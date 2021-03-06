Daniel Jones will never be a good NFL QB

Save this thread or do whatever you want but he just doesn’t have it. The ball doesn’t jump off his arm the way it should. He doesn’t have the pocket awareness or the ability to throw on the run. He consistently makes shitty decisions and hasn’t progressed anywhere close to where he should have by this point in his career. We can all hope that better playmakers and better oline play will compensate for shitty QB play but the fact is that all it will do is cover the wart. I hope like hell I’m wrong and willing to give him this year but if this shit continues please be smart and just move on instead of wasting more time and money on this garbage.
Ridiculous reply. Keep pretending you don’t see what’s right In from of your eyes bc you’re hoping for something else.
It's why we should've invested in a Gardener Minnashoe or someone who could really push Jones and potentially step in and win games if he struggles.
The INT was god awful.
So, I guess we’ll know in January
I will save this thread and post it again in December.
What Jones needs to do is stop with the bonehead mistake he seems to make pnce a game that kills all the momentum the team has..
In reality he should of had 3 scoring drives tonight, 1 drive ended on a drop by slayton, next int by Jones on a bad decision..
You could also look at the good side and say Jones dodnt fumble even though he was hit a lot..
Time will tell if he has the mental game to be a winning QB (and the clock is ticking). But anyone who questions his talent doesn’t know much about football
If he stops the mistakes he is a qb you can win with, will he carry your team every game? no but there will be games he does and others hr manages
This is how i saw the play to, he thought engram was going to stop and sit and he didnt
if you watched tonight and thought he cant make NFL throws or doesnt have a good arm i dont know what to tell you...
Lol quoting me statistics is the epitome of a loser mentality. The guy played like crap with dinks and dunks for most of his completions. Same shitty offense and same shitty QB. No awareness or pop on his throws. He’s simply not good.
yet he finished the half 17-of-22 despite no running game and poor protection.
Lol quoting me statistics is the epitome of a loser mentality. The guy played like crap with dinks and dunks for most of his completions. Same shitty offense and same shitty QB. No awareness or pop on his throws. He’s simply not good.
You cant make a sideline out pass from the opposite hash with no arm strength
We have a vocal set of posters here who are so determined to say I told you so they’ve lost the ability to actually observe and think critically
HE may not pan out, but that remains to be seen. id imagine you wanted to give up on eli too. jones clearly shows flashes...his TD throw? was what? Luck? The kid throws with tremendous accuracy. I actually thought he was decisive tonight and ball was coming out quickly. He made one bonehead mistake sure, but he looked really good otherwise IMO. its still way early to tell. this is the first year he actually has talent and its 2nd year in same system. have to see this season before making these statements IMO
And a lot of other guys too
If Slayton doesn’t drop a 1st down that an NFL WR should catch every time, we likely score on that drive too.
And all of this when the kid has pass rushers up his ass, and all of the players we acquired on offense aren’t playing?
Yet you choose now to tell us this? Have you submitted your application to NFL front offices?
yet he finished the half 17-of-22 despite no running game and poor protection.
Lol quoting me statistics is the epitome of a loser mentality. The guy played like crap with dinks and dunks for most of his completions. Same shitty offense and same shitty QB. No awareness or pop on his throws. He’s simply not good.
No pop on his throws… he is simply not good…
A lot of absolutes from an NFL exec… I mean Josh in the City. Laughable.
yet he finished the half 17-of-22 despite no running game and poor protection.
Lol quoting me statistics is the epitome of a loser mentality. The guy played like crap with dinks and dunks for most of his completions. Same shitty offense and same shitty QB. No awareness or pop on his throws. He’s simply not good.
LOL his TD pass wasnt a dink and dunk...relax
I still believe Sam Darnold will be a good QB.
The completion % is nice, but the 6 YPA is indicative of a lot of check downs and easy underneath throws.
Eric...im not sure ive agreed with any post EVER more than this. cheers to you sir
Jones does not have a plus arm for throws outside the hashes. It's very evident that that will never be a strength to his game. The ball takes too long to arrive.
He's a QB who does his best work between the hashes. Note the quality seam throws he can make...
Yeah that’s a weird observation. The only flaw in his game is vision. If jones sees the field he puts the ball where he wants when he wants. If he sees the whole field....
Jones does not have a plus arm for throws outside the hashes. It's very evident that that will never be a strength to his game. The ball takes too long to arrive.
He's a QB who does his best work between the hashes. Note the quality seam throws he can make...
while this may ultimately be true. jones can make the throws...its not like he is handicapped in that area. jones can make the throws. his biggest flaw is decision making. which can and should improve with time and coaching. we all have short memories when it comes to eli who made SEVERAL bonehead decisions prettyy much weekly...
Jones was drafted because he was supposed to be as close to ready-made as a college quarterback could be. He wasn't the most talented thrower but he was intelligent and as well coached as could be expected of a college prospect.
None of that has borne out. The people comparing him to Eli and incessantly blaming the supporting cast have been wrong on this from the jump because it's painful to acknowledge the mess the Giants are in.
This year is going to be a mess in part because of Jones, in part because of Garrett, and in part because of the OL. And when it is a mess I am going to say I told you so, because I did. And I'm not the only one.
This is fair. This year is the year though, has to elevate his game this year.
you are a fan that roots for the giants to lose and be a mess so you can say i told you so arent you?
LOL i could have bet my house and tesla you were gonna chime in with negative "the giants are a mess" comments. I pray we draft whoever YOU want next year so we dont have to see you whine like a fucking whiny cunt.
I GAURANTEE you get a blow job and complain about it you pessimistic, negative piss flap
You may be right.
But Daniel Jones looks an awful lot like Eli Manning during the last eight year's of Eli's career. Why? Because Eli's supporting cast was so bad.
Eli struggled terribly in his first three years despite having a GOOD offensive line, good weapons, and a darn good defense.
Jones now has a good defense, but the OL around him is still mess. There will no ground game unless Saquon is 100 percent. And he has to get his weapons healthy and on the field.
