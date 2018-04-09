Giants trading Hill to Bengals for OL Billy Price

Not too long ago, it wasn’t even clear if Billy Price would even make the final roster. Now, the former Ohio State Buckeye could be the starting center on opening day.
Against the Washington Football Team, Price finished with a solid 76.4 pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He was part of a starting o-line that held the opposing d-line starters, all first round picks, to zero pressures. That’s a big deal considering the talent on Washington’s defensive line.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Well, there it is. Giants trade for Billy Price, a center and guard from the Bengals, former 1st round pick. As we've been telling you all camp: guards, guards, guards #Giants
-Dependable snap to snap, week to week, month to month
-Smart and savvy, like an extra coach on the field
-Good initial punch and can usually keep his hands locked inside
Weak Points
-Struggles when initially beat, lacks the catch up quickness
-Doesn’t get enough separation with his upper body
-Lateral movement will be a struggle against speed
Summary:
Fifth year senior. Went on to start every game of his career (50+) at both guard and center. Probably can play either in the NFL but I think his best spot is OC. After all those consecutive starts, Price went and tore his pec during the Bench Press at the combine. Not a very quick injury to come back from but he should be ready sometime in August. It can hamper his rookie year, as he may need time to build himself back up. Price is a little short on athletic talent, but he is so savvy and understanding of where he needs to be. There are holes that can be exposed, but you know he can at least anchor against any bull rush and you know he will be an extra coach on the field. I don’t see a star, but I see a guy that will bring the same, solid level of play week in, week out.
I didn't think they were trading Hill, but that was before I realized that he didn't play yesterday. I did think that if we got an OL, it would be by a trade. Vested veterans can sign anywhere if cut, and we have a low waiver wire claim. Don't know much about Price, but he definitely need an OL upgrade.
I know nothing about Price, but considering how well we've
though it seems like he's had some injuries too. Swapping for Hill makes sense if they believe in his talent. The G/C flexibility is helpful. don't know if this is an overall talent upgrade but certainly helps depth at an area of need. Would have liked to pull a deal like this off with enough time for him to get into a preseason game.
"Cincinnati's first-round pick in 2018, Price is a versatile lineman who has starting experience at all three interior OL positions ... Spent 2020 in reserve role, regularly filling in for injured players along the interior of the line, and saw action on 19.2 percent of offensive snaps ... Lone start of season was at C in upset win over Tennessee, when he aided in blocking effort that allowed zero sacks and helped Bengals gain a nearly 12-minute edge in time of possession ... Played all 16 games in 2019, with eight starts (seven at LG, one at RG) ... Served as Bengals' No. 1 C as rookie in 2018, but was limited by injuries to just 10 games (all starts) ... Helped HB Joe Mixon to back-to-back 1000-yard seasons in 2018-19, including AFC best 1168 rushing yards in '18."
So he does have experience at all three IOL spots. At best he can compete for a starting G spot. At worst, he can back-up all three spots (and may be the top back-up at all three).
Cincinnati's first-round pick in 2018, Price is a versatile lineman who has starting experience at all three interior OL positions ... Spent 2020 in reserve role, regularly filling in for injured players along the interior of the line, and saw action on 19.2 percent of offensive snaps ... Lone start of season was at C in upset win over Tennessee, when he aided in blocking effort that allowed zero sacks and helped Bengals gain a nearly 12-minute edge in time of possession ... Played all 16 games in 2019, with eight starts (seven at LG, one at RG) ... Served as Bengals' No. 1 C as rookie in 2018, but was limited by injuries to just 10 games (all starts) ... Helped HB Joe Mixon to back-to-back 1000-yard seasons in 2018-19, including AFC best 1168 rushing yards in '18.
Another Center, interesting. I wonder what their plans are? Should be interesting.
Either Price/Harrison is the new starting LG because the other prospects are bad or Gates is moving to guard and Harrison and Price will battle for starting center.
Hill was a solid backup but deserves a starting shot.
For sure. Now we have 3 guys who are decent centers, and I'm guessing decent guards. I bet that's why they put Larsen in at LG with the 1's to see what he had (which was obviously not much). Larsen's a goner as I'm sure is Wiggins. Slade definitely on the bubble, and this may cast him aside now as well. I wonder though if they are considering moving Gates out to LG at some point?
DL depth is still pretty deep on this team. We have a lot of talent at the position, Raymond Johnson III has earned himself some reps this year and will get a good chunk of playing time. I love this move as they were not going to re-sign Hill long term anyways. Not sure either extent of Prices contract, but they desperately needed a talented body to come in and compete along the interior. Solidify the pocket for DJ, and I feel much better than I did just a few hours ago. Hope Lemieux can play through his injury, but at least it’s less pressure now.
has definitely done a lot more than Price so far, but Price has been injured. He is now healthy, and apparently has looked very good this preseason, including against the starters for the WFT. As others have noted, we likely weren't resigning Hill, and DL is one of the few position groups where we have depth. Good luck to B.J.
DL depth is still pretty deep on this team. We have a lot of talent at the position, Raymond Johnson III has earned himself some reps this year and will get a good chunk of playing time. I love this move as they were not going to re-sign Hill long term anyways. Not sure either extent of Prices contract, but they desperately needed a talented body to come in and compete along the interior. Solidify the pocket for DJ, and I feel much better than I did just a few hours ago. Hope Lemieux can play through his injury, but at least it’s less pressure now.
This seems to be a big vote of confidence for Johnson and/or Moa.
Price was highly touted coming out of college, has some physical ability and is at a position of need. People keep saying "How bad can he be if he couldn't start for the Bengals" but remember, bad teams misuse players, mis-evaluate players and sometimes outright cut/trade guys they shouldn't. So maybe we can get more out of him than The Bengals could.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
has definitely done a lot more than Price so far, but Price has been injured. He is now healthy, and apparently has looked very good this preseason, including against the starters for the WFT. As others have noted, we likely weren't resigning Hill, and DL is one of the few position groups where we have depth. Good luck to B.J.
OL is also valued more / will cost more than DL at this point of the season - regardless of how good the players are in a vacuum
is hurt, and the backup interior OL are Harrison, Wiggins, Slade, and Larsen. We need help.
.
I saw Larsen getting pushed back in the pocket last night,
frankly that guy sucks. Where did he come from?
That guy can't be the backup at LG, just can't be.
After watching that, maybe that precipitated this move for Price? Hill was a 3rd Rd. pick, who they liked his rookie year too.
has definitely done a lot more than Price so far, but Price has been injured. He is now healthy, and apparently has looked very good this preseason, including against the starters for the WFT. As others have noted, we likely weren't resigning Hill, and DL is one of the few position groups where we have depth. Good luck to B.J.
I think Price only missed games as a rookie with a foot injury. He doesn't appear to have been hurt in 2019 and 2020.
Price was highly touted coming out of college, has some physical ability and is at a position of need. People keep saying "How bad can he be if he couldn't start for the Bengals" but remember, bad teams misuse players, mis-evaluate players and sometimes outright cut/trade guys they shouldn't. So maybe we can get more out of him than The Bengals could.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
Just look at Flowers. Not that he's a good player now, but he's developed into a serviceable OG.
has definitely done a lot more than Price so far, but Price has been injured. He is now healthy, and apparently has looked very good this preseason, including against the starters for the WFT. As others have noted, we likely weren't resigning Hill, and DL is one of the few position groups where we have depth. Good luck to B.J.
I think Price only missed games as a rookie with a foot injury. He doesn't appear to have been hurt in 2019 and 2020.
Sy said that he tore his pec at the combine, but I'm not sure how that affected his rookie year. He was still a first round pick.
Hill is a pretty good DL who could start for quite a few teams.
Price is a major flop in the NFL to date.
As much as the GIANTS need OL help, I'm not sure I like this deal at all.
Agree.
Trading a player who only played 34% of the defensive snaps (compared to 73% for Leonard Williams) to get much needed OL help seems like a good deal to me, even if Price has underachieved. The alternative was having Hill on the bench in spot relief duty for Williams.
If the last preseason game showed anything it's how much OL help they need. The Giants are buyers here and aren't going to get a great deal.
Price was highly touted coming out of college, has some physical ability and is at a position of need. People keep saying "How bad can he be if he couldn't start for the Bengals" but remember, bad teams misuse players, mis-evaluate players and sometimes outright cut/trade guys they shouldn't. So maybe we can get more out of him than The Bengals could.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
Just look at Flowers. Not that he's a good player now, but he's developed into a serviceable OG.
Funny thing is, he might get dropped by Washington and he will get picked up by somebody who needs a guard.
RE: if Lemiuex is out do they shuffle the interior OL and keep Price at C?
with Gates at RG and Hernandez back to LG? Or do they move Price?
hard to believe they may be entering another season with an unsettled OL.
Aug 30...coaches have some time to see if Price can handle the starting Center gig, or at least start working him in for a future start down the road.
Fortunately (or unfortunately), Gates versatility may be one of the only strengths across this entire starting Offensive Line. If Price can hold down Center, Gates can upgrade a Guard spot AND help support one of those weak-ass Tackles we witnessed last evening.
Judge's comment about giving Hill a chance to earn a contract
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Price was highly touted coming out of college, has some physical ability and is at a position of need. People keep saying "How bad can he be if he couldn't start for the Bengals" but remember, bad teams misuse players, mis-evaluate players and sometimes outright cut/trade guys they shouldn't. So maybe we can get more out of him than The Bengals could.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
Just look at Flowers. Not that he's a good player now, but he's developed into a serviceable OG.
Hopefully with this new coaching staff we've flipped from the team that ruins these guys to the one that resurrects them, but if Price plays at the "serviceable OG" level this year the trade is a win just based on how thin we are there.
The good news is that the Giants coaching staff has a history
Brandon Thorn
@BrandonThornNFL
·
24m
You can tell which people watched Price play at the end of last season + this preseason and those who are going off of "grades" from 2+ years ago.
Brandon Thorn
@BrandonThornNFL
·
4m
Reasonable deal from both sides, especially w/Price's recent trajectory heading up. People speak on guys every year as good/bad when it's far more nuanced. Every year players labeled "good/bad" become shift the opposite direction. Development is rarely linear! Situation matters
RE: Judge's comment about giving Hill a chance to earn a contract
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
Price was highly touted coming out of college, has some physical ability and is at a position of need. People keep saying "How bad can he be if he couldn't start for the Bengals" but remember, bad teams misuse players, mis-evaluate players and sometimes outright cut/trade guys they shouldn't. So maybe we can get more out of him than The Bengals could.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
How dare you be a voice of reason during the doom and gloom after last nights meaningless game!
RE: Judge's comment about giving Hill a chance to earn a contract
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
It's never comforting considering the bengals thought Bobby Hart was a starter.
True. Yet in watching some of the Dolphins at Bengals prior to start of Giants' game yesterday afternoon, 3rd Quarter mostly, I was impressed with the Bengals' offensive unit and line play generally, looked a whole lot smoother and more cohesive than ours, controlled LOS. No idea whether Price was in there, likely held him out as we did Hill; but what I'm saying is that Cincy OL looked talented, something DG and his predecessor have been unable to do for 9 years.
to make this OL better. Rather do that then sit back and keep the status quo. Keep doing stuff like this. Most times, this will not work, but once in a while you hit something and this looks like a reasonable gamble. Good job, FO.
time for a guy who was highly rated coming out in 2018, and played in every game in 2019 (half a G). Not sure what happened in 2020. However after watching Larson last night, we desperately need someone at G. Even if he doesn't work there, we "could"put him at C and move out Gates.
Hard to get excited about a guy with Price's track record.
to make this OL better. Rather do that then sit back and keep the status quo. Keep doing stuff like this. Most times, this will not work, but once in a while you hit something and this looks like a reasonable gamble. Good job, FO.
Look, I know I'm sounding like the dick here and this may be a very good trade for us. But that is the same argument Giants fans were using on BBI when Gettleman signed Solder to be the highest paid OL in the NFL. "Something is better than nothing!"
time for a guy who was highly rated coming out in 2018, and played in every game in 2019 (half a G). Not sure what happened in 2020. However after watching Larson last night, we desperately need someone at G. Even if he doesn't work there, we "could"put him at C and move out Gates.
He started 8 games in 2019. He started one last year.
RE: RE: Judge's comment about giving Hill a chance to earn a contract
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
We are on the same page that they knew they weren't going to resign Hill due to cap/positional situation - possibly despite wanting to resign him. Trading Hill was an acceptance of a reality that he was on borrowed time, not his ability.
My point is i'm not so sure it's the same with Price. If they believe in his ability there is certainly positional opportunity here for him. They can get him more time if they want to. They can name him starter if they want to at any of the 3 interior positions and shift others around. Will they? Or is he just a depth pickup?
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
SY, while here, any thoughts on Peart ultimately moving inside to guard? Just worry that he isn't quite adapt at handling the outside, the space out there vs having players on either side of him and letting his size really work for him.
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
to make this OL better. Rather do that then sit back and keep the status quo. Keep doing stuff like this. Most times, this will not work, but once in a while you hit something and this looks like a reasonable gamble. Good job, FO.
Look, I know I'm sounding like the dick here and this may be a very good trade for us. But that is the same argument Giants fans were using on BBI when Gettleman signed Solder to be the highest paid OL in the NFL. "Something is better than nothing!"
That is not often true.
Eric, you are being a negative Nancy. lol Those two situations are nothing alike. This is a solid trade that costs us next to nothing. Solder was paid a ton of money and no other viable player brought in to compete with him.
to make this OL better. Rather do that then sit back and keep the status quo. Keep doing stuff like this. Most times, this will not work, but once in a while you hit something and this looks like a reasonable gamble. Good job, FO.
Look, I know I'm sounding like the dick here and this may be a very good trade for us. But that is the same argument Giants fans were using on BBI when Gettleman signed Solder to be the highest paid OL in the NFL. "Something is better than nothing!"
That is not often true.
Yeah, but we did not sign him for a ridiculous contract, we basically traded BJ Hill for him. That is like comparing apples and oranges. This was a reasonable flier, solider was a deal where you must hit given the resource allocation
I do not think this will be the last OL move. I suspect the waiver wire will be scrutinized and perhaps another trade coming. The Giants have 11 picks(IIRC) in 2022 - plenty of room to find better quality.
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
We are on the same page that they knew they weren't going to resign Hill due to cap/positional situation - possibly despite wanting to resign him. Trading Hill was an acceptance of a reality that he was on borrowed time, not his ability.
My point is i'm not so sure it's the same with Price. If they believe in his ability there is certainly positional opportunity here for him. They can get him more time if they want to. They can name him starter if they want to at any of the 3 interior positions and shift others around. Will they? Or is he just a depth pickup?
I think he is more of play and prove it guy. We don't have huge money tied up in the Ol so ok to spend on a guy if he earns it. To me you are getting a guy who should be moving up in his game vs a retread with declining skills or a never was that you are taking a flyer on.
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
SY, while here, any thoughts on Peart ultimately moving inside to guard? Just worry that he isn't quite adapt at handling the outside, the space out there vs having players on either side of him and letting his size really work for him.
Peart's issues would show up inside as well. I think you have to know there will be growing pains with him this year (if he starts).
He is still really raw looking.
Price is on the last year of his contract, like Hill.
I do not think this will be the last OL move. I suspect the waiver wire will be scrutinized and perhaps another trade coming. The Giants have 11 picks(IIRC) in 2022 - plenty of room to find better quality.
.
I would try to pick up a tackle off the waiver wire now.
They need to improve depth. Can't wait until next year
to improve OLine, very important year for one Daniel Jones!
I am not sitting here saying Price will be a LG savior.
Odds are, he won't be.
Only point I will make right now is that giving up Hill for the hope Price can be a guy is worth the gamble. I like Hill, really liked him coming out of college, but I think the D will be more than fine without him.
The LG spot on this line looks really, really bad.
The Giants are in a very difficult position anyway. Not sure Hill is keeping them from feeling the pain in that scenario. Both guys are difficult to replace.
B.J. could start for many teams in this league. He's a good replacement if those guys were to miss games.
It's easier to find a quality DL than OL these days. Trading a pending FA for quality prospect is a necessary gamble. If Dex or Leo miss time it hurts but if Jones gets killed none of it matters. I have to think the Giants like what they see in Johnson, Moa and even Henry who I thought played pretty well.
I think he is more of play and prove it guy. We don't have huge money tied up in the Ol so ok to spend on a guy if he earns it. To me you are getting a guy who should be moving up in his game vs a retread with declining skills or a never was that you are taking a flyer on.
if they are inserting him directly into the starting lineup it's an endorsement that they feel like he's a starting quality player.
if they aren't and he's just a depth pickup with upside, they traded a guy who they believe has earned more playing time for a guy who still needs to prove it. we'll see but im worried they gave up a better player to sure up a bigger need (that likely should have been better addressed in the offseason).
My point is that a problem is not always solved by simply adding a name.
I've made this same point for years and years, but it often gets lost.
If you draft and OL, and that OL stinks, you didn't really fix the problem. Same with free agency. Same with a trade.
Again, I am hoping for Price to become the player he was expected to be. I trust Sy so I am more optimistic. But Price was a bust on a bad Cincy line.
Ok, but, again, it saying something to just say something. You can't fix in reverse or hindsight. The injury to Lemieux really hurt and the retirements took more help away. You can't just argue they didn't fix it and say anytime they try that it is a mistake.
#1-we knew all along they would be using final cutdown to find some Oline help (VET help). Instead it turns out to be a trade for a guy.
#2- We seem pretty good with Gates and Hernandez and I still believe Thomas will be ok going forward.
#3- we still have options to add help.
#4- too many here are discounting what SB, KG and specifically Kyle Rudolph will do to help this team. Rudolph alone changes the up front dynamic in the running game.
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
SY, while here, any thoughts on Peart ultimately moving inside to guard? Just worry that he isn't quite adapt at handling the outside, the space out there vs having players on either side of him and letting his size really work for him.
Peart's issues would show up inside as well. I think you have to know there will be growing pains with him this year (if he starts).
He is still really raw looking.
.
Agree on Peart, VERY raw looking still.
He's a work in progress.
The starting OL is shaky at best and the backups are trash. Price has a nice pedigree and a lot of people here wanted him in the draft the year he came out.
Price hasn’t lived up to expectations to date but if he had he wouldn’t have been on the block. At least there’s real upside with Price.
Sucks losing quality depth in Hill but I like the move. The OL is in crisis mode (again) and the unit needs to stabilize if this team is going anywhere this year. You don’t win with a roster full of corners and WRs.
