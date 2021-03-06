for display only
Shane Lemieux has a partially torn patellar tendon

EddieNYG : 8/31/2021 6:24 pm
Quote:
@DDuggan21

Giants left guard Shane Lemieux has a partially torn patellar tendon, per sources. Lemieux has missed two stretches of practices during camp. He participated in today’s walk-through and the plan is for him to try to play through the injury without surgery.


Quote:
@DDuggan21

This is definitely something that bears monitoring, especially after the Giants made two trades to upgrade their guard depth in the past two days.

I’m expecting Bredeson to start  
jeff57 : 8/31/2021 6:27 pm : link
At LG.
Yet we’re screaming and hollering  
UberAlias : 8/31/2021 6:28 pm : link
That they’re making moves to improve depth at the position
Wasn't this reported by a poster last week  
Jimmy Googs : 8/31/2021 6:29 pm : link
as inside info and he was ridiculed in the usual BBI way?

And clearly something was happening and noted by several in the last day or so based on these deals...

I don't think he was ridiculed. It did not get a lot of attention.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/31/2021 6:30 pm : link
It didn't even get it's own thread.
RE: Wasn't this reported by a poster last week  
section125 : 8/31/2021 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15349163 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
as inside info and he was ridiculed in the usual BBI way?

And clearly something was happening and noted by several in the last day or so based on these deals...


Yes, someone said he had a torn patellar tendon..it is partially torn and who knows how badly.
I believe one of the beat writers reported this a few weeks ago  
Eric on Li : 8/31/2021 6:31 pm : link
either way it sounds now like it did then, that Lemieux is going to get a few series in, go limping out, and get carted off. I applaud the toughness but a partially torn patellar doesn't sound like something that will make his pass pro any better.
Not good  
Sean : 8/31/2021 6:33 pm : link
.
It sounded like it was completely torn  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/31/2021 6:35 pm : link
Based on that he would have been getting surgery and probably out for the season. The inside scoop was right as to issue, but not necessarily on point in terms of severity.

When he wasn’t IR’ed everyone seemed to think it was bogus, even though it wasn’t completely.
Does anyone remember what it was like  
Mike from Ohio : 8/31/2021 6:36 pm : link
going into a season without massive concerns about the Oline? I'm sure it happened in my lifetime, but it doesn't feel like it.
that sucks  
UConn4523 : 8/31/2021 6:36 pm : link
figured the walkthrough was a good sign (I guess it kinda is considering he's trying to give it a go) but I can't see him lasting the season.
The asshat  
shyster : 8/31/2021 6:36 pm : link

Brandon Walsh : 11:08 am 8/25/12: link : reply

Asshat alert- take it with a grain of salt. Lemieux tore his patella tendon in his knee. I have more but cant share.


No, npne of the beats reported this before today, and, yes, the asshat was ridiculed after Lemieux showed up for walk through on the 29th.

Good job Brandon Walsh.
There’s the reason for all of  
eric2425ny : 8/31/2021 6:38 pm : link
these Guard trades.
As do I  
DavidinBMNY : 8/31/2021 6:38 pm : link
And I've had one for 10 years.
Some scoffed at the asshat information  
dabru : 8/31/2021 6:38 pm : link
later in other threads after the team gave conflicting information. I can’t blame the team either. Don’t want to look too desperate if you plan on working trades.
RE: Does anyone remember what it was like  
eric2425ny : 8/31/2021 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15349176 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
going into a season without massive concerns about the Oline? I'm sure it happened in my lifetime, but it doesn't feel like it.


It’s been at least 9 years. And that line was aging quickly.
Yikes…  
trueblueinpw : 8/31/2021 6:39 pm : link
Not sure how its even possible to play with that but hope for the best. Tough young man. Brutal sport.

I’ll say again, the fact that we’re worried about Lemieux being available to start is an indictment of how poorly this line was assembled. Lemieux is not a plus player when healthy and an injury to a player of his caliber shouldn’t send shudders across the fan base. But, of course, it does. And wasn’t it Gettleman who ridiculed the beats just a month ago about how “we like the offense line a lot more than you do”.

Hope the season plays out better than it’s looking right now.
Lots of uncertainty here if you look up the injury on google  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/31/2021 6:39 pm : link
I don't think I"ve ever seen a range of recovery times like that, 2-3 weeks to 5-6 months!
RE: The asshat  
Jimmy Googs : 8/31/2021 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15349178 shyster said:
Quote:

Brandon Walsh : 11:08 am 8/25/12: link : reply

Asshat alert- take it with a grain of salt. Lemieux tore his patella tendon in his knee. I have more but cant share.


