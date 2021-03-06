OL Matt Skura signed to practice squad

our backup trio of OL in Bredeson-Price-Skura better than our starters?
No and it’s not close. Gates was better than average last year, Hernandez was one of Sy’s stars of the game in his last game review and if Bredeson is really better than Lemieux he’ll be the starter which may be a 50/50 proposition but not better than that.
love the OL moves they have been making. Upgraded the depth quite a bit.
shh this oerceived as dumpster diving and bad for the Giants
Any time you upgrade any part of your roster, active or practice squad, it is not bad. Whether it is top of the roster or in this case the bottom it is always important. It is what you do to hedge against injury and perhaps improve the position.
one in that torrential downpour vs. the Pats, and in another game vs. the Colts where he had a cut on his thumb. They were also mostly in the pistol formation, if i recall correctly, and he was having trouble lifting the ball off the ground.
Sounds like he shored those issues up but was just in a weird situation in Miami where he wasn't going to provide value with the youth they have surrounding him, especially after they traded for Mancz from the Ravens last week.
It was a crying shame he got hurt just before his FA payday. I've followed his career a bit because I had a passing acquaintance with a family member here in OH. Always rooted for him and hoped the Giants drafted/signed him out of Duke. He seems to have fallen off quite a bit, and is having trouble even making a final roster. Wish him the best here!
An OL with experience like this guy has, seems you would want to add him to the active roster and not put him on the practice squad where some other team desperate for OL could poach him and add to their roster. Or was his recent performance just that bad??/
The OL is clearly not good enough. You can fault the Giants for trading down and not taking AVT/Slater at #11, but I’m sure most are happy to net a potentially top 12 pick next year.
The Giants are taking swings on young lineman with talent. They are hoping their coaches can get something out of these guys. What is the alternative at this point? Just sit around and do nothing?
Exactly. And keep in mind Skura is on the practice squad. The important thing they have done this offseason is solidified the OL depth with guys like Price, Skura, and Bredenson. A huge step up from the backups they have been putting out there.
The Giants have a young OL in Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, and Peart. They have Solder at T, along with the three guys they have picked up. 1 or 2 of them may prove worthy as a starter. Hopefully, the young guys develop, and if not, they can supplement.
But at least at this point, there is not as huge a panic if a starter goes down, as inevitably happens throughout the season
They are acquiring people. At present, there is no room on the 53 man. They have a week to sort through and evaluate what they have, plus they need some CAP space adjustments to make. So they are grabbing some talent as available and will probably use the weekend to make final adjustments.
The final 53 is still a week away.
A certain number of practice squad players can be protected from poaching.
signing. I am beginning to wonder, with all the interior moves if we may be thinking a possible move of Gates back out to T might be in the future.
Why is this an excellent signing?
Don't know much about Skura, but he signed up with the Fins this spring to be their Center. And he got beat out for the job by a Guard from Wisconsin they just transformed into a center (per my buddy who is a fanatic Miami Dolphin fan).
He held a starting spot for 51 games for a Baltimore team that over the last 4 years won 2 divisions and had winning records all 4 years. Not a lot of practice squaders can say they've started for 4 years let alone on a good team.
Miami had picked Dieter 76th overall a couple years ago so getting beat out by him probably wasn't totally unexpected. I don't know much about Miami's current backup C but he too has started a bunch of games so at least he didn't get knocked off the roster by a UDFA.
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
I like the work they’ve done to sure up the OG depth the past week
Skura is a veteran. If he was signed to the Giants 53 man roster, his entire 2021 salary would be guaranteed.
I expect Skura to be on the Practice Squad until just after the 1st game against Denver. If he shows well in the next 10 days, then expect him to be upgraded to the 53 man roster and increase the roster OL to nine.
Should the Giants need to cut Skura during the season, he is only entitled to 25% of his pro rated salary. He would be entitled to 100% if he was on the 53 man today.