Kim Jones
✔
@KimJonesSports
When #NYG traded Jason Pierre-Paul to #Bucs in March 2018, they received 2 draft picks that became B.J. Hill & Kyle Lauletta. It was a salary dump. With today’s trade of Hill, both players are now elsewhere. And JPP is thriving in Tampa.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Did a quick watch of Giants new OL Billy Price
-Great strength to move guys in the run. Has a decent amount of pancakes
-Good athletic ability to move but needs to be better mirroring
-Seemed to be terrible w/ blitz pickup & assignment
-Lunges in pass sets badly. Bad in pass pro
everyone in Tampa was thriving last year they won the SB
Kim Jones
✔
@KimJonesSports
When #NYG traded Jason Pierre-Paul to #Bucs in March 2018, they received 2 draft picks that became B.J. Hill & Kyle Lauletta. It was a salary dump. With today’s trade of Hill, both players are now elsewhere. And JPP is thriving in Tampa.
not quite sure she's right that JPP has been worth his cap #'s though, especially his first 2 years there prior to last when the Bucs D was awful.
He's a JAG and the Giants have younger cheaper higher motor guys that have been in camp with him that will be on the final 53 or the PS. Tomlinson is a good player and the Giants aren't going to miss him either. Good teams find cheap players to do the dirty work.
Anyone who watched the game last night and is upset that the Giants are doing everything they can to find OL help as fast as possible is burying the lead.
Who I view as a top flight offensive line analyst, seems to think the arrow is pointing up on Billy Price and was coming along last year.
Now of course the arrow is up when you’re level of play is so down from where It was when you first broke into the league, but i think this is one of those moves that is worth taking a swing for. Low risk, decent reward.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Did a quick watch of Giants new OL Billy Price
-Great strength to move guys in the run. Has a decent amount of pancakes
-Good athletic ability to move but needs to be better mirroring
-Seemed to be terrible w/ blitz pickup & assignment
-Lunges in pass sets badly. Bad in pass pro
it takes something to get something. If Price is potentially a quality IOL, then we weren't getting him on waivers or for a bag of donuts. B.J. wasn't going to get a second contract so it is a good gamble. Plus WH is a free agent after this year, so if Lemieux gets healthy and comes along and so does Price, that gives them a stronger position for free agency next year.
so what do you want then, to do nothing? We have to take a shot at an upgrade and it usually doesn't come free. Do you not trust that our depth at DL can produce a solid replacement for Hill?
Whether Solder or Flowers or Thomas or whoever worked out and wether you liked the picks and signings or not is pretty irrelevant. We have to keep trying things and this is a fairly low cost way of getting a decent starter if Price is healthy.
JPP was on the books for 15m per year when he was dealt
the Giants got 3 years of Hill at less than 1m per year.
JPP was unquestionably the more productive player over that period of time but you'd think the extra money should be factored into the difference. It was enough to cover adding someone like Martinez. Or Ryan. Or even Bradberry.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Judge's comment about giving Hill a chance to earn a contract
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
We are on the same page that they knew they weren't going to resign Hill due to cap/positional situation - possibly despite wanting to resign him. Trading Hill was an acceptance of a reality that he was on borrowed time, not his ability.
My point is i'm not so sure it's the same with Price. If they believe in his ability there is certainly positional opportunity here for him. They can get him more time if they want to. They can name him starter if they want to at any of the 3 interior positions and shift others around. Will they? Or is he just a depth pickup?
I think he is more of play and prove it guy. We don't have huge money tied up in the Ol so ok to spend on a guy if he earns it. To me you are getting a guy who should be moving up in his game vs a retread with declining skills or a never was that you are taking a flyer on.
If we have cap to spend why did we cut Zeitler in the first place? He is a better Guard than Hernandez, Lemieux, Gates, or Price. Net net we effectively lost Zeitler and Hill for Price and moderate cap relief.
There was a numbers game with the Bengals OL and Price was in a contract year, so…. Board isn’t particularly negative about him. Note the comment about his preseason progress. They also think they got a good player in Hill.
to make this OL better. Rather do that then sit back and keep the status quo. Keep doing stuff like this. Most times, this will not work, but once in a while you hit something and this looks like a reasonable gamble. Good job, FO.
This.
Also, if the Giants get that pick, they have too many for the next draft. (12, I think?). So more trades would be in order, either to move picks for players or move 2022 picks for picks, possibly in future years. Usually if you swap a 2022 pick for a 2023 pick, you move up a round, isn't that the rule of thumb?
He's a JAG and the Giants have younger cheaper higher motor guys that have been in camp with him that will be on the final 53 or the PS. Tomlinson is a good player and the Giants aren't going to miss him either. Good teams find cheap players to do the dirty work.
Anyone who watched the game last night and is upset that the Giants are doing everything they can to find OL help as fast as possible is burying the lead.
.
I am not so sure they won't miss Tomlinson.
Danny Shelton is past his prime, and we'll see on the
other guy they have as well, Johnson.
I wouldn't call Hill a JAG, but his time was going to be
limited here. They certainly can get by without him,
I would agree with that.
Solder and Price...not an apples to apples comparison. It's one thing to sign an OT to a huge contract to fix a problem, completely another thing to add a cheap interior OL to see if he can compete and help us.
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
Solder and Price...not an apples to apples comparison. It's one thing to sign an OT to a huge contract to fix a problem, completely another thing to add a cheap interior OL to see if he can compete and help us.
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
One could argue it's worse. Because instead of cap room, the Giants actually gave up a quality player IF Price doesn't pan out.
Again, I trust Sy here so this looks like a good move if he is right.
But if Price can't play, you got rid of an actual player who can play in this league for someone who can't.
We are trading away depth at one of our stronger units for a marginal player who has been a huge disappointment.
and yet is better than most of what we have at the moment.. Anybody think losing BJ Hill is a huge loss to the team is crazy. He plays a position that can be filled by limited athletes with strength and intelligence. Hill isn't a big time starter for us and we have depth that is cheaper. Our season will not ride on Hill being here or not here but it will on our Oline.
Price looked good. Better than Wiggins / Larsen / Harrison. By a good margin.
I pray that he can be an upgrade to whatever we are planning on rolling out there right now. Larsen and Wiggins both looked bad. I don’t want to move Gates as he’s seemed to find his spot on the line. I hope Price can at least give us average Guard play to help stabilize the interior pocket.
so what do you want then, to do nothing? We have to take a shot at an upgrade and it usually doesn't come free. Do you not trust that our depth at DL can produce a solid replacement for Hill?
Whether Solder or Flowers or Thomas or whoever worked out and wether you liked the picks and signings or not is pretty irrelevant. We have to keep trying things and this is a fairly low cost way of getting a decent starter if Price is healthy.
I was asked this question when we signed Solder. I said it would be better to do nothing. I was called an idiot.
I still contend it would have been better not to sign Solder. He took up a ton of our cap room, didn't make the team noticeably better, and caused cap issues.
I know who and what B.J. Hill. I don't know anything about Price other than he couldn't start on a bad Cincy OL. If he's playing better and he has a future here, great. But right now, this looks like a move a desperate team would make.
Look at it this way. BJ Hill was not being resigned. If Price develops, I think the Giants will absolutely try to retain him, and it most likely can be done at a reasonable cost.
Eh, call it whatever you want. Bottom line is that the Giants are hoping he finally lives up to potential even though there are 3 seasons that seem to indicate otherwise. Sy likes his progress and he spends infinitely more time studying this than I ever will. But Hill actually provided solid minutes where Price pretty much stood on the sideline until someone was injured.
what's your point though, still haven't answered that. Do nothing?
We had 2 options - trade away future picks for an upgrade or trade for a player. Giants chose to trade a player they A. aren't re-signing and B. might not play that much and / or have backups that have solid upside.
Hill being able to play doesn't mean all that much if he isn't playing for us. His snap-count has decreased from 59% to 44% to 35% - other than an injury he's got little value for us right now.
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
Solder and Price...not an apples to apples comparison. It's one thing to sign an OT to a huge contract to fix a problem, completely another thing to add a cheap interior OL to see if he can compete and help us.
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
One could argue it's worse. Because instead of cap room, the Giants actually gave up a quality player IF Price doesn't pan out.
Again, I trust Sy here so this looks like a good move if he is right.
But if Price can't play, you got rid of an actual player who can play in this league for someone who can't.
Very fair, good point.
NYG has more to lose, more to gain here. Will be interesting to see it play out.
trade by any means, but we at least have to come to grips with the fact that Hill is a rotational DL, and a backup on this team. Price is essentially the same thing, except he plays OL. Which would you rather have on THIS roster at this point?
wasn't getting a 2nd contract here, so if you look at it holistically this is a long term move as well.
It sounds to me like he wasn't making the 53-man roster. They're high on the undrafted rookie, Raymond Johnson, and keeping Johnson left no room for Hill. Maybe if Hill had two years left on his deal instead of one, but with Hill under contract for just another year and Johnson with four years of control, they weren't gonna keep Hill; so they threw out the fishing line to first see what they could get in return before giving him up for nothing. If Johnson had torn a ligament in last night's game, maybe they're keeping Hill.
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Did a quick watch of Giants new OL Billy Price
-Great strength to move guys in the run. Has a decent amount of pancakes
-Good athletic ability to move but needs to be better mirroring
-Seemed to be terrible w/ blitz pickup & assignment
-Lunges in pass sets badly. Bad in pass pro
If that's description is accurate it doesn't really solve the problem. It just brings in another Lemieux.
Solder and Price...not an apples to apples comparison. It's one thing to sign an OT to a huge contract to fix a problem, completely another thing to add a cheap interior OL to see if he can compete and help us.
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
One could argue it's worse. Because instead of cap room, the Giants actually gave up a quality player IF Price doesn't pan out.
Again, I trust Sy here so this looks like a good move if he is right.
But if Price can't play, you got rid of an actual player who can play in this league for someone who can't.
Very fair, good point.
NYG has more to lose, more to gain here. Will be interesting to see it play out.
So it's a "high ceiling" "low floor" trade? Price potentially has the higher ceiling, but also the lower floor than Hill.
it means Price was in demand. based on Sy and what others have written it sounds like he has put some improvement on tape. like others I'm not so sure Hill isn't the better player on the field, but I do think they had to do something on the OL and this seems like an interesting move.
before we bury Price let's also remember a few years ago Jamon Brown was claimed off waivers and went on to actually make a pretty decent impact.
like everyone I wish they'd done more in the offseason to address the OL but I like rolling the dice on Price more than stop gaps Looney or Fulton I think.
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
a few years ago the Brows acquired Wyatt Teller before cut down day
so what do you want then, to do nothing? We have to take a shot at an upgrade and it usually doesn't come free. Do you not trust that our depth at DL can produce a solid replacement for Hill?
Whether Solder or Flowers or Thomas or whoever worked out and wether you liked the picks and signings or not is pretty irrelevant. We have to keep trying things and this is a fairly low cost way of getting a decent starter if Price is healthy.
I was asked this question when we signed Solder. I said it would be better to do nothing. I was called an idiot.
I still contend it would have been better not to sign Solder. He took up a ton of our cap room, didn't make the team noticeably better, and caused cap issues.
I know who and what B.J. Hill. I don't know anything about Price other than he couldn't start on a bad Cincy OL. If he's playing better and he has a future here, great. But right now, this looks like a move a desperate team would make.
It sucks because Andrew Norwell was the target and had he agreed to come here the Giants likely would have taken another OL in round 2 instead of Hernandez possibly Braden Smith. Smith could have been the LT with Norwell the LG which would have dramatically altered the OL.
Hill has proven to be an NFL starter while Price has not. I'm not gonna argue that. However, Hill has a skillset that is easy to find, we've been plucking these guys up off the bargain bin, waivers and UDFA (Shelton, A. Johson, R. Johnson) for last few years. OG on the other hand? There aren't a lot of guys out there capable of starting or growing into starting roles out there. You're paying up for that scarcity. So a guy with some pedigree from a bluechip program that typically churns out NFL OL starters seems like a good buy low.
Hill was gone next year regardless of how he performed this year and it doesn't look like there will be much of a drop-off from new guys signed or competing for spots when looking at it for 2021. Even if Price fizzles, it's a good roll of the dice for a team that needs to get lucky there.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
Uh oh, now you're gonna get it.
I agree with you. I don't understand why people instantly started treating Judge as though he were the reincarnation of Vince Lombardi. And I like Judge! He's hardly infallible, though, and I don't see why he should be immune from questions.
Anyhoo.....unless Hernandez and Carter take major steps forward this year, and Barkley stays healthy and can return to his pre-injury ability, that 2018 draft sure is looking like a total disaster
more than 50% of draft picks never make it to 2nd contracts anywhere
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
Just out of curiosity but when did you want him to start winning? Pre-season? So far he has far more than any of teh previous two coaches- YES even the 2016 playoff team as that was a team left over from TC and full of HUGE defensive additions that flamed out quickly after that.
making room for Moa and Johnson. I don't think they wanted to lose them (especially Johnson) and so they shore up a weakness. I have been thinking that BJ HIll was potentially on the cut list. It seems like a good solution even if Price isn't the perfect player. At worst, he is better depth.
We no longer have Tomlinson and Hill who were replaced by Shelton and Johnson.
Also wonder if losing Tomlinson who did a lot of the dirty work on DL that benefitted Williams performance last year affects Williams performance this year.
Having said all that I like adding Price to the OL where we have a serious lack of talent.
Just scattershooting on the run defense
interesting from Rapoport - Price was indeed apparently in demand
a lot of retro active arguments to today's move. Who fucking cares that Flowers failed, what does that have to do with getting Price? How is this a negative? When did BJ Hill become the STUD Dlinemen we will regret not keeping? Besides, how the fuck do you know he was going to be on this team? Maybe we would have traded him for a backup RB or a Te or an edge... he was SURPLUS not indispensable.
He was a star at Ohio State and ends up with the lousy Bengals. I think it was a fair trade; (Hill for Price). Lemieux is a good tough kid, but he's just not ready.
As far as the D-line - Shelton, Moa, Ray Johnson provide decent depth.
Thomas WORRIES me, big-time; 4th over-all playing like that, His feet are better than Ereck Flowers (not saying much), but he seems like he has week hands (even his college coach worried about that, when he was drafted).
We just can't sit around and watch this low-motion train wreck; not if we've got a pile of draft picks to work woth.
I agree - this feels desperate. Doesn't make it a bad trade necessarily, but it feels like we're entering the season with a five alarm fire on the OL.
People here are fond of looking at the past to inform the present - we felt good entering 2003 after the offensive improvement in the latter half of 2002. We entered 2003 with an OL that featured Chris Bober, Wayne Lucier, and Ian Allen. We ended up 4-12 and Fassel got fired.
FWIW ...Price was a 3 yr starter at RG for OSU before switching to C.
Since Hernandez was a lifelong LG before switching to RG this year, it will be interesting to see where Price starts out ... he could be the swing guy at all 3 interior spots. Who would you then keep amongst Harrison, Wiggins and Larsen ?
Since Hernandez was a lifelong LG before switching to RG this year, it will be interesting to see where Price starts out ... he could be the swing guy at all 3 interior spots. Who would you then keep amongst Harrison, Wiggins and Larsen ? Link - ( New Window )
I would keep Harrison, Larsen, and Solder as the backups along with a waiver claim. Larsen has been more impressive than Wiggins this preseason.
this is the exact problem I've had with Giants fans during the Gettleman era. They bitch and complain about a 3rd round drafted player like BJ Hill not becoming good or not living up to the draft status, which yes is a completely acceptable take.
Then, we trade this player to see what we can get from a former first round OL and immediately it's like HEY WHOA what's going on here? BJ Hill is a player who could start for a lot of teams! I like BJ Hill!
No, you don't. You're just infuriated with every single move this front office makes.
I remember when 90% of this board absolutely freaked out over the Leonard Williams trade. Turns out he's one of the best defensive linemen in football now.
Let's just wait and fucking see what happens. But what we DO know, is that BJ Hill is not going to all of a sudden be some dominant force, he doesn't have that type of talent. Price has more talent, and I'd take him over Hill if we are thin at OL due to injuries and poor play.
Who the hell cares - let's see what he has. It can't get much worse and Hill doesn't really add much to this team if we are being honest with ourselves, which a lot of you aren't right now.
anyone gets excited, think about how bad he must be for the Bengals who have a terrible OL to let him go.
I'm usually one of the first to criticize the team, but I'm excited about this trade! Strictly fundamentally, we traded from a position of strength to shore up an area of weakness. And Cincy's relative OL strength notwithstanding, Price was a guy who I had eyes on as a draft prospect.
This is a good move. Whether it works out or not is TBD, but the trade itself is smart, IMO.
Since Hernandez was a lifelong LG before switching to RG this year, it will be interesting to see where Price starts out ... he could be the swing guy at all 3 interior spots. Who would you then keep amongst Harrison, Wiggins and Larsen ? Link - ( New Window )
Harrison if healthy. Wiggins and Larsen have no business on a 53-man roster whatsoever...
We no longer have Tomlinson and Hill who were replaced by Shelton and Johnson.
I know your thought was that perhaps the run D had been degraded, but I actually think your post provides some insight into the NYG thinking. Shelton is an absolutely massive human who has been a solid run plugger and even started for the Pats last SB D I think. Johnson was pretty decent last year. From the run defense side of things I think those 2 kept Hill from gaining much ground on the depth chart for run situations even with Tomlinson leaving.
Now as far as pass rush goes it's hard to say who Hill was competing with for snaps since DTs often come off the field in true pass rush situations. Hill is likely the more active player than Shelton/Johnson but that may have been wasted without more snaps to give them. Or if they intend to utilize more pass rush specialists on passing situations.
I also wonder if perhaps they intend to give Dex/Williams more time off on run downs now that they have Shelton who can really fill a very specialized role there.
I fear an 0-4 start because this offense is not ready.
We all know it.
I could see it happening because the OL is unsettled, and Barkley, KT, and Golladay may not play. Even if they do, they may have a lot of "rust," and not be in "sync" with Jones. So the offense starts slowly and then improves as the season progresses. But we can't overcome our early losses and although we finish "strong," still end up 7-9 and miss the playoffs. Everyone then tries to console themselves by emphasizing the strong finish despite another losing season.
RE: I don't hate the trade, as Hill was clearly on the way out
AKA do you keep trying to fix the weaknesses (at the expense of a strength)...or do you say screw the weaknesses, let them be weak and keep the strengths, strong/get them stronger?
On a team that is clearly feeling the heat, you just can't keep marching out a bottom-5 OL. Do new players fix the issue? Maybe, maybe not. But keeping the personnel the same and hoping for the best isn't a better plan.
I don't really care one way or the other about Hill, frankly
He's a decent run-stuffer, a useful guy in the rotation. I just find it amusing that Gettleman defenders talked him up to no end after his rookie year because of that one game against the Bears, and now many of those same people are shrugging about trading him - "Meh, no big loss".
And, of course, needing to trade for a middling lineman right before the season starts merely punctuate that, four years into Gettleman's tenure, the OL remains a mess.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Your new NY Giant Offensive Line
LT - Thomas
LG - Lemieux/Hernandez
C - Price
RG - Gates
RT - Peart/Solder
championship...