No, npne of the beats reported this before today, and, yes, the asshat was ridiculed after Lemieux showed up for walk through on the 29th.

Good job Brandon Walsh.


thanks Shyster. Link that thread if you would...
Oof  
mattlawson : 8/31/2021 6:40 pm : link
Not great
Seems absurd that anyone would bother trying to play through this  
BlackLight : 8/31/2021 6:40 pm : link
It feels like a stone-cold lock that he's going to get himself hurt out there.
after 2 trades, kind of expected this  
ZogZerg : 8/31/2021 6:44 pm : link
type of news.
RE: RE: The asshat  
shyster : 8/31/2021 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15349188 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15349178 shyster said:


Quote:



Brandon Walsh : 11:08 am 8/25/12: link : reply

Asshat alert- take it with a grain of salt. Lemieux tore his patella tendon in his knee. I have more but cant share.


No, npne of the beats reported this before today, and, yes, the asshat was ridiculed after Lemieux showed up for walk through on the 29th.

Good job Brandon Walsh.



thanks Shyster. Link that thread if you would...


Here you go.

Giants had a center named Jim Cordle  
ghost718 : 8/31/2021 6:47 pm : link
and he partially tore his against the Cowboys.I don't think he played again.

So why is this guy attempting this?
Because not all injuries are the same  
UConn4523 : 8/31/2021 6:51 pm : link
?
Tough injury for Lemieux to play through 17 game season  
Rick in Dallas : 8/31/2021 6:54 pm : link
Wish him the best for 2021. Trade for Brederson makes a lot of sense now.
Nightmare  
greek13 : 8/31/2021 6:54 pm : link
Scenario again for OL. 25% of the Oline was not on our roster 48 hours ago. Many OL that were signed and coached for months and weeks were released this summer. The OL is the priority on offense - the top one - without it nothing works - hoping and praying is not a strategy - we need to address it till we know it works - not till we hope it works - organizational failure
So  
Toth029 : 8/31/2021 6:58 pm : link
Almost two weeks to learn the boom.

I would expect Price to be the depth for interior positions and Brederson starts at LG.

Go get em, kid.
Seems to me  
Ike#88 : 8/31/2021 7:01 pm : link
getting the partial tear repaired before it totally ruptures is a smarter choice for his career.
RE: I don't think he was ridiculed. It did not get a lot of attention.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2021 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15349166 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
It didn't even get it's own thread.


He was ridiculed.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2021 7:02 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Tough dude. Lemieux has tried different treatments in recent weeks. Let’s see how it works. Week 1 seems a possibility.
RE: Nightmare  
BleedBlue : 8/31/2021 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15349212 greek13 said:
Quote:
Scenario again for OL. 25% of the Oline was not on our roster 48 hours ago. Many OL that were signed and coached for months and weeks were released this summer. The OL is the priority on offense - the top one - without it nothing works - hoping and praying is not a strategy - we need to address it till we know it works - not till we hope it works - organizational failure


This is BS.

1. these guys are pros. NFL offenses are similiar but come with different verbiage, they will be fine.

2. the giants have dedicated resources to the OL. they just seem to miss. its not an organizational failure when you draft busts, it happens to the best football minds.

The giants have caught some bad luck in this area too. Personally i am in wait and see mode. I think the ol will be okay. they need to be average and i think they can get there
So what is the recovery time  
Bill in UT : 8/31/2021 7:07 pm : link
for patella tendon surgery? I'd think someone should at least be thinking of when they'd have to do surgery by to be sure he's ready for camp next year, even if playing on it now is an option. As far as recovering on it's own, that's not going to happen while he's playing on it. The best you can hope for is that it doesn't get substantially worse. I'd rather see them take care of it in an advantageous time frame, than have it tear mid-year and then not have enough time to get him back for next year. If surgery at the end of the season would heal in 3-5 months, and the Giants think he can play effectively on it, then take your chances nd wait.
RE: RE: Nightmare  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/31/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15349231 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15349212 greek13 said:


Quote:


Scenario again for OL. 25% of the Oline was not on our roster 48 hours ago. Many OL that were signed and coached for months and weeks were released this summer. The OL is the priority on offense - the top one - without it nothing works - hoping and praying is not a strategy - we need to address it till we know it works - not till we hope it works - organizational failure



This is BS.