The Giants were easy to defend the past decade of obvious reasons. You don't want to seem to recognize that.
If you look at this roster and see a good team I don't know what to tell you.
You’re the smartest guy in the room. Man how could you be so much smarter than everyone else including NFL executives. You must be really proud of yourself. I’d be proud if I was so much smarter than everyone else.
Should I give you a pat on the back already? Why wait since its certain Jones wont progress at all this season.
Eric...im not sure ive agreed with any post EVER more than this. cheers to you sir
could not agree more. i've never seen a fanbase so in a rush to self immolate.
I’m a giants fan first so I will always be rooting for them. And I’ve always been pretty good at evaluating QB play (even if some here will point to Sam Darnold as a way of trying to prove otherwise). I was a big proponent of Eli until later in his career when he play fell off a cliff and stand by the fact that we stuck with him multiple years too long for sentimental reasons which I think is bad football business. I just don’t see anything in Daniel Jones that makes me think he can be a good QB in this league. He has so many flaws in his game and there has been little to no progress since he’s been here. You can call me a punk for telling it how it is but I’m gonna keep calling it how I see it and not pretend to see something I don’t.
yet he finished the half 17-of-22 despite no running game and poor protection.
The completion % is nice, but the 6 YPA is indicative of a lot of check downs and easy underneath throws.
If they weren't moving the ball I'd agree, but they were. They scored 1 TD, the bonehead play stopped a 2nd TD, and if Slayton caught a perfect pass they would have had at least 3 more. All that in 4 drives (I think). This is Garrett's offense, and Jones is running it. Its set up to get the ball out quickly, drive down the field with safe passing. Garrett probably got exactly what he wanted, a 77% completion rate.
Jones was drafted because he was supposed to be as close to ready-made as a college quarterback could be. He wasn't the most talented thrower but he was intelligent and as well coached as could be expected of a college prospect.
None of that has borne out. The people comparing him to Eli and incessantly blaming the supporting cast have been wrong on this from the jump because it's painful to acknowledge the mess the Giants are in.
This year is going to be a mess in part because of Jones, in part because of Garrett, and in part because of the OL. And when it is a mess I am going to say I told you so, because I did. And I'm not the only one.
Terps, what would convince you that Jones would be a viable quarterback for the Giants? Pro Bowl? Deep playoff run?
Take two scenarios:
If Jones has a not-so-great statistical year but say the Giants make the conference championship, would you be convinced?
If Jones has a good statistical year, say 30 touchdowns and 14 picks, but the Giants miss the playoffs?
Seriously, what would get you to stop griping about Jones?
If you look at this roster and see a good team I don't know what to tell you.
I see a very good defense and a good offense if Jones limits the bad play..
even if i thought the team was going tk be dog shit i would hope like hell i was wrong and the team wins, i am not going to root against my team just to be a miserable prick on a message board and say see i was right..
what is the point of being a fan if you are going to root against them?
There is no similarity between Eli and Jones.
If you look at this roster and see a good team
I don't know what to tell you.
Actually there’s another best case scenario: it’s the one where you stop pretending like you know everything and let it play out.
But hey, at least we don’t have to trade a 2nd round pick for Nick Mullens anymore. The Eagles released him yesterday.
I’m a giants fan first so I will always be rooting for them. And I’ve always been pretty good at evaluating QB play (even if some here will point to Sam Darnold as a way of trying to prove otherwise). I was a big proponent of Eli until later in his career when he play fell off a cliff and stand by the fact that we stuck with him multiple years too long for sentimental reasons which I think is bad football business. I just don’t see anything in Daniel Jones that makes me think he can be a good QB in this league. He has so many flaws in his game and there has been little to no progress since he’s been here. You can call me a punk for telling it how it is but I’m gonna keep calling it how I see it and not pretend to see something I don’t.
Darnold has been as bad arguably worse than jones. You saying “I’ve always been a good evaluator of QBs” made me laugh out loud
This might be my favorite BBI post of all time. And while directed specifically at Josh, it’s applicable to so many other idiots out there posting tonight like Go Terps, bw, etc.
If you want to live in reality the best case scenario this year is a bad season where Mara's patience with this mess runs out. Whatever the NFL owner equivalent of an intervention is, he's in need of it.
If you look at this roster and see a good team
I don't know what to tell you.
Actually there’s another best case scenario: it’s the one where you stop pretending like you know everything and let it play out.
But hey, at least we don’t have to trade a 2nd round pick for Nick Mullens anymore. The Eagles released him yesterday.
Hahah. Anyone who talks in absolutes is a moron. Go Terps is just one of many posters on this board that exude that unsavory characteristic.
There is no similarity between Eli and Jones.
We'll agree to disagree. I remember BBI and how Eli was treated by fans in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007. Many - if not most fans - were still ready to dump him in December 2007. I remember that.
I also saw Jones throw 24 TDs in 12 games as a rookie with shit around him.
I wonder what he would look like with McKenzie, Snee, O'Hara, Seubert, Diehl, Tiki, Shockey, Plax, Toomer, Brandon Jacobs, Ahmad Bradshaw, Kevin Boss, etc, around him?
This might be my favorite BBI post of all time. And while directed specifically at Josh, it’s applicable to so many other idiots out there posting tonight like Go Terps, bw, etc.
bw and terps are long time shit posters an annoyances. everyone slobbed on terps balls because he slobbed jacksons and jackson had a good year.
both are clown shows who think they are the smartest in the room. terps is the same guy who said we should get nick mullens...dudes a free agent these days but he would be starting for terps team if he was running an nfl franchise lol
I’m a giants fan first so I will always be rooting for them. And I’ve always been pretty good at evaluating QB play (even if some here will point to Sam Darnold as a way of trying to prove otherwise). I was a big proponent of Eli until later in his career when he play fell off a cliff and stand by the fact that we stuck with him multiple years too long for sentimental reasons which I think is bad football business. I just don’t see anything in Daniel Jones that makes me think he can be a good QB in this league. He has so many flaws in his game and there has been little to no progress since he’s been here. You can call me a punk for telling it how it is but I’m gonna keep calling it how I see it and not pretend to see something I don’t.