Gates is the center. Price will compete for LG if Lemieux is still hurt come week 1.
.
Hernandez will be the RG, he's been there all thru training camp, don't want to move him two weeks before the season starts.
Don't want to move too many pieces around.
Yeah, like it could upset the perfect harmony developed by the 31st worst OL in the NFL...
.
Whatever, the O Line you presented is not happening.
We can all get sarcastic about it, I am not excited either.
That doesn't change how the organization views things.
If you listen to Judge over the past year, there is nothing set in stone whatsoever with any part of this OL.
He is pulling his hair out trying to figure out who is capable of what and at what position, and is desperately searching some mix of guys that work. And that even goes with the position coach that is in charge of them...
anyone gets excited, think about how bad he must be for the Bengals who have a terrible OL to let him go.
I'm usually one of the first to criticize the team, but I'm excited about this trade! Strictly fundamentally, we traded from a position of strength to shore up an area of weakness. And Cincy's relative OL strength notwithstanding, Price was a guy who I had eyes on as a draft prospect.
This is a good move. Whether it works out or not is TBD, but the trade itself is smart, IMO.
Agreed. This actually seems like a logical attempt to help stabilize a portion of this unstabilized OL.
this is an odd board of fans indeed...
RE: This trade can bring up a football philosophy question:
AKA do you keep trying to fix the weaknesses (at the expense of a strength)...or do you say screw the weaknesses, let them be weak and keep the strengths, strong/get them stronger?
On a team that is clearly feeling the heat, you just can't keep marching out a bottom-5 OL. Do new players fix the issue? Maybe, maybe not. But keeping the personnel the same and hoping for the best isn't a better plan.
Agree BUT too many here are WAY over valuing BJ Hill. We clearly saw young guys who could do what he does and be cheaper and longer term. That is teh PATRIOT way we have all clamored for. The BJ Hill love fest is a bit much by some.
Also, you can't say the Giants do shit for the Oline and the Oline needs help and they poo poo every thing they do. Price is meant to knock off Larsen (who got hurt btw) and possibly Wiggins and insurance for Lemieux. To think we are done adding would be naive at best.
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
He played G at OSU and lately, did play both RG and LG. Either way, he's a young piece they were able to get through surplus at another position. Based on what some others have said, his play has gotten better as he's become more healthy. It's not a risk to me - Hill played 35% snaps last year and I have a feeling Raymond Johnson (and Odenigbo) will engulf that easily.
He played G at OSU and lately, did play both RG and LG. Either way, he's a young piece they were able to get through surplus at another position. Based on what some others have said, his play has gotten better as he's become more healthy. It's not a risk to me - Hill played 35% snaps last year and I have a feeling Raymond Johnson (and Odenigbo) will engulf that easily.
I don't think people are saying he is a center here. He will play left guard (which he did in 2019 for the Bengals).
I don't care about Solder. Why not compare this move to drafting Flowers, or any other player that didn't work out? Its irrelevant.
I did. Above.
I said just because you draft someone, or sign someone in free agency, or trade for someone, it doesn't mean you fixed the problem.
Let's cut to the chase here. The Giants front office isn't very good in evaluating OLs... either in the draft or free agency.
No offense but you are telling us what we already know. Has anyone said LG is now fixed? I know I haven't. I said the upside here is worth it because Hill doesn't play much and the Giants must think they have a solid replacement already on the roster. There doesn't seem to be much risk here.
I have no doubts if the Giants moved on from Judge, he would excel elsewhere. Honestly, that is a fear I have. Judge seems to understand how to get buy in while being very detailed oriented with a clear vision. Can he overcome the incompetence of what the Giants front office has been? I don’t know.
I’ll say this though, nothing is more dysfunctional than running head coaches out every two years. It can’t always be the coaches fault. It likely runs much deeper than that. And it would be a shame if the Giants moved on from Judge only to bring in another head coach with the same shitty front office.
is the only way out of this mess, is to develop the players they've drafted (or now acquired). That's assuming there is enough talent and work ethic to be developed. I think Judge knows this, that's why there are like 53 coaches for the OL.
the Razor's edge to this is that if they don't come along fast enough, another season may be torpedoed and who knows where we will be with the GM, coaching and roster. The pressure is on to field a "competent" line to let the high priced talent function.
The Giants really flourished with the rotation on the DL last year, and Tomlinson and Hill were a big part of that. They accounted for over a thousand snaps of football. This is something to keep an eye on.
He played G at OSU and lately, did play both RG and LG. Either way, he's a young piece they were able to get through surplus at another position. Based on what some others have said, his play has gotten better as he's become more healthy. It's not a risk to me - Hill played 35% snaps last year and I have a feeling Raymond Johnson (and Odenigbo) will engulf that easily.
I don't think people are saying he is a center here. He will play left guard (which he did in 2019 for the Bengals).
Googs has repeatedly claimed he's a C and that Gates should be moved.
is replaceable. The question is whether we should replace him with Price. I agree the trade is to some extent a function of how badly our FO has evaluated OL, but it was also expected. That same FO has made a huge investment in Barkley, Jones, Golladay, Rudolph, etc. Continuing to try and fix the OL is critical to maximizing that investment. It's just difficult to have faith that with so many failures they can find an even competent OL.
After moving on from BJ Hill, 50% of the 2018 & 2019 Giants draft classes are no longer on the roster... 8 of 16 draft picks haven't completed their rookie deals.
And just as much to the point, how does this reflect on DG's Job 1 which was to fix the OL, on which they punted this year? Lemieux being out hurts, but building your OL includes having serviceable depth on the roster. It was plain for all to see that we don't, except for Harrison, imo.
The Giants really flourished with the rotation on the DL last year, and Tomlinson and Hill were a big part of that. They accounted for over a thousand snaps of football. This is something to keep an eye on.
Well, Tomlinson yes. Hill wasn't. The % of snaps played is a tracked stat. He only played 35% of them. 376 total snaps in the season. It's still a question in my mind why he was such a small part of the team last year. BJ hill played 59% of defensive snaps as a rookie, 44% in year two, and a low of 35% in year three.
The Giants put themselves in this situation AGAIN by assuming the draft picks they selected will be the answer AGAIN without and credible insurance behind them AGAIN.
Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, and Hernandez may or may not pan out. But there is no wiggle room again.
They signed Fulton early in free agency. He retired. They signed Looney very late and he retired. Then they were left scrambling for garbage.
How many times have we seen this play out?
Not arguing part of that point with you BUT, you act like it is a 1 for 1. They can't sign everybody and they went after guys at WR - a huge need for us, CB- as our defensive scheme has to have multiple CB's and went to shore up DLine with LW being signed to a huge new deal.
We draft guys and look to develop them. Right now it appears they are developing as we had hoped, though I am not sure we can say that until we see what the final make up is and start game planning specfics.
By your thinking the Giants would have dropped Eric Moore, Jumbo Elliott (people forget he failed horribly at RT), William Roberts etc.. It took time to settle those guys down in the best position and that was BEFORE the age of salary caps and Free Agency.
to slam the front office instead of actually looking at the trade for what it is
Yeah, if Thomas sucks and Peart sucks then we are shit out of luck.
You can’t draft a OT at #4 overall and not give him more than 16 games to develop. You can’t expect Peart to be very solid immediately. These guys need time.
If you aren’t willing to be patient with an extremely young OL, then don’t know what else to tell you. If the first few games go by and Thomas and Peart are still struggling then yes, absolutely sound the alarms.
Some of you are being such little whiny babies about this. They are going to figure it out or they won’t, we will know in short order.
The Giants really flourished with the rotation on the DL last year, and Tomlinson and Hill were a big part of that. They accounted for over a thousand snaps of football. This is something to keep an eye on.
Valid point but Austin Johnson will get a chunk of Tomlinson's snaps and the Giants should have a good idea of how he'll handle the increased workload since he was on the team last year. And they also added Shelton to eat up some of those snaps.
DLaw also only played about 60% of the snaps last season compared to about 75% (150 snap diff) played by LW. Wouldn't surprise me if they up DLaw's workload to closer to 70%.
Hill didn't play much (f you call 35 percent of defensive snaps not "much") because Lawrence and Williams didn't get hurt.
If they got hurt, he would have been the next guy up. And while he would not be Lawrence or Williams, he would have done a decent job. He's a legit NFL player.
My point is we traded a legit NFL player and a conditional draft pick for a guy who the Bengals didn't accept his 5th-year option. They were ready to let him go.
I am simply saying that trading away a known commodity for hope is not a sign of strength.
I could easily see a scenario where Hill is still on the Bengals ins 3 years and Price is out of the NFL.
I hope Price is better than what we have. Sy thinks so.
Right, there's risk. I keep agreeing with you and you keep responding like i'm not, its weird.
However, our strongest unit also has depth, and they likely feel really good about the backups, something we usually get right (polar opposite of the OL). If Hill isn't going to be re-signed anyway what he does in Cincy and how long he's there for is irrelevant.
I agree - this feels desperate. Doesn't make it a bad trade necessarily, but it feels like we're entering the season with a five alarm fire on the OL.
People here are fond of looking at the past to inform the present - we felt good entering 2003 after the offensive improvement in the latter half of 2002. We entered 2003 with an OL that featured Chris Bober, Wayne Lucier, and Ian Allen. We ended up 4-12 and Fassel got fired.
If we are entering the season with a "five alarm fire" on the OL, why is it a bad thing to try and fix it especially with someone who observers like Sy have said have shown improvement this preseason? There are also differences between now and 2003. Lucier was never expected to be the starter in 2003, he was the last man standing. Only 2 of the starting OL from 2002 played a majority of the starts in 2003 (Petitgout and Bober). Rich Seubert got hurt, Mike Rosenthal left in Free Agency, and I believe Jason Whittle was traded. We ended up replacing them with 2 rookies and Ian Allen. This year we are replacing 2 OL with former starters. Not to mention Hernandez was on the team last year and Judge and Solder overlapped in New England. You are not replacing with a pair of rookies and a 2nd year player with 3 games of experience.
It’s not worth your time. Plenty of posters including Eric around here lately are putting words in other posters mouths as if we all think the OL is gravy or something.
We are literally saying that the OL is a huge issue, and bringing in someone like Price to see what he has, whether starter or backup, absolutely cannot hurt.
If the entire point of this to some people is to say “haha, Billy Price! This just SHOWS you how bad the front office has been with OL!” - then great, way to go.
Some of us actually want to find out if the trade works out. Kinda like Leonard Williams and Beckham.
It can hurt. When you give up DL depth, you are hurting your team.
I heard this same shit with you guys with Solder. "We need to sign him... We have no choice... what can it hurt?"
Ok, Eric, now that sound sdumb.. We have depth- other guys that can provide the same type of play. We don't have that on the Oline- either in 5 full starters or their backups.. You can't argue a point just because you feel the Mara's are wrong with all that they have done for the last 6-7 years.. Come on.. BJ fucking Hill... Seriously..
Yes, but what if this is Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers again?
Than that sucks for us. We can't be scared to make moves, that's what Reese did, sat back and just let the team rot. Keep swinging, there's literally nothing else we can do until the players + coaching combo pan out.
Yes, but what if this is Pugh, Richburg, and Flowers again?
But- what is your solution if you don't try to do something? Stand there adn whine about it? I don't know if Thomas will develop into a big time T but, I know it is too soon to say that. I don't know if Peart will ever be the guy BUT, I know it is too soon to say he won't. Price is a nice get right now for our needs. Is he a superstar- not now but honestly, if he can develop for us and just be a solid week and week out guy that knows his assignments and plays smart then that is more than half the battle.
"Giants fans are so hungry for positivity with OL play that this has already gotten blown out of proportion. I think its simple..watch each year of his career + the improvement at the end of last season/this preseason is evident. That's about the extent of what I'm saying."
And get in line for Raymond Johnson III and likely Odenigbo to replace those snaps from Hill (and in pass rush downs).
I’ve got to think he will be plugged in at LG. Can’t see them moving Gates or Hernandez around this late. If Lemieux can beat him out then so were Gates and Hernandez. If not we’ve upgraded the line. If so we’ve upgraded the depth.
As far as Hill I think that Johnson has supplanted him as the rotational DE. Moa”s emergence sealed the deal. Two promising rookie DL. Nice finds.
That is very concerning, especially given the first two teams the Giants face have very strong edge rushers. It's hard to imagine what we saw yesterday getting fixed in two weeks without a preseason game or scrimmage against another team.
The team made a move to bring in another body on the OL. It sounds like the Giants potentially gave up a better player who provided solid DL depth / rotation for need due to lack of skills / depth on the OL. Just as drafting for need instead of BPA hurts a team in the long term, so does a trade for need.
As others have said; this is a calculated risk. If Price proves to be an upgrade, especially if he ends up starting AND if Williams and Lawrence stay healthy, it works out. If Price is JAG and Hill ends up shining in Cincinnati, we'll hear the "boo birds" on BBI.
Overall, I'm OK with move because of my confidence that Graham will able to figure things out on defense without Hill.
Eric are you seriously arguing that we shouldn’t try and find better options along the OL? And you seriously are arguing that BJ Hill is not expendable?
Lemieux is hurt and we have basically don’t have a ton of options at LG for the time being.
If we sat back and did nothing, you’d be the first guy to criticize DG and front office for sitting on their hands thinking the OL would be fine even through injuries. You would.
See, that is exactly what I am arguing too. Bj Hill's presence has amounted to how many wins over the last 3 years? You can't tell me him being off the team is such a loss that if we have an injury or two to our Dline we are in huge trouble without him. I would counter that argument that Price being here potentially (POTENTIALLY) helps plug a hole, a gaping hole, we have already.. Whether that hole is as a starter or as a backup either way it is a hole we are trying to plug. If he plays up to the expectations people had when he was drafted and or just plays up to the way he finished last year that is an improvement over all the options we have right now.
Any other argument that uses the loss of Hill as a reason not to do this is disingenuous at best.
like he plateaued and can be replaced by Ray Jay and / or others. Sure this was a trade of desperate need but I think it was a fair trade all around. Also, it wouldn’t surprise me to see another OL acquired before end of day tomorrow,
they draft thomas, peart, hernandez, and lemieux to "fix the OL". you could make a strong case that all 3 stink
they draft DBs in adbundance and CONSTANTLY. 3 of the starters are free agents (Bradbury, Jackson, Love). Peppers, the other starter was acquired via trade. the only really useful DBs out of all the draft picks they invested are McKinney (who we have yet to really see play) and Love, the #4 safety on this team
they can't evaluate talent in the draft AT ANY POSITION. this is not an OL only issue. their drafts are utter fucking failures plan and simple
RE: I’m an NCSt fan and loved it when BJ Hill was drafted ...but it looks
like he plateaued and can be replaced by Ray Jay and / or others. Sure this was a trade of desperate need but I think it was a fair trade all around. Also, it wouldn’t surprise me to see another OL acquired before end of day tomorrow,
You can be sure we are scanning the waiver wire on Tuesday. I wouldn't be shocked if we signed two players who were cut.
they draft thomas, peart, hernandez, and lemieux to "fix the OL". you could make a strong case that all 3 stink
they draft DBs in adbundance and CONSTANTLY. 3 of the starters are free agents (Bradbury, Jackson, Love). Peppers, the other starter was acquired via trade. the only really useful DBs out of all the draft picks they invested are McKinney (who we have yet to really see play) and Love, the #4 safety on this team
they can't evaluate talent in the draft AT ANY POSITION. this is not an OL only issue. their drafts are utter fucking failures plan and simple
my brain isn't working and i had numerous typos in that post but i think you all understand what i was saying
Is the value of Hill.
I don't see Hill as a big rotation piece with the talent on the D-line which made him expendable.
So you trade him for a piece with some upside and can be a backup at multiple spots on the O-line.
I don't value either player very highly so it's a wash
Nothing Earth shattering
if we wanted a better OL player we should have traded Lawrence or LW. Let's be honest. Frankly, that would have been the better gambit because I think we have DL depth and I continue to trust Graham's ability to coach his players and get them to execute his scheme.
in the modern era with the salary cap. You're always going to have to "rob Peter to pay Paul" so to speak within your own roster, as long as there is a salary cap.
They are trading from a position of perceived strength for a position of perceived weakness. Is it a calculated gamble? Sure. But it's not "do something" just to do it.
B.J. Hill has little to no role here in the short term and no salary cap resources for him beyond that. He was worth something to them right now in the form of a trade chip and little more. If they waited, even that value diminishes.
I was thinking that, but only to the extent that if one of our Gs was struggling, he goes to C and Gates to G. If he can still anchor like in Sys write up that would reduce the middle D rushes that get to DJ, maybe long enough to complete a pass.
It's looking more and more like we will cluster draft o-linemen in
everyone jumps down their keyboard and says EXCUSES HERE THEY COME.....no, that is NOT what i am saying. I am saying if they still aren't coming together first few weeks of the season, yes, absolutely, we are likely in major trouble. Peart has barely played in the league, Thomas played all 16 games as a rookie, hopefully he gets his act together and plays a lot better this season. And honestly, who's to say that he won't? He looked good earlier in preseason, he had a bad night against the Pats. It happened, let's get it corrected. I am more concerned about Peart, him being a 3rd round pick and not playing a lot last year, the learning curve is a lot higher for him. But they drafted him, they saw something, so let's see it.
But let's give them a few games to see how they've progressed. Lemieux being hurt obviously doesn't help things. But can we stop acting like this is the same line we've had for a decade.
I was thinking that, but only to the extent that if one of our Gs was struggling, he goes to C and Gates to G. If he can still anchor like in Sys write up that would reduce the middle D rushes that get to DJ, maybe long enough to complete a pass.
I have not heard that Judge was ever varying things with Gates outside of the interior 3 spots...
Hopefully Price becomes a valued member of this team.
But those minimizing the loss of Hill will feel differently if Lawrence or Leonard tear their ACL. And shit like that happens.
I like Johnson and Moa...I've said that all preseason. But they are still unknowns.
Fair point Eric, I think its easier to swallow if/when you consider Hill wasn't making this team over Ray Johnson/Moa. If you have other info or your think Hill would still be on roster, I get your point and its well made.
The Giants really flourished with the rotation on the DL last year, and Tomlinson and Hill were a big part of that. They accounted for over a thousand snaps of football. This is something to keep an eye on.
Well, Tomlinson yes. Hill wasn't. The % of snaps played is a tracked stat. He only played 35% of them. 376 total snaps in the season. It's still a question in my mind why he was such a small part of the team last year. BJ hill played 59% of defensive snaps as a rookie, 44% in year two, and a low of 35% in year three.
Seems like he was trending out anyway.
Tomlinson, who played 658 snaps, for the record.
