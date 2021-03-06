New York Giants - New England Patriots Post-Game Discussion

andrew thomas wasn't just bad. he was PATHETIC. i honeslty can't tell you the last time i saw such an awful player out there. he legit would have given up 10 sacks if he played a full game against their starters. and it wasn't just getting beat outside. he had his hands on guys and they had no problem getting off his blocks.
and peart. the other young pup who will solve our offensive line. he sucks too. he completely whiffed on at least 1 pass set. his only saving grace is that Thomas's guy gets there so fast he doesn't get credited with giving up a sack. this guy can't beat out the corpse that is nate solder.
nate solder by the way is the team's best OT. and that's pathetic. all the resources this team has put in and changed coaches. and nate solder is the best OT on this team. maybe the coaches aren't the problem. maybe it's these shit players this team is trotting out there.
whoever is scouting the OL in college for this team needs to be fired immediately.
The players they draft continue to look like embarrassments.
We are in the same situation every year. The jury is still out on DJ but DG has failed this team once again by ignoring the Oline. They (including our fave Joe Judge) obviously thought a skill player was more critical than trying to stabilize an offensive line that has been a siv for too long. All the “improvements” made this offseason are for naught if we can’t block anyone
need to improve. They will be what either helps get this team going in the right direction, or the unit that is going to put us back and may spell the end for Jones.
They were poor in run blocking and pass protection. The health of our skill players is growing concerning. We are no better off than where we left off last year. No one can create anything for themselves, you can see there is a talent issue with our 3rd and 4th options (Shepard, Slayton, vs NE 1st unit DBs).
If we don't have players that teams have to plan for, they will always pin their ears back and apply pressure all game. If this is the type of protection and offense we are going to see, I can see why they got Toney. He can thrive on making the most out of checkdowns and short area catches, but I truly hope this OL can give Jones time to get the ball to a healthy Golladay, which will hopefully also lead to opening up some lanes for Barkley.
Jones did an excellent job of protecting the football, he took quite a few shots which in the past would have easily been fumbles. He hit his checkdowns quick and accurately even with pressure closing in constantly. The INT scenario can't happen during the regular season, but he played well for troting out last years starting offense unit essentially.
The defense is going to have to play lights out for us to win a lot of games this year, I don't think we are a team that is built to win from playing behind. We will need to keep games tight and win the turnover battle to earn our wins.
We are in the same situation every year. The jury is still out on DJ but DG has failed this team once again by ignoring the Oline. They (including our fave Joe Judge) obviously thought a skill player was more critical than trying to stabilize an offensive line that has been a siv for too long. All the “improvements” made this offseason are for naught if we can’t block anyone
that's just it though. they aren't ingnoring it. they are just failing again and again and again at fixing it
RE: RE: RE: Is it the talent on the Oline or inexperience?
still talking about how the OL is not very good...
yeah it is growing really tiresome. 10 years of lousy football and poor leadership overall. Really hope they can turn it around, Judge impressed me last year. But this team needs to build off last year, not maintain the course.
Are missing.
Now adding Engram and Slayton to the injury list.
Opening day offense is going to look like a practice squad
Still not going to matter much if the offensive line doesn't improve.
I am trying to stay optimistic for the season but it's rough at this point.
He got the ball out quicker at times, but he still seems to be waiting too long, instead of anticipating.
I hope to see a video breakdown in the coming days, most of the game Jones 1st and 2nd options seemed to be taken away when he held onto the ball long. He settled for checkdowns all game it seemed. At least now they know for sure how much time he has to get rid of the ball and can make some adjustments. 3 seconds is about all he will get. yikes.
He got the ball out quicker at times, but he still seems to be waiting too long, instead of anticipating.
It depends on the playcall. I thought he got rid of the ball quickly. Some on here didn't like that and suggested the 6 ypc was a negative. I guess you can't win either way
Those were my sentiments from watching the game as well. It appeared more of an issue with our skill players not being able to seperate down field, on designed plays down field (which take more time, hene Jones holding onto the ball waiting for them to get open).
