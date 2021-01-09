for display only
NYG Claim 3 on Waivers

Big Rick in FL : 9/1/2021 12:23 pm
Justin Hilliard LB from SF
Quincy Roche LB from Pittsburgh
Collin Johnson WR from Jacksonville
So confused  
Saos1n : 9/1/2021 12:23 pm : link
Utterly confused
Love the Collin Johnson and Quincy Roche adds  
Anakim : 9/1/2021 12:24 pm : link
Johnson is a HUGE target. Really liked him coming out of Texas.

Roche was just an uber-productive EDGE guy from Temple and the U
Johnson is a very big WR, played at U of Texas  
PatersonPlank : 9/1/2021 12:24 pm : link
Did really well at the beginning in Jax
I guess filling spots for guys going on IR?  
Section331 : 9/1/2021 12:25 pm : link
No roster cuts?
Little info on the 3  
Big Rick in FL : 9/1/2021 12:26 pm : link
Hilliard was undrafted in 2021 out of Ohio State.
Roche was a 2021 6th rounder out of Miami. Collin Johnson was a 2020 5th rounder out of Texas.
Roche is a bigger version of Trent Harris  
Eric on Li : 9/1/2021 12:26 pm : link
has some tools but not very explosive. Does he take the UDFA's spot? Or someone else?

Johnson looked like a pretty interesting size/speed upside guy for Jags. Assume he takes Pettis' spot.

Not as familiar with Hilliard but assume he has ST ability. Will be interesting to see who he knocks off.
wonder  
Steve in Greenwich : 9/1/2021 12:27 pm : link
if Johnson can block a little? 6-6 wide receiver with a big need at TE.
Roche led the nation is sacks  
Anakim : 9/1/2021 12:28 pm : link
He doesn't have the physical gifts of Greg Rousseau or Jaelan Phillips, but the guy just produced when he was on the field.
JR was completely off about TE and OL  
Mike in NY : 9/1/2021 12:28 pm : link
Unless we are moving Johnson to TE
RE: Roche led the nation is sacks  
Anakim : 9/1/2021 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15350092 Anakim said:
Quote:
He doesn't have the physical gifts of Greg Rousseau or Jaelan Phillips, but the guy just produced when he was on the field.


I should clarify: he led the nation in sacks at Temple. Then he transferred to Miami for his final year.
RE: RE: Roche led the nation is sacks  
Anakim : 9/1/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15350096 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15350092 Anakim said:


Quote:


He doesn't have the physical gifts of Greg Rousseau or Jaelan Phillips, but the guy just produced when he was on the field.



I should clarify: he led the nation in sacks at Temple. Then he transferred to Miami for his final year.


Let me go from a clarification to an outright correction: he didn't lead the nation in sacks. He was tied for seventh in the nation for sacks.


Sorry!
None of the Giants cuts were claimed  
Sean : 9/1/2021 12:32 pm : link
.
I  
AcidTest : 9/1/2021 12:32 pm : link
assume they put in waivers for TEs and OL but those players were awarded to other teams with higher claims.

The Giants are clearly looking for a big WR. Sills isn't it. Maybe Johnson is.
I'm surprised Roche was cut  
jeff57 : 9/1/2021 12:33 pm : link
Liked him coming out. Could be a good pickup.
RE: JR was completely off about TE and OL  
shyster : 9/1/2021 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15350094 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Unless we are moving Johnson to TE


Johnson has played both inside and outside.

He's the same dimensions as Engram. It makes sense that they are looking at Johnson as functionally a TE.
Boylhart loved Hilliard...  
Milton : 9/1/2021 12:35 pm : link
Quote:
If you’re just evaluating talent to play a position then Justin is one of the top linebackers in this draft. He might be the only pure linebacker who can play any linebacker position in any style of defense in this draft. Every team in the draft is looking for a linebacker with Justin’s size, athletic talent, and effectiveness against the run and in pass coverage. He simple is a leader and an impact player but, (and this is a big but), his injuries have limited his time on the field to impact, and that is not a good thing. You draft with the information you have in front of you at the time of the draft. The information on Justine is, BUYER BEWARE. I’m telling you if this guy had been on the field instead of in the medical tent, he is a possible 1st round talent that you select in the 1st round. The problem is, he hasn’t been on the field enough to tell you that for sure.
As for the injuries...
Quote:
2 separate torn bicep injuries, a partially torn Achilles tendon
Reading the tea leaves  
AcesUp : 9/1/2021 12:35 pm : link
Think Johnson means short term IR for Toney.
Interesting but certainly the moves will continue  
George from PA : 9/1/2021 12:36 pm : link
As they have way too many LBers and WR on roster
Like the  
GoDeep13 : 9/1/2021 12:36 pm : link
Roche and Johnson Additions.

