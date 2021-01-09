Sad NYG 2021 OL personnel summary from Twitter

yes, they brought in 5 players whose cap hit exceeded Zietler but they weren't going to keep all 5, they'd be lucky if they kept two of the 5.
The Solder point is also undercut by the acceleration if he was cut, his COVID opt-out basically delayed the point he could be conceivably cut by a year. Poor signing but not one we could easily get out of this year.
was he was weird at times with certain vets. He seems to hate paying the older guys or guys he deems are replaceable even if they weren't really that replaceable. He traded for Zietler so you'd think he liked him, but to sour on him so quickly despite decent play, and then to miss on the replacements, not a good look. The money is hard to follow though, so who knows how much was truly gained or lost.
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
the one thing I would quibble with is bringing back Zeitler at a $4M cap hit. Would he have been willing to restructure at that number? My guess would be, if offered, he would have preferred to test the market to see if he could get more.
But it does highlight how poorly the Giants have allocated resources to the OL.
When they had made a major investment in the OL the season before. And if you are going to look a just this offseason why are you limiting it to just OL. The Giants had a great offseason this year overall. A bit of cherry picking going on here.
yes, they brought in 5 players whose cap hit exceeded Zietler but they weren't going to keep all 5, they'd be lucky if they kept two of the 5.
The Solder point is also undercut by the acceleration if he was cut, his COVID opt-out basically delayed the point he could be conceivably cut by a year. Poor signing but not one we could easily get out of this year.
It also ignores that fact that Kevin Zietler would have had to agree to rip up his old contract completely and sign for $4mil with the Giants. My guess is they approached him about a restructure or pay cut and he said no.
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
He's referring to Zeitler's current cap hit w/Balt. As I said above, I think it's a bit of a stretch to assume Zeitler would have accepted the same money in a restructure.
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
Yeah, I was confused by that as well. As the author says, the jokes write themselves.
$4 million for 5 veterans in the NFL just means they are all lotto tickets, which they turned out to be. But getting a major fact like that wrong by $10 million, is pretty comical.
Zeitler's game was already heading south and he had a very large
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
He's referring to Zeitler's current cap hit w/Balt. As I said above, I think it's a bit of a stretch to assume Zeitler would have accepted the same money in a restructure.
How often do you see a player take a $10 million pay cut like that? Not going to happen.
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
He's referring to Zeitler's current cap hit w/Balt. As I said above, I think it's a bit of a stretch to assume Zeitler would have accepted the same money in a restructure.
His premise on Zeitler is completely wrong and misleading. Why would he have voluntarily taken a $10 million pay cut?
No ability to pick talented O line, that connects to his qb’s getting destroyed, and with constant 3 and outs….his defenses spend most of their games on the field, becoming gassed by end of game…..must let this 10 and 30 GM do what he does best for some other team.
Andrew Thomas hasn't looked terrible "all preseason". I believe the practice reports have been mostly positive. He only played one half of one game, so that isn't really "all preseason".
KH moving from LG to RG doesn't matter he hadn't played RG before, it's not like that's not a common switch and he's been solid. If he was our backup guy for both LG and RG no one would have a thing to say about it.
Solder at a cheaper cost isn't as bad an option either starting or backup as is being implied. Not great, but not that bad.
But the result of cutting Zeitler and the scrambling to add the right pieces, yeah that is on point and is pretty bad.
It's a case of each independent move myopically making sense, but when you step back and look at the entire sequence, wow, that was a fricken disaster.
It's like Homer trying to pull his leg out of the quicksand...
IF the Giants wanted to keep him, they would have needed to ask him to take a pay cut ala Solder. If he didn't want to he would have been released. We don't know if the Giants went that route and he said no.
One of Zeitler/Solder was being cut and my hunch is that Solder was more willing to play ball so he made the roster. And if Zeitler flames out in Baltimore, than this thread's foundation is useless.
The issue has never been about keeping Zeitler/Solder it was always the gamble that the guys they had were going to take a step up in play and remain healthy. So far that gamble looks to be backfiring as Lemiuex is down, Thomas looks rusty and RT seems to be a platoon.
You can challenge some of the facts in that analysis
And yet here we are entering year 4 with Dave as GM and the OL is arguably as bad now as it was the day he professed his need to overhaul the entire unit. If that isn’t exhibit A for a fireable offense, I don’t know what is.
RE: As mentioned above the Zeitler thing is revisionist history
IF the Giants wanted to keep him, they would have needed to ask him to take a pay cut ala Solder. If he didn't want to he would have been released. We don't know if the Giants went that route and he said no.
