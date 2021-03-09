The Athletic Poll = Giants 15th in NFC Jersey Heel : 9/3/2021 10:11 am

https://theathletic.com/2803927/2021/09/03/nfl-execs-rank-the-nfc-1-16-bucs-and-packers-in-front-nfc-west-power-and-weakness-up-front-with-giants-and-bears/



I know it’s behind a paywall, so here is what it says about the Giants:



15. New York Giants

Votes: 15-14-14-15-13 | Avg: 14.2 | Median: 14

The Giants have won the NFC East three times in the past 20 seasons and not since 2011. Their nine-season run without a division title is their longest since a 22-season gap from 1964-1985. They were 11th in the conference last season, spent big in free agency and didn’t get a vote higher than 13th in this poll, despite a weak division and a defense that can be difficult to play against.

“Their defense has a chance, but without Saquon Barkley, an offense built around Daniel Jones does not,” a voter said. “They do a lot of things with weird special teams formations that take up practice time, but their season is riding on some of the basics, like whether they can protect the quarterback.”

If this ranking becomes accurate, the Giants will own a high 2022 draft choice of their own, plus another high pick acquired from Chicago in the draft-day swap that let the Bears select Justin Fields. By then, the Giants should have a better idea whether they need to select a quarterback or can feel good about moving forward with Jones.

“What I like about Daniel Jones is he’s willing to stand in there, stare down the barrel,” a voter said. “They added some weaponry. Getting Saquon back (at some point) will be huge because they can do a better job marrying run with pass. Jones is going to work at it, he’s tough and he can do it physically. Being in the same offense for the second year in a row, he has a chance to take off a little bit. I just don’t know if they can protect him.”