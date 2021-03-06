for display only
I do not understand the Daniel Jones

M.S. : 7:11 am

hate after last night's exhibition game.

I realize that top line stats do no always tell the full story, but he did complete 77% of his passes (17 for 22). And if you saw his pass across the field (to the left sideline) to Sterling Shepard, and his 23-yard TD toss to Kaden Smith, then you know he can rifle the ball and throw with tremendous accuracy.

Look, his interception down near the goal line was really ugly, but it was much more a physical mistake than it was an error in judgement.

Daniel Jones is a pure pocket passer and so long as he has some time, he can slice up a defense. (True, he is not a particularly dynamic thrower on the run, and he is not top-flight when it comes to quick decision making, nor does he look particularly fluid when he needs to get the ball out in a hurry.)

But IMO the Giants can win with Daniel Jones! There's more than enough arm talent (not to mention his running capability) to move this offense up and down the field. But that assumes his offensive tackles can pass block.
I agree  
dabru : 7:16 am : link
But wouldn’t it be nice to have a dynamic QB that could elevate the whole team? Not saying he can’t be that but he needs to start showing it.
You can win with  
Dave on the UWS : 7:22 am : link
him (like a Ryan Tanneyhlll), but he will never be a top QB. The OL needs to be a lot better. He’s started looking at the rush too much. That ruins young QBs
Overall  
Mike in Boston : 7:22 am : link
I thought he had a good noght, although that INT was really ugly. I also think that Judge should have played the 1's more during the earlier preseason games.

But to me it looked like that INT was a result of a little indecision. The awful mechanics of the throw seemed to stem from him deciding to run it in, seeing Engram find a hole at the last minute and deciding to fling it at him.
Some people are so dug in with their Jones hate  
mfsd : 7:23 am : link
they’ve lost the ability to be objective. He made one dumb decision, which we all agree will kill him if he can’t eliminate

On another maybe 2 occasions he held the ball to long and took a sack. But as far as quality of throws/accuracy and ability to move the team down the field, that’s exactly what we hoped to see from him

Now, when the real games start, let’s see if he’s really ready to stop making the bonehead red zone turnover
Seems to lack pocket awareness  
CypressGFan : 7:27 am : link
The knock coming out by some was lack of processing when throwing the ball. Obviously, those split seconds lead to negative plays. The other variable is that our OT’s cannot handle the speed rush.

Guess that means when the first option is not wide open it can and will lead to more negative plays.
RE: I agree  
M.S. : 7:28 am : link
In comment 15345880 dabru said:
Quote:
But wouldn’t it be nice to have a dynamic QB that could elevate the whole team? Not saying he can’t be that but he needs to start showing it.

Sure would be nice, and I think Daniel Jones (at times) will be able to elevate this team so long as he has competent pass protection.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:29 am : link
The INT was infuriating. He can't keep making mistakes like that.
Its not a black and white issue  
George from PA : 7:31 am : link
He had one bad mistake....and that can not happen in a real game. Not sure what he was thinking(a back shoulder slide?)..but result was bad.

He also held on to the ball too long a couple of times and was lucky a WR knocked a ball down when he threw a ball slightly behind on slideline pass and a great jump by a corner could have lead to a pick 6.

Otherwise he was great. Slayton dropped a perfect pass on a 3rd and 18.

As noted, not a great night by OL and he had a completion rate of 77%!

He sure seemed like part of the solution, not part of the problem last night.
I don’t think the TD was a great throw.  
cosmicj : 7:32 am : link
The TE made a terrific in air adjustment to snag it. Apart from that you have a lot of dink and dunk (6 YPA for the game) and a goal line INT. Nothing reassuring about that performance from Jones, although obviously the concerns with Peart and Thomas overshadow this. That’s why MS.

The interception was a horrible throw  
Gman11 : 7:34 am : link
but you know what? If Engram fights for another half yard that play doesn't happen. If Booker goes straight ahead on the next play instead of dancing behind the line and getting stopped short that play doesn't happen.
It’s because we keep watching the same thing..  
Sean : 7:34 am : link
The offense moves the ball well, and then come away with nothing at the half inch line due to a boneheaded turnover.
RE: The interception was a horrible throw  
M.S. : 7:38 am : link
In comment 15345900 Gman11 said:
Quote:
but you know what? If Engram fights for another half yard that play doesn't happen. If Booker goes straight ahead on the next play instead of dancing behind the line and getting stopped short that play doesn't happen.

I believe part of the problem with that an entire ugly play is that it started right out of the gate on the wrong foot. That is, I think Engram had to redirect as he ran left to right across the LOS which threw off everything!
M.S.,  
Big Blue '56 : 7:40 am : link
we will have the last laugh. Trust me. The season will play out well with the ammo we have, imv..

I’m heading towards leaving the site until FA begins and discuss rational points (pro and con) with BBIers offline..
RE: Seems to lack pocket awareness  
jvm52106 : 7:47 am : link
In comment 15345893 CypressGFan said:
Quote:
The knock coming out by some was lack of processing when throwing the ball. Obviously, those split seconds lead to negative plays. The other variable is that our OT’s cannot handle the speed rush.

Guess that means when the first option is not wide open it can and will lead to more negative plays.


That is a very simplistic and quite honestly regurgitated analysis without any indepth look at the plays being referenced. The sack when Banks said he should have thrown it to the crossing receiver was not at all as open as he made it sound and that was clearly option 2 or 3 and the right side of the line made movement that way impossible.
thank you MS.  
Victor in CT : 7:47 am : link
and Gman11 and BB56.

Let's not forget the ridiculous drop by Slayton too. THAT can't happen.

