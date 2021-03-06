for display only
Andrew Thomas

CromartiesKid21 : 8/29/2021 9:23 pm
Bradley Chubb and co. must be licking their chops watching the Giants 1st half starting OL.

#4 overall pick with slow feet looking mighty suspect right now. When will we ever fix the OLine?

Chiefs fixed theirs in 1 offseason after their SB loss. Bucs the year before Brady had one of the worst OLines in football, now one of the best. Patriots OLine is all late round picks except 1 first Rounder, yet they are fine every year. Browns had an awful OLine for years even with Joe Thomas but now with Stefanksi's system they have the best running game in football.

So many teams around the league have revamped their OLine quickly while the Giants haven't been able to come close, even with dropping so many draft assets & $$ at the position
I’m not giving up on Thomas, but he looked awful..  
Sean : 8/29/2021 9:29 pm : link
The sad thing is, it’s not for a lack of resources. Just keep missing.
Getting his feet stuck  
JonC : 8/29/2021 9:32 pm : link
and turning his hips to chase and grab his man continue.
Someone started a thread  
eli4life : 8/29/2021 9:32 pm : link
That noticed after the third drive it was heavily taped so who knows
I like Thomas but I am dumbfounded  
robbieballs2003 : 8/29/2021 9:34 pm : link
Have bad his and Peart's techniques are. Stop bending at your waist and leaning forward. Sit in your fuckij stance, kick slide, and get in position. At this stage this should be done in their sleep and it's not second nature to them. That's worrisome.
It’s not just AT who blows cock  
The_Boss : 8/29/2021 9:36 pm : link
Fucking Dave came in and said day 1 fixing the OL was THE priority. Here we are a few years later and this is still one of, if not the worst, OL’s in the league. It shouldn’t have to take this long.
RE: I like Thomas but I am dumbfounded  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 9:40 pm : link
In comment 15345481 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Have bad his and Peart's techniques are. Stop bending at your waist and leaning forward. Sit in your fuckij stance, kick slide, and get in position. At this stage this should be done in their sleep and it's not second nature to them. That's worrisome.


Our OTs are basically an example of how not to play Tackle. Our film teaches other guys what not to do.

What’s the over/under on wins?
He looked like shit in the first exhibition game too  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 9:41 pm : link

letting up two QB pressures against the Jets.

Watching his play tonight was as depressing as watching the Giants play for the last 7-8 seasons.

Just sucks.

We've got a huge f***ing problem at left tackle. And it
s even worse considering we spent a 4 on this guy.

He can't move; he can't handle speed. Otherwise everything is just great.
Thomas  
AcidTest : 8/29/2021 9:42 pm : link
was atrocious. I'm not sure how anyone can't b concerned, preseason notwithstanding.

Jones could be running for his life all year. That could make it difficult to evaluate him.

As others have noted, we've poured a ton of draft and FA resources into the position group with few results.
Listen  
GiantsRage2007 : 8/29/2021 9:43 pm : link
It’s only been a decade since we had average line play… these things take time. Another few years. Have some patience.
he was the 4th f'ing pick  
GiantsFan84 : 8/29/2021 9:44 pm : link
i don't care if his ankle is hurt or not. you're judged by what you do on the field. if you're too hurt to play than don't play. but if you're on the field you're going to be evaluated on what you do

this same excuse was made for him last year. enough already
RE: he was the 4th f'ing pick  
GiantsFan84 : 8/29/2021 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15345498 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
i don't care if his ankle is hurt or not. you're judged by what you do on the field. if you're too hurt to play than don't play. but if you're on the field you're going to be evaluated on what you do

this same excuse was made for him last year. enough already


apologies i meant to post this on the thomas ankle thread
I'm going to throw this out there....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/29/2021 9:46 pm : link
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.


Been my mantra for three weeks...

Well, the first team offense, too.
Thomas is on the Flowers career track  
WillVAB : 8/29/2021 9:47 pm : link
.
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.


Absolutely. They should have played the entire first half of each of the three games.

Setting up first 4 games of the season to be a fire drill...
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.