We have a talent issue that is evident on this roster which plagued this offense last year, and still seems to be an issue.
17 for 22, 77% completion, 135 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. The interception was brutal, but the play would have looked very different with Barkley in the backfield and Golladay and Rudolph out there. Basically, DJ didn’t run, no top offensive weapons plus bad OL play. All things considered, not a bad performance from him.
The OL is of course concerning. Need our weapons back. Think DJ will be fine.
Those were my sentiments from watching the game as well. It appeared more of an issue with our skill players not being able to seperate down field, on designed plays down field (which take more time, hene Jones holding onto the ball waiting for them to get open).
We have a talent issue that is evident on this roster which plagued this offense last year, and still seems to be an issue.
Tonight was literally the same personnel as last season. I don’t know why anyone would expect them to get more separation or make plays downfield with Golladay, Barkley and Toney all out.
Those were my sentiments from watching the game as well. It appeared more of an issue with our skill players not being able to seperate down field, on designed plays down field (which take more time, hene Jones holding onto the ball waiting for them to get open).
We have a talent issue that is evident on this roster which plagued this offense last year, and still seems to be an issue.
Tonight was literally the same personnel as last season. I don’t know why anyone would expect them to get more separation or make plays downfield with Golladay, Barkley and Toney all out.
Having talented skill position players will obviously help, but how much will it matter if the o line is terrible yet again?
Int. Ol looked fairly solid - our tackles need work - this is better then the ol as a whole - I see improvement. Slide protections will be helpful. It’s not gunna be overnight but this a good team to get a test against.
Jones had pressure and actually seemed more aware of pressure. He protected the ball.
Jones had one bonehead play. ONE. He threw the ball away next series and didn’t try to force anything. Yo this shit is going to happen. Jones needs to not try to be hero in the situation - this is coaching as much as it is on jones - this is a reminder to qb the situation. How NE plays etc.
Shades of better play calling - we moved the ball against the PAtriots. This is solid.
Pimp pimp
Defense will keep us in games. D is facking mad good.
we will be fine.
one thing I saw besides 78 having a bad game is that DJ will have a lot of room to run off the option.
I would bet he was told not to run today....but go ahead and cry..
See you here in two weeks
Int. Ol looked fairly solid - our tackles need work - this is better then the ol as a whole - I see improvement. Slide protections will be helpful. It’s not gunna be overnight but this a good team to get a test against.
Jones had pressure and actually seemed more aware of pressure. He protected the ball.
Jones had one bonehead play. ONE. He threw the ball away next series and didn’t try to force anything. Yo this shit is going to happen. Jones needs to not try to be hero in the situation - this is coaching as much as it is on jones - this is a reminder to qb the situation. How NE plays etc.
Shades of better play calling - we moved the ball against the PAtriots. This is solid.
Pimp pimp
Defense will keep us in games. D is facking mad good.
Fair points. One bad play like that can cost a game. I think part of the OL issues are a lack of planning time. Still, AT needs to be much better quickly.
I also thought could have had a second pick on a out. Maybe that was just me.
The reports out of the joint practices on that group weren’t encouraging either. Josh Uche better be a stud because he was whipping up on our OTs taken in his draft class in practice and today.
I don’t think the additions of Barkley and Golladay will have the impacts that people are hoping for if the OL doesn’t improve. It all starts there and if we’re fielding a bottom 5 OL unit we’re DOA no matter who is at the skill spots. Garrett seems pretty dead set on staying on schedule, we won’t have the efficiency to sustain long drives in that system with awful line play, that’s a certainty. This offense looked exactly like the one we saw last year.
Is it possible that it's just rust for the O-line?
It's not like Thomas didn't have some good games last year, particularly in the second half of the season. He CAN play better than this.
certainly possible but still disheartening. im hoping the reviews from the beats/bobby skinners of the world find that things settled down on the OL in the last 2 drives because that's how it seemed. but those first couple drives were rough.
RE: Is it possible that it's just rust for the O-line?
It's not like Thomas didn't have some good games last year, particularly in the second half of the season. He CAN play better than this.