Engram again shows he's weak and lacks field awareness, and of course he's hurt again on top of it.
I don’t get it either  
BillT : 7:48 am : link
And I saw the Thursday practice against the a Pats and I thought he played well then as did others in the press and here. Like I mentioned elsewhere he got valid criticism for his hesitancy, holding on the the ball too long and his post snap decision making. I didn’t see really very much if any of that. That's what folks were killing him for but now that doesn’t seem to be happening but he gets no credit for fixing that. Then we get stuff like the above post saying TD throw wasn’t a good throw (it was a good catch too but that doesn’t take away from the throw) and I wonder what the heck people are talking about.
RE: I don’t think the TD was a great throw.  
Victor in CT : 7:49 am : link
In comment 15345897 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The TE made a terrific in air adjustment to snag it. Apart from that you have a lot of dink and dunk (6 YPA for the game) and a goal line INT. Nothing reassuring about that performance from Jones, although obviously the concerns with Peart and Thomas overshadow this. That’s why MS.


did you listen to Carl Banks comments on the replay? That it was in the only place it could be completed? If it were lower that it would have either hit the DB in back of the head or been picked?
RE: M.S.,  
BillT : 7:50 am : link
In comment 15345908 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
we will have the last laugh. Trust me. The season will play out well with the ammo we have, imv..

I’m heading towards leaving the site until FA begins and discuss rational points (pro and con) with BBIers offline..

Hang in there BB. We need your insights.
QBs need confidence and it’s tough to be confident playing behind a  
Spider56 : 7:52 am : link
poor OL. OL play is the key for Jones’ success. There’s no doubt the interception was bad, and plays like that feed the haters, many of whom will never like Jones simply because he went to Duke. I think BB56 has the right idea ... see you after the season. Spider out.
I don’t buy it  
cosmicj : 7:53 am : link
It was a very good catch by Smith. Not a bad pass but not a perfect one either.

Look, we all entered the season hoping the OL and Jones would step up. Judge held the unit out until last night - which looks to have been a mistake - and bang it malfunctions. That’s why everyone is upset. It’s only preseason, sure, but it doesn’t augur well.
This is false...  
bw in dc : 7:53 am : link
People don't hate Jones. They are infuriated by his mistakes, specifically his propensity to turn the ball over. And way too many times it leads to other teams capitalizing and scoring points.

I just look at him differently than most on this board. I expect Jones to do things at a high level because that should be the case for the 6th pick in the draft.

Unfortunately, too many on this board don't have those expectations.
Spider  
cosmicj : 7:54 am : link
You guessed it, I have a deep unforgiving hatred of Duke University. It even overrides my love for the Giants.
RE: I don’t get it either  
Big Blue '56 : 7:57 am : link
In comment 15345921 BillT said:
Quote:
And I saw the Thursday practice against the a Pats and I thought he played well then as did others in the press and here. Like I mentioned elsewhere he got valid criticism for his hesitancy, holding on the the ball too long and his post snap decision making. I didn’t see really very much if any of that. That's what folks were killing him for but now that doesn’t seem to be happening but he gets no credit for fixing that. Then we get stuff like the above post saying TD throw wasn’t a good throw (it was a good catch too but that doesn’t take away from the throw) and I wonder what the heck people are talking about.


Every fucking move the kid makes in a preseason where implementation of game plans are missing, starters/stars are missing, is overanalyzed and spit out as facts. Only the negatives. I didn’t even join those who praised his beautiful TD pass because it’s fucking preseason and proves nothing, pro or con.

Yes, as promised, I will stick to my assurance that I will allow the entire season 3 play out, before rendering my armchair opinion. The so-called experts on here know squat about how this season will play out.

Oh wait, this is a message board, people render opinions, that’s what we do here..Yeah, right!
RE: This is false...  
Big Blue '56 : 7:59 am : link
In comment 15345932 bw in dc said:
Quote:
People don't hate Jones. They are infuriated by his mistakes, specifically his propensity to turn the ball over. And way too many times it leads to other teams capitalizing and scoring points.

I just look at him differently than most on this board. I expect Jones to do things at a high level because that should be the case for the 6th pick in the draft.

Unfortunately, too many on this board don't have those expectations.


Oh bullshit. You lead the fucking brigade.
RE: I don’t buy it  
Victor in CT : 7:59 am : link
In comment 15345931 cosmicj said:
Quote:
It was a very good catch by Smith. Not a bad pass but not a perfect one either.

Look, we all entered the season hoping the OL and Jones would step up. Judge held the unit out until last night - which looks to have been a mistake - and bang it malfunctions. That’s why everyone is upset. It’s only preseason, sure, but it doesn’t augur well.


It was a good catch. It's called making plays.
The hate is easy...  
BigBlueJ : 8:02 am : link
You cannot turn the ball in the redzone, you just can't and be a viable option to run your offense. You just can't.
The TD to Jones was a brilliant throw  
mfsd : 8:03 am : link
strong disagree with anyone saying otherwise. Jones was very accurate and throws a very catchable ball. Slayton should still be running laps for his drop
All this time and you dont understand?  
Grizz99 : 8:06 am : link
Kevin Kildrive should help with the understanding.
There is an honest group of critics but the majority are here to criticize. They use hindsigt and they're seeking empowerment.
The board provides anonymity and equality. In real life the only time you might talk to a character like Googs would be when you wanted your car brought up.
There is empowerment and equality through criticism for those who are frustrated and, generally speaking, powerless. "I am smart", I know more than that fool Kevin Kildrive...." Or Sean Payton, or Garrett; or anyone who makes millions, has a supportive staff , a huge data base, works full time (and has for years) and has an unlimited data base.
Think of it, the average harsh incessant critic watches a game a week from thousands of miles away, never gets to meet a player or attend a meeting. He might have started his senior year in High School some twenty plus years ago (or never have played the game at any level), but he knows more than a full timer at the top of his profession.
Watch the excessive hyperbole, Saquan BArkley was not "an unwise investment of precious resources" which may or may not have some validity; Gettleman was a "fool" and a "buffon" and an "embarrassment." The excessiveness speaks to a need. If there in fact a better choice it was a near thing and taking the BPA is never grossly wrong.
Running backs can be found late (so can quarterbacks) and you invest a no.2 pick ONLY IN a quarterback, has - as Rosen and Darnold were given away - morphed into "Gettleman should have drafted a guard". logic can be bent to fill their need and if reality is created from perception, perception can be warped by that same need.
They knew the right call on that failed pass on 3 and ten. Empowerment and equality in the same package with the power of hindsight as their Excalibur. Note how consistently opinion is presented as fact, that's revealing too.
The Positive people don't know much more but they're not driven by an agenda that's driven by a need, that's, almost certainly driven by personal circumstances and frustration.
A guy like Bobby Skinner is qualified to make some judgments, most of us are barely qualified to be observers.
RE: The TD to Jones was a brilliant throw  
Jimmy Googs : 8:08 am : link
In comment 15345948 mfsd said:
Quote:
strong disagree with anyone saying otherwise. Jones was very accurate and throws a very catchable ball. Slayton should still be running laps for his drop


Yep, good throw on the TD and the one to Clayton that he dropped. Jones took too many hits.

