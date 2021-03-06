Andrew Thomas

Bradley Chubb and co. must be licking their chops watching the Giants 1st half starting OL.
#4 overall pick with slow feet looking mighty suspect right now. When will we ever fix the OLine?
Chiefs fixed theirs in 1 offseason after their SB loss. Bucs the year before Brady had one of the worst OLines in football, now one of the best. Patriots OLine is all late round picks except 1 first Rounder, yet they are fine every year. Browns had an awful OLine for years even with Joe Thomas but now with Stefanksi's system they have the best running game in football.
So many teams around the league have revamped their OLine quickly while the Giants haven't been able to come close, even with dropping so many draft assets & $$ at the position
Our OTs are basically an example of how not to play Tackle. Our film teaches other guys what not to do.
What’s the over/under on wins?
letting up two QB pressures against the Jets.
Watching his play tonight was as depressing as watching the Giants play for the last 7-8 seasons.
We've got a huge f***ing problem at left tackle. And it
s even worse considering we spent a 4 on this guy.
He can't move; he can't handle speed. Otherwise everything is just great.
Jones could be running for his life all year. That could make it difficult to evaluate him.
As others have noted, we've poured a ton of draft and FA resources into the position group with few results.
this same excuse was made for him last year. enough already
apologies i meant to post this on the thomas ankle thread
Been my mantra for three weeks...
Well, the first team offense, too.
Absolutely. They should have played the entire first half of each of the three games.
Setting up first 4 games of the season to be a fire drill...
I suppose you could say that for Daniel Jones as well, although I feel he played fairly well tonight despite the ugly INT in the end zone.
1000 percent. The controlled scrimmages are not game day. They tackles are not ready for speed.
Based on tonight's performance, that's an insult to Ereck Flowers.
The Ok gets so little physical contact in training camp.
It doesn’t just turn on when the calendar says Sept....
Not saying Thomas blocked well, but the sack could have been avoided.
I'm tempted to start Nate Solder at LT and move Thomas over to RT.
Right now, Thomas and Peart as our bookend tackles means the 2022 Draft cannot come fast enough.
Everyone knew this. The line was awful last year. And all we kept hearing is "they trust the young guys and Rob Sale will fix it all." Gettleman still being employed is actually amazing and tonight is what you get for that
I get your point. But that was a classic combo-allowed sack - both the LT and the QB were at fault.
Jones started to sense the pressure, looked down, and lost some composure.
The good sign tonight was Jones didn't fumble... ;)
This is a brave statement considering Thomas turned in one of the worst left tackle performances I've ever seen... and I've been watching football for almost 60 years.
Amen. Two tight end . Heavy sets. Take shots downfield on 2nd and short.. Get Toney behind the LB’s . Both tackles are gonna need help early.
I was there tonight and this is what we were discussing in the stands - play 1997-style football. But these guys can't even get a consistent push in the running game.
This 1,000x
The thing that is maddening is that he really stopped doing that in the 2nd half of last year. Seems like he has regressed again a bit.
Jones will still be prone to the boneheaded play but nothing will derail this entire season faster than what we saw from Thomas tonight
When last seen playing LT Solder looked like Stevie Wonder playing LT. So I don't see your recommendation as even a one play stop-gap...
The Giants better run the ball 40 times vs Denver and hope the defense can win an ugly game. If they drop Jones back a bunch it’s going to be turnover city vs that defense — either with bonehead throws or Thomas’s patented soul crushing sack that leads to a game changing sack fumble.
Amen. Two tight end . Heavy sets. Take shots downfield on 2nd and short.. Get Toney behind the LB’s . Both tackles are gonna need help early.
I like this idea. Not like Teddy is going to shred our defense.
Lets see how he blocks vs Denver and the Skins ok?
If he sucks I will be a scared pussy too
I was there tonight and this is what we were discussing in the stands - play 1997-style football. But these guys can't even get a consistent push in the running game.
They should manage the game in the same way they handled the SEA game last year. Run the ball, conservative passing game. Play for FGs and rely on the defense.