One of Zeitler/Solder was being cut and my hunch is that Solder was more willing to play ball so he made the roster. And if Zeitler flames out in Baltimore, than this thread's foundation is useless.
The issue has never been about keeping Zeitler/Solder it was always the gamble that the guys they had were going to take a step up in play and remain healthy. So far that gamble looks to be backfiring as Lemiuex is down, Thomas looks rusty and RT seems to be a platoon.
His premise on Zeitler is completely wrong and misleading. Why would he have voluntarily taken a $10 million pay cut?
It wasn't voluntary, Zeitler had been cut. Balt offered him 3/22, but I'm not sure how much was guaranteed. It was either the best offer he could get, or he figured Ravens gave him the best chance to win a ring.
When they had made a major investment in the OL the season before. And if you are going to look a just this offseason why are you limiting it to just OL. The Giants had a great offseason this year overall. A bit of cherry picking going on here.
A great offseason? When you do nothing to fix your weakest area, and one of the most important on the club it doesn’t matter what other areas you fix. KC added Brown, and Thuney to man the L side of the O line, because they looked so bad in the SB, and now that is fixing a problem. All the Giants did to fix their leaking faucet line was to take rejects from other teams. I said since FA that Thuney would have been a better pick up than KG. The line sucks, and so will the offense. DJ is not that good as it is, but looks worse, because of the O line just like Mahomes did in the SB.
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
Yeah it's hard to take this article seriously with that BS in there. Gates was the better OL last year, and I would argue Thomas was better down the stretch. I liked Zeitler but he was not some world beater worth 10M plus $$. I would also guess the Giants tried to restructure him.
Can you get beyond the obvious...nobody is suggesting
And yet here we are entering year 4 with Dave as GM and the OL is arguably as bad now as it was the day he professed his need to overhaul the entire unit. If that isn’t exhibit A for a fireable offense, I don’t know what is.
Entering year 4, and it looks like another losing season.
The money or effectiveness of Zeitler aside, it is still both true
But shedding Zeitler and not putting together a credible plan to mitigate that loss and have sufficient, serviceable depth behind him is.
And the scrambling going on this week is clearly representative of that fact.
I don't think anyone is disagreeing with that point, but the premise of the original post makes it seem that the Giants spent more money trying to replace Zeitler when they could have just 'kept him for $4 million'.
That's just wrong. There are a thousand things to shit on regarding the handling of the OL, but a post mainly focusing on the erroneous $4 million to retain Zeitler over 5 scrubs makes the rest of the post questionable evern though are valid points in it.
at 4 mill. He couldve easily declined a salary cut/restructure and forced a trade or release. But the larger point remains. Penciling in Lemiuex and Peart as 2nd year mid round picks while also counting on Hernandez to drastically improve is foolishly hopeful at best and negligent at worst.
Of course everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face....but every plan and contingency plan have been exhausted and this is what they are left with...which leads me to only one conclusion...
The plans and contingency plans weren't any good to begin with.
Of course everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face....but every plan and contingency plan have been exhausted and this is what they are left with...which leads me to only one conclusion...
The plans and contingency plans weren't any good to begin with.
AT-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart as your OL, where is the depth? Solder is fine as a swing tackle, but your interior OL depth is Fulton, Wiggins, Slade and/or Harrison? I actually thought Looney was a decent signing, but don't tell me he was part of the plan, or else they wouldn't have signed him a week into camp.
So long as the Giants continue to suck, they will be ridiculed.
And when they start winning, the ridicule will stop.
It's really a very easy formula to understand.
Agreed. The issue is that trading for backups and scanning the waiver wire to fill in the roster at the last minute doesn't really point to them "starting winning" this year. It's extra frustrating when the unit needing the most help was identified as an issue three years ago. That's not bad strategy. That's incompetence.
His premise on Zeitler is completely wrong and misleading. Why would he have voluntarily taken a $10 million pay cut?
It wasn't voluntary, Zeitler had been cut. Balt offered him 3/22, but I'm not sure how much was guaranteed. It was either the best offer he could get, or he figured Ravens gave him the best chance to win a ring.
I can't imagine the NFL would look favorably on teams cutting players only to resign with that same team in order to create funny math with the cap.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's wrong on Zeitler's cap hit
I can't imagine the NFL would look favorably on teams cutting players only to resign with that same team in order to create funny math with the cap.
Yeah, the only feasible way for NYG to do that would be to offer a restructure. First of all, we don't know that they didn't, and if they did, Zeitler may have felt he could do batter on the open market. Cutting Zeitler wasn't the problem, having no adequate plan afterwards was.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He's wrong on Zeitler's cap hit
I can't imagine the NFL would look favorably on teams cutting players only to resign with that same team in order to create funny math with the cap.