1. these guys are pros. NFL offenses are similiar but come with different verbiage, they will be fine.

2. the giants have dedicated resources to the OL. they just seem to miss. its not an organizational failure when you draft busts, it happens to the best football minds.

The giants have caught some bad luck in this area too. Personally i am in wait and see mode. I think the ol will be okay. they need to be average and i think they can get there


You know what -- the GM said he was specially knowledgable about this and that he was going to fix it -- it doesn't appear that he has
Tough break  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/31/2021 7:16 pm : link
Seems we will learn more in next few days.

Keep the offense simple the first two weeks . Run the ball. Sign a blocking TE.

Defense and Specials need to be very good out of the gate as they find the right mix. Still think they start 2-0.

RE: So what is the recovery time  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/31/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15349238 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
for patella tendon surgery? I'd think someone should at least be thinking of when they'd have to do surgery by to be sure he's ready for camp next year, even if playing on it now is an option. As far as recovering on it's own, that's not going to happen while he's playing on it. The best you can hope for is that it doesn't get substantially worse. I'd rather see them take care of it in an advantageous time frame, than have it tear mid-year and then not have enough time to get him back for next year. If surgery at the end of the season would heal in 3-5 months, and the Giants think he can play effectively on it, then take your chances nd wait.


I'm fairly certain the surgery is only done if it ruptures. That's a last ditch thing if it's severe. The fact he doesn't need it, is good news. I'm not a doctor, but this is what the googles says.
Well, if he ruptures it  
GiantsRage2007 : 8/31/2021 7:17 pm : link
Think Victor Cruz... it's a long rehab
RE: ...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2021 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15349228 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Tough dude. Lemieux has tried different treatments in recent weeks. Let’s see how it works. Week 1 seems a possibility.


I'd be on PUP...until 2025. Haha. Tough SOB indeed.
RE: Well, if he ruptures it  
Breeze_94 : 8/31/2021 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15349257 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Think Victor Cruz... it's a long rehab


Gotcha- I was wondering if this was similar but forgot Cruz was a rupture. I’d assume the initial tear definitely ley increases likelihood of rupture, no?

Either way, not good. He’s tough as nails.
It  
AcidTest : 8/31/2021 7:27 pm : link
seems foolish to try and play through it instead of getting it repaired. How effective can he be anyway?
Giants always  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/31/2021 7:32 pm : link
Seem to be conservative with injuries. They will make the decision based on what’s best for the player.
RE: Giants always  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/31/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15349277 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Seem to be conservative with injuries. They will make the decision based on what’s best for the player.


It's almost always up to the player in the end after explaining them risk vs reward, and everything we hear about Shane is he wants to be out there, even in practice.
Seems like an impossibility for Lemieux to make it through the season  
The_Boss : 8/31/2021 7:41 pm : link
With that injury. I can’t imagine maintaining leverage against monsters along opponent DL’s for about 20-40 pass plays per game in addition to pulling and trapping on run plays will be a pleasant experience for Lemieux. In fact, it likely hurts the team in some time. He’ll be put on season ending IR sooner than later I would think. I’d be shocked if he makes it through the year.
RE: RE: I don't think he was ridiculed. It did not get a lot of attention.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/31/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15349224 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15349166 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


It didn't even get it's own thread.



He was ridiculed.


I only see one person in the thread that even questioned the rumor. What did I miss?
It kind of annoys me that some posters here  
bLiTz 2k : 8/31/2021 7:53 pm : link
Were a smart ass, or a dick to the dude that shared this a couple of weeks ago. Good luck having anyone share any info they come across going forward.