Roche had a productive Preseason and was ranked 3rd (albeit by PFF) in pass rush efficiency this preseason.

Johnson I liked since his time at Texas. If you liked what David Sills brought, you'll like Johnson more. Both are big Possession WRs but Johnson wins those jumpballs better IMO.
RE: JR was completely off about TE and OL  
Milton : 9/1/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15350094 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Unless we are moving Johnson to TE
They may have put in claims on TE and OL, but lost out to teams ahead of them. We'll know more when we see all the league's claims and know who added who.
RE: Reading the tea leaves  
barens : 9/1/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15350116 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Think Johnson means short term IR for Toney.


Or Ross
only  
Steve in Greenwich : 9/1/2021 12:39 pm : link
1 TE was claimed and it was by Minnesota who's behind the Giants in the list, so that means Giants didn't put in any claims on a TE; potentially good news for Engram?
do these claims  
NYG22 : 9/1/2021 12:39 pm : link
mean they are now Giants? or is there a process related to waiver claim priority/order that needs to occur first?
at least we are  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/1/2021 12:39 pm : link
plucking from the rich, sans Jacksonville
RE: only  
Anakim : 9/1/2021 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15350127 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
1 TE was claimed and it was by Minnesota who's behind the Giants in the list, so that means Giants didn't put in any claims on a TE; potentially good news for Engram?


Nor did the Jets, which is very surprising
RE: JR was completely off about TE and OL  
Kevin in Annapolis : 9/1/2021 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15350094 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Unless we are moving Johnson to TE


Unless it is vets that don't need to clear waivers that we want
Johnson  
Joey in VA : 9/1/2021 12:43 pm : link
Was solid in preseason it looks like.
Not bad - ( New Window )
RE: do these claims  
Anakim : 9/1/2021 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15350128 NYG22 said:
Quote:
mean they are now Giants? or is there a process related to waiver claim priority/order that needs to occur first?


The waiver process has already happened. They're now Giants.
Johnson made some plays at the end of last year too  
Eric on Li : 9/1/2021 12:45 pm : link
he looks pretty good for a guy with his size/speed.
wow  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2021 12:45 pm : link
loading up on linebackers.
any word on corresponding moves?  
giants#1 : 9/1/2021 12:46 pm : link
3 guys going to IR or others getting cut to make room?
RE: do these claims  
nygiants16 : 9/1/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15350128 NYG22 said:
Quote:
mean they are now Giants? or is there a process related to waiver claim priority/order that needs to occur first?


process already occurred, they are giants
RE: any word on corresponding moves?  
Jay on the Island : 9/1/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15350147 giants#1 said:
Quote:
3 guys going to IR or others getting cut to make room?

Plus the Giants need to re-sign Kreiter too so that will also take a roster spot.
Thoughts on all 3  
Biteymax22 : 9/1/2021 12:47 pm : link
Johnson - I wonder if the Giants had a specific role in mind for R. John because Johnson is very similar physically. Perhaps they coach him into a hybrid WR/TE to run the seam.

Roche - Liked coming out of college and was hoping we'd grab him as a late round pick. My favorite claim of the 3.

Hilliard - Read the scouting report. Special teams came up quickly. Likely here for that rather than to play LB.
According  
AcidTest : 9/1/2021 12:48 pm : link
to the waiver list, nobody claimed Prince W. or any of the other tackles, including the Giants.
RE: Johnson  
ZogZerg : 9/1/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15350138 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Was solid in preseason it looks like. Not bad - ( New Window )


Great Find Joey - thanks!

