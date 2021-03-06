Daniel Jones will never be a good NFL QB Josh in the City : 8/29/2021 10:09 pm

Save this thread or do whatever you want but he just doesn’t have it. The ball doesn’t jump off his arm the way it should. He doesn’t have the pocket awareness or the ability to throw on the run. He consistently makes shitty decisions and hasn’t progressed anywhere close to where he should have by this point in his career. We can all hope that better playmakers and better oline play will compensate for shitty QB play but the fact is that all it will do is cover the wart. I hope like hell I’m wrong and willing to give him this year but if this shit continues please be smart and just move on instead of wasting more time and money on this garbage.