Darnold has been as bad arguably worse than jones. You saying “I’ve always been a good evaluator of QBs” made me laugh out loud
There’s a reason the panthers took a shot on Darnold. Watch how he plays this season. You don’t see anyone taking a shot on Daniel Jones as their starting QB after he has another shitty season this year (except maybe Gettleman).
His tenure here has been frustrating, but I’m still excited to see what he can do with Barkley and Co back. Tonight was essentially Shepard getting separation and that’s about it. Bad int aside he took what was there, handles the pressure relatively well, and had a decent night. He was clearly told not to run either so that’s another factor that hindered today’s performance.
I’m a giants fan first so I will always be rooting for them. And I’ve always been pretty good at evaluating QB play (even if some here will point to Sam Darnold as a way of trying to prove otherwise). I was a big proponent of Eli until later in his career when he play fell off a cliff and stand by the fact that we stuck with him multiple years too long for sentimental reasons which I think is bad football business. I just don’t see anything in Daniel Jones that makes me think he can be a good QB in this league. He has so many flaws in his game and there has been little to no progress since he’s been here. You can call me a punk for telling it how it is but I’m gonna keep calling it how I see it and not pretend to see something I don’t.
Darnold has been as bad arguably worse than jones. You saying “I’ve always been a good evaluator of QBs” made me laugh out loud
There’s a reason the panthers took a shot on Darnold. Watch how he plays this season. You don’t see anyone taking a shot on Daniel Jones as their starting QB after he has another shitty season this year (except maybe Gettleman).
theres also a reason a team DUMPED darnold few years after trading picks to move up to get him. as eric mentioned. YOU like all of us dont know shit about QBs. some develop and succeed others dont. Its not all measurable or all black and white
The people saying wait and see arent homers, no one knows what Jones will end up being, no one..
Nothing. It’s a loser mentality.
The people saying wait and see arent homers, no one knows what Jones will end up being, no one..
terps does. he moonlights as an NFL GM. which team? whatever team is winning...he is constantly the smartest GM out there
The people saying wait and see arent homers, no one knows what Jones will end up being, no one..
Wrong. It’s easy to say wait and see without actually having a real opinion. The FACT is that Jones hasn’t shown any progress since he’s been here and we’re allowed to call that out as being alarming. And that’s literally why the odds are that he won’t pan out. Bc he continues to look like shit.
What makes Go Terps think he is smarter than everyone else? What is he compensating for? Nick Mullens? Something else?
That’s it, close the book on Jones because the smartest guy ever to post on BBI said he will stink.
You sir, are the stink.
Did you watch the game or read the box score? I’m assuming the latter.
I think we are in the hunt at that time .
Jones will never be good, you may be right and the odds are you will be right but it is not because you know anything. It is always easy to say oh this player sucks or this player wont amount to anything because the odds are always in your favor..
The people saying wait and see arent homers, no one knows what Jones will end up being, no one..
Wrong. It’s easy to say wait and see without actually having a real opinion. The FACT is that Jones hasn’t shown any progress since he’s been here and we’re allowed to call that out as being alarming. And that’s literally why the odds are that he won’t pan out. Bc he continues to look like shit.
josh... he made ONE mistake tonight. his TD pass was beautiful. He looked good in 2 min drill. he threw a couple really nice balls (had one awful drop). he didnt do much with his legs as i expect he was told not to. I think jones looked fine. he made ONE big mistake no doubt but you act like he threw 4 INTs against backups
where we are actually leading at the half vs the Pats, and this is the reaction? This is the most over the top reaction ever, and that is saying a lot. I can't believe this frankly.
Did you watch the game or read the box score? I’m assuming the latter.
Every second of the game. I though Jones looked good (except for that boneheaded turnover). Thats my take. If they scored there (on that run for example), everyone would be talking about how good he looked and the offense scoring 14 pts
I’m a giants fan first so I will always be rooting for them. And I’ve always been pretty good at evaluating QB play (even if some here will point to Sam Darnold as a way of trying to prove otherwise). I was a big proponent of Eli until later in his career when he play fell off a cliff and stand by the fact that we stuck with him multiple years too long for sentimental reasons which I think is bad football business. I just don’t see anything in Daniel Jones that makes me think he can be a good QB in this league. He has so many flaws in his game and there has been little to no progress since he’s been here. You can call me a punk for telling it how it is but I’m gonna keep calling it how I see it and not pretend to see something I don’t.
Darnold has been as bad arguably worse than jones. You saying “I’ve always been a good evaluator of QBs” made me laugh out loud
There’s a reason the panthers took a shot on Darnold. Watch how he plays this season. You don’t see anyone taking a shot on Daniel Jones as their starting QB after he has another shitty season this year (except maybe Gettleman).
theres also a reason a team DUMPED darnold few years after trading picks to move up to get him. as eric mentioned. YOU like all of us dont know shit about QBs. some develop and succeed others dont. Its not all measurable or all black and white
They dumped him bc it’s an entirely new regime and they fell in low with another QB and wanted to start fresh. There was nobody left on the Jets associated with Sam Darnold. Dumb observation.
Jones will never be good, you may be right and the odds are you will be right but it is not because you know anything. It is always easy to say oh this player sucks or this player wont amount to anything because the odds are always in your favor..
The people saying wait and see arent homers, no one knows what Jones will end up being, no one..
Wrong. It’s easy to say wait and see without actually having a real opinion. The FACT is that Jones hasn’t shown any progress since he’s been here and we’re allowed to call that out as being alarming. And that’s literally why the odds are that he won’t pan out. Bc he continues to look like shit.
No you arent saying it is alarming, of course it is alarming...you are saying there is zero chance he will ever be anything..