I suppose you could say that for Daniel Jones as well, although I feel he played fairly well tonight despite the ugly INT in the end zone.
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/29/2021 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.


1000 percent. The controlled scrimmages are not game day. They tackles are not ready for speed.
RE: Thomas is on the Flowers career track  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15345504 WillVAB said:
Quote:
.

Based on tonight's performance, that's an insult to Ereck Flowers.
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/29/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.


The Ok gets so little physical contact in training camp.
These joint scrimmages are a mirage...  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 9:51 pm : link
When coaches can "award" players for sacks because of some subjective criteria it's just NOT real football...
Hard not to feel like the season flashed before our eyes tonight  
j_rud : 8/29/2021 9:52 pm : link
Jones will still be prone to the boneheaded play but nothing will derail this entire season faster than what we saw from Thomas tonight
This is why preseason matter folks.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2021 9:52 pm : link
Starters need live reps in real games too. Not against your own D and not planned scrimmages.

It doesn’t just turn on when the calendar says Sept....
I still feel the first sack was in Jones  
GNewGiants : 8/29/2021 9:54 pm : link
Short drop- and pumped fake. There looked like room to step up too.

Not saying Thomas blocked well, but the sack could have been avoided.
Denver  
WillVAB : 8/29/2021 9:55 pm : link
The Giants better run the ball 40 times vs Denver and hope the defense can win an ugly game. If they drop Jones back a bunch it’s going to be turnover city vs that defense — either with bonehead throws or Thomas’s patented soul crushing sack that leads to a game changing sack fumble.
RE: Hard not to feel like the season flashed before our eyes tonight  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15345517 j_rud said:
Quote:
Jones will still be prone to the boneheaded play but nothing will derail this entire season faster than what we saw from Thomas tonight

You can say that again.

I'm tempted to start Nate Solder at LT and move Thomas over to RT.

Right now, Thomas and Peart as our bookend tackles means the 2022 Draft cannot come fast enough.
he should study film on Wirfs  
gtt350 : 8/29/2021 9:57 pm : link
.
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/29/2021 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.


Everyone knew this. The line was awful last year. And all we kept hearing is "they trust the young guys and Rob Sale will fix it all." Gettleman still being employed is actually amazing and tonight is what you get for that
RE: I still feel the first sack was in Jones  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15345523 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Short drop- and pumped fake. There looked like room to step up too.

Not saying Thomas blocked well, but the sack could have been avoided.


I get your point. But that was a classic combo-allowed sack - both the LT and the QB were at fault.

Jones started to sense the pressure, looked down, and lost some composure.

The good sign tonight was Jones didn't fumble... ;)
RE: I still feel the first sack was in Jones  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15345523 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Short drop- and pumped fake. There looked like room to step up too.

Not saying Thomas blocked well, but the sack could have been avoided.

This is a brave statement considering Thomas turned in one of the worst left tackle performances I've ever seen... and I've been watching football for almost 60 years.
RE: Denver  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/29/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15345526 WillVAB said:
Quote:
The Giants better run the ball 40 times vs Denver and hope the defense can win an ugly game. If they drop Jones back a bunch it’s going to be turnover city vs that defense — either with bonehead throws or Thomas’s patented soul crushing sack that leads to a game changing sack fumble.


Amen. Two tight end . Heavy sets. Take shots downfield on 2nd and short.. Get Toney behind the LB’s . Both tackles are gonna need help early.
RE: Denver  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8/29/2021 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15345526 WillVAB said:
Quote:
The Giants better run the ball 40 times vs Denver and hope the defense can win an ugly game. If they drop Jones back a bunch it’s going to be turnover city vs that defense — either with bonehead throws or Thomas’s patented soul crushing sack that leads to a game changing sack fumble.


I was there tonight and this is what we were discussing in the stands - play 1997-style football. But these guys can't even get a consistent push in the running game.
RE: Thomas is on the Flowers career track  
Bernie : 8/29/2021 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15345504 WillVAB said:
Quote:
.