Oh for sure. I’m just saying the 4th and 5th guy from last year’s rotation are now replaced.
I think there’s a big step down form Tomlinson > Shelton, and Hill > Moa?
have stated Thomas looks better this year. Are we just going to assume they are all wrong? He had a bad game. He adjusted after that rough quarter. Let's have the discussion about Thomas if he struggles in a game that actually matters.
RE: I don't hate the trade, as Hill was clearly on the way out
but this front office does still stink at evaluating OL until proven otherwise.
I don't know how much more leash SHOULD be given 'until proven otherwise'. It has been on ongoing s..tshow.
The cherry on top being its statement, in effect, 'we're good with where our OL is now', during draft* and pre-season. (*Some guys we liked just weren't there when we picked. Maybe you picked the wrong guys.)
Even the most DL starved team isn't trading an actual starting OL for Hill. A former top prospect that may have had the light finally come on is a decent risk.
Exactly! For me, this is the first real step to replacing the losses of Fulton and Looney. Kenny Wiggins and Ted F'ing Larson are stop gaps. 3.5 years ago Price was a first round draft selection. Some are saying that he has played very well this summer under the Bengals new OL coach. We have depth on the DL, and I really think they want a spot for RJ or Moa. This makes sense to me.
Hopefully Price becomes a valued member of this team.
But those minimizing the loss of Hill will feel differently if Lawrence or Leonard tear their ACL. And shit like that happens.
I like Johnson and Moa...I've said that all preseason. But they are still unknowns.
.
Eric, how much do you think you are going to get for a player who was a 3rd Rd. pick, and has lost significant
playing time the last two years (whatever the reasoning).
That means he hasn't been putting much on film recently.
With their current situation on the O Line, they had to do something to at the very least, bring in some depth.
We'll see how it develops from here.
I still think they should scour the waiver wire like scavengers myself, regarding this O Line.
it was a preseason game. They had a bad night. If they are playing that way against Denver, yes, let's have that discussion about improvement.
Last I checked, preseason games don't mean dick. They matter less than just about anything in the entire sport. Teams aren't even playing their starters at all anymore.
Preseason games should have been something much more for Judge and this offense. They should used more aggressively to get the offense live reps. Playing in an actual stadium with refs, a game clock, a play clock, fans, etc is vastly reflects a real game more than these fake games with joint scrimmages.
I like Judge, but I don't like this approach he took here...
no. i'm sorry, but no. the point of preseason is to get out of it without any injuries. Which is why it's basically a bona fide joke now. Nobody plays.
And not for nothing, the first unit OL played plenty during this preseason. Correct me if I'm wrong but they played into the second quarter in week 1 and played the entire half Sunday. Plus the joint practices. Could they have played another quarter? Sure. Chose to end on a good note with the last TD drive, can't fault Judge for that.
RE: RE: I don't hate the trade, as Hill was clearly on the way out
but this front office does still stink at evaluating OL until proven otherwise.
I don't know how much more leash SHOULD be given 'until proven otherwise'. It has been on ongoing s..tshow.
The cherry on top being its statement, in effect, 'we're good with where our OL is now', during draft* and pre-season. (*Some guys we liked just weren't there when we picked. Maybe you picked the wrong guys.)
It's maddening, here's hoping it begins to click really soon. All over the roster, we need it start clicking.
everyone jumps down their keyboard and says EXCUSES HERE THEY COME.....no, that is NOT what i am saying. I am saying if they still aren't coming together first few weeks of the season, yes, absolutely, we are likely in major trouble. Peart has barely played in the league, Thomas played all 16 games as a rookie, hopefully he gets his act together and plays a lot better this season. And honestly, who's to say that he won't? He looked good earlier in preseason, he had a bad night against the Pats. It happened, let's get it corrected. I am more concerned about Peart, him being a 3rd round pick and not playing a lot last year, the learning curve is a lot higher for him. But they drafted him, they saw something, so let's see it.
But let's give them a few games to see how they've progressed. Lemieux being hurt obviously doesn't help things. But can we stop acting like this is the same line we've had for a decade.
I typically am of the same mindset. But year after year, game after game its the same thing. Lets wait and see. We pick 1st round OL and wait and 3 years go by and they're no better. We add a top FA and he immediately regresses. We trade for a decent guard and he's meh so we let him walk and replace him with a 5th rounder who's now injured. Its just non-stop with this line. Its tiresome. We trade a proven commodity for one that seems to be on the downtrend. Maybe he's good,but we haven't had a great track record of 'developing' OL. And unless the preseason has been a TOTAL fluke it seems as though that trend continues.
Everything the Giants have done depends on them having a servicable OL to make sure Jones has time and Barkley has some room to run. Everything they have done to add weapons means jack shit if the OL stinks. If this trade gives them a little breathing room...then it's probably a good trade.
Q: Why didn’t (Defensive Lineman) B.J. Hill play last night?
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
no. i'm sorry, but no. the point of preseason is to get out of it without any injuries. Which is why it's basically a bona fide joke now. Nobody plays.
And not for nothing, the first unit OL played plenty during this preseason. Correct me if I'm wrong but they played into the second quarter in week 1 and played the entire half Sunday. Plus the joint practices. Could they have played another quarter? Sure. Chose to end on a good note with the last TD drive, can't fault Judge for that.
The Pats have played their starters almost every game. When the Belichick starts doing something that is against the conventional wisdom, the league should pay attention.
We just disagree. To me, this offense and Jones have done NOTHING from the past to give them the benefit of the doubt of not playing to avoid injury...
Q: Why didn’t (Defensive Lineman) B.J. Hill play last night?
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
He's telling us there were less reps and no starter money being carved out for Hill. It was time to make a move if they wanted an asset in return, and not wait for a late comp pick.
The Giants put themselves in this situation AGAIN by assuming the draft picks they selected will be the answer AGAIN without and credible insurance behind them AGAIN.
I personally have never seen the Giants have to newly signed veteran guards retire in training camp.. it’s not like they didn’t try to address having depth.. I actually thought signing Fulton was a good signing till he retired
Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, and Hernandez may or may not pan out. But there is no wiggle room again.
They signed Fulton early in free agency. He retired. They signed Looney very late and he retired. Then they were left scrambling for garbage.
Q: Why didn’t (Defensive Lineman) B.J. Hill play last night?
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
Yeah, I agree with Eric. We traded for a position of need, but in the vacuum of player X for Player Y, we gave up the better player and didn't get equal return back. Which to me, looks like desperation.
BJ Hill is at the very least a 3rd DE/DT that will stick around for a few more years and contribute. Billy Price is... bad. Maybe worse than what we have. If he doesn't have a colossal turnaround this year, he may be out of the league by next season.
We didn't need to make this trade and overall I think a model of giving up better players for worse players won't win you any games.
Outside of the Leonard Williams trade, Gettleman keeps goofing on trades. JPP for a 3rd, who became Hill who became Price seems silly now. I'm in the "If Gettleman is doing it, it can't be right" camp after he took Thomas last year.
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
I've been looking for a place to say exactly that. Judge talks the talk, he needs to start walking the walk.
Q: Why didn’t (Defensive Lineman) B.J. Hill play last night?
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
.
I can read Judge throwing bouquets at Hill as he is leaving the premises. It doesn't mean he is a starter in this league.
They respected how he carried himself here,
the rest is up to Hill to show his new team what he can do.
If he does well enough, them maybe someone will pay him.
Kim Jones
✔
@KimJonesSports
When #NYG traded Jason Pierre-Paul to #Bucs in March 2018, they received 2 draft picks that became B.J. Hill & Kyle Lauletta. It was a salary dump. With today’s trade of Hill, both players are now elsewhere. And JPP is thriving in Tampa.
FO angry about the fireworks incident, and owning the recuperation, plus the salary.
JPP got to be back home, and near his kid, and fortunate enough to be on a young talented D to thrive to a ring.
Outside of the Leonard Williams trade, Gettleman keeps goofing on trades. JPP for a 3rd, who became Hill who became Price seems silly now. I'm in the "If Gettleman is doing it, it can't be right" camp after he took Thomas last year.
DG keeps goofing on trades? JPP had to go. CAP hit was too high for production, and he was not playing well, besides being a twit. Hill played for three years and brought back another player prior to losing him to to FA for nothing or coughing up a second contract.
Not all trades need to be major victories - they should work for both teams.
But he's also saying there was a lot of interest in B.J. Hill around the NFL.
Carson53 just argued that there would not be much interest in him.
.
Not what I said, I was saying how much do you think
you would get for him... as in what type of return.
You were saying earlier, you wish the Giants could have got MORE for Hill, that was my point.
Please don't words in my mouth.
sites. It appears that he has dealt with his share of injuries in the last few years, and last season filled in at Guard in a bunch of games when needed but his only start was at Center. A start in which things went pretty well for their OL.
Cincy didn't pick up that option because it was going to be $10M+ and it was never going to happen with his injury history and the team having cheaper fall back options at Center.
Well Mr. Price, welcome to the NY Giant Offensive Line unit. Please help.
No, unless one of the other guys got seriously hurt.
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
This doesn't mean that they had a better off though. He might have had a lot of calls with offers of a 6th or 7th rounder pick, which maybe you'd rather have but I'm OK with them rolling the dice on Oline.
No, unless one of the other guys got seriously hurt.
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
That is a good thing. So they traded him for a guy they thought could be the most help at the position of most need. "Lots of interest" doesn't mean high quality. Means they got inquiries and BJ Hill was the one asked about. Other teams knew the Giants had a pretty nice mix at DL. The Giants obviously felt what they had at a cheaper salary was as good in a younger player(s).
I would hope we could get a guy who started more than one game in 2020, and wasn't on his way out of a team with an OL as bad as ours.
.
Why don't we just wait and see what happens, geez.
Calm down man, you are awfully excited about this player.
I'm perfect calm. This all started when I agreed with Red Dog. I'm simply defending my position.
You seem to be the one getting bent out of shape.
Don't project.
.
When you say I said something, and it's untrue, I just told you not to put words in my mouth.
I never said there was no interest in Hill, go find that on here...
I am calm, but you need to read the post a little better.
Too much discussion about a backup DL for a backup OL.
As I said, we'll see how it develops. I'm out.
No, unless one of the other guys got seriously hurt.
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
But Eric, what makes you think they didn’t take the deal they felt was best given the interest they sorted through?
They got back a former 1st round draft pick who didn’t work out in his first stint with the team that drafted him. What more could you possibly think we were getting out of B.J. Hill? Sy seems to think the reward is there for this deal. Let’s see.
If you’re going to take fliers on guys as part of trades in the NFL you may as well look at the guys who were former 1st round picks. You’re likely getting the best odds to find a player who can turn the light on and become a factor. Gettleman was mocked for his comments on Peppers being a former 1st as a throw in in the Beckham deal. I don’t hear many people making fun of that aspect of that trade now.
We gave a starting quality defensively lineman for another team’s junk. SMH.
And if he was released tomorrow, extremely likely he would not end up with the Giants, considering other interest in him. So, obviously, the Giants valued him enough not to take that chance and to give a significant asset for him. Whether that valuation was correct, that's TBD
you have to factor in position scarcity. right now OL play is awful around he league and there aren't enough good players. like it or not OL are considered a better commodity than Hill-type players. Price is a former first round talent who struggled with injuries and a bad coaching situation early on. He started to put his career back on track last year and put up good tape this preseason. in a league that is starving for OL play, i can see why he's a hotter commodity on the trade market than his career thus far would suggest.
you have to factor in position scarcity. right now OL play is awful around he league and there aren't enough good players. like it or not OL are considered a better commodity than Hill-type players. Price is a former first round talent who struggled with injuries and a bad coaching situation early on. He started to put his career back on track last year and put up good tape this preseason. in a league that is starving for OL play, i can see why he's a hotter commodity on the trade market than his career thus far would suggest.
Agreed. The fact that Price would generate that much interest is an indication of the poor state of OL play around the league.
then they do other positions. If a LB is giving you shit play, it isn't as noticeable sitting at home on your couch. Guy gets mowed over for a 6 yard gain, it becomes whatever. Everyone, however, sees you whiff on a block leading to a loss.
It's a good move, but man it's hard to get excited after seeing our tackles yesterday.
can you imagine if we didn't have him now to spell/replace Thomas and especially Peart?
Really? Did you see something last night with Solder's game that makes you feel good if he has to play?
I didn't particularly notice him last night, which is a good thing. I sure noticed Peart and Thomas. Right now, other than Gates and maybe Hernandez, there's no one on this OL who makes me feel good. But I'd sure rather have Solder to pub in, rather than Barton or Slade.
can you imagine if we didn't have him now to spell/replace Thomas and especially Peart?
Really? Did you see something last night with Solder's game that makes you feel good if he has to play?
I didn't particularly notice him last night, which is a good thing. I sure noticed Peart and Thomas. Right now, other than Gates and maybe Hernandez, there's no one on this OL who makes me feel good. But I'd sure rather have Solder to pub in, rather than Barton or Slade.
He struggled allowing pressure as well. But I do agree with your comments above as to the other alternatives.
I really even care if Price becomes a starter. He’s more useful to this team as an adequate backup if he can be that, than Hill is to our roster. We just started some guy named Ted Larsen at left guard.
Gates is entrenched at the starting OC spot, no question in my eyes.
But we have seen the backup OC spot really hurt this team over the past 5-6 years (still never knew why Pulley had a job in the NFL).
The backup OCs were terrible this preseason. Thus, this provides better depth at that spot AND I think Gates could swing out to tackle if a couple injuries arise out there. Remember, he was a solid RT 2 years ago.
Price gives this team depth options along the OL, better than what they had yesterday. Take a look around the league every year and you will see injured OLs just destroying an offense.
Out of 32 NFL teams where do you think the Bengals offensive line
If you take Judge at his word, and believe Hill is a starting type player, this is a rough outcome. Billy Price is a draft bust, who was sent to the bench by an UDFA.
If you look at reality, the Giants viewed Hill as a bottom of the rotation player whose snaps declined as the year went on.
I think a number of us overrated Hill and Judge is being extremely complimentary of Hill out of respect and professional courtesy.
Absolutely, and this goes both ways. People at loggerheads over whether the Giants screwed themselves have to also address the possibility that BJ Hill might have been a cut tomorrow, just as many argue Price is a bust who would be cut.
Look at it this way: If both were cut, Cincy claims would come top of the pack and slam dunk to take Hill, a far better shot at Hill than the Giants would have at Price because of where Giants slot in. That being the case, seems easy to see why the Giants make this deal, and Bengals obviously coveted Hill.
Gates is entrenched at the starting OC spot, no question in my eyes.
But we have seen the backup OC spot really hurt this team over the past 5-6 years (still never knew why Pulley had a job in the NFL).
The backup OCs were terrible this preseason. Thus, this provides better depth at that spot AND I think Gates could swing out to tackle if a couple injuries arise out there. Remember, he was a solid RT 2 years ago.
Price gives this team depth options along the OL, better than what they had yesterday. Take a look around the league every year and you will see injured OLs just destroying an offense.
You really do need to stop making sense. People will have to stop arguing.
Gates is entrenched at the starting OC spot, no question in my eyes.
But we have seen the backup OC spot really hurt this team over the past 5-6 years (still never knew why Pulley had a job in the NFL).
The backup OCs were terrible this preseason. Thus, this provides better depth at that spot AND I think Gates could swing out to tackle if a couple injuries arise out there. Remember, he was a solid RT 2 years ago.
Price gives this team depth options along the OL, better than what they had yesterday. Take a look around the league every year and you will see injured OLs just destroying an offense.
I've been seeing here repeatedly that Harrison has been playing pretty well at back-up OC. I guess you don't think so
No one's whining yet over the loss of a conditional 7th round pick.
we just got one for Santoso, so I can't kick
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
✔
@art_stapleton
Joe Judge: B.J. Hill will be part of a trade.
@giantswfan
#Giants #Judge - says raymond johnson has some ability and can develop...has potential for an NFL career
Against the Washington Football Team, Price finished with a solid 76.4 pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He was part of a starting o-line that held the opposing d-line starters, all first round picks, to zero pressures. That’s a big deal considering the talent on Washington’s defensive line.
Billy Price has his confidence back - ( New Window )
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Judge says B.J. Hill deserves a chance to play & earn a second contract somewhere.
Judge says Evan Engram still has to see a doctor to measure the severity of his injury.
He says Giants are going to get Darius Slayton on the field this week and see how his foot/ankle react
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Well, there it is. Giants trade for Billy Price, a center and guard from the Bengals, former 1st round pick. As we've been telling you all camp: guards, guards, guards #Giants
Grade: 80
Strong Points:
-Dependable snap to snap, week to week, month to month
-Smart and savvy, like an extra coach on the field
-Good initial punch and can usually keep his hands locked inside
Weak Points
-Struggles when initially beat, lacks the catch up quickness
-Doesn’t get enough separation with his upper body
-Lateral movement will be a struggle against speed
Summary:
Fifth year senior. Went on to start every game of his career (50+) at both guard and center. Probably can play either in the NFL but I think his best spot is OC. After all those consecutive starts, Price went and tore his pec during the Bench Press at the combine. Not a very quick injury to come back from but he should be ready sometime in August. It can hamper his rookie year, as he may need time to build himself back up. Price is a little short on athletic talent, but he is so savvy and understanding of where he needs to be. There are holes that can be exposed, but you know he can at least anchor against any bull rush and you know he will be an extra coach on the field. I don’t see a star, but I see a guy that will bring the same, solid level of play week in, week out.
NFL Comparison: Ryan Jensen / TB
Link - ( New Window )
$1.7M was from his prorated bonus. Only $2.1M cap hit for Giants. Slight net savings by moving Hill for him.
and Gates to Right Tackle?
Just a thought.
That neutrality may have allowed the trade to go through. Good move although I’m sure Price has been underwhelming.
Hard to say but Price did play some guard last year in the limited games he played
Quote:
is north of $3.7M ... wonder if he's actually got NFL starter ability.
$1.7M was from his prorated bonus. Only $2.1M cap hit for Giants. Slight net savings by moving Hill for him.
Spotrac has $3.7M under cap hit.
and Gates to Right Tackle?
Just a thought.
I wouldn't move Gates. He's our best OL and has been working with Jones all camp.
We also have a gaping hole at LG if Lemiuex can't go (and maybe even if he can go).
for starting Center position?
I'd be surprised. Center is a very cerebral position. My guess is guard, which is fine. Harrison remains as the backup center.
Either Price/Harrison is the new starting LG because the other prospects are bad or Gates is moving to guard and Harrison and Price will battle for starting center.
Hill was a solid backup but deserves a starting shot.
So he does have experience at all three IOL spots. At best he can compete for a starting G spot. At worst, he can back-up all three spots (and may be the top back-up at all three).
That news doesn't sound good on Engram.