Yeah, the only feasible way for NYG to do that would be to offer a restructure. First of all, we don't know that they didn't, and if they did, Zeitler may have felt he could do batter on the open market. Cutting Zeitler wasn't the problem, having no adequate plan afterwards was.
It's fair to criticize DG for not having a good plan. What's not fair is to say "well, DG could have just spent that $4 million on Zeitler" b/c that's just not true.
But shedding Zeitler and not putting together a credible plan to mitigate that loss and have sufficient, serviceable depth behind him is.
And the scrambling going on this week is clearly representative of that fact.
I don't fully disagree but I guess I see it as less scrambling, more Judge and company keeping an eye out for better depth than what we had. He basically said that most of the best pickups available are near the cutdowns to 53. I think scrambling only applies to the fact that Lemieux got hurt so they probably picked up one more G/C than they had eyes out for initially. Who knows though? I am pissed that they didn't draft an OL, but not sure anyone really fit our draft slots (at least after the trade down). I would have been fine going into the season with Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart as the starters and Harrison, Solder, and Slade as the backups. I think they may have still picked up Price, but Lemieux getting injured and the older guys they brought in retiring created more of the scramble perception, in my view.
And if these reserves are all better than what we had and more reliable for the unit than great. But i am pretty comfortable in not giving this regime the benefit of the doubt on OL strategies or related player evaluations, so I think the term scrambling fits. You are free to use what you think works...
And if these reserves are all better than what we had and more reliable for the unit than great. But i am pretty comfortable in not giving this regime the benefit of the doubt on OL strategies or related player evaluations, so I think the term scrambling fits. You are free to use what you think works...
I guess I can't really blame you until we start seeing some success... lol
And if these reserves are all better than what we had and more reliable for the unit than great. But i am pretty comfortable in not giving this regime the benefit of the doubt on OL strategies or related player evaluations, so I think the term scrambling fits. You are free to use what you think works...
I guess I can't really blame you until we start seeing some success... lol
Don’t blame me at all. You know who to turn to. :- )
Plus his replacement was already on the team. Sure they haven't done great building the OLine but do we really know how bad they will be this year?
The Giants brought in a #1 receiver and a complete vet TE (both very needed) with some of that money and I for one am not that unhappy with that.
So many needs so few resources - hopefully the Giants are moving in the right direction.
The Giants divested $19M in direct available cash from the line in 2021 -- buy cutting Zeitler and re-doing Solder.
They've put very little of that money back into the line.
It's not a perfect argument because of offsets, but the best I can come up with is the +2.07M
2021
Nate Solder $9,500,000
Andrew Thomas $7,351,270
Nick Gates $3,325,000
Will Hernandez $3,057,680
Billy Price $2,077,158
Matt Peart $1,022,591
Shane Lemieux $866,785
Ben Bredeson $780,000
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
But you can still see it in the link.
The Solder point is also undercut by the acceleration if he was cut, his COVID opt-out basically delayed the point he could be conceivably cut by a year. Poor signing but not one we could easily get out of this year.
From SI:
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below.
Link - ( New Window )
But it does highlight how poorly the Giants have allocated resources to the OL.
The Solder point is also undercut by the acceleration if he was cut, his COVID opt-out basically delayed the point he could be conceivably cut by a year. Poor signing but not one we could easily get out of this year.
It also ignores that fact that Kevin Zietler would have had to agree to rip up his old contract completely and sign for $4mil with the Giants. My guess is they approached him about a restructure or pay cut and he said no.
i wanted zeitler to work more than anyone but he didn't. people need to get over this.
From SI:
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
He's referring to Zeitler's current cap hit w/Balt. As I said above, I think it's a bit of a stretch to assume Zeitler would have accepted the same money in a restructure.
From SI:
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
Yeah, I was confused by that as well. As the author says, the jokes write themselves.
$4 million for 5 veterans in the NFL just means they are all lotto tickets, which they turned out to be. But getting a major fact like that wrong by $10 million, is pretty comical.
Quote:
It wasn't $4 million - try $14.5 million.
From SI:
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
He's referring to Zeitler's current cap hit w/Balt. As I said above, I think it's a bit of a stretch to assume Zeitler would have accepted the same money in a restructure.
How often do you see a player take a $10 million pay cut like that? Not going to happen.
Quote:
It wasn't $4 million - try $14.5 million.
From SI:
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
He's referring to Zeitler's current cap hit w/Balt. As I said above, I think it's a bit of a stretch to assume Zeitler would have accepted the same money in a restructure.