This 1,000x
RE: I like Thomas but I am dumbfounded  
Johnny5 : 8/29/2021 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15345481 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Have bad his and Peart's techniques are. Stop bending at your waist and leaning forward. Sit in your fuckij stance, kick slide, and get in position. At this stage this should be done in their sleep and it's not second nature to them. That's worrisome.

The thing that is maddening is that he really stopped doing that in the 2nd half of last year. Seems like he has regressed again a bit.
RE: RE: Hard not to feel like the season flashed before our eyes tonight  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15345530 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15345517 j_rud said:


Quote:


Jones will still be prone to the boneheaded play but nothing will derail this entire season faster than what we saw from Thomas tonight


You can say that again.

I'm tempted to start Nate Solder at LT and move Thomas over to RT.

Right now, Thomas and Peart as our bookend tackles means the 2022 Draft cannot come fast enough.


When last seen playing LT Solder looked like Stevie Wonder playing LT. So I don't see your recommendation as even a one play stop-gap...
Moving tackles from side to side doesn't help these issues  
robbieballs2003 : 8/29/2021 10:11 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Denver  
Ned In Atlanta : 8/29/2021 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15345540 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15345526 WillVAB said:


Quote:


The Giants better run the ball 40 times vs Denver and hope the defense can win an ugly game. If they drop Jones back a bunch it’s going to be turnover city vs that defense — either with bonehead throws or Thomas’s patented soul crushing sack that leads to a game changing sack fumble.



Amen. Two tight end . Heavy sets. Take shots downfield on 2nd and short.. Get Toney behind the LB’s . Both tackles are gonna need help early.


I like this idea. Not like Teddy is going to shred our defense.
Holy crap  
mpinmaine : 8/29/2021 10:13 pm : link
what a bunch of pussies.

Lets see how he blocks vs Denver and the Skins ok?

If he sucks I will be a scared pussy too
RE: Holy crap  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15345574 mpinmaine said:
Quote:
what a bunch of pussies.

Lets see how he blocks vs Denver and the Skins ok?

If he sucks I will be a scared pussy too

Do you live in Maine? I went to school in Waterville.
BAR HARBOR  
mpinmaine : 8/29/2021 10:22 pm : link
..grew up in NJ
the first sack looked like it was on the guard to me  
Platos : 8/29/2021 10:25 pm : link
he was getting pushed back, jones could've stepped into the pocket if there was one.
RE: RE: Denver  
WillVAB : 8/29/2021 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15345542 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 15345526 WillVAB said:


Quote:


The Giants better run the ball 40 times vs Denver and hope the defense can win an ugly game. If they drop Jones back a bunch it’s going to be turnover city vs that defense — either with bonehead throws or Thomas’s patented soul crushing sack that leads to a game changing sack fumble.



I was there tonight and this is what we were discussing in the stands - play 1997-style football. But these guys can't even get a consistent push in the running game.


They should manage the game in the same way they handled the SEA game last year. Run the ball, conservative passing game. Play for FGs and rely on the defense.

You can’t bank on anything with this offense, and I don’t even care if Golloday and everyone else is dressed for week 1. The defense is the strength of this team, they need to play to their strength until the offense can show some semblance of competency.
RE: Holy crap  
Anakim : 8/29/2021 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15345574 mpinmaine said:
Quote:
what a bunch of pussies.

Lets see how he blocks vs Denver and the Skins ok?



I kind of don't want to. Going against Von Miller and Chubb? And then playing the Football Team's D-Line?

Those are huge tests for Thomas. Josh Uche is a cupcake compared to Weeks 1 and 2.
RE: BAR HARBOR  
M.S. : 8/29/2021 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15345596 mpinmaine said:
Quote:
..grew up in NJ

Nice!

A classmate of mine founded Bar Harbor Blueberry Ale.

delicious beer  
mpinmaine : 8/29/2021 10:34 pm : link
yum
RE: RE: Holy crap  
Angel Eyes : 8/29/2021 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15345618 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15345574 mpinmaine said:


Quote:


what a bunch of pussies.

Lets see how he blocks vs Denver and the Skins ok?





I kind of don't want to. Going against Von Miller and Chubb? And then playing the Football Team's D-Line?