Quote:
In comment 15346556 JonC said:
Quote:
is north of $3.7M ... wonder if he's actually got NFL starter ability.
$1.7M was from his prorated bonus. Only $2.1M cap hit for Giants. Slight net savings by moving Hill for him.
Spotrac has $3.7M under cap hit.
Bengals are on the hook for the bonus portion ($1.7M). Giants assume the base salary (~$2.1M).
For Hill, the reverse is true. His remaining bonus counts against the Giants cap and his base is against the Bengals cap. The money is basically a push ($100K cap savings for Giants).
Duggan is our best beat, and why I think KT suffered a hamstring injury and will probably be out there opening day.
hard to believe they may be entering another season with an unsettled OL.
hard to believe they may be entering another season with an unsettled OL.
Sounds like Price has played as much OG in the NFL as OC. Leave Gates in the middle.
Hahaha. Thread winner.
On a related note. Does this now mean the Saints 2nd round pick we get will turn into a 1st rounder next year?!?
Ugh.
Oh, well, Price has got to be some sort of upgrade.
I think.
ps YANKEE28 -- you've got to post more often! Your stuff is always interesting. Loved your write-up on Trey Smith!
Price is a major flop in the NFL to date.
As much as the GIANTS need OL help, I'm not sure I like this deal at all.
Quote:
Another Center, interesting. I wonder what their plans are? Should be interesting.
Either Price/Harrison is the new starting LG because the other prospects are bad or Gates is moving to guard and Harrison and Price will battle for starting center.
Hill was a solid backup but deserves a starting shot.
For sure. Now we have 3 guys who are decent centers, and I'm guessing decent guards. I bet that's why they put Larsen in at LG with the 1's to see what he had (which was obviously not much). Larsen's a goner as I'm sure is Wiggins. Slade definitely on the bubble, and this may cast him aside now as well. I wonder though if they are considering moving Gates out to LG at some point?
Price is a major flop in the NFL to date.
As much as the GIANTS need OL help, I'm not sure I like this deal at all.
Agree.
The only way he doesn't make onto THIS OL roster is if he retires in the next few days...
I thought Hill was a pretty good player who could start for some teams. We now also lose a potential comp pick. Hopefully this OL takes well to a change in scenery.
I thought Hill was a pretty good player who could start for some teams. We now also lose a potential comp pick. Hopefully this OL takes well to a change in scenery.
Price will be a FA after this season, so there's still a chance for a comp pick. If he looks solid starting, he can get overpaid just due to the dearth of OL around the league.
Quote:
In comment 15346567 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15346556 JonC said:
Quote:
is north of $3.7M ... wonder if he's actually got NFL starter ability.
$1.7M was from his prorated bonus. Only $2.1M cap hit for Giants. Slight net savings by moving Hill for him.
Spotrac has $3.7M under cap hit.
Bengals are on the hook for the bonus portion ($1.7M). Giants assume the base salary (~$2.1M).
For Hill, the reverse is true. His remaining bonus counts against the Giants cap and his base is against the Bengals cap. The money is basically a push ($100K cap savings for Giants).
Got it, thanks. I laugh at myself because while I smoked Calculus in college I scored a B in Accounting.
This seems to be a big vote of confidence for Johnson and/or Moa.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
OL is also valued more / will cost more than DL at this point of the season - regardless of how good the players are in a vacuum
I saw Larsen getting pushed back in the pocket last night,
frankly that guy sucks. Where did he come from?
That guy can't be the backup at LG, just can't be.
After watching that, maybe that precipitated this move for Price? Hill was a 3rd Rd. pick, who they liked his rookie year too.
I think Price only missed games as a rookie with a foot injury. He doesn't appear to have been hurt in 2019 and 2020.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
Just look at Flowers. Not that he's a good player now, but he's developed into a serviceable OG.
Quote:
has definitely done a lot more than Price so far, but Price has been injured. He is now healthy, and apparently has looked very good this preseason, including against the starters for the WFT. As others have noted, we likely weren't resigning Hill, and DL is one of the few position groups where we have depth. Good luck to B.J.
I think Price only missed games as a rookie with a foot injury. He doesn't appear to have been hurt in 2019 and 2020.
Sy said that he tore his pec at the combine, but I'm not sure how that affected his rookie year. He was still a first round pick.
Quote:
Hill is a pretty good DL who could start for quite a few teams.
Price is a major flop in the NFL to date.
As much as the GIANTS need OL help, I'm not sure I like this deal at all.
Agree.
Trading a player who only played 34% of the defensive snaps (compared to 73% for Leonard Williams) to get much needed OL help seems like a good deal to me, even if Price has underachieved. The alternative was having Hill on the bench in spot relief duty for Williams.
If the last preseason game showed anything it's how much OL help they need. The Giants are buyers here and aren't going to get a great deal.
Quote:
Price was highly touted coming out of college, has some physical ability and is at a position of need. People keep saying "How bad can he be if he couldn't start for the Bengals" but remember, bad teams misuse players, mis-evaluate players and sometimes outright cut/trade guys they shouldn't. So maybe we can get more out of him than The Bengals could.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
Just look at Flowers. Not that he's a good player now, but he's developed into a serviceable OG.
Funny thing is, he might get dropped by Washington and he will get picked up by somebody who needs a guard.
hard to believe they may be entering another season with an unsettled OL.
Aug 30...coaches have some time to see if Price can handle the starting Center gig, or at least start working him in for a future start down the road.
Fortunately (or unfortunately), Gates versatility may be one of the only strengths across this entire starting Offensive Line. If Price can hold down Center, Gates can upgrade a Guard spot AND help support one of those weak-ass Tackles we witnessed last evening.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Quote:
Price was highly touted coming out of college, has some physical ability and is at a position of need. People keep saying "How bad can he be if he couldn't start for the Bengals" but remember, bad teams misuse players, mis-evaluate players and sometimes outright cut/trade guys they shouldn't. So maybe we can get more out of him than The Bengals could.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
Just look at Flowers. Not that he's a good player now, but he's developed into a serviceable OG.
Hopefully with this new coaching staff we've flipped from the team that ruins these guys to the one that resurrects them, but if Price plays at the "serviceable OG" level this year the trade is a win just based on how thin we are there.
of getting offensive lineman to reach their full potential.
And Billy Price won the Rimington Trophy in college, so I think we got a steal.
Link - ( New Window )
Was about to post the same.
Brandon Thorn
@BrandonThornNFL
·
24m
You can tell which people watched Price play at the end of last season + this preseason and those who are going off of "grades" from 2+ years ago.
Brandon Thorn
@BrandonThornNFL
·
4m
Reasonable deal from both sides, especially w/Price's recent trajectory heading up. People speak on guys every year as good/bad when it's far more nuanced. Every year players labeled "good/bad" become shift the opposite direction. Development is rarely linear! Situation matters
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
If we don't, bad trade, if we do, it could be a big boost to our offense. Gamble worth taking.
How dare you be a voice of reason during the doom and gloom after last nights meaningless game!
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Agreed.
that's comforting - Thorn is a good analyst.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
I do recall there was a lot of talk when
he was coming out, as was previously mentioned on the thread.
I do recall there was a lot of talk when
he was coming out, as was previously mentioned on the thread.
Ohio St
Look, I know I'm sounding like the dick here and this may be a very good trade for us. But that is the same argument Giants fans were using on BBI when Gettleman signed Solder to be the highest paid OL in the NFL. "Something is better than nothing!"
That is not often true.
He started 8 games in 2019. He started one last year.
Quote:
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
We are on the same page that they knew they weren't going to resign Hill due to cap/positional situation - possibly despite wanting to resign him. Trading Hill was an acceptance of a reality that he was on borrowed time, not his ability.
My point is i'm not so sure it's the same with Price. If they believe in his ability there is certainly positional opportunity here for him. They can get him more time if they want to. They can name him starter if they want to at any of the 3 interior positions and shift others around. Will they? Or is he just a depth pickup?
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
SY, while here, any thoughts on Peart ultimately moving inside to guard? Just worry that he isn't quite adapt at handling the outside, the space out there vs having players on either side of him and letting his size really work for him.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
B.J. could start for many teams in this league. He's a good replacement if those guys were to miss games.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
Thanks. Very helpful.
Quote:
to make this OL better. Rather do that then sit back and keep the status quo. Keep doing stuff like this. Most times, this will not work, but once in a while you hit something and this looks like a reasonable gamble. Good job, FO.
Look, I know I'm sounding like the dick here and this may be a very good trade for us. But that is the same argument Giants fans were using on BBI when Gettleman signed Solder to be the highest paid OL in the NFL. "Something is better than nothing!"
That is not often true.
Eric, you are being a negative Nancy. lol Those two situations are nothing alike. This is a solid trade that costs us next to nothing. Solder was paid a ton of money and no other viable player brought in to compete with him.
to make this OL better. Rather do that then sit back and keep the status quo. Keep doing stuff like this. Most times, this will not work, but once in a while you hit something and this looks like a reasonable gamble. Good job, FO.
Look, I know I'm sounding like the dick here and this may be a very good trade for us. But that is the same argument Giants fans were using on BBI when Gettleman signed Solder to be the highest paid OL in the NFL. "Something is better than nothing!"
That is not often true.
Yeah, but we did not sign him for a ridiculous contract, we basically traded BJ Hill for him. That is like comparing apples and oranges. This was a reasonable flier, solider was a deal where you must hit given the resource allocation
But worth a flier I guess. Can’t be worse than Larsen, Wiggins
That counts right?!
where Price played college ball, was it Oklahoma or The Ohio State University?
I do recall there was a lot of talk when
he was coming out, as was previously mentioned on the thread.
Ohio St
Okay, thanks.
I've made this same point for years and years, but it often gets lost.
If you draft and OL, and that OL stinks, you didn't really fix the problem. Same with free agency. Same with a trade.
Again, I am hoping for Price to become the player he was expected to be. I trust Sy so I am more optimistic. But Price was a bust on a bad Cincy line.
In comment 15346672 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
We are on the same page that they knew they weren't going to resign Hill due to cap/positional situation - possibly despite wanting to resign him. Trading Hill was an acceptance of a reality that he was on borrowed time, not his ability.
My point is i'm not so sure it's the same with Price. If they believe in his ability there is certainly positional opportunity here for him. They can get him more time if they want to. They can name him starter if they want to at any of the 3 interior positions and shift others around. Will they? Or is he just a depth pickup?
I think he is more of play and prove it guy. We don't have huge money tied up in the Ol so ok to spend on a guy if he earns it. To me you are getting a guy who should be moving up in his game vs a retread with declining skills or a never was that you are taking a flyer on.
This was needed.
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
SY, while here, any thoughts on Peart ultimately moving inside to guard? Just worry that he isn't quite adapt at handling the outside, the space out there vs having players on either side of him and letting his size really work for him.
Peart's issues would show up inside as well. I think you have to know there will be growing pains with him this year (if he starts).
He is still really raw looking.
I would try to pick up a tackle off the waiver wire now.
They need to improve depth. Can't wait until next year
to improve OLine, very important year for one Daniel Jones!
Odds are, he won't be.
Only point I will make right now is that giving up Hill for the hope Price can be a guy is worth the gamble. I like Hill, really liked him coming out of college, but I think the D will be more than fine without him.
The LG spot on this line looks really, really bad.
The Giants are in a very difficult position anyway. Not sure Hill is keeping them from feeling the pain in that scenario. Both guys are difficult to replace.
B.J. could start for many teams in this league. He's a good replacement if those guys were to miss games.
I think he is more of play and prove it guy. We don't have huge money tied up in the Ol so ok to spend on a guy if he earns it. To me you are getting a guy who should be moving up in his game vs a retread with declining skills or a never was that you are taking a flyer on.
if they are inserting him directly into the starting lineup it's an endorsement that they feel like he's a starting quality player.
if they aren't and he's just a depth pickup with upside, they traded a guy who they believe has earned more playing time for a guy who still needs to prove it. we'll see but im worried they gave up a better player to sure up a bigger need (that likely should have been better addressed in the offseason).
I've made this same point for years and years, but it often gets lost.
If you draft and OL, and that OL stinks, you didn't really fix the problem. Same with free agency. Same with a trade.
Again, I am hoping for Price to become the player he was expected to be. I trust Sy so I am more optimistic. But Price was a bust on a bad Cincy line.
Ok, but, again, it saying something to just say something. You can't fix in reverse or hindsight. The injury to Lemieux really hurt and the retirements took more help away. You can't just argue they didn't fix it and say anytime they try that it is a mistake.
#1-we knew all along they would be using final cutdown to find some Oline help (VET help). Instead it turns out to be a trade for a guy.
#2- We seem pretty good with Gates and Hernandez and I still believe Thomas will be ok going forward.
#3- we still have options to add help.
#4- too many here are discounting what SB, KG and specifically Kyle Rudolph will do to help this team. Rudolph alone changes the up front dynamic in the running game.
In comment 15346683 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
DT Hill is a good player. But he likely wouldn't have been here much longer due to FA and what he brought to the table is very replaceable/easy to find.
OC/OG Price tore his pec during the 2018 combine (Bench Press), and think CIN didn't bring him along well enough. Also had some really poor players next to him. Had foot/ankle issues as well, just never caught his flow.
CIN OL coaches have not been highly regarded in the league for a few years now. Have had multiple people tell me that.
Good trader for NYG - I am worried, very worried, about the Giants LG spot. Have to keep looking for guys until you find one (and/or get lucky).
Price still has a shot at reaching what I thought he would reach. A quality starter in this league.
SY, while here, any thoughts on Peart ultimately moving inside to guard? Just worry that he isn't quite adapt at handling the outside, the space out there vs having players on either side of him and letting his size really work for him.
Peart's issues would show up inside as well. I think you have to know there will be growing pains with him this year (if he starts).
He is still really raw looking.
Agree on Peart, VERY raw looking still.
He's a work in progress.
Praise the Lord...and thanks Sy.
@giantswfan
#Giants #Judge - says raymond johnson has some ability and can develop...has potential for an NFL career
Giants 2021 roster profile: Raymond Johnson III a diamond in the rough? - ( New Window )
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Judge - says raymond johnson has some ability and can develop...has potential for an NFL career
Giants 2021 roster profile: Raymond Johnson III a diamond in the rough? - ( New Window )
My take on this trade says more about Raymond Johnson than anything.
That counts right?!
Yep, good call
Price hasn’t lived up to expectations to date but if he had he wouldn’t have been on the block. At least there’s real upside with Price.
Sucks losing quality depth in Hill but I like the move. The OL is in crisis mode (again) and the unit needs to stabilize if this team is going anywhere this year. You don’t win with a roster full of corners and WRs.
My take on this trade says more about Raymond Johnson than anything.
I agree, I knew that Raymond Johnson was going to make the team but the team clearly feels very confident in his ability to contribute week one.
@KimJonesSports
When #NYG traded Jason Pierre-Paul to #Bucs in March 2018, they received 2 draft picks that became B.J. Hill & Kyle Lauletta. It was a salary dump. With today’s trade of Hill, both players are now elsewhere. And JPP is thriving in Tampa.
Yes, it's always a gamble. I also think the depth on the DL is better than last year even without Hill.
@BobbySkinner_
Did a quick watch of Giants new OL Billy Price
-Great strength to move guys in the run. Has a decent amount of pancakes
-Good athletic ability to move but needs to be better mirroring
-Seemed to be terrible w/ blitz pickup & assignment
-Lunges in pass sets badly. Bad in pass pro
@KimJonesSports
When #NYG traded Jason Pierre-Paul to #Bucs in March 2018, they received 2 draft picks that became B.J. Hill & Kyle Lauletta. It was a salary dump. With today’s trade of Hill, both players are now elsewhere. And JPP is thriving in Tampa.
not quite sure she's right that JPP has been worth his cap #'s though, especially his first 2 years there prior to last when the Bucs D was awful.
Anyone who watched the game last night and is upset that the Giants are doing everything they can to find OL help as fast as possible is burying the lead.
Low bar. Worth the gamble that Price can start though.
Now of course the arrow is up when you’re level of play is so down from where It was when you first broke into the league, but i think this is one of those moves that is worth taking a swing for. Low risk, decent reward.
@BobbySkinner_
Did a quick watch of Giants new OL Billy Price
-Great strength to move guys in the run. Has a decent amount of pancakes
-Good athletic ability to move but needs to be better mirroring
-Seemed to be terrible w/ blitz pickup & assignment
-Lunges in pass sets badly. Bad in pass pro
Reads like Lemieux!
Whether Solder or Flowers or Thomas or whoever worked out and wether you liked the picks and signings or not is pretty irrelevant. We have to keep trying things and this is a fairly low cost way of getting a decent starter if Price is healthy.
the Giants got 3 years of Hill at less than 1m per year.
JPP was unquestionably the more productive player over that period of time but you'd think the extra money should be factored into the difference. It was enough to cover adding someone like Martinez. Or Ryan. Or even Bradberry.
In comment 15346678 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15346672 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
makes me think that they kind of know they are giving up a better player than they are getting. That sort of implies dealing a player who deserved more playing time. We'll see what they say about Price whenever they are allowed to comment publicly but it would seem unlikely the intent is to plug him in as more than a stop gap until Lemiuex is ready.
Maybe see more in him and think they have something here but more likely I think he was probably the best depth they could find within the economics of the situation.
Huh? One statement doesn't mean the other statement (or perceived statement) is true. To me it means they know with their Cap next year they are not spending big money on HIll with DL and LW on the same line.
We are on the same page that they knew they weren't going to resign Hill due to cap/positional situation - possibly despite wanting to resign him. Trading Hill was an acceptance of a reality that he was on borrowed time, not his ability.
My point is i'm not so sure it's the same with Price. If they believe in his ability there is certainly positional opportunity here for him. They can get him more time if they want to. They can name him starter if they want to at any of the 3 interior positions and shift others around. Will they? Or is he just a depth pickup?
I think he is more of play and prove it guy. We don't have huge money tied up in the Ol so ok to spend on a guy if he earns it. To me you are getting a guy who should be moving up in his game vs a retread with declining skills or a never was that you are taking a flyer on.
If we have cap to spend why did we cut Zeitler in the first place? He is a better Guard than Hernandez, Lemieux, Gates, or Price. Net net we effectively lost Zeitler and Hill for Price and moderate cap relief.
The fans there are pretty knowledgeable and reasonable. They deserve a better franchise.
Billy Price traded - ( New Window )
This.
Also, if the Giants get that pick, they have too many for the next draft. (12, I think?). So more trades would be in order, either to move picks for players or move 2022 picks for picks, possibly in future years. Usually if you swap a 2022 pick for a 2023 pick, you move up a round, isn't that the rule of thumb?
Anyone who watched the game last night and is upset that the Giants are doing everything they can to find OL help as fast as possible is burying the lead.
I am not so sure they won't miss Tomlinson.
