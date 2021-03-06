I do not understand the Daniel Jones

hate after last night's exhibition game.
I realize that top line stats do no always tell the full story, but he did complete 77% of his passes (17 for 22). And if you saw his pass across the field (to the left sideline) to Sterling Shepard, and his 23-yard TD toss to Kaden Smith, then you know he can rifle the ball and throw with tremendous accuracy.
Look, his interception down near the goal line was really ugly, but it was much more a physical mistake than it was an error in judgement.
Daniel Jones is a pure pocket passer and so long as he has some time, he can slice up a defense. (True, he is not a particularly dynamic thrower on the run, and he is not top-flight when it comes to quick decision making, nor does he look particularly fluid when he needs to get the ball out in a hurry.)
But IMO the Giants can win with Daniel Jones! There's more than enough arm talent (not to mention his running capability) to move this offense up and down the field. But that assumes his offensive tackles can pass block.
But to me it looked like that INT was a result of a little indecision. The awful mechanics of the throw seemed to stem from him deciding to run it in, seeing Engram find a hole at the last minute and deciding to fling it at him.
On another maybe 2 occasions he held the ball to long and took a sack. But as far as quality of throws/accuracy and ability to move the team down the field, that’s exactly what we hoped to see from him
Now, when the real games start, let’s see if he’s really ready to stop making the bonehead red zone turnover
Guess that means when the first option is not wide open it can and will lead to more negative plays.
Sure would be nice, and I think Daniel Jones (at times) will be able to elevate this team so long as he has competent pass protection.
He also held on to the ball too long a couple of times and was lucky a WR knocked a ball down when he threw a ball slightly behind on slideline pass and a great jump by a corner could have lead to a pick 6.
Otherwise he was great. Slayton dropped a perfect pass on a 3rd and 18.
As noted, not a great night by OL and he had a completion rate of 77%!
He sure seemed like part of the solution, not part of the problem last night.
I believe part of the problem with that an entire ugly play is that it started right out of the gate on the wrong foot. That is, I think Engram had to redirect as he ran left to right across the LOS which threw off everything!
I’m heading towards leaving the site until FA begins and discuss rational points (pro and con) with BBIers offline..
That is a very simplistic and quite honestly regurgitated analysis without any indepth look at the plays being referenced. The sack when Banks said he should have thrown it to the crossing receiver was not at all as open as he made it sound and that was clearly option 2 or 3 and the right side of the line made movement that way impossible.
Let's not forget the ridiculous drop by Slayton too. THAT can't happen.
Engram again shows he's weak and lacks field awareness, and of course he's hurt again on top of it.
did you listen to Carl Banks comments on the replay? That it was in the only place it could be completed? If it were lower that it would have either hit the DB in back of the head or been picked?
I’m heading towards leaving the site until FA begins and discuss rational points (pro and con) with BBIers offline..
Hang in there BB. We need your insights.
Look, we all entered the season hoping the OL and Jones would step up. Judge held the unit out until last night - which looks to have been a mistake - and bang it malfunctions. That’s why everyone is upset. It’s only preseason, sure, but it doesn’t augur well.
I just look at him differently than most on this board. I expect Jones to do things at a high level because that should be the case for the 6th pick in the draft.
Unfortunately, too many on this board don't have those expectations.
Every fucking move the kid makes in a preseason where implementation of game plans are missing, starters/stars are missing, is overanalyzed and spit out as facts. Only the negatives. I didn’t even join those who praised his beautiful TD pass because it’s fucking preseason and proves nothing, pro or con.
Yes, as promised, I will stick to my assurance that I will allow the entire season 3 play out, before rendering my armchair opinion. The so-called experts on here know squat about how this season will play out.
Oh wait, this is a message board, people render opinions, that’s what we do here..Yeah, right!
Oh bullshit. You lead the fucking brigade.
Look, we all entered the season hoping the OL and Jones would step up. Judge held the unit out until last night - which looks to have been a mistake - and bang it malfunctions. That’s why everyone is upset. It’s only preseason, sure, but it doesn’t augur well.
It was a good catch. It's called making plays.
There is an honest group of critics but the majority are here to criticize. They use hindsigt and they're seeking empowerment.
The board provides anonymity and equality. In real life the only time you might talk to a character like Googs would be when you wanted your car brought up.