You have no idea what Jones is going to end up being..
I know right? But yeah I figured if we didn't drop a 40 burger on the Pats with a perfect QB rating for Jones they would come out of the woodwork. Again. As usual. And here we are... lol.
They are far from it. Jones is more athletic, more mobile, and can be a factor in a running game. But he has limited arm talent and still struggles with that processor chip in his head for decision making. And he wasn't a blue chip recruit and ended up playing football at a basketball school.
Eli was a blue chip recruit who played big time college football in the SEC; and made big plays in big games. He had a plus arm with the ability to make almost every throw. But he was limited in mobility and had the same athletic gene as Peyton, which was Olivia's, not Archie's.
The only similarity in their games is they are right-handed.
where we are actually leading at the half vs the Pats, and this is the reaction? This is the most over the top reaction ever, and that is saying a lot. I can't believe this frankly.
Did you watch the game or read the box score? I’m assuming the latter.
So he had one bad play - I put on coaching as much as him. - he moved the ball against the pats. I watched the game. Did you just listen to people reading off the teleprompter at halftime or your eagle fans friends telling you he is a bad qb?
I can't believe you aren't getting this.
Eli - even with a far superior surrounding cast - had just awful games. He finished one game as a rookie with a 0.0 QBR. Yes, that actually happened.
As late as 2007, he threw 3 or 4 pick-6s to the Vikings in ONE game!
How many times did we see him melt down and/or make bonehead plays? Shit, he was doing this still when he was 35 years old!
I stand by what I've said all along. Daniel Jones vastly out-played Eli as a rookie. Eli's second season was vastly better than Jones' second season. Now we're at year #3.
where we are actually leading at the half vs the Pats, and this is the reaction? This is the most over the top reaction ever, and that is saying a lot. I can't believe this frankly.
Did you watch the game or read the box score? I’m assuming the latter.
Every second of the game. I though Jones looked good (except for that boneheaded turnover). Thats my take. If they scored there (on that run for example), everyone would be talking about how good he looked and the offense scoring 14 pts
If you think he looked good then you are as clueless at evaluating talent as there is on this board.
Did you watch the game or read the box score? I’m assuming the latter.
Every second of the game. I though Jones looked good (except for that boneheaded turnover). Thats my take. If they scored there (on that run for example), everyone would be talking about how good he looked and the offense scoring 14 pts
If you think he looked good then you are as clueless at evaluating talent as there is on this board.
Stop, just sleep it off. Read the posts above, I'd say the majority think he played fine
Jones was pressured a lot and there was no run game. I have to imagine the playbook was limited as well. He made some good throws and had the 1 mistake on a play he may have run if he was allowed to. No Barkley, Golladay, Rudolph or Toney. Not sure what they expectation was in this one.
They are far from it. Jones is more athletic, more mobile, and can be a factor in a running game. But he has limited arm talent and still struggles with that processor chip in his head for decision making. And he wasn't a blue chip recruit and ended up playing football at a basketball school.
Eli was a blue chip recruit who played big time college football in the SEC; and made big plays in big games. He had a plus arm with the ability to make almost every throw. But he was limited in mobility and had the same athletic gene as Peyton, which was Olivia's, not Archie's.
The only similarity in their games is they are right-handed.
bw, my guess is that in 2007 you weren't one of Eli's biggest supporters. Why would you? He was a terribly up-and-down player until he hit his stride in December 2007/January 2008 and followed that up with some fine seasons until the OL began to melt down after 2011.
There are plenty of QB's who have been successful in this league without checking all of the boxes. Daniel checks many.
What we don't know is if he has the "it" factor. I saw some of that the past two years but not enough. But I also know he has had dog shit around him. Many of his "weapons" from last year are out of the NFL (and we're still in August).
All over a preseason game. Just absurd on so many levels
We'll see. Best bet is to evaluate at the end of the year.
The offense should be a lot more dynamic, the defense has a chance to be top 5 and have one of the best secondaroes in football, so there is talent
Well, I can also say that using a preseason game as a litmus test is absurd. But hey, it could prove prophetic.
based on the first preseason action from the first team while missing a bunch of starters? not much I don't think. The defense looks pretty good actually.
I think I've been pretty clear and consistent about my views of the talent deficiencies on this team for the past decade.
That said, I thought they had a strong offseason EXCEPT they didn't acquire much insurance on the OL.
That looks like it might bite them in the ass again.
Dude, take a step back!
You’ve made a judgement on the roster before the final roster is even set, on the first night any of the players who matter saw their first live snaps of football in 9 months, and without any of the difference makers on offense.
What am I missing? How do you know this roster is so poor?
But Jerry Reese and his clown college director oversaw the demise of the OL and defense. That was their doom.
But Jerry Reese and his clown college director oversaw the demise of the OL and defense. That was their doom.
but god damn did they look good in their draft day suits while they were doing it.
I’m not sure why so many people have such a hard time acknowledging this.
I already said that.
But Eli was nowhere near as good as Jones was as a rookie.
Daniel Jones is not close to the quarterback Eli was even in 2005. Not in the same ballpark. You don't need to be Bill Walsh to see the difference.
I already said that.
But Eli was nowhere near as good as Jones was as a rookie.
You are really hung up on a rookie season inflated by, what, 3 good performances?
And even then Eli still has NOTHING to do with Jones. You might as well be comparing Jones to YA Tittle.
Evaluate Jones based on Jones. If you see a good quarterback there, I'm not sure what you are seeing.
i see similar except Jones is a better thrower than Tannehill (who was especially inaccurate deep in Miami).
So Jones must be doing something right
I am basing my opinion on Eli Manning's play in 2004 versus Daniel Jones' play in 2019.
Even in losses, Jones wowed me with his passes under duress like his 4th-and-18 throw for a TD in the Bears game. Eli never did anything like that as a rookie.
The only positive we had from Eli as a rookie was a decent performance in a loss against the Steelers and his comeback win against a bad Cowboys team in the finale.