Danny Shelton is past his prime, and we'll see on the
other guy they have as well, Johnson.
I wouldn't call Hill a JAG, but his time was going to be
limited here. They certainly can get by without him,
I would agree with that.
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
Price looked good. Better than Wiggins / Larsen / Harrison. By a good margin.
Low bar. Worth the gamble that Price can start though.
It might be a low bar but since Lemieux is hurt one of them would have been the starting LG vs. the Broncos absent some other pickup/trade.
Quote:
a BJ from the Giants, but it was for a Price. I had to.
Hahaha. Thread winner.
On a related note. Does this now mean the Saints 2nd round pick we get will turn into a 1st rounder next year?!?
Somebody should explain to all those people who haven't been around for a long time what you're talking about (I'm not one of those people)
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
One could argue it's worse. Because instead of cap room, the Giants actually gave up a quality player IF Price doesn't pan out.
Again, I trust Sy here so this looks like a good move if he is right.
But if Price can't play, you got rid of an actual player who can play in this league for someone who can't.
LG - Lemieux/Hernandez
C - Price
RG - Gates
RT - Peart/Solder
championship...
LG - Lemieux/Hernandez
C - Price
RG - Gates
RT - Peart/Solder
championship...
Gates is the center. Price will compete for LG if Lemieux is still hurt come week 1.
and yet is better than most of what we have at the moment.. Anybody think losing BJ Hill is a huge loss to the team is crazy. He plays a position that can be filled by limited athletes with strength and intelligence. Hill isn't a big time starter for us and we have depth that is cheaper. Our season will not ride on Hill being here or not here but it will on our Oline.
I pray that he can be an upgrade to whatever we are planning on rolling out there right now. Larsen and Wiggins both looked bad. I don’t want to move Gates as he’s seemed to find his spot on the line. I hope Price can at least give us average Guard play to help stabilize the interior pocket.
Whether Solder or Flowers or Thomas or whoever worked out and wether you liked the picks and signings or not is pretty irrelevant. We have to keep trying things and this is a fairly low cost way of getting a decent starter if Price is healthy.
I was asked this question when we signed Solder. I said it would be better to do nothing. I was called an idiot.
I still contend it would have been better not to sign Solder. He took up a ton of our cap room, didn't make the team noticeably better, and caused cap issues.
I know who and what B.J. Hill. I don't know anything about Price other than he couldn't start on a bad Cincy OL. If he's playing better and he has a future here, great. But right now, this looks like a move a desperate team would make.
Eh, call it whatever you want. Bottom line is that the Giants are hoping he finally lives up to potential even though there are 3 seasons that seem to indicate otherwise. Sy likes his progress and he spends infinitely more time studying this than I ever will. But Hill actually provided solid minutes where Price pretty much stood on the sideline until someone was injured.
We had 2 options - trade away future picks for an upgrade or trade for a player. Giants chose to trade a player they A. aren't re-signing and B. might not play that much and / or have backups that have solid upside.
Hill being able to play doesn't mean all that much if he isn't playing for us. His snap-count has decreased from 59% to 44% to 35% - other than an injury he's got little value for us right now.
Solder and Price...not an apples to apples comparison. It's one thing to sign an OT to a huge contract to fix a problem, completely another thing to add a cheap interior OL to see if he can compete and help us.
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
One could argue it's worse. Because instead of cap room, the Giants actually gave up a quality player IF Price doesn't pan out.
Again, I trust Sy here so this looks like a good move if he is right.
But if Price can't play, you got rid of an actual player who can play in this league for someone who can't.
Very fair, good point.
NYG has more to lose, more to gain here. Will be interesting to see it play out.
@BobbySkinner_
Did a quick watch of Giants new OL Billy Price
-Great strength to move guys in the run. Has a decent amount of pancakes
-Good athletic ability to move but needs to be better mirroring
-Seemed to be terrible w/ blitz pickup & assignment
-Lunges in pass sets badly. Bad in pass pro
If that's description is accurate it doesn't really solve the problem. It just brings in another Lemieux.
In comment 15346772 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Solder and Price...not an apples to apples comparison. It's one thing to sign an OT to a huge contract to fix a problem, completely another thing to add a cheap interior OL to see if he can compete and help us.
And I like BJ Hill. Decently solid piece to the DL. But I would absolutely trade him to find out if Price can play.
One could argue it's worse. Because instead of cap room, the Giants actually gave up a quality player IF Price doesn't pan out.
Again, I trust Sy here so this looks like a good move if he is right.
But if Price can't play, you got rid of an actual player who can play in this league for someone who can't.
Very fair, good point.
NYG has more to lose, more to gain here. Will be interesting to see it play out.
So it's a "high ceiling" "low floor" trade? Price potentially has the higher ceiling, but also the lower floor than Hill.
I did. Above.
I said just because you draft someone, or sign someone in free agency, or trade for someone, it doesn't mean you fixed the problem.
Let's cut to the chase here. The Giants front office isn't very good in evaluating OLs... either in the draft or free agency.
2018: 1st three picks are still on the team
2019: 5 of the first 7 picks, still on the team
If you're going to quote stats, at least meantion that most of the players that are gone are late rounders, which is the same across the league. Except for Baker, obviously.
before we bury Price let's also remember a few years ago Jamon Brown was claimed off waivers and went on to actually make a pretty decent impact.
like everyone I wish they'd done more in the offseason to address the OL but I like rolling the dice on Price more than stop gaps Looney or Fulton I think.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
LT - Thomas
LG - Lemieux/Hernandez
C - Price
RG - Gates
RT - Peart/Solder
championship...
Gates is the center. Price will compete for LG if Lemieux is still hurt come week 1.
Hernandez will be the RG, he's been there all thru training camp, don't want to move him two weeks before the season starts.
Don't want to move too many pieces around.
After moving on from BJ Hill, 50% of the 2018 & 2019 Giants draft classes are no longer on the roster... 8 of 16 draft picks haven't completed their rookie deals.
2018: 1st three picks are still on the team
2019: 5 of the first 7 picks, still on the team
If you're going to quote stats, at least meantion that most of the players that are gone are late rounders, which is the same across the league. Except for Baker, obviously.
Getting into the details doesn't make it any nicer to look at. A first round pick, a third round pick, and "some late rounders".
I love when our management is smart like this.
And let's be honest - you're being extremely critical of a trade between two rotational players.
so what do you want then, to do nothing? We have to take a shot at an upgrade and it usually doesn't come free. Do you not trust that our depth at DL can produce a solid replacement for Hill?
Whether Solder or Flowers or Thomas or whoever worked out and wether you liked the picks and signings or not is pretty irrelevant. We have to keep trying things and this is a fairly low cost way of getting a decent starter if Price is healthy.
I was asked this question when we signed Solder. I said it would be better to do nothing. I was called an idiot.
I still contend it would have been better not to sign Solder. He took up a ton of our cap room, didn't make the team noticeably better, and caused cap issues.
I know who and what B.J. Hill. I don't know anything about Price other than he couldn't start on a bad Cincy OL. If he's playing better and he has a future here, great. But right now, this looks like a move a desperate team would make.
It sucks because Andrew Norwell was the target and had he agreed to come here the Giants likely would have taken another OL in round 2 instead of Hernandez possibly Braden Smith. Smith could have been the LT with Norwell the LG which would have dramatically altered the OL.
Hill was gone next year regardless of how he performed this year and it doesn't look like there will be much of a drop-off from new guys signed or competing for spots when looking at it for 2021. Even if Price fizzles, it's a good roll of the dice for a team that needs to get lucky there.
Uh oh, now you're gonna get it.
I agree with you. I don't understand why people instantly started treating Judge as though he were the reincarnation of Vince Lombardi. And I like Judge! He's hardly infallible, though, and I don't see why he should be immune from questions.
Anyhoo.....unless Hernandez and Carter take major steps forward this year, and Barkley stays healthy and can return to his pre-injury ability, that 2018 draft sure is looking like a total disaster
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
Just out of curiosity but when did you want him to start winning? Pre-season? So far he has far more than any of teh previous two coaches- YES even the 2016 playoff team as that was a team left over from TC and full of HUGE defensive additions that flamed out quickly after that.
Jesus, this place is miserable lately.
In comment 15346783 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
LT - Thomas
LG - Lemieux/Hernandez
C - Price
RG - Gates
RT - Peart/Solder
championship...
Gates is the center. Price will compete for LG if Lemieux is still hurt come week 1.
Hernandez will be the RG, he's been there all thru training camp, don't want to move him two weeks before the season starts.
Don't want to move too many pieces around.
Yeah, like it could upset the perfect harmony developed by the 31st worst OL in the NFL...
I'm fairly certain everyone at BBI likes what they see from Judge, and really think he CAN be a great coach. Nobody is saying he is.
And trading BJ Hill for Billy Price will have exactly zero effect on Joe Judge as a coach.
Also wonder if losing Tomlinson who did a lot of the dirty work on DL that benefitted Williams performance last year affects Williams performance this year.
Having said all that I like adding Price to the OL where we have a serious lack of talent.
Just scattershooting on the run defense
From NFL Now: One of the hottest trade names -- #Bengals C Billy Price -- heads to the #Giants to beef up their O-line.
Also a short video clip where he mentions that multiple teams had been in discussion with Cincy for weeks.
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1432415224439754756 - ( New Window )
I'm fairly certain everyone at BBI likes what they see from Judge, and really think he CAN be a great coach. Nobody is saying he is.
And trading BJ Hill for Billy Price will have exactly zero effect on Joe Judge as a coach.
Jesus, this place is miserable lately.
As always, anything other than enthusiastic pom-pom waving is classified as "miserable".
Guess what? Teams with an extended track record of being terrible don't get the benefit of the doubt very often. Shocking, I know.
price didn't play on a team with a horrible offensive line. i guess he has a chance now because the giants line is even worse, but they got a lot of nothing for something of value in hill
He was a star at Ohio State and ends up with the lousy Bengals. I think it was a fair trade; (Hill for Price). Lemieux is a good tough kid, but he's just not ready.
As far as the D-line - Shelton, Moa, Ray Johnson provide decent depth.
Thomas WORRIES me, big-time; 4th over-all playing like that, His feet are better than Ereck Flowers (not saying much), but he seems like he has week hands (even his college coach worried about that, when he was drafted).
We just can't sit around and watch this low-motion train wreck; not if we've got a pile of draft picks to work woth.
People here are fond of looking at the past to inform the present - we felt good entering 2003 after the offensive improvement in the latter half of 2002. We entered 2003 with an OL that featured Chris Bober, Wayne Lucier, and Ian Allen. We ended up 4-12 and Fassel got fired.
Link - ( New Window )
Part of it is simply based on hope since Mara and his stooges have mismanaged this team for the past 10 years.
But if Joe Judge starts off 0-4 this season, fans will only be able to blame Jason Garrett for so long.
but glad to know you are "unimpressed" by Judge after 3 preseason games in year two, the bulk of which featured exactly zero of our offensive weapons and QB.
Jesus, this place is miserable lately.
As always, anything other than enthusiastic pom-pom waving is classified as "miserable".
Guess what? Teams with an extended track record of being terrible don't get the benefit of the doubt very often. Shocking, I know.
saying a coach ahs to start winning, after one season adn not one real game yet in year two is the exact opposite of pom-pom..
We all know it.
I would keep Harrison, Larsen, and Solder as the backups along with a waiver claim. Larsen has been more impressive than Wiggins this preseason.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
I doubt I’ll read anything more asinine than this today.
Then, we trade this player to see what we can get from a former first round OL and immediately it's like HEY WHOA what's going on here? BJ Hill is a player who could start for a lot of teams! I like BJ Hill!
No, you don't. You're just infuriated with every single move this front office makes.
I remember when 90% of this board absolutely freaked out over the Leonard Williams trade. Turns out he's one of the best defensive linemen in football now.
Let's just wait and fucking see what happens. But what we DO know, is that BJ Hill is not going to all of a sudden be some dominant force, he doesn't have that type of talent. Price has more talent, and I'd take him over Hill if we are thin at OL due to injuries and poor play.
Who the hell cares - let's see what he has. It can't get much worse and Hill doesn't really add much to this team if we are being honest with ourselves, which a lot of you aren't right now.
I'm usually one of the first to criticize the team, but I'm excited about this trade! Strictly fundamentally, we traded from a position of strength to shore up an area of weakness. And Cincy's relative OL strength notwithstanding, Price was a guy who I had eyes on as a draft prospect.
This is a good move. Whether it works out or not is TBD, but the trade itself is smart, IMO.
In comment 15346788 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15346783 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
LT - Thomas
LG - Lemieux/Hernandez
C - Price
RG - Gates
RT - Peart/Solder
championship...
Gates is the center. Price will compete for LG if Lemieux is still hurt come week 1.
.
Hernandez will be the RG, he's been there all thru training camp, don't want to move him two weeks before the season starts.
Don't want to move too many pieces around.
Yeah, like it could upset the perfect harmony developed by the 31st worst OL in the NFL...
Whatever, the O Line you presented is not happening.
We can all get sarcastic about it, I am not excited either.
That doesn't change how the organization views things.
We all know it.
If they start off 0-4 Gettleman will surely be fired at seasons end maybe earlier.
Harrison if healthy. Wiggins and Larsen have no business on a 53-man roster whatsoever...
I know your thought was that perhaps the run D had been degraded, but I actually think your post provides some insight into the NYG thinking. Shelton is an absolutely massive human who has been a solid run plugger and even started for the Pats last SB D I think. Johnson was pretty decent last year. From the run defense side of things I think those 2 kept Hill from gaining much ground on the depth chart for run situations even with Tomlinson leaving.
Now as far as pass rush goes it's hard to say who Hill was competing with for snaps since DTs often come off the field in true pass rush situations. Hill is likely the more active player than Shelton/Johnson but that may have been wasted without more snaps to give them. Or if they intend to utilize more pass rush specialists on passing situations.
I also wonder if perhaps they intend to give Dex/Williams more time off on run downs now that they have Shelton who can really fill a very specialized role there.
I don't care about Solder. Why not compare this move to drafting Flowers, or any other player that didn't work out? Its irrelevant.
I did. Above.
I said just because you draft someone, or sign someone in free agency, or trade for someone, it doesn't mean you fixed the problem.
Let's cut to the chase here. The Giants front office isn't very good in evaluating OLs... either in the draft or free agency.
AGREE
Where am I waving the pom poms? I'm saying this trade doesn't effect anything.
I fear an 0-4 start because this offense is not ready.
We all know it.
If they start off 0-4 Gettleman will surely be fired at seasons end maybe earlier.
Don't make promises you can't keep...
Writing on the wall for him with Dex and Williams ahead of him
We all know it.
I could see it happening because the OL is unsettled, and Barkley, KT, and Golladay may not play. Even if they do, they may have a lot of "rust," and not be in "sync" with Jones. So the offense starts slowly and then improves as the season progresses. But we can't overcome our early losses and although we finish "strong," still end up 7-9 and miss the playoffs. Everyone then tries to console themselves by emphasizing the strong finish despite another losing season.
Agreed.
Or raise the maximums?
AKA do you keep trying to fix the weaknesses (at the expense of a strength)...or do you say screw the weaknesses, let them be weak and keep the strengths, strong/get them stronger?
On a team that is clearly feeling the heat, you just can't keep marching out a bottom-5 OL. Do new players fix the issue? Maybe, maybe not. But keeping the personnel the same and hoping for the best isn't a better plan.
And, of course, needing to trade for a middling lineman right before the season starts merely punctuate that, four years into Gettleman's tenure, the OL remains a mess.
In comment 15346831 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15346788 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15346783 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
LT - Thomas
LG - Lemieux/Hernandez
C - Price
RG - Gates
RT - Peart/Solder
championship...
Gates is the center. Price will compete for LG if Lemieux is still hurt come week 1.
.
Hernandez will be the RG, he's been there all thru training camp, don't want to move him two weeks before the season starts.
Don't want to move too many pieces around.
Yeah, like it could upset the perfect harmony developed by the 31st worst OL in the NFL...
Whatever, the O Line you presented is not happening.
We can all get sarcastic about it, I am not excited either.
That doesn't change how the organization views things.
If you listen to Judge over the past year, there is nothing set in stone whatsoever with any part of this OL.
He is pulling his hair out trying to figure out who is capable of what and at what position, and is desperately searching some mix of guys that work. And that even goes with the position coach that is in charge of them...
Back then Mouse McNally tried to create a culinary masterpiece with a bag-full of pig's feet and chicken beaks, didn't work.
Link - ( New Window )
anyone gets excited, think about how bad he must be for the Bengals who have a terrible OL to let him go.
I'm usually one of the first to criticize the team, but I'm excited about this trade! Strictly fundamentally, we traded from a position of strength to shore up an area of weakness. And Cincy's relative OL strength notwithstanding, Price was a guy who I had eyes on as a draft prospect.
This is a good move. Whether it works out or not is TBD, but the trade itself is smart, IMO.
Agreed. This actually seems like a logical attempt to help stabilize a portion of this unstabilized OL.
this is an odd board of fans indeed...
Or raise the maximums?
AKA do you keep trying to fix the weaknesses (at the expense of a strength)...or do you say screw the weaknesses, let them be weak and keep the strengths, strong/get them stronger?
On a team that is clearly feeling the heat, you just can't keep marching out a bottom-5 OL. Do new players fix the issue? Maybe, maybe not. But keeping the personnel the same and hoping for the best isn't a better plan.
Agree BUT too many here are WAY over valuing BJ Hill. We clearly saw young guys who could do what he does and be cheaper and longer term. That is teh PATRIOT way we have all clamored for. The BJ Hill love fest is a bit much by some.
Also, you can't say the Giants do shit for the Oline and the Oline needs help and they poo poo every thing they do. Price is meant to knock off Larsen (who got hurt btw) and possibly Wiggins and insurance for Lemieux. To think we are done adding would be naive at best.
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
This I agree with.
AND we get to start all over again next year.
This trade is no big deal.
Hill was nothing more than a backup and it seems Price was the same.
Nothing lost nothing gained.
What are we supposed to do? Not look around and see if we can find some value anywhere?
He played G at OSU and lately, did play both RG and LG. Either way, he's a young piece they were able to get through surplus at another position. Based on what some others have said, his play has gotten better as he's become more healthy. It's not a risk to me - Hill played 35% snaps last year and I have a feeling Raymond Johnson (and Odenigbo) will engulf that easily.
He played G at OSU and lately, did play both RG and LG. Either way, he's a young piece they were able to get through surplus at another position. Based on what some others have said, his play has gotten better as he's become more healthy. It's not a risk to me - Hill played 35% snaps last year and I have a feeling Raymond Johnson (and Odenigbo) will engulf that easily.
I don't think people are saying he is a center here. He will play left guard (which he did in 2019 for the Bengals).
I don't care about Solder. Why not compare this move to drafting Flowers, or any other player that didn't work out? Its irrelevant.