The int and another earlier play when a receiver was wide open crossing over the middle and Jones didn't see were the gaffes...
RE: All this time and you dont understand?  
Big Blue '56 : 8:16 am : link
In comment 15345951 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Kevin Kildrive should help with the understanding.
There is an honest group of critics but the majority are here to criticize. They use hindsigt and they're seeking empowerment.
The board provides anonymity and equality. In real life the only time you might talk to a character like Googs would be when you wanted your car brought up.
There is empowerment and equality through criticism for those who are frustrated and, generally speaking, powerless. "I am smart", I know more than that fool Kevin Kildrive...." Or Sean Payton, or Garrett; or anyone who makes millions, has a supportive staff , a huge data base, works full time (and has for years) and has an unlimited data base.
Think of it, the average harsh incessant critic watches a game a week from thousands of miles away, never gets to meet a player or attend a meeting. He might have started his senior year in High School some twenty plus years ago (or never have played the game at any level), but he knows more than a full timer at the top of his profession.
Watch the excessive hyperbole, Saquan BArkley was not "an unwise investment of precious resources" which may or may not have some validity; Gettleman was a "fool" and a "buffon" and an "embarrassment." The excessiveness speaks to a need. If there in fact a better choice it was a near thing and taking the BPA is never grossly wrong.
Running backs can be found late (so can quarterbacks) and you invest a no.2 pick ONLY IN a quarterback, has - as Rosen and Darnold were given away - morphed into "Gettleman should have drafted a guard". logic can be bent to fill their need and if reality is created from perception, perception can be warped by that same need.
They knew the right call on that failed pass on 3 and ten. Empowerment and equality in the same package with the power of hindsight as their Excalibur. Note how consistently opinion is presented as fact, that's revealing too.
The Positive people don't know much more but they're not driven by an agenda that's driven by a need, that's, almost certainly driven by personal circumstances and frustration.
A guy like Bobby Skinner is qualified to make some judgments, most of us are barely qualified to be observers.


It’s only preseason and I’ve had my fill of the negativity by those who know squat about what will transpire. I believe we’ll open many eyes this year, but I know squat and will, as I’ve said since the end of last season, let season 3 play out before rendering my fan assessment..

In the meantime, I’m out until FA starts, but will respond, if necessary to this thread only..This is no longer an opinion board, it’s agenda driven in large part, imv and I have better things to do..
RE: All this time and you dont understand?  
Jimmy Googs : 8:24 am : link
In comment 15345951 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Kevin Kildrive should help with the understanding.
There is an honest group of critics but the majority are here to criticize. They use hindsigt and they're seeking empowerment.
The board provides anonymity and equality. In real life the only time you might talk to a character like Googs would be when you wanted your car brought up.
There is empowerment and equality through criticism for those who are frustrated and, generally speaking, powerless. "I am smart", I know more than that fool Kevin Kildrive...." Or Sean Payton, or Garrett; or anyone who makes millions, has a supportive staff , a huge data base, works full time (and has for years) and has an unlimited data base.
Think of it, the average harsh incessant critic watches a game a week from thousands of miles away, never gets to meet a player or attend a meeting. He might have started his senior year in High School some twenty plus years ago (or never have played the game at any level), but he knows more than a full timer at the top of his profession.
Watch the excessive hyperbole, Saquan BArkley was not "an unwise investment of precious resources" which may or may not have some validity; Gettleman was a "fool" and a "buffon" and an "embarrassment." The excessiveness speaks to a need. If there in fact a better choice it was a near thing and taking the BPA is never grossly wrong.
Running backs can be found late (so can quarterbacks) and you invest a no.2 pick ONLY IN a quarterback, has - as Rosen and Darnold were given away - morphed into "Gettleman should have drafted a guard". logic can be bent to fill their need and if reality is created from perception, perception can be warped by that same need.
They knew the right call on that failed pass on 3 and ten. Empowerment and equality in the same package with the power of hindsight as their Excalibur. Note how consistently opinion is presented as fact, that's revealing too.
The Positive people don't know much more but they're not driven by an agenda that's driven by a need, that's, almost certainly driven by personal circumstances and frustration.
A guy like Bobby Skinner is qualified to make some judgments, most of us are barely qualified to be observers.


Another random pot shot at me to make you feel better about this dribble you write and lecture on?

The NYG football poster wrapped up in a serial-killer mode. Looks like you have moved to daylight hours to throw off the police, huh?
Agree, and truth be told  
Biteymax22 : 8:24 am : link
Starters playing or not, its hard to get too excited over a preseason game as is. People forget that coaches usually use a very vanilla playbook and will even put players in positions they know they aren't good in to help prepare them. For all we know on the interception Jones could have been instructed "don't run, we don't want you getting hurt in a preseason game" so chucked the ball up rather than trying to get the corner.