Smart move to get him onto the Practice Squad for right now. And something that both sides likely agreed to.
Y28...this is right up your alley. How much, if any, did Skura and DJ play together as QB/OC at Duke? What's Cutcliffe's take on Skura? Inquiring minds want to know, from BBI's resident guru!
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
Art Shell would be nice. But he is like 70 years old or so at this point and probably can't make it thru all 17 games. Worth a call though if things get dicey.
My comment was more to the point of tempering enthusiasm that this is such an "excellent" signing just because our Giants signed someone that used to start in the NFL. Two AFC teams just decided in the past 6 months that Skura is not only not good enough to be a starting interior lineman anymore, but he also isn't even worth keeping as a serviceable backup.
Hope he kills it though, and if needed steps up and helps the OL unit in the future.
$$$$ all about $$$$. You are not keeping an expensive signing over a cheap one if they are about equal. Kinda why Zeitler is in Baltimore now. Now Skura was not in that price range, but a Million or Two here and there adds up.
An OL with experience like this guy has, seems you would want to add him to the active roster and not put him on the practice squad where some other team desperate for OL could poach him and add to their roster. Or was his recent performance just that bad??/
A certain number of practice squad players can be protected from poaching.
That's right. A team can protect up to four of its practice squad players from being poached.
$$$$ all about $$$$. You are not keeping an expensive signing over a cheap one if they are about equal. Kinda why Zeitler is in Baltimore now. Now Skura was not in that price range, but a Million or Two here and there adds up.
Yes indeed, Skura should be pretty damn cheap.
The cap is fluid anyway so money is not an issue...
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
You are absolutely correct. Anyone being objective should already understand this. It seems some have so much anger, maybe towards DG, they can’t help but spin almost everything in a negative manner.
These moves are about improving now, maybe they have. The success of past moves to fix it he O line, because they are still very young, has yet to be determined.
I know you didn’t foresee the retirements of two guards/centers, but I like how you adapted and worked hard to get us players who we will probably need very much.
It is beginning to look better and better. May I suggest one thing to banter around with Joe….many here at BBI remember the time Nick Gates was asked to play RT. Well, we also remember he held himself up pretty admirably. Maybe you could confer with the other coaches to see if maybe Gates would be our best RT option for now, and then have either Price or Skura play C.
It’s just a thought….I will trust that the coaches know more than I do. Oh, and I’ve given up on Peart by any means. He is still very young and inexperienced. Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Thanks for all that you do and are doing. Oh, and thanks again for the hard work you and the coaches have put in to try to make us better by bringing in those 3 new guys off of the waivers. They all look very promising and many here at BBI are excited and hopeful for their play as well.
Again, thanks for being on top of this. Much appreciated.
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
I see what you are saying but I still say it is an excellent signing. Who else can we sign right now that has that kind of experience and obvious skill to have played on the Ravens line? There aren't great options just sitting out there. He is an excellent signing for our group. I am not saying he is a GREAT player, but he is at the very least a depth upgrade (if brought on to active roster) over what we had before him.
Okay, that's fine. And don't misunderstand...I want the front office
Let's play ball...
If people were available, they would have been signed. Bredesen and Price were not available and players like them were still on the 90 man rosters.
Real easy to say we should have done it earlier - but who was available?
Is on the practice squad, once again Gettleman is not on top of it. He gets claimed by another team and goodbye, but Iam happy to have 40 players for special teams. Players that stink at thier position, I am not a fan of that at all. Nit when we have a position so portent that is so weak. You counting on Lemieux, if he has a tear and they are counting on him then this is te first time I am not understanding what the fuck Judge is thinking.
I am seriously interesting to know who the 40 special teamers who stink at their positions are.
As for the plans for Skura. It has been speculated that they will add him to the roster after week 1. Without knowing the arrangement, it is hard to freak out about him being on the practice squad. Plus, I believe if he is offered a job by another team, the Giants have the ability to put him on the active roster.