Just seems odd and seemed every indication was Thomas was having a solid camp. He showed much improvement second half of the season last season. Dont think its fair to call him Flowers at this stage in his career.
1) EE missed a block on the 2nd down goal line run that prevented what should have been a TD. If Rudolph is in there that is a TD.. Oh on that run note, Let Penny be the shotyardage guy.
2) Jones made a perfect pass to Slayton that was dropped. He faced heavy pressure and put it exactly where it needed to be. That drop would have resulted in more passing yards (so ups the overblown ypa), would have comtinued a drive and put us in a position to add more points.
3) Gates and Gernandez played pretty well and honestly Solder looked ok at RT. I am beginning to wonder if Peart isn't a future guard.
4) Gary Brightwell (as i countered to a negative post about him last week) is making this team. He can catch, runs pretty well and shows some power. Clement playing so late to me means he isn't making it. RB's- SB, Booker, Brightwell and Penny.
5) EE's injury secures Kaden Smith's role for sure. He and Rudolph will make a solid blocking combo and more intermediate secure catch presence. EE out for any significsnt time will mean we need a receiving athletic TE (Asassia- sp) of Pats might be had but others will be after cuts.
6) We need Golladay and Toney to provide variables our receiving corps doesn't have. CJ Board earned his stay and right now I see- KG, DS, SS, CJ, KT and then DP as the 6 guys. Sills died out the last two weeks. Just isn't fast enough.
7) I am concerned about Shane Lemieux.. His injury has to be concerning and hopefully has us working on signing or trading for a LG. Depth at least and more if we can get it.
8) I am still not worried about Jones. A mistake is a mistake. Too many here totally ignore the one fact about that play- there wss no way he could lead EE as a WR was out to that side and had a CB with him. The WR was never expecting to get the pass and had worked bsvk towards Jones bring the DB between the WR and EE.. Jones threw it expecting EE to sitdown in the hole.. Still a mistake but not a horrible pass but horrible choice. If that is Rudolph, king of the red zone TDs he sits down right there...
1) EE missed a block on the 2nd down goal line run that prevented what should have been a TD. If Rudolph is in there that is a TD.. Oh on that run note, Let Penny be the shotyardage guy.
2) Jones made a perfect pass to Slayton that was dropped. He faced heavy pressure and put it exactly where it needed to be. That drop would have resulted in more passing yards (so ups the overblown ypa), would have comtinued a drive and put us in a position to add more points.
3) Gates and Gernandez played pretty well and honestly Solder looked ok at RT. I am beginning to wonder if Peart isn't a future guard.
4) Gary Brightwell (as i countered to a negative post about him last week) is making this team. He can catch, runs pretty well and shows some power. Clement playing so late to me means he isn't making it. RB's- SB, Booker, Brightwell and Penny.
5) EE's injury secures Kaden Smith's role for sure. He and Rudolph will make a solid blocking combo and more intermediate secure catch presence. EE out for any significsnt time will mean we need a receiving athletic TE (Asassia- sp) of Pats might be had but others will be after cuts.
6) We need Golladay and Toney to provide variables our receiving corps doesn't have. CJ Board earned his stay and right now I see- KG, DS, SS, CJ, KT and then DP as the 6 guys. Sills died out the last two weeks. Just isn't fast enough.
7) I am concerned about Shane Lemieux.. His injury has to be concerning and hopefully has us working on signing or trading for a LG. Depth at least and more if we can get it.
8) I am still not worried about Jones. A mistake is a mistake. Too many here totally ignore the one fact about that play- there wss no way he could lead EE as a WR was out to that side and had a CB with him. The WR was never expecting to get the pass and had worked bsvk towards Jones bring the DB between the WR and EE.. Jones threw it expecting EE to sitdown in the hole.. Still a mistake but not a horrible pass but horrible choice. If that is Rudolph, king of the red zone TDs he sits down right there...
What the Giants need to stop doing is prtendign that he's a good passer on teh run.
He is NOT.