Hmm. I see he played with Glennon last year. Maybe this it an indication of who are starting QB is going to be. LOL
RE: Reading the tea leaves  
cokeduplt : 9/1/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15350116 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Think Johnson means short term IR for Toney.



You got some bad tea
RE: wow  
JonC : 9/1/2021 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15350145 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
loading up on linebackers.


Quantity when you're not scoring top quality.
RE: According  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/1/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15350152 AcidTest said:
Quote:
to the waiver list, nobody claimed Prince W. or any of the other tackles, including the Giants.


Curious where you found the waiver claim info. I can't find it on NFL.com (not surprising because that site is trash).
Agree  
PwndPapi : 9/1/2021 1:01 pm : link
Johnson has nothing to do with Toney or Engram. He's not a TE. He's a developmental WR with size (and pedigree). He essentially takes John's and Sills spot. Likely a PS candidate.
This is what good teams and coaches do  
arniefez : 9/1/2021 1:03 pm : link
They keep turning over the bottom of the roster looking for players who add skill sets they don't already have on their 53. When you're a bad NFL team, and that's the Giants for a decade, you need a coaching staff that can create mismatches and alternate players at the same position during games based on what the game plan or flow of the game needs.

I really hope they add another blocking TE and more OL in the next few days.
Which 2 of our 10 LBs go?  
Spider56 : 9/1/2021 1:03 pm : link
Smith to IR, but who else? This is the part of roster building that bothers me ... how do you know these 2 new guys will be better than someone who busted his ass all thru camp.
Collins Johnson is less Toney and more Engram  
George from PA : 9/1/2021 1:04 pm : link
He just looks like he would fit the move TE role.
RE: RE: JR was completely off about TE and OL  
Reale01 : 9/1/2021 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15350137 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
In comment 15350094 Mike in NY said:


Quote:
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/images/xpete.gif

Unless we are moving Johnson to TE



Unless it is vets that don't need to clear waivers that we want



Kevin for the win!!!!!!
Some thoughts  
AdamBrag : 9/1/2021 1:11 pm : link
Roche - Is better than Trent Harris. He's well rounded. Athleticism is the knock on him, but I was surprised he fell to the 6th round. He's the most exciting pick up of the three. I had a third round grade on him.

Johnson - Big dude. He's your old school throw it to him and he can win with his catch radius. He's not great in a modern system, but in the Giants system he fits well.

Hilliard - Dealt with a ton of injuries at Ohio St. He's a good run defender with some (limited) coverage skills. High energy special teamer. I would expect he replaces Ragland.
RE: Agree  
GeoMan999 : 9/1/2021 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15350169 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
Johnson has nothing to do with Toney or Engram. He's not a TE. He's a developmental WR with size (and pedigree). He essentially takes John's and Sills spot. Likely a PS candidate.


Of course, he is now on the 53 man roster. I do not think he would be allowed to be on our practice squad, at least not for awhile.
Something to keep in mind  
SLIM_ : 9/1/2021 1:15 pm : link
There is over a week before the game which is unlike any other year. It is very conceivable that we cut one or more of these guys before even the 1st game.
RE: RE: According  
AcidTest : 9/1/2021 1:16 pm : link
In comment 15350167 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15350152 AcidTest said:


Quote:


to the waiver list, nobody claimed Prince W. or any of the other tackles, including the Giants.



Curious where you found the waiver claim info. I can't find it on NFL.com (not surprising because that site is trash).



Waiver Wire Claims - ( New Window )
RE: Some thoughts  
Spider56 : 9/1/2021 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15350184 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
Roche - Is better than Trent Harris. He's well rounded. Athleticism is the knock on him, but I was surprised he fell to the 6th round. He's the most exciting pick up of the three. I had a third round grade on him.

Johnson - Big dude. He's your old school throw it to him and he can win with his catch radius. He's not great in a modern system, but in the Giants system he fits well.

Hilliard - Dealt with a ton of injuries at Ohio St. He's a good run defender with some (limited) coverage skills. High energy special teamer. I would expect he replaces Ragland.