Eli's rookie season wasn't good. And he didn't impress me with his game. Jones did. The fumbling was the thing that drove everyone nuts.
Even with all of that, Eli's surrounding cast of Giants in 2004 was superior to Jones surrounding cast in 2019.
As for 2020, Jones clearly wasn't as good. His critics will say it was completely on him. Perhaps. But the line still stunk. Golden Tate fell off a cliff. And Darius Slayton disappeared after the bye. Our running back group from last year is out of the NFL.
Can anyone say that about Jones with a straight face? Because he had 4 or 5 games last year where he could’ve been that guy and looked completely over his head.
Can anyone say that about Jones with a straight face? Because he had 4 or 5 games last year where he could’ve been that guy and looked completely over his head.
Who has the most come-from-behind victories in their first two seasons? Serious question.
Can anyone say that about Jones with a straight face? Because he had 4 or 5 games last year where he could’ve been that guy and looked completely over his head.
Jones looked pretty good with the ball in his hands late in the 4th q vs. tampa last year. And vs. Philly.
The roster is still at best middle of the pack in the league. I'd probably put the talent on the roster somewhere in the low 20's.
Too many holes in key spots to rank them any higher.
The NFL in 2004 and the NFL in 2019 we’re nearly incomparable — especially for a QB.
The league fundamentally changed the dynamics of playing quarterback and the passing game. On every level it’s easier and safer to play in the pocket, and at every level it’s easier and safer for skill players in the passing game.
But I don't agree with your other statements.
But I don't agree with your other statements.
Which statements do you disagree?
The rules protecting quarterbacks, protecting skill players, and prohibiting contact in pass coverage are fundamentally different.
yup and the end of the Chicago/Rams games too. And obviously the tampa/washington games in 2019.
He definitely is very slow to react to any pressure he's facing. His pocket awareness needs to improve significantly.
He cut down on turnovers last year and that sounds like a good thing but he needs to be able to be a big time playmaker at the same time. If cutting down on turnovers also cuts down signficantly on his playmaking ability then it's not even worth the trade off.
11 touchdowns to 10 interceptions passing with 14 starts in his 2nd season is dreadful in todays NFL. I know the Giants lacked talent last year offensively at skill positons especially after Barkley got injured.
I didnt hate the Jones pick and I'm not totally bailing on him right now, but to me he lacks the it factor. Hard to put your finger on but the sum of the parts is worth much less than the parts individually. He should be a lot better than he is with his running ability, intellect and throwing. He's not below average in any specific area but for whatever reason he just doesn't play up to the ability that he has.
You could still hit a quarterback and kill shot a WR in 2004.
I also know that Eli Manning was struggling mightily in this modern age that you contend is so much easier because he had the same problems Jones did. Shitty supporting cast.
People are romanticizing Eli already when just a few years ago they were ready to retire him.
If you cut through all the bullshit, even the biggest Eli haters will say he’s the guy you want with the ball in his hands down late in the 4th quarter.
Can anyone say that about Jones with a straight face? Because he had 4 or 5 games last year where he could’ve been that guy and looked completely over his head.
Jones looked pretty good with the ball in his hands late in the 4th q vs. tampa last year. And vs. Philly.
The same Tampa game where he looked like shit most of the game then blew the tying 2 point conversion with a late throw?
What about the first Dallas game? Bears game? Rams game?
The Philly game with the Engram drop was the only one where he played “clutch” late in the game.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion either way, or even if they want to bite their tongue and “wait and see” like the site owner suggests which is fucking absurd. If the board takes a “wait and see” approach on everything there would be nothing to discuss.
But Eli was nowhere near as good as Jones was as a rookie.
The NFL in 2004 and the NFL in 2019 we’re nearly incomparable — especially for a QB.
The league fundamentally changed the dynamics of playing quarterback and the passing game. On every level it’s easier and safer to play in the pocket, and at every level it’s easier and safer for skill players in the passing game.
The economics are also vastly different too. Rookie contracts are much more cap friendly. So you have to find out much sooner in the process if a QB can play because you have more cap flexibility. This puts pressure on a guy like Jones to be better and productive sooner. So asking the fans to be more patient because patience paid off with Eli is just the wrong comparison.
Eli had a huge contract at the time. And by his third year, I think he was already one of the top ten paid QBs in the league. So we were more locked in to giving him time to evolve.
Truth is Daniel Jones has been pretty darn good, Eli-like, with comebacks with a worse supporting cast.
You picked an odd argument to nail him on.
But in your new economic world, a team may have dumped Eli before two Super Bowl MVPs.
It's like a pack of hyenas just waiting to pounce on the most absurd shit they can. It is at an insane level for some
2) Given that everyone knows that, and that the only two real weapons he had for most of tonight's game were Shepard and Slayton, the Pats seem to have opted to take them away. Remember Little Bill on the sidelines saying "This is still a Cruz and Nicks game. Make 'em go to Manningham, make 'em go to Pascoe." Tonight, it looked like "Make 'em go to Sills, make 'em go to Smith." Or Bachman or whoever. And Slayton, one of the best weapons they had, dropped an easy ball right in his hands in a big spot.
3) Dink-and-dunk works fine if you are taking what the defense gives you and completing a high percentage of passes with no turnovers. The biggest black mark against Jones today was the INT in the end zone. Giant mistake, no pun intended. It's pre-season, let's see how the season goes.
4) I didn't watch the game super-closely but I don't recall Jones fumbling today. That was an enormous problem. If Daniel Jones is getting pressured and sacked but not fumbling, that is progress, period, full stop. Simply eliminating those fumbles would be a huge step forward for him, because they were arguably the single biggest flaw in his game.
Truth is Daniel Jones has been pretty darn good, Eli-like, with comebacks with a worse supporting cast.
You picked an odd argument to nail him on.
You described it as the “it factor.” It looked like he had it after the Tampa game his rookie year. Haven’t really seen that since.