All that aside, the kid still needs to produce this year or there's a very good chance he'll be replace. He's in year 3, we added weapons and we have a defense that can win. If we finish 7-10 and he's still turning the ball over too much we'll have a new GM picking a new QB.
Jones was BY FAR the least of my worries after watching that  
sb from NYT Forum : 8:25 am : link
He tried to make a play in a game that didn’t count. Whatever.
If you don't fix this horrible OL it doesn't matter who plays QB  
Rick in Dallas : 8:32 am : link
As I have said all preseason...this is Jones prove it year.
Let's get all the playmakers on the field and hope and pray that the OL is functional this year.
I am sick and tired of shitty bad football.
RE: RE: All this time and you dont understand?  
Brown_Hornet : 8:35 am : link
In comment 15345951 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15345951 Grizz99 said:


Quote:


Kevin Kildrive should help with the understanding.
There is an honest group of critics but the majority are here to criticize. They use hindsigt and they're seeking empowerment.
The board provides anonymity and equality. In real life the only time you might talk to a character like Googs would be when you wanted your car brought up.
There is empowerment and equality through criticism for those who are frustrated and, generally speaking, powerless. "I am smart", I know more than that fool Kevin Kildrive...." Or Sean Payton, or Garrett; or anyone who makes millions, has a supportive staff , a huge data base, works full time (and has for years) and has an unlimited data base.
Think of it, the average harsh incessant critic watches a game a week from thousands of miles away, never gets to meet a player or attend a meeting. He might have started his senior year in High School some twenty plus years ago (or never have played the game at any level), but he knows more than a full timer at the top of his profession.
Watch the excessive hyperbole, Saquan BArkley was not "an unwise investment of precious resources" which may or may not have some validity; Gettleman was a "fool" and a "buffon" and an "embarrassment." The excessiveness speaks to a need. If there in fact a better choice it was a near thing and taking the BPA is never grossly wrong.
Running backs can be found late (so can quarterbacks) and you invest a no.2 pick ONLY IN a quarterback, has - as Rosen and Darnold were given away - morphed into "Gettleman should have drafted a guard". logic can be bent to fill their need and if reality is created from perception, perception can be warped by that same need.
They knew the right call on that failed pass on 3 and ten. Empowerment and equality in the same package with the power of hindsight as their Excalibur. Note how consistently opinion is presented as fact, that's revealing too.
The Positive people don't know much more but they're not driven by an agenda that's driven by a need, that's, almost certainly driven by personal circumstances and frustration.
A guy like Bobby Skinner is qualified to make some judgments, most of us are barely qualified to be observers.



It’s only preseason and I’ve had my fill of the negativity by those who know squat about what will transpire. I believe we’ll open many eyes this year, but I know squat and will, as I’ve said since the end of last season, let season 3 play out before rendering my fan assessment..

In the meantime, I’m out until FA starts, but will respond, if necessary to this thread only..This is no longer an opinion board, it’s agenda driven in large part, imv and I have better things to do..
This board is a microcosm of social media in America. People are looking for affirmation of a fight...when they get called out they fall back on, "my opinion" or "both sides do it." Which is, of course, bullshit.
OR...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:35 am : link
... a fight.
RE: If you don't fix this horrible OL it doesn't matter who plays QB  
Jimmy Googs : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15345973 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
As I have said all preseason...this is Jones prove it year.
Let's get all the playmakers on the field and hope and pray that the OL is functional this year.
I am sick and tired of shitty bad football.


The Offensive Tackle play has to improve to play winning football. At some point it will be 3rd down and you have to pass. And they simply cannot hold up...
RE: I don’t think the TD was a great throw.  
Simms11 : 8:41 am : link
In comment 15345897 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The TE made a terrific in air adjustment to snag it. Apart from that you have a lot of dink and dunk (6 YPA for the game) and a goal line INT. Nothing reassuring about that performance from Jones, although obviously the concerns with Peart and Thomas overshadow this. That’s why MS.


That’s Tom Brady’s game. He’s very efficient in the short to mid range targets and moves the ball downfield. He can get it downfield once in a while, but uses his play-makers to move the ball. Tom is also very comfortable moving around the pocket, which is an area that Jones needs much work in. I thought, given the time he had, Jones played ok.
No  
mdthedream : 8:42 am : link
he deserved all the bad yesterday on second down throwing a Int at the 1 was extremely bad judgement. Just throw the ball away.
RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 8:42 am : link
In comment 15345895 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The INT was infuriating. He can't keep making mistakes like that.

I really think that INT was as much on Engram as on Jones. I see people saying it was physically a bad throw but it really did appear that he was expecting Engram to stop and he threw to that spot. Engram was open but he was running himself right back into coverage. It was a bad play, and he shouldn't have thrown that ball but it wasn't an end of the world type of play. Add to this perspective that this was really their first live game play since last year, his completion % was pretty high, a bad miss by Slayton, a couple of great throws, and the fact that the Patriots were abusing our OL (Shocking!!) I thought he showed pretty damn well.
RE: OR...  
UConn4523 : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15345981 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
... a fight.


Its brutal. Look no further than the other Jones thread - it was created to shit on other people, not actually be open to a discussion. Hard to take so many of these threads seriously.

When you factor in that its preseason with a limited playbook, no designed runs, and 4 of the top weapons all being out, and you get a pretty efficient evening with 2 bad plays, 1 big time throw (with others mixed in including a horrible drop on a laser under pressure), and the rest of the game trying to make chicken salad out of chicken shit, its bizarre to me to crush the guy.
 
ryanmkeane : 8:49 am : link
The turnover was awful. That being said, he absolutely looked more decisive and was essentially perfect aside from that. We have to be honest on both sides of the coin
 
ryanmkeane : 8:50 am : link
The throw to Slayton was another absolute perfect pass, on 3rd and 13 with pressure coming from both sides
Not making  
ryanmkeane : 8:52 am : link
excuses from Jones at all. Gotta point out the bad. The good was really good last night though
RE: …  
UConn4523 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15346001 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
The turnover was awful. That being said, he absolutely looked more decisive and was essentially perfect aside from that. We have to be honest on both sides of the coin


We'll never know but I really wonder if he runs if the game counted. He was definitely going to get popped if he did and I'd like to think that he'd do it if it mattered. Just have a feeling (based on 0 designed runs in the entire half) that the goal was to get him some controlled reps without taking any big shots (which he did take in the pocket).