You can’t bank on anything with this offense, and I don’t even care if Golloday and everyone else is dressed for week 1. The defense is the strength of this team, they need to play to their strength until the offense can show some semblance of competency.
Lets see how he blocks vs Denver and the Skins ok?
I kind of don't want to. Going against Von Miller and Chubb? And then playing the Football Team's D-Line?
Those are huge tests for Thomas. Josh Uche is a cupcake compared to Weeks 1 and 2.
what a bunch of pussies.
Peart will be hard-tested too in the first four. Von Miller is primarily a strong-side rusher, Montez Sweat (Washington) is no slouch, and Cameron Jordan (Saints) is another tough opponent.
It's the coaching at least as much as the players.
Colombo tried to significantly alter Thomas's style of play and it backfired spectacularly. I think that is one of the major factors that got Colombo canned.
Then DeGuglielmo took over and finished the season but was not retained.
Now they have yet another guy in charge of the OL.
That's THREE OL coaches in slightly over a year. I suspect that some of these guys have heads that are spinning from all this.
That said, I am also in the camp that DG should have drafted at least one more OL this spring. He needs to continually invest draft resources in the O-line because there just aren't any worthwhile OLs available in vet FA or on the waiver wire these days.
And finally I definitely agree with Eric's point that the OL should have played more in this pre-season trio of games that don't count.
Lots of voices... - ( New Window )
Coaches give him help? He watches his game film from tonight and gets his ass ready for the opener?
He improved during the year last season, he can improve I am hoping on how he blocked tonight.
It doesn’t just turn on when the calendar says Sept....
And losing EE was another reason why MANY tesms chose not to play starters much.
Correct, Larsen was driven back making Thomas's issue impossible for Jones to avoid.
Putting significant resources into something and still not fixing it is even worse than not putting enough resources into fixing the problem.
If the line is going to suck anyways, better off having those big resources put into other aras of the team that you may actually hit on.
Hopefully it's just a bad game. I'm not ready to give up on Thomas yet but that was definitely ugly tonight
At LT (coming from the Pats), but if Thomas is a bust, the old man might be our only option.
Judge made a huge mistake not playing the first-string OL more in the preseason.
Absolutely. They should have played the entire first half of each of the three games.
Setting up first 4 games of the season to be a fire drill...
Yep. If the Giants don't go minimum 2-2 in first 4 games the season is over. 2-2 would be a bad sign too. The schedule couldn't be easier to start. If they want to make the playoffs they need to get off to a 3-1 start.
I agree 100%. These guys needed real gametime together as a group.
Yep. If the Giants don't go minimum 2-2 in first 4 games the season is over. 2-2 would be a bad sign too. The schedule couldn't be easier to start. If they want to make the playoffs they need to get off to a 3-1 start.
Mook that's a bad sign as the Giants havent done that in a long time even with TC
Playoffs? Did someone say playoffs? Take one game at a time, and let’s just see if they can get to 9-8, which would be a major accomplishment, and see where they would end up, but unlike last year a losing record will not win anything.
There’s already talk on moving Willis to guard because he still doesn’t look the part and Wirfs plays Right tackle.
But other than that - great post!
Let's hope it was the outlier...
After brutal showing - ( New Window )
It's like groundhog day with Tackles on this team, going on a decade now. Jones has his own issues to deal with and he doesn't need to be getting whacked and hitting the turf every single third down (and more).
I am not even sure how the Guard play was because the OTs allowed so much pressure so quickly. But I am sure it wasn't good either. The TE and RB blocking was poor as well.
Why is OL player evaluation and development so difficult for this franchise? What are they missing...
Good link. Actually nice reflections by Thomas and knowing exactly what his technical issues are.
It's like groundhog day with Tackles on this team, going on a decade now. Jones has his own issues to deal with and he doesn't need to be getting whacked and hitting the turf every single third down (and more).
I am not even sure how the Guard play was because the OTs allowed so much pressure so quickly. But I am sure it wasn't good either. The TE and RB blocking was poor as well.
