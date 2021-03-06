Predict the Giants record

Sorry but I have us going 0-10, with the first win against Philly and the final record of 4-13. We will pick 3rd in the draft.





for referral, here's the schedule -





Date Day Opponent Time Network

Sep 12 Sun Broncos 4:25 PM FOX

Sep 16 Thu at Washington 8:20 PM NFLN

Sep 26 Sun Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Oct 3 Sun at Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Oct 10 Sun at Cowboys 4:25 PM* FOX

Oct 17 Sun Rams 1:00 PM* FOX

Oct 24 Sun Panthers 1:00 PM* FOX

Nov 1 Mon at Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN

Nov 7 Sun Raiders 1:00 PM* CBS

Bye

Nov 22 Mon at Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN

Nov 28 Sun Eagles 1:00 PM* FOX

Dec 5 Sun at Dolphins 1:00 PM* FOX

Dec 12 Sun at Chargers 4:05 PM* FOX

Dec 19 Sun Cowboys 1:00 PM* FOX

Dec 26 Sun at Eagles 1:00 PM* FOX

Jan 2 Sun at Bears 1:00 PM* CBS

Jan 9 Sun Washington 1:00 PM* FOX