There is also this re: Skura on the Practice squad...
Expansion of practice squads to 16 players, including up to six with an unlimited amount of accrued seasons.
The ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams.
So the Giants can name Skura one of the four and won't lose him.
Paul, first off the Giants now have Price and Bredeson behind Lemieux and Gates. If another team tries to sign Skura off he practice squad the giants will have a shot to promote him first.
How do you know what players were or were not available and/or when they become available? Your logic, if I read your post correctly, is that because Gettleman did not get them, they must not have been available. Now, there are lots of people on BBI who have been posting that we have serious problems on the OL both starters and depth. Now, Lemioux has been injured since the start of training camp and the backup is not doing the job. After the NE game, when it was pretty clear that the OL was not up to par, do you think that other GMs contacted Gettleman and told him Price and the other guys are now available? Or, did they realize that they had Gettleman over a barrel and maybe traded guys that they were going to cut anyway for assets? I don’t know the answers but it’s just as plausible as the players were not available before now.
As an aside, it would made a lot more sense to me if Gettleman had gotten these guys, and a needed tackle, at the start of training camp before it was evident to,the front office (and the world) that our OL and depth were not going to protect Jones and they would,have had time to benefit from the coaching and playing as a unit.
Oh for Christ sake, don't lecture me. These players were not available earlier because the teams they were on were still interested in them, in seeing what they had through camp or protecting themselves in case of injuries on their own line. It is not rocket science. You cannot trade for people that are not up for trade.
I suppose you do not remember that almost everyone on BBI knew that decent players would be cut loose at the end of camp. Every year there are vets that are CAP cuts. Every year there are players cut loose because there is too much depth at their position. The price comes way down on a player being cut at the end of camp vs a player being evaluated before camp. That is not too hard to understand, either.
It is 16 now
It is 16 now
Wow.
No and it’s not close. Gates was better than average last year, Hernandez was one of Sy’s stars of the game in his last game review and if Bredeson is really better than Lemieux he’ll be the starter which may be a 50/50 proposition but not better than that.
love the OL moves they have been making. Upgraded the depth quite a bit.
Any time you upgrade any part of your roster, active or practice squad, it is not bad. Whether it is top of the roster or in this case the bottom it is always important. It is what you do to hedge against injury and perhaps improve the position.
Regarding backup OT, my guess is that they don't like the available T talent as much. Gates could always serve as the 4th OT, and a guy like Price could take over at C should the need arise.
Regarding backup OT, my guess is that they don't like the available T talent as much. Gates could always serve as the 4th OT, and a guy like Price could take over at C should the need arise.
good point on Gates going to RT....totally forgot about that.
The Giants are taking swings on young lineman with talent. They are hoping their coaches can get something out of these guys. What is the alternative at this point? Just sit around and do nothing?
3 tackles who can play either side (4 if you count Gates)
3 can play center
and 6 that can play guard
Bredeson is the only one who hasn't started a game but he did play in 10 last year. And quite honestly of all the new pickups he's imo the most intriguing.
Definitely wasn't thrilled with Fulton or Looney in FA but I do like the pivots they've made.
Oh, yeah I remember that - LJ on a ladder! Move him to guard.
Sounds like he shored those issues up but was just in a weird situation in Miami where he wasn't going to provide value with the youth they have surrounding him, especially after they traded for Mancz from the Ravens last week.
The Giants are taking swings on young lineman with talent. They are hoping their coaches can get something out of these guys. What is the alternative at this point? Just sit around and do nothing?
Exactly. And keep in mind Skura is on the practice squad. The important thing they have done this offseason is solidified the OL depth with guys like Price, Skura, and Bredenson. A huge step up from the backups they have been putting out there.
The Giants have a young OL in Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, and Peart. They have Solder at T, along with the three guys they have picked up. 1 or 2 of them may prove worthy as a starter. Hopefully, the young guys develop, and if not, they can supplement.
