I do not understand the Daniel Jones M.S. : 7:11 am



hate after last night's exhibition game.



I realize that top line stats do no always tell the full story, but he did complete 77% of his passes (17 for 22). And if you saw his pass across the field (to the left sideline) to Sterling Shepard, and his 23-yard TD toss to Kaden Smith, then you know he can rifle the ball and throw with tremendous accuracy.



Look, his interception down near the goal line was really ugly, but it was much more a physical mistake than it was an error in judgement.



Daniel Jones is a pure pocket passer and so long as he has some time, he can slice up a defense. (True, he is not a particularly dynamic thrower on the run, and he is not top-flight when it comes to quick decision making, nor does he look particularly fluid when he needs to get the ball out in a hurry.)



But IMO the Giants can win with Daniel Jones! There's more than enough arm talent (not to mention his running capability) to move this offense up and down the field. But that assumes his offensive tackles can pass block.