This is NOT his strength. He's an accurate thrower in the pocket.
If you are going to roll him out- unless the 1st option is open, or unless he takes off and runs- he is going to struggle.
He makes good throws in the pocket.
RE: Is it possible that it's just rust for the O-line?
I don't get it. you throw the ball away and take the three, but it's a mistake that seemingly Eli never understood either.
I used to watch Namath and he made throws into double coverage all the time. I became convinced that it was ego, he just believed that he could make the throw and that he couldn't be beat. I came to believe that it was integral to his overall game and success - and that if it hurt him at times it was that same belief in his infallibility that led him to make certain improbable completions.
Decades later I wonder if that's what we're seeing. Take away the mistake and you compromise the ego that imposes unlikely completions.
Just a thought, not a conclusion.
still talking about how the OL is not very good...
yeah it is growing really tiresome. 10 years of lousy football and poor leadership overall. Really hope they can turn it around, Judge impressed me last year. But this team needs to build off last year, not maintain the course.
Build on what? Because posters such as yourself may have vastly overrated this team- he needs to "build on it?"
Frankly, the division is going to be so awful again I expect well be in the hunt in December.
Thomas was awful. I don't know when I've been more disappointed, it's almost as if I watched in disbelief. He seemed to work hard in the offseason, The proper credentials of strength, size and athleticism; he finished out last year strongly and shut out the Defensive ROY and the tough guy for Cleveland.
He was, in my opinion, virtually a certainty ("Upon this rock I will build my church", Jesus to Peter) and now everything seems uncertain and negative; the rock is tissue paper. I don't even see how you come back from such an awful outing.
The thing that saves me is my lack of faith in my judgments.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
and peart. the other young pup who will solve our offensive line. he sucks too. he completely whiffed on at least 1 pass set. his only saving grace is that Thomas's guy gets there so fast he doesn't get credited with giving up a sack. this guy can't beat out the corpse that is nate solder.
nate solder by the way is the team's best OT. and that's pathetic. all the resources this team has put in and changed coaches. and nate solder is the best OT on this team. maybe the coaches aren't the problem. maybe it's these shit players this team is trotting out there.
whoever is scouting the OL in college for this team needs to be fired immediately.
The players they draft continue to look like embarrassments.
Inclined to agree. Thomas and Jones should be further along.
Precisely.
Anybody?
They were poor in run blocking and pass protection. The health of our skill players is growing concerning. We are no better off than where we left off last year. No one can create anything for themselves, you can see there is a talent issue with our 3rd and 4th options (Shepard, Slayton, vs NE 1st unit DBs).
If we don't have players that teams have to plan for, they will always pin their ears back and apply pressure all game. If this is the type of protection and offense we are going to see, I can see why they got Toney. He can thrive on making the most out of checkdowns and short area catches, but I truly hope this OL can give Jones time to get the ball to a healthy Golladay, which will hopefully also lead to opening up some lanes for Barkley.
Jones did an excellent job of protecting the football, he took quite a few shots which in the past would have easily been fumbles. He hit his checkdowns quick and accurately even with pressure closing in constantly. The INT scenario can't happen during the regular season, but he played well for troting out last years starting offense unit essentially.
The defense is going to have to play lights out for us to win a lot of games this year, I don't think we are a team that is built to win from playing behind. We will need to keep games tight and win the turnover battle to earn our wins.
Anybody?
997, 998, 999, 1,000.
Well, we should be able to keep games close early on. The Defense has to come up big for us to have any chance.
Quote:
In the Top 1000, where do Thomas, Peart, Solder and Barton fall?
Anybody?
997, 998, 999, 1,000.
Generous...
that's just it though. they aren't ingnoring it. they are just failing again and again and again at fixing it
Peart was taken with a premium draft pick - 99th overall. The idea for a guy taken there is to play and start eventually.
That may be the hope but it's not a statistical likelihood.
The linked analysis gives an "eventual starter" percentage for OL draftees of 40% for third rounders and 29% for fourth rounders.
