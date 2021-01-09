NYG Claim 3 on Waivers

If you’re just evaluating talent to play a position then Justin is one of the top linebackers in this draft. He might be the only pure linebacker who can play any linebacker position in any style of defense in this draft. Every team in the draft is looking for a linebacker with Justin’s size, athletic talent, and effectiveness against the run and in pass coverage. He simple is a leader and an impact player but, (and this is a big but), his injuries have limited his time on the field to impact, and that is not a good thing. You draft with the information you have in front of you at the time of the draft. The information on Justine is, BUYER BEWARE. I’m telling you if this guy had been on the field instead of in the medical tent, he is a possible 1st round talent that you select in the 1st round. The problem is, he hasn’t been on the field enough to tell you that for sure.
As for the injuries...
2 separate torn bicep injuries, a partially torn Achilles tendon
They keep turning over the bottom of the roster looking for players who add skill sets they don't already have on their 53. When you're a bad NFL team, and that's the Giants for a decade, you need a coaching staff that can create mismatches and alternate players at the same position during games based on what the game plan or flow of the game needs.
I really hope they add another blocking TE and more OL in the next few days.
Roche - Is better than Trent Harris. He's well rounded. Athleticism is the knock on him, but I was surprised he fell to the 6th round. He's the most exciting pick up of the three. I had a third round grade on him.
Johnson - Big dude. He's your old school throw it to him and he can win with his catch radius. He's not great in a modern system, but in the Giants system he fits well.
Hilliard - Dealt with a ton of injuries at Ohio St. He's a good run defender with some (limited) coverage skills. High energy special teamer. I would expect he replaces Ragland.
Harris played very well early on and can play inside in a pinch too ... Hilliard sounds a lot like Lalos ... good run, bad pass can play ST.
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.
He's behind Martinez, Crowder, Ragland, and Coughlin at LB. He is a much better player than Devonte Downs so I will deal with the injury concerns. I think they made this move for special teams more than defense.
He’s like 6’6” has great hands and catches with his hands. He is physical and a decent route runner. A young guy like this could become something. He’s just getting started. I thought the Bucs might grab him as a backup for Evans. Roche as a situational pass rusher is also a decent pickup. I don’t know anything about the other guy.
Just going through some Steelers' sites, seems like some felt he was a steal in the sixth round, did well in the preseason, and the Steelers were gambling he would clear waivers. Might be a solid rusher in time.
Keeping Ross over Pettis and Hilliard over Harris bother me.
Johnson - I wonder if the Giants had a specific role in mind for R. John because Johnson is very similar physically. Perhaps they coach him into a hybrid WR/TE to run the seam.
Roche - Liked coming out of college and was hoping we'd grab him as a late round pick. My favorite claim of the 3.
Hilliard - Read the scouting report. Special teams came up quickly. Likely here for that rather than to play LB.
Great thought regarding Rysen John and Johnson.
I also loved Roche in the draft. I posted numerous times and wanted him round 3 thought he offers more pass rush ability than, wait for it, Ojulari. Obviously his run defense needs major improvement but as a pure pass rusher I believe he’s more talented.
I'm not saying it's logical.i don't need to post a peer reviewed thesis on it.
But anyway, Texas has been a mess for years. They're not exactly making NFL talent these days.
Snagged Quincy Roche?! DG actually did his homework this time.. excited I was wanting Giants to draft him in the late rds.
He sounds like what we need -
After three seasons at Temple that culminated with him earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, Quincy Roche leveled up and transferred to Miami for the 2020 season. While his statistical output in 2020 in the ACC doesn’t quite measure up with the monster production he had at Temple in 2019, Roche did prove that he is still a dynamic defensive playmaker against top competition. Roche is a true technician for the position that is polished with his hands, has great vision, and is a quick processor. While he is lean and has modest length, he overcomes any physical deficiencies with technique, flexibility, athleticism, and above-average functional strength for an EDGE of his size. If Roche truly measures in the 240-pound range, he will likely be viewed as a 3-4 outside linebacker, which is fine given his experience in a standup position and his performance in college. Roche has an expansive pass-rushing skill set and is a good run defender, making him a balanced defender that can contribute on every down. In the right scheme, Roche has the ability to develop into a productive starter that knows how to attack the pocket.