But at least at this point, there is not as huge a panic if a starter goes down, as inevitably happens throughout the season
They are acquiring people. At present, there is no room on the 53 man. They have a week to sort through and evaluate what they have, plus they need some CAP space adjustments to make. So they are grabbing some talent as available and will probably use the weekend to make final adjustments.
The final 53 is still a week away.
I think they are banking on both of them being strong in the run game. AT hopefully just had a bad night and Peart they will scheme to help in the obvious passing downs.
A certain number of practice squad players can be protected from poaching.
Skura was a starter for a very good offensive line.
Has he regained his form, or does he need more time?
yeah, this is the only reason he lost his job with the Ravens to begin with.
The Ravens had two centers with the yips. They moved Bradley Bozeman to center this offseason as a result.
yeah, this is the only reason he lost his job with the Ravens to begin with.
The Ravens had two centers with the yips. They moved Bradley Bozeman to center this offseason as a result.
Jackson must be psyching his centers out. Some sort of Jedi trick.
FranknWeezer called it. Just like he called Tim Hasselbeck in 2005. ;-) - ( New Window )
yeah, this is the only reason he lost his job with the Ravens to begin with.
The Ravens had two centers with the yips. They moved Bradley Bozeman to center this offseason as a result.
Are you certain he lost his job due to the yips? He missed a large portion of either 2018 or 2019 due to injury.
He held a starting spot for 51 games for a Baltimore team that over the last 4 years won 2 divisions and had winning records all 4 years. Not a lot of practice squaders can say they've started for 4 years let alone on a good team.
Miami had picked Dieter 76th overall a couple years ago so getting beat out by him probably wasn't totally unexpected. I don't know much about Miami's current backup C but he too has started a bunch of games so at least he didn't get knocked off the roster by a UDFA.
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
Thanks Blue. Been taking a victory lap. ;-)
Skura is a veteran. If he was signed to the Giants 53 man roster, his entire 2021 salary would be guaranteed.
I expect Skura to be on the Practice Squad until just after the 1st game against Denver. If he shows well in the next 10 days, then expect him to be upgraded to the 53 man roster and increase the roster OL to nine.
Should the Giants need to cut Skura during the season, he is only entitled to 25% of his pro rated salary. He would be entitled to 100% if he was on the 53 man today.
Smart move to get him onto the Practice Squad for right now. And something that both sides likely agreed to.
Great points on the salary issue.
Y28...this is right up your alley. How much, if any, did Skura and DJ play together as QB/OC at Duke? What's Cutcliffe's take on Skura? Inquiring minds want to know, from BBI's resident guru!
Great points on the salary issue.
+2. Great information. Thanks.
Are you talking shotgun or under center snaps or both?
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
Art Shell would be nice. But he is like 70 years old or so at this point and probably can't make it thru all 17 games. Worth a call though if things get dicey.
See above, got beat out by another player.
$$$$ all about $$$$. You are not keeping an expensive signing over a cheap one if they are about equal. Kinda why Zeitler is in Baltimore now. Now Skura was not in that price range, but a Million or Two here and there adds up.
An OL with experience like this guy has, seems you would want to add him to the active roster and not put him on the practice squad where some other team desperate for OL could poach him and add to their roster. Or was his recent performance just that bad??/
A certain number of practice squad players can be protected from poaching.
That's right. A team can protect up to four of its practice squad players from being poached.
$$$$ all about $$$$. You are not keeping an expensive signing over a cheap one if they are about equal. Kinda why Zeitler is in Baltimore now. Now Skura was not in that price range, but a Million or Two here and there adds up.
Yes indeed, Skura should be pretty damn cheap.
The cap is fluid anyway so money is not an issue...
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
You are absolutely correct. Anyone being objective should already understand this. It seems some have so much anger, maybe towards DG, they can’t help but spin almost everything in a negative manner.