Harris played very well early on and can play inside in a pinch too ... Hilliard sounds a lot like Lalos ... good run, bad pass can play ST.
Hilliard concerns me  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 1:17 pm : link
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.
RE: Hilliard concerns me  
AdamBrag : 9/1/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15350195 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.


What's the worst that happens? He gets injured?
From that highlight video of Johnson  
Now Mike in MD : 9/1/2021 1:26 pm : link
poste by Joey, a lot of those catches were on tough balls and/or balls he was getting hit almost simultaneous with the catch. Pretty impressive hands. I'm excited by this guy.
RE: Hilliard concerns me  
DCOrange : 9/1/2021 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15350195 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.


If you get that concerned over the 53rd guy on a 53 man roster you probably should take time off for your own mental well being.
RE: RE: Reading the tea leaves  
AcesUp : 9/1/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15350156 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 15350116 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Think Johnson means short term IR for Toney.




You got some bad tea


Nothing to do with the role, there are 8 WRs right now so there are bound to be 1-2 corresponding moves in that group to make the numbers work.
RE: Hilliard concerns me  
Jay on the Island : 9/1/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15350195 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.

He's behind Martinez, Crowder, Ragland, and Coughlin at LB. He is a much better player than Devonte Downs so I will deal with the injury concerns. I think they made this move for special teams more than defense.
I was hoping for  
Pete from Woodstock : 9/1/2021 1:34 pm : link
Roche and Collins, now we got them! Hopefully they can contribute and stick!
RE: I was hoping for  
Pete from Woodstock : 9/1/2021 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15350217 Pete from Woodstock said:
Quote:
Roche and Collins, now we got them! Hopefully they can contribute and stick!


Collin Johnson that is!
RE: RE: Reading the tea leaves  
AcesUp : 9/1/2021 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15350123 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15350116 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Think Johnson means short term IR for Toney.



Or Ross


Good point. Both even.
RE: I was hoping for  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15350217 Pete from Woodstock said:
Quote:
Roche and Collins, now we got them! Hopefully they can contribute and stick!


Xmas came early for you. Do you think they can stick or to PS?
RE: RE: Hilliard concerns me  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15350208 DCOrange said:
Quote:
In comment 15350195 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.



If you get that concerned over the 53rd guy on a 53 man roster you probably should take time off for your own mental well being.


Good point…..where’s my xanax?
RE: wow  
M.S. : 9/1/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15350145 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
loading up on linebackers.

Geez, we only had 12 on the 53-man roster!
Some Collin Johnson Jax highlights  
GeofromNJ : 9/1/2021 1:42 pm : link
Difficult to tell how precise his routes are and how fast he is.

Interestingly, video has him catching passes from Glennon and Minshew.
Collin Johnson FULL 2020 Rookie Highlights - ( New Window )
RE: Hilliard concerns me  
Heisenberg : 9/1/2021 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15350195 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.


He should concern you. He's a classic "if healthy" guy. The only ability he doesn't have is the most important one.
RE: RE: Hilliard concerns me  
Jay on the Island : 9/1/2021 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15350242 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 15350195 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.



He should concern you. He's a classic "if healthy" guy. The only ability he doesn't have is the most important one.

Why should a guy who has four players in front of him on the depth chart concern anyone? He's a bottom of the roster player.
We have to put these guys on the 53, correct?  
Simms11 : 9/1/2021 1:51 pm : link
They’re not going to the PS? If so, who are they replacing?
RE: We have to put these guys on the 53, correct?  
Jay on the Island : 9/1/2021 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15350252 Simms11 said:
Quote:
They’re not going to the PS? If so, who are they replacing?

No they can't put them on the PS unless they waive them first.
RE: Something to keep in mind  
Carson53 : 9/1/2021 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15350191 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
There is over a week before the game which is unlike any other year. It is very conceivable that we cut one or more of these guys before even the 1st game.
.

There you go, more time to evaluate.
Johnson is an good pickup.  
CV36 : 9/1/2021 2:13 pm : link
He’s like 6’6” has great hands and catches with his hands. He is physical and a decent route runner. A young guy like this could become something. He’s just getting started. I thought the Bucs might grab him as a backup for Evans. Roche as a situational pass rusher is also a decent pickup. I don’t know anything about the other guy.
Quincy Roche seems like great pickup  
Blue77 : 9/1/2021 2:29 pm : link
Just going through some Steelers' sites, seems like some felt he was a steal in the sixth round, did well in the preseason, and the Steelers were gambling he would clear waivers. Might be a solid rusher in time.