There is empowerment and equality through criticism for those who are frustrated and, generally speaking, powerless. "I am smart", I know more than that fool Kevin Kildrive...." Or Sean Payton, or Garrett; or anyone who makes millions, has a supportive staff , a huge data base, works full time (and has for years) and has an unlimited data base.
Think of it, the average harsh incessant critic watches a game a week from thousands of miles away, never gets to meet a player or attend a meeting. He might have started his senior year in High School some twenty plus years ago (or never have played the game at any level), but he knows more than a full timer at the top of his profession.
Watch the excessive hyperbole, Saquan BArkley was not "an unwise investment of precious resources" which may or may not have some validity; Gettleman was a "fool" and a "buffon" and an "embarrassment." The excessiveness speaks to a need. If there in fact a better choice it was a near thing and taking the BPA is never grossly wrong.
Running backs can be found late (so can quarterbacks) and you invest a no.2 pick ONLY IN a quarterback, has - as Rosen and Darnold were given away - morphed into "Gettleman should have drafted a guard". logic can be bent to fill their need and if reality is created from perception, perception can be warped by that same need.
They knew the right call on that failed pass on 3 and ten. Empowerment and equality in the same package with the power of hindsight as their Excalibur. Note how consistently opinion is presented as fact, that's revealing too.
The Positive people don't know much more but they're not driven by an agenda that's driven by a need, that's, almost certainly driven by personal circumstances and frustration.
A guy like Bobby Skinner is qualified to make some judgments, most of us are barely qualified to be observers.
Yep, good throw on the TD and the one to Clayton that he dropped. Jones took too many hits.
The int and another earlier play when a receiver was wide open crossing over the middle and Jones didn't see were the gaffes...
It’s only preseason and I’ve had my fill of the negativity by those who know squat about what will transpire. I believe we’ll open many eyes this year, but I know squat and will, as I’ve said since the end of last season, let season 3 play out before rendering my fan assessment..
In the meantime, I’m out until FA starts, but will respond, if necessary to this thread only..This is no longer an opinion board, it’s agenda driven in large part, imv and I have better things to do..
Another random pot shot at me to make you feel better about this dribble you write and lecture on?
The NYG football poster wrapped up in a serial-killer mode. Looks like you have moved to daylight hours to throw off the police, huh?
All that aside, the kid still needs to produce this year or there's a very good chance he'll be replace. He's in year 3, we added weapons and we have a defense that can win. If we finish 7-10 and he's still turning the ball over too much we'll have a new GM picking a new QB.
Let's get all the playmakers on the field and hope and pray that the OL is functional this year.
I am sick and tired of shitty bad football.
Quote:
Kevin Kildrive should help with the understanding.
It’s only preseason and I’ve had my fill of the negativity by those who know squat about what will transpire. I believe we’ll open many eyes this year, but I know squat and will, as I’ve said since the end of last season, let season 3 play out before rendering my fan assessment..
In the meantime, I’m out until FA starts, but will respond, if necessary to this thread only..This is no longer an opinion board, it’s agenda driven in large part, imv and I have better things to do..
Let's get all the playmakers on the field and hope and pray that the OL is functional this year.
I am sick and tired of shitty bad football.
The Offensive Tackle play has to improve to play winning football. At some point it will be 3rd down and you have to pass. And they simply cannot hold up...
That’s Tom Brady’s game. He’s very efficient in the short to mid range targets and moves the ball downfield. He can get it downfield once in a while, but uses his play-makers to move the ball. Tom is also very comfortable moving around the pocket, which is an area that Jones needs much work in. I thought, given the time he had, Jones played ok.
I really think that INT was as much on Engram as on Jones. I see people saying it was physically a bad throw but it really did appear that he was expecting Engram to stop and he threw to that spot. Engram was open but he was running himself right back into coverage. It was a bad play, and he shouldn't have thrown that ball but it wasn't an end of the world type of play. Add to this perspective that this was really their first live game play since last year, his completion % was pretty high, a bad miss by Slayton, a couple of great throws, and the fact that the Patriots were abusing our OL (Shocking!!) I thought he showed pretty damn well.
Its brutal. Look no further than the other Jones thread - it was created to shit on other people, not actually be open to a discussion. Hard to take so many of these threads seriously.