His premise on Zeitler is completely wrong and misleading. Why would he have voluntarily taken a $10 million pay cut?
Scenery changes matter. Wouldn't surprise at all to see Zeitler play better on a better team.
Not sure they consider him just a backup. He was rated and drafted higher than Lemieux.
If the Giants had a "pretty avg o-line" then we aren't having this thread.
I'm thinking the reason they run the stick concept so much is because the offensive line can't block for shit.
Quote:
whereas we brought Bredeson in as a backup?
Not sure they consider him just a backup. He was rated and drafted higher than Lemieux.
Maybe but it would be competition plus depth still, right? Not an equal role comparison for him and Zeitler is my point.
in 2019, the Bengals signed him to a 3 year, 16.5 million contract, then cut him.
Maybe DG DOES know what he's doing.....naaaah
Thanks!
KH moving from LG to RG doesn't matter he hadn't played RG before, it's not like that's not a common switch and he's been solid. If he was our backup guy for both LG and RG no one would have a thing to say about it.
Solder at a cheaper cost isn't as bad an option either starting or backup as is being implied. Not great, but not that bad.
But the result of cutting Zeitler and the scrambling to add the right pieces, yeah that is on point and is pretty bad.
It's a case of each independent move myopically making sense, but when you step back and look at the entire sequence, wow, that was a fricken disaster.
One of Zeitler/Solder was being cut and my hunch is that Solder was more willing to play ball so he made the roster. And if Zeitler flames out in Baltimore, than this thread's foundation is useless.
The issue has never been about keeping Zeitler/Solder it was always the gamble that the guys they had were going to take a step up in play and remain healthy. So far that gamble looks to be backfiring as Lemiuex is down, Thomas looks rusty and RT seems to be a platoon.
Did the Giants have a good offseason overall? You can make a case for that. But how many of those acquisitions will have a limited impact if this Oline is again well below NFL average?
Need to see how the season plays out, but on paper this is a very underwhelming group.
One of Zeitler/Solder was being cut and my hunch is that Solder was more willing to play ball so he made the roster. And if Zeitler flames out in Baltimore, than this thread's foundation is useless.
The issue has never been about keeping Zeitler/Solder it was always the gamble that the guys they had were going to take a step up in play and remain healthy. So far that gamble looks to be backfiring as Lemiuex is down, Thomas looks rusty and RT seems to be a platoon.
Good post.
His premise on Zeitler is completely wrong and misleading. Why would he have voluntarily taken a $10 million pay cut?
It wasn't voluntary, Zeitler had been cut. Balt offered him 3/22, but I'm not sure how much was guaranteed. It was either the best offer he could get, or he figured Ravens gave him the best chance to win a ring.
Please give it a rest. Probably the same people saying Zeitler was over paid last year and not worth the money.
So much nonsense on here.
A great offseason? When you do nothing to fix your weakest area, and one of the most important on the club it doesn’t matter what other areas you fix. KC added Brown, and Thuney to man the L side of the O line, because they looked so bad in the SB, and now that is fixing a problem. All the Giants did to fix their leaking faucet line was to take rejects from other teams. I said since FA that Thuney would have been a better pick up than KG. The line sucks, and so will the offense. DJ is not that good as it is, but looks worse, because of the O line just like Mahomes did in the SB.
From SI:
"Zeitler is in the final year of his contract and is due to count for $14.5 million against the cap. The Giants would save $12 million in cap space and be hit with a $2.5 million dead money charge if they move on from Zeitler."
See article below. Link - ( New Window )
Yeah it's hard to take this article seriously with that BS in there. Gates was the better OL last year, and I would argue Thomas was better down the stretch. I liked Zeitler but he was not some world beater worth 10M plus $$. I would also guess the Giants tried to restructure him.
But shedding Zeitler and not putting together a credible plan to mitigate that loss and have sufficient, serviceable depth behind him is.
And the scrambling going on this week is clearly representative of that fact.
But shedding Zeitler and not putting together a credible plan to mitigate that loss and have sufficient, serviceable depth behind him is.
And the scrambling going on this week is clearly representative of that fact.
This.
Entering year 4, and it looks like another losing season.
Just like all the other smart teams.
This is how threads derail - putting words in other people's mouths and then knocking them down for having said it.
I remember in 2017 JPP and the defense looked outstanding in preseason then laid a big egg in the reg season.
On paper, the line shouldn't be this bad and actually should be adequate.
Let's see what happens when these guys start playing every week for 60 minutes.
But shedding Zeitler and not putting together a credible plan to mitigate that loss and have sufficient, serviceable depth behind him is.
And the scrambling going on this week is clearly representative of that fact.