He did look more comfortable in the pocket to me. Will be interesting to see Rudolph out there as I think that's something he flat out doesn't have right now, that safety blanked in the middle. Add in an actual run game with some designed runs and I think he can have a good year. OL needs to step up big time, however.
Jimmy  
ryanmkeane : 8:53 am : link
Jones made a great throw on third and long last night. Slayton dropped it.
RE: Jimmy  
Jimmy Googs : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15346010 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Jones made a great throw on third and long last night. Slayton dropped it.


Agree, Slayton made his route, turned around and the ball was right there for him. Perfect throw by Jones. Did i suggest something else?
RE: RE: Jimmy  
ryanmkeane : 9:00 am : link
In comment 15346010 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15346010 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Jones made a great throw on third and long last night. Slayton dropped it.



Agree, Slayton made his route, turned around and the ball was right there for him. Perfect throw by Jones. Did i suggest something else?

Sorry - I was just responding to when you said eventually the time will come where we will have to throw on third down or third and long, etc
RE: RE: The TD to Jones was a brilliant throw  
mfsd : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15345948 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15345948 mfsd said:


Quote:


strong disagree with anyone saying otherwise. Jones was very accurate and throws a very catchable ball. Slayton should still be running laps for his drop



Yep, good throw on the TD and the one to Clayton that he dropped. Jones took too many hits.

The int and another earlier play when a receiver was wide open crossing over the middle and Jones didn't see were the gaffes...


Yup 100% right on both. He has to be better. I just disagree with anyone holding up last night as evidence he can’t get it done.

Time will tell. Let’s see where he and the offense is after 4-5 games, then we’ll have a good measure of football to review
RE: RE: Jimmy  
Johnny5 : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15346010 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15346010 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Jones made a great throw on third and long last night. Slayton dropped it.



Agree, Slayton made his route, turned around and the ball was right there for him. Perfect throw by Jones. Did i suggest something else?

I think he was just noting It was like "adding insult to injury" because you commented on having to pass on 3rd down. Since Jones was under pressure on 3rd and long and delivers that strike to Slayton, who infuriatingly drops the ball. I think that made me as mad as the INT... lol
RE: RE: RE: Jimmy  
Jimmy Googs : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15346010 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15346020 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15346010 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Jones made a great throw on third and long last night. Slayton dropped it.



Agree, Slayton made his route, turned around and the ball was right there for him. Perfect throw by Jones. Did i suggest something else?


Sorry - I was just responding to when you said eventually the time will come where we will have to throw on third down or third and long, etc


Ryan - the comment was made that the Tackles aren't holding up. Even on that play, that ball HAD to come out because pressure was coming on both ends, and Jones put a good throw on it. He needs extremely more support from those awful Tackles...
77% is terrific  
rsjem1979 : 9:05 am : link
22 attempts to gain 134 yards is not.

And just to head this off, even if Slayton makes that catch, It's 22 attempts for 145-150 yards - which is still subpar.

Add in the endzone INT, you're left with exactly the kind of uneven, mediocre performance that has defined the vast majority of Jones' career games.
I agree with the OP.  
Section331 : 9:06 am : link
I do think some are making too much of one bad play. Otherwise, Jones looked pretty good and would have looked better without Slayton's drop.

That said, 7 pts in a half is nothing to pop champagne about (and that TD came v. mostly Pats backups). It's only one game, and their big off season acquisition didn't play, but my concerns with this offense were not resolved.
RE: 77% is terrific  
Section331 : 9:08 am : link
In comment 15346041 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
22 attempts to gain 134 yards is not.

And just to head this off, even if Slayton makes that catch, It's 22 attempts for 145-150 yards - which is still subpar.

Add in the endzone INT, you're left with exactly the kind of uneven, mediocre performance that has defined the vast majority of Jones' career games.


More than fair, but I do wonder how much of that is due to Garrett's passing scheme. I think Jones would be better served by a more downfield passing game.
RE: You can win with  
DannyDimes : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15345887 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
him (like a Ryan Tanneyhlll), but he will never be a top QB. The OL needs to be a lot better. He’s started looking at the rush too much. That ruins young QBs


Another expert.... "never"? Really? I bet you said that about Eli after 2-3 seasons....
RE: RE: OR...  
Scooter185 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15345981 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15345981 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... a fight.



Its brutal. Look no further than the other Jones thread - it was created to shit on other people, not actually be open to a discussion. Hard to take so many of these threads seriously.

When you factor in that its preseason with a limited playbook, no designed runs, and 4 of the top weapons all being out, and you get a pretty efficient evening with 2 bad plays, 1 big time throw (with others mixed in including a horrible drop on a laser under pressure), and the rest of the game trying to make chicken salad out of chicken shit, its bizarre to me to crush the guy.


Here's the problem: the 'defender' faction of posters go out of their way to take shots at the 'critics' faction, including posting about them in threads they haven't joined. Then they'll bitch about how the 'critics' are ruining the board BUT still quote reply and engage with them further derailing threads.

Despite BH calling it bullshit, the "us vs them" mentality here is very much propagated and instigated by both sides.
RE: RE: RE: The TD to Jones was a brilliant throw  
Jimmy Googs : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15345948 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15345953 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345948 mfsd said:


Quote:


strong disagree with anyone saying otherwise. Jones was very accurate and throws a very catchable ball. Slayton should still be running laps for his drop



Yep, good throw on the TD and the one to Clayton that he dropped. Jones took too many hits.

The int and another earlier play when a receiver was wide open crossing over the middle and Jones didn't see were the gaffes...



Yup 100% right on both. He has to be better. I just disagree with anyone holding up last night as evidence he can’t get it done.

Time will tell. Let’s see where he and the offense is after 4-5 games, then we’ll have a good measure of football to review


Yep, he made lots of good decisions/plays prior to that int. I really liked how he moved the team on that drive.

Jones is going to be under duress unless the run/screen game is very, very good. Hope he even lasts 4 games with those crappy Tackles.

And this uproar over critics of Jones though is silly. What do you expect as this has been going on with both Eli and Jones for years. Posters probably should leave if it bothers them that much.
RE: 77% is terrific  
UConn4523 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15346041 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
22 attempts to gain 134 yards is not.