Why is OL player evaluation and development so difficult for this franchise? What are they missing...
Larsen at LG was terrible, at least from what I saw. He was bull rushed quite a few times, especially on that 1st and second sack. I am sure that wasn't helping Thomas (or Gates for that matter). It really sucks that Lemieux is hurt. At least there would be some continuity there.
Good link. Actually nice reflections by Thomas and knowing exactly what his technical issues are.
I have to agree. I really like Judge, but this seems like a big miscalculation on his part. Even if you're going to sit your skill guys, OL depends so much on communication and teamwork, you're really doing them a disservice by not playing them together more.
I get the value of intrasquad scrimmages, but it is different in front of a crowd, on live TV. Everybody steps it up a notch.
and this season is dead on arrival if they play like last night. To allow that much pressure so quickly, hits on the QB, and so poor in fundamentals...sad.
It's like groundhog day with Tackles on this team, going on a decade now. Jones has his own issues to deal with and he doesn't need to be getting whacked and hitting the turf every single third down (and more).
I am not even sure how the Guard play was because the OTs allowed so much pressure so quickly. But I am sure it wasn't good either. The TE and RB blocking was poor as well.
Why is OL player evaluation and development so difficult for this franchise? What are they missing...
Larsen at LG was terrible, at least from what I saw. He was bull rushed quite a few times, especially on that 1st and second sack. I am sure that wasn't helping Thomas (or Gates for that matter). It really sucks that Lemieux is hurt. At least there would be some continuity there.
Agreed. Larsen was awful.
The sad thing is, it’s not for a lack of resources. Just keep missing.
Putting significant resources into something and still not fixing it is even worse than not putting enough resources into fixing the problem.
If the line is going to suck anyways, better off having those big resources put into other aras of the team that you may actually hit on.
I totally disagree wit this thinking. That was the Jerry Reese and now seemingly Dave Gettleman point of view. You can't just miss on the Oline and put resources into other areas and expect those areas to succeed without a functioning offensive line. The offensive line is what makes those other resources work. It is like building a house without a solid foundation, it is not going to work. A good offensive line makes mediocre running backs into above average ones, and above average ones into great ones. Same with QB play and WR's. To think Kenny Golladay is going to get open quicker than other players to make up for the lack of time Daniel Jones will have is just not valid argument in my thought. Golladay and other weapons can only be successful if our foundation, the OL, works well to make the offense function. No matter how many resources you throw at it, you can't just say well we devoted this pick and that FA move now we can move on. If it did not work, you need to keep dumping resources into the OL until it works. I mean, I am not ready to put THomas in the Flowers category yet, but how many years did we try to "coach him up." You have to recognize your errors in this game and move on. Thomas has the ability to wreck our season this year and if he does, he should not get a third at LT.
Reese's big flaw (after creating the problem by ignoring OL for years) was being complacent with Pugh, Richburg and Flowers. It was almost like "hey, look at the picks I made, what more do you want from me?!?" Meanwhile, the line continued to suck every year.
My worry is that Gettleman is going down the same path. I don't know what's going on behind closed doors, but it looks like the team was content with the three 2020 draft picks. No quality FAs were signed, and no 2021 draft picks were used on OL.
Maybe the Giants are right and last night was an anomaly, but holy crap Thomas and Peart looked shockingly awful last night.
Good link. Actually nice reflections by Thomas and knowing exactly what his technical issues are.
I veas screaming that to him as he did it. Stay square, widen and get into your pas set immediately. He's waiting to diagnose the DE, but that's what you can get away with in college. In the NFL you have split second to get bend in the knees, get wide and stay square. He's hesitant to do that and it's what gets him barreled over.
He had the same tendency in college, he's got to get it fixed, pronto.
Reese's big flaw (after creating the problem by ignoring OL for years) was being complacent with Pugh, Richburg and Flowers. It was almost like "hey, look at the picks I made, what more do you want from me?!?" Meanwhile, the line continued to suck every year.
My worry is that Gettleman is going down the same path. I don't know what's going on behind closed doors, but it looks like the team was content with the three 2020 draft picks. No quality FAs were signed, and no 2021 draft picks were used on OL.
