that Engram screwed up. If he had any football sense, he'd see that the only window for Jones was exactly where he threw it. Engram was running into a sandwich, front and back, but if he'd slowed or stopped, he would have had a TD. It was the perfect sandlot play, but I fault EE as much as DJ. EE was running himself into coverage.


Absolutely ridiculous.

DJ had no business trying to make that throw going against his body.

Please stop with the excuses. It's concerning that he made such an incredibly stupid pass. But it is his first game but the pass was beyond idiotic to try to make.
I haven't read this whole thread,  
81_Great_Dane : 1:20 am : link
and I'm not going to jump through hoops to defend Jones INT today (in a pre-season game that doesn't count, where the team isn't really trying to win), but let's remember that Russel Wilson threw an INT in the end zone with the Seahawks poised to score a Super Bowl-winning touchdown.

It's football. Shit happens.
RE: I haven't read this whole thread,  
giantstock : 2:33 am : link
In comment 15345822 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
and I'm not going to jump through hoops to defend Jones INT today (in a pre-season game that doesn't count, where the team isn't really trying to win), but let's remember that Russel Wilson threw an INT in the end zone with the Seahawks poised to score a Super Bowl-winning touchdown.

It's football. Shit happens.


Ummmm Russell Wilson won a few more games at the time than Jones has, don't you think?

What next tell us Tom Brady threw some interceptions so Daniel Jones is right with him too?

Just having some fun with ya- however this has bene DJ's issue/ doesn't have the pedigree / makes these type of mistakes quite a bit--

and the throw was incredibly stupid. A QB like Wilson has won it all / led his team to be on tops. Jones has led his at/near the bottom of the division.