A bunch of cranky f*cks on this website.
I did a little research  
Bill in UT : 8/31/2021 7:54 pm : link
Partial tears can heal without surgery with drugs/physical therapy, rest/immobilization. Duration for healing can be anywhere from weeks to 5-6 months, dependent on severity of the tear. It would appear his tear is not that severe. However, he can't meet the requirements for healing while he's playing football. And even under good conditions, partial tears don't always heal. The other option is surgery, and while it's not usually done for a partial tear, it certainly could be. Healing time for surgery on a fully ruptured/torn patella tendon is 6 months to a year. Healing on surgery for a partial tear would certainly be much less. So, best case non-surgical, he plays in pain, knowing that pain lessens your performance, and rests it after the season and hopes it heals. If it doesn't, he's got to have surgery next spring, which could kill all of next season or just try to continue the cycle again, playing with the partial tear. Worst case, he ruptures it, at any time, and needs full-blown surgery. I don't see how a 300 pound OL plays on this withit it getting worse. My semi-medical opinion- I'd stop practicing/toughing it out and go on some type of IR where he could come back during the season. Let it rest for 2-6 weeks and see if it heals. If not, do surgery on the partial tear and possibly be available late in the year or at worst, come back totally healthy for OTAs.
You know,  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/31/2021 7:54 pm : link
it's not just that this team hasn't been run well the past decade. We also have to have the worst fucking luck I've ever seen, too. Unbelievable. Even if this isn't season ending, still. The season hasn't even started yet, and we have to worry about one of our starting OL already.
RE: RE: Nightmare  
greek13 : 8/31/2021 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15349231 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15349212 greek13 said:


Quote:


Scenario again for OL. 25% of the Oline was not on our roster 48 hours ago. Many OL that were signed and coached for months and weeks were released this summer. The OL is the priority on offense - the top one - without it nothing works - hoping and praying is not a strategy - we need to address it till we know it works - not till we hope it works - organizational failure



This is BS.

1. these guys are pros. NFL offenses are similiar but come with different verbiage, they will be fine.

2. the giants have dedicated resources to the OL. they just seem to miss. its not an organizational failure when you draft busts, it happens to the best football minds.

The giants have caught some bad luck in this area too. Personally i am in wait and see mode. I think the ol will be okay. they need to be average and i think they can get there



Snore - posters have been saying what you are saying for years
So the lineman that have been talking about unit familiarity are lying?
I agree they have dedicated resources - but the wrong ones -
You think they will be average - high bar ?
Sh*tpost but I laughed  
Existenz : 8/31/2021 7:57 pm : link
Yes, all injuries are different  
robbieballs2003 : 8/31/2021 7:58 pm : link
But this injury for a ruptured one is very difficult to come back from. Not impossible but it isn't an injury you can just shrug off. I have never heard of a partial tear so it'll be interesting to see where this goes with Lemieux.
No Bueno  
BigBlueDC : 8/31/2021 7:58 pm : link
Wrong game to try and manage this injury. Smart to plan around him, should assume he won’t see the field.
RE: You know,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15349303 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
it's not just that this team hasn't been run well the past decade. We also have to have the worst fucking luck I've ever seen, too. Unbelievable. Even if this isn't season ending, still. The season hasn't even started yet, and we have to worry about one of our starting OL already.


I guess God did take me up on my offer for a decade or misery to win that 4th Super Bowl.
Its not an organizational failure when you draft busts  
arniefez : 8/31/2021 8:02 pm : link
gets my vote for funniest post of the month of August 2021.
Hopefully the same person  
ghost718 : 8/31/2021 8:03 pm : link
who told Dan Jones to come back early last year,or that the offensive line this year was good to go,isn't giving Shane Lemieux advice.
RE: So what is the recovery time  
k2tampa : 8/31/2021 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15349238 Bill in UT said:
[quote] for patella tendon surgery? I'd think someone should at least be thinking of when they'd have to do surgery by to be sure he's ready for camp next year, even if playing on it now is an option. As far as recovering on it's own, that's not going to happen while he's playing on it. The best you can hope for is that it doesn't get substantially worse. I'd rather see them take care of it in an advantageous time frame, than have it tear mid-year and then not have enough time to get him back for next year. If surgery at the end of the season would heal in 3-5 months, and the Giants think he can play effectively on it, then take your chances nd wait.

Ask former Yankee Dustin Fowler. And he wasn’t trying to push a 300 pound DT around.
RE: Sh*tpost but I laughed  
Bill in UT : 8/31/2021 8:04 pm : link
In comment 15349307 Existenz said:
Quote:


Made me laugh too
RE: RE: RE: I don't think he was ridiculed. It did not get a lot of attention.  
Jimmy Googs : 8/31/2021 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15349297 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15349224 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15349166 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


It didn't even get it's own thread.



He was ridiculed.



I only see one person in the thread that even questioned the rumor. What did I miss?