When you factor in that its preseason with a limited playbook, no designed runs, and 4 of the top weapons all being out, and you get a pretty efficient evening with 2 bad plays, 1 big time throw (with others mixed in including a horrible drop on a laser under pressure), and the rest of the game trying to make chicken salad out of chicken shit, its bizarre to me to crush the guy.
We'll never know but I really wonder if he runs if the game counted. He was definitely going to get popped if he did and I'd like to think that he'd do it if it mattered. Just have a feeling (based on 0 designed runs in the entire half) that the goal was to get him some controlled reps without taking any big shots (which he did take in the pocket).
He did look more comfortable in the pocket to me. Will be interesting to see Rudolph out there as I think that's something he flat out doesn't have right now, that safety blanked in the middle. Add in an actual run game with some designed runs and I think he can have a good year. OL needs to step up big time, however.
Agree, Slayton made his route, turned around and the ball was right there for him. Perfect throw by Jones. Did i suggest something else?
Sorry - I was just responding to when you said eventually the time will come where we will have to throw on third down or third and long, etc
Yup 100% right on both. He has to be better. I just disagree with anyone holding up last night as evidence he can’t get it done.
Time will tell. Let’s see where he and the offense is after 4-5 games, then we’ll have a good measure of football to review
I think he was just noting It was like "adding insult to injury" because you commented on having to pass on 3rd down. Since Jones was under pressure on 3rd and long and delivers that strike to Slayton, who infuriatingly drops the ball. I think that made me as mad as the INT... lol
Ryan - the comment was made that the Tackles aren't holding up. Even on that play, that ball HAD to come out because pressure was coming on both ends, and Jones put a good throw on it. He needs extremely more support from those awful Tackles...
And just to head this off, even if Slayton makes that catch, It's 22 attempts for 145-150 yards - which is still subpar.
Add in the endzone INT, you're left with exactly the kind of uneven, mediocre performance that has defined the vast majority of Jones' career games.
That said, 7 pts in a half is nothing to pop champagne about (and that TD came v. mostly Pats backups). It's only one game, and their big off season acquisition didn't play, but my concerns with this offense were not resolved.
And just to head this off, even if Slayton makes that catch, It's 22 attempts for 145-150 yards - which is still subpar.
Add in the endzone INT, you're left with exactly the kind of uneven, mediocre performance that has defined the vast majority of Jones' career games.
More than fair, but I do wonder how much of that is due to Garrett's passing scheme. I think Jones would be better served by a more downfield passing game.
Another expert.... "never"? Really? I bet you said that about Eli after 2-3 seasons....
Here's the problem: the 'defender' faction of posters go out of their way to take shots at the 'critics' faction, including posting about them in threads they haven't joined. Then they'll bitch about how the 'critics' are ruining the board BUT still quote reply and engage with them further derailing threads.
Despite BH calling it bullshit, the "us vs them" mentality here is very much propagated and instigated by both sides.
Yep, he made lots of good decisions/plays prior to that int. I really liked how he moved the team on that drive.
Jones is going to be under duress unless the run/screen game is very, very good. Hope he even lasts 4 games with those crappy Tackles.
And this uproar over critics of Jones though is silly. What do you expect as this has been going on with both Eli and Jones for years. Posters probably should leave if it bothers them that much.
And just to head this off, even if Slayton makes that catch, It's 22 attempts for 145-150 yards - which is still subpar.
Add in the endzone INT, you're left with exactly the kind of uneven, mediocre performance that has defined the vast majority of Jones' career games.
It isn’t good enough, that’s we we signed Golladay and Rudolph, and drafted Toney. Part of it is still on Jones but we trotted out the same lineup five or take as last year and he looked better with it than he did most of last season.
So the TD was a great throw because Carl Banks said so yet the INT was on Engram (despite Carl Banks clearly pointing the finger at Jones) due to Engram lacking "field awareness" as you alluded to in a previous post?
I’m heading towards leaving the site until FA begins and discuss rational points (pro and con) with BBIers offline..
I am right there with you. The amount of stupidity on this site has become ridiculous. Nobody believes in letting it play out all of a sudden
I was going to say this too. I was wondering if he was under orders not to run (he did it once but he had a clear lane to the sideline). If that is the case, then the play was hamstrung from the start. Still, it doesn't take away from the fact that he unnecessarily gave away three point (Banks later said he gave away seven, but that was a counting error on his part).
Bottom line, I think it's legit to say that we don't know if the same set of circumstances in a real game would have the same outcome.