There are 32 teams in the league. The 99th pick would be a fourth rounder but for comp picks tacked on.
Split the difference between 40 and 29 percent and an OL picked at Peart's spot has about a one third chance of becoming an eventual starter.
That's why I predicted Solder as the 2021 starter back in March. Peart did not show in 2020 that he had a better than median chance of beating the odds.
link - ( New Window )
yeah it is growing really tiresome. 10 years of lousy football and poor leadership overall. Really hope they can turn it around, Judge impressed me last year. But this team needs to build off last year, not maintain the course.
He got the ball out quicker at times, but he still seems to be waiting too long, instead of anticipating.
Now adding Engram and Slayton to the injury list.
Opening day offense is going to look like a practice squad
Still not going to matter much if the offensive line doesn't improve.
I am trying to stay optimistic for the season but it's rough at this point.
Just sucks.
We've got a huge f***ing problem at left tackle. And it's even worse considering we spent a #4 on this guy.
He can't move; he can't handle speed.
Oh, and he sucked in the first exhibition game against the Jets, letting up two QB pressures on outside rushes.
But what he did tonight at left tackle takes the cake.
Better to play Nate Solder at LT and move Thomas over to RT. Peart looks like he needs about 3 seasons down on the farm.
Any farm.
Quote:
if Jones didn't hold onto the ball so long.
He got the ball out quicker at times, but he still seems to be waiting too long, instead of anticipating.
I hope to see a video breakdown in the coming days, most of the game Jones 1st and 2nd options seemed to be taken away when he held onto the ball long. He settled for checkdowns all game it seemed. At least now they know for sure how much time he has to get rid of the ball and can make some adjustments. 3 seconds is about all he will get. yikes.
Quote:
if Jones didn't hold onto the ball so long.
He got the ball out quicker at times, but he still seems to be waiting too long, instead of anticipating.
It depends on the playcall. I thought he got rid of the ball quickly. Some on here didn't like that and suggested the 6 ypc was a negative. I guess you can't win either way
Quote:
if Jones didn't hold onto the ball so long.
When he holds the ball he makes mistakes. Part of the issue is the wideouts not winning match ups which is why they signed Galladay and drafted Toney.
He got the ball out quicker at times, but he still seems to be waiting too long, instead of anticipating.
Quote:
In comment 15345491 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
if Jones didn't hold onto the ball so long.
He got the ball out quicker at times, but he still seems to be waiting too long, instead of anticipating.
It depends on the playcall. I thought he got rid of the ball quickly. Some on here didn't like that and suggested the 6 ypc was a negative. I guess you can't win either way
Those were my sentiments from watching the game as well. It appeared more of an issue with our skill players not being able to seperate down field, on designed plays down field (which take more time, hene Jones holding onto the ball waiting for them to get open).
We have a talent issue that is evident on this roster which plagued this offense last year, and still seems to be an issue.
The OL is of course concerning. Need our weapons back. Think DJ will be fine.
Those were my sentiments from watching the game as well. It appeared more of an issue with our skill players not being able to seperate down field, on designed plays down field (which take more time, hene Jones holding onto the ball waiting for them to get open).
We have a talent issue that is evident on this roster which plagued this offense last year, and still seems to be an issue.
Tonight was literally the same personnel as last season. I don’t know why anyone would expect them to get more separation or make plays downfield with Golladay, Barkley and Toney all out.
Quote:
Those were my sentiments from watching the game as well. It appeared more of an issue with our skill players not being able to seperate down field, on designed plays down field (which take more time, hene Jones holding onto the ball waiting for them to get open).
We have a talent issue that is evident on this roster which plagued this offense last year, and still seems to be an issue.
Tonight was literally the same personnel as last season. I don’t know why anyone would expect them to get more separation or make plays downfield with Golladay, Barkley and Toney all out.
Having talented skill position players will obviously help, but how much will it matter if the o line is terrible yet again?
At the end of the day we are competitive.
Int. Ol looked fairly solid - our tackles need work - this is better then the ol as a whole - I see improvement. Slide protections will be helpful. It’s not gunna be overnight but this a good team to get a test against.
