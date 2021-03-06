|
Giants left guard Shane Lemieux has a partially torn patellar tendon, per sources. Lemieux has missed two stretches of practices during camp. He participated in today’s walk-through and the plan is for him to try to play through the injury without surgery.
This is definitely something that bears monitoring, especially after the Giants made two trades to upgrade their guard depth in the past two days.
And clearly something was happening and noted by several in the last day or so based on these deals...
Yes, someone said he had a torn patellar tendon..it is partially torn and who knows how badly.
When he wasn’t IR’ed everyone seemed to think it was bogus, even though it wasn’t completely.
Brandon Walsh : 11:08 am 8/25/12: link : reply
Asshat alert- take it with a grain of salt. Lemieux tore his patella tendon in his knee. I have more but cant share.
No, npne of the beats reported this before today, and, yes, the asshat was ridiculed after Lemieux showed up for walk through on the 29th.
Good job Brandon Walsh.
It’s been at least 9 years. And that line was aging quickly.
I’ll say again, the fact that we’re worried about Lemieux being available to start is an indictment of how poorly this line was assembled. Lemieux is not a plus player when healthy and an injury to a player of his caliber shouldn’t send shudders across the fan base. But, of course, it does. And wasn’t it Gettleman who ridiculed the beats just a month ago about how “we like the offense line a lot more than you do”.
Hope the season plays out better than it’s looking right now.
thanks Shyster. Link that thread if you would...
thanks Shyster. Link that thread if you would...
Here you go.
So why is this guy attempting this?
I would expect Price to be the depth for interior positions and Brederson starts at LG.
Go get em, kid.
He was ridiculed.
✔
@JordanRaanan
Tough dude. Lemieux has tried different treatments in recent weeks. Let’s see how it works. Week 1 seems a possibility.
This is BS.
1. these guys are pros. NFL offenses are similiar but come with different verbiage, they will be fine.
2. the giants have dedicated resources to the OL. they just seem to miss. its not an organizational failure when you draft busts, it happens to the best football minds.
The giants have caught some bad luck in this area too. Personally i am in wait and see mode. I think the ol will be okay. they need to be average and i think they can get there
Scenario again for OL. 25% of the Oline was not on our roster 48 hours ago. Many OL that were signed and coached for months and weeks were released this summer. The OL is the priority on offense - the top one - without it nothing works - hoping and praying is not a strategy - we need to address it till we know it works - not till we hope it works - organizational failure
You know what -- the GM said he was specially knowledgable about this and that he was going to fix it -- it doesn't appear that he has
Keep the offense simple the first two weeks . Run the ball. Sign a blocking TE.
Defense and Specials need to be very good out of the gate as they find the right mix. Still think they start 2-0.
I'm fairly certain the surgery is only done if it ruptures. That's a last ditch thing if it's severe. The fact he doesn't need it, is good news. I'm not a doctor, but this is what the googles says.
✔
@JordanRaanan
Tough dude. Lemieux has tried different treatments in recent weeks. Let’s see how it works. Week 1 seems a possibility.
I'd be on PUP...until 2025. Haha. Tough SOB indeed.
Gotcha- I was wondering if this was similar but forgot Cruz was a rupture. I’d assume the initial tear definitely ley increases likelihood of rupture, no?
Either way, not good. He’s tough as nails.
It's almost always up to the player in the end after explaining them risk vs reward, and everything we hear about Shane is he wants to be out there, even in practice.
It didn't even get it's own thread.
He was ridiculed.
I only see one person in the thread that even questioned the rumor. What did I miss?
A bunch of cranky f*cks on this website.
Scenario again for OL. 25% of the Oline was not on our roster 48 hours ago. Many OL that were signed and coached for months and weeks were released this summer. The OL is the priority on offense - the top one - without it nothing works - hoping and praying is not a strategy - we need to address it till we know it works - not till we hope it works - organizational failure
Snore - posters have been saying what you are saying for years
So the lineman that have been talking about unit familiarity are lying?
I agree they have dedicated resources - but the wrong ones -
You think they will be average - high bar ?
I guess God did take me up on my offer for a decade or misery to win that 4th Super Bowl.
[quote] for patella tendon surgery? I'd think someone should at least be thinking of when they'd have to do surgery by to be sure he's ready for camp next year, even if playing on it now is an option. As far as recovering on it's own, that's not going to happen while he's playing on it. The best you can hope for is that it doesn't get substantially worse. I'd rather see them take care of it in an advantageous time frame, than have it tear mid-year and then not have enough time to get him back for next year. If surgery at the end of the season would heal in 3-5 months, and the Giants think he can play effectively on it, then take your chances nd wait.
Ask former Yankee Dustin Fowler. And he wasn’t trying to push a 300 pound DT around.
Made me laugh too
In comment 15349166 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
It didn't even get it's own thread.
He was ridiculed.
I only see one person in the thread that even questioned the rumor. What did I miss?
Yeah, it must have been in another thread going on at same time. I recall a handful of stupid comments calling him out for this asshat rumor, which is now far from a rumor.
nevertheless...
it's not just that this team hasn't been run well the past decade. We also have to have the worst fucking luck I've ever seen, too. Unbelievable. Even if this isn't season ending, still. The season hasn't even started yet, and we have to worry about one of our starting OL already.
I guess God did take me up on my offer for a decade or misery to win that 4th Super Bowl.
Well the decade is almost up at least!
And clearly something was happening and noted by several in the last day or so based on these deals...
Yep.