Hard to get excited about anybody cut from another team. Especially since there were 10 bad teams ahead of the Giants in the picking order. I can believe that some players will contribute but hard for me to think any of these guys will have a big impact since they also don’t have the benefit of a preseason and training camp with the Giants coaches and none of them are in positions of extreme need.
Roche was just an uber-productive EDGE guy from Temple and the U
Roche was a 2021 6th rounder out of Miami. Collin Johnson was a 2020 5th rounder out of Texas.
Johnson looked like a pretty interesting size/speed upside guy for Jags. Assume he takes Pettis' spot.
Not as familiar with Hilliard but assume he has ST ability. Will be interesting to see who he knocks off.
I should clarify: he led the nation in sacks at Temple. Then he transferred to Miami for his final year.
He doesn't have the physical gifts of Greg Rousseau or Jaelan Phillips, but the guy just produced when he was on the field.
I should clarify: he led the nation in sacks at Temple. Then he transferred to Miami for his final year.
Let me go from a clarification to an outright correction: he didn't lead the nation in sacks. He was tied for seventh in the nation for sacks.
Sorry!
The Giants are clearly looking for a big WR. Sills isn't it. Maybe Johnson is.
Johnson has played both inside and outside.
He's the same dimensions as Engram. It makes sense that they are looking at Johnson as functionally a TE.
Roche had a productive Preseason and was ranked 3rd (albeit by PFF) in pass rush efficiency this preseason.
Johnson I liked since his time at Texas. If you liked what David Sills brought, you'll like Johnson more. Both are big Possession WRs but Johnson wins those jumpballs better IMO.
Or Ross
Nor did the Jets, which is very surprising
Unless it is vets that don't need to clear waivers that we want
Not bad - ( New Window )
The waiver process has already happened. They're now Giants.
process already occurred, they are giants
Plus the Giants need to re-sign Kreiter too so that will also take a roster spot.
Great Find Joey - thanks!
Hmm. I see he played with Glennon last year. Maybe this it an indication of who are starting QB is going to be. LOL
You got some bad tea
Quantity when you're not scoring top quality.
Curious where you found the waiver claim info. I can't find it on NFL.com (not surprising because that site is trash).
I really hope they add another blocking TE and more OL in the next few days.
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/images/xpete.gif
Unless we are moving Johnson to TE
Unless it is vets that don't need to clear waivers that we want
Kevin for the win!!!!!!
Johnson - Big dude. He's your old school throw it to him and he can win with his catch radius. He's not great in a modern system, but in the Giants system he fits well.
Hilliard - Dealt with a ton of injuries at Ohio St. He's a good run defender with some (limited) coverage skills. High energy special teamer. I would expect he replaces Ragland.
Of course, he is now on the 53 man roster. I do not think he would be allowed to be on our practice squad, at least not for awhile.
to the waiver list, nobody claimed Prince W. or any of the other tackles, including the Giants.
Curious where you found the waiver claim info. I can't find it on NFL.com (not surprising because that site is trash).
Waiver Wire Claims - ( New Window )
Johnson - Big dude. He's your old school throw it to him and he can win with his catch radius. He's not great in a modern system, but in the Giants system he fits well.
Hilliard - Dealt with a ton of injuries at Ohio St. He's a good run defender with some (limited) coverage skills. High energy special teamer. I would expect he replaces Ragland.
Harris played very well early on and can play inside in a pinch too ... Hilliard sounds a lot like Lalos ... good run, bad pass can play ST.
What's the worst that happens? He gets injured?
If you get that concerned over the 53rd guy on a 53 man roster you probably should take time off for your own mental well being.
Think Johnson means short term IR for Toney.
You got some bad tea
Nothing to do with the role, there are 8 WRs right now so there are bound to be 1-2 corresponding moves in that group to make the numbers work.
He's behind Martinez, Crowder, Ragland, and Coughlin at LB. He is a much better player than Devonte Downs so I will deal with the injury concerns. I think they made this move for special teams more than defense.
Collin Johnson that is!
Think Johnson means short term IR for Toney.
Or Ross
Good point. Both even.
Xmas came early for you. Do you think they can stick or to PS?
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.
If you get that concerned over the 53rd guy on a 53 man roster you probably should take time off for your own mental well being.
Good point…..where’s my xanax?
Geez, we only had 12 on the 53-man roster!