I also know that Eli Manning was struggling mightily in this modern age that you contend is so much easier because he had the same problems Jones did. Shitty supporting cast.
People are romanticizing Eli already when just a few years ago they were ready to retire him.
The Eli Manning who was near his expiration date was markedly better than what Jones was last year. Manning struggled because of a bad supporting cast and being old.
Manning on his last legs in 2018 was still a 4K yards 22TD/15TO player. I wanted Manning out because that doesn’t cut it in this era.
We can agree to disagree it’s easier to play QB. The rule book and the numbers are pretty clear.
I don't agree with your inference that it's easier to play quarterback today than it was in 2004. I simply don't.
I also know that Eli Manning was struggling mightily in this modern age that you contend is so much easier because he had the same problems Jones did. Shitty supporting cast.
People are romanticizing Eli already when just a few years ago they were ready to retire him.
The Eli Manning who was near his expiration date was markedly better than what Jones was last year. Manning struggled because of a bad supporting cast and being old.
Manning on his last legs in 2018 was still a 4K yards 22TD/15TO player. I wanted Manning out because that doesn’t cut it in this era.
We can agree to disagree it’s easier to play QB. The rule book and the numbers are pretty clear.
What great supporting cast did DJ have tonight?
I think Jones has all the talent and mentality to succeed in the NFL.
I’m more nervous the Giants have bet on long odds development on the offensive line, and that group is going to get Jones beat up yet again.
Manning on his last legs in 2018 was still a 4K yards 22TD/15TO player. I wanted Manning out because that doesn’t cut it in this era.
We can agree to disagree it’s easier to play QB. The rule book and the numbers are pretty clear.
What great supporting cast did DJ have tonight?
Who said Jones did or has had a great supporting cast?
Jones will never be good, you may be right and the odds are you will be right but it is not because you know anything. It is always easy to say oh this player sucks or this player wont amount to anything because the odds are always in your favor..
The people saying wait and see arent homers, no one knows what Jones will end up being, no one..
Wrong. It’s easy to say wait and see without actually having a real opinion. The FACT is that Jones hasn’t shown any progress since he’s been here and we’re allowed to call that out as being alarming. And that’s literally why the odds are that he won’t pan out. Bc he continues to look like shit.
"....The FACT is that Jones hasn't shown any progress since he's been here...."
Uh, the man has not yet played a game in 2021. This was a pre-season "practice" game today. Even if he went 20/20 for 300 yards, it would have meant nothing.
I wasn't in love with drafting Jones, but everyone who had preconceived notions about him seem to be looking at confirmation bias.
The worst thing they can do is give up too early on a young QB (see Tannehill). Can we at least see him play 4 games with the offensive skill players they have put together with him?
Phil Simms made lots of bonehead plays in his first 3 seasons. He also flashed his talent. Dan is going to have a great year. I have tons of faith in him.
Somebody had to say it. Thanks Eric.
Somebody had to say it. Thanks Eric.
Either way he NEVER should have been picked 6th in the first round of any draft.
Haskins - cut already
Locke - benched
Grier - irrelevant
Finley - awful
Minshew- benched, traded
And if you go back to 2018 - Darnold and Rosen have yet to pan out. Picking QBs isn’t easy.
The people saying wait and see arent homers, no one knows what Jones will end up being, no one..
You make a very good point that, as a general statement, it takes no genius to predict failure because success is hard.
But it's a false dichotomy between the negative viewpoint and the "wait and see."
There are plenty of people rushing to anoint players as success stories before the evidence is really in.
That certainly happened with Jones in his first season and the negative commentary was/is a legitimate reaction to that.
We've also seen that pattern with player like Peart, where he is widely anointed as the starter before he has earned it with his play on the field.
It would make for very boring discussion if all posters are allowed to say is "Yay" and "Wait and see."
Others have pointed out the following:
injuries to skill position players
Poor OL - one of the worst in the league
2 offensive coordinators and two systems.
Somebody had to say it. Thanks Eric.
Either way he NEVER should have been picked 6th in the first round of any draft.
Right, because haskins should have right? Should darnold have been drafted 2nd overall and the Jets gave up all they did to draft him? How about trubisky? Josh Rosen worth a 10th?
Haskins - cut already
Locke - benched
Grier - irrelevant
Finley - awful
Minshew- benched, traded
And if you go back to 2018 - Darnold and Rosen have yet to pan out. Picking QBs isn’t easy.
This was the reason fans wanted to wait until 2020 to draft a QB.
His success in SD doesn’t mean it would translate in NY. That’s why playing the what if game is silly.
I was about to bring up your pt about Simms and Eli, but you did it a bit more powerfully than I would have.
I agree though, the absolute tone used in the OP s post about Jones is a reoccurring theme around here.....it s annoying.
Eli'sissue was not inaccuracies but with route options in that offense, he always had to read where the receiver was going to end up. That is every receiver. With Shockey who did what he want it did not always workout. With toomey and plax, eli had some magical ball placement. Quite often when he was off it was a communication issue in that offense.
The play that bothered me besides the INT was missing the crosser when he took a sack in FG range. That play is designed to get the ball out quick and his 1st read is wide open. Yet he eats the ball.
Why? I'm struggling to imagine a good QB doing that.
How would everyone rate Jones’s performance.?
To me, he missed a couple of opportunities, but he as encouraging otherwise. I was swearing at the TV after that play too. His command of the offense, co soldering he was under heavy duress every play, was pretty good. At some point he will either stop making bonehead decisions or he will be replaced. I don’t think Judge will indefinitely tolerate dumbass play by any player long term.
Jones was drafted because he was supposed to be as close to ready-made as a college quarterback could be. He wasn't the most talented thrower but he was intelligent and as well coached as could be expected of a college prospect.
None of that has borne out. The people comparing him to Eli and incessantly blaming the supporting cast have been wrong on this from the jump because it's painful to acknowledge the mess the Giants are in.
This year is going to be a mess in part because of Jones, in part because of Garrett, and in part because of the OL. And when it is a mess I am going to say I told you so, because I did. And I'm not the only one.
