Andrew Thomas CromartiesKid21 : 8/29/2021 9:23 pm

Bradley Chubb and co. must be licking their chops watching the Giants 1st half starting OL.



#4 overall pick with slow feet looking mighty suspect right now. When will we ever fix the OLine?



Chiefs fixed theirs in 1 offseason after their SB loss. Bucs the year before Brady had one of the worst OLines in football, now one of the best. Patriots OLine is all late round picks except 1 first Rounder, yet they are fine every year. Browns had an awful OLine for years even with Joe Thomas but now with Stefanksi's system they have the best running game in football.



So many teams around the league have revamped their OLine quickly while the Giants haven't been able to come close, even with dropping so many draft assets & $$ at the position