Jones had pressure and actually seemed more aware of pressure. He protected the ball.
Jones had one bonehead play. ONE. He threw the ball away next series and didn’t try to force anything. Yo this shit is going to happen. Jones needs to not try to be hero in the situation - this is coaching as much as it is on jones - this is a reminder to qb the situation. How NE plays etc.
Shades of better play calling - we moved the ball against the PAtriots. This is solid.
Pimp pimp
Defense will keep us in games. D is facking mad good.
one thing I saw besides 78 having a bad game is that DJ will have a lot of room to run off the option.
I would bet he was told not to run today....but go ahead and cry..
See you here in two weeks
on the goal line that resulted in Booker getting nailed before the goal line.
And on his calf injury, he made an awkward lunge in trying to block/smack down a LBer and then he fell off the block and injured himself.
This guy is a perfect fit for the Giants.
At the end of the day we are competitive.
Int. Ol looked fairly solid - our tackles need work - this is better then the ol as a whole - I see improvement. Slide protections will be helpful. It’s not gunna be overnight but this a good team to get a test against.
Jones had pressure and actually seemed more aware of pressure. He protected the ball.
Jones had one bonehead play. ONE. He threw the ball away next series and didn’t try to force anything. Yo this shit is going to happen. Jones needs to not try to be hero in the situation - this is coaching as much as it is on jones - this is a reminder to qb the situation. How NE plays etc.
Shades of better play calling - we moved the ball against the PAtriots. This is solid.
Pimp pimp
Defense will keep us in games. D is facking mad good.
Fair points. One bad play like that can cost a game. I think part of the OL issues are a lack of planning time. Still, AT needs to be much better quickly.
I also thought could have had a second pick on a out. Maybe that was just me.
on the goal line that resulted in Booker getting nailed before the goal line.
And on his calf injury, he made an awkward lunge in trying to block/smack down a LBer and then he fell off the block and injured himself.
This guy is a perfect fit for the Giants.
I missed both plays. But difficult to be surprised by Engram struggles in blocking or even getting in the way. Will watch whole game tomorrow.
I don’t think the additions of Barkley and Golladay will have the impacts that people are hoping for if the OL doesn’t improve. It all starts there and if we’re fielding a bottom 5 OL unit we’re DOA no matter who is at the skill spots. Garrett seems pretty dead set on staying on schedule, we won’t have the efficiency to sustain long drives in that system with awful line play, that’s a certainty. This offense looked exactly like the one we saw last year.
certainly possible but still disheartening. im hoping the reviews from the beats/bobby skinners of the world find that things settled down on the OL in the last 2 drives because that's how it seemed. but those first couple drives were rough.
Just seems odd and seemed every indication was Thomas was having a solid camp. He showed much improvement second half of the season last season. Dont think its fair to call him Flowers at this stage in his career.
2) Jones made a perfect pass to Slayton that was dropped. He faced heavy pressure and put it exactly where it needed to be. That drop would have resulted in more passing yards (so ups the overblown ypa), would have comtinued a drive and put us in a position to add more points.
3) Gates and Gernandez played pretty well and honestly Solder looked ok at RT. I am beginning to wonder if Peart isn't a future guard.
4) Gary Brightwell (as i countered to a negative post about him last week) is making this team. He can catch, runs pretty well and shows some power. Clement playing so late to me means he isn't making it. RB's- SB, Booker, Brightwell and Penny.
5) EE's injury secures Kaden Smith's role for sure. He and Rudolph will make a solid blocking combo and more intermediate secure catch presence. EE out for any significsnt time will mean we need a receiving athletic TE (Asassia- sp) of Pats might be had but others will be after cuts.
6) We need Golladay and Toney to provide variables our receiving corps doesn't have. CJ Board earned his stay and right now I see- KG, DS, SS, CJ, KT and then DP as the 6 guys. Sills died out the last two weeks. Just isn't fast enough.
7) I am concerned about Shane Lemieux.. His injury has to be concerning and hopefully has us working on signing or trading for a LG. Depth at least and more if we can get it.