Those are huge tests for Thomas. Josh Uche is a cupcake compared to Weeks 1 and 2.

Peart will be hard-tested too in the first four. Von Miller is primarily a strong-side rusher, Montez Sweat (Washington) is no slouch, and Cameron Jordan (Saints) is another tough opponent.
A different view of the problem  
Red Dog : 8/29/2021 10:34 pm : link
It's more complex than just who was selected or where they were selected.

It's the coaching at least as much as the players.

Colombo tried to significantly alter Thomas's style of play and it backfired spectacularly. I think that is one of the major factors that got Colombo canned.

Then DeGuglielmo took over and finished the season but was not retained.

Now they have yet another guy in charge of the OL.

That's THREE OL coaches in slightly over a year. I suspect that some of these guys have heads that are spinning from all this.

That said, I am also in the camp that DG should have drafted at least one more OL this spring. He needs to continually invest draft resources in the O-line because there just aren't any worthwhile OLs available in vet FA or on the waiver wire these days.

And finally I definitely agree with Eric's point that the OL should have played more in this pre-season trio of games that don't count.
Red Dog...  
bw in dc : 8/29/2021 10:39 pm : link
The Giants are actually doing this coaching-by-committee for the OL. It's a very unorthodox approach and it could lead to too many chefs in the kitchen...
Lots of voices... - ( New Window )
Anakim  
mpinmaine : 8/29/2021 10:39 pm : link
I hear you, but he is our left tackle.
Coaches give him help? He watches his game film from tonight and gets his ass ready for the opener?

He improved during the year last season, he can improve I am hoping on how he blocked tonight.
RE: This is why preseason matter folks.  
jvm52106 : 8/29/2021 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15345518 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Starters need live reps in real games too. Not against your own D and not planned scrimmages.

It doesn’t just turn on when the calendar says Sept....


And losing EE was another reason why MANY tesms chose not to play starters much.
RE: the first sack looked like it was on the guard to me  
jvm52106 : 8/29/2021 10:57 pm : link
In comment 15345611 Platos said:
Quote:
he was getting pushed back, jones could've stepped into the pocket if there was one.


Correct, Larsen was driven back making Thomas's issue impossible for Jones to avoid.
After  
Professor Falken : 8/29/2021 11:11 pm : link
the first quarter, I started wondering how Gates would look at left tackle...and didn't smack myself for thinking I was insane.
RE: I’m not giving up on Thomas, but he looked awful..  
MookGiants : 8/29/2021 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15345465 Sean said:
Quote:
The sad thing is, it’s not for a lack of resources. Just keep missing.


Putting significant resources into something and still not fixing it is even worse than not putting enough resources into fixing the problem.

If the line is going to suck anyways, better off having those big resources put into other aras of the team that you may actually hit on.

Hopefully it's just a bad game. I'm not ready to give up on Thomas yet but that was definitely ugly tonight
There was a lot of scary in the first half of this game.  
St. Jimmy : 8/29/2021 11:22 pm : link
You have to hope things come together. The line was awful to begin last season and at least improved as the season went on. We'll see.
Solder stunk it up ...  
Manny in CA : 8/29/2021 11:22 pm : link

At LT (coming from the Pats), but if Thomas is a bust, the old man might be our only option.
RE: RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
MookGiants : 8/29/2021 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15345507 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.



Absolutely. They should have played the entire first half of each of the three games.

Setting up first 4 games of the season to be a fire drill...


Yep. If the Giants don't go minimum 2-2 in first 4 games the season is over. 2-2 would be a bad sign too. The schedule couldn't be easier to start. If they want to make the playoffs they need to get off to a 3-1 start.

Funny, Thomas was so bad,  
Bill in UT : 8/29/2021 11:40 pm : link
no one has taken the time to talk about how bad Peart was.
Thomas was taken ahead of Wills and Wirfs  
GeofromNJ : 1:08 am : link
Jedrick Wills started 15 games for 11-5 Browns and Tristan Wirfs protected Tom Brady's blind side for the SB winning Buccaneers. Andrew Thomas, on the other, still seems to struggle a bit. Thanks, DG.
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:21 am : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.