These moves are about improving now, maybe they have. The success of past moves to fix it he O line, because they are still very young, has yet to be determined.
Quantity, but no quality.
I know you didn’t foresee the retirements of two guards/centers, but I like how you adapted and worked hard to get us players who we will probably need very much.
It is beginning to look better and better. May I suggest one thing to banter around with Joe….many here at BBI remember the time Nick Gates was asked to play RT. Well, we also remember he held himself up pretty admirably. Maybe you could confer with the other coaches to see if maybe Gates would be our best RT option for now, and then have either Price or Skura play C.
It’s just a thought….I will trust that the coaches know more than I do. Oh, and I’ve given up on Peart by any means. He is still very young and inexperienced. Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Thanks for all that you do and are doing. Oh, and thanks again for the hard work you and the coaches have put in to try to make us better by bringing in those 3 new guys off of the waivers. They all look very promising and many here at BBI are excited and hopeful for their play as well.
Again, thanks for being on top of this. Much appreciated.
5B
Why? He is a former starter, is better than what had before and if you have designs to maybe move Gates to T (as you yourself have mentioned) then this kind of signing gives us potential options.. Not sure where you guys think some backups will be coming from- many posts make it seem like we should be signing Jackie Slater, Art Shell, Gene Upshaw and Bill Fralic... We are finding guys better than the backups we had and looking to jell a unit.
The argument isn't about we should be better with the previous picks and signings it is what can we do right now to improve depth.
Art Shell would be nice. But he is like 70 years old or so at this point and probably can't make it thru all 17 games. Worth a call though if things get dicey.
I see what you are saying but I still say it is an excellent signing. Who else can we sign right now that has that kind of experience and obvious skill to have played on the Ravens line? There aren't great options just sitting out there. He is an excellent signing for our group. I am not saying he is a GREAT player, but he is at the very least a depth upgrade (if brought on to active roster) over what we had before him.
Let's play ball...
the idea that Gates would be better playing guard or tackle is funny to me because these guys Skura and Price didn't look very good at center.
nonetheless this is going to be interesting.
* The people who have been evaluating OL for this organization should not be given the benefit of the doubt on any acquisition. Yet.
Let's play ball...
If people were available, they would have been signed. Bredesen and Price were not available and players like them were still on the 90 man rosters.
Real easy to say we should have done it earlier - but who was available?
The Ravens had two centers with the yips. They moved Bradley Bozeman to center this offseason as a result.
Are you certain he lost his job due to the yips? He missed a large portion of either 2018 or 2019 due to injury.
100% certain? No.
It's my understanding among the Raven fan base here, including my son. We live here.
If people were available, they would have been signed. Bredesen and Price were not available and players like them were still on the 90 man rosters.
Real easy to say we should have done it earlier - but who was available?
Talking about during free agency and draft...
As for the plans for Skura. It has been speculated that they will add him to the roster after week 1. Without knowing the arrangement, it is hard to freak out about him being on the practice squad. Plus, I believe if he is offered a job by another team, the Giants have the ability to put him on the active roster.
Expansion of practice squads to 16 players, including up to six with an unlimited amount of accrued seasons.
The ability to protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams.
So the Giants can name Skura one of the four and won't lose him.
Paul, first off the Giants now have Price and Bredeson behind Lemieux and Gates. If another team tries to sign Skura off he practice squad the giants will have a shot to promote him first.
Oh for Christ sake, don't lecture me. These players were not available earlier because the teams they were on were still interested in them, in seeing what they had through camp or protecting themselves in case of injuries on their own line. It is not rocket science. You cannot trade for people that are not up for trade.
I suppose you do not remember that almost everyone on BBI knew that decent players would be cut loose at the end of camp. Every year there are vets that are CAP cuts. Every year there are players cut loose because there is too much depth at their position. The price comes way down on a player being cut at the end of camp vs a player being evaluated before camp. That is not too hard to understand, either.