Yeah, it must have been in another thread going on at same time. I recall a handful of stupid comments calling him out for this asshat rumor, which is now far from a rumor.

nevertheless...
RE: RE: You know,  
Sean : 8/31/2021 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15349312 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15349303 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


it's not just that this team hasn't been run well the past decade. We also have to have the worst fucking luck I've ever seen, too. Unbelievable. Even if this isn't season ending, still. The season hasn't even started yet, and we have to worry about one of our starting OL already.



I guess God did take me up on my offer for a decade or misery to win that 4th Super Bowl.

Well the decade is almost up at least!
RE: Wasn't this reported by a poster last week  
joeinpa : 8/31/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15349163 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
as inside info and he was ridiculed in the usual BBI way?

And clearly something was happening and noted by several in the last day or so based on these deals...


Yep.
RE: RE: Sh*tpost but I laughed  
AcidTest : 8/31/2021 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15349320 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15349307 Existenz said:


Quote:






Made me laugh too


+2. Awesome!
Even with the tear…..  
thrunthrublue : 8/31/2021 8:36 pm : link
He’s more effective than lead footed thomas…..won’t have a pro level O line till D.G. is shown the door, and Jones’s career will be ruined by the oncoming pass rushers blowing past both tackles…..ugly, brutal times ahead.
The big question is  
JINTin Adirondacks : 8/31/2021 8:46 pm : link
Does Eric/BBI have enuff popcorn between now and Denver.This place is pure gold...
Ten Ton Hammer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2021 8:52 pm : link
It was in other threads. Nothing major but a few guys saying he was full of shit.
This is too bad for Lemieux...  
bw in dc : 8/31/2021 8:52 pm : link
But let's be honest. It's not like we're possibly losing the second coming of Quenton Nelson here. SL showed some ability, but he also looked unconvincing too.

So replacing a player who is still a virtual unknown shouldn't be that challenging...
OK  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2021 8:53 pm : link
the cartoon is gold.

RE: This is too bad for Lemieux...  
Del Shofner : 8/31/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15349369 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But let's be honest. It's not like we're possibly losing the second coming of Quenton Nelson here. SL showed some ability, but he also looked unconvincing too.

So replacing a player who is still a virtual unknown shouldn't be that challenging...


That's how I see it too. I wish Shane a full recovery soon but I've got no reason to think these new guys aren't as good as he is, subject to learning the playbook (no small matter in 12 days).
RE: RE: This is too bad for Lemieux...  
Bill in UT : 8/31/2021 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15349374 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15349369 bw in dc said:


Quote:


But let's be honest. It's not like we're possibly losing the second coming of Quenton Nelson here. SL showed some ability, but he also looked unconvincing too.

So replacing a player who is still a virtual unknown shouldn't be that challenging...



That's how I see it too. I wish Shane a full recovery soon but I've got no reason to think these new guys aren't as good as he is, subject to learning the playbook (no small matter in 12 days).


From what I hear, there's not too much, or anything too complicated, in Garrett's playbook :)
RE: Sh*tpost but I laughed  
Jimmy Googs : 8/31/2021 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15349307 Existenz said:
Quote:


Haha! Post of the week...
This team is snake bite with injuries  
larryflower37 : 8/31/2021 8:59 pm : link
Lemieux didn't miss a start in college. 52 games straight.
Nice to see all the  
Dave on the UWS : 8/31/2021 9:03 pm : link
BBI wanna be doctors out in full force.
What if he only has a few cm tear? He’s been basically resting it for weeks. The problem with a tendon tear is getting fresh red blood cells into it to promote healing. Sounds like he’s trying different therapy ideas to effect that. The degree of the tear at this point will dictate his chances of playing AND being effective. If they have to shit him down I’m betting they will do it by week 1.
Keep in mind  
SLIM_ : 8/31/2021 9:03 pm : link
the Giants medical staff is traditionally very cautious. The fact that he hasn't been IR'd yet, is a good sign.

That said, the best case scenario with him is...

A mediocre fairly inexperienced player with an injury and without the benefit of most of training camp has to play 2 games in 5 days to start the year. Yikes!
RE: Nice to see all the  
Bill in UT : 8/31/2021 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15349384 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
BBI wanna be doctors out in full force.
What if he only has a few cm tear? He’s been basically resting it for weeks. The problem with a tendon tear is getting fresh red blood cells into it to promote healing. Sounds like he’s trying different therapy ideas to effect that. The degree of the tear at this point will dictate his chances of playing AND being effective. If they have to shit him down I’m betting they will do it by week 1.