I agree 100%. These guys needed real gametime together as a group.
RE: RE: RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:59 am : link
In comment 15345744 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15345507 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.



Absolutely. They should have played the entire first half of each of the three games.

Setting up first 4 games of the season to be a fire drill...



Yep. If the Giants don't go minimum 2-2 in first 4 games the season is over. 2-2 would be a bad sign too. The schedule couldn't be easier to start. If they want to make the playoffs they need to get off to a 3-1 start.
Mook that's a bad sign as the Giants havent done that in a long time even with TC
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
Old Blue : 5:19 am : link
In comment 15345836 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15345744 MookGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15345507 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.



Absolutely. They should have played the entire first half of each of the three games.

Setting up first 4 games of the season to be a fire drill...



Yep. If the Giants don't go minimum 2-2 in first 4 games the season is over. 2-2 would be a bad sign too. The schedule couldn't be easier to start. If they want to make the playoffs they need to get off to a 3-1 start.


Mook that's a bad sign as the Giants havent done that in a long time even with TC


Playoffs? Did someone say playoffs? Take one game at a time, and let’s just see if they can get to 9-8, which would be a major accomplishment, and see where they would end up, but unlike last year a losing record will not win anything.
RE: Thomas was taken ahead of Wills and Wirfs  
GNewGiants : 5:45 am : link
In comment 15345816 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
Jedrick Wills started 15 games for 11-5 Browns and Tristan Wirfs protected Tom Brady's blind side for the SB winning Buccaneers. Andrew Thomas, on the other, still seems to struggle a bit. Thanks, DG.


There’s already talk on moving Willis to guard because he still doesn’t look the part and Wirfs plays Right tackle.

But other than that - great post!
Three full offseasons  
Ned In Atlanta : 6:49 am : link
Flush with premium top ten picks an an owner not afraid to spend. And the man who came into the job making fixing the oline priority number one has managed to put together the garbage we saw last night. Zero draft picks and JAG free agents after being the 31st ranked line. But I look forward to being scolded for “another bash gettleman thread.” How this guy was not fired after last season is simply amazing
If that game is any indication  
Sec 103 : 7:16 am : link
We're in deep trouble.
Let's hope it was the outlier...
NJ.com  
cosmicj : 7:25 am : link
Article
After brutal showing - ( New Window )
Hard to overstate how badly the Giants whiffed on the Thomas pick  
Heisenberg : 7:46 am : link
Heading in Ereck Flowers direction at this point, while Wirfs, Wills, Becton all look really good.
Look, it was a disappointing showing by all the Offensive Tackles  
Jimmy Googs : 7:47 am : link
and this season is dead on arrival if they play like last night. To allow that much pressure so quickly, hits on the QB, and so poor in fundamentals...sad.

It's like groundhog day with Tackles on this team, going on a decade now. Jones has his own issues to deal with and he doesn't need to be getting whacked and hitting the turf every single third down (and more).

I am not even sure how the Guard play was because the OTs allowed so much pressure so quickly. But I am sure it wasn't good either. The TE and RB blocking was poor as well.

Why is OL player evaluation and development so difficult for this franchise? What are they missing...
RE: NJ.com  
bw in dc : 7:58 am : link
In comment 15345891 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Article After brutal showing - ( New Window )


Good link. Actually nice reflections by Thomas and knowing exactly what his technical issues are.
RE: Look, it was a disappointing showing by all the Offensive Tackles  
Johnny5 : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15345920 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and this season is dead on arrival if they play like last night. To allow that much pressure so quickly, hits on the QB, and so poor in fundamentals...sad.

It's like groundhog day with Tackles on this team, going on a decade now. Jones has his own issues to deal with and he doesn't need to be getting whacked and hitting the turf every single third down (and more).

I am not even sure how the Guard play was because the OTs allowed so much pressure so quickly. But I am sure it wasn't good either. The TE and RB blocking was poor as well.

Why is OL player evaluation and development so difficult for this franchise? What are they missing...

