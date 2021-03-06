Predict the Giants record

for display only
I Love Clams Casino : 8/31/2021 1:02 pm
Sorry but I have us going 0-10, with the first win against Philly and the final record of 4-13. We will pick 3rd in the draft.


for referral, here's the schedule -


Date Day Opponent Time Network
Sep 12 Sun Broncos 4:25 PM FOX
Sep 16 Thu at Washington 8:20 PM NFLN
Sep 26 Sun Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
Oct 3 Sun at Saints 1:00 PM FOX
Oct 10 Sun at Cowboys 4:25 PM* FOX
Oct 17 Sun Rams 1:00 PM* FOX
Oct 24 Sun Panthers 1:00 PM* FOX
Nov 1 Mon at Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN
Nov 7 Sun Raiders 1:00 PM* CBS
Bye
Nov 22 Mon at Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN
Nov 28 Sun Eagles 1:00 PM* FOX
Dec 5 Sun at Dolphins 1:00 PM* FOX
Dec 12 Sun at Chargers 4:05 PM* FOX
Dec 19 Sun Cowboys 1:00 PM* FOX
Dec 26 Sun at Eagles 1:00 PM* FOX
Jan 2 Sun at Bears 1:00 PM* CBS
Jan 9 Sun Washington 1:00 PM* FOX
4 wins max this year  
Br00klyn : 8/31/2021 3:22 pm : link
cant win many games if your OLine is trash, but at this point i guess were pretty much used to it
Schedule  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/31/2021 3:22 pm : link
Broncos - Loss
WFT - Loss
Falcons - Win
Saints - Loss
Cowboys - Win
Rams - Win (1 PM game at home)
Panthers - Win
Chiefs - Loss
Raiders - Win
Bucs - Loss
Eagles - Win
Dolphins - Loss
Chargers - Win
Cowboys - Win
Eagles - Win
Bears - Win
WFT - Win


11-6 Teams futures bright - I did score some of the toss ups as wins in the name of optimism (Rams/Chargers). Have us pegged at 9.5 wins on the total.

Mock me all you want, but this is a solid football team and the schedule sets up great going into the playoffs. May be the hottest team in football come January.
10-7  
George : 8/31/2021 3:24 pm : link
NFC East champs thanks to a light schedule and a weak division. I think there's a good chance that DAL, WTF, and PHIL all have sub .500 seasons.

I cannot believe the gnashing of teeth over DJ's performance three days ago in his first live action in nine months - without having at his disposal four of his most important offensive weapons for the 2021 campaign and an offensive line that already looks radically different than it did against NE. I actually thought he played pretty damn well, save for one bad decision.

The defense will be good, but still needs that dominant pass rusher. An improved secondary will help in that department though.

OL is the big question mark, of course. I like the recent additions, but suspect it'll take about two regular season games for them to settle in and gel with everyone else. By Oct. 1 I think we'll see some pretty decent play from the whole team.
4 - 13  
thrunthrublue : 8/31/2021 3:25 pm : link
D.G. Let go before ‘22 draft…..journeyman albatross 8 demoted to cam Newton status……giants draft a real left tackle, qb under new leadership….the long suffering giants finally start winning again.
5-12  
crackerjack465 : 8/31/2021 3:42 pm : link
The line is bad and I don't think Jones is the answer at QB.

Even with Barkley back, I don't see us scoring a lot of points. I can't see him playing in all 17 games with this line blocking for him.

Garrett is gone during the bye week and DG is fired during the offseason.
RE: RE: Nearly as important  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/31/2021 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15348339 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15348310 JohnG in Albany said:


Quote:


Predict the Bears record. *grin*

Other than two games against Detroit, the Bears have it rough with non-division games against the AFC North and NFC West (probably the two most competitive divisions in the NFL). It will be hard for them to finish worse than Houston, Detroit, and Jacksonville, but there's a good chance their pick will be in the top five or six, surely in the top ten. I'm gonna say 4-11 or 5-12 for them.

p.s.--And with some bad luck, they could finish with the worst record in football. But I'm not greedy, I'd be thrilled with a top three pick.