Giants Claim Quincy Roche - ( New Window )
Pettis and Board not at practice today  
AcesUp : 9/1/2021 2:30 pm : link
Those are probably two of the corresponding moves, may be trying to sneak them on the PS.
No Trent Harris either  
AcesUp : 9/1/2021 2:31 pm : link
.
Johnson  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 9/1/2021 3:01 pm : link
is Golladay with less speed. Great hands, big red zone target.
RE: Something to keep in mind  
eric2425ny : 9/1/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15350191 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
There is over a week before the game which is unlike any other year. It is very conceivable that we cut one or more of these guys before even the 1st game.


Or they retire between now and the first game.
I don't trust UT wrs  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/1/2021 3:11 pm : link
.
RE: I don't trust UT wrs  
NYG22 : 9/1/2021 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15350359 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Boy do I hate this comment. >> one Texas WR has absolutely nothing to do with another; any common results are pure coincidence unless you can intelligently point to some common denominator e.g. poor coaching, offensive system not being NFL friendly in terms of development or other
Keeping Ross over Pettis and Hilliard over Harris bother me.  
Spider56 : 9/1/2021 3:48 pm : link
Hilliard had a great game vs Clemson last year but he’s a walking OR.
Steelers Message Board  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 3:50 pm : link
A lot of bummed guys losing Roche. Upset that he wasn’t protected thinking he might get poached. They were right.

Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.
49ers Message Board  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 3:54 pm : link
49ers lost to waivers…

Justin Hilliard (NYG): Hard-hitting LB, SF wanted him in practice squad, but the second-string D showed out a bit too much

After this was posted, a few guys freaked out very upset at losing Hilliard. Again, I hope he can stay healthy.
RE: Steelers Message Board  
Jay on the Island : 9/1/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15350461 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
A lot of bummed guys losing Roche. Upset that he wasn’t protected thinking he might get poached. They were right.

Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.

I hope so but two years ago I was excited when we picked up Tuzar Skipper from the Steelers after hearing about how upset their fans were that the Steelers waived him.
RE: Pettis and Board not at practice today  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15350308 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Those are probably two of the corresponding moves, may be trying to sneak them on the PS.

I won’t be crying a tear losing Pettis….I prefer Ross. Hopefully this big kid, Johnson, can fit into the mix. Another big body sounds good to me. He did look good down the stretch last year for Jax.
RE: RE: Steelers Message Board  
Del Shofner : 9/1/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15350486 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15350461 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


A lot of bummed guys losing Roche. Upset that he wasn’t protected thinking he might get poached. They were right.

Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.


I hope so but two years ago I was excited when we picked up Tuzar Skipper from the Steelers after hearing about how upset their fans were that the Steelers waived him.


Right, I was reminded of that too, but I couldn't remember the guy's name. Tuzar Skipper!
RE: Steelers Message Board  
ColHowPepper : 9/1/2021 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15350461 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
A lot of bummed guys losing Roche. Upset that he wasn’t protected thinking he might get poached. They were right.

Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.
5Bowls, link? thanks much
RE: Thoughts on all 3  
Tuckrule : 9/1/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15350150 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Johnson - I wonder if the Giants had a specific role in mind for R. John because Johnson is very similar physically. Perhaps they coach him into a hybrid WR/TE to run the seam.

Roche - Liked coming out of college and was hoping we'd grab him as a late round pick. My favorite claim of the 3.

Hilliard - Read the scouting report. Special teams came up quickly. Likely here for that rather than to play LB.


Great thought regarding Rysen John and Johnson.

I also loved Roche in the draft. I posted numerous times and wanted him round 3 thought he offers more pass rush ability than, wait for it, Ojulari. Obviously his run defense needs major improvement but as a pure pass rusher I believe he’s more talented.
RE: None of the Giants cuts were claimed  
The_Boss : 9/1/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15350101 Sean said:
Quote:
.