I did. Above.
I said just because you draft someone, or sign someone in free agency, or trade for someone, it doesn't mean you fixed the problem.
Let's cut to the chase here. The Giants front office isn't very good in evaluating OLs... either in the draft or free agency.
No offense but you are telling us what we already know. Has anyone said LG is now fixed? I know I haven't. I said the upside here is worth it because Hill doesn't play much and the Giants must think they have a solid replacement already on the roster. There doesn't seem to be much risk here.
I’ll say this though, nothing is more dysfunctional than running head coaches out every two years. It can’t always be the coaches fault. It likely runs much deeper than that. And it would be a shame if the Giants moved on from Judge only to bring in another head coach with the same shitty front office.
the Razor's edge to this is that if they don't come along fast enough, another season may be torpedoed and who knows where we will be with the GM, coaching and roster. The pressure is on to field a "competent" line to let the high priced talent function.
The Lemieux injury was just bad, bad timing.
BUT....BUT....
The Giants put themselves in this situation AGAIN by assuming the draft picks they selected will be the answer AGAIN without and credible insurance behind them AGAIN.
Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, and Hernandez may or may not pan out. But there is no wiggle room again.
They signed Fulton early in free agency. He retired. They signed Looney very late and he retired. Then they were left scrambling for garbage.
How many times have we seen this play out?
I'll fix it! - ( New Window )
Don't know why people keep thinking he's a C.
He played G at OSU and lately, did play both RG and LG. Either way, he's a young piece they were able to get through surplus at another position. Based on what some others have said, his play has gotten better as he's become more healthy. It's not a risk to me - Hill played 35% snaps last year and I have a feeling Raymond Johnson (and Odenigbo) will engulf that easily.
I don't think people are saying he is a center here. He will play left guard (which he did in 2019 for the Bengals).
Googs has repeatedly claimed he's a C and that Gates should be moved.
We are literally saying that the OL is a huge issue, and bringing in someone like Price to see what he has, whether starter or backup, absolutely cannot hurt.
If the entire point of this to some people is to say “haha, Billy Price! This just SHOWS you how bad the front office has been with OL!” - then great, way to go.
Some of us actually want to find out if the trade works out. Kinda like Leonard Williams and Beckham.
[quote] They had all offseason to address the OL at least somewhat significantly, and didn't.
Well, they did try. Signed Looney and Zach Fulton.
The Lemieux injury was just bad, bad timing.
BUT....BUT....
The Giants put themselves in this situation AGAIN by assuming the draft picks they selected will be the answer AGAIN without and credible insurance behind them AGAIN.
Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, and Hernandez may or may not pan out. But there is no wiggle room again.
They signed Fulton early in free agency. He retired. They signed Looney very late and he retired. Then they were left scrambling for garbage.
How many times have we seen this play out?
They thought they had a backup plan, but like you said, the top 2 reserve IOL they brought in retired (unexpectedly).
If they got hurt, he would have been the next guy up. And while he would not be Lawrence or Williams, he would have done a decent job. He's a legit NFL player.
My point is we traded a legit NFL player and a conditional draft pick for a guy who the Bengals didn't accept his 5th-year option. They were ready to let him go.
I am simply saying that trading away a known commodity for hope is not a sign of strength.
I could easily see a scenario where Hill is still on the Bengals ins 3 years and Price is out of the NFL.
I hope Price is better than what we have. Sy thinks so.
Well, Tomlinson yes. Hill wasn't. The % of snaps played is a tracked stat. He only played 35% of them. 376 total snaps in the season. It's still a question in my mind why he was such a small part of the team last year. BJ hill played 59% of defensive snaps as a rookie, 44% in year two, and a low of 35% in year three.
Seems like he was trending out anyway.
Tomlinson, who played 658 snaps, for the record.
The Lemieux injury was just bad, bad timing.
BUT....BUT....
The Giants put themselves in this situation AGAIN by assuming the draft picks they selected will be the answer AGAIN without and credible insurance behind them AGAIN.
Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, and Hernandez may or may not pan out. But there is no wiggle room again.
They signed Fulton early in free agency. He retired. They signed Looney very late and he retired. Then they were left scrambling for garbage.
How many times have we seen this play out?
Not arguing part of that point with you BUT, you act like it is a 1 for 1. They can't sign everybody and they went after guys at WR - a huge need for us, CB- as our defensive scheme has to have multiple CB's and went to shore up DLine with LW being signed to a huge new deal.
We draft guys and look to develop them. Right now it appears they are developing as we had hoped, though I am not sure we can say that until we see what the final make up is and start game planning specfics.
By your thinking the Giants would have dropped Eric Moore, Jumbo Elliott (people forget he failed horribly at RT), William Roberts etc.. It took time to settle those guys down in the best position and that was BEFORE the age of salary caps and Free Agency.
We are literally saying that the OL is a huge issue, and bringing in someone like Price to see what he has, whether starter or backup, absolutely cannot hurt.
If the entire point of this to some people is to say “haha, Billy Price! This just SHOWS you how bad the front office has been with OL!” - then great, way to go.
Some of us actually want to find out if the trade works out. Kinda like Leonard Williams and Beckham.
It can hurt. When you give up DL depth, you are hurting your team.
I heard this same shit with you guys with Solder. "We need to sign him... We have no choice... what can it hurt?"
Yeah, if Thomas sucks and Peart sucks then we are shit out of luck.
You can’t draft a OT at #4 overall and not give him more than 16 games to develop. You can’t expect Peart to be very solid immediately. These guys need time.
If you aren’t willing to be patient with an extremely young OL, then don’t know what else to tell you. If the first few games go by and Thomas and Peart are still struggling then yes, absolutely sound the alarms.
Some of you are being such little whiny babies about this. They are going to figure it out or they won’t, we will know in short order.
Valid point but Austin Johnson will get a chunk of Tomlinson's snaps and the Giants should have a good idea of how he'll handle the increased workload since he was on the team last year. And they also added Shelton to eat up some of those snaps.
DLaw also only played about 60% of the snaps last season compared to about 75% (150 snap diff) played by LW. Wouldn't surprise me if they up DLaw's workload to closer to 70%.
If they got hurt, he would have been the next guy up. And while he would not be Lawrence or Williams, he would have done a decent job. He's a legit NFL player.
My point is we traded a legit NFL player and a conditional draft pick for a guy who the Bengals didn't accept his 5th-year option. They were ready to let him go.
I am simply saying that trading away a known commodity for hope is not a sign of strength.
I could easily see a scenario where Hill is still on the Bengals ins 3 years and Price is out of the NFL.
I hope Price is better than what we have. Sy thinks so.
Right, there's risk. I keep agreeing with you and you keep responding like i'm not, its weird.
However, our strongest unit also has depth, and they likely feel really good about the backups, something we usually get right (polar opposite of the OL). If Hill isn't going to be re-signed anyway what he does in Cincy and how long he's there for is irrelevant.
People here are fond of looking at the past to inform the present - we felt good entering 2003 after the offensive improvement in the latter half of 2002. We entered 2003 with an OL that featured Chris Bober, Wayne Lucier, and Ian Allen. We ended up 4-12 and Fassel got fired.
If we are entering the season with a "five alarm fire" on the OL, why is it a bad thing to try and fix it especially with someone who observers like Sy have said have shown improvement this preseason? There are also differences between now and 2003. Lucier was never expected to be the starter in 2003, he was the last man standing. Only 2 of the starting OL from 2002 played a majority of the starts in 2003 (Petitgout and Bober). Rich Seubert got hurt, Mike Rosenthal left in Free Agency, and I believe Jason Whittle was traded. We ended up replacing them with 2 rookies and Ian Allen. This year we are replacing 2 OL with former starters. Not to mention Hernandez was on the team last year and Judge and Solder overlapped in New England. You are not replacing with a pair of rookies and a 2nd year player with 3 games of experience.
It’s not worth your time. Plenty of posters including Eric around here lately are putting words in other posters mouths as if we all think the OL is gravy or something.
We are literally saying that the OL is a huge issue, and bringing in someone like Price to see what he has, whether starter or backup, absolutely cannot hurt.
If the entire point of this to some people is to say “haha, Billy Price! This just SHOWS you how bad the front office has been with OL!” - then great, way to go.
Some of us actually want to find out if the trade works out. Kinda like Leonard Williams and Beckham.
It can hurt. When you give up DL depth, you are hurting your team.
I heard this same shit with you guys with Solder. "We need to sign him... We have no choice... what can it hurt?"
Ok, Eric, now that sound sdumb.. We have depth- other guys that can provide the same type of play. We don't have that on the Oline- either in 5 full starters or their backups.. You can't argue a point just because you feel the Mara's are wrong with all that they have done for the last 6-7 years.. Come on.. BJ fucking Hill... Seriously..
Than that sucks for us. We can't be scared to make moves, that's what Reese did, sat back and just let the team rot. Keep swinging, there's literally nothing else we can do until the players + coaching combo pan out.
But- what is your solution if you don't try to do something? Stand there adn whine about it? I don't know if Thomas will develop into a big time T but, I know it is too soon to say that. I don't know if Peart will ever be the guy BUT, I know it is too soon to say he won't. Price is a nice get right now for our needs. Is he a superstar- not now but honestly, if he can develop for us and just be a solid week and week out guy that knows his assignments and plays smart then that is more than half the battle.
"Giants fans are so hungry for positivity with OL play that this has already gotten blown out of proportion. I think its simple..watch each year of his career + the improvement at the end of last season/this preseason is evident. That's about the extent of what I'm saying."
And get in line for Raymond Johnson III and likely Odenigbo to replace those snaps from Hill (and in pass rush downs).
Lemieux is hurt and we have basically don’t have a ton of options at LG for the time being.
If we sat back and did nothing, you’d be the first guy to criticize DG and front office for sitting on their hands thinking the OL would be fine even through injuries. You would.
As far as Hill I think that Johnson has supplanted him as the rotational DE. Moa”s emergence sealed the deal. Two promising rookie DL. Nice finds.
Johnson III was making the roster.
Price, I hope has some development left in him to be more of two way pass/run type player. We'll see. I hope this is strictly for depth and Lemieux isn't put on IR.
The team made a move to bring in another body on the OL. It sounds like the Giants potentially gave up a better player who provided solid DL depth / rotation for need due to lack of skills / depth on the OL. Just as drafting for need instead of BPA hurts a team in the long term, so does a trade for need.
As others have said; this is a calculated risk. If Price proves to be an upgrade, especially if he ends up starting AND if Williams and Lawrence stay healthy, it works out. If Price is JAG and Hill ends up shining in Cincinnati, we'll hear the "boo birds" on BBI.
Overall, I'm OK with move because of my confidence that Graham will able to figure things out on defense without Hill.
Lemieux is hurt and we have basically don’t have a ton of options at LG for the time being.
If we sat back and did nothing, you’d be the first guy to criticize DG and front office for sitting on their hands thinking the OL would be fine even through injuries. You would.
Jesus Christ.
How are you guys not getting this.
I'm saying we may have just traded a player away who will still be in the NFL in three years (and possibly starting) for a player who may be out of the NFL soon.
That's it.
I'm not saying that is going to happen, but none of us should be shocked if it does. We know B.J. Hill is a a decent, run-stuffing DL who can play tackle in this league (especially on a 4-man front).
For those of you who keep saying, "What do you suggest we do, do nothing?" I have already addressed this over and over again.
Just because you have "done something" doesn't mean it will work. It sounds (and is) a desperate argument. "DO SOMETHING!"
If they were going to trade B.J. Hill because they liked Johnson and Moa (valid argument), I would have liked to have gotten a better deal on the surface.
Now if Price comes in and does great, fantastic! But right now, this SEEMS a bit desperate to me.
"DO SOMETHING!" is not a good way to run a football team.
Lemieux is hurt and we have basically don’t have a ton of options at LG for the time being.
If we sat back and did nothing, you’d be the first guy to criticize DG and front office for sitting on their hands thinking the OL would be fine even through injuries. You would.
See, that is exactly what I am arguing too. Bj Hill's presence has amounted to how many wins over the last 3 years? You can't tell me him being off the team is such a loss that if we have an injury or two to our Dline we are in huge trouble without him. I would counter that argument that Price being here potentially (POTENTIALLY) helps plug a hole, a gaping hole, we have already.. Whether that hole is as a starter or as a backup either way it is a hole we are trying to plug. If he plays up to the expectations people had when he was drafted and or just plays up to the way he finished last year that is an improvement over all the options we have right now.
Any other argument that uses the loss of Hill as a reason not to do this is disingenuous at best.
And hopefully he enjoys our cutting edge coaching approach with this "OL-Coaching-by-Committee" tact we're taking... ;)
It’s not worth your time. Plenty of posters including Eric around here lately are putting words in other posters mouths as if we all think the OL is gravy or something.
We are literally saying that the OL is a huge issue, and bringing in someone like Price to see what he has, whether starter or backup, absolutely cannot hurt.
If the entire point of this to some people is to say “haha, Billy Price! This just SHOWS you how bad the front office has been with OL!” - then great, way to go.
Some of us actually want to find out if the trade works out. Kinda like Leonard Williams and Beckham.
It can hurt. When you give up DL depth, you are hurting your team.
I heard this same shit with you guys with Solder. "We need to sign him... We have no choice... what can it hurt?"
Solder was a bad signing, yes. But I don't see the connection of that deal to trading existing DL-depth for some potential OL-depth or maybe an OL starter?
they draft DBs in adbundance and CONSTANTLY. 3 of the starters are free agents (Bradbury, Jackson, Love). Peppers, the other starter was acquired via trade. the only really useful DBs out of all the draft picks they invested are McKinney (who we have yet to really see play) and Love, the #4 safety on this team
they can't evaluate talent in the draft AT ANY POSITION. this is not an OL only issue. their drafts are utter fucking failures plan and simple
You can be sure we are scanning the waiver wire on Tuesday. I wouldn't be shocked if we signed two players who were cut.
they draft DBs in adbundance and CONSTANTLY. 3 of the starters are free agents (Bradbury, Jackson, Love). Peppers, the other starter was acquired via trade. the only really useful DBs out of all the draft picks they invested are McKinney (who we have yet to really see play) and Love, the #4 safety on this team
they can't evaluate talent in the draft AT ANY POSITION. this is not an OL only issue. their drafts are utter fucking failures plan and simple
my brain isn't working and i had numerous typos in that post but i think you all understand what i was saying
I don't see Hill as a big rotation piece with the talent on the D-line which made him expendable.
So you trade him for a piece with some upside and can be a backup at multiple spots on the O-line.
I don't value either player very highly so it's a wash
Nothing Earth shattering
Eric are you seriously arguing that we shouldn’t try and find better options along the OL? And you seriously are arguing that BJ Hill is not expendable?
Lemieux is hurt and we have basically don’t have a ton of options at LG for the time being.
If we sat back and did nothing, you’d be the first guy to criticize DG and front office for sitting on their hands thinking the OL would be fine even through injuries. You would.
Jesus Christ.
How are you guys not getting this.
I'm saying we may have just traded a player away who will still be in the NFL in three years (and possibly starting) for a player who may be out of the NFL soon.
That's it.
I'm not saying that is going to happen, but none of us should be shocked if it does. We know B.J. Hill is a a decent, run-stuffing DL who can play tackle in this league (especially on a 4-man front).
For those of you who keep saying, "What do you suggest we do, do nothing?" I have already addressed this over and over again.
Just because you have "done something" doesn't mean it will work. It sounds (and is) a desperate argument. "DO SOMETHING!"
If they were going to trade B.J. Hill because they liked Johnson and Moa (valid argument), I would have liked to have gotten a better deal on the surface.
Now if Price comes in and does great, fantastic! But right now, this SEEMS a bit desperate to me.
"DO SOMETHING!" is not a good way to run a football team.
But that's the way we've been running the team for more than a decade. Why change now when it's been so successful?
Hopefully Price becomes a valued member of this team.
But those minimizing the loss of Hill will feel differently if Lawrence or Leonard tear their ACL. And shit like that happens.
I like Johnson and Moa...I've said that all preseason. But they are still unknowns.
They are trading from a position of perceived strength for a position of perceived weakness. Is it a calculated gamble? Sure. But it's not "do something" just to do it.
B.J. Hill has little to no role here in the short term and no salary cap resources for him beyond that. He was worth something to them right now in the form of a trade chip and little more. If they waited, even that value diminishes.
-Barkley
-Hernandez
-Carter
-Hill
-Lauletta
-McIntosh
2019
-Jones
-Lawrence
-Baker
-Ximines
-Beal
-Love
-Connelly
-Slayton
-Ballentine
-Asafo-Adjei
-Slayton (DT)
2020
-Thomas
-McKinney
-Peart
-Holmes
-Lemieux
-Brown
-Coughlin
-Brunson
-Williamson
-Crowder
Then trading for Billy Price will be like arranging the deck chairs on The Titantic.
and Gates to Right Tackle?
Just a thought.
I was thinking that, but only to the extent that if one of our Gs was struggling, he goes to C and Gates to G. If he can still anchor like in Sys write up that would reduce the middle D rushes that get to DJ, maybe long enough to complete a pass.
Seriously...this is starting to approach Kim Jones/OBJ territory.
But let's give them a few games to see how they've progressed. Lemieux being hurt obviously doesn't help things. But can we stop acting like this is the same line we've had for a decade.
and Gates to Right Tackle?
Just a thought.
I was thinking that, but only to the extent that if one of our Gs was struggling, he goes to C and Gates to G. If he can still anchor like in Sys write up that would reduce the middle D rushes that get to DJ, maybe long enough to complete a pass.
I have not heard that Judge was ever varying things with Gates outside of the interior 3 spots...
and thomas and peart actually look worse than they did last year. you think we'd be bitching if we saw improvement? improvement is not guaranteed.
Hopefully Price becomes a valued member of this team.
But those minimizing the loss of Hill will feel differently if Lawrence or Leonard tear their ACL. And shit like that happens.
I like Johnson and Moa...I've said that all preseason. But they are still unknowns.
Fair point Eric, I think its easier to swallow if/when you consider Hill wasn't making this team over Ray Johnson/Moa. If you have other info or your think Hill would still be on roster, I get your point and its well made.
It's totally out of control. All 3 have not yet stepped foot on a football field in a non-exhibition setting for their 2nd year.
Last night I read that the overall talent on this roster is "poor", and we all know that we can throw in the towel on Daniel Jones because he'll never amount to much!
Last I checked, preseason games don't mean dick. They matter less than just about anything in the entire sport. Teams aren't even playing their starters at all anymore.
The Giants really flourished with the rotation on the DL last year, and Tomlinson and Hill were a big part of that. They accounted for over a thousand snaps of football. This is something to keep an eye on.