Unless Dalton and Fields got hurt they aren't going to compete with the worst teams of football. Top 5 is certainly possible though.
With all the investments...  
bw in dc : 8/31/2021 3:48 pm : link
on offense, especially to elevate Jones, this has to be a 10 win team - right? Double digit wins has to be on Mara's radar...


I just don't know where on the schedule these 10 wins are.

These specific road games are brutal - WFT, Saints, Chiefs, Tampa, Miami and LA Chargers. Talented teams on both sides of the ball. I mean, that's very likely 6 losses right there...
I agree with many here  
dlauster : 8/31/2021 3:58 pm : link
I just don't see anything past 8 wins.

Until this team proves they can play with consistency on offense, I think we are wishfully thinking.
5-12  
Mendenhall : 8/31/2021 4:09 pm : link
Gettleman is fired. We are in the middle of a 20 yr down cycle trying to find a franchise QB.
Hmm...  
Vinny from Danbury : 8/31/2021 4:11 pm : link
11-6.
.  
Danny Kanell : 8/31/2021 4:17 pm : link
We were 6-10 last year and I'm sorry, this team has more talent than the team that was on the field last year. It's also the QB's 2nd year in this offense (Which I admittedly don't like because I hate Garrett) and it's not the first year of a new program.

I also don't think our schedule is very difficult.

This feels like an above .500 season to me. I think we go 10-7. I have a lot of faith in the coaching staff (Outside of Garrett) and I think they have more talent to work with than they did last year, with a full year under their belt.

Just fucking beat Denver and we'll all feel so much better. I truly believe that. This team needs to win their first game in the worst way.
9-8  
darren in pdx : 8/31/2021 4:21 pm : link
and just miss the Wild Card spot.
 
christian : 8/31/2021 4:22 pm : link
I think the defensive line will take a slight step back, and the back 8 a step forward.

Offensively, I think the line is going to be a disaster, while the skill positions are markedly improved.

+2 wins from last year 8-9.
We can't keep anybody healthy.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 8/31/2021 4:23 pm : link

So unfortunately I see a 5-12 season.

If we could keep the starters healthy and our draft picks developed and our FA signings pan out? We could win the east. That would be amazing but I just don't see it with Garrett and Jones. Hope I'm wrong.
2-15  
section125 : 8/31/2021 4:26 pm : link
They get the 1st and 2nd picks in 2022 for the new GM...
4-13. Offense continues to be bad and defense  
mikeinbloomfield : 8/31/2021 4:51 pm : link
regresses.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 8/31/2021 4:53 pm : link
I say 8-8-1. I see 6-9 wins. I'd be a little surprised but not stunned at double digit wins. I'd be pretty stunned by either 13 wins or 3. I see a roughly average football team and think the defense adds a floor to the team.
6-11  
trueblueinpw : 8/31/2021 4:56 pm : link
Maybe 7-10
I'll  
DanMetroMan : 8/31/2021 5:00 pm : link
go with 6-11
10 and 7  
islander1 : 8/31/2021 5:28 pm : link
this team is better than most think, if relatively healthy.
0-17  
T in NJ : 8/31/2021 5:34 pm : link
To appease the Football Gods, don’t want to be smited for hubris.
.  
Gruber : 8/31/2021 5:35 pm : link
I'm no expert, that's for sure.
6-11 or 7-10.
Defense ranks around 8th in league.
Offense ranks around 25th in league.
If the over all record is worse, and maybe even if it is as above, then Gettleman (hopefully) is gone.
I reckon injuries may well seriously impact our offensive production, along with the OL struggles.
I'm a big Joe Judge fan, but his comments earlier about our OLine being fine, reallly took me back. I just don't see it. I felt they made a strategic mistake not drafting an offensive lineman in the draft, I would have gone OL first round, WR second round.
And Daniel Jones has been just okay, which is pretty much how he was regarded before he was drafted. He's just okay, nothing more, and we need better than that, so I can see the Giants replacing him next season.
11-6  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/31/2021 5:37 pm : link
and through the first round of the playoffs
6-11  
BlueVinnie : 8/31/2021 5:37 pm : link
I think anywhere from 5-7 wins is the best we can expect.
13-4  
Mike in Marin : 8/31/2021 6:14 pm : link
Barkley comeback player of the year.