Honestly, I think part of it is that they are not critics. I think that (true) critics usual have some measure of objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness.
I think Jones is going to have a good year as long as the OL is not a sieve. I think the Giants score A LOT this year.
I have to ask, what are you seeing that makes you think he will be bad?
Yep, he made lots of good decisions/plays prior to that int. I really liked how he moved the team on that drive.
Jones is going to be under duress unless the run/screen game is very, very good. Hope he even lasts 4 games with those crappy Tackles.
And this uproar over critics of Jones though is silly. What do you expect as this has been going on with both Eli and Jones for years. Posters probably should leave if it bothers them that much.
Honestly, I think part of it is that they are not critics. I think that (true) critics usual have some measure of objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness.
Disagree. They are just saying things you don't care to hear or hear as much. Going to be a long season so some will need to make up their minds how to respond to it, or not...
More than fair, but I do wonder how much of that is due to Garrett's passing scheme. I think Jones would be better served by a more downfield passing game.
First look at completions not attempts, unless you are going to go back and see what the whopping 5 incompletions would have brought him in yards. Second, its the offense that Garrett runs. They look downfield but it really made of short passes and trying to get the receivers space to run. Jones executing the offense just like Garrett wanted.
Also who cares what the offense is as long as they are moving the ball, which they were. They should have had points on 3 of their 4 drives. They had a TD, Jones stupid INt, Slaytons drop cost them at least a FG.
The ypc is fine
I thought he played excellent yesterday, protected the ball when he got hit and was very sharp considering it was his first action. But hey, who am I.
I'm really excited to get Golladay, Saquon and Rudolph out there.
He exudes no fire and confidence? This is by far the lamest argument against Jones that ive seen, and stems to why people dig themselves into an opinion while ignoring any positive developments.
None of us know what his career path will be, but "looking worried" is your reason he wont be a good QB in the NFL?
Dear lord.
The problem is still that they lack objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness. They aren't saying anything that I don't care to hear because I can hear anything. It's just repetitive cacophony without adding anything.
And I see no support whatsoever for you saying it's going to be a long season. Unless you mean that it's because there is an extra game. Absolute truth is that nobody (here) knows what kind of season it will be.
If you can't hear them, then there shouldn't be any issues.
The long season comment wasn't a reflection on how many losses. Only that there will be plenty of ups and downs over next 4+ months...and with that plenty of BBI arguments.
First look at completions not attempts, unless you are going to go back and see what the whopping 5 incompletions would have brought him in yards. Second, its the offense that Garrett runs. They look downfield but it really made of short passes and trying to get the receivers space to run. Jones executing the offense just like Garrett wanted.
Also who cares what the offense is as long as they are moving the ball, which they were. They should have had points on 3 of their 4 drives. They had a TD, Jones stupid INt, Slaytons drop cost them at least a FG.
The ypc is fine
The TD drive at the end of the half came against Pats' backups. Take out trhat drive, and Jones was 10-14 for a whopping 77 yds and a pick. 5.5 ypa is simply not acceptable, hell, the 6.1 he ended up with isn't either.
That offense moving the ball scored a whopping 7 points in 30 minutes, and that came against backups. If you want to throw that out because it's preseason, that's fine, but don't tell me it's an acceptable performance.
If they are Jones lovers they saw some good passes, high completion percentage and overall respectable numbers.
For the unwashed middle (where I would consider myself) we saw all that, as well as questionable line play and limited playmaker talent and want to wait and see.
All positions have some evidence, so lets see what the real games bring. I remain hopeful, but unconvinced. to me he did not pass the eye test but he looked closer than last year.
If they are Jones lovers they saw some good passes, high completion percentage and overall respectable numbers.
For the unwashed middle (where I would consider myself) we saw all that, as well as questionable line play and limited playmaker talent and want to wait and see.
All positions have some evidence, so lets see what the real games bring. I remain hopeful, but unconvinced. to me he did not pass the eye test but he looked closer than last year.
Good post!
I have to ask, what are you seeing that makes you think he will be bad?
For me, there are two pretty obvious reasons and one that is kind of intangible but may be the biggest factor in being down on Jones.
The two obvious ones are turnovers and what the experts are calling "processing speed".