If you're going to call out the wanna be doctors, you really need to sound more like a doctor yourself. The average patella, according to a quick google search is 4 cm wide. A tear of "a few cms", which most people would interpret to 3cm, is almost a full tear (an inch is 2.54cm). A tear of a few cm would not be getting sufficient blood flow to heal. I would hope that if the tear was a few cm, we would not be having this discussion, he should be assigned for surgery
RE: Nice to see all the  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/31/2021 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15349384 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
BBI wanna be doctors out in full force.
What if he only has a few cm tear? He’s been basically resting it for weeks. The problem with a tendon tear is getting fresh red blood cells into it to promote healing. Sounds like he’s trying different therapy ideas to effect that. The degree of the tear at this point will dictate his chances of playing AND being effective. If they have to shit him down I’m betting they will do it by week 1.


I'm sure they'll be overly cautious. What does it do for anyone to put him out on the field, have him tear it fully by week 8, and then lose him for parts of next season to?

RE: I did a little research  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 8/31/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15349301 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Partial tears can heal without surgery with drugs/physical therapy, rest/immobilization. Duration for healing can be anywhere from weeks to 5-6 months, dependent on severity of the tear. It would appear his tear is not that severe. However, he can't meet the requirements for healing while he's playing football. And even under good conditions, partial tears don't always heal. The other option is surgery, and while it's not usually done for a partial tear, it certainly could be. Healing time for surgery on a fully ruptured/torn patella tendon is 6 months to a year. Healing on surgery for a partial tear would certainly be much less. So, best case non-surgical, he plays in pain, knowing that pain lessens your performance, and rests it after the season and hopes it heals. If it doesn't, he's got to have surgery next spring, which could kill all of next season or just try to continue the cycle again, playing with the partial tear. Worst case, he ruptures it, at any time, and needs full-blown surgery. I don't see how a 300 pound OL plays on this withit it getting worse. My semi-medical opinion- I'd stop practicing/toughing it out and go on some type of IR where he could come back during the season. Let it rest for 2-6 weeks and see if it heals. If not, do surgery on the partial tear and possibly be available late in the year or at worst, come back totally healthy for OTAs.


Agree 💯
You guys realize they take the patellar tendon grafts for ACL  
BH28 : 8/31/2021 11:02 pm : link
reconstruction? The patellar tendon has the capability of healing on it's own.

If you had ACL surgery with the patellar tendon graft, they usually tell you 4-6 week for the graft area to heal.

Obviously a trauma tear is different than a surgically induced one, but I'd be willing to bet the timeframe is 4-6 weeks.
I hope Shane does right by himself  
widmerseyebrow : 12:17 am : link
And tells this organization to stuff it up their ass if theres any pressure to play prematurely. If things start going south this year the pressure on the front office and coaching staff is going to mount quickly.
RE: You guys realize they take the patellar tendon grafts for ACL  
Bill in UT : 12:35 am : link
In comment 15349494 BH28 said:
Quote:
reconstruction? The patellar tendon has the capability of healing on it's own.

If you had ACL surgery with the patellar tendon graft, they usually tell you 4-6 week for the graft area to heal.

Obviously a trauma tear is different than a surgically induced one, but I'd be willing to bet the timeframe is 4-6 weeks.


yes, the tendon may heal by itself. If you do the things needed to let it heal, not by playing football on it, as he seems to be trying to do. They apparently are not trying to let it heal, they are trying to see if he can get by on it as it is. Unless they think it has already healed? We'll probably never get a straight story
RE: RE: You guys realize they take the patellar tendon grafts for ACL  
BH28 : 1:23 am : link
In comment 15349549 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15349494 BH28 said:


Quote:


reconstruction? The patellar tendon has the capability of healing on it's own.

If you had ACL surgery with the patellar tendon graft, they usually tell you 4-6 week for the graft area to heal.

Obviously a trauma tear is different than a surgically induced one, but I'd be willing to bet the timeframe is 4-6 weeks.



yes, the tendon may heal by itself. If you do the things needed to let it heal, not by playing football on it, as he seems to be trying to do. They apparently are not trying to let it heal, they are trying to see if he can get by on it as it is. Unless they think it has already healed? We'll probably never get a straight story


He's basically missed a month already, assuming he didn't further aggravate it, so who knows he may be close to recovered.
RE: RE: RE: You guys realize they take the patellar tendon grafts for ACL  
shyster : 4:39 am : link
In comment 15349558 BH28 said:
Quote:



He's basically missed a month already, assuming he didn't further aggravate it, so who knows he may be close to recovered.