And just to head this off, even if Slayton makes that catch, It's 22 attempts for 145-150 yards - which is still subpar.

Add in the endzone INT, you're left with exactly the kind of uneven, mediocre performance that has defined the vast majority of Jones' career games.


It isn’t good enough, that’s we we signed Golladay and Rudolph, and drafted Toney. Part of it is still on Jones but we trotted out the same lineup five or take as last year and he looked better with it than he did most of last season.
RE: RE: I don’t think the TD was a great throw.  
BlueVinnie : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15345897 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15345897 cosmicj said:


Quote:


The TE made a terrific in air adjustment to snag it. Apart from that you have a lot of dink and dunk (6 YPA for the game) and a goal line INT. Nothing reassuring about that performance from Jones, although obviously the concerns with Peart and Thomas overshadow this. That’s why MS.




did you listen to Carl Banks comments on the replay? That it was in the only place it could be completed? If it were lower that it would have either hit the DB in back of the head or been picked?


So the TD was a great throw because Carl Banks said so yet the INT was on Engram (despite Carl Banks clearly pointing the finger at Jones) due to Engram lacking "field awareness" as you alluded to in a previous post?
RE: M.S.,  
BleedBlue : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15345908 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
we will have the last laugh. Trust me. The season will play out well with the ammo we have, imv..

I’m heading towards leaving the site until FA begins and discuss rational points (pro and con) with BBIers offline..


I am right there with you. The amount of stupidity on this site has become ridiculous. Nobody believes in letting it play out all of a sudden
RE: RE: …  
Bill L : 9:21 am : link
In comment 15346001 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15346001 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


The turnover was awful. That being said, he absolutely looked more decisive and was essentially perfect aside from that. We have to be honest on both sides of the coin



We'll never know but I really wonder if he runs if the game counted. He was definitely going to get popped if he did and I'd like to think that he'd do it if it mattered. Just have a feeling (based on 0 designed runs in the entire half) that the goal was to get him some controlled reps without taking any big shots (which he did take in the pocket).

He did look more comfortable in the pocket to me. Will be interesting to see Rudolph out there as I think that's something he flat out doesn't have right now, that safety blanked in the middle. Add in an actual run game with some designed runs and I think he can have a good year. OL needs to step up big time, however.


I was going to say this too. I was wondering if he was under orders not to run (he did it once but he had a clear lane to the sideline). If that is the case, then the play was hamstrung from the start. Still, it doesn't take away from the fact that he unnecessarily gave away three point (Banks later said he gave away seven, but that was a counting error on his part).

Bottom line, I think it's legit to say that we don't know if the same set of circumstances in a real game would have the same outcome.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The TD to Jones was a brilliant throw  
Bill L : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15345948 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15346032 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15345953 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15345948 mfsd said:


Quote:


strong disagree with anyone saying otherwise. Jones was very accurate and throws a very catchable ball. Slayton should still be running laps for his drop



Yep, good throw on the TD and the one to Clayton that he dropped. Jones took too many hits.

The int and another earlier play when a receiver was wide open crossing over the middle and Jones didn't see were the gaffes...



Yup 100% right on both. He has to be better. I just disagree with anyone holding up last night as evidence he can’t get it done.

Time will tell. Let’s see where he and the offense is after 4-5 games, then we’ll have a good measure of football to review



Yep, he made lots of good decisions/plays prior to that int. I really liked how he moved the team on that drive.

Jones is going to be under duress unless the run/screen game is very, very good. Hope he even lasts 4 games with those crappy Tackles.

And this uproar over critics of Jones though is silly. What do you expect as this has been going on with both Eli and Jones for years. Posters probably should leave if it bothers them that much.


Honestly, I think part of it is that they are not critics. I think that (true) critics usual have some measure of objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness.
I’m not going to overreact  
ryanmkeane : 9:29 am : link
to Thomas until he plays like that in a regular season game. If he gives up multiple sacks in week 1, it really is time to be very very concerned.
I was impressed by him last night tbh  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:30 am : link
He has bulked up and can now really zing the ball. He's still very accurate. You add in Golladay, Barkley, Rudolph, Toney into the mix, I mean they are going to score points. If Barkley is really back? Holy crap. SHep looks the best I have ever seen, looks quicker. I really like Slayton, even moreso as the 3rd or 4th option. Plus Jones can run which adds another element.

I think Jones is going to have a good year as long as the OL is not a sieve. I think the Giants score A LOT this year.
I don't  
PaulN : 9:31 am : link
Hate Jones, he is a good kid. But a flawed QB that is not going to make a good QB. No way. Now Barkley and Golladay will help and we have a good defense. We could win 8 or 9 games, maybe, if we don't start off too bad, but Jones is not a QB I would waste another minute on after this season.
I read a lot of  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:32 am : link
"You don't know what you are watching if you think Jones will be good"

I have to ask, what are you seeing that makes you think he will be bad?
We need the OL  
ryanmkeane : 9:35 am : link
to go from below average to very competent/good and we need it to happen now. It doesn’t appear likely based on what we just witnessed. That being said, let’s give them a regular season game before we all jump off the cliff.
...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15346094 Bill L said:
Quote:

Yep, he made lots of good decisions/plays prior to that int. I really liked how he moved the team on that drive.

Jones is going to be under duress unless the run/screen game is very, very good. Hope he even lasts 4 games with those crappy Tackles.

And this uproar over critics of Jones though is silly. What do you expect as this has been going on with both Eli and Jones for years. Posters probably should leave if it bothers them that much.



Honestly, I think part of it is that they are not critics. I think that (true) critics usual have some measure of objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness.


Disagree. They are just saying things you don't care to hear or hear as much. Going to be a long season so some will need to make up their minds how to respond to it, or not...
I have seen  
PaulN : 9:37 am : link
Them all, including Connerly and Title, you could see you had something with Simms, he had the fire. He had a lot of injuries and QB's did not come into that league and dominate. With Eli he made stupid mistakes because of his over confidence that he would fit the ball into anything, but he didn't let anything bother him. This kid looks worried all the time, exudes no confidence, is not firey, he hits Open players well enough, so does 90% of any QB in this league. So think whatever you like, but this kid does not have what it takes.
RE: RE: 77% is terrific  
PatersonPlank : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15346041 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15346041 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


22 attempts to gain 134 yards is not.