Above all else though, is the complete lack of confidence that late in a game when the team is down that Jones can find a way to get the job done. I understand that this offense needs help in several areas and even a true franchise QB might be handicapped by those limitations at times. However, I have never felt that late in a one possession game, that Jones can lead the team to victory. At some point a true franchise QB has to "find a way" to lead his team to a win. I'm not expecting that Jones can single handedly turn us into a Super Bow contender but at some point, a #6 overall pick has to lead the team to a win despite the obstacles.
Simms had that ability, Eli had it...I don't think Jones does. Just one man's uneducated opinion.
He should have thrown the ball away or run
He was not likely to run in a preseason game
I would note that the play call was equally terrible
Garret called this similar play earlier in the game at mid field
It worked but was risky as he was counting on Engram being open on the throw back
You do not call this play in the red zone It has little chance of succeeding
Despite that this is a short pass it takes time to develop
Engram does a double move and drifts across the middle
Also the play requires DJ to have some time to move outside the pocket
There is no room for Engram in the middle of the field and he was the only option.
I hate the play call and equally hate that the preceding play was a run
The Giants should throw on obvious running plays and run when it is not expected.
The Patriots sold out on the first play with all 11 in the box
The Giants played into New England's hands
They ran into a wall and then threw when the Pats were expecting a pass
Garrett better get his act together
His play calling is awful He is a dinosaur he believes in running the ball to establish the pass
This leaves little room for error and is constantly putting the offense in second and third and long
The Giants need chunk plays so that the safeties back off
The middle is never open and will not be until the Giants receivers challenge the perimeters.
The Giants always seem to play better in the 2 minute offense as they espouse the run and pass to the edges.
Jones as a rookie showed the ability to extend plays and to make downfield throws if Garett does not use Jones properly this will be a long season
It does not matter that the Giants could have Toney, Rudolph, Gollady, Ross, Barkley, etc. playing if the play calls are predictable
3 yards and a cloud of dust
Bye the way there are ways to help the OL with play calling and protection schemes
There are teams with worse OL talent who flourish by trapping, zone blocking, miss direction, double teaming, having a sixth OL in blocking.
I thought that Garret was a good hire but now I am not so certain
Take away that one play and we are all happy. But….haters will hate, so once you open the door, they walk in.
Let them hate….who cares what they think? Not me…
Take away that one play and we are all happy. But….haters will hate, so once you open the door, they walk in.
Let them hate….who cares what they think? Not me…
They scored one TD in 30 minutes, and that was against backups. They averaged 5 yds per pass play in the 1st half. If you want to point out that it's only preseason, that's fine, but don't tell me it was an acceptable performance.
I agree if the team is able to run the ball, keep him out of bad down and distance then he can have success.
Here is the issue I see. Good teams will take away or make it much harder to do what you do well. Are you comfortable with him when the running game can't get going and he has to sit in the pocket and make plays? I worry in this type of game he will still throw interceptions or fumble from holding the ball. He needs to show he can perform in this scenario this year or........adios.
You can only scheme to help your QB so much imo.
Quote:
Take away that one play at the goal line and no one would be upset today. The truth is, we should have either QB sneaked it over or give it to big Penney two times if need be.
Take away that one play and we are all happy. But….haters will hate, so once you open the door, they walk in.
Let them hate….who cares what they think? Not me…
They scored one TD in 30 minutes, and that was against backups. They averaged 5 yds per pass play in the 1st half. If you want to point out that it's only preseason, that's fine, but don't tell me it was an acceptable performance.
Did you watch the game?
Like I said, if we scored a TD on that play, we would have scored 14 in the first half. No one would be bitching about his performance.
In addition, did you see the pressure he was under? Thomas and Pert were turnstiles.
Did you watch the game?
Like I said, if we scored a TD on that play, we would have scored 14 in the first half. No one would be bitching about his performance.
In addition, did you see the pressure he was under? Thomas and Pert were turnstiles.
Yes, I did watch the game. Yes, the OL struggled a lot. Yes, DJ didn't have his full allotment of weapons last night. But none of that means he played well. If you want to stick your head in the sand because of one TD scored against backups, go right ahead. He doesn't get credit for a TD when he throws an INT on the goal line. His numbers are what I said they were - 5.5 ypa against Pats starters.
We got this all last season - it's not DJ's fault because his WR's can't get open; it's not Garrett's fault because the OL sucks; and it's not DG's fault because...reasons. I guess if we go 5-12 we can just run it back again in 2022 because no one is to blame.