Interestingly, video has him catching passes from Glennon and Minshew.
Collin Johnson FULL 2020 Rookie Highlights - ( New Window )
He should concern you. He's a classic "if healthy" guy. The only ability he doesn't have is the most important one.
Guys with multiple injuries on their resume makes me tense.
He should concern you. He's a classic "if healthy" guy. The only ability he doesn't have is the most important one.
Why should a guy who has four players in front of him on the depth chart concern anyone? He's a bottom of the roster player.
No they can't put them on the PS unless they waive them first.
There you go, more time to evaluate.
Giants Claim Quincy Roche - ( New Window )
Or they retire between now and the first game.
Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.
Justin Hilliard (NYG): Hard-hitting LB, SF wanted him in practice squad, but the second-string D showed out a bit too much
After this was posted, a few guys freaked out very upset at losing Hilliard. Again, I hope he can stay healthy.
Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.
I hope so but two years ago I was excited when we picked up Tuzar Skipper from the Steelers after hearing about how upset their fans were that the Steelers waived him.
I won’t be crying a tear losing Pettis….I prefer Ross. Hopefully this big kid, Johnson, can fit into the mix. Another big body sounds good to me. He did look good down the stretch last year for Jax.
A lot of bummed guys losing Roche. Upset that he wasn’t protected thinking he might get poached. They were right.
Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.
I hope so but two years ago I was excited when we picked up Tuzar Skipper from the Steelers after hearing about how upset their fans were that the Steelers waived him.
Right, I was reminded of that too, but I couldn't remember the guy's name. Tuzar Skipper!
Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.
Roche - Liked coming out of college and was hoping we'd grab him as a late round pick. My favorite claim of the 3.
Hilliard - Read the scouting report. Special teams came up quickly. Likely here for that rather than to play LB.
Great thought regarding Rysen John and Johnson.
I also loved Roche in the draft. I posted numerous times and wanted him round 3 thought he offers more pass rush ability than, wait for it, Ojulari. Obviously his run defense needs major improvement but as a pure pass rusher I believe he’s more talented.
Telling
Hilliard - ( New Window )
looks good, esp. in coverage. I guess staying healthy has been his issue.
A lot of bummed guys losing Roche. Upset that he wasn’t protected thinking he might get poached. They were right.
Let’s hope we found ourselves a player.
5Bowls, link? thanks much
Here you go. I started on page 4…you can go to an earlier page where you might see some thoughts as well. Definitely AFTER it was announced we took him.
Steelers fans speak out - ( New Window )
Wow, he was making tackles in the backfield practically 100 times. Great burst to the ball. Stay healthy please.
If you’re just evaluating talent to play a position then Justin is one of the top linebackers in this draft. He might be the only pure linebacker who can play any linebacker position in any style of defense in this draft. Every team in the draft is looking for a linebacker with Justin’s size, athletic talent, and effectiveness against the run and in pass coverage. He simple is a leader and an impact player but, (and this is a big but), his injuries have limited his time on the field to impact, and that is not a good thing. You draft with the information you have in front of you at the time of the draft. The information on Justine is, BUYER BEWARE. I’m telling you if this guy had been on the field instead of in the medical tent, he is a possible 1st round talent that you select in the 1st round. The problem is, he hasn’t been on the field enough to tell you that for sure.
As for the injuries...
2 separate torn bicep injuries, a partially torn Achilles tendon
I think we should cut Hilliard.
Stay healthy and the Giants really scored here.
He sounds like what we need -
After three seasons at Temple that culminated with him earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, Quincy Roche leveled up and transferred to Miami for the 2020 season. While his statistical output in 2020 in the ACC doesn’t quite measure up with the monster production he had at Temple in 2019, Roche did prove that he is still a dynamic defensive playmaker against top competition. Roche is a true technician for the position that is polished with his hands, has great vision, and is a quick processor. While he is lean and has modest length, he overcomes any physical deficiencies with technique, flexibility, athleticism, and above-average functional strength for an EDGE of his size. If Roche truly measures in the 240-pound range, he will likely be viewed as a 3-4 outside linebacker, which is fine given his experience in a standup position and his performance in college. Roche has an expansive pass-rushing skill set and is a good run defender, making him a balanced defender that can contribute on every down. In the right scheme, Roche has the ability to develop into a productive starter that knows how to attack the pocket.