Made me laugh too
+2. Awesome!
So replacing a player who is still a virtual unknown shouldn't be that challenging...
That's how I see it too. I wish Shane a full recovery soon but I've got no reason to think these new guys aren't as good as he is, subject to learning the playbook (no small matter in 12 days).
But let's be honest. It's not like we're possibly losing the second coming of Quenton Nelson here. SL showed some ability, but he also looked unconvincing too.
So replacing a player who is still a virtual unknown shouldn't be that challenging...
From what I hear, there's not too much, or anything too complicated, in Garrett's playbook :)
Haha! Post of the week...
What if he only has a few cm tear? He’s been basically resting it for weeks. The problem with a tendon tear is getting fresh red blood cells into it to promote healing. Sounds like he’s trying different therapy ideas to effect that. The degree of the tear at this point will dictate his chances of playing AND being effective. If they have to shit him down I’m betting they will do it by week 1.
That said, the best case scenario with him is...
A mediocre fairly inexperienced player with an injury and without the benefit of most of training camp has to play 2 games in 5 days to start the year. Yikes!
If you're going to call out the wanna be doctors, you really need to sound more like a doctor yourself. The average patella, according to a quick google search is 4 cm wide. A tear of "a few cms", which most people would interpret to 3cm, is almost a full tear (an inch is 2.54cm). A tear of a few cm would not be getting sufficient blood flow to heal. I would hope that if the tear was a few cm, we would not be having this discussion, he should be assigned for surgery
I'm sure they'll be overly cautious. What does it do for anyone to put him out on the field, have him tear it fully by week 8, and then lose him for parts of next season to?
Agree 💯
If you had ACL surgery with the patellar tendon graft, they usually tell you 4-6 week for the graft area to heal.
Obviously a trauma tear is different than a surgically induced one, but I'd be willing to bet the timeframe is 4-6 weeks.
yes, the tendon may heal by itself. If you do the things needed to let it heal, not by playing football on it, as he seems to be trying to do. They apparently are not trying to let it heal, they are trying to see if he can get by on it as it is. Unless they think it has already healed? We'll probably never get a straight story
reconstruction? The patellar tendon has the capability of healing on it's own.
He's basically missed a month already, assuming he didn't further aggravate it, so who knows he may be close to recovered.
Original injury was on 7/29.
On 8/20, he was on the field in the joint practice at the Browns, going full speed, although not taking all of the plays with the rest of the starters.
Then he didn't make the trip to New England the following week and we got the board report of a patellar issue. That suggests the strong possibility that he did come out of the Cleveland trip with some kind of negative reaction.
As we sit here today on September 1, he hasn't run a full speed play since August 20. Why would you ramp him up from his injury on July 29 and then pull back unless there were a bump in the road?
And rest time has to be over now if he's going to play Week 1.
I guess it all leads to how badly it is torn(slight, moderate or major).
I still do exercises to strengthen it and I wrap it up before I run or play bball, but I do not experience pain, just a slight inconvenience short of pain. The Doc said that I should come in yearly to get a cortisone shot if I like but I have yet to do that in 5 years.
So, I agree….not all tears are alike and not all tears require surgery.
smack into one another, looking to "pound" one another, I don't think the experiences I've read on this thread are necessarily applicable.
My wife was the opposite. Got a cortisone shot and sent to PT first, PT said it wasn't working and the shot didn't help so recommend surgery. Doc thought it was going to be a quick scope but turned into a full repair and she had that knee immobilized for 1 week and only could go to 90* with no weight for another 5 weeks.
Definitely some misdirection.
Each year they go dumpster diving for OL players who are being cut from the other teams. I know DG made a couple of trades in the past week to address this priority issue, but he should have made the OL a priority for the entire off-season!
I'm prepared for another 4-win season. LOTS of weekend activities scheduled for September and October. Giants EARNED that fan support from me.
I refuse to watch garbage product.
See you in November? Or once 2022 FA starts?
Yeah the way I see it is Lemieux is basically out for the season and Bredeson and Price will compete for the starting slot.
Giants did a great job in hiding the injury - within the rules - so as not to tip their hand on what they were doing to get a new starting guard.
It seems likely these trades were made because Lemieux is out indefinitely.
So replacing a player who is still a virtual unknown shouldn't be that challenging...
He did a pretty good job as a run blocker, his pass protection not so much.
I don't see how he plays this year with that type of injury. That type of injury finished Cruz' career basically.
Although he was a skilled player, it's a bit different
for that type of player.
They also cut Zeitler, to save cap dollars, and used
some of that money to go sign Golladay and Adoree Jackson.
He should have addressed the O Line previously.
He brought in a couple players now, lets see how it works out around here.
Partial tear - ( New Window )
Partial tears are treated using non-surgical measures. The two key treatments are:
A knee immobilizer limits or prohibits the knee from bending. With time, a partially torn tendon’s fibers will reattach to one another, restoring function and strength. Smaller partial tears might not require immobilization.
Physical therapy. Exercises aimed at strengthening the patella tendon help patients recover quickly. For smaller tears eccentric strengthening may help accelerate healing and decrease pain and symptoms.
The healing process for a partial tear can take anywhere from 2-3 weeks to 5-6 months and is most often related to the severity of the tear.
Yeah back in 2007, and 2008.
One a Super Bowl win, in 2008, two 1,000 yard RB's
in Jacobs and Ward. I wasn't concerned about the O Line then.
BTW, Ward parlayed that 1,000 yard season into a free agent
contract with the Bucs...and flopped!