Original injury was on 7/29.

On 8/20, he was on the field in the joint practice at the Browns, going full speed, although not taking all of the plays with the rest of the starters.

Then he didn't make the trip to New England the following week and we got the board report of a patellar issue. That suggests the strong possibility that he did come out of the Cleveland trip with some kind of negative reaction.

As we sit here today on September 1, he hasn't run a full speed play since August 20. Why would you ramp him up from his injury on July 29 and then pull back unless there were a bump in the road?

And rest time has to be over now if he's going to play Week 1.

I guess we'll be seeing Bredeson and/or Price on the football field.  
Ira : 4:59 am : link
This doesn't sound like the kind of injury that someone can play with.
I do not know  
section125 : 5:06 am : link
if you can compare ligament injuries, but Masahiro Tanaka pitched 5 years for the Yankees with a partially torn UCL - which normally leads to Tommy John Surgery. He never needed surgery.

I guess it all leads to how badly it is torn(slight, moderate or major).
glad this came out after the trades  
Victor in CT : 7:24 am : link
good job by the FO and coaching staff
Not sure if this is similar  
5BowlsSoon : 7:59 am : link
But when I came down with a torn meniscus my orthopedic surgeon was ready to operate. After doing extensive research, I decided to get a cortisone shot and for him to recommend PT instead. That was over 5 years ago and my knee hasn’t failed me once. I walk/run 3 miles every day and play basketball with the neighbor kids 2-3 times a week.

I still do exercises to strengthen it and I wrap it up before I run or play bball, but I do not experience pain, just a slight inconvenience short of pain. The Doc said that I should come in yearly to get a cortisone shot if I like but I have yet to do that in 5 years.

So, I agree….not all tears are alike and not all tears require surgery.
When two 300 pound people  
M.S. : 8:03 am : link

smack into one another, looking to "pound" one another, I don't think the experiences I've read on this thread are necessarily applicable.
RE: Not sure if this is similar  
Scooter185 : 8:27 am : link
In comment 15349630 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
But when I came down with a torn meniscus my orthopedic surgeon was ready to operate. After doing extensive research, I decided to get a cortisone shot and for him to recommend PT instead. That was over 5 years ago and my knee hasn’t failed me once. I walk/run 3 miles every day and play basketball with the neighbor kids 2-3 times a week.

I still do exercises to strengthen it and I wrap it up before I run or play bball, but I do not experience pain, just a slight inconvenience short of pain. The Doc said that I should come in yearly to get a cortisone shot if I like but I have yet to do that in 5 years.

So, I agree….not all tears are alike and not all tears require surgery.


My wife was the opposite. Got a cortisone shot and sent to PT first, PT said it wasn't working and the shot didn't help so recommend surgery. Doc thought it was going to be a quick scope but turned into a full repair and she had that knee immobilized for 1 week and only could go to 90* with no weight for another 5 weeks.
RE: glad this came out after the trades  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15349605 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
good job by the FO and coaching staff


Definitely some misdirection.
When will this franchise draft their OL?  
Fishmanjim57 : 9:28 am : link
Every season it comes down to "best player available", yet they should focus on offensive linemen if they want to protect their quarterback and perhaps become a playoff team.
Each year they go dumpster diving for OL players who are being cut from the other teams. I know DG made a couple of trades in the past week to address this priority issue, but he should have made the OL a priority for the entire off-season!
BJ HILL was a RED FLAG...  
x meadowlander : 9:30 am : link
...I presumed Lemieux was hurt more than anyone was saying.

I'm prepared for another 4-win season. LOTS of weekend activities scheduled for September and October. Giants EARNED that fan support from me.