Larsen at LG was terrible, at least from what I saw. He was bull rushed quite a few times, especially on that 1st and second sack. I am sure that wasn't helping Thomas (or Gates for that matter). It really sucks that Lemieux is hurt. At least there would be some continuity there.
RE: RE: NJ.com  
Joey in VA : 9:06 am : link
In comment 15345937 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15345891 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Article After brutal showing - ( New Window )



Good link. Actually nice reflections by Thomas and knowing exactly what his technical issues are.
I veas screaming that to him as he did it. Stay square, widen and get into your pas set immediately. He's waiting to diagnose the DE, but that's what you can get away with in college. In the NFL you have split second to get bend in the knees, get wide and stay square. He's hesitant to do that and it's what gets him barreled over.
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
Section331 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.


I have to agree. I really like Judge, but this seems like a big miscalculation on his part. Even if you're going to sit your skill guys, OL depends so much on communication and teamwork, you're really doing them a disservice by not playing them together more.

I get the value of intrasquad scrimmages, but it is different in front of a crowd, on live TV. Everybody steps it up a notch.
Let's again see what happens with our weapons on the field  
AnnapolisMike : 9:14 am : link
Teams are not going to be able to blindly rush the QB with Barkley, etc on the field.
RE: RE: Holy crap  
Simms11 : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15345593 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15345574 mpinmaine said:


Quote:


what a bunch of pussies.

Lets see how he blocks vs Denver and the Skins ok?

If he sucks I will be a scared pussy too


Do you live in Maine? I went to school in Waterville.


Interesting. My wife’s family lives in Waterville area, actually Oakland. We go up there quite a bit too. Did you go to Colby or did you grow up there?
It appears that Ben Wilkerson  
Simms11 : 9:30 am : link
is responsible for the tackles. I think Sale is going to have to take more hands on approach with the tackles now. Thomas and Peart, to a lesser extent, seem to have regressed.
RE: RE: Look, it was a disappointing showing by all the Offensive Tackles  
AcidTest : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15346000 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15345920 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


and this season is dead on arrival if they play like last night. To allow that much pressure so quickly, hits on the QB, and so poor in fundamentals...sad.

It's like groundhog day with Tackles on this team, going on a decade now. Jones has his own issues to deal with and he doesn't need to be getting whacked and hitting the turf every single third down (and more).

I am not even sure how the Guard play was because the OTs allowed so much pressure so quickly. But I am sure it wasn't good either. The TE and RB blocking was poor as well.

Why is OL player evaluation and development so difficult for this franchise? What are they missing...


Larsen at LG was terrible, at least from what I saw. He was bull rushed quite a few times, especially on that 1st and second sack. I am sure that wasn't helping Thomas (or Gates for that matter). It really sucks that Lemieux is hurt. At least there would be some continuity there.


Agreed. Larsen was awful.
RE: RE: I’m not giving up on Thomas, but he looked awful..  
Essex : 9:32 am : link
In comment 15345739 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15345465 Sean said:


Quote:


The sad thing is, it’s not for a lack of resources. Just keep missing.



Putting significant resources into something and still not fixing it is even worse than not putting enough resources into fixing the problem.

If the line is going to suck anyways, better off having those big resources put into other aras of the team that you may actually hit on.

I totally disagree wit this thinking. That was the Jerry Reese and now seemingly Dave Gettleman point of view. You can't just miss on the Oline and put resources into other areas and expect those areas to succeed without a functioning offensive line. The offensive line is what makes those other resources work. It is like building a house without a solid foundation, it is not going to work. A good offensive line makes mediocre running backs into above average ones, and above average ones into great ones. Same with QB play and WR's. To think Kenny Golladay is going to get open quicker than other players to make up for the lack of time Daniel Jones will have is just not valid argument in my thought. Golladay and other weapons can only be successful if our foundation, the OL, works well to make the offense function. No matter how many resources you throw at it, you can't just say well we devoted this pick and that FA move now we can move on. If it did not work, you need to keep dumping resources into the OL until it works. I mean, I am not ready to put THomas in the Flowers category yet, but how many years did we try to "coach him up." You have to recognize your errors in this game and move on. Thomas has the ability to wreck our season this year and if he does, he should not get a third at LT.
It's not ok to just spend ''resources''  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:31 am : link
The team needs to keep using resources until the job is done.