Terps, I m sorry, but his play is very reminiscent of many of Eli s year’s here, especially his final three.
You may be right about Jones, I hope you re not. ButI don’t believe the book has been written on him yet.
I thought he played well other than one REALLY bad play.
This is the year for Jones to either sink or swim. I agree the book isn’t closed yet, but this year will determine that.
Lastly, the frustration is due to the same repeated mistakes. Tom Rock said it well in this tweet:
@TomRock_Newsday
Here’s what I’m getting at w DJ:
I think there are about 10 starting QBs in the NFL good enough to make that TD pass to K Smith.
I think there are about 10 starting QBs bad enough to make that interception on 3rd&G from the 1.
I think there is only 1 QB who fits both groups.
I fully acknowledge that a lot of QB’s could not make that throw to Kaden Smith, but a lot of QB’s also don’t have the boneheaded turnover. That’s what makes Jones a maddening player.
And one last thing on why the Eli debate isn’t relevant to me - Eli was a blue chip prospect. Jones was looked at as a reach my many.
If he doesn't show he can make enough plays to win, he's going to be backing up somewhere and the Giants will use their draft capital to find his replacement under a different GM.
The play that bothered me besides the INT was missing the crosser when he took a sack in FG range. That play is designed to get the ball out quick and his 1st read is wide open. Yet he eats the ball.
Why? I'm struggling to imagine a good QB doing that.
I agree to a point but there is no way to know that is his first read
The running aspect is going to be very big for him and the oline, read options with Barkley could be very dangerous
I thought he played well other than one REALLY bad play.
Thought so too.
But the "extreme duress" is a big problem and its not helping Jones' game either. These coaches have to get these Tackles to be able to use proper fundamentals and block on the edges better.
He won't last 4 or 5 games of this nonsense...
Herbert would look good in Giants blue.
His success in SD doesn’t mean it would translate in NY. That’s why playing the what if game is silly.
By the same token then, Darnolds failure with the Jets doesn't mean he would have been the same had he been drafted by the Giants instead.
Now ALL that being said, I hope like hell that when he gets Golladay and Toney on the field he looks like a different player. But I don't know how much better weapons are going to translate into better results when I do believe there are serious flaws in his game that don't seem to be improving.
Where Jones struggles is when plays break down, or where he sees something different than what he expected. You can almost see panic set in sometimes and when that happens he often makes bad decisions.
The bottom line is there needs to be a significant improvement in mental development this year. There are a lot of QBs who can be productive in the NFL when they have a clean pocket. That's isn't realistic play to play in the NFL. Where he got to improve this year is eliminating the drive killing and game changing mistakes that seem to creep into his game almost weekly.
Herbert would look good in Giants blue.
His success in SD doesn’t mean it would translate in NY. That’s why playing the what if game is silly.
Why would his game not translate to New York? Is there still this antiquated view that the NY media and/or fans somehow crushes those who aren't tough enough?
That may have been the case in the day of the local newspaper, but that day is long gone. NFL coverage and criticism is national.
"Jones played great" is an opinion and debatable based on how you define great. It is certainly not a fact in any sense of that word.
Someone said in the game thread last night that the goal is to move the ball. If you define completion percentage and yards as the goal he played great. If you define it as elevating the play of the team around you and maximizing all the opportunities you have, I think you would be hard pressed to call his performance 'great.'
Now ALL that being said, I hope like hell that when he gets Golladay and Toney on the field he looks like a different player. But I don't know how much better weapons are going to translate into better results when I do believe there are serious flaws in his game that don't seem to be improving.
Jones had plenty of good plays and decisions last evening. And he had couple not so good ones that he must improve with in his game. The offense will need as many points as possible so taking 3 off the board there was a clear mistake.
Pocket awareness criticism from last night is an interesting concept to blame him. What pocket? He was getting hit from both edges from the start, and pressure in his face at times as well. I though he hung in there pretty well throwing to the likes of Shepard, Slayton and Smith (hopefully our second team receivers).
Give the man a chance.
His OL and missing weapons isn't helping either.
What does BBI's reaction to Eli in 2006 have to do with Jones's ability to play quarterback in 2021?
Nothing. It’s a loser mentality.
Isn't a "loser mentality" defined as chronic pessimism and a penchant for prematurely deciding the worst possible outcome will occur?
Also, how to explain how much better he played in 2019 than 2020? I think Garrett’s offense is poopy. That’s my analysis. If o line improves and weapons are back I think we can win with Jones (doesn’t mean he’s a great qb but he *could* be)
Some posters who are hard on Jones are able to have a discussion with intelligence and are open to conversation and different perspectives. The OP isn't one of those people.
Some posters who are hard on Jones are able to have a discussion with intelligence and are open to conversation and different perspectives. The OP isn't one of those people.
+1
If there were a way you could eliminate the posters on both extreme ends of the Jones spectrum you could have an interesting thread where people disagree but talk like adults.
But lo and behold...
However, I am very curious to see how he does once all the skill players are ready to play. Then we can start to make a full assessment.
But there is still room in this to dissect Jones's play. And there are still signs his doesn't have that force-multiplier ability and may be a guy who is going to be a high-level game manager who will only be as good as the talent around him.
The much, much bigger issue is AT. If he plays like that more than a handful of games this season, we aren't going to win more than we lose.
I thought DJ looked good for how fucking poor the OL was in pass pro. If Engram gets in the endzone, we aren't even talking about this. That's the issue of taking anything from a small sample size.
I don't expect any QB to light it up with the offensive line and skill players we trotted out there, especially with the gameplan. It's preseason, I think the gameplan looks much different if it's for real. I think they wanted to see the passing game much more. DJ threw the ball 22 times in the first half, we won't see that too often this year.
Once again, if you don't have guys making big plays, they need to be consistent. Slayton dropped a tremendous throw on 3rd and long. Guy is a middling number 2 at best (which is fine for a 5th round pick) but he's best as the third WR that stretches the field. We had a lot of talent sitting on the bench yesterday and hopefully KT delivers once he hits the field.
