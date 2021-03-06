Predict the Giants record

Sorry but I have us going 0-10, with the first win against Philly and the final record of 4-13. We will pick 3rd in the draft.
for referral, here's the schedule -
Date Day Opponent Time Network
Sep 12 Sun Broncos 4:25 PM FOX
Sep 16 Thu at Washington 8:20 PM NFLN
Sep 26 Sun Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
Oct 3 Sun at Saints 1:00 PM FOX
Oct 10 Sun at Cowboys 4:25 PM* FOX
Oct 17 Sun Rams 1:00 PM* FOX
Oct 24 Sun Panthers 1:00 PM* FOX
Nov 1 Mon at Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN
Nov 7 Sun Raiders 1:00 PM* CBS
Bye
Nov 22 Mon at Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN
Nov 28 Sun Eagles 1:00 PM* FOX
Dec 5 Sun at Dolphins 1:00 PM* FOX
Dec 12 Sun at Chargers 4:05 PM* FOX
Dec 19 Sun Cowboys 1:00 PM* FOX
Dec 26 Sun at Eagles 1:00 PM* FOX
Jan 2 Sun at Bears 1:00 PM* CBS
Jan 9 Sun Washington 1:00 PM* FOX
WFT - Loss
Falcons - Win
Saints - Loss
Cowboys - Win
Rams - Win (1 PM game at home)
Panthers - Win
Chiefs - Loss
Raiders - Win
Bucs - Loss
Eagles - Win
Dolphins - Loss
Chargers - Win
Cowboys - Win
Eagles - Win
Bears - Win
WFT - Win
11-6 Teams futures bright - I did score some of the toss ups as wins in the name of optimism (Rams/Chargers). Have us pegged at 9.5 wins on the total.
Mock me all you want, but this is a solid football team and the schedule sets up great going into the playoffs. May be the hottest team in football come January.
I cannot believe the gnashing of teeth over DJ's performance three days ago in his first live action in nine months - without having at his disposal four of his most important offensive weapons for the 2021 campaign and an offensive line that already looks radically different than it did against NE. I actually thought he played pretty damn well, save for one bad decision.
The defense will be good, but still needs that dominant pass rusher. An improved secondary will help in that department though.
OL is the big question mark, of course. I like the recent additions, but suspect it'll take about two regular season games for them to settle in and gel with everyone else. By Oct. 1 I think we'll see some pretty decent play from the whole team.
Even with Barkley back, I don't see us scoring a lot of points. I can't see him playing in all 17 games with this line blocking for him.
Garrett is gone during the bye week and DG is fired during the offseason.
Quote:
Predict the Bears record. *grin*
Other than two games against Detroit, the Bears have it rough with non-division games against the AFC North and NFC West (probably the two most competitive divisions in the NFL). It will be hard for them to finish worse than Houston, Detroit, and Jacksonville, but there's a good chance their pick will be in the top five or six, surely in the top ten. I'm gonna say 4-11 or 5-12 for them.
p.s.--And with some bad luck, they could finish with the worst record in football. But I'm not greedy, I'd be thrilled with a top three pick.
Unless Dalton and Fields got hurt they aren't going to compete with the worst teams of football. Top 5 is certainly possible though.
I just don't know where on the schedule these 10 wins are.
These specific road games are brutal - WFT, Saints, Chiefs, Tampa, Miami and LA Chargers. Talented teams on both sides of the ball. I mean, that's very likely 6 losses right there...
Until this team proves they can play with consistency on offense, I think we are wishfully thinking.
I also don't think our schedule is very difficult.
This feels like an above .500 season to me. I think we go 10-7. I have a lot of faith in the coaching staff (Outside of Garrett) and I think they have more talent to work with than they did last year, with a full year under their belt.
Just fucking beat Denver and we'll all feel so much better. I truly believe that. This team needs to win their first game in the worst way.
Offensively, I think the line is going to be a disaster, while the skill positions are markedly improved.
+2 wins from last year 8-9.
So unfortunately I see a 5-12 season.
If we could keep the starters healthy and our draft picks developed and our FA signings pan out? We could win the east. That would be amazing but I just don't see it with Garrett and Jones. Hope I'm wrong.
6-11 or 7-10.
Defense ranks around 8th in league.
Offense ranks around 25th in league.
If the over all record is worse, and maybe even if it is as above, then Gettleman (hopefully) is gone.
I reckon injuries may well seriously impact our offensive production, along with the OL struggles.
I'm a big Joe Judge fan, but his comments earlier about our OLine being fine, reallly took me back. I just don't see it. I felt they made a strategic mistake not drafting an offensive lineman in the draft, I would have gone OL first round, WR second round.
And Daniel Jones has been just okay, which is pretty much how he was regarded before he was drafted. He's just okay, nothing more, and we need better than that, so I can see the Giants replacing him next season.
Best defense in the NFL.
Andrew Thomas Orlando Pace's himself into the Pro Bowl.
The defense looks okay and could be a good unit, but is the NFL set up to allow a defense to carry a team anymore?
There are probably about a dozen other QBs that would win 2 or 3 more games with this roster than Daniel Jones too. It's not just the OL. It's both. Go back and watch how the OL played last year in Seattle with a QB who knew how to run the game even though he couldn't throw the ball.
This post should be pinned. OL looked better in the Cleveland game too last year.
I think Jones is a Pro Bowl alternate this year.
I’ll go 10-7.
+3 in the home opener against a team starting Teddy Bridgewater in his first game with the team. Tells you what the oddsmakers feel about what they've been seeing from the Giants.
I am so fucking tired of this shit.
Although I’m rooting for him, I think Daniel Jones keeps their ceiling at 8-10 wins. Coaching, defense, special teams, and the play of Barkley keep the Giants in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Sorry to hear that. Just a suggestion, maybe try Gambler’s Anonymous? I mean, if you’re so vested in wagering that line changes upset you so, then maybe the support there would help.
Quote:
I actually was going to lay off until I saw it move to 3, good buy opportunity and what should be a one possession game either way.
Quote:
The more important question is...
What week does DG get fired? Got a special bottle of bourbon reserved for that announcement.
The more important question is...
What week does DG get fired? Got a special bottle of bourbon reserved for that announcement.
Gotta pick up some champagne for that myself
You want to be helpful you can start posting intelligently about football instead of other posters. As far as I can tell you just exist here to comment (usually stupidly) about other posters. There's a reason no one's following you around the way you follow me.