Maybe the Giants are right and last night was an anomaly, but holy crap Thomas and Peart looked shockingly awful last night.
I think the mantra should be for an offensive line is that you have not used enough resources until the line can function. So, as of now, we have not used sufficient resources no matter how many times this or that poster will say we used these many picks and these many FA's. Using resources well, would certainly cut down on how many resources we need to use, but how many resources we use will never be enough until we do it well.
The overreaction after basically a decade of a horrible OL is that we should give them the benefit of the doubt, ok. Maybe BBI is going down the toilet (not that I think it is but if so) because we have too many people willing to give the Giants every benefit of the doubt when none are deserved. Yeah, when you see the OL perform like it did last night, I think a reaction like what we are seeing is completely appropriate. At some point, people want to see progress and when they do not see it after such a long spell of poor play, especially the OL, they have every right to be frustrated an upset
It would be a bit surprising if they aren't rethinking that strategy this morning.
With that said, Judge and the new OL coach have to get Thomas and Peart to another level quickly.
I'll throw this out there.You invest the 4th overall pick on Thomas.At guard,you decide to go to war with a 5th round pick going into his second year,and you bring in Rob Sale to coach them,after running Colombo out of town.
Seems a little risky
If each coach is teaching the same way, presumably following Sale's instructions, then it's just extra eyes in the room that help correct things faster. Obviously, if each coach is going to teach things differently, then there will be problems (KJ's assumption).
I'm giving Judge/Sale the benefit of the doubt that it's the former and that all the OL coaches are teaching/reinforcing the fundamentals/techniques the same. Of course, if these techniques are different than what was done last year, it might take some time to acclimate.
Quote:
The Giants are actually doing this coaching-by-committee for the OL. It's a very unorthodox approach and it could lead to too many chefs in the kitchen... Lots of voices... - ( New Window )
If each coach is teaching the same way, presumably following Sale's instructions, then it's just extra eyes in the room that help correct things faster. Obviously, if each coach is going to teach things differently, then there will be problems (KJ's assumption).
I'm giving Judge/Sale the benefit of the doubt that it's the former and that all the OL coaches are teaching/reinforcing the fundamentals/techniques the same. Of course, if these techniques are different than what was done last year, it might take some time to acclimate.
As fans, there is no other choice than give them the benefit of the doubt. Is there?
However, Andrew Thomas didn't look like that when the season ended last year.
Preseason is part of the process to work all that out and get back into gear, and I wished the Giant coaches would have had those first team OL in there more during the other games. It could have possibly provided a higher level a confidence if last night's game was a correction of those errors made two weeks ago.
Do any of you have confidence the OTs will hold up in a week or so?
Quote:
The Giants are actually doing this coaching-by-committee for the OL. It's a very unorthodox approach and it could lead to too many chefs in the kitchen... Lots of voices... - ( New Window )
If each coach is teaching the same way, presumably following Sale's instructions, then it's just extra eyes in the room that help correct things faster. Obviously, if each coach is going to teach things differently, then there will be problems (KJ's assumption).
I'm giving Judge/Sale the benefit of the doubt that it's the former and that all the OL coaches are teaching/reinforcing the fundamentals/techniques the same. Of course, if these techniques are different than what was done last year, it might take some time to acclimate.
I get how it - hopefully - does work. And my guess is Judge has thought this approach through.
But I can also see how it could be counterproductive.
Hoping this is more an outlier, but it doesn’t get any easier week 1 or 2. That was by far the most concerning thing, especially with DJs tendency to lose sense of the rush (although in small sample size he looked to get better there)
Didn't they play in every single game?
both pre DG
If this continues in games that count it is unbelievable that a professional football could be this inept on the OL for this many years. If I was John Mara last night I literally would have puked at half time.
The Giants offense - IN A GAME THAT DIDN'T COUNT WITHOUT MOST OF THEIR BEST SKILL PLAYERS - played like a team that will struggle to match their 31st ranked offense from last year.