And just to head this off, even if Slayton makes that catch, It's 22 attempts for 145-150 yards - which is still subpar.

Add in the endzone INT, you're left with exactly the kind of uneven, mediocre performance that has defined the vast majority of Jones' career games.



More than fair, but I do wonder how much of that is due to Garrett's passing scheme. I think Jones would be better served by a more downfield passing game.


First look at completions not attempts, unless you are going to go back and see what the whopping 5 incompletions would have brought him in yards. Second, its the offense that Garrett runs. They look downfield but it really made of short passes and trying to get the receivers space to run. Jones executing the offense just like Garrett wanted.

Also who cares what the offense is as long as they are moving the ball, which they were. They should have had points on 3 of their 4 drives. They had a TD, Jones stupid INt, Slaytons drop cost them at least a FG.

The ypc is fine
I thought there was a lot less panic in the INT  
AJ23 : 9:43 am : link
than there was "aw screw it, it's the preseason, let's try it." DJ is too smart to stare that down and not calculate the risk.

I thought he played excellent yesterday, protected the ball when he got hit and was very sharp considering it was his first action. But hey, who am I.

I'm really excited to get Golladay, Saquon and Rudolph out there.
RE: I have seen  
bLiTz 2k : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15346127 PaulN said:
Quote:
Them all, including Connerly and Title, you could see you had something with Simms, he had the fire. He had a lot of injuries and QB's did not come into that league and dominate. With Eli he made stupid mistakes because of his over confidence that he would fit the ball into anything, but he didn't let anything bother him. This kid looks worried all the time, exudes no confidence, is not firey, he hits Open players well enough, so does 90% of any QB in this league. So think whatever you like, but this kid does not have what it takes.


He exudes no fire and confidence? This is by far the lamest argument against Jones that ive seen, and stems to why people dig themselves into an opinion while ignoring any positive developments.

None of us know what his career path will be, but "looking worried" is your reason he wont be a good QB in the NFL?

Dear lord.
RE: ...  
Bill L : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15346094 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15346094 Bill L said:


Quote:



Yep, he made lots of good decisions/plays prior to that int. I really liked how he moved the team on that drive.

Jones is going to be under duress unless the run/screen game is very, very good. Hope he even lasts 4 games with those crappy Tackles.

And this uproar over critics of Jones though is silly. What do you expect as this has been going on with both Eli and Jones for years. Posters probably should leave if it bothers them that much.



Honestly, I think part of it is that they are not critics. I think that (true) critics usual have some measure of objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness.



Disagree. They are just saying things you don't care to hear or hear as much. Going to be a long season so some will need to make up their minds how to respond to it, or not...


The problem is still that they lack objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness. They aren't saying anything that I don't care to hear because I can hear anything. It's just repetitive cacophony without adding anything.

And I see no support whatsoever for you saying it's going to be a long season. Unless you mean that it's because there is an extra game. Absolute truth is that nobody (here) knows what kind of season it will be.
I said this last year and I still feel the same  
GeofromNJ : 9:48 am : link
I can live with the interceptions. It's the fumbles that kill this offense. If Jones maintains ball security, I'll be both happy and optimistic.
RE: RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15346094 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15346125 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15346094 Bill L said:


Quote:



Yep, he made lots of good decisions/plays prior to that int. I really liked how he moved the team on that drive.

Jones is going to be under duress unless the run/screen game is very, very good. Hope he even lasts 4 games with those crappy Tackles.

And this uproar over critics of Jones though is silly. What do you expect as this has been going on with both Eli and Jones for years. Posters probably should leave if it bothers them that much.



Honestly, I think part of it is that they are not critics. I think that (true) critics usual have some measure of objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness.



Disagree. They are just saying things you don't care to hear or hear as much. Going to be a long season so some will need to make up their minds how to respond to it, or not...



The problem is still that they lack objectivity, maturity, and reasonableness. They aren't saying anything that I don't care to hear because I can hear anything. It's just repetitive cacophony without adding anything.

And I see no support whatsoever for you saying it's going to be a long season. Unless you mean that it's because there is an extra game. Absolute truth is that nobody (here) knows what kind of season it will be.


If you can't hear them, then there shouldn't be any issues.

The long season comment wasn't a reflection on how many losses. Only that there will be plenty of ups and downs over next 4+ months...and with that plenty of BBI arguments.
RE: RE: RE: 77% is terrific  
Section331 : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15346129 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:

First look at completions not attempts, unless you are going to go back and see what the whopping 5 incompletions would have brought him in yards. Second, its the offense that Garrett runs. They look downfield but it really made of short passes and trying to get the receivers space to run. Jones executing the offense just like Garrett wanted.

Also who cares what the offense is as long as they are moving the ball, which they were. They should have had points on 3 of their 4 drives. They had a TD, Jones stupid INt, Slaytons drop cost them at least a FG.

The ypc is fine


The TD drive at the end of the half came against Pats' backups. Take out trhat drive, and Jones was 10-14 for a whopping 77 yds and a pick. 5.5 ypa is simply not acceptable, hell, the 6.1 he ended up with isn't either.

That offense moving the ball scored a whopping 7 points in 30 minutes, and that came against backups. If you want to throw that out because it's preseason, that's fine, but don't tell me it's an acceptable performance.
This game was an affirmation of what people already believed.  
mfjmfj : 9:54 am : link
If they are Jones haters they saw enough to justify that point of view (interception, lack of pocket awareness)

If they are Jones lovers they saw some good passes, high completion percentage and overall respectable numbers.

For the unwashed middle (where I would consider myself) we saw all that, as well as questionable line play and limited playmaker talent and want to wait and see.