Reese's big flaw (after creating the problem by ignoring OL for years) was being complacent with Pugh, Richburg and Flowers. It was almost like "hey, look at the picks I made, what more do you want from me?!?" Meanwhile, the line continued to suck every year.

My worry is that Gettleman is going down the same path. I don't know what's going on behind closed doors, but it looks like the team was content with the three 2020 draft picks. No quality FAs were signed, and no 2021 draft picks were used on OL.

Maybe the Giants are right and last night was an anomaly, but holy crap Thomas and Peart looked shockingly awful last night.
This thread is why BBI has gone down the toilet.  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:35 am : link
The overreactions and stupid analysis are making this site unbearable. Thomas is a good kid, hard worker, and until yesterday was having a great camp. People need to stop and let everything play out.
RE: RE: RE: NJ.com  
JonC : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15346042 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15345937 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15345891 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Article After brutal showing - ( New Window )



Good link. Actually nice reflections by Thomas and knowing exactly what his technical issues are.

I veas screaming that to him as he did it. Stay square, widen and get into your pas set immediately. He's waiting to diagnose the DE, but that's what you can get away with in college. In the NFL you have split second to get bend in the knees, get wide and stay square. He's hesitant to do that and it's what gets him barreled over.


He had the same tendency in college, he's got to get it fixed, pronto.
RE: It's not ok to just spend ''resources''  
Essex : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15346216 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
The team needs to keep using resources until the job is done.

Reese's big flaw (after creating the problem by ignoring OL for years) was being complacent with Pugh, Richburg and Flowers. It was almost like "hey, look at the picks I made, what more do you want from me?!?" Meanwhile, the line continued to suck every year.

My worry is that Gettleman is going down the same path. I don't know what's going on behind closed doors, but it looks like the team was content with the three 2020 draft picks. No quality FAs were signed, and no 2021 draft picks were used on OL.

Maybe the Giants are right and last night was an anomaly, but holy crap Thomas and Peart looked shockingly awful last night.

I think the mantra should be for an offensive line is that you have not used enough resources until the line can function. So, as of now, we have not used sufficient resources no matter how many times this or that poster will say we used these many picks and these many FA's. Using resources well, would certainly cut down on how many resources we need to use, but how many resources we use will never be enough until we do it well.
RE: This thread is why BBI has gone down the toilet.  
Essex : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15346228 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
The overreactions and stupid analysis are making this site unbearable. Thomas is a good kid, hard worker, and until yesterday was having a great camp. People need to stop and let everything play out.

The overreaction after basically a decade of a horrible OL is that we should give them the benefit of the doubt, ok. Maybe BBI is going down the toilet (not that I think it is but if so) because we have too many people willing to give the Giants every benefit of the doubt when none are deserved. Yeah, when you see the OL perform like it did last night, I think a reaction like what we are seeing is completely appropriate. At some point, people want to see progress and when they do not see it after such a long spell of poor play, especially the OL, they have every right to be frustrated an upset
That was an abysmal showing last evening by several  
NYGgolfer : 10:48 am : link
on the Offensive Line that this coaching staff is counting on to do the job. The front office took a big risk in not really adding anything new into this unit during the offseason, despite losing Zietler.

It would be a bit surprising if they aren't rethinking that strategy this morning.

With that said, Judge and the new OL coach have to get Thomas and Peart to another level quickly.
Had a bad game  
ghost718 : 10:52 am : link
We'll have to see what happens.

I'll throw this out there.You invest the 4th overall pick on Thomas.At guard,you decide to go to war with a 5th round pick going into his second year,and you bring in Rob Sale to coach them,after running Colombo out of town.