Well, Tomlinson yes. Hill wasn't. The % of snaps played is a tracked stat. He only played 35% of them. 376 total snaps in the season. It's still a question in my mind why he was such a small part of the team last year. BJ hill played 59% of defensive snaps as a rookie, 44% in year two, and a low of 35% in year three.
Seems like he was trending out anyway.
Tomlinson, who played 658 snaps, for the record.
Oh for sure. I’m just saying the 4th and 5th guy from last year’s rotation are now replaced.
I think there’s a big step down form Tomlinson > Shelton, and Hill > Moa?
-Barkley
-Hernandez
-Carter
-Hill
-Lauletta
-McIntosh
2019
-Jones
-Lawrence
-Baker
-Ximines
-Beal
-Love
-Connelly
-Slayton
-Ballentine
-Asafo-Adjei
-Slayton (DT)
2020
-Thomas
-McKinney
-Peart
-Holmes
-Lemieux
-Brown
-Coughlin
-Brunson
-Williamson
-Crowder
Catastrophic.
The cherry on top being its statement, in effect, 'we're good with where our OL is now', during draft* and pre-season. (*Some guys we liked just weren't there when we picked. Maybe you picked the wrong guys.)
Last I checked, preseason games don't mean dick. They matter less than just about anything in the entire sport. Teams aren't even playing their starters at all anymore.
The score of a preseason game means dick. Not how your expected starters perform...
Exactly! For me, this is the first real step to replacing the losses of Fulton and Looney. Kenny Wiggins and Ted F'ing Larson are stop gaps. 3.5 years ago Price was a first round draft selection. Some are saying that he has played very well this summer under the Bengals new OL coach. We have depth on the DL, and I really think they want a spot for RJ or Moa. This makes sense to me.
Hopefully Price becomes a valued member of this team.
But those minimizing the loss of Hill will feel differently if Lawrence or Leonard tear their ACL. And shit like that happens.
I like Johnson and Moa...I've said that all preseason. But they are still unknowns.
Eric, how much do you think you are going to get for a player who was a 3rd Rd. pick, and has lost significant
playing time the last two years (whatever the reasoning).
That means he hasn't been putting much on film recently.
With their current situation on the O Line, they had to do something to at the very least, bring in some depth.
We'll see how it develops from here.
I still think they should scour the waiver wire like scavengers myself, regarding this O Line.
Last I checked, preseason games don't mean dick. They matter less than just about anything in the entire sport. Teams aren't even playing their starters at all anymore.
Preseason games should have been something much more for Judge and this offense. They should used more aggressively to get the offense live reps. Playing in an actual stadium with refs, a game clock, a play clock, fans, etc is vastly reflects a real game more than these fake games with joint scrimmages.
I like Judge, but I don't like this approach he took here...
Catastrophic.
should we even show up against Denver or no?
Try “Flowers” @ G?
And not for nothing, the first unit OL played plenty during this preseason. Correct me if I'm wrong but they played into the second quarter in week 1 and played the entire half Sunday. Plus the joint practices. Could they have played another quarter? Sure. Chose to end on a good note with the last TD drive, can't fault Judge for that.
but this front office does still stink at evaluating OL until proven otherwise.
I don't know how much more leash SHOULD be given 'until proven otherwise'. It has been on ongoing s..tshow.
The cherry on top being its statement, in effect, 'we're good with where our OL is now', during draft* and pre-season. (*Some guys we liked just weren't there when we picked. Maybe you picked the wrong guys.)
It's maddening, here's hoping it begins to click really soon. All over the roster, we need it start clicking.
But let's give them a few games to see how they've progressed. Lemieux being hurt obviously doesn't help things. But can we stop acting like this is the same line we've had for a decade.
I typically am of the same mindset. But year after year, game after game its the same thing. Lets wait and see. We pick 1st round OL and wait and 3 years go by and they're no better. We add a top FA and he immediately regresses. We trade for a decent guard and he's meh so we let him walk and replace him with a 5th rounder who's now injured. Its just non-stop with this line. Its tiresome. We trade a proven commodity for one that seems to be on the downtrend. Maybe he's good,but we haven't had a great track record of 'developing' OL. And unless the preseason has been a TOTAL fluke it seems as though that trend continues.
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
And not for nothing, the first unit OL played plenty during this preseason. Correct me if I'm wrong but they played into the second quarter in week 1 and played the entire half Sunday. Plus the joint practices. Could they have played another quarter? Sure. Chose to end on a good note with the last TD drive, can't fault Judge for that.
The Pats have played their starters almost every game. When the Belichick starts doing something that is against the conventional wisdom, the league should pay attention.
We just disagree. To me, this offense and Jones have done NOTHING from the past to give them the benefit of the doubt of not playing to avoid injury...
Catastrophic.
should we even show up against Denver or no?
Why are you so offended when someone acknowledges that a shitty team is shitty? Do you get this angry when someone says the Eagles or Jaguars are going to be bad?
Then trading for Billy Price will be like arranging the deck chairs on The Titantic.
Not true actually. If Price works out then we could/should re-sign him and we now have 3 guards (assuming Lemieux is developing) to build around and a Center who should be growing still.
Q: Why didn’t (Defensive Lineman) B.J. Hill play last night?
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
He's telling us there were less reps and no starter money being carved out for Hill. It was time to make a move if they wanted an asset in return, and not wait for a late comp pick.
The Lemieux injury was just bad, bad timing.
BUT....BUT....
The Giants put themselves in this situation AGAIN by assuming the draft picks they selected will be the answer AGAIN without and credible insurance behind them AGAIN.
I personally have never seen the Giants have to newly signed veteran guards retire in training camp.. it’s not like they didn’t try to address having depth.. I actually thought signing Fulton was a good signing till he retired
Thomas, Peart, Lemieux, and Hernandez may or may not pan out. But there is no wiggle room again.
They signed Fulton early in free agency. He retired. They signed Looney very late and he retired. Then they were left scrambling for garbage.
How many times have we seen this play out?
But he's also saying there was a lot of interest in B.J. Hill around the NFL.
Carson53 just argued that there would not be much interest in him.
Q: Why didn’t (Defensive Lineman) B.J. Hill play last night?
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
Yeah, I agree with Eric. We traded for a position of need, but in the vacuum of player X for Player Y, we gave up the better player and didn't get equal return back. Which to me, looks like desperation.
BJ Hill is at the very least a 3rd DE/DT that will stick around for a few more years and contribute. Billy Price is... bad. Maybe worse than what we have. If he doesn't have a colossal turnaround this year, he may be out of the league by next season.
We didn't need to make this trade and overall I think a model of giving up better players for worse players won't win you any games.
Eric, it's no a desperate move if Judge thinks they have guys on the roster who are as good, if not better than Hill. We keep thinking Hill is going to return to his rookie year. Each year he has gotten worse and has gotten less playing time. How is this a desperate trade? He averages 2 tackles a game.
jJoe Judge has won jack squat. He's a losing football coach.
Thus far this year, I am unimpressed. Looks like a really bad decision by him to not play the starters more this preseason.
Joe Judge talks a good game, but he has to starting winning some.
I've been looking for a place to say exactly that. Judge talks the talk, he needs to start walking the walk.
Q: Why didn’t (Defensive Lineman) B.J. Hill play last night?
A: Actually, we’ve talked to B.J. I’m not going to go through all the details of it, but B.J. will be part of a trade. Until the details are final, I’m not going to go into what club or who’s coming back for him, but B.J.’s been informed, we’ve spoken to him. Look, it was a position where – honestly, he’s a guy who has drawn a lot of interest. I have a lot of respect for B.J. as a player. I think he’s a starting defensive lineman in this league. He’s in a unique position in the room he’s in. He’s in the last year of his contract and I think this is an opportunity to improve our team, and also put a player that we have a lot of respect for in a position to go out there and get paid starter money. It’s something that I think works out for both parties very well. We appreciate what B.J. did. I have a lot of respect for him as a person, a lot of respect for him as a player. I wish him the best of luck going forward.
I can read Judge throwing bouquets at Hill as he is leaving the premises. It doesn't mean he is a starter in this league.
They respected how he carried himself here,
the rest is up to Hill to show his new team what he can do.
If he does well enough, them maybe someone will pay him.
@KimJonesSports
When #NYG traded Jason Pierre-Paul to #Bucs in March 2018, they received 2 draft picks that became B.J. Hill & Kyle Lauletta. It was a salary dump. With today’s trade of Hill, both players are now elsewhere. And JPP is thriving in Tampa.
FO angry about the fireworks incident, and owning the recuperation, plus the salary.
JPP got to be back home, and near his kid, and fortunate enough to be on a young talented D to thrive to a ring.
DG keeps goofing on trades? JPP had to go. CAP hit was too high for production, and he was not playing well, besides being a twit. Hill played for three years and brought back another player prior to losing him to to FA for nothing or coughing up a second contract.
Not all trades need to be major victories - they should work for both teams.
But he's also saying there was a lot of interest in B.J. Hill around the NFL.
Carson53 just argued that there would not be much interest in him.
Not what I said, I was saying how much do you think
you would get for him... as in what type of return.
You were saying earlier, you wish the Giants could have got MORE for Hill, that was my point.
Please don't words in my mouth.
Not necessarily either. You need ~3-4 back-up OL so you have Price, Harrison, Peart/Solder (whomever does not start) as the main depth and Slade (or waiver claim) as the final guy
Have the college/pro personnel staffs changed much since Judge came on board?
Yikes.
Because the Giants already made that official. Hill and a conditional 7th.
Saying we gave up a conditional 7th round pick as well.
Yikes.
Not necessarily without knowing more. It could be based on playing time and success of both players and/or related to which pick we give up (because we potentially have 2 7th Rounders in 2022)
No, Wiggins, Larsen, or a host of other players. Harrison actually looks to be a decent player. Probably was 7th man behind Solder.
and Gates to Right Tackle?
Just a thought.
I wouldn't move Gates. He's our best OL and has been working with Jones all camp.
We also have a gaping hole at LG if Lemiuex can't go (and maybe even if he can go).
Agree, don't move your best o-lineman who is at probably the second most important position on the o-line.
For clarification: JPP trade was for CAP savings and moving from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 base. Debate 4-3 and 3-4 all you want....
but DG didn't trade JPP for Price....then why not say...JPP was traded for a 1st RD pick which is what Price was? OMG.
Why don't we just wait and see what happens, geez.
Calm down man, you are awfully excited about this player.
I could easily see a scenario where Hill is still on the Bengals ins 3 years and Price is out of the NFL.
True, but otoh, I can't see a scenario where Hill is still on the Giants in 3 years, or more specifically, beyond this year. Can you?
I would hope we could get a guy who started more than one game in 2020, and wasn't on his way out of a team with an OL as bad as ours.
.
Why don't we just wait and see what happens, geez.
Calm down man, you are awfully excited about this player.
I'm perfect calm. This all started when I agreed with Red Dog. I'm simply defending my position.
You seem to be the one getting bent out of shape.
Don't project.
Last I checked, preseason games don't mean dick. They matter less than just about anything in the entire sport. Teams aren't even playing their starters at all anymore.
“Preseason doesn’t mean dick” is such an overused rational by the excuse makers.
It’s still a football game where and they had the same exact issues they had for an entire season last year. What reason is there to think it’s going to magically change because the game counts?
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
Cincy didn't pick up that option because it was going to be $10M+ and it was never going to happen with his injury history and the team having cheaper fall back options at Center.
Well Mr. Price, welcome to the NY Giant Offensive Line unit. Please help.
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
This doesn't mean that they had a better off though. He might have had a lot of calls with offers of a 6th or 7th rounder pick, which maybe you'd rather have but I'm OK with them rolling the dice on Oline.
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
That is a good thing. So they traded him for a guy they thought could be the most help at the position of most need. "Lots of interest" doesn't mean high quality. Means they got inquiries and BJ Hill was the one asked about. Other teams knew the Giants had a pretty nice mix at DL. The Giants obviously felt what they had at a cheaper salary was as good in a younger player(s).
Unless you think he's 4th or 5th on the DT depth chart and you think you get LG who will actually play?
In comment 15347085 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I would hope we could get a guy who started more than one game in 2020, and wasn't on his way out of a team with an OL as bad as ours.
.
Why don't we just wait and see what happens, geez.
Calm down man, you are awfully excited about this player.
I'm perfect calm. This all started when I agreed with Red Dog. I'm simply defending my position.
You seem to be the one getting bent out of shape.
Don't project.
When you say I said something, and it's untrue, I just told you not to put words in my mouth.
I never said there was no interest in Hill, go find that on here...
I am calm, but you need to read the post a little better.
Too much discussion about a backup DL for a backup OL.
As I said, we'll see how it develops. I'm out.
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
But Eric, what makes you think they didn’t take the deal they felt was best given the interest they sorted through?
They got back a former 1st round draft pick who didn’t work out in his first stint with the team that drafted him. What more could you possibly think we were getting out of B.J. Hill? Sy seems to think the reward is there for this deal. Let’s see.
If you’re going to take fliers on guys as part of trades in the NFL you may as well look at the guys who were former 1st round picks. You’re likely getting the best odds to find a player who can turn the light on and become a factor. Gettleman was mocked for his comments on Peppers being a former 1st as a throw in in the Beckham deal. I don’t hear many people making fun of that aspect of that trade now.
But we're talking about a GM who has yet to show he knows how to run an NFL team.
And you know this how?
And that makes me feel better.
To be honest, the only thing that makes me feel good about this trade is Sy's take and my belief that Johnson was impressing. There are also reports that Price was performing better recently.
But it remains to be seen if we got a decent player when we know we gave one up.
But if Price sucks and Lawrence or Leonard get hurt, this could backfire. Johnson is not a DT type of player.
If Solder plays like he did for his first two years, he will be terrible too.
But I'm talking trade value here.
Judge confirmed my view. Hill was getting a lot of interest.
Rapaport made it sound like Billy Price was one of the most in-demand players on the trade market. The fact the Giants had to add more than just Hill in the trade should indicate Price has more value than Hill on the open market, though that may be more so because offensive line play is so bad in the NFL that mediocre/bad olineman are more valued than solid rotational d-lineman.
From NFL Now: One of the hottest trade names -- #Bengals C Billy Price -- heads to the #Giants to beef up their O-line. - ( New Window )
had interest among a lot of teams as well. The 7th rounder needing to be included would seem to indicate that there was some competitive bidding.
And that makes me feel better.
To be honest, the only thing that makes me feel good about this trade is Sy's take and my belief that Johnson was impressing. There are also reports that Price was performing better recently.
But it remains to be seen if we got a decent player when we know we gave one up.
But if Price sucks and Lawrence or Leonard get hurt, this could backfire. Johnson is not a DT type of player.
im in agreement with you on that. i'm curious to see the giant comments on how they plan to use Price - if he's going to slot in somewhere right away or just backup all 3 interior spots.
Really? Did you see something last night with Solder's game that makes you feel good if he has to play?
And if he was released tomorrow, extremely likely he would not end up with the Giants, considering other interest in him. So, obviously, the Giants valued him enough not to take that chance and to give a significant asset for him. Whether that valuation was correct, that's TBD
New staff....
Take into account, Hill might want to play on his final year. We tend over- or under- value players....when teams win....they are usually over-valaues......
This site has jumped the shark on DG years ago....so it's already a horrible trade.
I hope both teams got undervalued players and it's a win/win
Agreed. The fact that Price would generate that much interest is an indication of the poor state of OL play around the league.
If you look at reality, the Giants viewed Hill as a bottom of the rotation player whose snaps declined as the year went on.
I think a number of us overrated Hill and Judge is being extremely complimentary of Hill out of respect and professional courtesy.
It's a good move, but man it's hard to get excited after seeing our tackles yesterday.
No. Actually he wasn’t. He wasn’t because if we didn’t trade for him someone else would have.
can you imagine if we didn't have him now to spell/replace Thomas and especially Peart?
Really? Did you see something last night with Solder's game that makes you feel good if he has to play?
I didn't particularly notice him last night, which is a good thing. I sure noticed Peart and Thomas. Right now, other than Gates and maybe Hernandez, there's no one on this OL who makes me feel good. But I'd sure rather have Solder to pub in, rather than Barton or Slade.
In comment 15347140 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
can you imagine if we didn't have him now to spell/replace Thomas and especially Peart?
Really? Did you see something last night with Solder's game that makes you feel good if he has to play?
I didn't particularly notice him last night, which is a good thing. I sure noticed Peart and Thomas. Right now, other than Gates and maybe Hernandez, there's no one on this OL who makes me feel good. But I'd sure rather have Solder to pub in, rather than Barton or Slade.
He struggled allowing pressure as well. But I do agree with your comments above as to the other alternatives.
But we have seen the backup OC spot really hurt this team over the past 5-6 years (still never knew why Pulley had a job in the NFL).
The backup OCs were terrible this preseason. Thus, this provides better depth at that spot AND I think Gates could swing out to tackle if a couple injuries arise out there. Remember, he was a solid RT 2 years ago.
Price gives this team depth options along the OL, better than what they had yesterday. Take a look around the league every year and you will see injured OLs just destroying an offense.
ranks?
The lower the rank, the uglier this trade.
If you look at reality, the Giants viewed Hill as a bottom of the rotation player whose snaps declined as the year went on.
I think a number of us overrated Hill and Judge is being extremely complimentary of Hill out of respect and professional courtesy.
Look at it this way: If both were cut, Cincy claims would come top of the pack and slam dunk to take Hill, a far better shot at Hill than the Giants would have at Price because of where Giants slot in. That being the case, seems easy to see why the Giants make this deal, and Bengals obviously coveted Hill.
But we have seen the backup OC spot really hurt this team over the past 5-6 years (still never knew why Pulley had a job in the NFL).
The backup OCs were terrible this preseason. Thus, this provides better depth at that spot AND I think Gates could swing out to tackle if a couple injuries arise out there. Remember, he was a solid RT 2 years ago.
Price gives this team depth options along the OL, better than what they had yesterday. Take a look around the league every year and you will see injured OLs just destroying an offense.
You really do need to stop making sense. People will have to stop arguing.
But we have seen the backup OC spot really hurt this team over the past 5-6 years (still never knew why Pulley had a job in the NFL).
The backup OCs were terrible this preseason. Thus, this provides better depth at that spot AND I think Gates could swing out to tackle if a couple injuries arise out there. Remember, he was a solid RT 2 years ago.
Price gives this team depth options along the OL, better than what they had yesterday. Take a look around the league every year and you will see injured OLs just destroying an offense.
I've been seeing here repeatedly that Harrison has been playing pretty well at back-up OC. I guess you don't think so
I think his chance of making this team was 50:50 at best.
But we have seen the backup OC spot really hurt this team over the past 5-6 years (still never knew why Pulley had a job in the NFL).
The backup OCs were terrible this preseason.
You believe Price is better than Harrison?
we just got one for Santoso, so I can't kick