All positions have some evidence, so lets see what the real games bring. I remain hopeful, but unconvinced. to me he did not pass the eye test but he looked closer than last year.
RE: This game was an affirmation of what people already believed.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15346173 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
If they are Jones haters they saw enough to justify that point of view (interception, lack of pocket awareness)

If they are Jones lovers they saw some good passes, high completion percentage and overall respectable numbers.

For the unwashed middle (where I would consider myself) we saw all that, as well as questionable line play and limited playmaker talent and want to wait and see.

All positions have some evidence, so lets see what the real games bring. I remain hopeful, but unconvinced. to me he did not pass the eye test but he looked closer than last year.


Good post!
RE: I read a lot of  
BlueVinnie : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15346116 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
"You don't know what you are watching if you think Jones will be good"

I have to ask, what are you seeing that makes you think he will be bad?


For me, there are two pretty obvious reasons and one that is kind of intangible but may be the biggest factor in being down on Jones.

The two obvious ones are turnovers and what the experts are calling "processing speed".

Above all else though, is the complete lack of confidence that late in a game when the team is down that Jones can find a way to get the job done. I understand that this offense needs help in several areas and even a true franchise QB might be handicapped by those limitations at times. However, I have never felt that late in a one possession game, that Jones can lead the team to victory. At some point a true franchise QB has to "find a way" to lead his team to a win. I'm not expecting that Jones can single handedly turn us into a Super Bow contender but at some point, a #6 overall pick has to lead the team to a win despite the obstacles.

Simms had that ability, Eli had it...I don't think Jones does. Just one man's uneducated opinion.
DJ  
Archer : 12:13 pm : link
The interception was a terrible play by Jones
He should have thrown the ball away or run
He was not likely to run in a preseason game

I would note that the play call was equally terrible
Garret called this similar play earlier in the game at mid field
It worked but was risky as he was counting on Engram being open on the throw back
You do not call this play in the red zone It has little chance of succeeding
Despite that this is a short pass it takes time to develop
Engram does a double move and drifts across the middle
Also the play requires DJ to have some time to move outside the pocket
There is no room for Engram in the middle of the field and he was the only option.

I hate the play call and equally hate that the preceding play was a run

The Giants should throw on obvious running plays and run when it is not expected.
The Patriots sold out on the first play with all 11 in the box
The Giants played into New England's hands
They ran into a wall and then threw when the Pats were expecting a pass

Garrett better get his act together
His play calling is awful He is a dinosaur he believes in running the ball to establish the pass

This leaves little room for error and is constantly putting the offense in second and third and long

The Giants need chunk plays so that the safeties back off
The middle is never open and will not be until the Giants receivers challenge the perimeters.

The Giants always seem to play better in the 2 minute offense as they espouse the run and pass to the edges.

Jones as a rookie showed the ability to extend plays and to make downfield throws if Garett does not use Jones properly this will be a long season

It does not matter that the Giants could have Toney, Rudolph, Gollady, Ross, Barkley, etc. playing if the play calls are predictable

3 yards and a cloud of dust

Bye the way there are ways to help the OL with play calling and protection schemes
There are teams with worse OL talent who flourish by trapping, zone blocking, miss direction, double teaming, having a sixth OL in blocking.



I thought that Garret was a good hire but now I am not so certain
I agree with OP  
5BowlsSoon : 12:35 pm : link
Take away that one play at the goal line and no one would be upset today. The truth is, we should have either QB sneaked it over or give it to big Penney two times if need be.

Take away that one play and we are all happy. But….haters will hate, so once you open the door, they walk in.

Let them hate….who cares what they think? Not me…
RE: I agree with OP  
Section331 : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15346456 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Take away that one play at the goal line and no one would be upset today. The truth is, we should have either QB sneaked it over or give it to big Penney two times if need be.

Take away that one play and we are all happy. But….haters will hate, so once you open the door, they walk in.

Let them hate….who cares what they think? Not me…


They scored one TD in 30 minutes, and that was against backups. They averaged 5 yds per pass play in the 1st half. If you want to point out that it's only preseason, that's fine, but don't tell me it was an acceptable performance.
I thought he threw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:58 pm : link
a pass to the sideling that could have been a pick 6.

I agree if the team is able to run the ball, keep him out of bad down and distance then he can have success.

Here is the issue I see. Good teams will take away or make it much harder to do what you do well. Are you comfortable with him when the running game can't get going and he has to sit in the pocket and make plays? I worry in this type of game he will still throw interceptions or fumble from holding the ball. He needs to show he can perform in this scenario this year or........adios.

You can only scheme to help your QB so much imo.
RE: RE: I agree with OP  
5BowlsSoon : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15346456 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15346456 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Take away that one play at the goal line and no one would be upset today. The truth is, we should have either QB sneaked it over or give it to big Penney two times if need be.

Take away that one play and we are all happy. But….haters will hate, so once you open the door, they walk in.

Let them hate….who cares what they think? Not me…



They scored one TD in 30 minutes, and that was against backups. They averaged 5 yds per pass play in the 1st half. If you want to point out that it's only preseason, that's fine, but don't tell me it was an acceptable performance.


Did you watch the game?

Like I said, if we scored a TD on that play, we would have scored 14 in the first half. No one would be bitching about his performance.

In addition, did you see the pressure he was under? Thomas and Pert were turnstiles.
RE: RE: RE: I agree with OP  
Section331 : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15346508 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:

Did you watch the game?

Like I said, if we scored a TD on that play, we would have scored 14 in the first half. No one would be bitching about his performance.

In addition, did you see the pressure he was under? Thomas and Pert were turnstiles.


Yes, I did watch the game. Yes, the OL struggled a lot. Yes, DJ didn't have his full allotment of weapons last night. But none of that means he played well. If you want to stick your head in the sand because of one TD scored against backups, go right ahead. He doesn't get credit for a TD when he throws an INT on the goal line. His numbers are what I said they were - 5.5 ypa against Pats starters.

We got this all last season - it's not DJ's fault because his WR's can't get open; it's not Garrett's fault because the OL sucks; and it's not DG's fault because...reasons. I guess if we go 5-12 we can just run it back again in 2022 because no one is to blame.