Seems a little risky
And on top of that  
ghost718 : 10:57 am : link
You don't play them until the 3rd and final game of the pre season

RE: Red Dog...  
giants#1 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15345649 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The Giants are actually doing this coaching-by-committee for the OL. It's a very unorthodox approach and it could lead to too many chefs in the kitchen... Lots of voices... - ( New Window )


If each coach is teaching the same way, presumably following Sale's instructions, then it's just extra eyes in the room that help correct things faster. Obviously, if each coach is going to teach things differently, then there will be problems (KJ's assumption).

I'm giving Judge/Sale the benefit of the doubt that it's the former and that all the OL coaches are teaching/reinforcing the fundamentals/techniques the same. Of course, if these techniques are different than what was done last year, it might take some time to acclimate.
RE: RE: Red Dog...  
Jimmy Googs : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15346282 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15345649 bw in dc said:


Quote:


The Giants are actually doing this coaching-by-committee for the OL. It's a very unorthodox approach and it could lead to too many chefs in the kitchen... Lots of voices... - ( New Window )



If each coach is teaching the same way, presumably following Sale's instructions, then it's just extra eyes in the room that help correct things faster. Obviously, if each coach is going to teach things differently, then there will be problems (KJ's assumption).

I'm giving Judge/Sale the benefit of the doubt that it's the former and that all the OL coaches are teaching/reinforcing the fundamentals/techniques the same. Of course, if these techniques are different than what was done last year, it might take some time to acclimate.


As fans, there is no other choice than give them the benefit of the doubt. Is there?

However, Andrew Thomas didn't look like that when the season ended last year.

Preseason is part of the process to work all that out and get back into gear, and I wished the Giant coaches would have had those first team OL in there more during the other games. It could have possibly provided a higher level a confidence if last night's game was a correction of those errors made two weeks ago.

Do any of you have confidence the OTs will hold up in a week or so?
RE: RE: Red Dog...  
bw in dc : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15346282 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15345649 bw in dc said:


Quote:


The Giants are actually doing this coaching-by-committee for the OL. It's a very unorthodox approach and it could lead to too many chefs in the kitchen... Lots of voices... - ( New Window )



If each coach is teaching the same way, presumably following Sale's instructions, then it's just extra eyes in the room that help correct things faster. Obviously, if each coach is going to teach things differently, then there will be problems (KJ's assumption).

I'm giving Judge/Sale the benefit of the doubt that it's the former and that all the OL coaches are teaching/reinforcing the fundamentals/techniques the same. Of course, if these techniques are different than what was done last year, it might take some time to acclimate.


I get how it - hopefully - does work. And my guess is Judge has thought this approach through.

But I can also see how it could be counterproductive.
I think the best hope is that the difference in games and practice  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:57 am : link
is possible a small difference in yardage washing guys out. He really leans on that, tried to fix it, then promptly got beat inside a couple times.

Hoping this is more an outlier, but it doesn’t get any easier week 1 or 2. That was by far the most concerning thing, especially with DJs tendency to lose sense of the rush (although in small sample size he looked to get better there)
RE: I'm going to throw this out there....  
ryanmkeane : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15345501 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.

Didn't they play in every single game?
Did the same team that chose flowers  
thrunthrublue : 1:33 pm : link
Choose Thomas? Pilots need vision, musicians can’t be tone deaf…..scouts need to know talent……
RE: It’s not just AT who blows cock  
Red Right Hand : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15345487 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Fucking Dave came in and said day 1 fixing the OL was THE priority. Here we are a few years later and this is still one of, if not the worst, OL’s in the league. It shouldn’t have to take this long.
Meanwhile Coughlin couldn't fix it either. Or MacaDoo, and they were
both pre DG
I really look forward  
Mike from SI : 2:18 pm : link
to when we cut him and he becomes a good guard for another team. Gonna be great times.
Last night in a game that thankfully did not count  
arniefez : 2:32 pm : link
the Giants did not have an average starter at OT on their sideline. The three guys that played with the #1's were all horrible.

If this continues in games that count it is unbelievable that a professional football could be this inept on the OL for this many years. If I was John Mara last night I literally would have puked at half time.

The Giants offense - IN A GAME THAT DIDN'T COUNT WITHOUT MOST OF THEIR BEST SKILL PLAYERS - played like a team that will struggle to match their 31st ranked offense from last year.