The more he continues to play, the better he'll get. Esp if the talent around him stays healthy. And yes, the OL is a huge concern.
The question is not whether he's elite, but if he'll get to that very good measuring point and be a QB that can drive you down the field late and win games.
I think we'll find the answer this year.
the YPC is because he had very little time to throw the ball, and the Slayton drop was awful. Yes the interception was horrible and he has to be smart enough to not do stupid shit like that. But he he played well last night. The one time he had time to throw he threw a beautiful TD to Kayden Smith.
His OL and missing weapons isn't helping either.
His OL and missing weapons isn't helping either - BOOM.
There you go, and hey, the NFL isn't always fair but this is a big part of evaluating DJ and hopefully it comes together this year where we can make a fair assessment of him - given the draft picks we have next year.
the YPC is because he had very little time to throw the ball, and the Slayton drop was awful. Yes the interception was horrible and he has to be smart enough to not do stupid shit like that. But he he played well last night. The one time he had time to throw he threw a beautiful TD to Kayden Smith.
You can't say he played "well" with the INT. And, don't forget, he was late with an out route to Pettis that was nearly picked. And if so, was likely a pick six.
So Jones played okay if you want to focus on the completion % and the TD against the Pat 2s. The YPA was much too low and that was part and parcel of dinking and dinking against the Pats 2s on the TD drive.
To me, the real test is against the Falcons. We need to take advantage of that poor defense. First two weeks, just do enough to win, that's all I'm asking. And if our tackles play like they did yesterday, it's going to be a lot of taking sacks, not fumbling, and throwing the ball away.
He has plenty of arm strength. He has plenty of talent. He doesn't always see the field or feel the rush. That's his issue. Hopefully he improves or picks up where he left off late 2020.
I don't think it's fair to form a blanket statement off one frickin preseason play. He looked fine last night save for one error. Can we let a few games go by first? Real games. Ok thx
Now we're racing to the finish line to see who is right about Jones. Not just right, but career in nutshell right, which is laughable.
He has plenty of arm strength. He has plenty of talent. He doesn't always see the field or feel the rush. That's his issue. Hopefully he improves or picks up where he left off late 2020.
I don't think it's fair to form a blanket statement off one frickin preseason play. He looked fine last night save for one error. Can we let a few games go by first? Real games. Ok thx
When I was watching him at Duke, this is one thing I noticed. He can get a bit lackadaisical getting the ball to the sideline (and I originally mistook it for poor arm strength until we saw him at camp that year) but it isn't because he can't. He shows great anticipation on those routes and accuracy. It's exactly why that ball wasn't picked. He put it in a tough spot for the DB. At the end of the day it goes down as an incompletion as it should, its not like the DB dropped it.
The OL struggled and he didn't have all of his weapons, all of that is true, but it was not a good performance. He wasn't helped by Slayton's drop, but he also had a probable pick 6 dropped too.
All it really tells you is that Barkley played in the three best games Jones has played in the NFL. Was Barkley's presence the reason behind Jones' success in those games, or was it coincidental?
Now we're racing to the finish line to see who is right about Jones. Not just right, but career in nutshell right, which is laughable.
First? It's his third year in the league! If not now, when? I get if you want to let this season play out (I do too) but now is the time to start making the evaluation. And the first performance we saw (even if it didn't count) was shit.
I knew Phil Simms, Phil Simms was my quarterback. Daniel Jones you are no Phil Simms.
To me, the real test is against the Falcons. We need to take advantage of that poor defense. First two weeks, just do enough to win, that's all I'm asking. And if our tackles play like they did yesterday, it's going to be a lot of taking sacks, not fumbling, and throwing the ball away.
I could buy the 6. I'm probably in the 5 neighborhood because the INT in the end-zone is such a backbreaker.
I liked two things from last night - (1) even though it was against the Pats 2s, DJ showed some resolve marching the team down for a much needed TD (for him) and (2) his ball security when he got sacked. I need to go back to watch it, but I think he was making a conscious effort to get two hands on the ball.
If you think that performance is acceptable for a starting QB in today’s NFL then your standards are pathetic.
no amount of typing that over an over makes it true. He had a couple bad plays, he had a few really good plays. And the rest he took what was there which wasn't much. Its certainly not good enough but it isn't shit. If he throws like he did yesterday with our starters I think we will be in good shape this year.
If you think that performance is acceptable for a starting QB in today’s NFL then your standards are pathetic.
There is considerable evidence that many posters here just don't watch other NFL QBs.
no amount of typing that over an over makes it true. He had a couple bad plays, he had a few really good plays. And the rest he took what was there which wasn't much. Its certainly not good enough but it isn't shit. If he throws like he did yesterday with our starters I think we will be in good shape this year.
If you think that performance is acceptable for a starting QB in today’s NFL then your standards are pathetic.
Should he have caught the ball for Slayton too? Maybe he should have blocked for Andrew Thomas? The play before the INT, Engram got absolutely manhandled. In the regular season, I promise that’s probably Rudolph at in line TE and likely Barkley at RB.
When the owner of the site calls you out for being a premature little punk, you’d think you’d let the thread die on the vine, but you keep digging.
no amount of typing that over an over makes it true. He had a couple bad plays, he had a few really good plays. And the rest he took what was there which wasn't much. Its certainly not good enough but it isn't shit. If he throws like he did yesterday with our starters I think we will be in good shape this year.
If you think that performance is acceptable for a starting QB in today’s NFL then your standards are pathetic.
There is considerable evidence that many posters here just don't watch other NFL QBs.
That's one thing I've noticed on the site, it's clear a lot of people just don't watch more than the Giants and everything is seen through that view. Like they think other teams tackles are all great because they've gone up against our subpar edge rushers. Or the flip it and think everyteam is stacked at edge because our tackles make them look like superstars.