8) I am still not worried about Jones. A mistake is a mistake. Too many here totally ignore the one fact about that play- there wss no way he could lead EE as a WR was out to that side and had a CB with him. The WR was never expecting to get the pass and had worked bsvk towards Jones bring the DB between the WR and EE.. Jones threw it expecting EE to sitdown in the hole.. Still a mistake but not a horrible pass but horrible choice. If that is Rudolph, king of the red zone TDs he sits down right there...
Crazy.
Any farm.
Like that farm you send your aging family dog to.
2) Jones made a perfect pass to Slayton that was dropped. He faced heavy pressure and put it exactly where it needed to be. That drop would have resulted in more passing yards (so ups the overblown ypa), would have comtinued a drive and put us in a position to add more points.
3) Gates and Gernandez played pretty well and honestly Solder looked ok at RT. I am beginning to wonder if Peart isn't a future guard.
4) Gary Brightwell (as i countered to a negative post about him last week) is making this team. He can catch, runs pretty well and shows some power. Clement playing so late to me means he isn't making it. RB's- SB, Booker, Brightwell and Penny.
5) EE's injury secures Kaden Smith's role for sure. He and Rudolph will make a solid blocking combo and more intermediate secure catch presence. EE out for any significsnt time will mean we need a receiving athletic TE (Asassia- sp) of Pats might be had but others will be after cuts.
6) We need Golladay and Toney to provide variables our receiving corps doesn't have. CJ Board earned his stay and right now I see- KG, DS, SS, CJ, KT and then DP as the 6 guys. Sills died out the last two weeks. Just isn't fast enough.
7) I am concerned about Shane Lemieux.. His injury has to be concerning and hopefully has us working on signing or trading for a LG. Depth at least and more if we can get it.
8) I am still not worried about Jones. A mistake is a mistake. Too many here totally ignore the one fact about that play- there wss no way he could lead EE as a WR was out to that side and had a CB with him. The WR was never expecting to get the pass and had worked bsvk towards Jones bring the DB between the WR and EE.. Jones threw it expecting EE to sitdown in the hole.. Still a mistake but not a horrible pass but horrible choice. If that is Rudolph, king of the red zone TDs he sits down right there...
What the Giants need to stop doing is prtendign that he's a good passer on teh run.
He is NOT.
This is NOT his strength. He's an accurate thrower in the pocket.
If you are going to roll him out- unless the 1st option is open, or unless he takes off and runs- he is going to struggle.
He makes good throws in the pocket.
The problem is-- every team says the same things about their players too.
I used to watch Namath and he made throws into double coverage all the time. I became convinced that it was ego, he just believed that he could make the throw and that he couldn't be beat. I came to believe that it was integral to his overall game and success - and that if it hurt him at times it was that same belief in his infallibility that led him to make certain improbable completions.
Decades later I wonder if that's what we're seeing. Take away the mistake and you compromise the ego that imposes unlikely completions.
Just a thought, not a conclusion.
Quote:
still talking about how the OL is not very good...
yeah it is growing really tiresome. 10 years of lousy football and poor leadership overall. Really hope they can turn it around, Judge impressed me last year. But this team needs to build off last year, not maintain the course.
Build on what? Because posters such as yourself may have vastly overrated this team- he needs to "build on it?"
Frankly, the division is going to be so awful again I expect well be in the hunt in December.
He was, in my opinion, virtually a certainty ("Upon this rock I will build my church", Jesus to Peter) and now everything seems uncertain and negative; the rock is tissue paper. I don't even see how you come back from such an awful outing.
The thing that saves me is my lack of faith in my judgments.
Int. Ol looked fairly solid -
Is this Mrs Jones or Mrs. Peart? Do your sons know that you joined bbi and started posting?
Welcome aboard. My recommendation though is that since it's apparent you watched your 1st NFL game ever, maybe it might be wise to read and listen rather than post?
Again welcome aboard! I'm glad you saw your 1st NFL game!
Wirfs plays RT.