I don't think anyone is disagreeing with that point, but the premise of the original post makes it seem that the Giants spent more money trying to replace Zeitler when they could have just 'kept him for $4 million'.
That's just wrong. There are a thousand things to shit on regarding the handling of the OL, but a post mainly focusing on the erroneous $4 million to retain Zeitler over 5 scrubs makes the rest of the post questionable evern though are valid points in it.
Of course everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face....but every plan and contingency plan have been exhausted and this is what they are left with...which leads me to only one conclusion...
The plans and contingency plans weren't any good to begin with.
Of course everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face....but every plan and contingency plan have been exhausted and this is what they are left with...which leads me to only one conclusion...
The plans and contingency plans weren't any good to begin with.
So long as the Giants continue to suck, they will be ridiculed.
And when they start winning, the ridicule will stop.
It's really a very easy formula to understand.
So long as the Giants continue to suck, they will be ridiculed.
And when they start winning, the ridicule will stop.
It's really a very easy formula to understand.
Agreed. The issue is that trading for backups and scanning the waiver wire to fill in the roster at the last minute doesn't really point to them "starting winning" this year. It's extra frustrating when the unit needing the most help was identified as an issue three years ago. That's not bad strategy. That's incompetence.
Quote:
His premise on Zeitler is completely wrong and misleading. Why would he have voluntarily taken a $10 million pay cut?
It wasn't voluntary, Zeitler had been cut. Balt offered him 3/22, but I'm not sure how much was guaranteed. It was either the best offer he could get, or he figured Ravens gave him the best chance to win a ring.
I can't imagine the NFL would look favorably on teams cutting players only to resign with that same team in order to create funny math with the cap.
I can't imagine the NFL would look favorably on teams cutting players only to resign with that same team in order to create funny math with the cap.
Yeah, the only feasible way for NYG to do that would be to offer a restructure. First of all, we don't know that they didn't, and if they did, Zeitler may have felt he could do batter on the open market. Cutting Zeitler wasn't the problem, having no adequate plan afterwards was.
Quote:
I can't imagine the NFL would look favorably on teams cutting players only to resign with that same team in order to create funny math with the cap.
Yeah, the only feasible way for NYG to do that would be to offer a restructure. First of all, we don't know that they didn't, and if they did, Zeitler may have felt he could do batter on the open market. Cutting Zeitler wasn't the problem, having no adequate plan afterwards was.
It's fair to criticize DG for not having a good plan. What's not fair is to say "well, DG could have just spent that $4 million on Zeitler" b/c that's just not true.
The Giants brought in a #1 receiver and a complete vet TE (both very needed) with some of that money and I for one am not that unhappy with that.
So many needs so few resources - hopefully the Giants are moving in the right direction.
But shedding Zeitler and not putting together a credible plan to mitigate that loss and have sufficient, serviceable depth behind him is.
And the scrambling going on this week is clearly representative of that fact.
I don't fully disagree but I guess I see it as less scrambling, more Judge and company keeping an eye out for better depth than what we had. He basically said that most of the best pickups available are near the cutdowns to 53. I think scrambling only applies to the fact that Lemieux got hurt so they probably picked up one more G/C than they had eyes out for initially. Who knows though? I am pissed that they didn't draft an OL, but not sure anyone really fit our draft slots (at least after the trade down). I would have been fine going into the season with Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart as the starters and Harrison, Solder, and Slade as the backups. I think they may have still picked up Price, but Lemieux getting injured and the older guys they brought in retiring created more of the scramble perception, in my view.
I guess I can't really blame you until we start seeing some success... lol
Quote:
And if these reserves are all better than what we had and more reliable for the unit than great. But i am pretty comfortable in not giving this regime the benefit of the doubt on OL strategies or related player evaluations, so I think the term scrambling fits. You are free to use what you think works...
I guess I can't really blame you until we start seeing some success... lol
Don’t blame me at all. You know who to turn to. :- )
The Giants brought in a #1 receiver and a complete vet TE (both very needed) with some of that money and I for one am not that unhappy with that.
So many needs so few resources - hopefully the Giants are moving in the right direction.
The Giants divested $19M in direct available cash from the line in 2021 -- buy cutting Zeitler and re-doing Solder.
They've put very little of that money back into the line.
It's not a perfect argument because of offsets, but the best I can come up with is the +2.07M
2021
Nate Solder $9,500,000
Andrew Thomas $7,351,270
Nick Gates $3,325,000
Will Hernandez $3,057,680
Billy Price $2,077,158
Matt Peart $1,022,591
Shane Lemieux $866,785
Ben Bredeson $780,000