I refuse to watch garbage product.
RE: When will this franchise draft their OL?  
x meadowlander : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15349739 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Every season it comes down to "best player available", yet they should focus on offensive linemen if they want to protect their quarterback and perhaps become a playoff team.
Each year they go dumpster diving for OL players who are being cut from the other teams. I know DG made a couple of trades in the past week to address this priority issue, but he should have made the OL a priority for the entire off-season!
They draft more than their share of OL. It's a matter of who they pick. Ereck Flowers set us back a few years, Will Beatty, Pugh, Richburg - these were premium picks.
I find it amazing that we have 8 players (really 7 and a half with  
Dinger : 9:35 am : link
Lemieux's injury) for 5 positions, EVEN if they were all interchangeable. We have 8 wide receivers, 7 CB's, 6 OLB, 5 RB's and a partridge in a pear tree. I have been a DG supporter and defender, but year 4 and we still don't seem to have a clue about OL. We don't draft well, we dont sign FA well, we don't develop them well and we don't scheme well. Its fing exhausting!
RE: BJ HILL was a RED FLAG...  
Harvest Blend : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15349743 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...I presumed Lemieux was hurt more than anyone was saying.

I'm prepared for another 4-win season. LOTS of weekend activities scheduled for September and October. Giants EARNED that fan support from me.

I refuse to watch garbage product.


See you in November? Or once 2022 FA starts?
Lemieux is one tough dude  
beatrixkiddo : 9:37 am : link
I am rooting for him that best case scenario it heals on its own in a few weeks and he gets to come back to the team and contribute this year. At least there is some room for optimism as it isn’t a full rupture ala Cruz.
oh and 3 TE's only two of whom can block  
Dinger : 9:40 am : link
only ONE of them is healthy. Not sure what Judge's plan here is, but it'll be interesting to see if it works.
RE: I guess we'll be seeing Bredeson and/or Price on the football field.  
FStubbs : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15349573 Ira said:
Quote:
This doesn't sound like the kind of injury that someone can play with.


Yeah the way I see it is Lemieux is basically out for the season and Bredeson and Price will compete for the starting slot.

Giants did a great job in hiding the injury - within the rules - so as not to tip their hand on what they were doing to get a new starting guard.
RE: When will this franchise draft their OL?  
FStubbs : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15349739 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
Every season it comes down to "best player available", yet they should focus on offensive linemen if they want to protect their quarterback and perhaps become a playoff team.
Each year they go dumpster diving for OL players who are being cut from the other teams. I know DG made a couple of trades in the past week to address this priority issue, but he should have made the OL a priority for the entire off-season!



It seems likely these trades were made because Lemieux is out indefinitely.
RE: This is too bad for Lemieux...  
Carson53 : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15349369 bw in dc said:
Quote:
But let's be honest. It's not like we're possibly losing the second coming of Quenton Nelson here. SL showed some ability, but he also looked unconvincing too.

So replacing a player who is still a virtual unknown shouldn't be that challenging...
.

He did a pretty good job as a run blocker, his pass protection not so much.
I don't see how he plays this year with that type of injury. That type of injury finished Cruz' career basically.
Although he was a skilled player, it's a bit different
for that type of player.
I will say  
Carson53 : 11:03 am : link
that DG neither drafted OR signed an offensive lineman in free agency, so he was left scrambling.
They also cut Zeitler, to save cap dollars, and used
some of that money to go sign Golladay and Adoree Jackson.
He should have addressed the O Line previously.
He brought in a couple players now, lets see how it works out around here.
Healing time 2-3 weeks to 5 months  
5BowlsSoon : 11:09 am : link
See article in link
Partial tear - ( New Window )
In the link, for those who don’t want to open  
5BowlsSoon : 11:12 am : link
Non-Surgical Treatment of a Patella Tendon Tear

Partial tears are treated using non-surgical measures. The two key treatments are:

A knee immobilizer limits or prohibits the knee from bending. With time, a partially torn tendon’s fibers will reattach to one another, restoring function and strength. Smaller partial tears might not require immobilization.
Physical therapy. Exercises aimed at strengthening the patella tendon help patients recover quickly. For smaller tears eccentric strengthening may help accelerate healing and decrease pain and symptoms.

The healing process for a partial tear can take anywhere from 2-3 weeks to 5-6 months and is most often related to the severity of the tear.
RE: Does anyone remember what it was like  
Carson53 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15349176 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
going into a season without massive concerns about the Oline? I'm sure it happened in my lifetime, but it doesn't feel like it.
.

Yeah back in 2007, and 2008.
One a Super Bowl win, in 2008, two 1,000 yard RB's
in Jacobs and Ward. I wasn't concerned about the O Line then.
BTW, Ward parlayed that 1,000 yard season into a free agent
contract with the Bucs...and flopped!