Best defense in the NFL.

Andrew Thomas Orlando Pace's himself into the Pro Bowl.
7-10  
jeff57 : 8/31/2021 6:21 pm : link
And I’m being optimistic
5-12  
BigBlueBuff : 8/31/2021 6:40 pm : link
I just don't think they're any good. The offensive line is still a losing unit, Daniel Jones has shown more bad than good, and I still don't think the receivers can win their matchups and/or not be injured all of the time.

The defense looks okay and could be a good unit, but is the NFL set up to allow a defense to carry a team anymore?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2021 7:04 pm : link
10-7, though 9-8 seems more like the answer in my gut.
7-10  
Spider43 : 8/31/2021 7:05 pm : link
Same-o, same-o.
8-9 or 9-8  
Ike#88 : 8/31/2021 7:07 pm : link
Its a tossup.
4-13  
bestt : 8/31/2021 8:53 pm : link
I can't be an optimist after all this bad football...
11-6  
Bill L : 8/31/2021 8:54 pm : link
Lose the nfc championship game by less than or equal to 7 points.
4-5 wins tops  
Joey in VA : 8/31/2021 9:08 pm : link
We filled holes with injury riddled players, have a worse OL and a bad QB.
RE: Anyone who thinks that the 2021 Giants  
Sean : 8/31/2021 9:21 pm : link
In comment 15348537 arniefez said:
Quote:
would have the same record with Aaron Rodgers or Pat Mahomes at QB instead of Daniel Jones is nuts. Those two guys are worth 4-5 extra wins maybe more by themselves.

There are probably about a dozen other QBs that would win 2 or 3 more games with this roster than Daniel Jones too. It's not just the OL. It's both. Go back and watch how the OL played last year in Seattle with a QB who knew how to run the game even though he couldn't throw the ball.

This post should be pinned. OL looked better in the Cleveland game too last year.
I think how the 2021 giants perform with Daniel Jones, Rodgers, or  
Bill L : 8/31/2021 9:29 pm : link
Mahomes, remains to be seen.
RE: 11-6  
Bill L : 8/31/2021 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15349375 Bill L said:
Quote:
Lose the nfc championship game by less than or equal to 7 points.


I think Jones is a Pro Bowl alternate this year.
Going with 8-9  
ChathamMark : 8/31/2021 9:40 pm : link
Unless Jones really steps up.
10-7  
djm : 8/31/2021 9:55 pm : link
I’m going to pencil Barkley and Galladay down for 13 more or less productive games apiece. I think they rush, as a team for approx 2000 yards. Offense will be flawed but run the ball well enough to control TOP. Defense will be better than 2020. Close to or around 50 sacks. The edge rushers are going to surprise people.

I’ll go 10-7.
Key to the season is Barkley and galladay  
djm : 8/31/2021 9:56 pm : link
..jones will be fine with those two out there.
.  
Banks : 8/31/2021 10:01 pm : link
8-9, but +-2 games wouldn't surprise me
.  
Go Terps : 8/31/2021 10:02 pm : link
The line against the Broncos has moved to Giants +3.

+3 in the home opener against a team starting Teddy Bridgewater in his first game with the team. Tells you what the oddsmakers feel about what they've been seeing from the Giants.

I am so fucking tired of this shit.
9-8  
gary_from_chester : 8/31/2021 10:03 pm : link
Giants are better than last year.