Telling
RE: RE: I don't trust UT wrs  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/1/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15350368 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15350359 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



Boy do I hate this comment. >> one Texas WR has absolutely nothing to do with another; any common results are pure coincidence unless you can intelligently point to some common denominator e.g. poor coaching, offensive system not being NFL friendly in terms of development or other


I'm not saying it's logical.i don't need to post a peer reviewed thesis on it.

But anyway, Texas has been a mess for years. They're not exactly making NFL talent these days.
Hilliard  
Professor Falken : 9/1/2021 4:51 pm : link
highlights.
Hilliard - ( New Window )
RE: Hilliard  
Del Shofner : 9/1/2021 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15350549 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. Hilliard - ( New Window )


looks good, esp. in coverage. I guess staying healthy has been his issue.
RE: RE: Steelers Message Board  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15350505 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15350461 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


A lot of bummed guys losing Roche. Upset that he wasn’t protected thinking he might get poached. They were right.

Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.

5Bowls, link? thanks much

Here you go. I started on page 4…you can go to an earlier page where you might see some thoughts as well. Definitely AFTER it was announced we took him.
Steelers fans speak out - ( New Window )
RE: Hilliard  
5BowlsSoon : 9/1/2021 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15350549 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
highlights. Hilliard - ( New Window )


Wow, he was making tackles in the backfield practically 100 times. Great burst to the ball. Stay healthy please.
RE: Boylhart loved Hilliard...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/1/2021 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15350112 Milton said:
Quote:


Quote:


If you’re just evaluating talent to play a position then Justin is one of the top linebackers in this draft. He might be the only pure linebacker who can play any linebacker position in any style of defense in this draft. Every team in the draft is looking for a linebacker with Justin’s size, athletic talent, and effectiveness against the run and in pass coverage. He simple is a leader and an impact player but, (and this is a big but), his injuries have limited his time on the field to impact, and that is not a good thing. You draft with the information you have in front of you at the time of the draft. The information on Justine is, BUYER BEWARE. I’m telling you if this guy had been on the field instead of in the medical tent, he is a possible 1st round talent that you select in the 1st round. The problem is, he hasn’t been on the field enough to tell you that for sure.

As for the injuries...

Quote:


2 separate torn bicep injuries, a partially torn Achilles tendon

I think we should cut Hilliard.
wow...  
Brown_Hornet : 9/1/2021 6:02 pm : link
...Hilliard is a DOG!

Stay healthy and the Giants really scored here.
Nice they  
prdave73 : 9/1/2021 6:35 pm : link
Snagged Quincy Roche?! DG actually did his homework this time.. excited I was wanting Giants to draft him in the late rds.
RE: Nice they  
Del Shofner : 9/1/2021 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15350654 prdave73 said:
Quote:
Snagged Quincy Roche?! DG actually did his homework this time.. excited I was wanting Giants to draft him in the late rds.


He sounds like what we need -

After three seasons at Temple that culminated with him earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, Quincy Roche leveled up and transferred to Miami for the 2020 season. While his statistical output in 2020 in the ACC doesn’t quite measure up with the monster production he had at Temple in 2019, Roche did prove that he is still a dynamic defensive playmaker against top competition. Roche is a true technician for the position that is polished with his hands, has great vision, and is a quick processor. While he is lean and has modest length, he overcomes any physical deficiencies with technique, flexibility, athleticism, and above-average functional strength for an EDGE of his size. If Roche truly measures in the 240-pound range, he will likely be viewed as a 3-4 outside linebacker, which is fine given his experience in a standup position and his performance in college. Roche has an expansive pass-rushing skill set and is a good run defender, making him a balanced defender that can contribute on every down. In the right scheme, Roche has the ability to develop into a productive starter that knows how to attack the pocket.
Hard to Get Excited  
Samiam : 9/1/2021 7:48 pm : link
Hard to get excited about anybody cut from another team. Especially since there were 10 bad teams ahead of the Giants in the picking order. I can believe that some players will contribute but hard for me to think any of these guys will have a big impact since they also don’t have the benefit of a preseason and training camp with the Giants coaches and none of them are in positions of extreme need.