Although I’m rooting for him, I think Daniel Jones keeps their ceiling at 8-10 wins. Coaching, defense, special teams, and the play of Barkley keep the Giants in the hunt for a playoff spot.
RE: .  
Bill L : 8/31/2021 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15349440 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The line against the Broncos has moved to Giants +3.

+3 in the home opener against a team starting Teddy Bridgewater in his first game with the team. Tells you what the oddsmakers feel about what they've been seeing from the Giants.

I am so fucking tired of this shit.


Sorry to hear that. Just a suggestion, maybe try Gambler’s Anonymous? I mean, if you’re so vested in wagering that line changes upset you so, then maybe the support there would help.
RE: RE: .  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/31/2021 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15349446 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15349440 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The line against the Broncos has moved to Giants +3.

+3 in the home opener against a team starting Teddy Bridgewater in his first game with the team. Tells you what the oddsmakers feel about what they've been seeing from the Giants.

I am so fucking tired of this shit.



Sorry to hear that. Just a suggestion, maybe try Gambler’s Anonymous? I mean, if you’re so vested in wagering that line changes upset you so, then maybe the support there would help.


I actually was going to lay off until I saw it move to 3, good buy opportunity and what should be a one possession game either way.

RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 8/31/2021 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15349446 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15349440 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The line against the Broncos has moved to Giants +3.

+3 in the home opener against a team starting Teddy Bridgewater in his first game with the team. Tells you what the oddsmakers feel about what they've been seeing from the Giants.

I am so fucking tired of this shit.



Sorry to hear that. Just a suggestion, maybe try Gambler’s Anonymous? I mean, if you’re so vested in wagering that line changes upset you so, then maybe the support there would help.


The sad thing is you probably think you're clever.
If it wasn't for the 1-2 wins  
GMen72 : 8/31/2021 10:12 pm : link
the Giants get every year, I'd say 5-12. WFT and the Eagles are smart enough to tank, so 6-11 or 7-10 at best.

The more important question is...

What week does DG get fired? Got a special bottle of bourbon reserved for that announcement.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Bill L : 8/31/2021 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15349452 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15349446 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15349440 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The line against the Broncos has moved to Giants +3.

+3 in the home opener against a team starting Teddy Bridgewater in his first game with the team. Tells you what the oddsmakers feel about what they've been seeing from the Giants.

I am so fucking tired of this shit.



Sorry to hear that. Just a suggestion, maybe try Gambler’s Anonymous? I mean, if you’re so vested in wagering that line changes upset you so, then maybe the support there would help.



The sad thing is you probably think you're clever.

No, just helpful.
RE: If it wasn't for the 1-2 wins  
Scooter185 : 8/31/2021 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15349456 GMen72 said:
Quote:
the Giants get every year, I'd say 5-12. WFT and the Eagles are smart enough to tank, so 6-11 or 7-10 at best.

The more important question is...

What week does DG get fired? Got a special bottle of bourbon reserved for that announcement.


Gotta pick up some champagne for that myself
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 8/31/2021 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15349466 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15349452 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15349446 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 15349440 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The line against the Broncos has moved to Giants +3.

+3 in the home opener against a team starting Teddy Bridgewater in his first game with the team. Tells you what the oddsmakers feel about what they've been seeing from the Giants.

I am so fucking tired of this shit.



Sorry to hear that. Just a suggestion, maybe try Gambler’s Anonymous? I mean, if you’re so vested in wagering that line changes upset you so, then maybe the support there would help.



The sad thing is you probably think you're clever.


No, just helpful.


You want to be helpful you can start posting intelligently about football instead of other posters. As far as I can tell you just exist here to comment (usually stupidly) about other posters. There's a reason no one's following you around the way you follow me.
7-8-2  
CT Charlie : 8/31/2021 11:15 pm : link
I'm thinking we can actually tie a couple because in OT our defense will be tough, but our offense will be rough: a scoreless 15 minutes.
